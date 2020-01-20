NFL Draft
Senior Bowl 2020 Preview Through Miami Dolphins Lens – Defense
Best Dolphins scheme fits, and the price to acquire said players, taking the field this week at the Senior Bowl
By the time the popcorn is popped, the ball is teed up, and the fans have filed into the Ladd-Pebble’s stadium, most of the scouts, evaluators and decision makers have vacated Mobile, Alabama, the home of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
It’s not that the game is devoid of value; it just pales in comparison to the value of the entire week of practices. Simulated situations pit college football’s best players against one-another in true tests of their abilities.
Change-of-direction, clean mechanics, competitiveness, all of these important traits are readily apparent in the padded practices that occur from Tuesday through Thursday in front of everyone who is anyone in the National Football League.
There are no shortcuts when it comes to prospect evaluation. Even after a nine-month process that begins at summer camp for area scouts, the best-drafting teams in the NFL still only hit on roughly half of their picks. But if there were a way to expedite the process of rifling through the hundreds of draft-eligible players, these practices are it.
We get a first-hand look at how players fare against elite college competition, repeatedly. Game-speed is on display. Lateral agility and movement skills are tested. The bounce back from a bad rep and jumping right back into the fire gives us insight on how players respond to adversity in short order. The clues we find in Mobile sends us back to the tape to re-evaluate our boards, and ultimately spit our final rankings and evaluations.
In case you’re new to Locked On Dolphins, this is how we covered the Senior Bowl last January.
Since everything we do is Dolphins specific, we’re looking at scheme fits. We’ll track which players the Dolphins meet with, and who impresses the most at the biggest positions of need.
In addition to projecting best possible scheme fits, we’ll factor in draft value when selecting the best possible player from each group for your Miami Dolphins. For instance, neither Justin Herbert or Jordan Love will be the top QB selected simply because of their high-end first-round draft status. If Miami selects Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick, Herbet and Love are off the board entirely.
It’s one of my personal favorite weeks of the year, so let’s get into part-two, the defense.
Offensive Preview
Senior Bowl Defense
The defensive side of the ball is loaded this week in Mobile. Gap-control rushers, interior pocket collapsers, on-and-off-ball linebackers and a secondary chock full of ball hawks, there are multiple future Dolphins in this group.
By now, we know that Miami are one of three teams in the league — four now with Joe Judge at the top of a program — that shops from an exclusive store. Bigger, stronger edge players that make up for a lack of athleticism with brute power and gap integrity. Versatile defensive backs that must excel in man coverage. Linebackers that can rush the quarterback from a variety of positions. These are the core tenants of the Patriots, Lions, and Dolphins defense, and perhaps the Giants under new management with Patrick Graham.
It’ll be impossible to highlight just a couple of players, so unlike the offensive side, we’ll discuss multiple players at each spot. As always, we’ll have even more detail on the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Defensive Line
Bradlee Anae (UTAH), Darrion Daniels (NEB), Marlon Davidson (AUB), Raekwon Davis (ALA), Leki Fotu (UTAH), Neville Gallimore (OK), Trevis Gipson (TULS), Jonathan Greenard (FLA), Davon Hamilton (OSU), Trevon Hill (MIA), Benito Jones (MISS), Javon Kinlaw (SC), Larrell Murchison (NCST), Alton Robinson (SYR), Jason Strowbridge (UNC), Kenny Willekes (MSU), Robert Windsor (PSU), Jabari Zuniga (FLA)
Best Fins Fit — Bradlee Anae, Utah
Anae is a 6-foot-3, 260-plus-pound edge that Miami will covet in this year’s draft. He’s a refined rusher with multiple moves in the arsenal, and the ability to angle inside as a rusher to expand the stunt game on the defensive line.
I'm surprised Bradlee Anae isn't getting a lot more national attention as a draft prospect. One of the best technicians in this EDGE class. (Beat top OT prospect Austin Jackson here). Love the violent finish. pic.twitter.com/ebvkgN6gSl
— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) January 10, 2020
He’s not the most athletic rusher, but that’s not part of the prerequisites of playing edge in this scheme. New England never valued athleticism at end, and I don’t suspect Brian Flores will either. Dig-out or kick-out blocks are often a futile effort against Anae because of his long arms and ability to disengage quickly.
Projected Required Investment — Mid-Round Pick, Rounds 3-4
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting Base 5-Tech, Kick Inside in Nickle Rush Packages
Hardly a far cry from former Patriot, current Lion, and once a Near-Dolphin Trey Flowers, Anae is a power run defender that can redirect as a pass rusher on his way to stopping the ground game.
