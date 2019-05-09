Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills
Dolphins Add a Starter on the Offensive Line…Maybe
Amid speculation that the Dolphins would hit the remaining free agent class hard this week, veteran Offensive Tackle Jordan Mills signs a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Miami.
The precarious state of Miami’s current offensive line had the team in on fellow free agent Tackle Jared Veldheer. After Veldheer signed with division rival New England, Miami turns its focus to former Buffalo Bill and Chicago Bear. Mills has been a starting tackle for six years in the league.
Mills has a 53-game consecutive starts streak dating back to the end of 2015. In his six-year career, Mills has 82 starts to his name. The last three years have been built on durability for Mills — his snap counts are as follows:
|Season
|Jordan Mills Snaps Played
|2018
|1,011 (95.5%)
|2017
|1,023 (97.2%)
|2016
|1,033 (97.1%)
The Dolphins last had an offensive lineman play 1,000 snaps in 2015 when notorious Dallas Thomas played 99% of Miami’s offensive snaps that miserable season.
At 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, Mills fits the new prototype at the position and affords the Dolphins an opportunity to develop the young players at the position on the roster.
The assumed week-one starter, Mills will have to fend off Jesse Davis and potential position change (started two games at RT in 2017), sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, incumbent swing tackle Zach Sterup, and a host of AAF and UDFA signings.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mills allowed 35 pressures in pass protection last season (25 hurries, 5 hits, and 5 sacks). The 35 pressures allowed were the 19th-most among NFL tackles in 2018. Mills was in pass protection on 606 snaps — a pressure for every 17.3 pass plays (two per game). This gives Mills a pass protection win-rate of 94.2% — which ranks outside of the top 100 among OTs.
Mills’ nine penalties ranked t-15th among all tackles in the NFL (one fewer than Laremy Tunsil). His run blocking did not grade out favorably for PFF standards; Mills was the 116thoverall run blocking tackle in football in 2018.
In 2017 Mills ranked 37th among tackles in pass protection win-rate and 111th in run blocking grade.
From my own tape study, these are my scouting notes on Jordan Mills:
– Struggles big-time with speed rushers. He doesn’t cover a much ground with his initial kick slide and, as he tries to make up ground getting into his set, he can get too narrow and off-balance. Frequently is too high in his pass set and gets out over his skis.
– There isn’t a lot of pop in the running game. He mostly tries to win with leverage as he grabs around the shoulder pads and hopes to hang on. Often times he will have to let go to prevent holding calls; he very rarely knocks his man backwards. You won’t ask Jordan Mills to do any pulling or reach blocking — he really struggles with quickness.
– When he correctly lands his hand-placement, he can lock out with length and upper body strength. Once he gets that engagement on the inside of the chest plate, the rep is over.
Jordan Mills 2018 film study thread pic.twitter.com/R4MjpVoZkC
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 9, 2019
All things told, I don’t think he’s as much of a lock to start as many Dolphins fans might think. He has the pole position as we enter offseason workouts, but Jesse Davis is a better player at the position, it’ll just depend on whether the Dolphins want to move Davis back to tackle or keep him inside at guard.The acclimation of Chris Reed and Michael Deiter will ultimately determine whether or not Mills plays. If Reed and Deiter win the guard jobs, I’d suspect a pretty tight battle between Mills and Davis, with the latter winning the job.
At the very worst, Mills is a massive upgrade over the Dolphins previous swing tackle set up. His durability, position flexibility (left and right tackle) and passion for the game all help upgrade Miami’s roster — even if it’s not as a starter.
Miami Dolphins
7 Things to Watch at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
Previewing Rookie Minicamp in Miami
Merry football season! Well, kind of…but not really. And that’s the first of many times you’ll hear me say that over the course of the next four months. Today marks the first mandatory attendance date on the calendar in Miami’s offseason program, even if more than half of the roster — including the overwhelming majority of the starters — are still on vacation.
