Miami Dolphins
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright… Right?
Owner Stephen Ross attempted to give fans a pre-flight safety briefing back on 31st December 2018, informing them that for the Miami Dolphins, his 2.8 billion dollar baby, it’s going to be a difficult, but necessary, journey ahead.
Fast forward a little over 8 months and the NFL’s 100th season has taken off with Miami’s journey having already flown deep into significant turbulence. Despite Ross’ early warning, fans and media alike are split as to whether they should fasten their seatbelts and ride it out, destined for smooth sailing ahead; or whether the Dolphins are already
tanking spiralling out of control towards inevitable doom.
Whatever their fate, the 2019 Miami Dolphins are 0-2 following a second deflating defeat at home.
After being out scored 102-10 through 2 games, you can tune into any NFL related media content and you’ll hear the endlessly repeated stats, the open mocking and a rising uncertainty that the Dolphins have a plan of any kind to transform themselves into a future contender.
Many had assumed that the correct approach for Miami’s rebuild would be to grow around a core group of young players who were already present within the building – including Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick – but grumbles and rumours quickly began to grow and circulate. GM Chris Grier and HC Brian Flores have claimed since Day 1 that their vision for the team is aligned and Stephen Ross has supported the plan for the years ahead. Not weeks or even months ahead. For years ahead.
It might look that way right now, but they've got a very concise and interesting long term plan https://t.co/q2RmDgsZgG
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2019
One of the interesting things about the Miami Dolphins plan is that they figure the division will be open for the taking right as they want to be competitive, as they're guessing Tom Brady will be hanging it up in the next two years.
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2019
By now, everyone should be aware that there will be no quick fix.
The trade of Laremy Tunsil, widely considered to be among the NFL’s top left tackles, proved that in the Dolphins’ plan every player has a price, a value by which the team must consider whether the future years of the Dolphins can be made brighter despite darkening the days and months ahead.
The plan includes a fundamental requirement for players to buy into the teaching and coaching systems which Brian Flores and his staff have begun to put in place. Key word being ‘begun’. Whatever development of the coaching staff is needed behind closed doors wil continue to take place. For so many years, the Dolphins have talked both publicly and privately about the need for an ever-elusive culture change – to one which establishes commitment, discipline and a ‘team above all’ mentality.
In today’s NFL, establishing that culture change is likely harder than it ever has been.
Yes, for many players, Miami is Distraction City. Rookies have burnt out amidst the glitz and glamor, whilst experienced veterans have taken advantage of the weighty paycheck – their primary goal having been achieved – happy to relax on the sandy shores of South Beach among the young, rich and beautiful. It almost seems that running an NFL franchise in a city such as Miami would be an impossible task.
For some players, the focus is on personal fame and money. To them, football isn’t about so much as achieving team success, but about gaining single status as the ‘highest paid’ at their respective position to the extent that fans and front offices increasingly see players hold-out from their contracts and on-field work.
For others, social media remains king. Building a brand, however socially toxic, is of utmost importance to them. It’s a way of brainwashing supporters into believing that the player is always right. They can burn their feet, abandon practice, complain about helmets and still receive the vocal support of their coaches, yet still social media can be used to break from the previous contractual and promise-filled bonds. Make no mistake about it, those players hold a significant level of power over the franchise and cause nothing but team distraction and division.
So how does a team find success in this ever-changing world?
It all comes back to culture. A team must establish a culture by which it adheres for the longterm. It might not be an easy one to embrace, but it must also one built upon the principal of working as a team.
One which doesn’t give full control and advantage to over-priced free agents.
One which might run practices hard, is demanding, but in which players know that the its sole purpose is to achieve team success.
We all know which franchise is constantly praised for it’s continuity at Head Coach, the discipline its system requires and the interchangeability of the roster pieces.
Hint: The Dolphins just lost to them 43-0.
