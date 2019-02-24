Miami Dolphins
Football Operation Strategies the Dolphins Can Borrow from New England
Three Patriots fundamentals Miami can adopt as it’s own
Though often imitated, the Patriot Way has not yet been duplicated. For Brian Flores to find success in Miami he’ll have to forge his own path and develop his own voice.
But just as any artist can draw inspiration from the work of his or her peers, the new head-honcho in Miami would be wise to borrow some of the strategic principles of his former boss, Bill Belichick.
Of the now seven assistants to defect from New England for NFL Head Coaching jobs under Belichick, Flores is the first to pluck fellow Patriot staffers. Not one, not two, but three members of the 2018 New England Patriots will join Flores in the pilgrimage to Miami. Flores, Chad O’Shea, Jerry Schuplinski, and Josh Boyer seek to elevate a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity to the same championship level of the organization from which each just departed.
Beyond the coaching staff, Foxboro-South stands impact the roster as well. Between impending free agents Trey Flowers, Malcolm Brown, John Simon, Danny Shelton, Eric Rowe,and LaAdrian Waddle, and the outside chance that a star like Dont’a Hightower becomes a cap casualty, it’s conceivable that the pillaging has only just begun.
Extracting Patriots coaches and players to implement and execute similar offensive and defensive schemes is a given, but the copycat-act could extend into football operation strategies.
Simple strategies such as greater use of dime and nickel packages on defense. Packages that render the need for more members of the secondary.
The practical, although difficult, manipulation of the draft board placing greater value on the quantity of draft picks over the quality – more swings of the bat.
Last, and far-and-away the most challenging of the three, gaming the system to assure the accumulation of compensatory picks.
Tom Brady certainly helps, but it’s the forward thinking, attention to detail, and discovering unique approaches to the current NFL system that has forged the greatest dynasty professional football will ever know. For the Dolphins it’s baby steps. Starting with division titles or perhaps consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in two decades, emulating these three practices would nudge this once proud franchise back towards respectability.
Dime and Quarter Defensive Packages
In addition to playing man-coverage more than any defense in the NFL (54% of the time), few stop-units employed dime and quarter packages more than Brian Flores in 2018. From Kevin Dern’s Defensive Scheme piece, via Chris Kouffman, the Patriots multiple defense featured the use of defensive backs with great frequency. Of New England’s 1,014 defensive snaps in 2018, 335, six defensive backs were on the field – 33% of the time (8.8% of those included seven defensive backs and there was one singular instance where eight DBs made it onto the field).
Xavien Howard is an elite lockdown cornerback.
Bobby McCain is an above average slot cornerback.
Minkah Fitzpatrick operates as a hybrid player roaming all over the field covering eight positions – much in the mold of Devin McCourty.
Reshad Jones is a box safety with limited range and coverage skills.
Beyond those four names, what do the Dolphins have in the defensive backfield cupboard? T.J. McDonald’s lack of footspeed is far too detrimental to operate in this new scheme.
Jalen Davis displayed flashes as an undrafted rookie. Cornell Armstrong’s rookie season was spent primarily on special teams.
Cordrea Tankersley finished his woeful sophomore campaign on injured reserve with a torn ACL and Torry McTyer had a rather forgettable 2018 season.
New England’s 2018 personnel usage included seven DBs playing 30% or more of the defense’s snaps. Six of those players eclipsed 49% – half of the defense’s total snaps.
*Far right column denotes percentage of Patriots’ defensive snaps played.
By comparison, Miami’s defensive back deployment in 2018 under Matt Burke was a far cry from New England’s modernized model.
*Far right column denotes percentage of Dolphins’ defensive snaps played.
Only five Dolphins DBs eclipsed that 30% threshold. What does all of this mean? Big changes are coming.
Miami needs at least three more competent defensive backs on the roster. That could come from development and growth of the aforementioned untested names, but it likely needs to feature new blood – probably high in April’s Draft.
