NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 8
Recapping Week 8 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 8 Recap
Justin Herbert at Washington, 3:30
Stats:
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State, 3:30
Stats:
Jake Fromm vs. Kentucky, 6:00
Stats:
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tennessee, 9:00
Stats:
Jordan Love vs. Nevada, 10:15
Stats:
Week 9 Schedule
Burrow vs. Auburn – 3:30 CBS
Tagovailoa vs. Arkansas – 7:00 ESPN
Love at Air Force – 10:15 ESPN2
Herbert vs. Washington State – 10:30 ESPN
Fromm – Bye Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Ohio State Running Back – J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins is going to get every inch out of every run. You see his competitiveness in short yardage and in pass pro. Power comes from a thickly built lower-half. Homerun speed and heavily involved in the Buckeye pass game. pic.twitter.com/QEqszNWN8e
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Ohio State Cornerback – Jeff Okudah
This was the one time NW went after him. It took a moving pocket to capitalize on one-on-one coverage to the field with no safety help. Look at the window Okudah presents on the comeback. Opens the hips, stays in phase, drives the comeback. They overturned the call, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/v2p9JlOXPk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Safety/Linebacker/Corner – Isaiah Simmons
Clemson Linebacker/Safety Isaiah Simmons is everything modern football is trending towards. pic.twitter.com/dP0UPsL0xH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Running Back – Travis Etienne
Clemson RB Travis Etienne Jr. turns 2-yard gains into 50-yard gains. pic.twitter.com/82H3f5RnJE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs had a nice opening drive against Purdue, especially this never-ending rep on a 3rd and long. That initial anchor is 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FMEngAwUL8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Edge – A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa comes ready-made with his stack and react style for Miami. You don’t always see it on tape, but when he can unlock those hips and work laterally, he makes tackles look awfully bad. Watch how quickly he wins to the inside post. pic.twitter.com/hOfJZVu7I1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Louisville Left Tackle – Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Center – Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is the best center in the country. Watch him just turn this nose completely out. You’ll go where Creed wants you to go, even if you try to take him higher. pic.twitter.com/WpzQ8vgQNE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver – Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb glides to the top of them stem, then hits the afterburners once he gets horizontal. You see him upset at the end of the clip because he probably scores if he doesn’t slip. After what he did last week, anybody doubting that he would’ve? pic.twitter.com/NQ4oIuTqlf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker – Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Linebacker Kenneth Murray is so fast, he makes other fast people look, not fast. pic.twitter.com/hO4gyCeuSP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Justin Herbert vs. Colorado,Win 45-3
Stats: 18/33 (54.5%) 261 yards (7.9 YPA) 2 TDs
Regardless of what happens throughout Justin Herbert’s professional career, he will flash moments of brilliance. The consistency of those spurts, however, remains uncertain. When the defense reacts according to the play call, it’s over. Herbert’s ability to quickly drive the ball down the field excites scouts everywhere.
Justin Herbert vs Colorado
When he escapes the pocket, he’s as dangerous as anyone. pic.twitter.com/5PH6CeR2Pd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The issue of inconsistency remains, well, consistent. Lapses in accuracy, proper mechanical alignment and anticipatory throws raise concerns over Herbert’s ability to translate at the next level. When there’s no urgency, everything is rosy. Herbert can adequately process and adjust his throw type when he’s free of adverse circumstances.
When Herbert is forced to speed things up — get away from an unexpected free rusher, anticipate a route opening up against the leverage of the defense — errors occur. Balls on the wrong hip/shoulder, late throws into tight windows, there’s a lack of trust in what he sees post-snap.
The upside is difficult to ignore, but those issues have to become hardwired corrections for Herbert to ever realize that potential.
Jake Fromm vs. South Carolina, Loss 20-17 (OT)
Stats: 28/51 (54.9%) 295 yards (5.78 YPA) 1TD, 3 INTs
The first 54 minutes of this game were a struggle from Fromm and the Georgia offense. After early success that has Fromm accomplishing whatever he wanted against the Gamecock defense — man or zone — Fromm’s decision making and location went south during a 42-minute scoring drought.