And when players leave that team you hear about the difficult practices. It wasn’t fun, it was demanding. But that’s what it takes to find sustained success.
Back in Miami, one of 2018’s brightest acquisitions was Alabama star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Praised coming out of college for his unparalleled work ethic, he was considered to be a versatile defensive piece and after the hire of ‘defensive mastermind’ Brian Flores, one which he could mold into an NFL superstar.
Minkah’s unhappiness quickly came to light earlier this offseason. Granted, he had complained of former Dolphins’ DC Matt Burke’s scheme and the lateness with which he would know his role on a weekly basis. Last season, he had also confirmed directly to LockedOn Dolphins’ very own Travis Wingfield post-game that he embraced learning multiple positions, which helped him to understand the defense as a whole and to react instinctively. Despite his displeasure with the 2018 scheme, Minkah played well and was forecast to grow into one of the brightest shining stars on the roster.
Coaching changes of 2019 took place and Minkah’s mother soon took to Twitter to voice complaints on her son’s behalf that he didn’t feel he was in the ‘right position’ to be successful. Behind the scenes, experienced coaches requested that Minkah continued to learn multiple positions to ensure scheme flexibility – not to dilute his talents, but to enhance them. It requires a special talent to be able to absorb such a responsibility and the coaches believe he’s capable of doing it. They believe it will help the team.
But perhaps the task is too difficult for him. Perhaps arriving in the NFL on a rebuilding franchise from a National Champion college program is too tough to swallow.
And so Minkah becomes the latest Dolphin to bring added drama to the table, requesting and obtaining permission from the team to seek a trade. Although he stated that his usage in Week 2 was ‘more fun’, the extent to which Minkah’s relationship with the front office can now be repaired is debatable and several teams have already reportedly enquired about his availability and the potential cost of a trade.
If Minkah wants out, there’s nothing any of us can do to change his mind. Highlighted as Nick Saban’s favourite player he’d ever coached, Minkah can be a special talent, but if his mindset cannot be compatible with the requests of the coaching staff, perhaps he is not a right fit for the culture which they wish to establish. The times of player leverage over the heads of the franchise must end in order for there to become anything positive out of this recent roster demolition.
It seems that Stephen Ross finally acknowledges this. A man with notoriously deep pockets who has previously known little else other than success and is desperate for his team to be a perennial contender.
It seems that Chris Grier knows this, tasked with reducing the roster to its bare foundations and acquiring the draft capital and salary space needed to build it almost from scratch.
It seems that Brian Flores known this too. Let’s not forget where he’s come from, both professionally and personally as he has been brought in with a 5-year guaranteed contract to set the expectations, demands and work ethic to put this franchise on the right course.
Perhaps despite all the turbulence, their visions are indeed aligned and the Dolphins aren’t directionless as many others would have you believe.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier is playing chess.
Knew that leaking they were seeking a 1st would limit market for Minkah. Authorized leak of "seeking a 1st, would take a 2nd" to get more teams involved, allow teams to drive up market price themselves.
Over half the league has inquired
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2019
Stephen Ross made it loud and clear that they would no longer be in ‘win now’ mode. That mentality had brought nothing but years of mediocrity and failure. For a franchise that has discarded, traded and sold the vast majority of it’s old foundation blocks, focus will shift to finding the pieces who fit the talent and mindset requirements of the Dolphins under the new regime.
Speaking with the Sun Sentinel last week, Ross addressed the critics of the fans and the organization and reiterated his thoughts on the plan ahead:
“When we hired Brian Flores, we were looking for someone who had certain qualities and one of them was handling challenges and adversity… The goal isn’t to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls. We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything… We have to approach things differently and think outside the box… We are trying to win every game we play and grow and improve every day, but we also have to balance making decisions that help us build a championship organization.
We have some young players on this team that Chris and Brian and their staffs have been evaluating that we’re excited about being part of this team for a long time. Guys who are on board, talented, team-first and love the game of football. Those guys that put the team first and want to be a part of building something special together, we want them here for a long time and will want to reward them for that.
