Farewell to the Legend, Cam Wake
Though stressful at the start, the circuitous route provides perspective and, ultimately, a more compelling story. For a living-legend like Cam Wake, the path to NFL stardom was anything but easy. From undrafted Bally Total Fitness employee, to unanimously adored by Dolphins fans, Wake’s journey included a stint in Canada that began with a name change.
Derek Cameron Wake started his collegiate career as a linebacker. Despite impressive testing metrics, which included a 43.5-inch vertical jump, Wake’s middling production at Penn State (8.5 career sacks) led to an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants.
Wake would last two months in Giants’ camp before several unfruitful tryouts around the league landed him a job as a mortgage broker. Refusing to accept the death of his dream, Wake took the Bally job with the intention of “staying ready” in case the phone rang one last time.
And it did ring, but it wasn’t the NFL.
The man who started answering to his middle name, only because of a clerical error on a nametag, would head to Canada to play for the BC Lions. Transitioning from a linebacker to a fulltime defensive end, Wake won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The never-before-seen CFL production piqued the interest of the NFL. Working out for eight of the 17 teams that expressed interested, Wake ultimately chose a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal was worth up to $4.9 million total, and paid Wake a $1 million signing bonus.
That investment remains the best decision the Miami Dolphins organization has made since drafting Jason Taylor in the 1997 NFL Draft.
After a promising rookie season as a part-time player, Wake earned a fulltime role in 2010 – his second season in the NFL. Wake posted 14 sacks, 21 tackles-for-loss, and three forced fumbles.
After a dip to 8.5 sacks in 2011, Wake surged with a vengeance in 2012. Notching 15 sacks and three more forced fumbles, Wake earned first team all-pro honors. The five-time pro-bowler and three-time second team all-pro probably doesn’t offer the volume statistics to earn a bust in Canton, but his efficiency metrics during the prime of his career are unparalleled.
Wake’s PFF Positional Grade Rankings from 2010-2016
|2010
|4th
|2011
|8th
|2012
|3rd
|2013
|12th
|2014
|4th
|2015
|4th
|2016
|5th
37-year-old Cameron Wake had the second-best pressure percentage (18.9%) out of 73 edge defenders with at least 250 pass-rush snaps in 2018#FinsUp https://t.co/CYwzSSYLOX pic.twitter.com/OewP8eQJGq
Cameron Wake ranks 4th of all defenders in pressure % since 2013 #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HF3usoQS4X
A decade and 98 sacks after it all started Wake, a 37-year-old free agent of a team in transition, makes one last career change ahead of the 2019 season. The determination Wake displayed back in his Bally days provided foreshadowing into the type of professional the Titans are getting.
Most players Wake’s age have been out of the league long enough for Hall of Fame eligibility. With 70 sacks post-30thbirthday, Wake isn’t at all interested in fading into his post-football-life. At Dolphins OTAs last May, Wake divulged the sacrifices required to reach this uncharted territory for a pass rusher.
“Back in 2005 I made the decision to give up beer and fried food. When it’s 3rd and 10 and [that guy] is hurting or [this guy] is gassed, I’m ready to go. I know I have an extra step on him because I didn’t have that beer or that burger.”
The only thing more impressive than Cam Wake’s on-field production is his discipline away from the gridiron.
“People ask me all the time, [like] what is a cheat meal or a cheat day like for you. I tell them there is no cheat, this is my lifestyle. Every sacrifice has a reward. Whatever the pull is for you, whether it’s the beach, partying, girls, fishing, golf, the South Florida weather, whatever it is you have to sacrifice it to see the results.”
Prior to the 2015 season, during the tedious roundsof non-football related questions lobbed by journalist eager for a quote, Wake discussed the last dessert he enjoyed.
“I took a vacation to France and had a pastry over there, but that’s it.”
That mindset never dissipated, even with all the success and enough career earnings to last multiple lifetimes.
“If I get just one extra sack, it was all worth it. All of that stuff will be there when the game is gone. Partying, video games, pizza, girls, they’ll all be there, trust me.”
That 2015 season would provide another seemingly insurmountable obstacle. With seven sacks in as many games, Wake suffered a torn Achilles on a bitter Thursday night in Foxboro – an injury that sometimes ends the career of men a decade Wake’s junior.
But that was never in the cards for Wake. Just nine months removed from a surgery that typically carries a 10-12-month recovery period, Wake registered 11.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, and picked up his lone career interception for a surprise playoff Dolphins team.
Wake would take home NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors for those efforts.
He only played in one playoff game in his Dolphins career and The last two seasons didn’t go as Wake would’ve preferred form an individual and team-success standpoint. During a decade of utter football frustration in Miami, Derek Cameron Wake provided Phins fans a reason to get out of their seats.
I think I speak for everyone that has ever donned the aqua and orange when I say thank you. Thank you for everything you meant to this town, this team, and these fans, Mr. Wake.
One Man Remains from the Dolphins 2014 Draft Class
When news broke late Monday night that Ja’Wuan James was signing with the Denver Broncos, it signaled the end of another recent Dolphins draft class.
Walt Aikens, selected in the fourth round (pick 125 overall), is the only member of the 2014 class to see a second contract with the Dolphins. That deal pays Aikens $1.5 million per year to captain Miami’s special teams unit.
