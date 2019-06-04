Miami Dolphins
Final Football of the Offseason – What to Watch at Mandatory OTAs
Perfect attendance in the offseason program equates to 15 total practices for each member of the Miami Dolphins. A pre-draft veteran camp, a post-draft rookie camp, and four separate three-day sessions are crucial, foundational steps for Brian Flores to institute his new program in South Florida.
This final, mandatory session that runs from today-through-Thursday concludes football activities until training camp opens in Late-July.
These practices are merely glorified passing camps with a heavy emphasis on technique, fundamentals, and discipline. Unlike the last three weeks, the media is invited to all three practices. More tweets, more sound bites, more football.
In the grand scheme of things, there probably isn’t a whole lot to glean from these watered-down practices. In truth, the media has no idea what to look for from most of the positions working out in helmets and shorts.
Without pads, the sole focus for either line is learning their respective assignments, how to make proper sight adjustments, and altering the technique to fit the requests of the coaching staff.
The only quantifiable metrics from the week are the very aspects of the practice that make it an augmented 7-on-7 camp – QBs, pass catchers, and defensive backs.
So that’s where we focus the lens. Before the long summer break, here are the things to watch for this week in Davie.
Growth from the Quarterbacks –
We’ve heard that Ryan Fitzpatrick is more adept than Josh Rosen at absorbing and communicating the new offensive scheme. While that’s to be expected — given Fitzpatrick’s experience and six-week head start on Rosen — the staff will want to see both players advance in the program.
The aim is to eliminate previous mistakes, perfect last week’s lessons, and embrace the challenges of a new week of install. The pace of these practices — and what’s more, the pace of the program — hinges on the quarterbacks’ ability to process and rise to each obstacle.
Defensive Back Deployment –
The theme of the offseason on Locked On Dolphins has been the importance of the secondary in this scheme, and the requirement of each member to matchup in man-coverage. Last week’s reports told us that longtime slot corner, and 2018 tryout perimeter corner, Bobby McCain was flirting with work at safety.
McCain has the instincts and change-of-direction skill set to handle those duties, but his long-speed and size create questions about his ability to act as the last-line-of-defense. McCain isn’t the only one capable of double duty; Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe both have experience playing all over the secondary.
As is the case for the offensive line, the Dolphins figure to play the five best players at the available starting positions. Unless, of course, one of those five players isn’t on the roster come September.
Reshad Jones, Will He or Won’t He? –
If Jones isn’t at practice today that should provide Dolphins fans with all they need to know about his short-term prospects with the team. His long-term status is already dubious, at best, but another no-show may force the hand of this new regime to find a trade partner for the longest tenured Dolphin (sans special teams — John Denney).
Preston Williams Continued Progress –
For an undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster, he must check boxes along the way. To this point, Williams has posted a perfect track record as a member of the Dolphins, but still has a long way to go. His ascension from attractive camp name to productive player on Sundays will require another week of quality impressions, and a training camp chocked full of undeniable progress and prowess.
The highlight plays that Williams has been reportedly registered during the voluntary portions of camp will put a spotlight on rookie, for better or worse. The way he prepares, the way he approaches the weight room — everything will become more magnified with each big play he makes on the practice field.
The entire offseason is built on a long, continuous tease. The player acquisition period constructs the roster, minicamps give us a jaded look at the new faces, training camp introduces pads, but still operates in a controlled environment. Then, preseason arrives and the football world is bursting at the seams ready for the calendar to turn to September. This week provides us with our final look at the squad before the intensity turns up in August.
Attendance has been good for Flores and company as the Dolphins wade through this integral phase of an arduous rebuild. Instilling the pillars of the staff, setting expectations, and developing an environment reign supreme — no individual is bigger than the team.
Fortunately, that’s Brian Flores’ bread and butter.
Staff Predictions: Which offensive player will break out in 2019?
With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.
With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.
