Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 13
Recapping Week 13 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
2019 Week 9 Recap
– No Week 10 Recap
2019 Week 11 Recap
2019 Week 12 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 13 Recap
Jake Fromm vs. Texas A&M, Win 19-13
Stats: 11/23 (47.8%) 163 yards (7.09 YPA) 1 TD
Georgia hosted the A&M in a torrential downpour, which prompted Fromm to wear a glove on his throwing hand. The result of the new hand attire, a handful of dreadful misses for the junior quarterback.
Jake Fromm vs Texas A&M
He’s wearing a glove today because of the rain, and it’s already impacted him. Big miss here on 3rd down. It rains a lot in Miami Gardens. pic.twitter.com/RL0e9MEkuy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Fromm removed the glove and heated up late in the first half. When he’s in need of a big play Fromm tends to go outside the numbers on back-shoulder throws, and he hits them with remarkable consistency. He remains a tough out on third downs as he wins with his anticipation and ball placement.
This season was supposed to serve as an opportunity for Fromm to solidify himself at QB2, but you won’t see him in that tier with many pundits, if any at all. He’s limited from a physical traits standpoint, and his true value will be revealed in the combine meetings and on the white board.
Joe Burrow vs. Arkansas, 7:00 ESPN
Justin Herbert at Arizona State, 7:30 ABC
Jordan Love vs. Boise State, 10:30 CBSSN
Week 13 Conclusion
Coming early morning hours after the Utah State-Boise State game.
Week 14 Schedule
Fromm at Georgia Tech, Noon ABC
Love at New Mexico, 4:00 Facebook
Burrow vs. Texas A&M, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert vs. Oregon State, TBD
Additional Prospect Videos
Yetur Gross-Matos – Penn State Edge
Yetur Gross-Matos’ length, heavy hands and position flexibility will have him high on Miami’s board. pic.twitter.com/awO9oJ1VA9
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver
What an awesome route by Tyler Johnson. Minnesota dressing up smash right here (7-flat) with the whip by Bateman and the post corner by Johnson off play pass. Johnson clears the LB, 3 steps to the post, whip it back to the corner. Bad ball, don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/BdjBAMSHD5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. soaking up all the praise. PJ Fleck says he plays safety with the physicality of a linebacker and covers like a corner. Dan Orlovsky jumps on and says he has the brains of a quarterback. Two of the three evident by this run fit. pic.twitter.com/Bqs6UPSImO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Rashod Bateman – Minnesota Wide Receiver (Class of 2021)
It’s one thing that Rashod Bateman has over 1,000 yards on better than 20 yards per reception with 9 TDs, but how about this work as a blocker.? That’s a key second-level block they’re asking of him and he nails it. pic.twitter.com/6kZp2GpsCU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Shaun Wade – Ohio State Safety/Slot Corner
Shaun Wade is a Flores type of DB. Plays everywhere in the secondary, and here he shows you the trail technique that Flo loves to dial up. The coverage was so good that he didn’t think the ball was coming, gotta finish. pic.twitter.com/UNSImySJVU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Malik Harrison – Ohio State Outside Linebacker
Malik Harrison is a rocked up, 245-pound Senior linebacker. He might even be able to add some weight to that frame. Either way he’s a fit as an outside backer for the Phins. Here’s his 26th career TFL. pic.twitter.com/7QCyKkRb1D
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back
AJ Dillon’s gotta be the smoothest 250-pound back ever. Easy-glide feet on a man that imposing is a fun combination. pic.twitter.com/rGOwLIOMAV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
J.R. Reed – Georgia Safety
JR Reed is a four-year starter for the Bulldogs at safety. Last time Miami went after a Georgia safety it worked out pretty well. pic.twitter.com/LsZPMzEGmD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 12
Recapping Week 12 of the College Football Season
Week 12 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mississippi State, Win
Stats: 14/18 (77.8%) 256 yards (14.22 YPA) 2 TD
Today was a collective “L” for the football community. One of the best collegiate players, and widely praised good guys, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury that leaves his football future in question.