Manipulating the Draft Board
A popular complaint when suggesting Miami’s need for secondary parts are the vast needs across the rest of the roster. With only the mandated seven draft picks at Miami’s disposal, another operation from the “Patriot Way” could join the migration south.
Of New England’s nine draft picks in 2018, eight selections were made as a result of a trade. This is not a new practice for the NFL’s Evil Empire. In 2017 the Pats executed nine draft day trades besting 2016’s four trades.
You see, everything the Patriots do is based in analytics and research. The talking heads on television, Twitter scouts, even NFL executives – each will lament the difficulties of hitting on draft picks. A crap shoot, of sorts. A proverbial 50/50 shot in the draft, at best.
If each pick is equally destined to fail as they are to succeed, why not afford yourself more swings of the bat? Baseball is ruled by analytics. The advanced metrics say that each position a player moves down in the batting order will, over the course of a season, cost said player 30 plate appearances.
Mike Trout is the most dangerous man in the world with a bat in his hand. Traditionally, the greats are slotted to bat in the third-position in the order. Trout bats second, however, increasing the plate appearances he will see in a season.
What the Patriots do on draft weekend is no different. Instead of spending the high pick on a blue chip prospect, New England will move back, acquire picks, and select two players they deem fits for the scheme and issues a training camp competition.
This practice extends beyond the draft as New England has recently turned Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson into integral parts of a defense – both undrafted free agents.
Focusing on the Compensatory Pick Process
The other oddity of New England’s draft day antics is the number of compensatory picks awarded each year.
In 2016 four of the Pats’ nine draft picks were compensatory selections. A year later New England only received one comp pick and the 2018 season didn’t bring back any due to the 2017 signing of shutdown corner Stephone Gilmore.
But now, in 2019, New England landed a pair of third-round comp picks, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder.
This formula is easier to navigate and the system is easier to game when Tom Brady is sitting perched atop the roster. There are two practices that contribute to New England’s constant hand in the cookie jar when it comes to compiling extra draft choices.
1.) Balking on big contract extensions for their own, homegrown talent – The beauty of an impenetrable scheme is the inflation of statistics for marginal players. Danny Amendola’s name is synonymous with success and production largely because of his time in New England. Rather than paying him at a level commensurate with that production, the Pats allowed him to walk and scooped up a draft pick as a result, without missing a beat in the wide receiver’s room.
2.) Signing players that were cut rather than contractually expired – The formula for comp picks can be exploited by avoiding the market of players whose contracts expired, and rather focusing on talent that was cut from a non-expiring contract. New England snatched Jason McCourty off the open market after the Browns cut the cornerback. New England played McCourty on 80% of their defensive snaps – quality production without disrupting the comp formula.
Perhaps most admirable of the Patriots many little schemes and devises to get an edge is the fluidity of their own program. These core principles are commonly adhered to, but unique circumstances allow Belichick and company to be amendable to their foundation.
So when Darrelle Revis becomes available, the Pats will spend the money and win a championship with “The Island” as the focal point of the defense.
Or when the Bills are foolish enough to let the game’s best cover corner (in 2018, at least) in Stephone Gilmore walk, the Pats go back to the Revis-like-well and win another championship on the back of a lockdown corner.
It’s important to reiterate that Brian Flores must establish his own identity in Miami if they are the chosen AFC East foe to dethrone the Pats. At the same time, ignoring the lessons learned from 15 years in the Patriots revolutionary program would be disingenuous and an attempt at reinventing the wheel.
After all, this is a copycat league.
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Tyree Jackson
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Fourth up, Tyree Jackson.
Fits and Starts series
LOD Movers and Shakers
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, and Will Grier already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson.
Tyree Jackson Mini-Report
For Tyree Jackson’s micro-scouting I used an offense compilation of Buffalo in their game against Temple. Based on the one game, Jackson looks very raw and is a developmental project, a top-priority one, though. He’s like 2018’s Josh Allen in a lot of ways.
