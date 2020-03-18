Miami Dolphins
Free agency opens; Reshad Jones, Mike Hull lead Miami Dolphins cuts
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – While the two-day legal tampering period has already been underway, free agency officially opened on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Since many of the heavy-hitting signs and trades have already been announced, the start of the new league year will be more about ratifying all those moves.
The Miami Dolphins, at the time of writing, have announced 10 free agency moves.
And with that, there has been the consequential announcement of cutdowns to counterbalance the roster spots of incoming players.
Reshad Jones leads the list and is also the only technical release, but the Dolphins had already announced that.
Jones was going into his 11th season and spent the first 10 with the Dolphins.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Jones sign with a new team in the coming days of free agency.
Nearly half a dozen players were also waived: wide receiver T.J. Rahming, cornerback Rashard Causey, tackle Chidi Okeke, interior offensive lineman Evan Brown, defensive lineman Kendrick Norton, and linebacker Mike Hull.
Rahming, Causey, and Okeke spent the 2019 season as practice squad members.
Brown saw playing time late in the 2019 season but had been plucked off the Giants practice squad.
Hull might be the most interesting name on the list. He had been a scrappy ‘backer presence for the Dolphins after signing with the team as a UDFA in 2015.
Hull re-signed with the Dolphins last spring.
But he spent the 2019 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a knee injury and didn’t play.
Norton was also kept on the team during the 2019 season by way of the Non-Football Injury list after a car accident last summer.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Bring On Another Ex-Patriot, Sign LB Elandon Roberts
The Miami Dolphins are loading up on leadership. If there’s one thing the Dolphins have made a priority this offseason, it’s adding smart, determined football players to their team. Under Brian Flores‘ stewardship, I doubt we ever see a broken locker room again.
According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins are signing linebacker Elandon Roberts to a contract. Financial details are currently unknown.
Dolphins agreed to a deal with former Patriots LB Elandon Roberts, per source.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 18, 2020
Roberts is yet another ex-New England Patriot to leave Boston this offseason for warmer pastures down south, following fellow-linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and the recent addition of (center) Ted Karras earlier today.
Originally drafted as a 6th-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, Roberts has primarily served as a special teams ace, while also serving as depth at linebacker.
If you were impressed by Biegel’s production last season, you will be pleased with the type of versatility Roberts brings. Over the past four seasons, Roberts has been active for 60 games (starting 33 of them), and has accumulated 4 sacks, 6 passes defended, 206 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 14 QB Hits.
Roberts is stout against the run, something the Dolphins have lacked over the past couple of seasons.
Run-stuffing LB/FB Elandon Roberts, a team captain in 2019, reunites with Brian Flores. The Patriots have Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley as top ILBs. https://t.co/yvYxvVgMV4
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 18, 2020
If you were curious what all the additions at linebacker meant for Vince Biegel, this doesn’t make things any clearer. Biegel is tendered at a “cheap” rate next season, so there’s no need to trade him or let him walk, but with the additions of Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill so far this offseason, it seems snap counts are becoming sparser.
Right now, the Dolphins currently have the following linebackers on their roster for 2020:
- Chase Allen
- Jerome Baker
- Vince Biegel
- Jake Carlock
- James Crawford
- Jamal Davis II
- Sam Eguavoen
- Terrill Hanks
- Trent Harris
- Mike Hull
- Deon Lacy
- Raekwon McMillan
- Calvin Munson
- Andrew Van Ginkel
They recently added:
- Kyle Van Noy
- Elandon Roberts
- Kamu Grugier-Hill
Sam Eguavoen was a budding linebacker and special teams player for the Dolphins last season, but it looks like he’ll need to have an excellent training camp to remain on the team. It’ll also be interesting to see what this means for last year’s 5th-round pick, Andrew Van Ginkel.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins sign center Ted Karras
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The free agency cascade continues for the Dolphins as the league enters its first official day of the league year.
This time, the Miami Dolphins have signed Ted Karras from the New England Patriots to boost the offensive line.
After declining Daniel Kilgore’s option and allowing him to become a free agent, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a new center.
Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Karras was signed to a one-year deal to fill that void, and it’s worth $4 million.
Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins, per source.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2020
Signing Ted Karras helps replace Kilgore in the starting position for now, but it is expected that the Dolphins will still address the offensive line during the 2020 Draft.
Karras spent the first four years of his career in New England after being drafted in the sixth round in the 2016 Draft out of Illinois.
Karras did not see very many snaps during his first three seasons, averaging about 13% of the offensive snaps in that time.
Karras saw a much more intense workload in 2019 when he played for 90% of the offensive snaps, though.
By necessity, more than anything, Karras is the starting center for the time being.
But as mentioned above, the draft will reshape things, so Karras’ starting role is in pencil right now.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Bolster Their Running Backs, Sign Jordan Howard
After focusing heavily on defense, the Miami Dolphins 2020 starting offense is beginning to take shape.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign running back Jordan Howard. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard is signing a 2-year deal worth $10m (guarantees currently unknown).
The #Dolphins are closing in on a deal for #Eagles RB Jordan Howard, source said. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry last year and flashed when healthy.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.
Jordan Howard brings a veteran presence and yet another promising player to Miami’s roster.
After breaking into the NFL with a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie with the Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard seemed to tamper over the past two seasons. His 2018 season in Chicago was underwhelming by his standards, as he finished with 935 yards and a 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) average.
With Tarik Cohen blossoming, the Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick prior to the 2019 season. Though his days as a number 1 back seemed behind him, Howard played his complimentary role perfectly as he ended the season with 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and a 4.4 YPC.
While Howard figures to be the starting running back for 2020, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility that Miami drafts a running back high in the 2020 NFL draft. This offense under Chan Gailey will presumably run multiple running backs heavily throughout the season, and Miami can maximize Howard’s value by splitting his carries.
How can one watch this play and not want to see more Jordan Howard? pic.twitter.com/spAyQ1koFq
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 23, 2019
Howard likely improves Miami’s rushing offense, but as Dolphins fans notoriously know, their rushing success hinders on the success of the offensive line.
Even with the addition of Ereck Flowers, Miami is still on the lookout for a starting center and a starting left tackle. With free agency beginning to wind down, it looks more and more likely that the team will look to address these holes through the draft.
