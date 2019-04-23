NFL Draft
What Can We Learn from Miami’s Pre-Draft Meeting History?
Job interviews are stressful; particularly when they proceed over the course of a four-month period. Once a player declares himself eligible for the NFL’s Annual Selection Meeting it’s a grueling grind up until that triumphant moment when the player his name is finally.
The process includes multiple physical tests putting the player’s athletic prowess and conditioning to the test. It’s the mental strain, however, that might prove most challenging as the prospect will meet with roughly half of the league’s teams. Those meetings feature intense sessions testing a wide range of intellect and social maturity.
Keeping tabs on these meetings is difficult. For every reported meeting there are likely three more instances where a player talks with a team off the record. From Saturdays in the fall, to the 30 official visits granted by the league, the Dolphins will vet somewhere between 300-500 players during this innumerable process.
Going as far back as Chris Grier’s promotion to General Manager, I have gathered the data on players that met with Miami in an official capacity, and which of those players wound up on Miami’s roster.
The sources for this project are scattered. Walter Football was the primary source, with our own Kevin Dern’s sheet incorporated, and our own due diligence. We’ll start with 2016.
Dolphins 2016 Reported Draft Meetings:
|Position / Player
|School
|QB Paxton Lynch
|Memphis
|QB Connor Cook
|Michigan State
|QB Jake Ruddock
|Michigan
|QB Brandon Doughty
|Western Kentucky
|RB Devontae Booker
|Utah
|RB Ezekiel Elliot
|Ohio State
|RB Travis Greene
|Bowling Green
|RB Kenyan Drake
|Alabama
|RB Chris Swain
|Navy
|WR Laquon Treadwell
|Ole Miss
|WR Herb Waters
|Miami
|WR Leonte Carroo
|Rutgers
|WR Daniel Braverman
|Western Michigan
|WR Rashawn Scott
|Miami
|WR Devin Fuller
|UCLA
|WR Robby Anderson
|Temple
|TE Austin Hooper
|Stanford
|iOL Vadal Alexander
|LSU
|iOL Spencer Drango
|Baylor
|iOL Joshua Garnett
|Stanford
|iOL Ted Karras
|Illinois
|iOL Jack Allen
|Michigan State
|iOL Isaac Seumalo
|Oregon State
|OT Germain Ifedi
|Texas A&M
|OT Shone Coleman
|Auburn
|OT Brandon Shell
|South Carolina
|OT Keith Lumpkin
|Rutgers
|OT Rees Odhiambo
|Boise State
|DE Ryan Brown
|Mississippi State
|DE DeForest Buckner
|Oregon
|DE Kevin Dodd
|Clemson
|DE Noah Spence
|Eastern Kentucky
|DE Shilique Calhon
|Michigan State
|DE Shaq Lawson
|Clemson
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|Oklahoma State
|DT Vernon Butler
|LA Tech
|DT Trevon Coley
|FAU
|DT Quinton Jefferson
|Maryland
|DT Ufomba Kamalu
|Miami
|DT Greg Milhouse Jr.
|Campbell
|LB Myles Jack
|UCLA
|LB Beniquez Brown
|Mississippi State
|LB Su’a Cravens
|USC
|LB Jordan Jenins
|Georgia
|LB Joe Walker
|Oregon
|LB Deion Jones
|LSU
|LB Dadi Nicolas
|Virginia Tech
|LB Anthony Sarao
|USC
|CB Mackensie Alenxander
|Clemson
|CB William Jackson
|Houston
|CB Eli Apple
|Ohio State
|CB Xavien Howard
|Baylor
|CB James Bradberry
|Samford
|CB Brien Boddy-Calhoun
|Minnesota
|CB Lloyd Carrington
|Arizona State
|CB Richard Leonard
|FIU
|CB Ryan Smith
|NC State
|S Deon Bush
|Miami
|S Kevin Byard
|Middle Tennessee
|S Sean Davis
|Maryland
A pair of third-round picks (Drake, Carroo), a second-rounder (Howard), a seventh-rounder (Doughty) and an undrafted free agent (Scott) went from pre-draft visit to donning the aqua and orange.
Laremy Tunsil never had an official meeting — probably because he was a presumed top-five pick prior to the infamous bong mask.
Jakeem Grant, Jordan Lucas, and Thomas Duarte never met with the ‘Phins but were each picks in rounds 6-7.
The Dolphins traded up for Xavien Howard in the second round and did the same with Leonte Carroo in the third.
Scott was the only one of the 12 UDFA signings that met with Miami pre-draft.
Dolphins 2017 Reported Draft Meetings:
|Position/Player
|School
|QB Chad Kelly
|Ole Miss
|QB Brad Kaaya
|Miami
|QB Alex Torgersen
|Penn
|RB Brandon Ratcliff
|Louisville
|RB Shane Smith
|San Jose State
|RB Shaquille Cooper
|Fort Hayes State
|RB Jakhari Gore
|FIU
|WR Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|WR Mack Hollins
|North Carolina
|WR Travis Rudolph
|Florida State
|WR Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|WR Trent Taylor
|LSU
|WR Teldrick Morgan
|Maryland
|WR Derrick Griffin
|Texas Southern
|WR Josh Malone
|Tennessee
|WR Damore’ea Stringfellow
|Mississippi State
|WR Stacey Coley
|Miami
|WR Nicholas Norris
|Connecticut
|WR Malcolm Lewis
|Miami
|WR Jesus Wilson
|Florida State
|WR JoJo Natson
|Akron
|TE OJ Howard
|Alabama
|TE David Njoku
|Miami
|TE Darrell Daniels
|Washington
|TE Jonnu Smith
|FIU
|TE Andrew Avgi
|Western Oregon
|TE Evan Engram
|Ole Miss
|TE Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|TE Anthony Auclair
|Laval
|iOL Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|iOL Forrest Lamp
|Western Kentucky
|iOL Isaac Asiata
|Utah
|iOL Danny Isadora
|Miami
|iOL Chris Muller
|Rutgers
|iOL Ethan Pocic
|LSU
|iOL Kyler Fuller
|Baylor
|iOL Barrett Gouger
|Vanderbilt
|OT Sami Tevi
|Utah
|OT Dan Skipper
|Arkansas
|OT Taylor Moton
|Western Michigan
|DE Taco Charlton
|Michigan
|DE Daeshon Hall
|Texas A&M
|DE Jordan Willis
|Kansas State
|DE Avery Moss
|Youngstown
|DE Trey Hendrickson
|FAU
|DE Charles Harris
|Missouri
|DE Bryan Cox Jr.
