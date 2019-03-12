Farewell to the Legend, Cam Wake

Though stressful at the start, the circuitous route provides perspective and, ultimately, a more compelling story. For a living-legend like Cam Wake, the path to NFL stardom was anything but easy. From undrafted Bally Total Fitness employee, to unanimously adored by Dolphins fans, Wake’s journey included a stint in Canada that began with a name change.

Derek Cameron Wake started his collegiate career as a linebacker. Despite impressive testing metrics, which included a 43.5-inch vertical jump, Wake’s middling production at Penn State (8.5 career sacks) led to an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants.

Wake would last two months in Giants’ camp before several unfruitful tryouts around the league landed him a job as a mortgage broker. Refusing to accept the death of his dream, Wake took the Bally job with the intention of “staying ready” in case the phone rang one last time.

And it did ring, but it wasn’t the NFL.

The man who started answering to his middle name, only because of a clerical error on a nametag, would head to Canada to play for the BC Lions. Transitioning from a linebacker to a fulltime defensive end, Wake won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The never-before-seen CFL production piqued the interest of the NFL. Working out for eight of the 17 teams that expressed interested, Wake ultimately chose a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal was worth up to $4.9 million total, and paid Wake a $1 million signing bonus.

That investment remains the best decision the Miami Dolphins organization has made since drafting Jason Taylor in the 1997 NFL Draft.

After a promising rookie season as a part-time player, Wake earned a fulltime role in 2010 – his second season in the NFL. Wake posted 14 sacks, 21 tackles-for-loss, and three forced fumbles.

After a dip to 8.5 sacks in 2011, Wake surged with a vengeance in 2012. Notching 15 sacks and three more forced fumbles, Wake earned first team all-pro honors. The five-time pro-bowler and three-time second team all-pro probably doesn’t offer the volume statistics to earn a bust in Canton, but his efficiency metrics during the prime of his career are unparalleled.

Wake’s PFF Positional Grade Rankings from 2010-2016

2010 4th 2011 8th 2012 3rd 2013 12th 2014 4th 2015 4th 2016 5th

37-year-old Cameron Wake had the second-best pressure percentage (18.9%) out of 73 edge defenders with at least 250 pass-rush snaps in 2018#FinsUp https://t.co/CYwzSSYLOX pic.twitter.com/OewP8eQJGq — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) February 23, 2019

Cameron Wake ranks 4th of all defenders in pressure % since 2013 #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HF3usoQS4X — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) September 13, 2017

A decade and 98 sacks after it all started Wake, a 37-year-old free agent of a team in transition, makes one last career change ahead of the 2019 season. The determination Wake displayed back in his Bally days provided foreshadowing into the type of professional the Titans are getting.

Most players Wake’s age have been out of the league long enough for Hall of Fame eligibility. With 70 sacks post-30thbirthday, Wake isn’t at all interested in fading into his post-football-life. At Dolphins OTAs last May, Wake divulged the sacrifices required to reach this uncharted territory for a pass rusher.

“Back in 2005 I made the decision to give up beer and fried food. When it’s 3rd and 10 and [that guy] is hurting or [this guy] is gassed, I’m ready to go. I know I have an extra step on him because I didn’t have that beer or that burger.”

The only thing more impressive than Cam Wake’s on-field production is his discipline away from the gridiron.

“People ask me all the time, [like] what is a cheat meal or a cheat day like for you. I tell them there is no cheat, this is my lifestyle. Every sacrifice has a reward. Whatever the pull is for you, whether it’s the beach, partying, girls, fishing, golf, the South Florida weather, whatever it is you have to sacrifice it to see the results.”

Prior to the 2015 season, during the tedious roundsof non-football related questions lobbed by journalist eager for a quote, Wake discussed the last dessert he enjoyed.

“I took a vacation to France and had a pastry over there, but that’s it.”

That mindset never dissipated, even with all the success and enough career earnings to last multiple lifetimes.

“If I get just one extra sack, it was all worth it. All of that stuff will be there when the game is gone. Partying, video games, pizza, girls, they’ll all be there, trust me.”

That 2015 season would provide another seemingly insurmountable obstacle. With seven sacks in as many games, Wake suffered a torn Achilles on a bitter Thursday night in Foxboro – an injury that sometimes ends the career of men a decade Wake’s junior.

But that was never in the cards for Wake. Just nine months removed from a surgery that typically carries a 10-12-month recovery period, Wake registered 11.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, and picked up his lone career interception for a surprise playoff Dolphins team.

Wake would take home NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors for those efforts.

He only played in one playoff game in his Dolphins career and The last two seasons didn’t go as Wake would’ve preferred form an individual and team-success standpoint. During a decade of utter football frustration in Miami, Derek Cameron Wake provided Phins fans a reason to get out of their seats.

I think I speak for everyone that has ever donned the aqua and orange when I say thank you. Thank you for everything you meant to this town, this team, and these fans, Mr. Wake.

@WingfieldNFL

Sources for this article provided by the following:

Grantland

Locked On Dolphins