The game against Temple was Buffalo’s second game of the season, so some cobwebs are expected. Tyree Jackson made some poor throws early on but started getting in a groove later in the game. He delivered a perfect touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put Buffalo ahead 29-22, and he also helped seal the win with about a minute left when his receiver broke a tackle and ran it in.
I saw a pretty good pocket presence and the ability to avoid pressure. When the play broke down, I saw some good improvisation, as well.
He has numerous prototype traits that the NFL wants in a quarterback and I can realistically see a team taking him in the second round, based on him fitting some of those metrics. He possesses prototypical metrics, and at 6’7, he’s pushing that limit. None of that is a problem, though.
If Tyree Jackson has a problem, it’s just that he’s raw. He’s going to need time at the next level. He flashed big-time potential in the Temple game, but there were inconsistencies too. Sitting might be very beneficial for him as he starts his NFL career.
Tyree Jackson seems to have the head for the game. I saw him discern when to throw it into tight windows and when the coverage was too good for a forced pass attempt. He would throw the ball out of bounds if there weren’t any reasonable passes.
Contrary to my report on Will Grier, Tyree Jackson has plenty of arm strength. He might have one of the strongest arms in this quarterback class and he was able to show it off a little bit against Temple. He underthrew one of his receivers on a deep route but that was just an accuracy issue than it was arm strength.
Tyree Jackosn has a laser arm and he was squeezing in on-point passes into small windows, and he was doing it with good accuracy in the short and intermediate game.
Tyree Jackson is a diamond in the rough, for sure. Once he gets coaching and guidance in the NFL, that’ll be a huge boon for him to launch into a starting role, best case scenario. He has a high ceiling but will need more time and patience than some of the other, bigger names in this year’s class.
At the End of the Day
Tyree Jackson has a lot of potential and physical tools to work with. He’s not a fit for every team or situation, though. He’ll need a couple years as a backup before he’s ready for a starting role; if he’s rushed into a position where he has to start, then he’ll struggle.
Tyree Jackson could be a good fit for teams that have established quarterbacks in the tail end of their career where he could learn from a veteran for a few years, then get handed the reins. A baptism-by-fire start to Jackson’s career could stunt his overall development, in my opinion.
With that being said, the Miami Dolphins’ situation would not be conducive for Tyree Jackson’s success. While, I am personally fine with taking him, maybe on Day 3 if he drops, I don’t think he’ll find a lot of success in his rookie year if he’s thrown to the wolves.
If Miami does draft Tyree Jackson and expects a rookie-phenom year, then I think that’s a mistake. Given how raw Tyree Jackson is, I would be surprised if Jackson was in Miami’s plans.
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table? Let’s dive into the third installment of Fits and Starts with West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Fits and Starts entries
Other LOD series
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham and Jordan Ta’amu already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Will Grier Mini-Report
Will Grier is another weird one. I’m basing this mini-report on the game against Texas and I saw a lot of things I liked and a lot of things I wasn’t wild about. I knew Grier had an amazing touchdown pass at the end of the game with almost no time left, so I wanted to see some of the clutch factor Grier might’ve had.
First things first, I have seen on Draft Twitter concerns with Will Grier’s arm strength and insanely inaccurate passes from the Senior Bowl practices. Both of those issues hold some weight.
Will Grier got erratic several times during the Texas game, and I’m not totally sure why since the wild ones were on routine passes; they were easy passes to make, theoretically, but two of them were on screens. Some were underthrown, and some were way over the head of the receiver.
All throughout the game, I saw hints of lacking arm strength, but then I would see beautiful deep passes. Grier seems to have a better touch with finesse passes than he does with fastballs or bullets into tight windows. I saw way too many dying-duck passes that stronger arms could’ve gotten first downs or even touchdowns on.
I’m not sure if this is part of the problem, but Will Grier’s throwing motion and release seems labored, it’s not natural or rhythmic. Some of the wonky throws came out of his hands as if he had a pulled muscle in his back. I’m sure that can be worked on with the proper coaching in the NFL, though.