|Florida
|DE Dietrich Wise
|Arkansas
|DT Jonathan Allen
|Alabam
|DT Malik McDowell
|Michigan State
|DT Chris Wormley
|Michigan
|DT Eddie Vanderdoes
|UCLA
|DT Charles Walker
|Oklahoma
|DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu
|USC
|DT Josh Banks
|Wake Forrest
|DT Averee Robinson
|Temple
|DT Pat Richard
|Maine
|DE Samson Kafovalu
|Colorado
|DT Winston Craig
|Richmond
|DT Monty Nelson
|North Carolina State
|LB Tyus Bowser
|Houston
|LB Haason Reddick
|Temple
|LB TJ Watt
|Wisconsin
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|Ohio State
|LB Alex Anzalone
|Florida
|LB Jarrad Davis
|Florida
|LB Dylan Cole
|Missouri State
|LB Anthony Walker
|Northwestern
|LB Elijiah Lee
|Kansas State
|LB Vince Biegel
|Wisconsin
|LB Jordan Herdman
|South Florida
|LB Praise Martin-Oguike
|Temple
|LB Chase Allen
|Southern Illinois
|LB Carroll Phillips
|Illinois
|CB Kevin King
|Washington
|CB Jalen Tabor
|Florida
|CB Gareon Conley
|Ohio State
|CB Chidobe Awuzie
|Colorado
|CB Fabian Moreau
|UCLA
|CB William Likely
|Maryland
|CB Corn Elder
|Miami
|CB Josh Green
|Connecticut
|CB Desmond King
|Iowa
|CB Adrian Colbert
|Miami
|CB Howard Wilson
|Houston
|CB Jhavon Williams
|UCONN
|CB Shaquill Griffin
|UCF
|S Jabril Peppers
|Michigan
|S Obi Melifonwu
|UCONN
|S Josh Jones
|NC State
|S David Jones
|Richmond
|S Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|S Marcus Maye
|Florida
|S Rudy Ford
|Auburn
|S Orion Stewart
|Baylor
|S Jamaal Carter
|Miami
|S Marcus Williams
|Utah
|S Tyson Graham
|South Dakota
|S A.J. Leggett
|West Georgia
Miami lands six players from its 2017 prospect meets list. This time the Dolphins’ first-rounder (Harris) was a pre-draft visit; just as were the second-rounder (McMillan), fifth-rounder (Asiata), and three UDFAs (Lewis, Stringfellow, Allen).
Two of Miami’s best picks from this class (fifth and sixth-round DTs Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor) did not meet with the Dolphins prior to the draft.
Third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley and seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford did not meet with Miami prior to the draft.
Referring back to 2016’s focus on positions of need, Miami entered this draft with a glaring hole at defensive tackle opposite Ndamukong Suh. The Dolphins hosted 12 DT prospects but went with two that weren’t on that list.
The search for Xavien Howard’s running mate was a priority as the team likely knew Byron Maxwell wasn’t long for the team, while the endless search to find a counter-part for Reshad Jones continued at safety (to fill in for T.J. McDonald during his eight-game suspension).
Miami’s most interesting player visits came at wide receiver. With 14 players in-tow, despite emergence from Devante Parker, Jarvis Landry, and a resurgence from Kenny Stills, Miami’s specific visits were telling regarding Landry’s long-term future. Switzer and Taylor were two of the purest slot options in the entire class.
Dolphins 2018 Reported Draft Visits:
|Position/Player
|School
|QB Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|QB Alex McGough
|FIU
|QB Josh Allen
|Wyoming
|QB Josh Rosen
|UCLA
|QB Kurt Benkert
|Virginia
|QB Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|QB Luke Falk
|Washington State
|QB Mason Rudolph
|Oklahoma State
|RB Sony Michel
|Georgia
|RB Rashad Penny
|San Diego State
|RB Ralph Webb
|Vanderbilt
|RB Mark Walton
|Miami
|RB Kalen Ballage
|Arizona State
|RB Ito Smith
|Southern Miss
|WR Brandon Shed
|Hobart
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Alabama
|WR DaeSean Hamilton
|Penn State
|WR Javon Wims
|Georgia
|WR Jeff Badet
|Oklahoma
|WR Quan Jones
|Baylor
|WR Saeed Blacknail
|Penn State
|TE Chris Herndon
|Miami
|TE Dallas Goedert
|South Dakota State
|TE Hayden Hurst
|South Carolina
|TE Troy Fumagalli
|Wisconsin
|OT Kolton Miller
|UCLA
|OT Mike McGlinchey
|Notre Dame
|OT Nick Gates
|Nebraska
|OT Rick Leonard
|Florida State
|OG Braden Smith
|Auburn
|OG Skyler Philips
|Idaho State
|DE James Crawford
|Illinois
|DE Javon Rolland-Jones
|Arkansas State
|DE Marcell Frazier
|Missouri
|DT Christian LaCouture
|LSU
|DT Josh Banks
|Wake Forest
|DT Joshua Frazier
|Alabama
|DT Kendrick Norton
|Miami
|DT PJ Hall
|Sam Houston
|DT Rashad McIntosh
|Miami
|DT Vita Vea
|Washington
|LB Bobby Jones
|Northern Illinois
|LB Darius Leonard
|South Carolina State
|LB Fred Warner
|BYU
|LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
|Purdue
|LB Kendall Donnerson
|Southeast Missouri State
|LB Matthew Thomas
|Florida State
|LB Oren Burks
|Vanderbilt
|LB Quentin Poling
|Ohio
|LB Osband Thompson
|Tuskegee
|LB Roquan Smith
|Georgia
|LB Rashaan Evans
|Alabama
|LB Skai Moore
|South Carolina
|LB Trayvon Williams
|Georgia Southern
|LB Uchenna Nwosu
|USC
|CB Chris Lammons
|South Carolina State
|CB Denzel Ward
|Ohio State
|CB Devron Davis
|UTSA
|CB D’Montre Wade
|Murray State
|CB Jonathan Owens
|Missouri Western
|CB Joshua Jackson
|Iowa
|CB Terrell Bonds
|Tennessee State
|CB Tony Brown
|Alabama
|S Trayvon Henderson
|Hawaii
|S Justin Reid
|Stanford
|S Damon Webb
|Ohio State
|S De’Andre Coley
|Arkansas
|S David Jones
|Richmond
Miami drafted only two of the players of their visits list (Kalen Ballage and Quentin Poling). The Dolphins even met with a pair of kickers, neither of which was seventh-round pick Jason Sanders.
