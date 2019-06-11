Miami Dolphins
Flores’ Vision for a Tough, Physical Team Backed by Statistical Merit
New Dolphins Head Coach has the right approach, now it’s time to execute
“We are going to have a tough, physical team. Not many teams know how to defend a two-back run game.”
Each time he speaks it’s clear that Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick tree. Coach Flores won’t divulge any information beyond what’s already apparent on the surface, but there are no blurred lines when it comes to his vision of Miami Dolphins football.
“They want us to be the most well-conditioned team in the league,” said one of Miami’s suddenly, longest-tenured players.
Jakeem Grant told MiamiDolphins.com Columnist Andy Cohen about the rigors of offseason practices under the new regime. In a recent piece, Cohen details that, “the players don’t jog from drill to drill, they flat out sprint.”
There’s a method to Brian Flores’ madness, and it’s backed by statistical data.
Stephen Ross’ half-billion-dollar renovation to Hard Rock Stadium came to completion ahead of the 2016 football season. The newly added canopy did more than protect fans from the scorching September heat in Miami Gardens, it also put the opposing team directly in the conditions — by design.
The on-field product has vindicated Ross’ decision just three years in.
The Dolphins were 16-7 (.696) in the revamped building compared to a total record of 23-25 (.479) — a difference of .217 in winning percentage between the 2016-2018 seasons.
The previous three years, before the cover of the canopy, Miami’s splits were far less dramatic. The Dolphins went 11-12 at home (.478) compared to a 22-26 (.458) total record — a difference of .020 in winning percentage. Home or on the road, the Dolphins were the same, mediocre team.
Flores doubled-down on matching his personnel to the attributes of his home stadium. Much like big ballparks complement pitching and sound defense in baseball, the Dolphins will look to play small ball in a league driven by the home run.
The heat, and offseason conditioning programs, establish the type of game the ‘Phins will try to play. Shorten the contest and wear the opposition down late with a commitment to the ground game.
In order to succeed via that recipe, the Dolphins will have to clean up a previously deficient area — penalties. Under Adam Gase, the Dolphins incurred the 9th, 2nd, and 3rd-most penalty yardage over a three-year period (2016-2018).
Nothing will kill a ball-control offense faster than consistently displacing the unit behind the chains with pre-snap penalties. Penalties that “take no talent,” to cut out of the recipe all together.
Flores has been rather redundant on driving home that message. In six, count-em, SIX separate pressers this offseason Flores eluded to his preference that Miami plays a disciplined brand of football, and that extends beyond the white lines. It’s in the way his team practices and prepares; it’s a lifestyle he is preaching to this Dolphins club.
The redesigned practice field has Flores’ fingerprints all over it. On one end of the facility hangs a banner displaying a 4:1 ratio. A ratio comparing the mental (80%) and physical (20%) aspects of the game.
On the other end, a wall with the acronym T.N.T painted on its brick facing. Each time a player jumps offside, or forgets an assignment, that player runs to the wall — things that take no talent. Whatever it takes to drill home the mindset of smart, disciplined football, that’s what Flores wants.
We know that Miami has a distinct home field advantage that increases in the early portions of the calendar. Worrying about playoff results may fall under the category of “cross that bridge when we get there,” but as any great writer will tell you, knowing the end of the story is crucial before the writer even begins.
The purpose of the rebuild is to eventually win football games in January. 10 of the 12 playoff teams in 2018 finished in the top-half of the league in rushing. Both Super Bowl teams were in the top five and three-of-four championship-round teams were in the top seven.
In 2017, nine of the top 10 rushing teams made the post-season. The final four teams (championship weekend participants) ranked first, third, seventh, and tenth in the NFL in rushing in 2017.
Adam Gase knew what type of team he wanted to create, he just had no idea how to execute the plan, or if it was even an applicable approach to the organization itself.
