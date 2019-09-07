Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 2

Recapping Week 2 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects

The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.

During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.

Those quarterbacks are:

Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report

Jake Fromm Scouting Report

Justin Herbert Scouting Report

Jordan Love Scouting Report

2019 Week 1 Recap

We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played. Up first, QB1.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State, Win 62-10

Stats: 16/25 (64%) 227 yards (9.1 YPA), 3 TDs (1 rushing, 4 total)

More misses than usual for the career 70% passer, Tagovailoa wasn’t as sharp as he typically is, yet he still posted gaudy stats towards his Heisman pursuit. Aside from the explosive passing game — and one long touchdown rush — Tagovailoa missed a pair of short throws and was a little too aggressive in the deep passing game.

Still, the traits that make him QB1 were on display. The light feet, the manipulation of the defense with eye and body positioning, elite accuracy and spatial awareness to create windows and thread tight lanes, this quarterback is a marvel to watch each week.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread. NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019

Tua rarely misses layups, but when he is responsible for putting the offense behind the chains, he typically bails the unit out with third-down mastery. The Alabama protection wasn’t great in the first half, but the quarterback’s ability to find clean platforms and deliver the ball from multiple arm angles never ceases to amaze.

Jake Fromm vs. Murray State – Win 63-17

Stats: 10/11 (90.1%) 166 yards (15.1 YPA) 1 TD

Tagovailoa stands to get dinged for the surrounding talent he plays with more than anybody, but its Georgia’s talent and style that limits the evaluation of Fromm even more. Fromm made one bad throw (decision) in this game, and it could’ve been picked off. He completed every other pass he threw, however, and continues to lean on the nation’s strongest ground game.

Fromm’s services were no longer needed by the end of the second quarter, and his intermediate and deep passing were a big reason why he earned the right to hold the clipboard in the second half.

Jake Fromm thread vs Murray State. Doesn’t account for the corner who falls off after the field side short motion flanker runs a crosser, and almost gets picked. pic.twitter.com/0DRo1skpSD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019

During the broadcast, the announcers referred to a pre-game conversation they had with the noble quarterback. Fromm discussed the action-reaction relationship between the defense’s plan, and the offense’s reaction to that plan. “Every time the defense moves, there’s a solution to that movement, and I’ve got to find that answer.”

That cerebral approach will entice the Miami brain trust, even though Fromm is the least physically impressive passer of this foursome. The advanced processing and ball placement are Fromm’s two greatest traits, and he showcased both in the romp over Murray State.

Justin Herbert vs. Nevada, Win (In Progress 63-3)

Stats: 19/26 (73.1%) 310 yards (11.9 YPA) 5 TDs

Through two games Herbert is exactly who has been throughout his career. Moments of jaw-dropping brilliance, followed up by inconsistencies in his mechanics, accuracy, and under duress, clouds the evaluation. Herbert saw some ghosts in that Auburn opener, and that’s understandable, but he exhibits that urgency in a panicky fashion with regularity.

The aforementioned sloppy mechanics leaves balls scattered all over the passing chart, but once he finally settles in, he paints some of the prettiest pictures in college football.

Justin Herbert vs. Nevada thread Missed a second down throw, then comes back with this high pass under duress on 3rd. pic.twitter.com/HnYKnM60sm — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019

Herbert got it cranking after Oregon’s first two series stalled. He responded with fastballs down the seam that are simply uncoverable. He took the Ducks down the field on the five next drives — each capped by a Herbert touchdown.

If Herbert develops consistency as the season goes along, he’ll solidify his top-five draft status. Even if he doesn’t, the lofty upside is going to entice the coach of one quarterback-needy franchise next April.

Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook, Win (In-progress 55-7)

Stats: 25/34 (73.5%) 294 yards (8/65 YPA) 1 TD

His performance will carry the burden of a Stony Brook caveat, but the eye-popping, highlight plays were on display Saturday night for Love. First, the arm-talent. The natural elasticity to whip the football with velocity and spin — regardless of the angle — is the reason scouts are so high on Jordan Love. Height, weight, arm strength, it’s all there, but when you factor in the mobility (both as a running threat and within the pocket) and recognition of the “why” behind the offense, you’re working with endless potential.

Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook thread Oh, OK, then. pic.twitter.com/jFDQPGIHp1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Nobody is confusing Stony Brook’s defense for a Vic Fangio squad, but Love’s ability to read the entire field, and trust his eyes based on his preparation was apparent Saturday. He scans the first read in the progression, and because of the information that particular side of the defense affords him, he’s able to come back and rip it with trust that he’s got his man.

The needle was never going to move this week given the competition of the four QB’s in week-two. Fromm managed another dominant rushing performance from Georgia, Tua missed more throws that usual, but was still spectacular, Love was all over the highlight reel and Herbert dominated after a slow start.

Next week, it’s a bye week, two more cupcakes, and our first conference game for QB1.

Week 3 Schedule

Tagovailoa – @ South Carolina, 3:30 CBS

Fromm – Arkansas State, 12:00 (N/A)

Herbert – vs. Montana, 10:45 PAC12 Network

Love – BYE

@WingfieldNFL