Jake Fromm vs South Carolina
Field side out route has to have one of two things: velocity, or timing/anticipation. Fromm wins with the latter and perfect location. pic.twitter.com/UynZRalLmb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The good version of Fromm showed anticipation, timing and location on point, as they all typically are. Fromm’s interception on a throwaway attempt to close out the first half started a cascade of poor football. His accuracy waned, his normally perfect communication with the receivers went awry, and Georgia trailed with just six minutes to play at home against an inferior football team. Fromm also lost a fumble on a failed quarterback-center exchange on the doorstep of the red zone.
Executing a 96-yard, game-tying drive when he had to have it speaks highly to Fromm’s character. The NFL will present adversity, and Fromm has showcased the ability to overcome hurdles. Still, at the end of the day, he made too mistakes for Georgia to win this game.
One week after elevating his draft stock ahead of Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, Fromm comes back to earth and makes one thing abundantly clear — there’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of this class.
Tua Tagovailoa at Texas A&M, Win 47-28
Stats: 21/34 (61.8%) 293 yards (8.62 YPA) 4 TDs, 1 INT
On a day where Tua wasn’t as finely tuned as we’ve come to expect, he surpasses A.J. McCarron for the career touchdown passes record at Alabama with another four touchdown day. Tua’s second touchdown was a classic example of his pre-snap acumen, post-snap mechanical alignment, and precise ball location against an A&M blitz. Quickly getting to his spot and setup, Tua throws it right in behind the blitz and right on the bullseye for a big play.
Tua Tagovailoa at Texas A&M
Slant goes incomplete, and it’s a little bit low, but the ability to get off the spot and erase the free rusher, while creating a chance for the WR, is special. This probably goes the distance if Smith hangs on. pic.twitter.com/59dUAzhe1r
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The fourth touchdown was a fantastic anticipation strike to Henry Ruggs. Tagovailoa’s trust in his own eyes and processor allows him to anticipate better than any passer in the country.
He also showcased his fluid pocket mobility. Whether it’s escaping, or climbing up and wading through the trash, the only thing more dangerous than Tua on-script, is the improvising version of Tua.
The trust can lead to some mistakes and easy turnovers, however. Tua’s interception was a carbon copy of one of his INTs in the SEC Championship Game in 2018 against Georgia. Tua checked his backside read and attacked play side with the information he gathered. He was wrong in thinking the safety was bailing out. Instead, the safety robbed a dig route from Jeudy, and Tua was late with the football for an easy pick.
There were additional accuracy issues (available in the video thread) in the game, but not by a significant margin. Typically, when he makes a mistake, he erases the wrongdoing on the next play. Tua can play better, certainly, but I sometimes wonder if we hold him to an unrealistic standard.
A career 9:1 TD:INT ratio will do that (81 TDs, 9 INTs).
Joe Burrow vs. Florida, Win 42-28
Stats: 21/24 (87.5%) 293 yards (12.2 YPA) 3 TDs
Kirk Herbstreit said it best early fourth quarter after Joe Burrow beat another Gators blitz. Herbie referred to Burrow having all the answers for the looks Florida threw at him, and it led to a strong, efficient performance.
Burrow not only threw on-time and on-target within the structure of the offense, he navigated murky pockets and extended plays with big results.
Joe Burrow vs Florida
Good matchup here going after CJ Henderson with Jamar Chase. Chase gets a step and stacks him, gives Burrow a window, but it’s a little short. Great play by Henderson. pic.twitter.com/yLNsn9mnVl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Burrow’s growth in year-two in this offensive system makes for a master attacking the middle, intermediate portion of the field. Dropping the ball in behind linebackers and underneath the safeties, Burrow’s accuracy on crossing routes leads to big plays after the catch for the talented Tigers receivers.
Burrow forced his way into this discussion. The big four have become the big five and Burrow could wind up top-three if he continues this success.
Recap
We’re entering the portion of the season where we can begin to compare common opponents. Fromm earned his way into QB2 status with steady, consistent play through six weeks, but Fromm had his ugliest showing of the year Saturday.
That three-interception performance comes against a defense that Tua carved up for 444 yards and five touchdowns. The already significant gap between QB1 and QB1 increased after the performances of Tagovailoa and Fromm this weekend.
Herbert has nothing to prove against inferior foes. His physical talents are too much for poor defense, especially units that are poorly coached like Colorado. For Herbert to enter QB2 status, he’ll have to show out in adverse circumstances — something he really hasn’t done in his career.
Love was off this week; perhaps the bye week we’ll supplement his familiarity in yet another system. Burrow has passed all of his tests this season, but he still has a way to go before he’s even considered a one-year wonder.