What started out as an ordinary onslaught of explosive plays — a product of perfectly placed passes — ended in potential tragedy. Reports say that Tua’s hip is both dislocated, with a fracture of the wall that retains the ball joint. This injury calls for immediate surgery and significant recovery time, if a football career is possible at all.
Tua Tagovailoa at Mississippi State
Playing on one ankle, no mobility, Bama opens up with a pair of failed runs, then Tua bails ‘em out on 3rd and 11 with a perfect touch pass right up the seam. pic.twitter.com/UQ9umZnUJX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
Tagovailoa will do everything in his power for a full recovery, and hopefully the advances in modern medicine can allow him to make a triumphant return to the gridiron.
Jordan Love at Wyoming, Win 26-21
Stats: 18/29 (62.1%) 282 yards (9.72 YPA) 2 TD, 2 INT
This game was my favorite quarterback tape to watch this season. Jordan Love exhibited the sometimes unfathomably unique arm-talent that has endeared him to scouts nationally. After two interceptions — one a bad read, another bad luck — Love showed the shortstop-like arm, supreme athleticism, and general freaky traits that have scouts drooling.
Jordan Love vs. Wyoming
This is his season in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/h60QKUIwqV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
The arm-strength to squeeze the football into a tight window from 40 yards away, the rare elasticity to sling it on a line across his body while on the move, the quick release to get the ball out in the face of pressure…it looks like he’s throwing a baseball.
The added element of a designed run package and RPO game, paired with the threat of throwing the ball to any blade of grass on the field, coaches will line up to get their hands on this prospect.
Jake Fromm vs. Missouri, Win 27-0
Stats: 13/28 (46.4%) 110 yards (3.93 YPA) 3 TD
Fromm hit his best throw of the season in another big SEC road victory. Few quarterbacks have the number of scalps that Fromm keeps in his back pocket, and he displayed tremendous poise in another hostile environment.
At times, the crowd noise was deafening, yet Fromm communicated his line checks and audibles with urgency and a steady heartbeat. He made cutch, accurate throws on third down, and beat the defense with his pre-snap prowess.
Jake Fromm at Auburn
Audio on for this one as I walk you through the lack of incorporation of his lower half into this downfield throw. It’s a gorgeous strike for 6, but think it’s important to demonstrate areas for growth. His accuracy is rivaled only by Tua and Burrow. pic.twitter.com/ozzg7gXXkM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
Fromm has quiet feet when he gets to the top of his drop. That’s not a trait he shares with a lot of the new-age, successful quarterbacks in the NFL. Kyler Murray went first in the draft for his ability to glide weightlessly about the pocket, creating passing lanes.
While Fromm is capable of mitigating some deficiencies with his ability to get the offense into the right play, and accurate passing, he’s not going to erase free rushers with his athleticism, and he’s not going to overcome situations with a fastball throw.
Joe Burrow at Ole Miss, Win 58-37
Stats: 32/42 (76.2%) 489 yards (11.64 YPA) 5 TD, 2 INT
And in one afternoon, Joe Burrow is left with nothing to prove. The now heavy favorite to come off the board with the first pick, the second half of Miami’s season would have to take some considerable turns to get the LSU Quarterback.
Joe Burrow at Ole Miss
With the first pick, the Cincinnati Bengals select… pic.twitter.com/x9leNKGBBS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Burrow remains as cool as ever in this one. He rushed his Tiger offense out to a big lead with a couple of impressive improvisational plays. The big day was saddled by the two turnovers, but Burrow ends the day as the new QB1 due to Tua’s medical situation.
Justin Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN
Stats: 20/28 (71.4%) 333 yards (11.89 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT
If this was your first viewing experience of Justin Herbert, you probably came away convinced he’s a top-10 draft pick — and he will be. If you’re a regular to his tape, this game was more of the same — flashes of brilliance when the circumstances permit, but the same inconsistencies in the most important aspects of the game.