I didn’t see Will Grier go through a lot of progressions, but I did see him make passes looking at different receivers. It’s encouraging to see him make those without-looking completions since it shows that he has peripheral spatial awareness of what’s going on around him.
This brings me to my next point, which is Will Grier’s pocket presence. I thought it was good. I can’t remember seeing a sack in the game and I saw escapes and movement in the pocket to evade some pressure or making timely exits when the pocket began collapsing. I thought the footwork was good UNTIL Will Grier started his delivery, then it was a grab bag of results.
One thing I have to mention is that jugular-shot pass to win the game with 16 seconds left. That was awesome. It was a perfect pass to win the game essentially, and despite the mechanics meltdown, it was right on target. I don’t think that pass could’ve been placed an inch in any other direction and still been completed. When you boil that down, it’s worth noting that he drove down the field and got that touchdown.
The pass came on a little hop-throw; Will Grier made that pass because he jumped up and not because he had the strength to heave it while planting his feet. That could be worrisome at the next level.
Something I wasn’t expecting was the underwhelming performance from Will Grier’s go-to target, David Sills. I remember seeing three dropped passes, and they were in big moments, too. One was a touchdown that slithered out of Sills’ hands at the 11th hour. I was more perturbed by the drops than I was impressed with the catches.
At the End of the Day
Will Grier does a lot of little things that can be fixed or cleaned up but are dragging down his draft stock, as it stands. The mechanics could be cleaned up, the footwork when throwing can be worked on and it will require some patience, but I think Grier could have a nice NFL career (I think I’ve said that all three times, so far).
Before I did the micro-scouting, I had Will Grier pegged as first-rounder based on what I watched live during the 2018 season, but I’m lowering it to the third round (a second still seems too high for him). There’s plenty to like, but there are some uphill battles, as well.
With that being said, I’d be OK with the Miami Dolphins rolling the dice on him. Will Grier is one of the more intriguing QB prospects this year–to me, at least–and there’s a little spark of a clutchness to him that I like.
I don’t think he’s the next Dolphins franchise quarterback, but I also think he’s worth testing to find out that he’s not, just to be sure.
Miami Dolphins
Top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2018
In a year full of things to forget, the Miami Dolphins were able to produce some players we could be proud of.
While we probably could have reduced the list from 5 to anything lower than that, we were able to muster up enough reasoning to warrant 5 (extremely) productive players for this team in 2018.
You can probably predict who’s going to be on this list, as there weren’t many players that exceeded expectations, though figuring out which 5 performed above the others might not be an easy thing to forecast.
In conjunction with our Top 5 Most Disappointing Players of 2018, we bring you our Top 5 Players of 2018; take a look at the players that made our list, and feel free to slot them where you’d like:
5) Minkah Fitzpatrick
Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only rookie or sophomore to shine on the Dolphins. Among all of the negativity, Dolphins fans can find solace in the fact that this team does have a pretty nice group of young, core players.
Fitzpatrick’s season was virtually as productive as players like Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Jerome Baker and others, so why is he on this list and the others are not?
Versatility and positional impact have a lot to do with Fitzpatrick’s importance on this team. Don’t get me wrong, Miami suffers mightily if they do not have one of those other players mentioned, but they don’t dissolve as quickly as they do if they don’t have Fitzpatrick.
A man brought to this team (allegedly) without a position, Fitzpatrick found himself saving the Dolphins at safety, slot corner and boundary corner. How is it that we have players on this team that are unable to understand their coverage assignments (looking at T.J. McDonald, Byron Maxwell in 2017 and – it pains me to say it – Bobby McCain in 2018), yet Fitzpatrick provides blanket-coverage at three different positions?
Minkah Fitzpatrick takes it back for six!