We have tremendous fans and to them I say thank you. We said it wouldn’t be easy, but it was something we are committed to and believe it’s the only way to build a team to win continually. Nothing great in life was ever achieved easily. There are no shortcuts or magic formulas. This is the NFL.”
So it’s confirmed that a ‘win now’ mentality isn’t the right mentality at this stage for the Miami Dolphins. A lot of work is yet to be done to bring in players and establish a new upturn by finding players willing to grind through the difficult days, to win it all together as a team.
Some of those players may be on the team already, a lot of them won’t.
2019 will be an evaluation period for everyone on the field.
But not all is lost. This team isn’t completely devoid of talent, nor is it absent of leaders who can see the larger scope and the light at the end of the tunnel.
Bobby McCain, another player who has bounced around in the defensive backfield realizes it. When asked whether Flores’ program is too mentally and physically difficult stated “It’s football; if it’s too hard for you, you can go play [elsewhere]. We want mentally, physically tough players.”
Jerome Baker, a nominated a captain by his teammates at only 22 years old, instead of requesting a trade after the loss to Baltimore stated “I don’t want anybody to question that we’ll all stick together. It’s just one loss. We’ve got to bounce back and ultimately stick together.”
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. pic.twitter.com/qgywXZcIgg
— Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) September 14, 2019
Even Jesse Davis, a player tasked with switching sides on an already jumbled offensive line, when questioned by beat-writer Joe Schad as to whether the Dolphins are positioning themselves to take over the AFC East in the future stated “I think so. Especially when we get guys that want to get in here in the door, and we get those guys brought in. The faster everybody buys in, it’s going to be a lot smoother. I mean yeah, we have hell days. But you have to do that just to get that game feel. And the faster we quit b****in’ about it, the smoother it’s going to be”.
So fans, take some solace in the fact that beyond the superficial mess, complaints and lopsided on-field losses it’s clear that some guys get it. It’s likely that the majority of the locker room gets it too. They’ve already bought in to Brian Flores’ methods, but the roster is too thin, too inexperienced and too raw to realistically compete in 2019.
When Stephen Ross told that this would likely be the case, fans seemingly embraced the concept of a full rebuild, the possibility of the first overall pick and the acquisition of multiple others over the next two drafts to reinforce this team with an influx of talented players equipped with the mindset that a Brian Flores led team requires.
Media and casual fans might continue to mock and moan as the season progresses, but the plan was always going to be clear.
So in the end, is everything going to be alright? Will the plan work? No one can know for sure right now, but I applaud the Miami Dolphins for taking the difficult road and trying something different. It would have been too easy to maintain the course, sell the tickets, sell the jerseys and continue to fall flat at the end of the year.
Ross wants change. Grier wants change. And Flores has been brought in to ultimately deliver it – not now – but in the years ahead.
It’s going to be tough, but climbing down into the abyss may be the only way to save ourselves from perpetual disappointment.
You may as well try to embrace it.
Miami Dolphins
Massacre in Miami – Dolphins Patriots Week 2 Recap
Dolphins bring the tank to a new level with an astonishing 102-10 point-differential after two games
Nearly three-touchdown under dogs at home Sunday, Miami were among the greatest longshots in the league’s regular season history. Despite winning five of the last six against the Patriots in Hard Rock Stadium, odd’s makers had the Pats as 19-point favorites.
Still, that line was far too generous.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Total Yards
|184
|381
|Rushing
|42
|126
|Passing
|142
|255
|Penalties
|4 (42 yards)
|5 (54 yards)
|3rd/4th Down
|4/19
|6/11
|Sacks For
|2
|7
|TOP
|23:30
|36:30
Brian Flores received a much more spirited effort from his players in his second showing as a head coach, but a comedy of errors late in the game resulted in a similar outcome to the week-one massacre.