Coach Flores, on the other hand, is focused on an identity — an identity backed by proven success of this storied franchise. A team that can establish its physical prowess, lean on the opposition, and create a product that is viable both in the South Florida sun, but also on blustery, winter days in the northeast.
Upon his appointment back in February Flores spoke about the aligned vision of he and General Manager Chris Grier shared.
“Our vision, and our core philosophy of how to build a team, they were aligned,” Flores said. “That was one of the things that sold me. I told every team [that I interviewed with] this, ‘if our beliefs aren’t aligned then don’t hire me’ because if they aren’t aligned it’s not going to work.”
The Dolphins knew a rebuild was coming the moment Telvin Smith high-stepped his way into the end zone last December in a season-ending loss at Hard Rock Stadium. The commitment to the rebuild has provided a stabilizing force that suggests Grier and Flores are seeing this vision through.
The execution of that vision will be judged on the results of the coming years. If the Dolphins can consistently out-physical and out-tough the opposition, those results will benefit the home team.
Podcast
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post Joins 6/10/19 Locked On Dolphins Pod
Travis is back for a special edition of the LOD podcast as Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post stops by to discuss the entirety of the Miami Dolphins offseason program. The quarterback battle is heating up, but which player is earning the admiration of his teammates? Plus, why Devante Parker deserves your support, Preston Williams taking off, the Reshad Jones saga from Joe’s perspective, the change in culture and vibe from the previous regime and where Joe ultimately thinks this team finishes this year and long-term under Brian Flores.
@WingfieldNFL
@LockedOnPhins
@SchadJoe
LockedOnDolphins.com
LockedOnPodcasts.com
Miami Dolphins
State of the Dolphins – Post Offseason Program Edition
Once upon a time, an NFL season was merely a five-month event. First, it was only about the games; then, the draft became a spectacle in its own right. Now, in an age of instant and endless information, covering spring practices is commonplace for all media entities.
There are essentially two, separate off-seasons on the NFL’s calendar now-a-days. The first, the player acquisition period. This spans March’s free agency, April’s collegiate selection meeting and, for teams with new coaching staffs, introducing the regime changes.
Then comes the dreaded summer vacation. The time of year when baseball is the only sport on television and the only potential football news comes via the police scanner and off-field troubles. It’s a grind, but together, we can make it to the other side.
First, let’s begin by assessing Miami’s offseason to-date.
Notable Roster-Value Lost
|Pos/Player
|2019 Team
|2018 PFF Positional Rank
|QB Ryan Tannehill
|Titans
|60th (out of 70)
|RB Frank Gore
|Bills
|13th (out of 137)
|RT Ja’Wuan James
|Broncos
|32nd (out of 132)
|OG Josh Sitton
|Retired
|47th (out of 131)
|DE Robert Quinn
|Cowboys
|55th (out of 186)
|DE Cam Wake
|Titans
|17th (out of 186)
Miami’s offseason focused on clearing the books of high-priced veterans with little long-term value to a franchise undergoing a rebuild. The on-field production of Cam Wake, Frank Gore, Ja’Wuan James and Robert Quinn will certainly be missed, but all four moves benefited the team from a financial and draft capital standpoint.
Wake is more of a specialized pass rusher at this stage of his career; Quinn became available last spring due in large part to his miscasting in the Rams new scheme under Wade Phillips. As the Dolphins transition its own defensive scheme, both vets were misplaced and discarded.
James is one of the league’s top 10 right tackles, but it’s a philosophical approach that paying that kind of coin for a right tackle is bad business — especially considering that James’ departure brought back a third-round compensatory pick in 2020.
Notable Roster-Value Acquired (Veterans)
|Pos/Player
|2018 Team
|2018 PFF Positional Rank
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Buccaneers
|10th (out of 70)
|QB Josh Rosen
|Cardinals
|53rd (out of 70)
|TE Dwayne Allen
|Patriots
|106th (out of 122)
|OG Chris Reed
|Jaguars
|77th (out of 131)
|DE Tank Carradine
|49ers
|DNQ
|CB Eric Rowe
|Patriots
|107th (out of 200)
*Click the hyperlinks to access the player’s offseason film session courtesy of Locked On Dolphins
The quarterback change is the most significant, though it’s likely neither are the long-term answer for the Phins two-decade search to replace Dan Marino. Dwayne Allen was brought in to play in-line and create opportunities for sophomore Tight End Mike Gesicki.