Half way through the college football season, my quarterback big board goes:
- Tua Tagoavailoa
- Jake Fromm
- Jordan Love
- Joe Burrow
- Justin Herbert
Additional Prospect Video Threads
Alabama Linebacker, Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings fits the mold for an edge in this defense. Watch him defeat the block and make the TFL on the keeper. pic.twitter.com/TyC7iqR61l
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Center, Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is a bad dude. Locates the fifth rusher and just stonewalls him. Mirror, anchor, hand placement, mean streak… all display here. pic.twitter.com/XIlg5oG1zo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver, Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb might not be human pic.twitter.com/2IvSAQrTGg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker, Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray has the look of a modern day ‘backer. Play-speed, instincts, and sure-tackling. He’s 240 so maybe a bit under-sized for Miami, but Flores and company will like the way he plays. pic.twitter.com/vXCcqvjbtX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
LSU Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson
K’Lavon Chaisson is 250 pounds, not sure if any of that is fat. He’s body beautiful, powerful, excellent COD, and can play multiple positions. Beats a block for a run-stuff here. pic.twitter.com/IFOnbvbfi4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Penn State Edge, Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos has the build (6-5, 265) the Dolphins like at the edge. Here, he beats the LG by attacking the upfield shoulder, and makes a play on the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/yIQdyhRCJJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
Jordan Love at LSU, Loss 42-6
Stats: 15/30 (50%) 130 yards (4.3YPA) 0 TDs, 3 INTs
The same issues that Jordan Love entered the 2019 season with have plagued him in the early going. While the ridiculous arm talent and big-play ability is on display each week, so are the inconsistencies in his set up and mechanics.
Because he’s capable of driving the football from any platform, regardless if he’s aligned in his lower-half, he will set up in the quick game without establishing his foundation. The result, erratic accuracy showing up on layup throws.
Jordan Love at LSU
Here’s the Mahomes comp you’ve seen. In addition to trusting his back side development from his front side read, he shows you the arm talent by ripping it with velocity without an established platform. pic.twitter.com/ESAXpyb8FD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Another area of Love’s game that needs grooming, recognition of the danger areas on certain throws. His interception in the first half could’ve been avoided by putting the ball over the pylon, and making it catchable only for his receiver. Instead, he’s short and the ball is picked off (by an electric true freshman). There are also instances where Love is a beat late in his anticipation throwing.
The zip, velocity, and easy gas to challenge every blade of grass regardless of the circumstances are intriguing. Those traits are the reasons why scouts think he has a big time future, but it will probably take more developing than some of the other, more ready-made products in college football.
Risk versus reward. The way the situation stands in Miami, Love would be instantly inserted into savior status, and that might be too much on the young man. The best bet for Love is to go the route of his ceiling comparison, Patrick Mahomes. An established program that can ease him in behind the scenes would be the best path for Love’s career.
Joe Burrow vs. Utah State, Win 42-6
Stats: 27/38 (71.1%) 344 yards (9.05 YPA) 5 TDs, 1 INT
The classic pocket passer, Joe Burrow is adept at winning from within the structure of the offense. He throws a catchable football and can change speeds for the required throw (touch on downfield shots, zip on slants and in-breaking routes).
He has a firm grasp of the offense in his second year at Baton Rouge, and it allows him to anticipate and work to areas of the pocket where he can effectively deliver the football with accuracy.
Joe Burrow vs Utah State
Rips the slant in for his 18th TD this season on the opening drive. Window is opened from the field side bunch. He sure is accurate. pic.twitter.com/ikbl89y3xa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
There’s a clip in there of Burrow missing an open downfield shot because he takes his eyes off the progression and peeks at the rush. This is something of a common occurrence with Burrow, and it’s probably due in large part to his lack of quick-twitch ability to get off his spot at the top of the drop.
Pocket passers (Brady, Brees, Rivers) are still getting it done at a high level in the NFL. But the way the league is going, drafting a quarterback that can turn statue under the face of the rush is a risky proposition.
Jake Fromm at Tennessee, Win 43-14
Stats: 24/29 (82.8%) 288 yards (9.93 YPA) 2 TDs
This was Fromm’s coming out party for the 2019 season. Playing more of a game manager role through September, Fromm took the reins with sharp processing, accurate throwing, and big plays all night long.