Luke Falk and Kendrick Norton wound up on Miami’s roster, but both made stops in separate NFL cities before winding up in South Florida.
The resources dedicated to the linebacker position was the most interesting portion of this story – aside from the quarterbacks. Miami met with 14 linebackers, literally all of the first round prospects at the position, and came away with Jerome Baker in the third-round (not on their list of meetings) and Quentin Poling in the seventh-round.
Miami had the option to draft Lamar Jackson and probably could’ve been more aggressive in pursuing Josh Rosen, but chose to side out on both.
The tight end decision also bears pondering as Miami did not meet with Mike Gesicki, but did have a private workout with Dallas Goedert. Goedert went one pick after Gesicki went off the board to the Dolphins.
Not a single one of Miami’s UDFAs, in 2018, met with Miami prior to the draft.
Draft Date Since 2016 (Chris Grier at GM)
|Year
|Draft Picks
|Picks from Visits List
|UDFAs from Visits List
|Total Players from Visits List
|2018
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2017
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2016
|8
|4
|1
|5
|Total
|23
|8
|4
|13
The rounds of those picks from the visits list is as follows:
|Round
|Number of Players from Visits List Selected Since 2016
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|5
|5
|6
|0
|7
|2
The biggest takeaway from this study is Miami’s propensity to meet with a lot of players at presumed positions of need. Under Chris Grier, the Dolphins will essentially tell you which position they intend to attack based on the reported visits. By the same token, there appears to be some false flags in the mix as we saw with the 2018 quarterback class.
Here are Miami’s 2018 reported visits:
QB Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
QB Dwayne Haskins – Ohio State
QB Drew Lock – Missouri
QB Daniel Jones – Duke
QB Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
QB Will Grier – West Virginia
QB Brett Rypien – Boise State
QB Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
QB Tyree Jackson – Buffalo
QB Easton Stick – North Dakota State
QB Taylor Cornelius – Oklahoma State
QB Jalen McClendon – Baylor
QB Taryn Christion – South Dakota State
RB Josh Jacobs – Alabama
RB David Montgomery – Iowa State
RB Darrell Henderson – Memphis
RB Elijah Holyfield – Georgia
RB Devine Ozigbo – Nebraska
RB Devin Singletary – Florida Atlantic
RB Tyrone Gray – Miami (local)
RB Travis Homer – Miami (local)
RB Nico Evans – Wyoming
FB Alec Ingold – Wisconsin (30 visit)
FB Rob Ritrovato – Temple
WR Riley Ridley – Georgia
WR Andy Isabella – UMass
WR Emmanuel Hall – Missouri
WR Johnnie Dixon – Ohio State (30 visit)(local)
WR Justin Hobbs – Tulsa
WR Darrell Langham – Miami (local)
WR Juston Christian – Marist
WR Gary Jennings – West Virginia (30 visit)
WR Trenton Irwin – Stanford (30 visit)
WR Marquise Brown – Oklahoma
WR Nyquan Murray – Florida State
TE Kendall Blanton – Missouri
TE Kahale Warring – San Diego State
TE Ravian Pierce – Syracuse (local)
TE Dax Raymond – Utah State
TE Charles Scarff – Delaware
TE Andrew Beck – Texas
TE Trevon Wesco – West Virginia (30 visit)
OT Jawaan Taylor – Florida (30 visit)
OT Andre Dillard – Washington State
OT Koda Martin – Syracuse
OT Aaron Monteiro – Boston College
OT Chidi Okeke – Tennessee State
OT Ryan Pope – San Diego State
OT Max Scharping – Northern Illinois
OT Brandon Hitner – Villanova
OT Jonah Williams – Alabama
OT Yodney Cajuste – West Virginia (30 visit)
OT Tyree St. Louis – Miami (local)
OT Patrick Mekari – Cal (30 visit)
OT Greg Little – Mississippi
OT Oli Udoh – Elon
OG Dru Samia – Oklahoma
OG Chris Lindstrom – Boston College
OG Tyler Bowling – Tulsa
OG Phil Haynes – Wake Forest
OG Bunchy Stallings – Kentucky
OG Louie Csaszar – Villanova
OG Venzell Boulware – Miami (local)
OG Micah Kapoi – Wisconsin
OG Nate Davis – Charlotte
OG Fred Johnson – Florida
OC Chris Gaynor – TCU
OC Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
OC Ryan Anderson – Wake Forest
OC Tyler Gauthier – Miami (local)
OC Nate Trewyn – Wisconsin-Whitewater
DE Nick Bosa – Ohio State
DE Montez Sweat – Mississippi State (30 visit)
DE Jachai Polite – Florida
DE Jaylon Ferguson – Lousiana Tech (30 visit)
DE Charles Omenihu – Texas
DE L.J. Collier – TCU (30 Visit)
DE Zach Allen – Boston College
DE Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
DE Immanuel Turner – Louisiana Tech
DE Chase Winovich – Michigan
DE Jalen Jelks – Oregon (30 visit)
DE Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion (30 visit)
DE Maxx Crosby – Eastern Michigan (30 visit)
DE Rashan Gary – Michigan
DE Clelin Ferrell – Clemson
DT Quinnen Williams – Alabama