The moment the card is turned in, Anae becomes the best base defensive end on the team. While that’s an indictment of Miami’s roster, it’s also a testament to Anae’s skill set. He provides the versatility to kick inside on long yardage situations.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Pit Drill
This will be an area to either showcase Anae’s impressive heavy hands, or an opportunity to expose his limited athleticism. Again, the Dolphins don’t care much about the latter, and typically it’s the players with better moves in their arsenal that win in this drill.
Keep an Eye On — Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
Something of a tweener for the rest of the league, Strowbridge fits right in at home in Miami. He entered college as a 245-pound end, and now he’s nearing three bills on the scale. Accordingly, Strowbridge has some explosion and wiggle that is unique to a player of his size.
Ridiculous play in a phone booth from UNC senior DT Jason Strowbridge. Watch #55
Push/pull the OT, then the awareness that a backside puller is coming, avoids that block, and finds the RB 👀
Long, athletic, powerful DT. Excited to watch him vs Clemson. @seniorbowl Watch List 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/FuRMVI0GLK
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 24, 2019
He won’t be a base defensive tackle, but he is more than capable of fulfilling the 4-tech spot in bear fronts, or play the play-side 3-tech in even fronts. Leki Fotu is a Danny Shelton clone and Neville Gallimore and Javon Kinlaw are explosive, powerful interior rush presences, but will likely require a first-round selection. Strowbridge is a day-three player.
Linebackers
Zack Baun (WIS), Francis Bernard (UTAH), Jordyn Brooks (TT), Cameron Brown (PSU), Carter Coughlin (MIN), Akeem Davis-Gaither (APP), Troy Dye (ORE), Malik Harrison (OSU), Khaleke Hudson (MICH), Anfernee Jennings (ALA), Terrell Lewis (ALA), Kamal Martin (MIN), Davion Taylor (COL), Darrell Taylor (TEN), Josh Uche (MICH), Evan Weaver (CAL), Logan Wilson (WYO), D.J. Wonnum (SC)
Best Fins Fit — Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Baun, just like Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel before him, has the same traits that attracted Miami to the pair of Badger ‘Backers. Baun is the best of the three. He’s especially adept at executing games (stunts, twists, slants) because of his lateral agility.
Wisconsin EDGE and Senior Bowler Zack Baun is probably the player who has exceeded my expectations most on final film review.
Bend isn't great, but when you can soften rush angles and force OTs into recovery position as quickly as Baun does, you don't need elite bend!
🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/3CLooda2NW
— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 28, 2019
He’s not the most fluid edge rusher, and isn’t going to line up in the wide alignment and win the corner, but he’s effective defending the pass as a flat and hook zone dropper. His rush move arsenal is already refined like that of a seasoned pro.
Projected Required Investment — Late-First, Early-Second, Pick 26 or 39
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting On-Ball Linebacker
Biegel almost never left the field last season upon showing his worth across a variety of formations. Baun could do the same and give Miami a pair of consistent Badger backers off either edge, in what could be a linebacker-driven front-seven this year. Drafting Baun would certainly suggest that to be the case, with Van Ginkel serving as the sixth-man — so to speak — first off the bench.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Pit Drill
My apologies for a lack of variety between these trench players, but nothing beats the pit drill; nothing. This is an area Baun will probably excel because he’s such a refined technician, and he’ll draw some smaller school players and athletes that aren’t great football players just yet.
Keep an Eye On — Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Jennings has the requisite measurements to intrigue the Dolphins before even flipping on the film. Then, once you see him play, you see him actively engage those long arms and thick frame to bully the man across from him. He’s extremely stout against the run with the heavy hands to shed blockers en route to the tackler.
Anfernee Jennings fits the mold for an edge in this defense. Watch him defeat the block and make the TFL on the keeper. pic.twitter.com/TyC7iqR61l
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Cal’s Evan Weaver lacks speed and rush ability, but he’s the most reliable downhill run defender in the entire draft. Joshua Uche has some versatility to his game. He played for current Dolphins Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile in college.
Defensive Backs
Damon Arnette (OSU), Essang Bassey (WAKE), Julian Blackmon (UTAH), Antoine Brooks Jr. (MAR), Terrell Burgess (UTAH), Jeremy Chinn (SoILL), Brian Cole (MISS ST), Ashtyn Davis (CAL), Kyle Duggar (Lenoir-Rhyne), Jalen Elliot (ND), Kristian Fulton (LSU), Alohi Gilman (ND), A.J. Green (OKST), Darnay Holmes (UCLA), Lamar Jackson (NEB), Dane Jackson (PITT), Brandon Jones (TEX), Jared Mayden (ALA), Josh Metellus (MICH), Michael Ojemudia (IOWA), Troy Pride Jr. (ND), Reggie Robinson (TULS), Kindle Vildor (GEO SO), K’Von Wallace (CLEM)
Best Fins Fit — Ashtyn Davis
There are a few defensive backs in this class that match the prototype for what Brian Flores looks for, and Davis is certainly that, but he has one thing most of the other guys don’t. The sheer passion and love for playing the game the correct way. Not to say the others don’t, but Davis is a temperature changer that immediately improves the work environment around him.