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XuHr6DUs49
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 16, 2018
Not to mention, Fitzpatrick’s ability to diagnose and disrupt a play is as impressive as his open-field tackling. The pick-6 he had against the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t necessarily a bad pass by Kirk Cousins. Look at the initial freeze-frame of the clip above. Cousins’ arm is already cocked and Fitzpatrick is currently being occupied by the tight end. Within the next 1-2 seconds, Fitzpatrick will have shed his block and read Cousins’ throw, leading to the pick-6.
His football acumen is heads-and-tails above others and it’s absolutely fascinating to watch.
Fitzpatrick is a tremendous bright spot for this team and the only way you believe the Dolphins got this selection wrong is if you believe the team should have traded up for either Sam Darnold or Josh Allen (or even Baker Mayfield). A young, prime corner back provides the perfect compliment to (or replacement for…) Xavien Howard.
Why is he so high (or low, depending how you view it) on the list then?
Fitzpatrick had some instances where he was exposed in coverage, though not enough for us to get disgruntled. In fact, outside of a few rookie mistakes, Fitzpatrick looked nothing like a rookie and easily outperformed 4-year corner Bobby McCain. Just imagine how much he’ll evolve with a real NFL offseason under his belt.
4) Albert Wilson
How bad was the 2018 season that Albert Wilson played in only 7 games, and is still considered one of the top 5 Miami Dolphins of the year…and it’s not even like he’s #5. The only reason he isn’t higher is because he played just 44% of the season; otherwise, he’d still be running into 1st-place on our list of top Dolphins.
Kenny Stills has been a productive player for the Dolphins, but when was the last time Miami had a receiver that could outperform the opposing cornerback on almost every play? Jarvis Landry was phenomenal, but was never really a mismatch. Mike Wallace was a (bad) deep threat. Brandon Marshall was a (poor) #1 wide receiver whose hands were stiffer than Jakeem Grant‘s.
Wilson isn’t tall like Randy Moss, he isn’t fast like Desean Jackson, and he isn’t the big-bodied receiver you can’t outbox like Calvin Johnson Jr. was. Wilson’s agility and shiftiness have cornerbacks desperate to keep up with him on a route.
OMG. ALBERT. WILSON.
📺 » @NFLonFOX#CHIvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/amIvd1PPkF
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 14, 2018
I don’t want to put Wilson in the same class as those other receivers; but it’s hard to deny the impact Wilson had on the Dolphins season. He is the sole reason why this team was viewed as a playoff team throughout the beginning of the season. Ryan Tannehill flourished off of his ‘yards after the catch’ (YAC), and this offense actually produced an undercover #1 receiver.
The “other player without a position” the Dolphins acquired this past off season, Wilson’s 335 YAC have him 51st in the league in 2018 – 3 yards shy of Kareem Hunt – but he also played less than half the games most of these other players participated in. If you take his 7-game total and trend it out into a 16-game season, Wilson would have finished with 766 YAC, good for 4th on the list – 2 yards shy of Saquon Barkley.
3) Frank Gore
At 35 years old, Frank Gore is closer to proving he’s part of the same robotic species that produced Cameron Wake than retiring from the NFL. In no regard should a football player (playing possibly the most violent position) be able to outrun and out-muscle peers over 10 years younger than him.
Now FOURTH on the all-time rushing list…
Highlights from @frankgore's 14th professional season!
What a legend. 💪🐬 pic.twitter.com/4V3ka3Farf
— NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2019
Gore alluded tacklers as often as he ran through them – the former University of Miami standout has been yearning to come back home for years, and the Dolphins finally obliged this past off season when they signed the future Hall of Famer to a $1.1m contract. And they couldn’t have spent $1m any better than they did.
The aging wonder was expected to be a backup running back originally meant to compliment Kenyan Drake‘s breakout season. A leader, a phenomenal human being, and dedicated workhorse, Gore proved he was more than just a mentor for future starting running back Kalen Ballage.