The offensive line negates any hope of evaluating the Dolphins offensive skill set, and the quarterback play has quickly gone beyond epidemic levels. The Pats offense only scored 13 first-half points, but the New England defense did one better in the second act with 14 points of its own (a pair of pick sixes off the arm of Ryan Fitzpatrick).
The Dolphins defense forced three times as many punts as last week, and even registered a takeaway. In the end, the unit wore down as the Miami offense had just 38 yards of offense, and two first downs into the fourth quarter.
A six-touchdown throttling was almost welcomed news after another week of reported turmoil in the Dolphins locker room. Now, with another swift smack down in the back pocket, the attention shifts back to disgruntled Dolphins defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
I could retrace my words, or just point you to the Twitter thread from Sunday morning — I’ll go with the latter.
A quick thread on Stephen Ross, the front office, and trading young players:
They are fully committed to playing for the future, that should be obvious . Losing talent sucks, and you’ll have to replace that talent by hitting on the picks you get back.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Let’s go unit-by-unit.
Quarterback
Questions about Ryan Fitzpatrick’s job security are swirling, and rightfully so. After salvaging broken protection last week and doing all he could to keep the offense on track, Fitzpatrick succumbed to the pressure in week-two
He didn’t surpass 100 yards, he threw three interceptions, took four sacks, and posted a passer rating of 23.8. At this stage, Fitzpatrick is going down with the ship while Josh Rosen sets off in a life boat.
With the ship nearly submerged, Rosen’s time to captain the new vessel is coming, perhaps by next Sunday in Dallas.
Rosen threw a pair of well-located deep balls in mop-up duty, but both were dropped. He sailed a third down the middle that traveled into the waiting arms of Devin McCourty, but that too was dropped. Rosen wouldn’t get off that easy though, as Miami used its final timeout in an attempt to erase the shutout.
Rosen’s 18th pass of the day would get tipped at the line and picked off. Rosen finished with a 33.8 passer rating — 10 points better than the starter. He also shook off a left leg injury that bothered him enough initially to bring the training staff onto the field.
Rosen finished the game, however.
Running Back
Kalen Ballage has not been what the fan base hyped him up to be this season. He now has five yards on nine carries, and his hands have proven costly. After ducking under one pass in the first half, Ballage bobbled another in the second, tipping it into the waiting arms of Jaime Collins for New England’s second pick six.
Kenyan Drake’s pass protection issues are reaching code red levels. He’s often late to find the most urgent pressure, and is easily thrown out of his assignment by delays and games from the front-seven.
As a runner and pass catcher, though, Drake is the best on the team — by a large margin.
Mark Walton picked up 27 total yards in garbage time.
Wide Receiver
Preston Williams looks like the one hit at the position so far. Jakeem Grant has been invisible, and his issues with drops are resurfacing. Williams, on the other hand, creates the most consistent separation, and has also done well with contested opportunities.
Devante Parker was a goose egg on the stat sheet. On seven targets, Parker didn’t get into the box score. Through two games Parker has three catches on 14 targets.
Tight End
The blocking of the primary 12-personnel tight ends hasn’t been an impressive display through two games. Nick O’Leary missed a seal on Miami’s first drive that led to a TFL; a play could’ve been a substantial gain if O’Leary makes any contact at all.
Looks like Nick O’Leary doesn’t know his assignment here as he jumps the edge and allows Jaime Collins to cross face and blow up the jet sweep of Grant. pic.twitter.com/xXG4jyfj20
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki caught a pass each. Both were largely absent in the game.
Offensive Line
We saw a new starting line and some new combinations in the fourth quarter. Newcomer Evan Boehm earned his first action of the season. Fellow newcomer Danny Isidora is a massive liability with any type of bull rush, or with speed, for that matter.