Justin Herbert vs Arizona
Arizona busts, but this is nice work from Herbert to sell the flat and see both defenders close on it. Accurate throw to ensure the walk-in. pic.twitter.com/RP4mRR2at3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Arizona’s defense hasn’t stopped a nose bleed this year, and they sure as hell weren’t going to stop the draft’s most physically impressive specimen behind the country’s best offensive line. Herbert’s long touchdown throws displayed the hand-cannon that has scouts conjuring up the prototypical quarterback build — particularly the toss in the second half.
On the rare occasions where Arizona got heat, you saw Herbert’s lack of quick-twitch to get off the spot, without the inherent ability to keep his eyes downfield to keep the play alive. You saw Herbert make an egregious decision to throw the ball into coverage (the INT was dropped) on a first-and-goal play from the two-yard-line.
The problem with Herbert, is that this has been the story for over 30 games. He still has no signature wins or moments, and the Oregon offense is still predicated on the running and screen game.
Herbert’s best bet at the next level is a run-heavy offense that can utilize his premiere weapon — throwing on the move. Lining up in 12-personnel (2 tight ends) and allowing Herbert to get out in space to throw into layers or flood concepts on the move will be the smoothest transition for the Oregon QB to have some success.
I’m of the belief that you have to put Herbert in an absolutely ideal situation, because he’s not going to mitigate your issues offensively.
Week 12 Conclusion
Reports from the University of Alabama doctor responsible for tending to Tagovailoa say the quarterback will make a full recovery, but he is certainly in for a long rehab process. If anyone can come back from this, it’s Tagovailoa, though his draft stock will surely be impacted. If Tua enters the draft and clears all the medical hurdles, he’ll still be a first-round pick.
Miami might be fortunate if Tagovailoa is still the target. With Brian Flores willing his team to underdog victories, the chances of obtaining the first pick was becoming grim, but so too are Tua’s chances at going off the board number one.
The Dolphins will have a difficult decision to make, though an apparent contingency plan is developing behind Tua.
Jordan Love is making progress the last two weeks in his overall effectiveness, and the highlights he produced today were utterly absurd. Though he has shortcomings in his approach for the game and playing the quarterback position, his physical tools give him — far and away — the highest upside in the class.
Miami’s interesting draft season took a jump to a whole other level of intrigue with the events of Saturday.
Week 13 Schedule
Fromm vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS
Burrow vs. Arkansas, 7:00 ESPN
Love vs. Boise State, 10:30 CBSSN
Herbert at Arizona State TBD
Additional Prospect Videos
A.J. Epenesa – Iowa Defensive End
AJ Epenesa’s impact is incredible. The Gophs stayed away from him as much as possible, as he was doing whatever he pleased against their LT. That didn’t stop him from doing this. pic.twitter.com/s5M2Uuz4X9
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Bravvion Roy – Baylor Defensive Tackle
Baylor’s Brevion Roy officially has my attention. That’s C1 Creed Humphrey that he just over-powered. And in a two-point stance over the nose at 330 pounds. Asked to contain that middle rush lane against an elite scrambler, very Flores/Graham scheme-like. pic.twitter.com/85AvsenK6q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Julian Blackmon – Utah Safety (former corner, invited to Mobile for the Sr. Bowl)
Julian Blackmon (23) is heading to Mobile for the Senior Bowl. He was a two-time All Pac12 cornerback, but moved to safety this year. 205-pound ball hawk that typically plays off in coverage, but here he shows you his closing speed as a blitzer. pic.twitter.com/NRLuJiDpgm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Ben Bredeson – Michigan Left Guard
Michigan LG Ben Bredeson is exceptional in zone run schemes. He’s a nasty mauler that plays through the whistle. One concern is his ability to anchor when knocked back from playing too high initially, but here’s a look at his pass pro when he gets it right. pic.twitter.com/M32zFJtLmE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 16, 2019
Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11
Recapping Week 11 of the College Football Season
Week 11 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa vs. LSU, Loss 46-41
Stats: 21/40 (52.5%) 418 yards (10.45 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Tua engineered four consecutive touchdown drives in which he was perfect on converting third and fourth downs. Hitting long passes in stride, and extending plays despite an ankle that was clearly hampering his mobility, Tua eclipsed 400 yards and four touchdowns on one of the country’s best secondary’s.
