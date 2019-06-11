Flores’ Vision for a Tough, Physical Team Backed by Statistical Merit

There are a myriad of reasons why 2019 can be deemed a failure, but not a single reason revolves around the Miami Dolphins record.

This team can go 8-8 (yet again), and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure. Miami can feature 0 Pro Bowlers, and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure. The Dolphins can “miss” on all of their draft picks, and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure.

This season is about building a future for an organization that seems to be in an eternal flux. It’s about establishing a thriving culture that can provide sustained success. And with that desire, comes some tough and somewhat contradictory decisions.

Brian Flores wants to have his best players on the field at all times. He wants to prove to his players that if you perform, you play. In theory that’s a wonderful idea, but just how far will that logic take the Dolphins beyond 2019….a year in which the team is not only expected to miss the playoffs, but compete for one of the top-5 draft spots?

See how the 2019 season can turn into the ultimate failure (and it has nothing to do with “tank for Tua”):

If you’re not going to start Josh Rosen…

Then why did you acquire him?

Why did you spend multiple draft picks on a failed quarterback experiment when you could have bolstered one of the worst offensive lines in the league? Not only have you wasted Josh Rosen‘s 2019 “tryout”, but you’ve now set your next franchise quarterback up for failure.

I think most of us have come around on the Josh Rosen trade as a whole. Outside of Chad Pennington‘s one healthy year, this team has been directionless since Dan Marino retired. We are ecstatic that this team is finally doing whatever it takes to identify the quarterback position. But Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the future, and if Josh Rosen is going to go from potential franchise quarterback to overdrafted backup, then did Chris Grier really learn from his past mistakes? Or are we still just throwing darts at a wall and hoping something sticks?

Fitzmagic went down to South Beach and added no look passes to his arsenal. Pray for Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/pEbggNOvKJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2019

I highly doubt Flores and Grier sold Stephen Ross on Ryan Fitzpatrick being the answer. Most of us believe that they had a rebuilding plan in place; a plan that would finally set this team up for future success.

Fitzpatrick has looked like the better quarterback so far this offseason, and that’s to be expected. He has been with the team – and has been learning the playbook – a month longer than Rosen has. Fitzpatrick also has the luxury of being in the league for 14 years while Josh Rosen is still trying to get a grip on how things work.

Ryan Fitzpatrick may be the better option at this point, but Miami needs to make the most of Rosen’s opportunities; otherwise, this trade is going to be worse than the Leonte Carroo experiment.

If you’re not retaining Kenyan Drake…

Then why are we running him out there as our #1 running back?

Sure, we can state the obvious and say that Kenyan Drake is a much better running back than Kalen Ballage; you would receive no qualms from a single Dolphins fan about that statement. But if the team doesn’t want to “overpay” for a running back, then why is Kenyan Drake the focal point of the running game?

Run Ballage into the line 20 times a game and see if he can muster more than 3.31 yards-per-carry (if you eliminate Ballage’s 75 yard touchdown run last season, he accumulated just 116 yards on 35 rushing attempts).

KALEN BALLAGE IS GONE 75 YARD TOUCHDOWN 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬pic.twitter.com/k2K3G6f9kG — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 16, 2018

Implement the sophomore running back into the passing game more and see if he can serve as a dual threat. Is he reliable in pass coverage? Can he pick up a blitz properly? How promptly does he diagnose openings in the offensive line and is he confident enough to hit them, or does he try to scamper to the outside as often as Jay Ajayi tried to do during his tenure?

Although stats tell a different story, we know Drake is a #1 back in this league. Game-planning for his success simultaneously raises his price tag and reduces the evidence we can utilize to judge Kalen Ballage.

But if you’re building for the future and you don’t expect Kenyan Drake to be part of it, then why is Drake about to receive the bulk of the carries?

In Drake’s 3 years in Miami, he has rushed for a total of 1,358 yards. His most-productive season was 2017 where he rushed for 644 yards on 133 carries (a 4.8 yards/carry average). Last year, Drake averaged as many yards-per-carry as Frank Gore did. In other words, that production is replaceable.

Miami just drafted two running backs in the 7th-round of the 2019 draft. One of them (Chandler Cox) is primarily a fullback, and he serves a different purpose on the field. The other (Myles Gaskin) is expected to provide a spark in the running game. He’s supposed to be as electric as Kenyan Drake. Was he brought aboard to eventually replace him?

If Flores’ intent is to win, then run Fitzpatrick and Drake out there every snap and try to win each football game. If the intent is to build sustained success going forward, I hope we see a much-more even split in carries for Drake and Ballage.

If Albert Wilson isn’t in the plans beyond 2019…

Then why is he going to be our #3 receiver?

Coming off of an intense injury last season, Albert Wilson seems to have recovered just fine. The shifty, agile, quick and elusive wide receiver was Adam Gase‘s best signing. Up until that injury, it was safe to say that Wilson was a more-valuable signing than Jarvis Landry. But Landry proved his worth with his durability, while Wilson was a forgotten asset (around the league) by the time Week 10 rolled around.