Nearly a third of the Dolphins current 87-man roster will descend upon the training facility in Davie for a crash course in NFL professionalism. First-time Head Coach Brian Flores is making his rookie minicamp debut as well. For Flores, and the 21 rostered players (plus a handful of tryout players), it’s all about developing a routine and an expectation for how work will get done in this new era of Dolphins football.
The work expands beyond the football field. Class will be in session in the film room, nutrition will be a focal point, and the players will get familiarized with the weight room and everything the Nova Southeastern University facility has to offer.
We will hear from the coaches and players post-practice about the training sessions. These are the seven things we are looking forward to as the chinstraps are buckled and we get a taste of Miami’s 2019 rookie class.
1. Christian Wilkins Dominance from the Word Go
If you checked out our 360 episode on Wilkins, you heard the stories about the first time he showed up on his high school football team as a freshman. Wilkins made an all-league, team captain cry after a few reps.
That’s the aim for Wilkins from the moment Miami hits the practice field. His elite traits, most notably the quickness, should provide more than enough to put a hurting on Miami’s laundry list of undrafted free agent offensive linemen.
Wilkins enters camp, not only with a stranglehold on the distinction for best rookie, he could conceivably return to OTAs, with the veterans, as Miami’s best defensive lineman — and it all begins today.
2. The Quick Development of those UDFA Offensive Linemen
The good news, for the four undrafted free agents up front, is the opportunity each will get to face one of college football’s most dominant presences. If any of the four: Shaq Calhoun, Kirk Barron, Aaron Monteiro, or Ryan Anderson, can hold their own against the Clemson alum, it will serve as an opportunity to earn more reps during OTA’s later this month.
Miami’s interior offensive line positions are wide open, and with a glut of previously acquired developmental prospects treading water thus far in their NFL careers, this group of newcomers have to be excited about the opportunity.
3. Miami’s Offensive Line Draft Picks
Michael Deiter has been penciled into a starting position by every human proudly donning the aqua and orange. With 54 college starts, Deiter astonishingly became one of Miami’s most experienced lineman the moment he was selected in the third-round. The rookie is lauded for his fundamentals and technical refinement, and if Miami wants to avoid a disastrous season offensively, Deiter needs to stick — expeditiously.
Three rounds later, the Dolphins made Ohio State Tackle Isaiah Prince the latest developmental offensive line selection. Prince has the traits and build coaches will love, but his college tape suggests he has a long way to go before earning meaningful NFL reps. Dominating UDFA Defensive Linemen Dewayne Hendrix and Jonathan Ledbetter would be a good start for Prince.
4. The Reintroduction of the Fullback in Miami
Before the team can even assigned him a uniform number, Chandler Cox is already a fan favorite in Miami. The multi-purpose fullback is sprinkling nostalgia dust on Dolphins fans thinking back to the days of Lousaka Polite.
Cox, along with fellow seventh-round draft pick Myles Gaskin, should give this Miami class a lot of juice in 21-personnel packages.
5. Speed at Linebacker
Andrew Van Ginkel has an opportunity to carve out a sub-package role on the 2019 Dolphins defense. With only two of the linebacker positions vehemently spoken for (Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker), Van Ginkel’s mission to eat into Kiko Alonso’s snaps starts today.Van Ginkel excels in pass coverage and blitzing the quarterback, but it’s undrafted Miami native Terrill Hanks that provides the punch. Hanks, a hammer of a hitter, can scoot in his own right — when healthy; Hanks has been battling an ankle injury all spring — and he returns to his hometown with what he describes as a “mountain (replacing the proverbial chip) on his shoulder.”
6. Preston Williams Emerging as a Challenger to Devante Parker, Brice Butler
The Dolphins frontline receivers are all burners (Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant). Devante Parker is here on a one-year, cheap, prove-it deal while Brice Butler is making only a fraction of Parker’s salary. Preston Williams is a similar build with potentially equal raw traits to the former first-round pick (Parker). The former five-star high school recruit has dealt with his fair share of off-the-field obstacles and, if he can straighten up, he has an opportunity to make Miami’s 53-man roster.