The designed run and improvisational running plays were hardly part of Tua’s game — because of the ankle — but throwing for better than 10 yards per pass, with downfield touchdown strikes, solidified his spot at the top of the big board.
Tua Tagovailoa vs LSU
Rare mistake for Tua as he drops the ball changing it to his outside arm. pic.twitter.com/ASEgdPU7xL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
The completion percentage was not good, but context reminds the evaluator that Tua threw several passes away while under immediate duress. This game probably ends differently if not for the ankle procedure 22 days ago, but the performance lived up to every ounce of the hype.
Tua’s interception in the game was all too familiar from his past picks. With non-mirrored route concepts to either side of the formation, backside defenders can drift across the set and jump routes. This happened on Tua’s interception (available in the video thread), but that was essentially his only mistake of the game.
The first of Tagovailoa’s four touchdowns was Aaron Rodgers-esque in his pre-snap cadence and manipulation of the defense. Playing into a tendency breaker, Tua checked the sideline to give the defense a moment of rest, but then quick-counted star freshman Corner Derrick Stingley Jr., and proceeded to drop a dime to Devonta Smith to get the Bama scoring going.
The argument about Tagovailoa’s performances against top defenses were already a farce, but this should put all of that noise to rest. He’s the best quarterback in the draft.
Joe Burrow vs. Alabama, Win 46-41
Stats: 31/39 (79.5%) 393 yards (10.08 YPA) 3 TD
Joe Burrow’s rise is the best thing that could’ve happened for Miami. It’s impossible to ignore his success in a highly cerebral scheme that features a variety of route combinations, in condensed areas, which requires Burrow to play flawless from the neck up. His decision making and anticipation were the story early in this one, but as the game went alone, he dazzled making plays off-script, and with his legs.
Joe Burrow at Alabama
Little rub route on a wheel for J’Marr Chase, and he drops it in the bucket with the safety closing pic.twitter.com/lPt7dqI1Bq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Burrow is at a PhD level in this Joe Brady offensive scheme. Using leverage to exploit his matchups, Burrow always chooses the correct ball for the requisite pass on a given play. He can locate down the field with touch, he can lay it out for quick-strike yardage-after-catch opportunities, and he is a master at resetting after evading pressure.
Burrow has exhibited an ability to quickly recognize the flaws in his protection and get out of dodge. Sometimes, he runs for a first down, and on others he will locate his targets downfield and beat the defense with his arm. On the other occasions, Burrow can withstand the power of an imminently arriving pass rush and stay upright despite a clean tackle opportunity.
His ability to raise the level of his play, stay calm under the biggest moments, and exhibit poise, competitiveness, and an absolute problem on third downs is simply terrific.
He is firmly QB2 after that showing (in accordance with his season-long dominance).
Jake Fromm vs. Missouri, Win 27-0
Stats: 13/29 (44.8%) 173 yards (5.97 YPA) 2 TD
A scout’s first look at a college quarterback starts with the third-down reel, specifically with long distances to go. Jake Fromm continually exhibits poise, anticipation and accuracy on these situational throws, and it has Georgia in the top 20 in the country in third down conversion percentage.
