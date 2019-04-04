Former Miami Dolphins Offensive Guard Josh Sitton Retires

The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, but what if the Miami Dolphins pick a lot earlier than we expect?

Surprise trades happen every year in the NFL Draft, and this year will be no exception.

2019’s draft class possess two top-tier Quarterbacks and multiple game-changing defensive talents such as Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, and Ed Oliver. If Miami falls in love with a player they believe could change the franchise (such as Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins), then which teams would they call and what price would they have to pay?

Jimmy Johnson created a draft pick value chart during his time with the Dallas Cowboys; this chart gives a numerical value to every pick in the draft based on the round and overall draft pick. Since its creation in the 90’s, the chart has changed over the years, but it is still used as a reference tool for teams around the league.

Using this draft chart, we will try to identify the price Miami will have to pay to move up in the draft.

Miami currently holds:

1 st round pick (13) – 1150 points

round pick (13) – 1150 points 2 nd round pick (16) – 420 points

round pick (16) – 420 points 3 rd round pick (15) – 195 points

round pick (15) – 195 points 4 th round pick (14) – 62 points

round pick (14) – 62 points 5 th round pick (13) – 30.6 points

round pick (13) – 30.6 points 7 th round pick (19) – 1 point

round pick (19) – 1 point 7th round pick (20) – 1 point

The Dolphins will also hold multiple picks in the 2020 draft after they are awarded some compensatory picks after this upcoming season.

Chris Grier and company are starting a rebuild and can add players from the roster to trade negotiations; players such as Xavien Howard and Kenny Stills could yield a high value. Two teams Miami could target when trying to facilitate a trade are the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oakland is currently undergoing a massive rebuild ever since Jon Gruden has taken control; and although they already have 3 first-round draft picks in the 2019 class, they could add even more by trading down with Miami. Oakland holds the 4th overall pick in the draft, so trading up from #13 would not be cheap for Miami – and Oakland could demand a king’s ransom.

Jacksonville is fresh off a disappointing 2018 campaign, but isn’t far from their AFC Championship loss in 2017. Jacksonville’s time to win is now, as they will need to pay multiple superstars in the coming years and have recently signed Nick Foles to a big contract. That being said, they still have some holes on the roster that need addressed, such as the offensive line.

Jacksonville holds the 7th overall pick and most likely could still trade back to #13 and select a dominate offensive line prospect – then take the additional picks from Miami and add depth to their roster.

Oakland’s 4th-overall pick values at 1800 points, while Miami’s 13th-overall pick values at 1150 – a difference of 650 points for Miami to make up.

The Raiders currently have needs at EDGE, LB, WR, and CB, so Miami could also add a player to help make up the difference. Players such as Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, and maybe Charles Harris could be of interest to the Raiders, but for this example, we will use only draft picks.

Example trade:

Miami receives pick #4 (1800 points)

Oakland receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points), pick 116 (62 points), and 2020’s 4th and 5th round picks (estimated at 110 points in total)

This trade brings Miami within about 50 or so points of 1800, but this gives Oakland a plethora of picks for 2019 and additional picks for 2020. Trading up all the way to number 4 will be costly, and although the trade won’t look exactly like this it will require Miami to dive deep into its pockets.

Jacksonville’s 7th-overall pick is valued at 1500 points, which would require Miami to make up 350 points to move up to number 7.

Jacksonville’s most notable need is on the offensive line, and Miami doesn’t have anyone to offer in that position group. The Jaguars have already invested heavily in Nick Foles, so they can address the offensive line at pick 13 and with the additional picks they acquire from Miami.

Example trade:

Miami receives pick #7 (1500 points), pick 178 (19.8 points)

Jacksonville receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points)

This scenario has Miami overpaying about 50 points, but I would expect Jacksonville to be fielding calls from the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos as well.

Although this trade is substantially cheaper, it comes with uncertainty, as Dwayne Haskins is sought after and waiting until he falls to #7 could be unrealistic.

The Miami Dolphins have lived in mediocrity for far too long, it’s time to break free and take some risks. Do Chris Grier and company pick up the phone and make the call? If they do, you’ll hear about it here on LockedOnDolphins.com as we keep you up to the minute on everything that is Miami Dolphins.