Chris Reed might be the most intriguing of the bunch. He played a swing interior role for the Jags in 2018 and showcased strengths that an improved coaching staff can work with — most notably picking up games (stunts, twists, slants) from the defensive line.
Eric Rowe is a quality player when he’s healthy, but that’s a rare occasion. The same can be said of Tank Carradine who comes in with an opportunity to get a lot of run as one of Miami’s base five-techniques.
Dolphins 2019 Draft Class
|Round (Pick)
|Pos/Player
|School
|2019 Role
|1. (13)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|Starter/70+% Snaps
|3. (78)
|OG Michael Deiter
|Wisconsin
|Starter/100% Snaps
|5. (151)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|Wisconsin
|Role/30% Snaps
|6. (202)
|OT Isaiah Prince
|Ohio State
|Developmental
|7. (233)
|FB Chandler Cox
|Auburn
|Role/30% Snaps
|7. (234)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|Washington
|Role/10% Snaps
*Click the hyperlinks to read the rookie scouting profiles on each of these players
Significant new roles:
Ryan Fitzpatrick/Josh Rosen – Starting Quarterback
Chris Reed – Starting Right Guard
Eric Rowe – Starting Perimeter Corner
Christian Wilkins – 70-80% snap-taker on the DL
Michael Deiter – Starting Left Guard
Unquantifiable Changes
It’s impossible to quantify the benefit of changing a coaching staff, but any Dolphins fan can tell you that issues manifested and persisted throughout Adam Gase’s tenure. Promising second-year Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick detailed as much in a recent column penned by Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.
Last offseason, on this very publication, I implored Matt Burke to ditch his antiquated ways and dial-up dime packages on third-and-long. Instead, the ‘Phins often kept slower linebackers on the field, affording the offensive favorable matchups, and the defense ranked dead-last in third-and-long defense, as a result.
From the sounds of it, that incompetence ran far deeper throughout the coaching staff.
Miami’s brand new staff, beaming with championship pedigree, will at least give the players more opportunities to showcase their best traits, and mitigate the weaknesses across the roster.
Top Training Camp Battles
Quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen
The leader in the clubhouse, Ryan Fitzpatrick, has been well-documented so far in the offseason program. Fitzpatrick reached new heights in 2018 while Rosen’s rookie season was a perpetual struggle. At some point, the Dolphins need to find out what they have in Rosen, but the best player should play on opening day — and there’s not much of a debate to be had about which QB is better right now.
Projected Opening Day Winner: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Offensive Line (sans LT) – Michael Deiter, Dan Kilgore, Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Jordan Mills
Laremy Tunsil is the left tackle and that’s about as much as we know as far as starters go. With minimal depth beyond the group listed in the headline it should be easy to identify starters, but the unknown of each player is ominous.
Kilgore had a rough three-game stretch before hitting I.R. Reed has never been more than a swing linemen, Davis struggled throughout 2018 and Mills best-served as a swing tackle. Deiter is intriguing, but automatically slotting a third-round pick in as a productive starter is an act in homer-ism.
Projected Opening Day OL Lineup: Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis
There will be battles on the defensive line and in the secondary, but given the defense’s multiple looks, it’s difficult to peg players into one, defined role. Each member that contributes to this defense will likely do so in a variety of roles.
The battle to compete for playing time behind Eric Rowe between the young corners (Cordrea Tankersley, Jalen Davis, Torry McTyer, Cornell Armstrong, and a few UDFAs) bears watching — as does the sub-package roles at linebacker (Andrew Van Ginkel, Jayrone Elliot, Chase Allen, Mike Hull).