Jake Fromm vs Missouri
Georgia converts nearly half its 3rd down plays… because of this quarterback. Dime time. pic.twitter.com/gL5mqB8AkE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Fromm’s best throw is working the perimeter in one-on-one coverage. Whether it’s the takeoff, back-shoulder, or the comeback, he’s going to give his guy the best chance to make a play on the football.
Regardless of how many qualities anticipatory throws he makes, there will always be circumstances that require drive throws, and that’s just not a part of Fromm’s makeup (see the video thread). His stats flat-lined in the second half when Lawrence Cager left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.
His leadership, attention to detail and intangibles show up weekly, and he’ll rise up draft boards when teams put him on the white board in private meetings.
Jordan Love at Fresno State, Win 37-35
Stats: 31/40 (77.5%) 392 yards (9.8 YPA) 2 TD
The version of Jordan Love that had scouts fawning over the prototypical quarterback this offseason showed up on Saturday night in Fresno. The multiple arm-angles and throw-types were on display as Love drilled drive throws, floated perfect touch passes, and succeeded vertically.
Jordan Love at Fresno State
The things his arm is capable of are pretty ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GRddsHIpd0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
There is no easier gas in college football. Love can flat out spin the rock from any set-up or arm-position, and only Oregon’s Justin Herbert comes close in that department. Love looked more comfortable against Fresno State trusting his receivers and throwing against leverage.
Love continues to create opportunities as a runner, and will certainly make red zone play calling easier on whichever coordinator gets to sink his teeth into the ideal prospect. He can manage pressure and extend plays with both his legs and his arm.
His decision making has been the knock this season, but Love looked like he’s finally getting acclimated to all the new, moving parts in the Utah State offense. Perhaps a return to school can put him back in the top-10 discussion for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Week 11 Conclusion
The showdown of the century certainly did not disappoint. The Dolphins and Bengals have to be thrilled with what these two quarterbacks displayed in this game, both regularly showcasing franchise quarterback ability.
Tale of the tape for the game of century. pic.twitter.com/xYmxXRehFx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chris Grier and Brian Flores have preached the importance of a quarterback’s mindset — “how they’re wired.” Both of these passers maintain a steady blood pressure when the game is in the balance. That is an invaluable skill that is non-negotiable for the position.
These two young men are going to make a pair of franchises very happy come April.
The juxtaposition of this quarterback class is fascinating. My top-three features a triumvirate of passers that excel in the cerebral aspect of the game — situational awareness, post-snap manipulation, and pre-snap checks into the right call and/or protection — while the next grouping is the physically superior pair.
Fromm showed the third down cajones that has consistently kept Georgia a title contender each of the last three years. Love showed the absurd skill set that refuse to allow scouts to quit on his game, and Herbert is back in action next week.
Travis Wingfield’s New (11/9) QB Rankings:
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Joe Burrow
- Jake Fromm
- Jordan Love
- Justin Herbert
Week 12 Schedule
Tua at Mississippi State, Noon ESPN
Fromm at Auburn, 3:30 CBS
Love vs. Wyoming, 4:00 ESPNU
Burrow at Mississippi, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN
Additional Prospect Scouting Videos
Ja’Marr Chase — LSU Wide Receiver
Ja’Marr Chase and Treyvon Diggs. This game is so much fun. pic.twitter.com/2IZkizQTUE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Jerry Jeudy – Alabama Wide Receiver
How do you cover a guy that can turn an over-route into a deep-out with barely any deceleration? Goodness, Jerry Jeudy. pic.twitter.com/7b7ZUkQ8Mw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
K.J. Hamler – Penn State Wide Receiver
KJ Hamler can fly (those guys will pair well with Tua). Little short motion from the nasty split to widen the defender. Watch how fast everything happens for Hamler — 0-60 in a blink. pic.twitter.com/HzliKFBguR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back
A.J. Dillon is a load. Power, production, balance, vision, and few guys in college football finish runs like he does. pic.twitter.com/8UNMqJ1Fni
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver
Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. is a rangy safety that excels in preparation, sound tackling, and ball skills. Here’s his sixth interception of the season chasing the post and high-pointing the football like a WR. 5-10, 205 lbs. pic.twitter.com/PhDxL81KYK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State Defensive End
Yetur Gross-Mayos’ length is going to put him on Miami’s radar. He’s just 245, but he’s got the frame to add more. Missed this tackle, but you get a sense of his heavy hands and projection to a 2-gap. He also condenses inside as a rusher for Penn State. pic.twitter.com/l616r32eaC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 9
Recapping Week 9 of the College Football Season
Week 9 Recap
Joe Burrow vs. Auburn, Win 23-13
Stats: 32/42(76.2%) 321 yards (7.64 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Burrow sparked the Tigers offense with a first down scramble on 3rd and 12. In fact, Burrow made multiple plays with his legs against a man-heavy scheme of the Auburn defense after he was able to evade pressure. Burrow made a variety of plays after the rush forced him off of his spot, and did well to keep the LSU offense on the field.