Found one of my early draft crushes….Safety Ashtyn Davis
Drops down into the slot, takes outside leverage, lulls Herbert to sleep then breaks on the throw with incredible acceleration. Fearlessly catches the ball in traffic and returns it for a big gain! pic.twitter.com/sBV0TZ4HfK
— Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) January 9, 2020
Davis is a former track star, so when he tests in Indianapolis, it’s possible he elevates his stock into the first round. Hopefully that’s not the case, and Miami can pick up a round-two steal with this do-it-all safety. He can play the single-high role, cover in the slot, and is more than willing to hit somebody much larger than himself.
Projected Required Investment — Day 2, Pick 39
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting Free Safety, Slot Corner
Davis‘ best trait is the paired combination of instincts and range. Because of that, he fits Miami’s press-man, single-high defense as well as anybody. He can also come down and cover the slot with the best of them — just the ideal defensive back for Brian Flores.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Live Team Period
Tackling hasn’t been the best trait for Davis in his collegiate career. It’s not that he’s not willing, he just lacks the size and frame to do it consistently. I want to see how he wraps and finishes in the live team periods when he has to come down and make a stick.
Keep an Eye On — Damon Arnette, Ohio State
Overlooked because of the presence of Jeff Okudah and Shaun Wade in that Buckeye defensive backfield, Arnette took considerable strides this season in Columbus. He’s a long, aggressive press-corner that plays the ball exceptionally well.
Damon Arnette Pick Six 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yhcl3AQxIn
— Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) September 14, 2019
Arnette will challenge every route at the three critical points — off the line, at the top of the stem, and at the catch point. He’s a sound tackler, but isn’t real interested in fighting off blocks. He’s more athletic than most players with his play-style which should bump his draft stock.
Utah’s Terrell Burgess is a good option in the middle rounds to play primary backup to Eric Rowe, and also serve as a core special teamer.
It would be quite a surprise if multiple players from this group don’t wind up with the Dolphins. There are so many potential scheme fits, and players that come from programs that stress the same core tenants that Miami’s system calls for. With all these Utah Utes, all these versatile defensive backs and multi-talented front-seven players, this is quite a week for Brian Flores and company.
Wednesday-Friday — Senior Bowl Practice Recaps
NFL Draft
Senior Bowl 2020 Preview Through Miami Dolphins Lens – Offense
Best Dolphins scheme fits, and the price to acquire said players, taking the field this week at the Senior Bowl
By the time the popcorn is popped, the ball is teed up, and the fans have filed into the Ladd-Pebble’s stadium, most of the scouts, evaluators and decision makers have vacated Mobile, Alabama, the home of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
It’s not that the game is devoid of value; it just pales in comparison to the value of the entire week of practices. Simulated situations pit college football’s best players against one-another in true tests of their abilities.
Change-of-direction, clean mechanics, competitiveness, all of these important traits are readily apparent in the padded practices that occur from Tuesday through Thursday in front of everyone who is anyone in the National Football League.
There are no shortcuts when it comes to prospect evaluation. Even after a nine-month process that begins at summer camp for area scouts, the best-drafting teams in the NFL still only hit on roughly half of their picks. But if there were a way to expedite the process of rifling through the hundreds of draft-eligible players, these practices are it.
We get a first-hand look at how players fare against elite college competition, repeatedly. Game-speed is on display. Lateral agility and movement skills are tested. The bounce back from a bad rep and jumping right back into the fire gives us insight on how players respond to adversity in short order. The clues we find in Mobile sends us back to the tape to re-evaluate our boards, and ultimately spit our final rankings and evaluations.
In case you’re new to Locked On Dolphins, this is how we covered the Senior Bowl last January.
Since everything we do is Dolphins specific, we’re looking at scheme fits. We’ll track which players the Dolphins meet with, and who impresses the most at the biggest positions of need.
In addition to projecting best possible scheme fits, we’ll factor in draft value when selecting the best possible player from each group for your Miami Dolphins. For instance, neither Justin Herbert or Jordan Love will be the top QB selected simply because of their high-end first-round draft status. If Miami selects Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick, Herbet and Love are off the board entirely.
It’s one of my personal favorite weeks of the year, so let’s start with part-one of a two-part preview series — the offense.
