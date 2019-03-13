Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Cornerback Eric Rowe
The Dolphins announced early Wednesday morning a one-year contract for former Patriots and Eagles Cornerback Eric Rowe. The deal is worth, at maximum, $3.5 million, with escalators in the deal unknown at this time.
The incentives likely focus on games and snaps played, as Rowe has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. After an injury-free rookie season in Philadelphia Rowe was traded to New England where he worked for three years under new Dolphins Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer.
According to Pro Football Focus, 65 of Rowe’s 136 snaps last season came on the perimeter. Rowe was in the slot for 56 reps, a 47%-41% disparity. The other 15 snaps came in the box (12), at free safety (2), and on the defensive line (1) – the beauty of Brian Flores’ amoeba defense.
The rest of Rowe’s career has been divided up as such:
Numbers provided by Pro Football Focus
|Year
|Total Snaps
|Perimeter
|Slot
|Other
|Special Teams
|2017
|441
|115
|285
|27
|14
|2016
|594
|489
|58
|40
|7
|2015
|679
|455
|14
|36
|174
With Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick in-house, and a void at the perimeter corner position alongside Xavien Howard, it’s logical to assume Miami views Rowe as an outside option.
Rowe, a 6-1 corner from The University of Utah, destroyed the scouting combine in 2015. He was a top performer across all testing metrics including a 3.97 short-shuttle, 6.7 three-cone, and 4.45 forty-yard-dash time.
A big weekend in Indianapolis, along with press and mirror skills, Rowe was selected in the second round, 47th overall, by the Eagles. Draft Expert Lance Zierlein nailed his projection of Rowe’s play in his draft notebook from 2015.
Rowe’s experience in the slot could help transition Minkah Fitzpatrick into the fulltime free safety position. Fitzpatrick flourished in the slot during McCain’s absences due to injury in 2018, but the Dolphins are open to maximizing the talents of their star rookie.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
Last season in New England Rowe played into the boundary if the offense lined up with one receiver to that side of the formation. He would alternate between press and press-bail flipping his backside to the sideline and playing safe coverage.
When the offense jammed two options into the boundary (short side of the field), Rowe flipped over the field (wide side) and covered the slot man-up. Rowe’s change-of-direction allows him to handle the two-way (in-cut and out-cut responsibility) goes that every nickel runs into.
That role would jive well with the skills of Howard, just as it did with fellow-lockdown corner, Stephone Gilmore, in New England.
All things told, Rowe is a physical corner. His job in New England was to take the point in trips and bunch formations and reroute those players into his help, match-up on slot receivers and detached Y tight ends, and play the boundary-side corer. His lack of long speed will show up, but can mostly be masked by scheme.
He’s a try-hard player that hustles to the ball. Rowe has no reservations about getting his nose dirty and making a tackle. This is an intriguing signing with low risk and plenty of upside. The odds are stacked against moves like this paying off, but the thinking behind it is clear – Rowe fills a very clear, specific role on this Dolphins team.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
Erick Rowe creating some teaching tape regarding hustling to the ball. pic.twitter.com/LFvPfDXSME
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
A theme is developing for the Dolphins early, tepid offseason approach. Rowe is the third of Miami’s four signings (one of which, a surprise re-signing) with considerable medical issues. February signing, Tank Carradine, and Rowe have missed more games than games-played the last two seasons while Devante Parker’s soft tissue problems are well-known among Dolphins fans.
A heavy shoe should drop today in Davie with a variety of cuts to high-priced veterans. As always, Locked On Dolphins will have the quickest, most comprehensive coverage of all the day’s activities.
Miami Dolphins
Farewell to the Legend, Cam Wake
Though stressful at the start, the circuitous route provides perspective and, ultimately, a more compelling story. For a living-legend like Cam Wake, the path to NFL stardom was anything but easy. From undrafted Bally Total Fitness employee, to unanimously adored by Dolphins fans, Wake’s journey included a stint in Canada that began with a name change.
Derek Cameron Wake started his collegiate career as a linebacker. Despite impressive testing metrics, which included a 43.5-inch vertical jump, Wake’s middling production at Penn State (8.5 career sacks) led to an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants.
Wake would last two months in Giants’ camp before several unfruitful tryouts around the league landed him a job as a mortgage broker. Refusing to accept the death of his dream, Wake took the Bally job with the intention of “staying ready” in case the phone rang one last time.
And it did ring, but it wasn’t the NFL.
The man who started answering to his middle name, only because of a clerical error on a nametag, would head to Canada to play for the BC Lions. Transitioning from linebacker to a fulltime defensive end, Wake won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The transcendant CFL production piqued the interest of the NFL. Wake worked out for eight of the 17 teams that expressed interested and ultimately chose a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal was worth up to $4.9 million total, and paid Wake a $1 million signing bonus.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
That investment remains the best decision the Miami Dolphins organization has made since drafting Jason Taylor in the 1997 NFL Draft.
After a promising rookie season as a part-time player, Wake earned a fulltime role in 2010 – his second season in the NFL. Wake posted 14 sacks, 21 tackles-for-loss, and three forced fumbles.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
After a dip to 8.5 sacks in 2011, Wake surged with a vengeance in 2012. Notching 15 sacks and three more forced fumbles, Wake earned first team all-pro honors. The five-time pro-bowler and three-time second team all-pro probably doesn’t offer the volume statistics to earn a bust in Canton, but his efficiency metrics during the prime of his career are unparalleled.