New Right Tackle J’Marcus Webb probably had the best day of the group. New England continuously hit Miami with picks, stunts, twists and delayed blitzes, and the Dolphins were not up to the task.
Jesse Davis hit a homerun with his quote during the week, but he’s been as bad as he could’ve been through two games. He’s not quick enough to deal with speed off the edge, and he’s not doing much to help Michael Deiter’s inside post.
Talked about Jesse Davis’ struggles to get out of his stance last week. His late start causes him to grab a hold of a blitzer to put Miami behind the chains, and then this on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/OIOAp8b4cF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Deiter and Daniel Kilgore do well to engage blocks, but they both fall off far too often. There isn’t a bright spot on this line through two games.
Defensive Line
Another game down, another game closer to the end of Charles Harris. Harris, after a stellar preseason, has been missing in the early going. He’s yet to hit the opposing quarterback and he’s getting washed out routinely in the running game.
That’s not true of Davon Godchaux. He has some losses today, but the veteran does well with this two-gap scheme to engage, shed, and find the football. Godchaux is positioning himself for a contract extension in the near future.
Thank you to the loyal fans who are sticking with us thru this! I promise you better days are coming!! 🐬💪🏾
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 15, 2019
Christian Wilkins was in on a fumble with Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he too has yet to put a hit on the quarterback. It’s been a slow start for Miami’s first-round pick.
John Jenkins has the power to fulfill the Danny Shelton role. He sent Shaq Mason into Tom Brady’s lap for a sack on a bull rush.
John Jenkins will not be denied on this rep. Sheer power. Carradine won off the edge too. pic.twitter.com/c3fKJPVAU0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Linebackers
It was much better from this group than last week, and it starts with Jerome Baker. He was much more effective against the run. He missed one play defending the edge against Rex Burkhead, but he did well to take on, and defeat, New England’s lead blocks and made 12 total tackles.
Great shot here from Jerome Baker. They’re using him as the stack with Eguavoen and McMillan on the ball in base — here he keys the B gap and makes the play. pic.twitter.com/BPyLg2HaEx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Raekwon McMillan was active in this regard as well. He’s the most physical of this Dolphins linebackers’ corps and creates some fun collisions against the run.
Sam Eguavoen is trending towards preseason superstar, but not much else. His biggest weakness is digging through contact and making plays in the ground game, and the scoreboard has allowed him to get out of that role. He’s sticking to just about every block thrown his way.
Vince Biegel picked up his first sack as a Dolphin — he’s got a bit of juice and motor working off the edge in Miami’s many defensive alignments.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard is the saving grace of this team in 2019. He traveled with Josh Gordon while Miami attempted to bracket Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman on occasion, and Howard won. Gordon was targeted five times but caught just two for 15 yards.
Xavien Howard doing a job on two of the most physically gifted receivers in the league today. pic.twitter.com/4ZhQZ2uifX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Howard did get tabbed with a pair of defensive holding calls, thought the validity of the first one is questionable.
Eric Rowe might not survive the week; he was awful again. Whether it was in the slot on Edelman, or out on the perimeter with Brown, Rowe got worked over to the tune of three penalties and multiple big plays in his coverage area.
Jomal Wiltz flies around the field and is an exceptional tackler, but he’s still getting his feet wet in coverage. He was in positon on a slot fade to Antonio Brown, but the veteran used a subtle push to create space and win for the touchdown. The game’s in-studio officiating expert thought the play should’ve been flagged for offensive pass interference.
Minkah Fitzpatrick played a much faster, more fundamentally sound game. He was exuberant with the few plays Miami did win, he recovered a fumble, and he didn’t have issues with tackling — quite the opposite, actually.
Minkah is in no way afraid of playing the strong safety position. This is a hell of a play, and watch his reaction. Dude wants to play ball, wants to win. pic.twitter.com/VNDDD8lgWF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Bobby McCain was better in this game. He made a pair of open field tackles in the first half and didn’t have the coverage breakdowns on the backend like last week.