Senior Bowl Offense
Quarterbacks
Anthony Gordon (WSU), Justin Herbert (ORE), Jalen Hurts (OK), Jordan Love (USU), Steven Montez (COL), Shea Patterson (MICH)
Best Fins Fit — Anthony Gordon, Washington State
Certainly not the premier player from this loaded bunch, Gordon’s upside makes him the ideal candidate for Miami to hedge a potential top-of-round-one pick at quarterback. Gordon has plus-athleticism for the position, and one of the liveliest arms in the entire class. He’s capable of throwing with pristine anticipation and doesn’t sacrifice velocity when he’s off-platform, or hasn’t completed each of the proverbial checkmarks from a mechanical delivery standpoint.
Best shoulda been TD turned INT we’ve seen this year. Unreal ball placement from Washington State QB Anthony Gordon (@gordo1_)! 👀 pic.twitter.com/mDTgNsqdaY
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 19, 2019
As a Washington State alum with Cougar Crimson blood pumping through my veins, I’d be remiss not to mention the reasons Gordon a Saturday pick. The inconsistencies in his decision making are problematic — if not baffling at times. He doesn’t lack confidence, and that results in some gorgeous balls, but he can put his offense in harm’s way with far too much regularity.
Projected Required Investment — Day 3 Pick, Rounds 4-6
Where He Fits on the Roster — Backup/Development Quarterback
The air raid is great for the amount of reps it affords young quarterbacks. Gordon spent a lot of time learning a timing and anticipation offense that operates primarily from empty sets. We could see a lot of those same formations in Miami under the new offensive direction.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Team Period Red Zone Work
When things are condensed, and the players are faster, how will Gordon operate in the tight spaces? He comes from a wide open offense, so growth throughout the week would be a terrific sign.
Keep an Eye On — Steven Montez, Colorado
Jalen Hurts’ omission will certainly ruffle some feathers, but the signs do not point towards Miami favoring a quarterback with major red flags as a passer. It would be foolish to omit Miami’s ability to build a scheme for Hurts, but a different direction makes more sense. Montez is big, with an arm to match, and can extend plays off-script.
Running Backs
Darius Anderson (TCU), Eno Benjamin (ASU), JaMycal Hasty (BAY), Joshua Kelly (UCLA), Zack Moss (UTAH), Lamical Perine (FLA), Ke’Shawn Vaughn (VAN)
Best Fins Fit — Zack Moss, Utah
Creating yardage was virtually the only hope for the running game last year in Miami — hence a 37-year-old quarterback leading the team in rushing. Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton were able to create yards behind this line, and Myles Gaskin late in the season to a lesser degree, but watching Kalen Ballage and Patrick Laird attempt the same was hard on the eyes.
Enter Zack Moss. Utah’s bell cow (1,804 YFS and 17 TD in 2019) might be the smartest runner in this class. Moss pairs exceptional patience, balance, and pitter-patter footwork behind the line-of-scrimmage to constantly change the angles on potential tacklers. His quick-but-not-in-a-hurry approach helps the line execute slower developing blocks (reaches, combos), and his best trait — he’s impossible to get to the turf with one single tackle.
Zack Moss is 5-10, 222 and I can't stop watching this dynamic cut. Look at how far outside his frame his plant foot catches so he can angle himself to attack the hole. Like seriously pause and slowly move the clip along between the 4 and 5 second mark to appreciate this. pic.twitter.com/R3U96u5uRM
— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 11, 2019
There’s always a plan for the next defender as Moss sets up his moves beautifully. He’s fluid catching the football on the typical running back routes (swings, screens, flats and arrows).
Projected Required Investment — Day 2 Pick (Pick 56)
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting Tailback
If Moss is handed an aqua jersey on draft day, it’s done so with the expectation that he will be the lead back. Miami could sign a veteran that makes for a 1a-1b situation, but using a premium resource on a back brings with it the expectation that said back will play, a lot.
Area of Intrigue This Week — 1-on-1 Pass Catching
This is always one of my favorite drills. Watching the way backs move in space, with a two-way go, is telling of their ability to create separation as flexed-out receivers. If Moss can nail the test in that regard in Mobile, then again at the combine, he’ll rocket up boards.
Keep an Eye On — Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
For his vision, instinctive nature, and hard-nosed running — Benjamin would be next behind Moss. He’s likely a late day-two or early day-three pick, knocked mostly because of poor pass catching.
Wide Receivers
Brandon Aiyuk (ASU), Chase Claypool (ND), Quartney Davis (TAM), Devin Duvernay (TEX), Bryan Edwards (SC), Antonio Gandy-Golden (LIB), Antonio Gibson (MEM), K.J. Hill (OSU), Van Jefferson (FLA), Jauan Jennings (TEN), Collin Johnson (TEX), Kalija Lipscomb (VAN), Denzel Mims (BAY), Michael Pittman JR (USC), James Proche (SMU)
Best Fins Fit — Devin Duvernay, Texas
Some of the other players in this group offer a little more wiggle off the line, and thus might be considered better options to play in the slot, but Duvernay has one trait that bursts off the tape — speed.