Here are our predictions for which offensive players will break out this season:
Kevin Dern
Prediction: Kalen Ballage
I know Kenyan Drake seems like the guy the RB that Miami will feature primarily out of the backfield. Rightly so, in my opinion. And Drake will get his touches. However, my pick to breakout is Kalen Ballage. Miami are transitioning offenses and incorporating a fullback to help them lead a power run game between the tackles. At 6’2″ 237lbs, I envision Kalen Ballage getting used in a role like LaGarrette Blount or Marion Barber back when he was the “closer” (4th quarter RB) for the Dallas Cowboys. With an uptick in carries, I think Ballage will prove his worth after notching just 45 total touches (35 carries, 9 receptions) in 2018.
Jaymin Stamper
Prediction: Albert Wilson
Albert Wilson will be the 2019 Miami Dolphins version of Julian Edelman. New offensive coordinator Chad O Shea and quarterback Josh Rosen will need someone to rely on for the quick passes across the middle of the field, and that’s where Wilson will shine.
Before suffering a season ending hip injury seven games into the 2018 season, Wilson was on pace for career marks in targets, receptions and yards per game and already accounted for a career high 4 touchdowns. A healthy Albert Wilson is going to be a key piece of the Miami Dolphins offense in 2019, and I’m here for it.
Andrew Mitchell
Prediction: Kalen Ballage
I think this new team is going to run the ball often. We’re adopting the New England method of having big, powerful offensive lineman. I see Drake as the starter but kind of what we saw a few years back with LeGarrette Blount & the Pats, Ballage could be a TD monster when we are inside the 20. I see him getting anywhere between 6-8 TDs on the upcoming season. Look for a lot of Power-I formations with rookie FB Chandler Cox leading the way. Add in the fact Drake usually misses some games and Ballage could be the #1 by seasons end.
Chris Kowalewski
Prediction: Jakeem Grant
Though the Dolphins have a solid number of receivers on the roster who will all be battling for playing time, Grant has arguably been on the cusp of a ‘breakout’ for a couple of years, falling short due to a combination of injury and lack of opportunity. When healthy and on the field, Jakeem has shown that he has some of the fastest feet in the game, an uncanny ability to avoid tackles and a willingness to line up at any position on the field, turning him into a versatile weapon.
Coach Flores has vowed competition amongst all of his players and to fit schemes around them to put them in the best position to succeed. If he makes a full recovery, Grant’s innate skill-set combined with his strong work ethic could gain him a valuable position in Chad O’Shea’s creative offense, leading to points on the board and to a higher level of notoriety and respect which he deserves.
Oliver Candido
Prediction: Kenyan Drake
Gase didn’t seem to trust Kenyan which often led to underutilizing his talents. We saw how dangerous he can be in the passing game and running game. He will split carries with Ballage but will have plenty of opportunities to carry and catch the rock. I wouldn’t be surprised to see over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and double digit TDs as Kenyan finally becomes an all season impact player for the Dolphins.
Shawn Digity
Prediction: Michael Dieter
Deiter is exactly one of the players I would’ve nabbed in this past April’s draft to patch up the offensive line. Not only is Deiter huge, but he’s been the beneficiary of coming from a renowned offensive lineman program: Wisconsin. I don’t expect Deiter to hit the ground running, but after he’s taken his lumps I think he’ll come into his own and be one of the biggest surprises for the 2019 Dolphins.
Travis Wingfield
Prediction: Kenyan Drake
Going on decades of underwhelming offensive outputs, the Dolphins have plenty of breakout star options. Given Miami’s likely emphasis on the ground game, without a veteran presence blocking his progress, Kenyan Drake is poised to post gaudy numbers. He’s a career 4.7 yard-per-carry-back with big-play ability both in the pass and ground game. It’s time for Drake to compile 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double digit touchdowns.
Gabe Hauari
Prediction: Mike Gesicki
Travis wrote a piece about this last week, but I just want to reiterate his point. I was a huge fan of Gesicki coming out of the draft last year, and I still believe he can be a weapon if used properly. Adam Gase and Co. insisted on turning Gesicki into a blocking tight end, which was not a good decision.