Wilson is set to cost $10.83m against the cap in 2020. That’s an astronomical number for a slot receiver who’s been most-successful completing “trick” plays for the Dolphins last season.

This isn’t to degrade or diminish what Wilson was able to accomplish. If it wasn’t for Frank Gore’s durability last year, Wilson would have been the team’s offensive MVP….and he only played in 7 games!

This is about the future of the organization, and the future seems a tad more promising (and cheaper) with Jakeem Grant in the slot than it does Albert Wilson. Can Grant evolve into the kind of player Wilson was for Miami in 2018? That remains to be seen. The former Texas Tech receiver gives us as many highlight-reel plays as he does facepalm worthy ones. His hands are one of the biggest mysteries on this team – every time the ball is thrown his direction we hold our breath.

Adam Gase defends the signing of 5’9” WR Albert Wilson by saying, “Hey, he towers over Jakeem.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) March 27, 2018

It’s evident the Dolphins want to see what they have in DeVante Parker. They wouldn’t have signed him to a 2-year, $13m extension if they thought his days were numbered. With Parker, there’s untapped potential. With Wilson, the potential is already there, it’s a matter of deciding if Wilson is worth his cap hit (or a renegotiation).

Remember, Wilson joined this team because he was sold on what Adam Gase had planned for him. He took less to sign with the Dolphins because of that versatility and potential. With Gase gone, does Chad O’Shea‘s offense rely as heavily on Wilson, or do they go a more-conventional route with gunslinger Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback?

We are beyond checkdown city and out of the bubblescreen purgatory we’ve witnessed the past few years. With a change in philosophy comes a change in player personnel, and if the offense isn’t going to revolve around Wilson’s trickery, then why is he taking snaps away from players like Grant, Preston Williams and other potential prospects?

If Reshad Jones is going to be cut after the season…

Then why is he our starting safety?

No, T.J. McDonald is not a better solution than Reshad Jones – there’s a reason Miami has been looking to trade both of them. But Miami is also flirting with Bobby McCain as the last man back, and we already know Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s versatility allows him to be a successful safety.

So if the plan is to see what you have in McCain and to further evolve Fitzpatrick as a complete & versatile player, then why is Jones going to be back there for the majority of the defensive snaps?

Are you trying to maintain trade value? Are you trying to prevent a toxic lockerroom? Jones seems to have already invited the toxicity when he quit on the team last year and then decided to avoid voluntary mini-camp last month. If you’re trying to make a good impression on the new coaching staff, Jones is doing the exact opposite of that.

“Voluntary means voluntary,” according to Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, who says he loves Miami and it’s fans. “I put the work in year in and year out.” pic.twitter.com/DR5O0pXuwW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019

If Flores wants to make a statement, treating Jones like a backup would send a deeper message than starting Jones at safety. But that contradicts the narrative that Flores is trying to win as many games as possible. It’s easy for me to say this as I sit in a chair analyzing my favorite football team, but Flores needs to decide which direction he wants to go in. Does he want to see what he has in McCain and Fitzpatrick? Or does he want to add wins to his resume?

If Chris Reed and Jordan Mills are stopgap solutions…

Then why are they penciled in as starting offensive linemen?

Unless we’re looking at the second coming of Isaac Asiata (in which case, why is Chris Grier so inept at drafting offensive linemen), Michael Deiter and Isaiah Prince should be starting on the offensive line, not Chris Reed or Jordan Mills.

We already know that Reed and Mills are (poor) stopgap solutions. Even if they are the “better player”, they’re career backups for a reason. Deiter and Prince are going to have plenty of instances where they’re beaten miserably, and we’re going to demand they’re ousted from the starting lineup, but do we expect a much different outcome from Reed and Mills?

No…no we do not.

As depth pieces, Reed and Mills are productive signings. If the team was on the verge of making a Super Bowl run, I’d be all for them being in the lineup as the weakest link. But 60% of this line is “weak” (Daniel Kilgore included), Jesse Davis is still an unknown commodity after having an amazing 2017, but a miserable 2018, and Laremy Tunsil is the only sure-fire thing we have.

#Bengals’ Geno Atkins pushes past Jesse Davis with ease, devours Ryan Tannehill for the sack. He’s #good. pic.twitter.com/FMUrbmeK1c — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 7, 2018

I understand if you want to start Reed and Mills because they give you the best opportunity to judge Josh Rosen (by giving him the most time to throw), but it currently seems like we aren’t starting Josh Rosen, so why aren’t we giving our rookie offensive linemen the opportunity to evolve and gain the necessary experience to grow in this league?

I hope Flores confidently envisions this team making the playoffs, because it’s possible there are plenty of decisions that diminish the future of the organization; all while we’re on our way to another 7-9 season.