Remember when Devin Duvernay was snubbed from the major postseason awards?
His highlight reel tonight against Utah: pic.twitter.com/B7P1r58rk1
— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 1, 2020
An electrifying fly-by receiver, Duvernay pairs world class track speed with a thick frame. That deadly combination makes him a difficult tackle once he secures the catch, but also a weapon for handoffs, pop passes, and a variety of short-game work to unlock his RAC abilities. Duvernay catches everything. He plucks the football away from his body with strong hands, helping to secure contested catches.
Projected Required Investment — Day 3, Round 4 Comp Pick (Ja’Wuan James)
Where He Fits on the Roster — Slot/Specialty Package Receiver
Albert Wilson currently fills this role, but it seems inconceivable that he is back at his current rate. If Miami can’t renegotiate Wilson’s contract, Duvernay could slide right into that role and compete with Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns for reps.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Red Zone 1-on-1
Charged with hip tightness, Duvernay needs to work on his ability to release against press coverage. Although a lot of the routes he would run, from the desired alignments, would give him free access, every receiver needs to be able to beat press. These simulated situations will either expose or open eyes on Duvernay.
Keep an Eye On — Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
Davis is more Jarvis Landry-like than Duvernay, so an argument could be made for his value over the long-speed of the his in-state rival. He’s drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel (Kyle Crabbs of TDN) for his body control, and industrious route running. Davis’ positional versatility in the Aggie offense will intrigue Miami.
Tight Ends
Harrison Bryant (FAU), Josiah Deguara (CIN), Brycen Hopkins (PUR), Sean McKeon (MICH), Jared Pinkney (VAN), Stephen Sullivan (LSU), Charlie Taumoepeau (PORT), Adam Trautman (DAY)
Best Fins Fit — Adam Trautman, Dayton
Trautman isn’t the best blocker of this bunch — in fact that’s what will keep him from getting drafted early — but his pass catching upside is bordering on ludicrous. A former basketball player with limited football experience, Trautman is almost always bigger than his opponent, more explosive, and could factor in significantly as a bit of a chess piece.
🚨Cool play design alert🚨
Watching Dayton TE Adam Trautman (because @JimNagy_SB says to!)
Jet motion. Counter OF run action. But watch the wing TE (Trautman) then release upfield… Not sure I’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/e15vPT5R7j
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 11, 2019
Projected Required Investment — Day 3, Rounds 4-6
Where He Fits on the Roster — Developmental Tight End, Joker Position
Chan Gailey’s resume comes with a variety of offensive approaches. In 2015, Gailey utilized Quincy Enunwa in the role that serves as a glorified slot receiver who can take end-arounds and catch shovels working against the grain on misdirection under the formation.
Trautman can get vertical with the best of them, but Dayton used him on a lot of shovels and quick-hitters that put him in space.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Functional Strength
There’s some Mike Gesicki in here in the sense that we know what he can do athletically, but the best way for Trautman to rise up boards comes via his ability to function as an in-line blocker. He has the frame to make it work, but it will only come with relentless repetition and technical refinement.
Keep an Eye On — Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
Much more of a classic tight end, Deguara is well-rounded. He’s not going to test at the top of the class, but he takes great angles as an open-space blocker and does well to strike and reposition his hands in the run game. He’s a savvy route runner with feel for openings in zone, and leverage in man coverage.
Offensive Line
Trey Adams (WASH), Hakeem Adeniji (KAN), Tremayne Anchrum (CLEM), Ben Bartch (STJ), Ben Bredeson (MICH), Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU), Nick Harris (WASH), Matt Hennessey (TEM), Justin Herron (WAKE), Robert Hunt (ULL), Keith Ismael (SDSU), Jonah Jackson (OSU), Josh Jones (HOU), Shane Lemieux (ORE), Damien Lewis (LSU), Colton McKivitz (WVU), Matt Peart (UCONN), Tyre Phillips (MISS ST), John Simpson (CLEM), Terence Steele (TT), Logan Stenberg (KEN), Alex Taylor (SCSU), Prince Tega Wanogho (AUB)
Best Fins Fit — Josh Jones, Houston
Never mind the fact that the additions were bottom-tier free agents, AAF products, or other players with less-than inspiring track records, Miami told us they prefer length, size, and athleticism at tackle last offseason.
Jones checks each of those boxes in emphatic fashion.