More durable than any of DeVante Parker‘s seasons, Gore’s injury in Week 15 dampened what was otherwise an excellent year for the running back. Although the overall numbers may not be overwhelming, the consistency he provided this offense is somewhat immeasurable.
On paper, you see 722 rushing yards, 124 receiving yards, and only one total touchdown on the year. But when compared to Kenyan Drake, Gore’s numbers stack up something like:
Rushing Yards per Snap:
Gore: 2.19
Drake: 0.98
Receiving Yards per Snap:
Gore: 0.38
Drake: 0.88
Total Yards per Snap:
Gore: 2.56
Drake: 1.86
Of course the argument can be made that Drake was misutilized and should have received the ball more – and you wouldn’t be wrong with that assessment. But in an offense that required progress on each play, one running back was more productive than the other.
2) Laremy Tunsil
From bong mask to bonafide stud, Laremy Tunsil has proven why he was viewed as the #1 prospect heading into the 2016 draft.
Handling the most important position on the offense next to the quarterback, Tunsil is an island all-his-own. Prior to giving up a sack with 2 games left in the season, Tunsil was nearly perfect in 2018. His ability to shutdown the opposing team’s best pass rusher on a weekly basis is an overlooked commodity on this team. It’s something we may take for granted after watching years of ineptitude grace our offensive line.
Sometimes, silence is golden, and the less you hear an offensive lineman’s name, the better off you are. Using the 5th-year option on Tunsil is probably one of the most obvious things that will happen in 2019, as the elite left tackle enters the 4th-year of his professional career. Between Howard and Tunsil hitting free agency soon, it’ll be interesting to see how the Dolphins manage this situation going forward. While it’s great to have such elite talent, it’s going to come at a premium cost – and for a rebuilding team, it may be a tough bill to pay.
You can easily interchange #1 and #2 on this list. Both players play premium positions that come with a hefty price tag. Both are young (drafted in the same draft) and both are necessary to have if you want to be a legitimate playoff team. I’d say that Tunsil’s nagging injuries throughout his career are a reason for putting him second, but that doesn’t hold too much weight when the #1 player on our list has the same issues.
Honorable Mentions
Below are a few players that exceeded our expectations this season – and can be viewed as bright spots going forward. It’s tough to say they were better than the others, as most still have flaws of their own:
Jakeem Grant – An injury late in the season keeps Jakeem Grant from making the list. A dynamic player that evolved as a receiver, Grant found the end zone as a receiver, as a punt returner and as a kick returner. His ability to line up in multiple positions at receiver (or even as a tailback) gives the defense something to hesitate about – and when your team has Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Kenyan Drake as play makers, the defense is going to get confused (which further exasperates how inept this offense was last year). As long as Grant can soften up his hands just a little bit more, the Dolphins might have their 2019 receiving core already intact.
Jakeem Grant has unbelievable speed pic.twitter.com/MOdNYPYSkm
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) October 7, 2018
Ja’Wuan James – Ja’Wuan James performed very well this past season, and after 5 years of desiring consistency from our former 1st-round pick, we may have finally received some of that in 2018. James started 15 games last season and was a bright spot at right tackle, but his career arc has him ready to miss half the 2019 season. By year, he has started the following number of games:
- 2014: 16
- 2015: 7
- 2016: 16
- 2017: 8
- 2018: 15
- 2019: ?
Like we said…developing consistency.
John Denney – Legend.
Travis Swanson – The Miami Dolphins were 7-6 and had a chance at the playoffs because Travis Swanson existed. What started out as a tumultuous tenure, Swanson smoothed out and turned into a consistent blocker during the second half of the season. Especially when you have Ted Larsen and Jesse Davis on either side of you providing little assistance, it’s interesting to see just how admirably a last-second addition to the roster performed for the team. I wouldn’t be upset if Swanson returned as the starting center for 2019.