DT Ed Oliver – Houston
DT Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame
DT Armon Watts – Arkansas
DT Terry Breckner – Missouri
DT Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech
DT Albert Huggins – Clemson
DT Michael Dogbe – Temple
DT Trysten Hill – UCF (30 visit)
DT Fred Jones – Florida State (local)
DT Gerald Willis – Miami (local)
DT Khairi Clark – Florida (local)
DT Olive Sagapolu – Wisconsin
DT Jeffrey Simmons – Mississippi State (30 visit)
DT Davier Edwards – Colorado
LB Justin Hollins – Oregon (30 visit)
LB Ben Banogu – TCU
LB Sione Takitaki – BYU (30 visit)
LB Joe Dineen – Kansas
LB Mike Smith – Miami (local)
LB Sutton Smith – Northern Illinois
LB Tyree Horton – Grand Valley State (local)
LB Gary Johnson – Texas
LB Ty Summers – TCU
LB Tre Watson – Maryland (30 visit)
LB Te’von Coney – Notre Dame
LB Terrill Hanks – New Mexico State (30 visit)
LB Kaden Elliss – Idaho (30 visit)
LB Jahlani Tavai – Hawaii (30 visit)
LB D’Andre Walker – Georgia
LB Devin Bush – Michigan (30 visit)
LB Ricky Neal Jr. – Northern Iowa
CB Byron Murphy – Washington
CB Greedy Williams – LSU
CB Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
CB Blace Brown – Troy
CB Derrick Baity – Kentucky
CB Ka’dar Hollman – Toledo (30 visit)
CB Sean Bunting – Central Michigan
CB Xavier Crawford – Central Michigan
CB Jhavonte Dean – Miami (local)
CB Montre Hartage – Northwestern
CB Donnie Lewis Jr. – Tulane (30 visit)
CB Julian Love – Notre Dame
CB Trayvon Mullen – Clemson (30 visit)
CB Rishard Causey – UCF (local)
CB Jimmy Moreland – James Madison (30 visit)
CB Isaiah Johnson – Houston
CB Deandre Baker – Georgia
CB Jamel Dean – Auburn (30 visit)
CB Derrek Thomas – Baylor
CB Iman Marshall – USC
DS Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
DS Mike Edwards – Kentucky
DS Sheldrick Redwine – Miami (local)
DS Jaquan Johnson – Miami (local)
DS John Battle – LSU (local)
DS Robbie Grimsley – North Dakota State
DS Juan Thornhill – Virginia
DS Corrion Ballard – Utah
This could shape up to be a very defensive-heavy draft based on that list. The offensive line is curiously underrepresented while the running backs, receivers, and tight ends are almost completely vacant.
We are just two days away, ‘Phins fans. Buckle up — the NFL’s best weekend of the offseason is upon us and we’ll have you covered every step of the way at Locked On Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins possibly trading for Josh Rosen is a golden opportunity
The Miami Dolphins have found themselves connected with the Arizona Cardinals and their incumbent quarterback Josh Rosen.
Reports surfaced early on Monday morning from Peter King about how the Dolphins have shown some interest in Arizona’s second-year quarterback Josh Rosen.
King and I share the same opinion on the notion of trading for Josh Rosen–do it. In King’s weekly column, Football Monday in America, he dedicated an entire excerpt to the Josh Rosen carousel. He specifically mentioned the Miami Dolphins a handful of times as an interested team and one who should be interested.
King suggested using a third-round pick, which should be considered a dream come true for Miami Dolphins fan, especially if they can get away with only parting with their 78th pick to get the 2018 10th overall pick. Josh Rosen was selected at 10 overall in last year’s draft and featured a trade-up from the Cardinals to snag him one pick ahead of the Miami Dolphins.
I’ve personally seen many NFL fans on Twitter already denouncing Josh Rosen and calling him a bust after a terrible year in Arizona. Lest we forget, it wasn’t just a terrible year for Rosen but also a historically bad year for the Cardinals franchise.
The 3-13 record the Cards posted last year was tied for a franchise-worst record (they also went 3-13 in 2000). Pro Football Focus also rated the Cardinals offensive line as the very worst unit in the NFL. It would’ve been an uphill battle for anyone in that same role.
I’d like to know how many quarterbacks would’ve been successful in that scenario. How many years was the offensive line used as an excuse for Ryan Tannehill‘s extended stay in Miami? And Josh Rosen is getting raked over the coals after one bad season where he was forced into the starting role with a lick and a promise.
On the bright side, the worst part of Rosen’s development is now over. If last year is Josh Rosen at his worst, then there’s only one direction to go, and if that’s all he’s capable of, then the Dolphins are even better suited for the rebuild in next year’s draft than they would’ve been with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm for 16 games, who many estimate can muster five or six wins (that was a mouthful).