Projected Depth Chart
|Position
|Depth Chart Order
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (4)
|Drake, Ballage, Gaskin, Walton
|FB (1)
|Cox
|WR (5)
|Stills, Wilson, Grant, Parker, Williams
|TE (4)
|Allen, Gesicki, Smythe, O’Leary
|OT (4)
|Tunsil, Davis, Mills, Prince
|iOL (4)
|Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Calhoun
|DL (8)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Harris, Spence, Carradine, Woodard, Norton
|LB (8)
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso, Van Ginkel, Allen, Orchard, Elliot, Hanks
|DB (10)
|Howard, Rowe, McCain, Fitzpatrick, Jones, McDonald, Davis, Armstrong, Needham, Smith
|Spec (3)
|K – Sanders, P – Haack, LS – Denney
The significance of these organized team activities has been bandied about by every fan base. If Brian Flores’ decision on the final day of the NFL’s allotted offseason program is any indication, the on-field work takes a backseat to more prevalent installation.
Setting expectations was the primary focus of the offseason for Brian Flores and his new coaching staff. How things are going to be done in the classroom, the weight room, and throughout the program — this was a vital step in phase one of the Flores administration.
The players return in Late-July for the grind of another NFL season. During the seven-week layoff, Locked On Dolphins will be pumping out content on Miami’s film, opponents, and everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Miami Dolphins
5 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Failure
There are a myriad of reasons why 2019 can be deemed a failure, but not a single reason revolves around the Miami Dolphins record.
This team can go 8-8 (yet again), and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure. Miami can feature 0 Pro Bowlers, and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure. The Dolphins can “miss” on all of their draft picks, and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure.
This season is about building a future for an organization that seems to be in an eternal flux. It’s about establishing a thriving culture that can provide sustained success. And with that desire, comes some tough and somewhat contradictory decisions.
Brian Flores wants to have his best players on the field at all times. He wants to prove to his players that if you perform, you play. In theory that’s a wonderful idea, but just how far will that logic take the Dolphins beyond 2019….a year in which the team is not only expected to miss the playoffs, but compete for one of the top-5 draft spots?
See how the 2019 season can turn into the ultimate failure (and it has nothing to do with “tank for Tua”):
If you’re not going to start Josh Rosen…
Then why did you acquire him?
Why did you spend multiple draft picks on a failed quarterback experiment when you could have bolstered one of the worst offensive lines in the league? Not only have you wasted Josh Rosen‘s 2019 “tryout”, but you’ve now set your next franchise quarterback up for failure.
I think most of us have come around on the Josh Rosen trade as a whole. Outside of Chad Pennington‘s one healthy year, this team has been directionless since Dan Marino retired. We are ecstatic that this team is finally doing whatever it takes to identify the quarterback position. But Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the future, and if Josh Rosen is going to go from potential franchise quarterback to overdrafted backup, then did Chris Grier really learn from his past mistakes? Or are we still just throwing darts at a wall and hoping something sticks?
Fitzmagic went down to South Beach and added no look passes to his arsenal. Pray for Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/pEbggNOvKJ
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2019
I highly doubt Flores and Grier sold Stephen Ross on Ryan Fitzpatrick being the answer. Most of us believe that they had a rebuilding plan in place; a plan that would finally set this team up for future success.
Fitzpatrick has looked like the better quarterback so far this offseason, and that’s to be expected. He has been with the team – and has been learning the playbook – a month longer than Rosen has. Fitzpatrick also has the luxury of being in the league for 14 years while Josh Rosen is still trying to get a grip on how things work.
Ryan Fitzpatrick may be the better option at this point, but Miami needs to make the most of Rosen’s opportunities; otherwise, this trade is going to be worse than the Leonte Carroo experiment.
If you’re not retaining Kenyan Drake…
Then why are we running him out there as our #1 running back?