Recap
Miami are posting some record-breaking numbers through two games, and not the kind of records you want to be associated with.
Now that’s how you Tank! pic.twitter.com/FCecFvlImq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Still, you can see the fruits of Miami’s labor coming to blossom. Eschewing high-priced veterans, and one exceptional player on a rookie deal, Miami secured its own poor performance for the season.
The team could’ve easily held on to Laremy Tunsil, T.J. McDonald, Akeem Spence, Vincent Taylor, and even Ja’Wuan James heading back to free agency. But the only thing those players would’ve accomplished, is keeping Miami close in too many games, and when you’re close, fluke occurrences have a way of divvying up parity in the league.
Miami’s commitment to the franchise quarterback, through securing the first pick, comes at the cost of the 2019 season. So go away for a year if you must, but understand that this is the result of two decades’ worth of a goose egg in the January win column.
This is the result of an owner so fed up with mediocrity, in anticipation of a generational quarterback’s draft declaration, that he pulled the plug on the standard operating procedure.
Half measures have led to 72 wins over the last decade, putting Miami in NFL limbo. Now, the Dolphins are taking a full measure, and it’s difficult to envision any team out pacing them in the race for ultimate ineptitude.
If you’re not convinced of the prize at the end of the game, perhaps THIS can persuade you.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 3
Recapping Week 3 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jake Fromm vs. Arkansas State, Win 55-0
Stats: 17/22 (77.3%) 279 yards (12.68 YPA), 3 TDs
The beneficial aspect of Jake Fromm returning for his junior season is the ability to sharpen his sword. The strengths for Fromm come in the intangible aspect more so than the tangible. Nobody is confusing the Arkansas State defense with the ’85 Bears, but Fromm’s pre-snap perfection regularly puts his Bulldog teammates in prime position to make big plays after the catch.
Recognition of leverage, timing, and anticipation gets the ball out of Fromm’s possession quickly, and strains the defense to pull the trigger post-snap based on what it sees pre-snap.
Jake Fromm Week 3 vs. Arkansas State thread.
You love the detail-oriented approach from Fromm, a three-year starter. He wants the drive concept to the field, so he keeps his eyes to the boundary to help create a window, which he hits. pic.twitter.com/X6eU4Q0x7F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
Unfortunately, for Fromm, no amount of experience will improve the clear shortcomings in his game. The lack of arm strength means he must see the deep routes develop early in order to stretch the field. He’s liable to under-shoot vertical balls, and the concern about driving throws to the field in the professional ranks is legitimate.
Tua Tagovailoa at South Carolina, Win 47-23
Stats: 28/36 (77.8%) 444 yards (12.33 YPA), 5 TDs
Tua and the fourth quarter are mere acquaintances, but the two were introduced again today for one possession (plus one more snap as an encore). Prior to entering the game’s final period, Tua has already surpassed his career-high for passing yardage as he lit up the scoreboard in Bama’s first SEC game of the season.
It was business as usual as Tua and his complement of dynamic playmakers destroyed the Gamecock defense. Every trait that makes Tagovailoa far-and-away the premier quarterback prospect was on display. He threw with accuracy from a variety of platforms and across multiple route combinations. He dictated ideal situations with pre-snap recognition, and post-snap manipulation. He manipulated the defense with ball placement, and eye and body-position manipulation.
Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 at South Carolina thread.
His accuracy is so advanced. He sets his WR down with the location so as to not run him into contact. pic.twitter.com/sacbqEdpOL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
The footwork, the touch, the drive, everything is consistently great due to the fine details that are never neglected. Though Tua missed three or four throws, his ability to create advantageous opportunities for his skill guys covers up the few hiccups he endures.
This is the quarterback, the reason that the Dolphins are enduring a supremely challenging 2019 season.