But this is a classic win-win for the Miami Dolphins if they pull off a trade. Fitzpatrick is a known entity in the league. It’s his 15th year in the league, and we know who he is. He was signed to be the starter, with underlying questions and theories that he’d help the Dolphins get one of the earliest picks in the 2020 Draft. He is who he is, so maybe five or six wins is too many for their bigger-picture goals.
But Josh Rosen is still surrounded by some mystery. We’ve seen the worst already; we know what one end of the spectrum looks like, so gambling on anything better than that will yield favorable results for the Dolphins. If he flounders again, the Dolphins still get an early pick, and if he comes into his own, then that merits further starting-time consideration.
Now, I know what you’re thinking, what if Rosen were able to put forth a six-, seven-, or eight-win season? That puts the regime back in a familiar limbo. This is where the trade, specifically for Rosen, becomes advantageous to the rebuild if handled appropriately.
First, trade the third-round pick for Rosen.
Second, announce now and all through training camp that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter.
Third, when Fitzpatrick’s performance starts ebbing and flowing around halfway through the season, allow a quarterback controversy to brew and name Josh Rosen the starter.
Fourth, to hedge the bets, keep a UDFA or 2019 seventh-round quarterback on the roster.
If Josh Rosen doesn’t play well in a decent sample size (around six games, similar to Jimmy Garoppolo‘s first six games in San Francisco), then give the late-round rookie a shot for a couple of games. Not only does this ensure what the Dolphins have been rumored to be doing all along, but it also allows for them to test the waters on a former first-round QB for pennies on the dollar and a developmental rookie of their choosing, and if there’s nothing there, then that’s that–full steam ahead on the 2020 Draft.
The inverse of that plan also works. Trade for Josh Rosen and let him be the starter. If he plays poorly enough to warrant a quarterback change, then Ryan Fitzpatrick and any later-round rookie would not likely turn the season around. Then you’d know where you stand with Rosen and still have a good pick in 2020.
If you’re a fan of the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, then the value differential between Josh Rosen‘s original draft position (10) and the third-round pick the Dolphins have been theorized to use, is 1,100 points. That’s the equivalent of the 14th overall pick.
It’s a good value, but I wouldn’t suggest doing it just because the value is so great. That’s just a bonus. The Dolphins should be interested because of the position, which is the most important position in the sport and the one that the Dolphins need the most. It’s a perfect storm.
A Josh Rosen trade would be a brilliant move for the Dolphins, even if you don’t like him or envision him as a bounce-back candidate. It’s a buy-low scenario and if Rosen figures it out after being thrown to the wolves last year, then an argument could be made that he’s Miami’s future. If not, then I’ll let everyone get back to the Tua Tagovailoa–Jake Fromm–Justin Herbert–Jordan Love pep rally.
Miami Dolphins
Repercussions and Benefits to Drafting a QB in Both 2019 & 2020
The biggest conundrum and worst-kept secret engulfing the entire Miami Dolphins franchise is the quarterback position.
Yes, they did sign Paul Bunyan’s doppelganger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, to be the team’s “starting quarterback” in 2019, but I don’t think there are too many fans thrilled with this signing as it correlates to the overall success of the franchise.
2019 was destined to be arduous, frustrating and outright boring, so at least we know we’ll have 17 weeks of entertainment courtesy of the smartest man (Harvard graduate) to play start for so many NFL football teams (8 and counting).
And while Fitzpatrick could be Thormund Giantsbane’s stunt double in Game of Thrones, what does the future hold for Miami?
Some of us want the Dolphins to select one of the 4-6 potential 1st-round quarterbacks in this upcoming draft so we can get a head start on rebuilding our franchise. We’ve passed on a starting quarterback all these other years, and we’ve seen a productive starter come from the 1st round in virtually every recent NFL draft (all except 2013, where E.J Manual was the best QB and Mike Glennon was next-best).
By my unscientific calculation, I’d say most fans want the Dolphins to grab their quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2020 NFL draft – where there are at least 3 QBs projected to be better professional players than any QB coming out of the 2019 draft.
Miami has wasted 19 seasons since Dan Marino retired; what’s another wasted year if it means we finally end the quarterback drought?
What most fans don’t want the Dolphins to do is invest a 1st-round pick on a quarterback in 2019 and then again in 2020. Why “waste” a 1st-round pick – such a desired asset – when you can draft an elite & cheap commodity at another position; a prospect that will still benefit the eventual QB you draft to take over your team.
But what if I told you that it’s quite alright if our beloved Miami Dolphins select a quarterback in the 1st-round of the draft in back-to-back years? What if Miami took multiple chances to end the curse that has plagued this franchise longer than some of us have been alive for?
Would the plethora of fans advocating for Miami to not “waste a pick in 2019” be justified? Would the group of fans yearning for the team to get their quarterback in 2019 be validated?
The short answer is: (insert The Rock voice here) it doesn’t matter where Miami drafts their franchise quarterback, just as long as they draft the right player. We won’t know who that right player is until their career begins, so fans won’t be justified until the 2021 draft at the absolute earliest. That said, we’ve gone back the past 10 years and analyzed just how teams have fared the year leading up to them drafting a quarterback in the first round versus the year after their rookie quarterback was drafted.
Let’s just say, there’s no absolute science, but there’s no concrete reason to avoid this conundrum.
The Breakdown
Some fans see drafting a quarterback in the 1st-round of the draft as the “endgame” when it comes to finding a starting quarterback for their team. Draft a quarterback in the 1st-round of 2019, and you’re marrying yourself to that prospect throughout their rookie contract.
While that may be right for players you misdraft like Charles Harris or DeVante Parker, it doesn’t necessarily apply to quarterbacks.
Yes, you do lose a prospect at another position, so you can automatically assume that misdrafting a quarterback is a missed player somewhere else on your roster, but do we all agree that there is only one position on a team’s roster that genuinely matters?
