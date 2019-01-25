Free Agency Preview: Top 5 Offensive Players by Position

Ahh the senior bowl. The time of year where I record 5 hours with of practices for three days straight and ingest every single second of football – well except when Charlie Casserly is on the screen. A practice that serves my own scouting agenda, but also gathers knowledge via the analysis of the pros like Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis.

The game is played on Saturday but the scouts all leave on Thursday at the conclusion of the final practice. It’s not that the game is unimportant, but the practices and meetings are the primary purpose of the week. Plus, the scouts will get the game tape when they get back to the facility; staying Saturday would be redundant.

As you watch this week – if you watch this week – you might only be tuning in here, which you totally should, remember this: Day-one is usually mistake-filled. Bad days are common for many. On Wednesday (Day 2) some of those bad days will iron out. By day three, the best players will have shown progress each day of the week.

So, for the next three days, we are going to be almost exclusively a Senior Bowl podcast and blog – but with a Miami Dolphins twist.

The fun started at the measurements with a pair of edge players. Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat and Charles Omenihu from Texas. For Sweat – 6-6, 252 pounds with 35 7/8”inch arms. A monster whose hands scrape his knees. The story is the same for Omenihu – 6’5’’ 274 pounds with 36.5” inch arms.

Then there’s the media session where players can steal the show for both good reasons and bad. Will Grier caught an accusation for the latter when he didn’t show up for a media availability, but it was later confirmed that Grier was speaking somewhere else.

Gardner Minshew, Daniel Jones, and Drew Lock all spoke. Minshew talked about his precipitous route to the Senior Bowl – from Mississippi to Carolina out to Wazzu. Jones spoke on his concept-based offense and the combination reads he made under David Cutcliffe. Lock spoke of leadership, locker room command, and extending plays when things breakdown.

Jon Gruden, coach of the North Squad, spoke about a hot topic on the day. “I’m throwing away all my old prototypes,” I used to believe in those things,” Gruden said. “Then I saw Brees. I met Wilson. And now I’m watching this [Kyler] Murray and things have changed”

That conversation isn’t exclusive to Gruden and the Raiders. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said word is spreading about the changing prototype at the position. He reported the mixed, even polarizing, viewpoints on Russell Wilson in 2012.

But it was Wilson that paved the way for the new-age quarterback. “If they can create their own passing lanes, but also allow teams to implement the RPO game, they don’t need the traditional style quarterback anymore,” Garafolo said on-air during practice.

Just sayin’, I been sayin’….

Not only did Montez Sweat, who said he’s best when in the three-point stance, dominate the measurement room, he kept the momentum going onto the practice field.

Daniel Jeremiah had the quote of the day regarding Buffalo Quarterback Tyree Jackson. “You put on the tape of the best 10-to-15 throws in college football, Tyree Jackson had all of ‘em.” Unfortunately for the six-foot-seven QB, day-one in Mobile highlighted his biggest pitfall – the lay-ups. His mechanics aren’t consistent, he doesn’t stride through his target creating a fluctuating release-point and sending the ball all over the map.

The linebackers, running backs, safeties, and quarterbacks didn’t get a lot of televised action today. Thankfully, Miami’s primary needs are in the trenches and that’s where the focus was fixed.

With about 20 minutes on the final DVR recording to play, I tweeted about the many interior offensive linemen that figure to come off the board in the draft’s 20-50 range. Not five minutes later Jeremiah echoes that thought, but adjusts the range to 15-40.

Nonetheless, there are a handful of starter-quality guards and centers that will be available come draft-day.

And they were working in Mobile.

The offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-one drills are my favorite portions of this entire week. It showcases all of the skills these guys are going to need to grow and/or develop. Granted, the drill is slightly flawed without rushing lanes from live action, but it gives us a good idea what kind of power and pass-rush arsenal these guys play with.

Offensive Line vs. Defensive Line

Montez Sweat won the entire day. His length, athleticism and bend led to plenty of problems from his counterpart in the drills. He made an impact closing the edge both on the play side and backside in the team portion as well.

Dalton Risner was the most impressive offensive lineman. The Kansas State product played four positions in college and showed his anchor and ability to redirect. Some of his best work came against an impressive bull-of-a-defensive end, Zach Allen. At 285, Allen is pure power and will knock heads backwards with great frequency. He showed some nuance with a crafty pin-and-pull move late in the period.

Allen might be what the new defensive end prototype looks like in Miami – get used to his name.

Greg Gaines is a bull in a china shop of a defensive tackle from Washington. His power was simply too much to deal with in the one-on-ones. He even threw an arm-over into the mix for a would-be sack.

Boston College Guard Chris Lindstrom stacked several good reps on top of one another. He stoned the Texas specimen Omenihu with a smooth shuffle and set on the interior.

Michael Dieter was on the Senior Bowl watch list yesterday and he showed why. His feet glide and his 54 games of staring experience in Madison showcase a fine technician.