Joe Burrow vs Auburn
It was a tough first quarter for the LSU offense. Taking away Burrow’s first read and sending pressure led to some sacks. Burrow jump starts the second quarter with a 3rd and long scramble. Bounces up from a huge hit. pic.twitter.com/sqX1qJHKFo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
The extended play got things going for LSU in the second and third quarter, but Burrow’s inability to adapt to the post-snap rotation, and blitz-heavy attack caused the slow start. Burrow had to tuck the football after his initial read was covered a couple of times, and he wasn’t able to escape Derek Brown and the rest of that Auburn front.
Burrow’s big plays came via the deep shot in one-on-one coverage. Burrow trusts his wide outs, and the chemistry is evident by the number of contested completions LSU hit in this game. Burrow made one mistake on a back-shoulder ball that was intercepted. The ball was slightly underthrown.
Burrow is playing some of his best ball in the most critical situations this year, and there’s something to be said for that invaluable skill. Scouts continue to talk about the tremendous jump Burrow made from 2018 to 2019. There’s no doubting Burrow’s climb up the quarterback big board this year, he’s proven plenty for one season.
The big question with Burrow will ask, why wasn’t he this quarterback his entire college career?
Jordan Love at Air Force, Loss 31-7
Stats: 14/23 (60.9%) 11 4 yards (4.96 YPA) 1 TD,
I’d love to see Love and Justin Herbert switch places. Love is so an intriguing ball-handler with exceptional off-platform ability, and a better penchant for manipulating defenses post-snap. His Aggie teammates drop a lot of passes — more than Josh Allen’s Wyoming squads from a couple of years ago.
Love is consistently behind the chains, throwing to receivers that lack any ability to separate, and usually doing so under immense pressure.
Jordan Love at Air Force
It’s tough to evaluate Love. The Aggie defense is bad, the run game is bad, and the receivers drop several balls every game.
Up first, an audio breakdown of Love’s strength and post snap manipulation. pic.twitter.com/rZoTeffXvA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Those adverse circumstances have caused Love to take chances he didn’t risk last season. As a result, his numbers have been terrible. In this game, Love played far more conservatively, and the result is a boring offense that can’t do much.
Still, there were some impressive decisions and big time throws on display for Love — as is the case every week. The more we go along this season, the more it would make sense that Love returns to school for his senior season.
Justin Herbert vs. Washington State, Win 35-34
Stats: 21/30 (70%) 222 yards (7.4 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
For as much as we like to bring up Tua’s receivers, Justin Herbert is quietly humming along behind the best offensive line in the country. There’s always an evaluation to be had for every player in every game, but Herbert’s truly is more challenging because of his circumstances. Oregon runs the football a lot, and effectively. Then, when they pass, it mostly happens behind the line of scrimmage.