When comparing the two seasons, we wanted to see if teams saw a noticeable gain or drop between the two years. The main purpose? To see just how much the Miami Dolphins screw themselves over in 2020 if they select a quarterback in 2019.
The prevailing thought is that the Miami Dolphins will be out of the running for a QB in 2020 if they draft a QB in 2019. Judging by how teams have fared the past decade, there is no evidence to suggest that the Dolphins will be out on a 2020 quarterback. Especially when you take into account the Dolphins current roster status and talent, I think it’s safe to say that an improvement from 7-9 is very unlikely.
Take a look at the last 10 years and see how kind (or terrible) history was to these franchises:
Note: the draft slot listed is where the team was originally slated to draft – not necessarily where they actually drafted that year (plenty of teams traded up to acquire their quarterback). We wanted to show their original draft slot as that was a better indication of the team’s success between the two years.
Some fun stats to take note of regarding this information:
- Teams moved an average of 3 draft slots lower the year after they drafted a quarterback in the 1st round (lower meaning they went from #7 overall to #10 as an example)
- Of the 31 selections, 15 teams (48%) ended up drafting within the top-10 the following year
- Of the 31 selections, only 12 teams (39%) ended up drafting later than #13 (where Miami is currently slotted to draft in 2019) the year after they drafted their QB in the first round.
- And of those 31 selections, only 9 (29%) teams ended up picking 20th or later
- Of the 31 quarterbacks taken, 17 of them (55%) have led their teams to the playoffs
- With 11 of those 17 (65%) quarterbacks going deeper than the 1st round of the playoffs
- 5 of those 17 (29%) ended up going to the Super Bowl
- Of these 31 instances, teams ended up improving their record after they drafted their rookie QB 17 of those times (55%)
- 11 of the 31 teams (35%) did worse the year after
- 3 of the 31 teams (10%) ended up with the same record
What can we take away from all of this? There is no scientific evidence to confirm that Miami will select the right quarterback, but it also indicates that Miami wouldn’t be in a “worse spot” in 2020 if they drafted a quarterback in 2019.
Outside of Matthew Stafford in 2009, Cam Newton in 2011, and Andrew Luck in 2012 (all 1st-overall picks), the quarterback classes were pretty stale from 2009-2016. Sure, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, Tim Tebow and Teddy Bridgewater led their teams to the playoffs throughout that time, but none of those quarterbacks are necessarily viewed as franchise QBs at this time.
Though with that being said, how many of us would enjoy Jacksonville’s run to the Super Bowl? Or the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs after Mariota caught his own pass? How electric would the fanbase have been watching RGIII and Bridgewater lead Miami to a division title? Even Tim Tebow has been a more-successful quarterback than anyone the Dolphins have had this century.
While the answer isn’t always available, it’s evident there are answers. It’s just a matter of finding a legitimate long term solution and not one of these quarterbacks who bring temporary success.
How should the Dolphins approach this dilemma? Do they make their selection and stick with it or do they finally decide that finding the right quarterback is worth the risk & hassle?
Advocating for a Quarterback in 2019
What do you have to lose?
Outside of the obvious aspect that you do not have a 1st-round talent at another position (a snowball effect that plays into the team’s total cap space when you account for the fact that you have to spend on a roster spot that would have otherwise been filled by elite, cheap talent), there isn’t much the Dolphins can lose by drafting a QB at #13.
Frankly, as long as the quarterback you select isn’t horrendous, you can still flip him for a 3rd or 4th-round pick the following year (see Josh Rosen).
If you get the selection wrong, you may have even enhanced your draft status the following year rather than hurt it; which means you’re in an even better spot to draft your franchise QB in 2020.
Of all the 1st-round QBs that have “failed” over the past decade (to keep it simple in this instance, any QB that didn’t lead their teams to the playoffs “failed”…there are 14 total QBs in this instance), 8 of those teams ended up with a lower draft pick – though that stat is a bit misleading:
- Between all 14 of those teams that “failed” to pick the right QB, they slid an average of 1.5 draft slots lower
- 8 of those 14 teams ended up picking in the top-10 the year after they drafted their QB
- Of those 8 teams that ended up with a lower pick, 3 of them had the #1 overall pick when they drafted their QB – making it pretty easy to “beat” that statistic
Assuming Miami doesn’t trade-up and make the wrong selection, all of their 2020 draft picks will still be available to use in a trade if you want to move up to grab one of the diamonds coming out of the 2020 draft. You’ll even have all of your 2021 draft picks to help make that trade a reality.
Pros:
- Potential franchise quarterback (this is kind of a big one)
- Maintain all future draft capital
- Tank properly for 2020 (if pick is wrong)
- Given Miami’s current roster and how rookie QBs perform, it’s safe to say Miami would get a better draft pick in 2020 rather than falling further than #13
- At worst, a really good backup quarterback
Cons:
- Missing 1st-round talent at another position
- Hurts cap space if player is released
- Hurts cap space by requiring team to spend on replacement for position you could have drafted
Advocating for a Quarterback in 2020
You have EVERYTHING to gain.
Sure, 2019 may solve Miami’s quarterback problem, but will it make the Dolphins a contender for years to come? Or are we looking at the potential of overdrafting the next Andy Dalton at #13 and setting ourselves up for continued (albeit, slightly elevated) mediocrity?
There’s a difference between a quarterback and a difference maker, and the 2020 draft class provides the potential for 3 outstanding difference makers to join the fray: Jake Fromm, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. By some accounts, even the next-tier of QBs in the 2020 draft (K.J. Costello and Jacob Eason) are better than most of the 2019 QBs coming out.
Even the Miami Dolphins front office recognizes that 2020 is the more-optimal year to set their franchise up for success. With all of these recent trades netting Miami 2020 draft picks, it seems the team is gathering all the ammunition they need to get the quarterback they want at the turn of the decade.