Really nice job by Josh Jones (Houston LT 74) positioning his lower body towards his inside gap. Follows through with great punch on the looper. Right hand gets underneath the shoulder pad and forces the looper off his path. This is nice. pic.twitter.com/LWlHDbR0aL
— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 8, 2019
When Jones wins initially, the defender can wave the white flag. With an effective first strike, Jones engulfs the edge, which then allows him to reposition and adjust his angle accordingly. The length — and smooth feet — allow him to recover in pass protection when he does lose that initial hand fight.
The only thing keeping Jones from a top-15 selection is the lack of technical refinement in his game; he needs some work. Ideally, you get Jones at the top of round-two, but tackles are always pushed up the board; particularly in the back of the first round with that fifth-year option looming.
Projected Required Investment — 1st Round, Pick 26
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting Left Tackle
Miami’s biggest need is left tackle. More so than the lack of a future franchise quarterback, complete vacancy of an edge rush, or defensive back help, the left tackle position killed more plays than any other for the Fins this year. Using a first round pick on Jones — or someone else — puts that player in the starting lineup the day Miami opens training camp.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Pit Drill
It’s always the pit drill. Outside of watching games as a fan, evaluating the pit drill is my unequivocal favorite element of the game. It’s a pad-smacking, agility and technical proficiency test to the nth-degree. Jones is certainly going to draw athletes unlike the players the America Conference supplied during his collegiate career. Given Jones’ athletic profile on tape, he should acquit himself just fine in this regard.
Keep an Eye On — Shane Lemieux, Oregon
Lemieux checks a lot of boxes for the types of interior lineman Miami coveted a year ago. Lemieux has a consecutive starts streak that spans four years and proves his reliability. He’s not going to be fooled by disguise from the rush games deployed by the opposition, and he is exceptional at catching and climbing on combination blocks in the run game.
Shane Lemieux is technical, composed in space, and plays with an imposing mean streak. Keep an eye on him this spring, Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/Ds5MSTY9Pt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
It’s impossible to highlight the strengths, weaknesses, and potential scheme fit of each player in this game, but we’ll do our best to highlight more players on the podcast this week.
This year’s Senior Bowl has the makings of the deepest group that I personally have evaluated. A great crop of quarterbacks and depth on the offensive line will make the jobs of the skill players easier, though the defensive skill guys have the advantage in that regard.
The Dolphins will be all over this game given their perch as the pole-sitters of this year’s draft. Several of these players are likely to be in camp with Miami next July, so getting this first look and first impression will be an imperative step in shaping the future of the organization as we know it.
Tuesday: Defense
Wednesday-Friday: Practice Day 1-3 Reports
Miami Dolphins
2020 NFL Draft Underclassmen Declaration Benchmark
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – It’s that time of the year. Bowl season is still ongoing, and the NFL postseason is getting ready to start.
But beneath those, there’s the trickling of the college players who have announced their intentions to enter the 2020 NFL draft.
Here’s a running list of those players who have announced that they’re forgoing the remainder of their eligibility to go pro.
Confirmations of the announcements were made by the players’ individualized press releases on Twitter or Instagram or by graduating early and accepting an invitation to the 2020 Senior Bowl.
Be sure to bookmark this page as the list will update as more players make their formal announcements leading up to the January 17 deadline (newest additions are marked with an asterisk *).
- Salvon Ahmed – RB, Washington
- Brandon Aiyuk – WR, Arizona State
- Cam Akers – RB, Florida State
- Damon Arnette – CB, Ohio State
- Grayland Arnold – DB, Baylor
- Devin Asiasi – TE, UCLA
- Trajan Bandy – CB, Miami