Jake Fromm vs Tennessee
Fromm was on fire in this game. Aggressive, accurate, and playing with a tempo to his game that showed complete command of the offense — like when this mesh concept gets picked up and Fromm quickly finds the wheel. pic.twitter.com/6WB9Uavz3y
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
That video thread contains a clip of the color commentary breaking down Fromm’s full-field reads. Getting through four progressions in a play is commonplace for Fromm. That level of quick decision making, and consistent mechanical set up, makes Fromm a lot more intriguing than his tangible traits would suggest.
The back-shoulder throw has become Fromm’s signature toss. There was a rhythm and tempo to the offense that demonstrated the complete comfortability and command from the Junior Quarterback. He still hasn’t thrown an interception this season. The big tests are coming, but something about Fromm’s makeup leads me to believe he’ll pass those test without much of an issue.
Justin Herbert at Cal, Win 17-7
Stats: 20/33 (60.6%) 214 yards (6.48 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
The story is the same with Justin Herbert. Every game, Herbert showcases the ridiculous size, strength, and massive arm that can put the ball on any inch of the field from any platform or arm-angle. But he also demonstrates the same shortcomings that leave his offense sputtering against formidable foes.
There’s no video thread tonight, so we’ll use description. Herbert’s first interception of the season was a misidentification of the Cal coverage. He tried the middle of the field and a safety came over to step in front of the pass. This is often an issue as Herbert is late to pick up on the defensive plan post-snap, and he can’t always overcome the lapses with the physical traits.
Cal’s swarming defense was alternating between a variety of pressures, and dropping eight into coverage. The lack of comprehension of this disguise magnifies his propensity to drop his eyes and anticipate the pass rush.
The evaluation becomes increasingly difficult as Herbert engineers an offense based on the short game. With plenty of runs and screens, the downfield shots are few and far between.
Jacob Eason at Stanford, 10:30 ESPN
Stats: 16/36 (44.4%) 207 yards (5.72 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
With the easy gas to drive the football down the field, Eason prefers to do his work from the pocket. His big arm and wrist action allow him to vary speeds between squeezing tight windows and laying the vertical shots out in front of his target. There’s a smooth, arching trajectory when he takes his deep shots to future draft pick, Aaron Fuller.
Jacob Eason at Stanford
One on one battle between future pros Paulson Adebo and Aaron Fuller — advantage Fuller. Eason drops a dime, for good measure. pic.twitter.com/Xouw1On6dy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Those highlight plays come from clean pockets, but any compromise of Eason’s surroundings typically spell trouble. His initial instinct in this game was to retreat and extend the play by running away from the rush. By doing this, he eschewed opportunities for big plays within the structure of the offense.
Stanford would change the coverage-look post snap by moving a safety on the signal. Eason missed Fuller in the red zone because of this disguise, and the frequency of the issue stems from his own sense of pressure — whether it’s actually there or not.
Weekend Recap
This will provide detractors of this column — or the opinions I share each week — to label me as a biased observer, but watching every throw of all these quarterbacks, one thing is obvious: There’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of the crop. The upside of others (Herbert, Love) might intrigue scouts, and both could develop into better prospects, but the choice is clear right now.
Still, this is a great year to need a quarterback. There’s a chance that six passers come off the board in the first round.
As far as Miami’s concerned, that only serves to benefit the Dolphins. More QBs coming off the board early means big-time players at other positions will slide down the board for Miami’s other, many high draft picks.
Week 7 Schedule
Herbert – vs. Colorado, Friday 10:00 FS1
Fromm – vs. South Carolina, Noon ESPN
Tagovailoa – at Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS
Burrow – vs. Florida, 8:00 ESPN
Eason – at Arizona, 11:00 (PM) FS1
Love – Off
Additional Prospects –
Grant Delpit, LSU Safety
Completely absurd ball skills from Delpit. pic.twitter.com/PCWCOCUGeL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Aaron Fuller – Wide Receiver, Washington
Aaron Fuller makes a lot of big plays. pic.twitter.com/qCciyYwV58
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
Paulson Adebo – Cornerback, Stanford
Paulson Adebo is a long, aggressive corner that plays a variety of coverages for the Cardinal defense. Here he uses that length to mirror the offset receiver and drive on the inside step of the slant route. pic.twitter.com/DjEhW2t5aL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss, Win 59-31
Stats: 26/36 (72.2%) 418 yards (11.61 YPA), 6 TDs, 1 rushing (7 total)
Season: 113/148 (76.4%) 1,718 yards (11.61 YPA) 23 TDs, 2 rushing (25 total)
Detractors are running out of things to say about Tua. Evading pressure, throwing strikes 45 yards down the field, manipulating the defense to create passing lanes, the Heisman front-runner did it all on Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss thread.