James goes to the former team of yet another former-Phin in Billy Turner. Turner, Miami’s third round pick (67th overall) in 2014, today signed a lucrative deal with the Packers. Joining James, Landry, and Turner as one-and-done deals in Miami are Tight End Arthur Lynch, Linebacker Jordan Tripp, Wide Receiver Matt Hazel, and Defensive End Terrance Fede.
At the very least, this draft class produced three quality starters and two contributors on special teams and on the defensive line rotation – albeit with other organizations. And that’s more than can be said about the previous class.
The 2013 Dolphins class produced no second contracts and a lot of immediate flameouts in its own right. This only compounds the fact that Miami’s 2012 draft class said goodbye to three starters after their rookie contracts in Miami.
Hardly the ideal model for building around a rookie first-round quarterback.
Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker
Although this isn’t entirely surprising, I wouldn’t say this was a move many people expected.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a 2-year extension worth $13m (guarantees are currently unknown)
The #Dolphins are closing in on a new two-year contract with WR DeVante Parker, per league source. Chance for former first-round pick to capitalize on high potential with a new regime.
Originally drafted in the 1st-round of the 2015 NFL draft (14th overall), Parker’s durability and work ethic has come into question over the course of his Dolphins career – and this extension comes off of another injury-plagued season for the underachieving wide out.
Though active for 54/64 regular season games (84.4%), Parker only started 31/64 of them (48.4%). All of the nagging injuries certainly played a part, but when you’re drafted in the top-half of the NFL draft, you’re expected to be a difference maker and start closer to 75% of your team’s games rather than 48%. Underwhelming performances mixed with Miami head coaches “giving starts” to Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry meant Parker was the odd man out.
Between sulking over his playing time and refusing to discuss his Dolphins future, it was evident Adam Gase and DeVante Parker maintained the worst-kept secret in the world and did not see eye-to-eye in his offense. Most had pegged Parker to be on a different roster in 2019, but a new regime brings in new ideas, and I’m sure Parker is refreshed to see what Chad O’Shea has planned for him.
Signing Parker to the 2-year extension allows Miami to rescind the 5th-year option originally exercised to him; this lowers the cap hit from $9.4m to a more-respectable number.
In his 4 seasons with the Dolphins, Parker accumulated 163 receptions for 2217 yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 40.75 receptions, 554.25 yards and 2.25 touchdowns per season.
Barring a sudden trade or release of Kenny Stills, this signing means Miami will retain just about all of its wide receivers from 2018. Just another move that makes me wonder, what the hell has Chris Grier been doing all this time…
Blake Bortles is Miami’s Best Stop-Gap Option
Teddy Bridgewater? Tyrod Taylor? Ryan Fitzpatrick? No, no, and no. Look, Miami no doubt needs a new quarterback for the upcoming season that is not named Ryan Tannehill but who will it be?
Plenty of people thought Teddy Bridgewater made too much sense, local guy, still building his portfolio back up after that horrific knee injury, still young. Unfortunately, Teddy works against the compensation pick formula.
Now, there’s two quarterbacks that do not, Tyrod Taylor and soon to be released Blake Bortles. Tyrod Taylor seems to be all in the rumors as of late and it makes total sense. Veteran quarterback that can come cheap and start. My only issue with Tyrod is he may take a less talented team like Miami to 6 maybe even 7 wins. That is about 4 wins too many for what Miami seems to be trying to accomplish here. Even at 5 wins, Miami’s chances of being able to land a top tier quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft are reduced. Sure, would they be in the top 10 picks, possibly top 5? Absolutely! But that doesn’t mean they get THEIR GUY.
Miami should want their pick of the litter and getting the guy they have atop of their board. If you fall behind another QB needy team, who’s to say they’re willing to listen to your offer for 3 First Round picks? It’s not a guarantee. Now, with Jacksonville gearing up to shell out $88M to Nick Foles, the Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville will end.
Blake Bortles healthy versus a healthy Tyrod Taylor? I’m not sure about you but I’m thinking Tyrod beats him out. Which is exactly why we sign Bortles instead of Tyrod Taylor. Bortles is obviously worse but also younger and not coming with a large price tag. Could he be more expensive then Tyrod? Potentially but not by much and as far as talent we are splitting hairs practically.
There’s no doubt Miami is going about this the right way in Free Agency and the Off-Season. Don’t overpay, get guys that fit your scheme and culture and accumulate as much draft capital as you can. Blake Bortles checks off every box with that context and he also most likely guarantees you a worse record than Tyrod. Now, I don’t believe Miami is purposely “tanking” but I do think they are prepared to go through some rough bumps this upcoming season for the greater good of finding their future signal caller in the next NFL Draft.
Blake Bortles will be 27 in April. Who knows, maybe he shocks the world and plays true to his 1st round status. Possible but still very unlikely. For Miami, you are getting the perfect stop-gap, depending on price he could be a decent back up in future years behind whomever Miami takes in 2020 as well. The 3 main points being, his floor is lower than Tyrod Tayor’s, he doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula, and has the potential of being a decent back up to the future QB1 of the Miami Dolphins.
If Miami ends up with either of the two, I think the front office has done what it’s meant to do. However, I just have this hunch Tyrod Taylor could win more than we anticipate and we put all that to rest by signing Blake Bortles.
