Football Operation Strategies the Dolphins Can Borrow from New England

In a year full of things to forget, the Miami Dolphins were able to produce some players we could be proud of.

While we probably could have reduced the list from 5 to anything lower than that, we were able to muster up enough reasoning to warrant 5 (extremely) productive players for this team in 2018.

You can probably predict who’s going to be on this list, as there weren’t many players that exceeded expectations, though figuring out which 5 performed above the others might not be an easy thing to forecast.

In conjunction with our Top 5 Most Disappointing Players of 2018, we bring you our Top 5 Players of 2018; take a look at the players that made our list, and feel free to slot them where you’d like:

5) Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only rookie or sophomore to shine on the Dolphins. Among all of the negativity, Dolphins fans can find solace in the fact that this team does have a pretty nice group of young, core players.

Fitzpatrick’s season was virtually as productive as players like Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Jerome Baker and others, so why is he on this list and the others are not?

Versatility and positional impact have a lot to do with Fitzpatrick’s importance on this team. Don’t get me wrong, Miami suffers mightily if they do not have one of those other players mentioned, but they don’t dissolve as quickly as they do if they don’t have Fitzpatrick.

A man brought to this team (allegedly) without a position, Fitzpatrick found himself saving the Dolphins at safety, slot corner and boundary corner. How is it that we have players on this team that are unable to understand their coverage assignments (looking at T.J. McDonald, Byron Maxwell in 2017 and – it pains me to say it – Bobby McCain in 2018), yet Fitzpatrick provides blanket-coverage at three different positions?

Minkah Fitzpatrick takes it back for six! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XuHr6DUs49 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 16, 2018

Not to mention, Fitzpatrick’s ability to diagnose and disrupt a play is as impressive as his open-field tackling. The pick-6 he had against the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t necessarily a bad pass by Kirk Cousins. Look at the initial freeze-frame of the clip above. Cousins’ arm is already cocked and Fitzpatrick is currently being occupied by the tight end. Within the next 1-2 seconds, Fitzpatrick will have shed his block and read Cousins’ throw, leading to the pick-6.

His football acumen is heads-and-tails above others and it’s absolutely fascinating to watch.

Fitzpatrick is a tremendous bright spot for this team and the only way you believe the Dolphins got this selection wrong is if you believe the team should have traded up for either Sam Darnold or Josh Allen (or even Baker Mayfield). A young, prime corner back provides the perfect compliment to (or replacement for…) Xavien Howard.

Why is he so high (or low, depending how you view it) on the list then?

Fitzpatrick had some instances where he was exposed in coverage, though not enough for us to get disgruntled. In fact, outside of a few rookie mistakes, Fitzpatrick looked nothing like a rookie and easily outperformed 4-year corner Bobby McCain. Just imagine how much he’ll evolve with a real NFL offseason under his belt.

4) Albert Wilson

How bad was the 2018 season that Albert Wilson played in only 7 games, and is still considered one of the top 5 Miami Dolphins of the year…and it’s not even like he’s #5. The only reason he isn’t higher is because he played just 44% of the season; otherwise, he’d still be running into 1st-place on our list of top Dolphins.

Kenny Stills has been a productive player for the Dolphins, but when was the last time Miami had a receiver that could outperform the opposing cornerback on almost every play? Jarvis Landry was phenomenal, but was never really a mismatch. Mike Wallace was a (bad) deep threat. Brandon Marshall was a (poor) #1 wide receiver whose hands were stiffer than Jakeem Grant‘s.

Wilson isn’t tall like Randy Moss, he isn’t fast like Desean Jackson, and he isn’t the big-bodied receiver you can’t outbox like Calvin Johnson Jr. was. Wilson’s agility and shiftiness have cornerbacks desperate to keep up with him on a route.

I don’t want to put Wilson in the same class as those other receivers; but it’s hard to deny the impact Wilson had on the Dolphins season. He is the sole reason why this team was viewed as a playoff team throughout the beginning of the season. Ryan Tannehill flourished off of his ‘yards after the catch’ (YAC), and this offense actually produced an undercover #1 receiver.

The “other player without a position” the Dolphins acquired this past off season, Wilson’s 335 YAC have him 51st in the league in 2018 – 3 yards shy of Kareem Hunt – but he also played less than half the games most of these other players participated in. If you take his 7-game total and trend it out into a 16-game season, Wilson would have finished with 766 YAC, good for 4th on the list – 2 yards shy of Saquon Barkley.