Assuming the Dolphins didn’t trade any 2020 or 2021 draft capital, they will be in a prime position to grab the man they want in 2020.
Trade the farm. Trade valuable assets in 2021 and potentially 2022 if need be. We’re beyond strategically trying to draft our quarterback (no more 2nd-round picks on the Chad Henne‘s, Pat White‘s and John Beck‘s of the world). Take that risk, whatever the risk costs.
- Of the 20 quarterbacks drafted in the top-10, 11 of them took their team to the playoffs
- Of the 11 quarterbacks that were drafted in the top-5, 7 of them took their team to the playoffs
- With Baker Mayfield being one of the quarterbacks who hasn’t (yet)
- Another is Brandon Weeden, and he was technically selected 22nd overall (the Cleveland Browns originally had the 4th-overall pick in the draft, so the stat is a tad skewed. For your entertainment, after a bunch of maneuvering that spanned multiple seasons, the Browns eventually traded up to select Trent Richardson with the #3 overall selection the same year Weeden was drafted)
While there’s a chance you draft Mark Sanchez, there’s a better chance you draft a playoff-caliber quarterback. Unless Miami is tanking for Trevor Lawrence in 2021, it’s time they identify the risk they want to take and execute accordingly.
Pros:
- You’ve probably drafted someone equivalent to Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, or Ben Roethlisberger rather than someone like Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert or Christian Ponder
- You’ve (hopefully) utilized 2019 to build a better roster around your QB so he isn’t getting sacked 184 times in his first 4 years like Ryan Tannehill did
- This also coincides with having the ability to field an expensive team that can make a deep run in the playoffs while your quarterback is cheap
Cons:
- If you get it wrong in 2020, you’ve now wasted 2-3 seasons simply misidentifying the most important position
- Quite frankly, this would absolutely justify Chris Grier being fired, and you could argue Brian Flores should follow suit
Why Not Both?
So why not take a flyer on a quarterback in back-to-back years? Are you afraid of losing out on one (potentially) really good player for the sake of waiting yet another year to take your risk?
A friendly little reminder of who the Dolphins have drafted in the 1st round since 2008:
- 2018 (11th-overall): Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 2017 (22): Charles Harris
- 2016 (13): Laremy Tunsil
- 2015 (14): DeVante Parker
- 2014 (19): Ja’Wuan James
- 2013 (3): Dion Jordan
- 2012 (8): Ryan Tannehill
- 2011 (15): Mike Pouncey
- 2010 (28): Jared Odrick
- 2009 (25): Vontae Davis
- 2008 (1): Jake Long
By drafting a QB at #13, it’s possible you miss out on someone like Laremy Tunsil or Minkah Fitzpatrick, but there’s also a solid chance you’re drafting someone like Parker or Harris.
You may end up with “very good” players like Ja’Wuan James or Mike Pouncey, but would you rather have someone like James or Pouncey, or would you rather take a minimal risk to get this franchise to the point where it can have back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-2003?
Pros:
- Multiple quarterbacks on your roster giving you security or a huge trade chip
- There is virtually no detriment to your future cap space, given the rookie contracts
- Unless Miami royally screwed it up, you can exhale and enjoy the next decade of your football fandom knowing the Miami Dolphins have the right player at the right position
Cons:
- Missing a 1st-round pick at another position
By the way, the last time the Dolphins had a losing season before 2003 was 1988. Before that? 1976. You know why? The team had legitimate franchise quarterbacks.
While there is logic behind waiting until 2020, there isn’t much preventing the team from getting a head start in 2019. Confidence? Stagnating quarterback development? I guess those are a couple of concerns if you give a quarterback competition (at least those were the main reasons for avoiding competition for Ryan Tannehill), but the Miami Dolphins need to identify a player that can lead them to, at the very least, a playoff victory.
At this point, we aren’t necessarily asking for a Super Bowl. Hope would be a good start. Drafting a quarterback in 2019 provides hope. Drafting another quarterback in 2020 virtually guarantees success.
NFL Draft
Favorite Potential 2019 Dolphins Draft Prospects By Round
Travis Wingfield’s Horizontal Big Board for the 2019 Dolphins Draft
Part of any team’s draft preparation will include a variety of mock games – predictive models that produce multiple outcomes to familiarize clubs with different scenarios come draft-day.
The automation of mock draft simulators allows teams to anticipate real-time scripts. Even still, much more is required to account for trades, surprise runs on a particular position, plummeting prospects, or any number of code red storylines that play on the off-season’s most exciting weekend.
One scout-created exercise comes from the Move the Sticks Podcast. Selecting preferred players, by round, stacks the board in a horizontal fashion creating plan-b’s, c’s, and d’s to mitigate unfulfilled plan-a’s.
By now Miami’s needs are well-documented – and aplenty. Long-term Franchise Quarterback tops that list, though it might be a year from blossom. The defensive line and backfield both need reinforcements and the offensive line is…offensive. Sprinkle in a shallow tailback stable by Chad O’Shea’s standards, and uncertainty at linebacker and cornerback, the Dolphins could go in any direction.
Then there’s all-important draft talent consideration for this specific class. Where is the prime spot of this draft? Which positions stand to hold value on day-two and into the third and final day?
For Chris Grier in company, the practice of identifying its most pressing needs, and matching those positions with the forecasted flow of 2019’s draft, is the most crucial project Grier’s team will face this year.
It’s hardly a secret that Miami would be keen on moving down the board and acquiring more picks. This decision would pay off as Miami’s need’s priorities stand parallel to the strength of this class – picks in the 20-60 range on the offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary.
The Dolphins have to feel like they can come away with three starters in that range, which requires accumulating an additional pick to go along with the 13th and 48th selections.