7. Josh Boyer’s Undrafted Free Agent Cornerback Conquest
Boyer, another Patriots defect, can lay claim to the development of both Malcom Butler and J.C. Jackson in New England. The pair of undrafted corners were instant success stories as rookies, and Boyer (Miami’s new Cornerbacks Coach) gets his hands on another trio of longshots (UTEP’s Nick Needham, Boise State’s Tyler Horton, and Northwestern’s Montre Hartage.)
It’s not quite the return of football, but any pigskin is welcomed this time of year. OTA’s begin at the end of this month and that’s the last real taste we have before training camp in Late-July.
Happy start of football season, ‘Phins fans. Kind of. But not really.
Miami Dolphins
Confidence in Miami Dolphins Defense
In Miami’s defense, individually, the Dolphins’ defense has a very good group of players.
Reshad Jones is a Pro Bowl-caliber safety, Xavien Howard is an elite cornerback and Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his way to becoming one.
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor are phenomenal defensive tackles that cost a fraction of what they’re really worth, and both Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan give Miami a solid, young tandem in the middle of the field.
So with all of this “talent”, how did Miami end up with the 29th-ranked defense last season?
Individually, Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh were two of the top players at their position across the entire NFL; and yet, how well did those defenses do during their tenure?
- 2015: 25th
- 2016: 29th
- 2017: 16th
We have no idea what kind of results Patrick Graham‘s defense is going to produce, but he has an opportunity to mold a group of talented individuals into a threatening team.
These starters all show promise, but do they provide us with a sense of confidence heading into 2019? See who’s letting us relax and who has us on edge down below:
Defensive Line
Confidence Level: 5
Confident Players: 2
Anchored by two late-round picks that came into their rookie training camp with minimal expectations, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor have stolen the show. Drafted in the 5th and 6th rounds respectively, both defensive tackles have transcended their “draft value” and evolved into reliable starters on the defensive line.
The foot injury to Taylor in Week 8 dampened an otherwise dominant season from the Oklahoma State product, to the point where we started to believe that Taylor may actually be the better defensive tackle between the two.
This is a glorious problem to have for any team, as both players will combine to cost $1.38m against the salary cap next season. These are the exceptional values you receive when you draft stellar talent deep in the draft, and Chris Grier deserves praise for identifying just that.
If this turns into a moral victory kind of day, I’ll extract some amount of pleasure in what DT Davon Godchaux did to LG Joe Thuney on this play. pic.twitter.com/hJYk01kNGA
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 26, 2017
Where Grier deserves some skepticism is with the performance of his team’s defensive line since taking over as Director of College Scouting in 2007.
Since then, Miami has averaged the 19.5th-ranked rushing defense.
During that time, the team has had:
- The top-10 rushing defense 3 times (25%)
- The bottom-10 rushing defense 6 times (43%).
- In fact, they’ve been bottom-3 as many times as they’ve been top-10.
Recent draft hauls help quell thoughts of incompetent defensive lines, but given the number of resources (money and draft picks) used to solve a defensive line that’s currently in shambles, it’s safe to say our confidence level is average at best.
Christian Wilkins should make it a triple threat on the defensive line, but he is an unknown commodity at this point. Charles Harris was selected #22 overall, and he has provided virtually no assistance to this defense during his two-year tenure.
Even if Wilkins is double the player Harris was, it’s still not enough to eliminate every concern at the position.
Akeem Spence returns and should be a quality backup rather than a starter turned boxer. The only player preventing this defensive tackle room from being the best in the league is the exclusion of William Hayes.
Now that I’ve fully reviewed the after play shenanigans that got Akeem Spence ejected,no doubt in my mind it was deserved. He pulled the helmet off then hit another Raider player in the face with it. Love the fight,but the NFL isn’t gonna allow that in a game they are cleaning up
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2018
What the Dolphins don’t have are players that can rush the quarterback.
After losing Cameron Wake to the Tennessee Titans and trading Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins are left with Harris and a bunch of practice squad players.