Another mismatch game, too easy. Safety bites on the split zone action, accurate throw and this time it’s DeVonta Smith doing the YAC work.
TD #18 for Tua. pic.twitter.com/KUSX62thX4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
The repetitive work habits to strengthen his lower-half mechanics allows Tagovailoa to stay on-time and on-target with better consistency than any passer in this class. The routine slant routes that often go the distance aren’t necessarily impressive in a vacuum, but the regularity with which the play is executed to perfection has scouts fawning over this prospect.
That sturdy foundation also allows Tagovailoa to quickly get off of his spot, change directions, and use ball fakes to fool rushers and defenders as they close in for tackle attempts.
Jordan Love vs. Colorado State, Win 34-24
Stats: 17/33 (51.5%) 204 yards (6.09 YPA) 2 TDs, 2 INTs
This was not the version of Jordan Love that scouts project to go in the top 10 next April. While the freaky arm talent was on display at times, so were the inconsistencies that lead to mistakes in Love’s game. He threw a pair of picks on drive throws to the field — one a hitch, another an out — both undercut by a defensive back driving out of his back pedal.
Jordan Love vs Colorado State thread.
Slow start, some inaccurate short set up and throws, but he breaks through with this downfield dime. pic.twitter.com/wFtuTbbaGI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Love doesn’t consistently get from one read to the next with his mechanics aligned. He’s more than capable of ripping those throws, but unbalanced platforms cause Love to lose velocity.
It was a rainy night in Logan, and that probably impacted Love’s performance. He dropped a snap on a second and goal situation, and was uncharacteristically erratic in the short game.
Another week, another decisive gap demonstrated between Tua compared to the rest of the class. Right now, given the way Love and Fromm have performed of late, it’s down to Herbert and Tagovailoa.
At this point, it’s difficult to imagine anyone supplanting Tua as the top of the class — he’s been nearly flawless. Dolphins nation is all in.
Week 6 Schedule
Love – at LSU, Noon SEC Network
Fromm – at Tennessee, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert – vs. Cal, 8:00 FOX
Tagovailoa – Bye Week
Additional Twitter Video Scouting Threads From Saturday:
Isaiah Simmons – Safety/Linebacker/Slot, Clemson
I don’t know exactly where you play Isaiah Simmons, but he’s a modern day football player. Speed to get to the edge even when he’s out-flanked by pre-snap alignment. Think he might be what they wanted Minkah to be. pic.twitter.com/1VtzlvVf5q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tee Higgins – Wide Receiver, Clemson
Some Tee Higgins for ya’. Watch the inside arm come over in unison with the crossover step. Keeps his body clean at the release, then a subtle grab at the catch point to haul in the back-shoulder. pic.twitter.com/M1g7qbCaBM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Center, Wisconsin
Tyler Biadasz is a people mover. Checks the boxes the Dolphins will like:
Durability ✅ 27 consecutive starts
Diverse ✅ zone/man capable
Meanstreak ✅ plays through the whistle
Team captain ✅
Big, strong, long ✅
2018’s tip graded center via PFF ✅ pic.twitter.com/ltLKrhr1MU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Lucas Niang – Right Tackle, TCU
TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year.
Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Ceedee Lamb – Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
Ceedee Lamb elevates in the soft spot of the zone, then when he returns to the earth it’s like he’s on one of those moving walkways at the airport. He gone. pic.twitter.com/GUIT7dA34L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Khalid Kareem – Edge, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Edge Kahlid Kareem might be a good option for the role they’re trying to get Charles Harris to do. He’s got an explosive first step out of a four-point stance, but most of all, he can lock out the edge and re-direct back inside.
He gave Andre Thomas some fits (RDE). pic.twitter.com/zwamZ3vLr2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Jeff Okudah – Cornerback, Ohio State
Not sure any corners tackle better than Jeffery Okudah. pic.twitter.com/iJ6b3gs9KZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
JK Dobbins – Running back, Ohio State
JK Dobbins is a bad dude. pic.twitter.com/hLy5erMO5F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