- Mekhi Becton – OT, Louisville
- Eno Benjamin – RB, Arizona State
- Oluwole Betiku Jr. – DL, Illinois
- Tyler Biadasz – iOL, Wisconsin
- Ross Blacklock – DT, TCU
- Lynn Bowden Jr. – WR, Kentucky
- Hunter Bryant – TE, Washington
- Quintez Cephus – WR, Wisconsin
- K’Lavon Chaisson – Edge, LSU*
- Saahdiq Charles – OT, LSU
- Ezra Cleveland – OT, Boise State
- Nick Coe – Edge, Auburn
- Trystan Colon-Castillo – iOL, Missouri
- Kamren Curl – S, Arkansas
- Lloyd Cushenberry – iOL, LSU
- DeeJay Dallas – RB, Miami
- Cameron Dantzler – CB, Mississippi State
- Gabriel Davis – WR, UCF
- Quartney Davis – WR, Texas A&M
- AJ Dillon – RB, Boston College
- Grant Delpit – S, LSU*
- J.K. Dobbins – RB, Ohio State
- Jacob Eason – QB, Washington
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire – RB, LSU
- Jordan Elliott – iDL, Missouri
- A.J. Epenesa – Edge, Iowa
- Darrynton Evans – RB, Appalachian State
- Deondre Francois – QB, Hampton
- Jake Fromm – QB, Georgia
- Jonathan Garvin – Edge, Miami
- Willie Gay Jr. – LB, Mississippi State
- Yetur Gross-Matos – Edge, Penn State
- Pete Guerriero – RB, Monmouth
- Javelin Guidry – DB, Utah
- K.J. Hamler – WR, Penn State
- Harrison Hand – CB, Temple
- C.J. Henderson – CB, Florida
- Matt Hennessy – C, Temple
- Tee Higgins – WR, Clemson
- Isaiah Hodgins – WR, Oregon State
- Darnay Holmes – CB, UCLA
- Noah Igbinogehene – CB, Auburn
- Keith Ishmael – iOL, San Diego State
- Austin Jackson – OT, USC
- Trishton Jackson – WR, Syracuse
- Justin Jefferson – WR, LSU
- Jerry Jeudy – WR, Alabama
- Jaylon Johnson – CB, Utah
- Tony Jones Jr. – RB, Notre Dame
- Dalton Keene – TE, Virginia Tech
- Solomon Kindley – iOL, Georgia
- Cole Kmet – TE, Notre Dame
- CeeDee Lamb – WR, Oklahoma
- Javon Leake – RB, Maryland
- Terrell Lewis – Edge, Alabama
- Jordan Love – QB, Utah State
- Elorm Lumor – Edge, Rutgers
- James Lynch – Edge, Baylor
- Justin Madubuike – iDL, Texas A&M
- Kyle Markway – TE, South Carolina
- Deshawn McClease – RB, Virginia Tech
- Cole McDonald – QB, Hawai’i
- Anthony McFarland Jr. – RB, Maryland
- Xavier McKinney – S, Alabama
- Houston Miller – Edge, Texas Tech
- Thaddeus Moss – TE, LSU*
- Kenneth Murray – LB, Oklahoma
- Netane Muti – OL, Fresno State
- Jeffrey Okudah – CB, Ohio State
- Albert Okwuegbunam – TE, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson – TE, Stanford
- Donovan Peoples-Jones – WR, Michigan
- Jacob Phillips – LB, LSU
- James Pierre – CB, FAU
- R.J. Proctor – OL, Oklahoma
- Patrick Queen – LB, LSU
- Jalen Reagor – WR, TCU
- Debione Renfro – CB, Texas A&M
- Amik Robertson – CB, Louisiana Tech
- Kendrick Rogers Jr. – WR, Texas A&M
- Henry Ruggs III – WR, Alabama
- Cesar Ruiz – C, Michigan
- Stanford Samuels III – CB, Florida State
- Josiah Scott – CB, Michigan State
- Jo-El Shaw – RB, Kent State
- Laviska Shenault – WR, Colorado
- Isaiah Simmons – Defense, Clemson* (Declared prior to 2019 season per Jordan Reid)
- Arryn Siposs – P, Auburn
- Geno Stone – S, Iowa
- D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
- Tua Tagovailoa – QB, Alabama
- J.J. Taylor – RB, Arizona
- Jonathan Taylor – RB, Wisconsin
- Tabyus Taylor – RB, Virginia Union
- A.J. Terrell – CB, Clemson*
- Andrew Thomas – OT, Georgia
- Jeff Thomas – WR, Miami
- Michael Turk – P, Arizona State
- Josh Uche – Edge, Michigan
- Kindle Vildor – CB, Georgia Southern
- Michael Warren II – RB, Cincinnati
- Quez Watkins – WR, Southern Miss
- Curtis Weaver – Edge, Boise State
- Cody White – WR, Michigan State
- Ty’Son Williams – RB, BYU
- Jedrick Wills – OT, Alabama
- Isaiah Wilson – OT, Georgia
- Antoine Winfield Jr. – S, Minnesota
- Tristan Wirfs – OT, Iowa
- Kevin Woidke – OL, Ohio State
- David Woodward – LB, Utah State
- Chase Young – Edge, Ohio State
- Toren Young – RB, Iowa
Miami Dolphins
The NFC East has been a blessing and a curse for the Miami Dolphins
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The NFC East is a little worse for wear this year.
With the poor state of the NFC East, there’s a double-edged sword as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins.
Depending on how it swings, the lackluster NFC East teams have provided windfalls, but they’ve also been a hindrance for the Dolphins getting the most favorable draft selection.
How it will ultimately affect the Dolphins and their draft selection remains to be set in stone, but it’s at the point where the Dolphins, indirectly, are at the mercy of the Giants, Eagles, Redskins, and Cowboys.
