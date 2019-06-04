Final Football of the Offseason – What to Watch at Mandatory OTAs

Perfect attendance in the offseason program equates to 15 total practices for each member of the Miami Dolphins. A pre-draft veteran camp, a post-draft rookie camp, and four separate three-day sessions are crucial, foundational steps for Brian Flores to institute his new program in South Florida.

This final, mandatory session that runs from today-through-Thursday concludes football activities until training camp opens in Late-July.

These practices are merely glorified passing camps with a heavy emphasis on technique, fundamentals, and discipline. Unlike the last three weeks, the media is invited to all three practices. More tweets, more sound bites, more football.

In the grand scheme of things, there probably isn’t a whole lot to glean from these watered-down practices. In truth, the media has no idea what to look for from most of the positions working out in helmets and shorts.

Without pads, the sole focus for either line is learning their respective assignments, how to make proper sight adjustments, and altering the technique to fit the requests of the coaching staff.

The only quantifiable metrics from the week are the very aspects of the practice that make it an augmented 7-on-7 camp – QBs, pass catchers, and defensive backs.

So that’s where we focus the lens. Before the long summer break, here are the things to watch for this week in Davie.

Growth from the Quarterbacks –

We’ve heard that Ryan Fitzpatrick is more adept than Josh Rosen at absorbing and communicating the new offensive scheme. While that’s to be expected — given Fitzpatrick’s experience and six-week head start on Rosen — the staff will want to see both players advance in the program.

The aim is to eliminate previous mistakes, perfect last week’s lessons, and embrace the challenges of a new week of install. The pace of these practices — and what’s more, the pace of the program — hinges on the quarterbacks’ ability to process and rise to each obstacle.

Defensive Back Deployment –

The theme of the offseason on Locked On Dolphins has been the importance of the secondary in this scheme, and the requirement of each member to matchup in man-coverage. Last week’s reports told us that longtime slot corner, and 2018 tryout perimeter corner, Bobby McCain was flirting with work at safety.

McCain has the instincts and change-of-direction skill set to handle those duties, but his long-speed and size create questions about his ability to act as the last-line-of-defense. McCain isn’t the only one capable of double duty; Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe both have experience playing all over the secondary.

As is the case for the offensive line, the Dolphins figure to play the five best players at the available starting positions. Unless, of course, one of those five players isn’t on the roster come September.

Reshad Jones, Will He or Won’t He? –

If Jones isn’t at practice today that should provide Dolphins fans with all they need to know about his short-term prospects with the team. His long-term status is already dubious, at best, but another no-show may force the hand of this new regime to find a trade partner for the longest tenured Dolphin (sans special teams — John Denney).

Preston Williams Continued Progress –

For an undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster, he must check boxes along the way. To this point, Williams has posted a perfect track record as a member of the Dolphins, but still has a long way to go. His ascension from attractive camp name to productive player on Sundays will require another week of quality impressions, and a training camp chocked full of undeniable progress and prowess.

The highlight plays that Williams has been reportedly registered during the voluntary portions of camp will put a spotlight on rookie, for better or worse. The way he prepares, the way he approaches the weight room — everything will become more magnified with each big play he makes on the practice field.

The entire offseason is built on a long, continuous tease. The player acquisition period constructs the roster, minicamps give us a jaded look at the new faces, training camp introduces pads, but still operates in a controlled environment. Then, preseason arrives and the football world is bursting at the seams ready for the calendar to turn to September. This week provides us with our final look at the squad before the intensity turns up in August.

Attendance has been good for Flores and company as the Dolphins wade through this integral phase of an arduous rebuild. Instilling the pillars of the staff, setting expectations, and developing an environment reign supreme — no individual is bigger than the team.

Fortunately, that’s Brian Flores’ bread and butter.

@WingfieldNFL