It doesn’t matter how good Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are, if the opposing quarterback has all day to throw, a receiver is going to get open.
Think back to the Buffalo Bills game last year in Miami when Josh Allen was able to find Zay Jones for multiple touchdowns after each play lasted an elongated amount of time. Allen was also two inches away from hitting Charles Clay in the endzone on a desperate hail Mary attempt….on another play that was extended extensively.
Since 2007, Grier has had a hand in drafting 5 defensive linemen in the first 2 rounds. Combined, out of a possible 292 games they could have all played, they were active for 191 of those games (65.41%) and started just 51 (17.47%) of them:
Clean slate? We’ll give these players one. Confidence they’ll evolve into productive players? Neutral.
Linebackers
Confidence Level: 4
Confident Players: 1.5
You’re just as likely to find half of a human playing football as you are to find Kiko Alonso playing Jeopardy.
Kiko Alonso accidentally went to the wrong sideline 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3efJuChs6
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 25, 2018
Since tearing his ACL in 2014, the former Oregon linebacker has been pretty durable. Up until his ankle injury towards the end of last season, Alonso played every defensive snap. In 2018, Alonso was responsible for another 1004 snaps (92.19%).
But that’s where the consistency ends.
Alonso is going to be on the field and he’s going to consistently give you 8 tackles a game. He is consistently around the ball, but it’s usually after the ball is caught by the opposing running back or tight end.
He diagnoses plays fairly well, but he doesn’t get to his opponent until they are already 3-yards up the field.
To be fair, this actually speaks volumes about the ineptitude of the Dolphins defensive line. If they were able to contain the run better, rush the quarterback with any kind of consistency, or had a 0-technique or 2-technique defensive tackle that was able to maintain the middle of the field, Miami’s linebackers would probably perform better than they have.
This unit makes up for a lot of defensive line failures.
But Kiko is not half the player we’re confident in. Raekwon McMillan’s ACL injury really dampened what could have been a more-promising career up to this point.
McMillan should have been able to get his “rookie mistakes” out of the way in 2017, and 2018 should have instilled more confidence in our defensive play caller.
Overall, he did an admirable job. There were instances where he was burned terribly in coverage, but he also had stretches during the season where he was one of the better defensive players on the field.
The Dolphins have some pretty athletic LBs with Jerome Baker (#55), Kiko Alonso (#47) and Raekwon McMillan (#52). Rob Gronkowski beat them all last Sunday, finishing with his first 100-yard game since Week 1. #Steelers LBs have a big challenge ahead of them in Gronk. pic.twitter.com/7RRJvuEmJP
— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 13, 2018
I’m simultaneously skeptical of what McMillan can become, but I also believe last season was both a recovery period and a learning curve.
Statistically, McMillan is not a better player than Kiko Alonso, which makes it debatable that he’s a player we’re confident in.
In this case, we’re not rounding up – and we’re being a bit generous with McMillan’s 0.5 – but maybe Kiko deserves a 0.5 himself, and together, they can make one, complete linebacker.
The youngest starter in this unit, Jerome Baker is expected to take the next step and become a better outside rusher and coverage linebacker. Ironic thing is, if you pay attention to the grapevine, it’s possible Baker is an odd-man out in Patrick Graham’s defense.
Personally, I think it’s asinine to leave your best player off the field for extended periods of time (think of what happened last year with Matt Burke and Minkah Fitzpatrick). Good coaches find ways to utilize good players.
Baker is the one of the only linebackers we’ve had confidence in since Zach Thomas or that one season Joey Porter went off (2008).
This unit’s productivity has a lot to do with the defensive line. If Miami can win their battles in the trenches, the team’s linebackers should prosper. Otherwise, “Tank for Tua” is in full-swing.
Secondary
Confidence Level: 7
Confident Players: 3
This position group easily has the capability of becoming a top-10 unit, and it’s not ludicrous to say it could even be a top-5 unit in 2019.
It’s also possible that this position group bottoms-out and ends up living in the bottom third of the league.