My hope is that Chad O’Shea and tight ends coach George Godsey see Gesicki’s value as a receiver/flex tight end and utilize him properly, allowing him to reach his full potential. His athleticism is well-documented and the Dolphins are loaded with blocking tight ends/H-back type players. Gesicki can be a safety blanket for Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen this season.
Staff Predictions: Which defensive player will break out in 2019?
With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.
With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.
Here are our predictions for which defensive players will break out this season:
Kevin Dern
Prediction: Raekwon McMillan
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the obvious choice here, so I’ll go with Raekwon McMillan as my pick to be a breakout player. The last month of the 2018 season McMillan was the best and most consistent linebacker the Dolphins had, not Jerome Baker. Baker made flash plays, but McMillan was more consistent.
In this defense McMillan will have even more opportunities to be successful. While I don’t think he’ll replicate 100% of the things that Dont’a Hightower does (ex: I don’t think we’ll see McMillan lined up as a DE or edge LB) I think he can handle the bulk of the responsibilities that Hightower oversees between the OTs. We’ll see Raek stop the run and I expect we’ll see him be a key cog in some of Miami’s blitzes and pass-rush games. He’s an ascending player, and this defense may put him on the fast-track to becoming a household name more so than it will Jerome Baker.
Jaymin Stamper
Prediction: Minkah Fitzpatrick
2019 is going to be the year second year pro out of Alabama breaks out onto the scene. New Head Coach Brian Flores and the new defensive scheme hitting South Beach this fall will give Fitzpatrick multiple opportunities to move around and be a play-maker all over the field. He should have no problem building on what was a solid rookie season where he snatched away two interceptions, and breaking out for at least double that number in 2019 is something I will look for.
Andrew Mitchell
Prediction: Jerome Baker
There’s a lot of ways to go with this defense and there’s a lot more talent than people realize. Baker’s athleticism, speed, and cover skills are going to have him on the field a ton. With this new regime and new defense, Snap counts aren’t a given like they were in previous years. This scheme is going to be diverse and very specific to situations that arise. I see Baker fitting into all the situations as a pass rusher, early down linebacker and of course using his speed for coverage purposes as well. I really think he dominates a lot of stat categories for Miami this season.
Chris Kowalewski
Prediction: Vincent Taylor
Now entering his 3rd season at defensive tackle, the 6’3” 306lb behemoth was showing big strides of improvement in 2018 before a foot injury unfortunately cut his season short. The Dolphins’ 2019 1st round draft pick of Christian Wilkins supports the idea of a defensive scheme being built around athletic, powerful tackles to generate pressure and Taylor works to those same principles, rather than simply being a space-eater on the line.
There may inevitably be something of a learning as the team learns new schemes on both sides of the ball, but with a full off-season to recover and a proven defensive tactician at the helm in Coach Flores, Vincent Taylor has a great opportunity ahead of him to showcase his talents as a full-time starter.
Oliver Candido
Prediction: Raekwon McMillan
Raekwon had his rookie year stolen by the ACL injury, but after becoming truly healthy at around mid season last year, he made huge strides in his game. With a former LBs coach as his DC and HC, Raekwon will become the leader of this defense and lead the team in tackles.
Shawn Digity
Prediction: Jerome Baker
If there’s someone who should be thanking their lucky stars for the Brian Flores hire, it’s Jerome Baker. He faced some tumult during his 2018 rookie campaign, but he ultimately flashed more good than bad. And with the way the defense is going to be hybridized, I can see Baker becoming one of the most likely players to start racking up stats in flashier areas, such as sacks, pressures, and hurries.
Travis Wingfield
Prediction: Minkah Fitzpatrick
Phins’ fans might be well-versed in the mastery, nuance, and versatility that is Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he’s not well-known on the national stage — that changes in 2019. Fitzpatrick is an elite cover corner working inside the slot, and hardly a slouch when he kicks outside, or deep into a safety role. In a defense that emphasizes man-coverage, Fitzpatrick’s star will blossom in year-two.
