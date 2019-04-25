Top 5 Players By Round for Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins might draft a late-round QB or sign a rookie free agent. Who could end up on the Dolphins roster?

The top bananas of the quarterback of the draft class have been talked about ad nauseum at this point in the off-season. Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones have been talked about as first-rounders for months and now fans are just simply waiting to see where they land. Even prospects in the next tier down, like Will Grier, have been broadcasted as potentially being a first-round dark horse.

I talked about several of the mid-round guys back in February when I introduced my Fits and Starts series, so I won’t be mentioning any of them. Here are the links for all those quarterbacks, so that you can familiarize yourself with some of them before the Draft starts this weekend.

Now, on to the main event. Who are some of the sixth- or seventh-round quarterbacks that the Dolphins could throw into the fold?

Ryan Finley

Finley, who had a highly-decorated career at North Carolina State, is going to go earlier than everyone else on this list, and he has the most potential to go on Day 2. I’m including him because I didn’t mention him in my Fits and Starts series. I’m not a fan, but I realize that there are several teams that will probably like him, and maybe one of them is the Miami Dolphins.

Easton Stick

There’s an impressive Easton Stick hive on Twitter that swears by the small-school prospect. The former North Dakota State quarterback has been projected to go sometime on Day 3, and I could very well see him being the late-round guy the Fins are enamored with. I could also see a team grabbing him as early as the fifth round; that’s a little too rich for my liking, though.

Taryn Christion

He’s another small-school prospect that hails from South Dakota State. I was surprised by the lack of love Christian had during the draft season, and he’s one of my personal-favorite late-round targets. There’s a good chance that he just straight-up goes undrafted, but if I were the Dolphins, he’d be one of the top UDFA priorities. He could make a nice developmental project that could work his way into a backup role.

Gardner Minshew

Another favorite of mine, the former Washington State Cougar, had a sensational year in 2018 and was in the Heisman conversation at one point. While his professional prospects have been almost exclusively limited to Day 3, I have no doubt that he could, in fact, flash some potential in a starting role. I personally think that he’d be a very fun backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick this year, so I am definitely on board with taking Minshew with one of the Dolphins’ seventh-round picks.

Brent Stockstill

The quarterback from Middle Tennessee State is an interesting prospect and one that I have built a conspiracy theory around. If the Dolphins are legitimately hellbent on getting Tua Tagovailoa next year, then Stockstill could be their Day 3 goal. Why? He’s a southpaw, and the only one I know of in this draft class. Maybe the Dolphins’ secret plan is to get Stockstill on the roster and give him some starting time to allow the offensive line to get some reps with a left-handed quarterback. It’s a wild, crazy theory, but that’s why I get paid the big bucks.

T.J. Linta

Another small-school extraordinaire that has caused a few ripples during this draft season, Linta could be a darling for an NFL team looking for a penny-stock investment late on Saturday. The Wagner College product has gotten some attention in recent weeks, according to Tony Pauline. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did end up getting nabbed in the seventh round by one team or another. He could become this year’s Kyle Lauletta or Jimmy Garoppolo, the super-small school quarterback that someone falls in love with.

Manny Wilkins

The Arizona State quarterback has largely been overshadowed by even some of these lower-tier quarterbacks. I wouldn’t be upset if the Dolphins selected or signed him, though. I liked some of his traits from what I saw of the limited film I watched of him. I think he’s worth a seventh-round gamble.

Andrew Ford

Ford played QB at the University of Massachusetts and, while I haven’t heard a lot about him leading up to the draft, he could become a camp body for a team looking to facilitate a backup-quarterback competition. Insert the Miami Dolphins. I don’t foresee Luke Falk or Jake Rudock sticking around for the long-term, so maybe Ford could be the eventual backup after some time on the sidelines or on the practice squad.

Trace McSorley

McSorely is definitely in Day 3 territory and I could also see him going undrafted. The former Penn State Nittany Lion has some qualities teams look for in a starting quarterback, but a lot of them are on the intangible side, like leadership and competitiveness.

Those are good qualities to have, but his draft stock is stymied by the physical aspects. He was asked during the Combine about his willingness to switch to safety, to which he declined. I don’t see many scenarios where McSorely becomes a successful quarterback, but I am open to him joining the Dolphins during training camp and seeing what he can do.

Jake Dolegala

Here’s my other vote for the super-small Cinderella. I have seen on Twitter a few times, mostly from Tony Pauline, about rumblings of the Central Connecticut State quarterback and how he could entice teams. I wasn’t particularly wild about the games that I watched of him, but it only takes one team to draft him.

Justice Hansen

He’s another one of my low-key favorites. The Arkansas State Red Wolf was ultra-productive in his tenure with the Red Wolves. He’s got some pretty good wheels and made some passes that I was impressed by. I didn’t find a lot of his film to watch, but I’m willing to give Hansen a shot during camp this summer.

Deep-deep-dive quarterbacks

Some angler-fish deep QB names include K.J. Carta-Samuels from Colorado State, Taylor Cornelius from Oklahoma State, David Blough from Purdue, Marcus McMaryion from Fresno State, Jake Browning from Washington, Eric Dungey from Syracuse, Nick Fitzgerald from Mississippi State, and Kyle Shurmur from Vanderbilt.

I’m not wild about most of the aforementioned quarterbacks. I think McMaryion is the best of the bunch.

Rolling the late-round dice

Most of the guys I’ve mentioned don’t fall into a draftable grade, but that’s the fun of the postdraft UDFA run. The Dolphins could end up bringing one of these guys in and giving him some first- or second-team reps during practice. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter, but there would be nothing to lose by letting a rookie get some snaps with the big dogs in training camp or even a couple drives in the preseason.

I’m not even going to hazard a guess as to which, if any, of these guys, could end up on the roster. My three favorite late-round targets would be Justice Hansen, Taryn Christion, and Gardner Minshew. I’m not going to peg any of them as the next Tom Brady, but I think they could create some waves in training camp; maybe one of them gets some playing time in 2019, who knows?