On paper, this unit should naturally improve from the 16th-ranked passing defense in 2018:
- Eric Rowe is better than the missing #2 boundary cornerback we rolled out last season – even if it would be more-ideal if Rowe were a depth player.
- The Dolphins are expected to solidify positions for both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain.
- Allowing McCain to thrive in his natural slot cornerback position.
- Giving Fitzpatrick the opportunity to become an elite talent at one, specific position rather than a valuable Swiss Army knife.
- A complete season of chemistry under their belt.
- T.J. McDonald has now worked with Reshad Jones for a full season.
- Fitzpatrick isn’t trying to learn the ‘lay of the land’ while studying 3 different positions.
- Defensive Captain Bobby McCain got the “I hope I can live up to my contract extension” butterflies out of his system.
Thing is, we used some of these similar reasons to excuse 2017.
After missing the first 8 games of the 2017 season due to a suspension, McDonald jumped into a starting role in Week 9 – fresh off of a contract extension he earned due to his training camp performance.
We expected vintage 2014 McDonald, and instead we received a player who wasn’t even as productive as Isa Abdul-Quddus.
And it’s not to say that the fans weren’t rooting for McDonald to succeed. We gave him an ample amount of excuses: he had to learn Matt Burke’s playbook, he was shaking off some rust, he had to figure out a way to coexist with Reshad Jones – both of whom are better-suited as strong safeties.
All of which may have some validity to them, but his 2018 performance reminded us why the Los Angeles Rams let a once-promising young player walk. Statistically, it seems like Miami made the right decision, but if you watched McDonald in coverage, he was more of a liability than he was a playmaker.
McCain was expected to settle in at his slot cornerback position last season when he received a $27m contract extension. He was thrust to the outside when Miami realized they actually needed to field someone opposite Xavien Howard.
It’s hard to say it’s entirely McCain’s fault for his subpar season, but when you’re making $6.75m a year (and you’re the 5th-most expensive player on the roster in 2019), you’re expected to provide a solution, not become a detriment.
Although there are only a few players we’re confident in, we aren’t really too concerned about this group either.
If McCain and McDonald are as bad as they were last year, you figure Miami’s passing defense should stay right around 16th again. However, if they perform closer to the expectations their contracts dictate for them, this secondary can carry this Dolphins team to more victories than the “2020 QB club” would like.
Is Reshad Jones “declining”? Yes.
Is Reshad Jones overpaid? Yes.
Did his attitude last season tick us off? Eh, kinda.
But, Jones is still a quality player to have in your backfield. Don’t let the lack of trade offers fool you, no one wants an aging $17.2m safety. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be productive for Miami this year.
The hard-hitting safety will burn us a few times when he takes the wrong coverage angle, but he’ll probably make up for it with an impressive interception or two.
NINE season in with the Dolphins, Reshad Jones still get the job done
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/jwlp7bvuRf
— Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) December 30, 2018
Jones hauled in 3 interceptions last season, but it was also the first year of his career in which he didn’t record even half a sack.
Let’s not allow our emotions cloud the kind of player Jones is for this team. Could the situation be better? Absolutely. But would you rather Walt Aikens back there? What about McDonald? At least until 2020, you have Reshad Jones – and I’m confident he will produce for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
Between the offense and defense, Miami has 9 players we are confident in. That’s nearly enough to field half a starting football team!
Stay strong, Dolphins fans. 2020 is the year this team is complete and competes. Allegedly.
News
Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp
Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp
It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.
The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.
Per source, former UM QB Malik Rosier has accepted invitation to Dolphins rookie minicamp this weekend.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 7, 2019
Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.
Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.
LATEST
- Free Agent Analysis: Dolphins Sign Tackle Jordan Mills May 9, 2019
- 7 Things to Watch at Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2019
- Confidence in Miami Dolphins Defense May 8, 2019
- Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp May 8, 2019
- Ideal Lineups for the 2019 Miami Dolphins (1.0 Post Draft) May 7, 2019