Gabe Hauari
Prediction: Cordrea Tankersley
I’m aware this pick may not be the most popular choice, but I’m a big believer in Tankersley and getting a clean slate with a new coaching staff may be just what the doctor ordered.
He fits the prototype Brian Flores, Patrick Graham and Josh Boyer look for in corners (long, athletic, good ball skills) and with Eric Rowe’s injury history, Tankersley could see a fair amount of snaps this season. If he can play like he did his rookie season again, he could break out in a big way.
Miami’s Mr. Versatile – Albert Wilson
Wide Out, Slot, Running Back, Albert Wilson does it all
Football is the ultimate parallel for valuable life lessons. The highs and lows of a game, season, or even a career, mirror the peaks and valleys of every-day life. For Albert Wilson, the 2018 calendar year was a rollercoaster of triumphs and adversity.
It began on a frigid Saturday in January when Wilson’s Chiefs blew a three-touchdown lead to the Tennessee Titans — Wilson’s last home game at Arrowhead Stadium. Two months later, Wilson’s dejection turned to jubilation when he inked a three-year, $24 million contract with his hometown Miami Dolphins.
Wilson, a native of Port St. Lucie, used his new financial windfall to make an impact on his community. As detailed in a terrific piece by Alain Poupart on MiamiDolphins.com, Wilson spent most of his childhood in foster care, and now devotes his time to giving back to the same programs that helped mold him during his formative years.
Wilson’s hero status extends beyond his work in the community; he became a cult hero during his 6.5 game run chock full of explosive, game-changing plays.
(Inside this thread are 28 video breakdowns from Albert Wilson’s 2018 season)
Albert Wilson 2018 Charting Project pic.twitter.com/bixSmKlx8q
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 17, 2019
Albert Wilson’s average depth per target was 6.26 yards in 2018. When going in pre-snap motion, Wilson was targeted five times and his stats were: 5 receptions, 87 yards, one touchdown (he was in motion on passing plays on 19 snaps.
|Routes
|103
|Targets
|35
|Yards Per Target
|10.2
|Yards Per Reception
|13.7
|Yards Per Touch
|12.0
|Broken Tackles
|16
|Broken Tackles Per Touch
|.47
Routes with Targets:
|Route
|Reps
|Stats
|Over
|15
|1/2 25 yards
|Drag
|10
|5/5 32 yards
|Dig
|10
|1/2 28 yards
|Screen
|9
|9/9 79 yards, TD
|Go
|9
|0/3
|Curl
|6
|0/1
|Square In
|6
|1/1 29 yards, TD
|Flat
|4
|2/2 9 yards
|Hook Up
|4
|1/1 75 yards, TD
|Out (10 yds)
|3
|0/1
|Slant
|3
|1/1 13 yards
|Pop
|2
|2/2 80 yards, TD
|Deep Out (15 yds)
|2
|0/1
|Swing
|2
|2/2, 0 yards
|Back Shoulder
|1
|1/1 21 yards
|Dbl Mv Comeback
|1
|0/1
Routes without targets:
|Route
|Number of Reps
|Post
|3
|Speed Out (5 yds), Seam, Pivot
|2 each
|Corner, Under, Comeback, Fade, Skinny Post, Dbl Mv Go
|1 each
Albert Wilson stats against man, zone, press, and off coverage:
|Coverage/Technique
|Stats
|Man
|12/17 164 yards 2 TDs
|Zone
|13/15 225 yards 2 TDs
|Press
|5/8 76 yards
|Off
|19/25 232 yards 4 TDs
Albert Wilson Pre-Snap Alignment Splits:
|Pre-Snap Alignment
|Statistics
|+ (Outside Numbers)
|7/11 110 yards 1 TD
|– (Inside Numbers)
|11/14 231 yards 3 TDs
|Stacked
|No targets
|Nasty (Tight to Formation)
|2/2 10 yards
|++ (Near perimeter)
|3/3 23 yard
|Formation Number Alignment
|Statistics
|1 (Furthest Outside)
|13/22 152 yards 1 TD
|2
|4/4 114 yards 2 TDs
|3 (Furthest Inside)
|6/9 115 yards 1 TD
Albert Wilson Formation Direction Splits:
|Directional Alignment
|Statistics
|Field
|18/21 252 yards 3 TDs
|Boundary
|7/13 136 yards 1 TD
|Backfield
|1/1 3 yards
Those gaudy statistical performances weren’t an overnight happenstance, however. Wilson, despite signing a deal that would pay him $8 million annually, was rotating on a series-by-series basis with fellow explosive wide out Jakeem Grant. Perpetuating the limited workload, Wilson heeded to the presence of underwhelming slot receiver Danny Amendola and, at times, on the perimeter to the perennially disappointing Devante Parker.