Kenyan Drake – I was originally about to publish this piece without Kenyan Drake on this list, but that would have been foolish of me. While we expected more production from Drake than what we witnessed, it’s not his fault the offensive gameplan seemed to be unable to utilize their best playmakers with any kind of consistency. This was supposed to be his 1000 yard rushing season, and instead, he barely eclipsed 1000 offensive yards combined (finishing with 535 rushing yards, 477 receiving yards, and 1012 total offensive yards). But his 9 total touchdowns further support the visual evidence that Drake is a winner waiting to happen on every play. It’ll be interesting to see what a new head coach and offensive coordinator can get out of Drake as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
Kenyan Drake gets a warm welcome from his teammates after the Miami Miracle 💪
(via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/yJ7p0jJAM7
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018
Jason Sanders – Kickers are an extremely important position on your team (ask Chicago Bears‘ fans how they feel about Cody Parkey), but it’s hard to designate Sanders a top-5 player when his biggest advantage was consistency. And it’s a welcomed consistency at that, but it would have required a dominant season to put him in the Top 5 – even during a wasted 2018.
Davon Godchaux – The former 5th-round pick continues to flourish for this team, and has earned his way into the starting lineup for 2019. The lackluster performance by the rest of the defensive line forced Godchaux into double-duty at times, as he was tasked with typically handling both the opposing center and guard on the same play. His future for the Dolphins is just as bright as….
Vincent Taylor – Miami’s former 6th-round pick could have possibly been on a brighter path than Godchaux if a foot/toe injury didn’t cut his season short to just 8 games. Vincent Taylor broke out in 2018, producing 27 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 QB hits and 2 sacks; or in other words, more tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks than 1st-round pick Charles Harris.
Jerome Baker – Jerome Baker showed plenty of flashes that indicate he’s going to be around for awhile, but he also had enough hiccups throughout the year to label him as just a “good” player. His sophomore year should feature more development, less false-steps, and quicker diagnosis. If he’s able to shoot the gap and track interceptions like he did his rookie year, he’s only going to get better. Expect Baker to be a somewhat obvious candidate for “breakout player of the year” in 2019.
1) Xavien Howard
Welcome to the NFL, Sam Darnold. Welcome back, Andrew Luck. How did proving your mediocrity feel, Derek Carr? I see you still remember those nonexistent throwing lanes from last season and you’re avoiding treasure island, Tom Brady.
After trading up in the second-round of the 2016 draft, the Miami Dolphins selected a prototype press-cornerback they believed they could coach into a real NFL player. And for all the times we drill them for drafting the DeVante Parker’s, Charles Harris’, and Daniel Thomas‘ of the world, Xavien Howard is one they got right.
Fantastic interception from Xavien Howard. Miami will have a chance at finishing this game if they can put together a few first downs. pic.twitter.com/g7N8tJyDlz
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 23, 2018
Still misidentified as “Xavier” more often than all of those “experts” around the nation would like to admit, Howard made a household name for himself when he ended 2018 tied for the most interceptions on the season and made his first career Pro Bowl. The two other players he tied with? Played in 4 more games than Howard did.
Howard finished 2018 with the least amount of tackles of his 3-year career (including his injury-riddled rookie season in which he only active for 7 games), though that’s more of a testament to opposing quarterbacks avoiding Howard rather than Howard’s inability to make plays.
Whether or not this shutdown corner is on the team going forward remains a mystery, as it’s possible the team utilizes their biggest trade chip (alongside Tunsil) to rebuild the roster. It’s somewhat tough to justify extended a cornerback with an extremely expensive contract when his best years are going to be wasted rebuilding. For all of my business friends out there, the return on investment probably hints towards trading Howard than keeping him.
But until he’s gone, he’s one of the only players we can confidently say we’re happy to have.
LATEST
- Football Operation Strategies the Dolphins Can Borrow from New England February 24, 2019
- Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Tyree Jackson February 23, 2019
- Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier February 22, 2019
- Top 5 Miami Dolphins of 2018 February 22, 2019
- Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jordan Ta’amu February 21, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2018