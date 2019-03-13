Free Agent Analysis: Cornerback Eric Rowe

The Dolphins announced early Wednesday morning a one-year contract for former Patriots and Eagles Cornerback Eric Rowe. The deal is worth, at maximum, $3.5 million, with escalators in the deal unknown at this time.

The incentives likely focus on games and snaps played, as Rowe has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. After an injury-free rookie season in Philadelphia Rowe was traded to New England where he worked for three years under new Dolphins Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer.

According to Pro Football Focus, 65 of Rowe’s 136 snaps last season came on the perimeter. Rowe was in the slot for 56 reps, a 47%-41% disparity. The other 15 snaps came in the box (12), at free safety (2), and on the defensive line (1) – the beauty of Brian Flores’ amoeba defense.

The rest of Rowe’s career has been divided up as such:

Numbers provided by Pro Football Focus

Year Total Snaps Perimeter Slot Other Special Teams 2017 441 115 285 27 14 2016 594 489 58 40 7 2015 679 455 14 36 174

With Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick in-house, and a void at the perimeter corner position alongside Xavien Howard, it’s logical to assume Miami views Rowe as an outside option.

Rowe, a 6-1 corner from The University of Utah, destroyed the scouting combine in 2015. He was a top performer across all testing metrics including a 3.97 short-shuttle, 6.7 three-cone, and 4.45 forty-yard-dash time.

A big weekend in Indianapolis, along with press and mirror skills, Rowe was selected in the second round, 47th overall, by the Eagles. Draft Expert Lance Zierlein nailed his projection of Rowe’s play in his draft notebook from 2015.

Rowe’s experience in the slot could help transition Minkah Fitzpatrick into the fulltime free safety position. Fitzpatrick flourished in the slot during McCain’s absences due to injury in 2018, but the Dolphins are open to maximizing the talents of their star rookie.

Last season in New England Rowe played into the boundary if the offense lined up with one receiver to that side of the formation. He would alternate between press and press-bail flipping his backside to the sideline and playing safe coverage.

When the offense jammed two options into the boundary (short side of the field), Rowe flipped over the field (wide side) and covered the slot man-up. Rowe’s change-of-direction allows him to handle the two-way (in-cut and out-cut responsibility) goes that every nickel runs into.

That role would jive well with the skills of Howard, just as it did with fellow-lockdown corner, Stephone Gilmore, in New England.

All things told, Rowe is a physical corner. His job in New England was to take the point in trips and bunch formations and reroute those players into his help, match-up on slot receivers and detached Y tight ends, and play the boundary-side corer. His lack of long speed will show up, but can mostly be masked by scheme.

He’s a try-hard player that hustles to the ball. Rowe has no reservations about getting his nose dirty and making a tackle. This is an intriguing signing with low risk and plenty of upside. The odds are stacked against moves like this paying off, but the thinking behind it is clear – Rowe fills a very clear, specific role on this Dolphins team.

Erick Rowe creating some teaching tape regarding hustling to the ball. pic.twitter.com/LFvPfDXSME — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019

A theme is developing for the Dolphins early, tepid offseason approach. Rowe is the third of Miami’s four signings (one of which, a surprise re-signing) with considerable medical issues. February signing, Tank Carradine, and Rowe have missed more games than games-played the last two seasons while Devante Parker’s soft tissue problems are well-known among Dolphins fans.

A heavy shoe should drop today in Davie with a variety of cuts to high-priced veterans. As always, Locked On Dolphins will have the quickest, most comprehensive coverage of all the day’s activities.