Rennell Wren is a 300-pound defensive tackle from Arizona State that spent the entire day in the backfield.

Remington Award Winner Garrett Bradbury (North Carolina State) had a rough day trying to absorb bull rushes and settle. He’s a zone, reach-block type of center – something I think Miami might try to get away from.

Oregon Edge Jalen Jelks had a nice bull rush – a change-of-pace from his usual burst and speed get-off.

Mississippi State Center Elgton Jenkins has it all with the bend and anchor. Sheer power, yeesh. His hands do tend to get a bit wide and it forces him to grab. He’s so big and strong with a wide base, I think his best position will be center.

Dru Samia, guard from Oklahoma, had a difficult day.

Jordan Ledbetter showed a nice long arm, a speed rush and impacted the team portion of practice – he had one of the better days altogether.

Daylon Mack blew up the Shrine Week, and he continued that momentum on Tuesday. He’s a pure power player with tree trunks for legs – a massive, MASSIVE human. His size shouldn’t be a surprise; he’s been known to put down three double cheeseburgers from Whataburger on the Texas A&M team flights.

Cornerback vs. Wide Receiver

Winner of best name might be winner of my favorite player at this Senior Bowl. Rock Ya-Sin won his first two reps of the day with physical inside hand jams and perfect timing at the catch-point. He uses a little spin to recover from inside releases on the slant that is unusually fluid.

Ya-Sin has a great story to boot. He played for four years at Presbyterian, a school that removed all scholarships for 2018. As a graduate transfer Ya-Sin showed up at Temple and earned a single-digit number in his first week of spring practices. Single digits are given out to the nine toughest players on Temple – voted by the teammates.

Debo Samuel was the best player on the field. His smooth releases, ability to set up the defensive back and powerful hands make him a tough cover. Samuel got the best of Ya-Sin a couple of times.

The West Virginia receivers both had nice days. David Sills V is magic. He’s smooth, quiet hands, subtle moves and tugs up the stem to create separation, and he catches everything. His running-mate, Gary Jennings, showed his long speed stacking a man for a deep touchdown.

Penny Hart is a diminutive (5’8”) receiver. The broadcast mentioned that his Georgia State Coach said Penny was the most competitive kid he’s ever coached (same school as Albert Wilson). He was quick in-and-out of breaks and won a nice double-move up top on a corner.

Keelan Doss could be Miami’s target as Devante Parker’s replacement. He eats up a lot of ground quickly, has a plan with his releases, and has a big fan in Daniel Jeremiah. At 6’3” Doss drew a comparison to Keenan Allen with the technically sound game and quick feet.

Jordan Brown plays a physical brand of corner. He certainly learned how to jam at the line-of-scrimmage at South Dakota State.

Penn State corner Amani Oruwariye plays with a lot of confidence and it’s easy to see why. He takes it personal when a receiver crosses face and can wall off and pin to the perimeter nicely. He was lockdown during the one-on-one drills.

Team Portion and Additional Notes

Will Grier’s day was a forgettable one from the limited action aired on NFLN. They opened up a naked boot play-action with a wide open Samuel streaking across the deep middle and the throw was way short. That wasn’t the only time he missed a throw – his mechanics were all over the place, often failing to square up his target.

Stanford Linebacker Bobby Okereke nice job working through trash to make a play. He was able to avoid linemen climbing to the second level for a run-stop.

Andre Dillard is really smooth and really good in pass pro. He can over-set, as he did against Montez, but he’s quick into his set-up and he can redirect effectively.

Alabama DT Isaiah Buggs caused some issues generating interior penetration.

Terrell Hanks from New Mexico State had a big pop filling and blowing up a rocked up Wes Hills.

Dolphins Meets:

QB Daniel Jones – Duke QB Drew Luck – Missouri

*this list will be updated throughout the week

Miami’s meeting probably came later in the evening and have gone unreported. The team did, however, send Dan Marino in to meet Lock and Jones.

The QBs as a whole were off in all portions. The timing is obviously going to be a little difficult to come by this quickly.

The guy I need to go back on the tape with is Drew Lock. He had division-one basketball offers and apparently his teammates rave about his confidence and swagger. The big arm intrigues you, and he can certainly rip some tight windows.

Daniel Jones questionable arm showed up on the post-backside crosser concept that the North squad was struggling to install.

The broadcast team talked a lot about that post with the backside crosser – and that was something the Dolphins ran all the time under Gase. Remember the Jarvis Landry touchdown against Cleveland a couple of years ago (in fact he ran that all the time). Kenny Stills ran it the deep over (crosser) a whole lot in 2017.

On today’s Locked On Dolphins Podcast, I have my entire Daniel Jones scouting report. We’ll have the Senior Bowl covered tomorrow and Friday on the blog and the pod.

@WingfieldNFL