Albert Wilson’s 2018 game-by-game snap counts
|Week. Opponent
|Snap Count (% of Team Snap Count)
|1. Titans
|34 (55%)
|2. Jets
|29 (49%)
|3. Raiders
|10 (23%)
|4. Patriots
|37 (76%)
|5. Bengals
|58 (91%)
|6. Bears
|50 (64%)
|7. Lions (Injured in Q2)
|14 (25%)
|2018 Season Total
|232 (56.2% of 7-Week Dolphins Total)
Scouting Report
Strengths:
Wilson’s strengths are evident immediately upon watching his highlight reel. His lower-half is built like a house, a foundation that would rival any of the marvels of modern architecture. That leg strength affords Wilson fantastic contact balance, change-of-direction, and sprinter speed.
When Wilson went down in week-seven, he was the NFL’s leader in yards-after-catch and yards-after-contact among all wide receivers. He works best inside where he can earn a free release with a two-way go (inside or outside break). He’s nuanced in the way he presses the toes of the defensive back, creates a blind spot, and works off of that man coverage by stacking his opposition.
Wilson has strong, natural hands and doesn’t fight the football (evident by his one drop on the season). He does his best work on in-breaking routes, and finds separation rather easily on digs, square-ins, drags, overs, and hook-up routes against zone coverage.
Versatility is the name of Wilson’s game. He can work inline in a nasty split, from the slot, and take carries as a traditional running back or as the triggerman in the wildcat. He’s a willing blocker and commits to his routes even when he’s not a part of the progression. He functions as a highly distracting decoy — typically used in jet sweep motion — that garners the respect of the defense on misdirection plays.
Weaknesses:
It’s difficult to poke holes in the game of a man who was ultra-productive on a limited workload. Wilson had plenty of run on the perimeter as the #1 in the formation (split nearest to the perimeter) and that’s where the majority of his struggles occur.
Wilson isn’t adept at winning with clean releases and often gets overwhelmed by immense contact. The Dolphins made a few attempts to give him one-on-one go/comeback conversion routes to the boundary (short side of the field). Wilson did very little to displace the defense or draw safety help in these limited occurrences.
Snapshot for 2019
Despite the limited usage, Albert Wilson’s role in the 2018 Dolphins offense was one thing Adam Gase got right. Carrying the football, taking pop passes on jet sweeps, factoring into the screen game and providing a quality, underneath option on critical third downs were Wilson’s calling cards.
Don’t expect a lot of change in the way Wilson is used under the new regime. This offense is predicated on timing and rhythm — particularly in the short passing game (Wilson’s bread and butter).
If the Dolphins can develop the vertical element of Wilson’s game, then he could stand to become a true number-one receiver. But, without that, coupled with the fact that he’s not matchup-proof, Wilson like remains as a high-quality number-two option, and a complementary part of the offense.
Wilson’s ability to manage the highs and lows could come into the fray once more in 2019. He missed the entirety of voluntary workouts as he works back from the severe hip injury that cost him nine games in 2018.
Given Wilson’s high-energy, dedicated work ethic, and deadly run-after-the-catch prowess, it’d be a mistake to count out Miami’s Mr. Versatile.