3) Frank Gore

At 35 years old, Frank Gore is closer to proving he’s part of the same robotic species that produced Cameron Wake than retiring from the NFL. In no regard should a football player (playing possibly the most violent position) be able to outrun and out-muscle peers over 10 years younger than him.

Now FOURTH on the all-time rushing list… Highlights from @frankgore's 14th professional season!

What a legend. 💪🐬 pic.twitter.com/4V3ka3Farf — NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2019

Gore alluded tacklers as often as he ran through them – the former University of Miami standout has been yearning to come back home for years, and the Dolphins finally obliged this past off season when they signed the future Hall of Famer to a $1.1m contract. And they couldn’t have spent $1m any better than they did.

The aging wonder was expected to be a backup running back originally meant to compliment Kenyan Drake‘s breakout season. A leader, a phenomenal human being, and dedicated workhorse, Gore proved he was more than just a mentor for future starting running back Kalen Ballage.

More durable than any of DeVante Parker‘s seasons, Gore’s injury in Week 15 dampened what was otherwise an excellent year for the running back. Although the overall numbers may not be overwhelming, the consistency he provided this offense is somewhat immeasurable.

On paper, you see 722 rushing yards, 124 receiving yards, and only one total touchdown on the year. But when compared to Kenyan Drake, Gore’s numbers stack up something like:

Rushing Yards per Snap:

Gore: 2.19

Drake: 0.98

Receiving Yards per Snap:

Gore: 0.38

Drake: 0.88

Total Yards per Snap:

Gore: 2.56

Drake: 1.86

Of course the argument can be made that Drake was misutilized and should have received the ball more – and you wouldn’t be wrong with that assessment. But in an offense that required progress on each play, one running back was more productive than the other.

2) Laremy Tunsil

From bong mask to bonafide stud, Laremy Tunsil has proven why he was viewed as the #1 prospect heading into the 2016 draft.

Handling the most important position on the offense next to the quarterback, Tunsil is an island all-his-own. Prior to giving up a sack with 2 games left in the season, Tunsil was nearly perfect in 2018. His ability to shutdown the opposing team’s best pass rusher on a weekly basis is an overlooked commodity on this team. It’s something we may take for granted after watching years of ineptitude grace our offensive line.

Sometimes, silence is golden, and the less you hear an offensive lineman’s name, the better off you are. Using the 5th-year option on Tunsil is probably one of the most obvious things that will happen in 2019, as the elite left tackle enters the 4th-year of his professional career. Between Howard and Tunsil hitting free agency soon, it’ll be interesting to see how the Dolphins manage this situation going forward. While it’s great to have such elite talent, it’s going to come at a premium cost – and for a rebuilding team, it may be a tough bill to pay.

You can easily interchange #1 and #2 on this list. Both players play premium positions that come with a hefty price tag. Both are young (drafted in the same draft) and both are necessary to have if you want to be a legitimate playoff team. I’d say that Tunsil’s nagging injuries throughout his career are a reason for putting him second, but that doesn’t hold too much weight when the #1 player on our list has the same issues.

Honorable Mentions

Below are a few players that exceeded our expectations this season – and can be viewed as bright spots going forward. It’s tough to say they were better than the others, as most still have flaws of their own:

Jakeem Grant – An injury late in the season keeps Jakeem Grant from making the list. A dynamic player that evolved as a receiver, Grant found the end zone as a receiver, as a punt returner and as a kick returner. His ability to line up in multiple positions at receiver (or even as a tailback) gives the defense something to hesitate about – and when your team has Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Kenyan Drake as play makers, the defense is going to get confused (which further exasperates how inept this offense was last year). As long as Grant can soften up his hands just a little bit more, the Dolphins might have their 2019 receiving core already intact.

Jakeem Grant has unbelievable speed pic.twitter.com/MOdNYPYSkm — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) October 7, 2018

Ja’Wuan James – Ja’Wuan James performed very well this past season, and after 5 years of desiring consistency from our former 1st-round pick, we may have finally received some of that in 2018. James started 15 games last season and was a bright spot at right tackle, but his career arc has him ready to miss half the 2019 season. By year, he has started the following number of games:

2014: 16

2015: 7

2016: 16

2017: 8

2018: 15

2019: ?