Sure, we can state the obvious and say that Kenyan Drake is a much better running back than Kalen Ballage; you would receive no qualms from a single Dolphins fan about that statement. But if the team doesn’t want to “overpay” for a running back, then why is Kenyan Drake the focal point of the running game?
Run Ballage into the line 20 times a game and see if he can muster more than 3.31 yards-per-carry (if you eliminate Ballage’s 75 yard touchdown run last season, he accumulated just 116 yards on 35 rushing attempts).
KALEN BALLAGE IS GONE
75 YARD TOUCHDOWN
🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬pic.twitter.com/k2K3G6f9kG
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 16, 2018
Implement the sophomore running back into the passing game more and see if he can serve as a dual threat. Is he reliable in pass coverage? Can he pick up a blitz properly? How promptly does he diagnose openings in the offensive line and is he confident enough to hit them, or does he try to scamper to the outside as often as Jay Ajayi tried to do during his tenure?
Although stats tell a different story, we know Drake is a #1 back in this league. Game-planning for his success simultaneously raises his price tag and reduces the evidence we can utilize to judge Kalen Ballage.
But if you’re building for the future and you don’t expect Kenyan Drake to be part of it, then why is Drake about to receive the bulk of the carries?
In Drake’s 3 years in Miami, he has rushed for a total of 1,358 yards. His most-productive season was 2017 where he rushed for 644 yards on 133 carries (a 4.8 yards/carry average). Last year, Drake averaged as many yards-per-carry as Frank Gore did. In other words, that production is replaceable.
Miami just drafted two running backs in the 7th-round of the 2019 draft. One of them (Chandler Cox) is primarily a fullback, and he serves a different purpose on the field. The other (Myles Gaskin) is expected to provide a spark in the running game. He’s supposed to be as electric as Kenyan Drake. Was he brought aboard to eventually replace him?
If Flores’ intent is to win, then run Fitzpatrick and Drake out there every snap and try to win each football game. If the intent is to build sustained success going forward, I hope we see a much-more even split in carries for Drake and Ballage.
If Albert Wilson isn’t in the plans beyond 2019…
Then why is he going to be our #3 receiver?
Coming off of an intense injury last season, Albert Wilson seems to have recovered just fine. The shifty, agile, quick and elusive wide receiver was Adam Gase‘s best signing. Up until that injury, it was safe to say that Wilson was a more-valuable signing than Jarvis Landry. But Landry proved his worth with his durability, while Wilson was a forgotten asset (around the league) by the time Week 10 rolled around.
Wilson is set to cost $10.83m against the cap in 2020. That’s an astronomical number for a slot receiver who’s been most-successful completing “trick” plays for the Dolphins last season.
This isn’t to degrade or diminish what Wilson was able to accomplish. If it wasn’t for Frank Gore’s durability last year, Wilson would have been the team’s offensive MVP….and he only played in 7 games!
This is about the future of the organization, and the future seems a tad more promising (and cheaper) with Jakeem Grant in the slot than it does Albert Wilson. Can Grant evolve into the kind of player Wilson was for Miami in 2018? That remains to be seen. The former Texas Tech receiver gives us as many highlight-reel plays as he does facepalm worthy ones. His hands are one of the biggest mysteries on this team – every time the ball is thrown his direction we hold our breath.
Adam Gase defends the signing of 5’9” WR Albert Wilson by saying, “Hey, he towers over Jakeem.”
— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) March 27, 2018
It’s evident the Dolphins want to see what they have in DeVante Parker. They wouldn’t have signed him to a 2-year, $13m extension if they thought his days were numbered. With Parker, there’s untapped potential. With Wilson, the potential is already there, it’s a matter of deciding if Wilson is worth his cap hit (or a renegotiation).
Remember, Wilson joined this team because he was sold on what Adam Gase had planned for him. He took less to sign with the Dolphins because of that versatility and potential. With Gase gone, does Chad O’Shea‘s offense rely as heavily on Wilson, or do they go a more-conventional route with gunslinger Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback?