For chronological sake, we’ll start with the first round. It’s likely that the only scenario where Miami moves up the board would be the slide of Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray – but I don’t see that happening, so he leads our list of the unobtainable:
Unobtainable (without a trade-up):
QB Kyler Murray
DL Nick Bosa
DL Quinnen Williams
DL Josh Allen
DL Ed Oliver
Combination of three top-100 boards from (The Draft Network, Sports Illustrated, USA Today
Round 1: (Dolphins pick 13)
Garrett Bradbury – Center, North Carolina State
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 32
A checker of virtually every box, Bradbury would be a quintessential first pick of Miami’s new regime. An intelligent, scheme-diverse leader the power and athleticism to provide the middle of Miami’s offensive line with set-and-forget presence. Ideally, Miami would move back down the board to make this pick, but it might require the 15th selection given the impression of Bradbury around the league.
Jonah Williams – Offensive Line, Alabama
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 15
Like Bradbury, Williams mental aptitude will go a long way with the Dolphins’ brass. A studious player with position versatility, coming from a blue blood program, Williams falls into the set-and-forget category. He was the best left tackle on tape all year, but he’ll have to lean on his freshman experience playing the right side with Laremy Tunsil in-house.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson – Safety, Florida
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 36
CGJ is a glove-like fit for the coverage scheme Miami wants to deploy. In Flores’ defense, both safeties must be able to do two things: 1.) Come down and cover man-up, and 2.) Support against the run. Gardner-Johnson is rangy, feisty, and a sticky man-cover guy.
First Round Recap: Truth be told, there aren’t any feasible picks at pick 13 that make me feel the way I did about Minkah Fitzpatrick or Laremy Tunsil. Miami needs to strongly consider a trade back.
Round 2: (Dolphins pick 48)
Jonathan Abram – Safety, Mississippi State
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 67
His cumulative rank is criminal, but his play boarders on that fine line as well. He’s a hitter – a temperature changer. Abram is one of the more violent, controlled tacklers that has played the position in recent memory and offers the diverse skillset Miami will require of its safeties under Flores.
Juan Thornhill – Safety, Virginia
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 65
Sort of the opposite side of the Abram ledger, Thornhill’s explosive metrics make him an ideal deep center field safety in the new scheme. He can cover sideline-to-sideline with tremendous tracking and ball skills.
Chase Winovich – Defensive End, Michigan
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 61
Going back to the football acumen well, Winovich is a master of preparation with a motor that never quits. He can close down the backside against the run and win with nuance as a pass rush moves. He’s an ideal base five-technique in the new defense.
Second Round Recap: I love this portion of the draft. Add Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom, Texas’ Charles Omenihu, and Temple’s Rock Ya-Sin into this group as well.
Round 3: (Dolphins pick 79)
L.J. Collier – Defensive End, TCU
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 65
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke, at length, about heavy-handed players with astute processing skill (eye discipline). Those two traits are Collier’s calling cards and could catapult him into round-two. He’s an ideal five-tech/4-i/three-tech hybrid in this scheme.
Miles Sanders – Running Back, Penn State
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 62
Sanders is well into the top-60 of this class for my money, but the running back plunge occurs every year, and Miami could find an ideal fit for its backfield in round-three. Sanders can run routes from the backfield, slot, and out wide. The Penn State product is a shifty problem for defenses on all three downs.
Darnell Savage – Safety, Maryland
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 59
Savage likely doesn’t make it this far, but that glut of safeties in round-two (which he may well be a part of) could force the Maryland grad down the board. With a penchant for the big hit, an ability to cover deep, and the ferocity this staff and regime will love, Savage would be a terrific fit in Miami.
Third Round Recap: Like round-two, I want multiple picks in this round. Add Oregon’s Justin Hollins, Western Illinois’ Khalen Saunders, and Michigan’s David Long in this mix as well.
Round 4: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 117)
Chuma Edoga – Offensive Tackle, USC (102 TDN overall)
Winner of the Offensive Lineman of the Week at the Senior Bowl, an impressive kick slide and quick feet allow Edoga to quickly get into his pass set. He struggles with power but has a shot to earn a starting job with some development.
James Williams – Running Back, Washington State (117 TDN overall)
The leader among tailbacks in receptions in all of college football (83), Williams is a savant study of the boundary and field side route combinations (wheels, corners, sticks, arrows) asked of the back. He’d be an ideal pairing with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.
Kahale Warring – Tight End, San Diego State (144 TDN overall)
Carved from stone by the Greek gods themselves, Warring comes from a program that has been dubbed, “Stanford South.” The classic Y Tight End would serve as a nice pairing with Mike Gesicki.
Round 5: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 152)
Lamont Gaillard – Center, Georgia (171 TDN overall)
Another player that falls too low for my tastes, Gaillard is an ideal competition piece for the veteran on shaky ground, Dan Kilgore. Gaillard is a power-player with an occasional flash to hit reach blocks.
Round 6: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins no pick)
Maxx Crosby – Defensive End, Eastern Michigan (198 TDN overall)
Another try-hard player, Crosby wins with long arms and heavy hands. He can control the point of attack and shed a block en route to the ball carrier. He could factor in as a rotational five-technique.
Round 7: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 235, 236)
Derek Baity – Cornerback, Kentucky (212 TDN overall)
With an eye towards special teams, and adding another depth body to compete for the log-jam behind Eric Rowe at the CB2 position, Baity is a technician, and hit all of the testing metrics Miami likes at corner.
It’s difficult to stave off too much infatuation this time of year. Each round offers players with traits we can get excited about, but it’s the identification of the traits that best suit what this Dolphins team wants to be.
We should expect a bit of a shift in the way prototypes are created, as well as find comfort with the Dolphins new draft approach to prioritize a large quantity of picks.
The draft will be the new lifeblood from which Miami attempts to survive in the precarious future of the AFC East. Truth be told, that’s how it should’ve been all along.