Justin Herbert vs. Montana, Win 35-3
Stats: 30/42 (71%) 316 yards (7.52 YPA) 5 TDs
Herbert has been exactly who we thought he was so far this season. Elite traits that pop up every game clouded by inconsistencies and shortcomings in crucial aspects of the position. You start with the arm and the stress it puts on the defense — just as it did against the Griz defense and evident on his first touchdown pass.
Justin Herbert week 3 vs. Montana thread.
First drive was all screens and runs, until it was time to make a throw on third down. Herbert, after staring down the middle, comes over to his primary and puts the ball right in the strike zone — TD. pic.twitter.com/QyvDjW0ett
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Then you have the third touchdown of the night where Herbert escapes a free rusher, sprints to his right and throws a seed on the move for a touchdown. Herbert is either going to make or break the career of whoever drafts him — it’s going to depend on the program he goes to and how well he’s developed.
Jordan Love – Utah State Bye Week
It’s going to be a challenge for the other quarterbacks to close the gap on Tua with performances like the one he put forth on Saturday. Conference play, on the road, and another video game stat line, punctuated by a cast of highlight reel throws.
Fromm continues to drive the bus for his Georgia offense in more of a complementary role, while Justin Herbert eats against another FCS opponent. Next week, the schedule gets more attractive.
Week 4 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN
Herbert – vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN
Fromm – vs. Notre Dame, 8:00 CBS
Love – at San Diego State, 10:30 CBSSN
I’m heading to Pullman for the Washington State-UCLA game, so the week-four report will be later than usual, but we’ll have it for you as we do every week.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Keys to the Game vs. New England
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the New England Patriots in week 2 after their blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. After being crushed at home 59-10, the Dolphins look to bounce back and play respectable football vs. a strong Patriots team.
- Pressure Tom Brady
This is number one mainly because it’s been the key to most victories in the past. We’ve seen time and time again whenever Tom Brady is constantly under pressure and taking hits or sacks, we seem to have a chance in the game. Now, the Patriots are fantastic at getting the ball out quick and masking their inefficiencies offensively. Lamar Jackson had way too much time in the pocket last week, but he had the threat of winning that game with his legs. Let’s see if Patrick Graham and Brian Flores dial up more pressure against a strict pocket passer. Sam Eguavoen and Jerome Baker need to fight off blocks better if we’re going to apply pressure on blitzes and contain their run game.
- Ball Security
When your team doesn’t excel at scoring or playing defense, you need to minimize mistakes. One mistake is turnovers, Tom Brady and company have a lethal offense and giving them the ball back on a short field is how this game can get out of hand quickly like it did against Baltimore. The Dolphins offensive line is going to have to try to give quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick some more time to let the routes develop. Short, quick passes and a solid run game will help mitigate the potential for ill-timed turnovers, but none of that happens unless the offensive line can pull together a clutch performance.
- Establish the Run
At first, I was going to put that the secondary needed to have better communication, etc. here but after writing about ball security it made me realize a potential ripple effect. If the Dolphins can establish the run its going to open the passing game slightly, help with clock management and keeping Tom Brady and Co. off the field. Hopefully Chad O’Shea has a gameplan with a heavy dose of Kenyan Drake, he could be crucial if we are going to try and pull off another home upset. Kalen Ballage will also need to play a role between the tackles while Drake serves more as a safety net in the passing game. The reverse ripple effect is if we fall behind early or cannot establish the run, our offensive line is going to be in shambles. The way this defense comes in multiple sets and disguised coverages, it will be devastating if we must pass majority of the game. Unfortunately, I believe it may swing that way unless by some miracle this patch job offensive line puts together a respectable outing.
Prediction: NE 41 – MIA 16
LATEST
- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright… Right? September 16, 2019
- Massacre in Miami – Dolphins Patriots Week 2 Recap September 15, 2019
- Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 3 September 14, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Keys to the Game vs. New England September 14, 2019
- Dolphins Patriots Week Two Preview September 12, 2019