We are beyond checkdown city and out of the bubblescreen purgatory we’ve witnessed the past few years. With a change in philosophy comes a change in player personnel, and if the offense isn’t going to revolve around Wilson’s trickery, then why is he taking snaps away from players like Grant, Preston Williams and other potential prospects?
If Reshad Jones is going to be cut after the season…
Then why is he our starting safety?
No, T.J. McDonald is not a better solution than Reshad Jones – there’s a reason Miami has been looking to trade both of them. But Miami is also flirting with Bobby McCain as the last man back, and we already know Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s versatility allows him to be a successful safety.
So if the plan is to see what you have in McCain and to further evolve Fitzpatrick as a complete & versatile player, then why is Jones going to be back there for the majority of the defensive snaps?
Are you trying to maintain trade value? Are you trying to prevent a toxic lockerroom? Jones seems to have already invited the toxicity when he quit on the team last year and then decided to avoid voluntary mini-camp last month. If you’re trying to make a good impression on the new coaching staff, Jones is doing the exact opposite of that.
“Voluntary means voluntary,” according to Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, who says he loves Miami and it’s fans. “I put the work in year in and year out.” pic.twitter.com/DR5O0pXuwW
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
If Flores wants to make a statement, treating Jones like a backup would send a deeper message than starting Jones at safety. But that contradicts the narrative that Flores is trying to win as many games as possible. It’s easy for me to say this as I sit in a chair analyzing my favorite football team, but Flores needs to decide which direction he wants to go in. Does he want to see what he has in McCain and Fitzpatrick? Or does he want to add wins to his resume?
If Chris Reed and Jordan Mills are stopgap solutions…
Then why are they penciled in as starting offensive linemen?
Unless we’re looking at the second coming of Isaac Asiata (in which case, why is Chris Grier so inept at drafting offensive linemen), Michael Deiter and Isaiah Prince should be starting on the offensive line, not Chris Reed or Jordan Mills.
We already know that Reed and Mills are (poor) stopgap solutions. Even if they are the “better player”, they’re career backups for a reason. Deiter and Prince are going to have plenty of instances where they’re beaten miserably, and we’re going to demand they’re ousted from the starting lineup, but do we expect a much different outcome from Reed and Mills?
No…no we do not.
As depth pieces, Reed and Mills are productive signings. If the team was on the verge of making a Super Bowl run, I’d be all for them being in the lineup as the weakest link. But 60% of this line is “weak” (Daniel Kilgore included), Jesse Davis is still an unknown commodity after having an amazing 2017, but a miserable 2018, and Laremy Tunsil is the only sure-fire thing we have.
#Bengals’ Geno Atkins pushes past Jesse Davis with ease, devours Ryan Tannehill for the sack.
He’s #good. pic.twitter.com/FMUrbmeK1c
— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 7, 2018
I understand if you want to start Reed and Mills because they give you the best opportunity to judge Josh Rosen (by giving him the most time to throw), but it currently seems like we aren’t starting Josh Rosen, so why aren’t we giving our rookie offensive linemen the opportunity to evolve and gain the necessary experience to grow in this league?
I hope Flores confidently envisions this team making the playoffs, because it’s possible there are plenty of decisions that diminish the future of the organization; all while we’re on our way to another 7-9 season.
LATEST
- Flores’ Vision for a Tough, Physical Team Backed by Statistical Merit June 11, 2019
- Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post Joins 6/10/19 Locked On Dolphins Pod June 9, 2019
- State of the Dolphins – Post Offseason Program Edition June 7, 2019
- 5 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Failure June 6, 2019
- Mandatory Mini-Camp Report – 6/5/19 June 5, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
My Money is on the Miami Dolphins Making the Playoffs
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami’s Mr. Versatile – Albert Wilson
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
5 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Failure
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Bigger, Stronger, Better Utilization, Keys for Mike Gesicki Emergence