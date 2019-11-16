Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 12

Recapping Week 11 of the College Football Season

During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.

Those quarterbacks are:

*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.

We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.

Week 11 Recap

Tua Tagovailoa vs. LSU, Loss 46-41

Stats: 21/40 (52.5%) 418 yards (10.45 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT

After a slow start, Tua engineered four consecutive touchdown drives in which he was perfect on converting third and fourth downs. Hitting long passes in stride, and extending plays despite an ankle that was clearly hampering his mobility, Tua eclipsed 400 yards and four touchdowns on one of the country’s best secondary’s.

The designed run and improvisational running plays were hardly part of Tua’s game — because of the ankle — but throwing for better than 10 yards per pass, with downfield touchdown strikes, solidified his spot at the top of the big board.

Tua Tagovailoa vs LSU Rare mistake for Tua as he drops the ball changing it to his outside arm. pic.twitter.com/ASEgdPU7xL — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

The completion percentage was not good, but context reminds the evaluator that Tua threw several passes away while under immediate duress. This game probably ends differently if not for the ankle procedure 22 days ago, but the performance lived up to every ounce of the hype.

Tua’s interception in the game was all too familiar from his past picks. With non-mirrored route concepts to either side of the formation, backside defenders can drift across the set and jump routes. This happened on Tua’s interception (available in the video thread), but that was essentially his only mistake of the game.

The first of Tagovailoa’s four touchdowns was Aaron Rodgers-esque in his pre-snap cadence and manipulation of the defense. Playing into a tendency breaker, Tua checked the sideline to give the defense a moment of rest, but then quick-counted star freshman Corner Derrick Stingley Jr., and proceeded to drop a dime to Devonta Smith to get the Bama scoring going.

The argument about Tagovailoa’s performances against top defenses were already a farce, but this should put all of that noise to rest. He’s the best quarterback in the draft.

Joe Burrow vs. Alabama, Win 46-41

Stats: 31/39 (79.5%) 393 yards (10.08 YPA) 3 TD

Joe Burrow’s rise is the best thing that could’ve happened for Miami. It’s impossible to ignore his success in a highly cerebral scheme that features a variety of route combinations, in condensed areas, which requires Burrow to play flawless from the neck up. His decision making and anticipation were the story early in this one, but as the game went alone, he dazzled making plays off-script, and with his legs.

Joe Burrow at Alabama Little rub route on a wheel for J’Marr Chase, and he drops it in the bucket with the safety closing pic.twitter.com/lPt7dqI1Bq — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

Burrow is at a PhD level in this Joe Brady offensive scheme. Using leverage to exploit his matchups, Burrow always chooses the correct ball for the requisite pass on a given play. He can locate down the field with touch, he can lay it out for quick-strike yardage-after-catch opportunities, and he is a master at resetting after evading pressure.

Burrow has exhibited an ability to quickly recognize the flaws in his protection and get out of dodge. Sometimes, he runs for a first down, and on others he will locate his targets downfield and beat the defense with his arm. On the other occasions, Burrow can withstand the power of an imminently arriving pass rush and stay upright despite a clean tackle opportunity.

His ability to raise the level of his play, stay calm under the biggest moments, and exhibit poise, competitiveness, and an absolute problem on third downs is simply terrific.

He is firmly QB2 after that showing (in accordance with his season-long dominance).

Jake Fromm vs. Missouri, Win 27-0

Stats: 13/29 (44.8%) 173 yards (5.97 YPA) 2 TD

A scout’s first look at a college quarterback starts with the third-down reel, specifically with long distances to go. Jake Fromm continually exhibits poise, anticipation and accuracy on these situational throws, and it has Georgia in the top 20 in the country in third down conversion percentage.

Jake Fromm vs Missouri Georgia converts nearly half its 3rd down plays… because of this quarterback. Dime time. pic.twitter.com/gL5mqB8AkE — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Fromm’s best throw is working the perimeter in one-on-one coverage. Whether it’s the takeoff, back-shoulder, or the comeback, he’s going to give his guy the best chance to make a play on the football.