OK. That was overdramatic. The Dolphins can still come away with the second pick, which is significantly more achievable than holding out hope for the first, but the Giants and Redskins will surely make it a tall order.
As it stands, the Dolphins have the third overall pick, nestled between the Giants at two and the Redskins at four.
Now, all three teams have the same record: 3-11. Keep that in mind.
If you aren’t familiar with the next tiebreaking procedure and the ad nauseum tweets about it, the strength of schedule is the next go-to for determining the draft order.
The strength of schedule (SoS) was used in the Dolphins case to assign them the third pick. They currently have a 16-game extrapolated SoS of 0.491. The Giants have 0.473, and the Redskins have 0.493.
The Giants and Redskins are both in the NFC East. And their records have dragged down the overall record of the division.
It just so happens that the NFC East has the lowest divisional winning percentage of any other grouping at 0.357.
There haven’t been any clear-cut competitors in the NFC East divisions this year. All the teams have scratched and clawed for the division throne, and while the Giant and Redskins are out of that picture now, the Eagles and Cowboys are still trading punches at 7-7.
Since the Dolphins played all four of the NFC East teams, all four of their overall records will factor into the Miami SoS. Strength of schedule is the winning percentage of all the opponents played of a given club.
Earlier in the season and on paper, any NFC East team who lost would slightly decrease the Dolphins SoS, and the lower, the better for tiebreakers that come down to SoS.
But with a division that loses a lot of games, there’s bound to be teams that just straight-up have a terrible overall record. And that’s precisely the case. The Dolphins are in a round-robin with the Giants and Redskins in the top-five of the draft order.
And here’s the next problem.
While their overall records are not only terrible, the Redskins and Giants get a double bonus from the sad state of their division. They’ll end up playing each other twice. Therefore, all those losses will matter doubly for all the NFC East’s SoSs.
It’s a significant contributor to the Giants edging out the Miami Dolphins in the SoS race by 0.18, and the Redskins being right behind them by only 0.002. They could surpass the Dolphins depending on how Week 16’s games shake out.
The NFC East has played a role in the Dolphins landing slightly ahead of the Redskins in the draft order. But in the same swing, it has allowed the Redskins to stay within striking distance.
It’s almost paradoxical. Needless to say, other teams have helped establish the Dolphins SoS. Still, the Miami Dolphins have gotten three losses out of their four NFC East games and also been the beneficiary of the most-losingest division in 2019.
As I mentioned already, the Redskins, Giants, and Dolphins are all tied at 3-11, and there are two games left in the season.
The Dolphins still play the Bengals and the Patriots, the Giants play the Eagles in Week 17, and the Redskins play the Cowboys in Week 17.
The Giants and Redskins play each other this week. It’s the perfect microcosm of this article.
Let’s assume the Dolphins lose to the Bengals. The next best thing would be for the Giants to beat the Redskins. That would give the Giants a better overall record, and the Dolphins could leapfrog them based on that. I wouldn’t plan on the Dolphins getting a low enough SoS to pass them if they continue to have the same record.
But it’s up in the air whether the Dolphins or Redskins would get the second pick because of the proximity of their SoS to each other.
There are only intradivisonal games left for the NFC East, but while there was a time and place for the benefit of their overall records for the Dolphins tiebreakers, we’re now dealing with the trade-off.
The state of the NFC east is more a roadblock than it is a boon now. But it would’ve had more practical applications if there weren’t two 3-11 teams and two 7-7 teams.
Here’s the hope. It has nothing to do with the strength of schedule anymore. Any NFC East loss that would typically help the Miami Dolphins SoS will now be one step forward and two steps back.
Giants and Redskins wins are the most important thing. The second pick is still reasonably within reach since the low record variability between the Giants, Redskins, Eagles, and Cowboys could indicate an “any given Sunday” turnout.
Here’s a quick rundown of the NFC East factors that could shape the Dolphins most auspicious outcome:
- Giants beat Redskins in Week 16
- Eagles v. Cowboys in Week 16 can go either way
- Giants beat Eagles in Week 17
- Redskins beat Cowboys in Week 17
These are contingent on the Dolphins losing out, by the way. Dolphin wins will throw us all back into the whirlwind to Oz.
LATEST
- Senior Bowl 2020 Preview Through Miami Dolphins Lens – Defense January 20, 2020
- Kevin’s Senior Bowl Defensive Brain Dump January 19, 2020
- Senior Bowl 2020 Preview Through Miami Dolphins Lens – Offense January 19, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Safeties January 17, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Cornerback January 16, 2020
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Dolphins Hire New, Fresh-Faced OLB Coach
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Quarterback
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Offensive Line
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview — Running Back