Wake’s PFF Positional Grade Rankings from 2010-2016
|2010
|4th
|2011
|8th
|2012
|3rd
|2013
|12th
|2014
|4th
|2015
|4th
|2016
|5th
37-year-old Cameron Wake had the second-best pressure percentage (18.9%) out of 73 edge defenders with at least 250 pass-rush snaps in 2018#FinsUp https://t.co/CYwzSSYLOX pic.twitter.com/OewP8eQJGq
— PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) February 23, 2019
Cameron Wake ranks 4th of all defenders in pressure % since 2013 #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HF3usoQS4X
— PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) September 13, 2017
A decade, and 98 sacks after it all started Wake, a 37-year-old free agent of a team in transition, makes one last career change ahead of the 2019 season. The determination Wake displayed back in his Bally days provided foreshadowing into the type of professional the Tennessee Titans are getting (Wake agreed to a three-year deal Tuesday).
Most players Wake’s age have been out of the league long enough for Hall of Fame eligibility. With 70 sacks post-30th birthday, Wake isn’t at all interested in fading into his post-football-life. At Dolphins OTAs last May, Wake divulged the required sacrifices to reach this uncharted territory for a pass rusher.
“Back in 2005 I made the decision to give up beer and fried food. When it’s 3rd and 10 and [that guy] is hurting or [this guy] is gassed, I’m ready to go. I know I have an extra step on him because I didn’t have that beer or that burger.”
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
The only thing more impressive than Cam Wake’s on-field production is his discipline away from the gridiron.
“People ask me all the time, [like] what is a cheat meal or a cheat day like for you. I tell them there is no cheat, this is my lifestyle. Every sacrifice has a reward. Whatever the pull is for you, whether it’s the beach, partying, girls, fishing, golf, the South Florida weather, whatever it is you have to sacrifice it to see the results.”
Prior to the 2015 season, during the tedious roundsof non-football related questions lobbed by journalist eager for a quote, Wake discussed the last dessert he enjoyed.
“I took a vacation to France and had a pastry over there, but that’s it.”
That mindset never dissipated, even with all the success and enough career earnings to last multiple lifetimes.
“If I get just one extra sack, it was all worth it. All of that stuff will be there when the game is gone. Partying, video games, pizza, girls, they’ll all be there, trust me.”
That 2015 season would provide another seemingly insurmountable obstacle. With seven sacks in as many games, Wake suffered a torn Achilles on a bitter Thursday night in Foxboro – an injury that sometimes ends the career of players a decade Wake’s junior.
But that was never in the cards for Wake. Just nine months removed from a surgery that typically carries a 10-12-month recovery period, Wake registered 11.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, and picked up his lone career interception for a surprise playoff Dolphins team.
Wake would take home NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors for those efforts.
He only played in one playoff game in his Dolphins career and the last two seasons didn’t go as Wake would’ve preferred form an individual and team-success standpoint. During a decade of utter football frustration in Miami, Derek Cameron Wake provided ‘Phins fans a reason to get out of their seats.
I think I speak for everyone that has ever donned the aqua and orange when I say thank you. Thank you for everything you meant to this town, this team, and these fans, Mr. Wake.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
Miami Dolphins
One Man Remains from the Dolphins 2014 Draft Class
When news broke late Monday night that Ja’Wuan James was signing with the Denver Broncos, it signaled the end of another recent Dolphins draft class.
Walt Aikens, selected in the fourth round (pick 125 overall), is the only member of the 2014 class to see a second contract with the Dolphins. That deal pays Aikens $1.5 million per year to captain Miami’s special teams unit.
James goes to the former team of yet another former-Phin in Billy Turner. Turner, Miami’s third round pick (67th overall) in 2014, today signed a lucrative deal with the Packers. Joining James, Landry, and Turner as one-and-done deals in Miami are Tight End Arthur Lynch, Linebacker Jordan Tripp, Wide Receiver Matt Hazel, and Defensive End Terrance Fede.
At the very least, this draft class produced three quality starters and two contributors on special teams and on the defensive line rotation – albeit with other organizations. And that’s more than can be said about the previous class.
The 2013 Dolphins class produced no second contracts and a lot of immediate flameouts in its own right. This only compounds the fact that Miami’s 2012 draft class said goodbye to three starters after their rookie contracts in Miami.
Hardly the ideal model for building around a rookie first-round quarterback.
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker
Although this isn’t entirely surprising, I wouldn’t say this was a move many people expected.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a 2-year extension worth $13m (guarantees are currently unknown)
The #Dolphins are closing in on a new two-year contract with WR DeVante Parker, per league source. Chance for former first-round pick to capitalize on high potential with a new regime.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019
Originally drafted in the 1st-round of the 2015 NFL draft (14th overall), Parker’s durability and work ethic has come into question over the course of his Dolphins career – and this extension comes off of another injury-plagued season for the underachieving wide out.
Though active for 54/64 regular season games (84.4%), Parker only started 31/64 of them (48.4%). All of the nagging injuries certainly played a part, but when you’re drafted in the top-half of the NFL draft, you’re expected to be a difference maker and start closer to 75% of your team’s games rather than 48%. Underwhelming performances mixed with Miami head coaches “giving starts” to Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry meant Parker was the odd man out.
Between sulking over his playing time and refusing to discuss his Dolphins future, it was evident Adam Gase and DeVante Parker maintained the worst-kept secret in the world and did not see eye-to-eye in his offense. Most had pegged Parker to be on a different roster in 2019, but a new regime brings in new ideas, and I’m sure Parker is refreshed to see what Chad O’Shea has planned for him.
Signing Parker to the 2-year extension allows Miami to rescind the 5th-year option originally exercised to him; this lowers the cap hit from $9.4m to a more-respectable number.
In his 4 seasons with the Dolphins, Parker accumulated 163 receptions for 2217 yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 40.75 receptions, 554.25 yards and 2.25 touchdowns per season.
Barring a sudden trade or release of Kenny Stills, this signing means Miami will retain just about all of its wide receivers from 2018. Just another move that makes me wonder, what the hell has Chris Grier been doing all this time…