Regardless of how many qualities anticipatory throws he makes, there will always be circumstances that require drive throws, and that’s just not a part of Fromm’s makeup (see the video thread). His stats flat-lined in the second half when Lawrence Cager left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

His leadership, attention to detail and intangibles show up weekly, and he’ll rise up draft boards when teams put him on the white board in private meetings.

Jordan Love at Fresno State, Win 37-35

Stats: 31/40 (77.5%) 392 yards (9.8 YPA) 2 TD

The version of Jordan Love that had scouts fawning over the prototypical quarterback this offseason showed up on Saturday night in Fresno. The multiple arm-angles and throw-types were on display as Love drilled drive throws, floated perfect touch passes, and succeeded vertically.

Jordan Love at Fresno State The things his arm is capable of are pretty ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GRddsHIpd0 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

There is no easier gas in college football. Love can flat out spin the rock from any set-up or arm-position, and only Oregon’s Justin Herbert comes close in that department. Love looked more comfortable against Fresno State trusting his receivers and throwing against leverage.

Love continues to create opportunities as a runner, and will certainly make red zone play calling easier on whichever coordinator gets to sink his teeth into the ideal prospect. He can manage pressure and extend plays with both his legs and his arm.

His decision making has been the knock this season, but Love looked like he’s finally getting acclimated to all the new, moving parts in the Utah State offense. Perhaps a return to school can put him back in the top-10 discussion for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Week 11 Conclusion

The showdown of the century certainly did not disappoint. The Dolphins and Bengals have to be thrilled with what these two quarterbacks displayed in this game, both regularly showcasing franchise quarterback ability.

Tale of the tape for the game of century. pic.twitter.com/xYmxXRehFx — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Chris Grier and Brian Flores have preached the importance of a quarterback’s mindset — “how they’re wired.” Both of these passers maintain a steady blood pressure when the game is in the balance. That is an invaluable skill that is non-negotiable for the position.

These two young men are going to make a pair of franchises very happy come April.

The juxtaposition of this quarterback class is fascinating. My top-three features a triumvirate of passers that excel in the cerebral aspect of the game — situational awareness, post-snap manipulation, and pre-snap checks into the right call and/or protection — while the next grouping is the physically superior pair.

Fromm showed the third down cajones that has consistently kept Georgia a title contender each of the last three years. Love showed the absurd skill set that refuse to allow scouts to quit on his game, and Herbert is back in action next week.

Travis Wingfield’s New (11/9) QB Rankings:

Tua Tagovailoa Joe Burrow Jake Fromm Jordan Love Justin Herbert

Week 12 Schedule

Tua at Mississippi State, Noon ESPN

Fromm at Auburn, 3:30 CBS

Love vs. Wyoming, 4:00 ESPNU

Burrow at Mississippi, 7:00 ESPN

Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN

@WingfieldNFL

Additional Prospect Scouting Videos

Ja’Marr Chase — LSU Wide Receiver

Ja’Marr Chase and Treyvon Diggs. This game is so much fun. pic.twitter.com/2IZkizQTUE — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

Jerry Jeudy – Alabama Wide Receiver

How do you cover a guy that can turn an over-route into a deep-out with barely any deceleration? Goodness, Jerry Jeudy. pic.twitter.com/7b7ZUkQ8Mw — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

K.J. Hamler – Penn State Wide Receiver

KJ Hamler can fly (those guys will pair well with Tua). Little short motion from the nasty split to widen the defender. Watch how fast everything happens for Hamler — 0-60 in a blink. pic.twitter.com/HzliKFBguR — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back

A.J. Dillon is a load. Power, production, balance, vision, and few guys in college football finish runs like he does. pic.twitter.com/8UNMqJ1Fni — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver

Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety

Antoine Winfield Jr. is a rangy safety that excels in preparation, sound tackling, and ball skills. Here’s his sixth interception of the season chasing the post and high-pointing the football like a WR. 5-10, 205 lbs. pic.twitter.com/PhDxL81KYK — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State Defensive End