Like we said…developing consistency.

John Denney – Legend.

Travis Swanson – The Miami Dolphins were 7-6 and had a chance at the playoffs because Travis Swanson existed. What started out as a tumultuous tenure, Swanson smoothed out and turned into a consistent blocker during the second half of the season. Especially when you have Ted Larsen and Jesse Davis on either side of you providing little assistance, it’s interesting to see just how admirably a last-second addition to the roster performed for the team. I wouldn’t be upset if Swanson returned as the starting center for 2019.

Kenyan Drake – I was originally about to publish this piece without Kenyan Drake on this list, but that would have been foolish of me. While we expected more production from Drake than what we witnessed, it’s not his fault the offensive gameplan seemed to be unable to utilize their best playmakers with any kind of consistency. This was supposed to be his 1000 yard rushing season, and instead, he barely eclipsed 1000 offensive yards combined (finishing with 535 rushing yards, 477 receiving yards, and 1012 total offensive yards). But his 9 total touchdowns further support the visual evidence that Drake is a winner waiting to happen on every play. It’ll be interesting to see what a new head coach and offensive coordinator can get out of Drake as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Kenyan Drake gets a warm welcome from his teammates after the Miami Miracle 💪 (via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/yJ7p0jJAM7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018

Jason Sanders – Kickers are an extremely important position on your team (ask Chicago Bears‘ fans how they feel about Cody Parkey), but it’s hard to designate Sanders a top-5 player when his biggest advantage was consistency. And it’s a welcomed consistency at that, but it would have required a dominant season to put him in the Top 5 – even during a wasted 2018.

Davon Godchaux – The former 5th-round pick continues to flourish for this team, and has earned his way into the starting lineup for 2019. The lackluster performance by the rest of the defensive line forced Godchaux into double-duty at times, as he was tasked with typically handling both the opposing center and guard on the same play. His future for the Dolphins is just as bright as….

Vincent Taylor – Miami’s former 6th-round pick could have possibly been on a brighter path than Godchaux if a foot/toe injury didn’t cut his season short to just 8 games. Vincent Taylor broke out in 2018, producing 27 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 QB hits and 2 sacks; or in other words, more tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks than 1st-round pick Charles Harris.

Jerome Baker – Jerome Baker showed plenty of flashes that indicate he’s going to be around for awhile, but he also had enough hiccups throughout the year to label him as just a “good” player. His sophomore year should feature more development, less false-steps, and quicker diagnosis. If he’s able to shoot the gap and track interceptions like he did his rookie year, he’s only going to get better. Expect Baker to be a somewhat obvious candidate for “breakout player of the year” in 2019.

1) Xavien Howard

Welcome to the NFL, Sam Darnold. Welcome back, Andrew Luck. How did proving your mediocrity feel, Derek Carr? I see you still remember those nonexistent throwing lanes from last season and you’re avoiding treasure island, Tom Brady.

After trading up in the second-round of the 2016 draft, the Miami Dolphins selected a prototype press-cornerback they believed they could coach into a real NFL player. And for all the times we drill them for drafting the DeVante Parker’s, Charles Harris’, and Daniel Thomas‘ of the world, Xavien Howard is one they got right.

Fantastic interception from Xavien Howard. Miami will have a chance at finishing this game if they can put together a few first downs. pic.twitter.com/g7N8tJyDlz — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 23, 2018

Still misidentified as “Xavier” more often than all of those “experts” around the nation would like to admit, Howard made a household name for himself when he ended 2018 tied for the most interceptions on the season and made his first career Pro Bowl. The two other players he tied with? Played in 4 more games than Howard did.

Howard finished 2018 with the least amount of tackles of his 3-year career (including his injury-riddled rookie season in which he only active for 7 games), though that’s more of a testament to opposing quarterbacks avoiding Howard rather than Howard’s inability to make plays.

Whether or not this shutdown corner is on the team going forward remains a mystery, as it’s possible the team utilizes their biggest trade chip (alongside Tunsil) to rebuild the roster. It’s somewhat tough to justify extended a cornerback with an extremely expensive contract when his best years are going to be wasted rebuilding. For all of my business friends out there, the return on investment probably hints towards trading Howard than keeping him.

But until he’s gone, he’s one of the only players we can confidently say we’re happy to have.