Justin Herbert vs Washington State
There just isn’t a lot to look at. Most of Oregon’s offense comes the ground or passes behind the LOS. Here, Herbert shows you the athleticism to extend and make tacklers miss. pic.twitter.com/1vi7wSNmDa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Every week there are examples of Herbert’s ridiculous arm strength and the plus-athleticism. He manages off-script plays and move the sticks with his legs regularly, but the adverse circumstances just don’t happen enough to erase Herbert’s biggest concern — his perceived lack of ability to rise the tide, and be the best player on the field.
There’s a video in the thread where Herbert slides down short of the first down marker on third down. That lack of situational awareness continues to plague Herbert’s evaluation.
Week 9 Takeaways
All things told, it was a boring week for the quarterback class. A week that was without my top two QB prospects (Tua’s injury, Fromm on bye) allowed Joe Burrow to shine once more.
Burrow struggled early, but showed the poise and leadership to get his Tigers offense cranking when they needed it most — especially some of those third down scrambles.
If I’m going to knock Justin Herbert for playing a complimentary role, then the same should be said for Burrow — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 136 yards including an entire four-play drive that was exclusive to talented back.
Alabama and LSU are off next week, and then it’s the big battle of #1 vs. #2. We’ll have that game covered from every angle. Locked On Dolphins college scouting is taking next Saturday off — I’ll be in South Florida for the Dolphins-Jets game.
We’ll see you in two weeks.
Week 10 Schedule
Fromm vs. Florida, 3:30 CBS
Herbert @ USC, 8:00 FOX
Love vs. BYU, 10:00 ESPN2
Tagovailoa – BYE Week
Burrow – BYE Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Tylan Wallace – Oklahoma State Wide Receiver
Tylan Wallace is just another terrific receiver prospect in 2020, here’s a taste. pic.twitter.com/mLeFII4yl4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Chuba Hubbard – Oklahoma State Running Back
Chuba Hubbard only needs a crease to hit a home run. This running back class is absurd. pic.twitter.com/VKBKCpgTw0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Kristian Fulton – LSU Cornerback
Kristian Fulton (far right) driving out of his zone turn, probably grabs a pick of the ball is in the right spot. pic.twitter.com/o9eUKNSEUG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
K’Lavon Chaisson – LSU Edge
Someone asked me the other day why I think K’Lavon Chaisson can fit in Miami. I think you can stand him up as a weak side backer in an odd front and count on him to set your edge. Or you can line him up as the 7 in your even front and let him hunt QBs. pic.twitter.com/ODpWrShUjG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Grant Delpit – LSU Safety
Grant Delpit two-play sequence. First, bottom of the screen slot, run fits the gap and makes a run stop.
Second, top of screen slot, attacks the edge and disrupts two blockers. Forces the back to get wide before he cuts up. pic.twitter.com/18g1l6UQwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State Running Back
J.K. Dobbins, RB1 pic.twitter.com/yBipkws5UB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Shaun Wade – Ohio State Nickel Corner/Safety
Ohio State’s Shaun Wade allows the Buckeye D to roll with 3 CBs and 1 SAF on base D.
He’s a quick-twitch slot that can run fit, blitz, and play in any scheme you ask. He loves taking on blockers and spilling out runs. Flores DB written all over this guy. 6-1, 193. pic.twitter.com/tSD8L5RTfI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Wisconsin Center
Tyler Biadasz is an athletic captain of the Wisconsin OL. Here he shows his ability to climb to the second level and get out in space. pic.twitter.com/AyF2yFLe1U
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tristan Wirfs – Iowa Right Tackle
Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Wyatt Hubert – Kansas State Edge
Wyatt Hubert is a 260-pound end for Kansas State. He made the freshman All-American team last year as a RS frosh.
Here’s a two-play sequence where Hubert forced back-to-back fumbles of Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/To8Klw6RmY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Trey Smith – Tennessee Left Guard
Tennessee LG Trey Smith was recommended to me. Two plays in, I’m sold. pic.twitter.com/srVNZcr6xv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
