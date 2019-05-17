Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign Edge Nate Orchard
The effort to improve an overhauled front-seven continues with the addition of Defensive End/Outside Linebacker Nate Orchard.
The Dolphins announced the signing of the four-year veteran Thursday, among a handful of other roster moves, giving Miami 18 players among the defensive line and linebacker groups.
Orchard only played four games last year as a member of the Bills and Chiefs; his production comes almost exclusively from his three years in Cleveland, which ended at the conclusion of his starring role on HBO’s Hard Knocks. After a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown in Cleveland’s preseason finale, Orchard still hadn’t done enough to land a job on Hue Jackson’s Browns squad.
Tabbed as a pass rush specialist coming out of Utah (18.5 sacks his senior season), Orchard’s career has taken a different path. He frequently lined up off either edge with the Browns, and was often assigned to take on tight ends. His sack production largely came from cleanup duty and blow protection assignments.
Against the run, Orchard showcases a strong initial punch. He has a quick inside move to cross face and close down the backside on running plays. Another strength is his hand-foot coordination to beat blocks, but he lacks an initial burst or quick-twitch to factor in as an every-down pass rusher.
Six videos from Orchard’s tape inside this thread:
Nate Orchard Film Study clips — showcasing the ability to play a two-point, read-and-react LB role, even with his hand in the dirt. pic.twitter.com/NFBzCyQNlV
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 16, 2019
At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Orchard could easily standup and transition to a linebacker role. The beauty of the Dolphins new scheme, however, is that players could be asked to play multiple roles and positions. Brian Flores has made his affinity for versatility quite clear so far during minicamps, and while Orchard has played almost exclusively with his hand in the dirt, there’s a translatable skill set on tape.
Orchard played 35 snaps with the Bills in 2018 and one snap with the Chiefs.
In 2017 Orchard played 431 defensive snaps with the Browns and 63 snaps on kick return. According to Pro Football Focus Orchard tallied 16 pressures (2 sacks, 4 hits, 10 hurries) on 233 rush-snaps. That 6.9% pass rush productivity figure was good enough for 68th among all edge players in 2017.
Orchard’s 12 run-stops (tackles within two-yards of the LOS) gives him an impressive 6.4% run-stop-rate; he missed three tackles in the 2017 season.
Like Jayrone Elliot and Tank Carradine, Orchard arrives in Miami hoping to carve out a niche role in the revamped defense. Orchard will have to fend off a host of UDFAs (from this year and last) and Elliot for a spot on the roster. From there, Orchard will compete with rookie Andrew Van Ginkel for playing time at LB, and Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, and Charles Harris for playing time on the defensive line.
Miami Dolphins Thursday Roster Moves
The Dolphins announced several roster moves on Thursday morning as the team completes phase-one of voluntary OTAs. The Dolphins will return to the practice field next Monday (May 20).
Miami signed four-year veteran defensive end/linebacker Nate Orchard, previously of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns. Orchard will compete for reps on Miami’s crowded, yet underwhelming, front-seven.
The offensive line saw some considerable shuffling on Thursday as well. The Dolphins waived injured Guard Isaac Asiata. Asiata, a fifth-round pick in 2017, never earned regular season reps despite some shoddy offensive line play in front of him.
Purdue Undrafted Free Agent Kirk Barron was signed at the conclusion of Miami’s rookie minicamp over the weekend. Barron’s Dolphins tenure is cut shot after just four days.
In place of Asiata and Barron the Dolphins signed Tony Adams and Kyle Fuller.
Adams was an undrafted free agent in 2018, signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, before eventually landing on the Patriots practice squad.
Fuller, a two-year NFL veteran, played two games for Washington last season and nine more for Houston in 2017.
After signing Ricardo Louis in April, the Dolphins placed the receiver on injured reserve today. Louis suffered a neck injury in 2017, didn’t play in 2018, and now will sit out the 2019 season as well.
The Best Thing to Happen to the Miami Dolphins in 2018
With the Colts trailing the Giants in the fourth quarter of week 16, Miami needed a touchdown in the final period of its own game to stay alive in the 2018 NFL Playoff race.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill eluded a sack and attempted to rescue one of Miami’s remaining, precious possessions. Instead, the embattled signal caller broke the pocket and threw an ill-advised pass into the waiting arms of Jaguars Linebacker Telvin Smith.
As Smith high-stepped his way into the end zone, the CBS cameras panned to the owner’s suite at Hard Rock Stadium. Alongside Mike Tannenbaum sat the demoralized, capitulated Stephen Ross with his fingers draped across his forehead.
In that moment it became clear — change was coming, yet again, to Miami’s beloved Dolphins.
It was the second defeat of a three-game losing streak to close out 2018 — marking back-to-back December meltdowns under Adam Gase.
After the tantalizing Miracle in Miami, and a surge back into the postseason hunt, Gase’s job was thought to be safe. After all, Ross was hardly a stranger to emotional proclamations; he had announced the return of Gase’s predecessor, Joe Philbin, after a meaningless comeback in 2014’s penultimate contest.
That precarious announcement came one year after Jeff Ireland grossly misappropriated Miami’s deep free agent pockets and war chest of draft picks.
“I’ve got a lot of money and a lot of picks,” Ireland famously said before spending those resources on a litany of lemons. A combined $130 million in total contracts were handed out to Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe, Phillip Wheeler and Brandon Gibson. Miami’s three draft picks in the top 54 selections equated to Dion Jordan and Jamar Taylor.
It’s safe to say 2013 was the worst offseason in franchise history. A franchise whose history includes a superstar running back retiring on the eve of training camp.
Five years later, the entirety of Miami’s deplorable offseason haul had been wiped clean from the roster. Finally, five years after the fact, Miami is back in the enviable position of an organizational remake.
At the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Dolphins become flush with draft capital and spending cash — roughly $120 million in cap space accompanied by 12 picks. This time it’s Chris Grier that will pull the strings on Miami’s fungible supply.
But what if Miami had pulled off the comeback on that fateful December day? What if the Giants didn’t blow that fourth quarter lead in Indianapolis? The Dolphins would’ve traveled to Western New York with a playoff bid still in the balance, and the impending changes may have never occurred.
Ross himself admitted that the philosophy, under Tannenbaum, was to utilize all those resources to plug the perceived holes on the roster, in an attempt to sneak into the January’s tournament. A practice in perpetuating mediocritiy and kicking today’s problems down the road for future consideration.
Wednesday brought Gase back to headlines across the league, again for dubious purposes. Given the past misgivings of the franchise, the lifelong ‘Phins supporter has to imagine how much different things could be today.
The Jets' plan, recapped:
1. Let Mike Maccagnan run a free agency period in which they spent $191.2M on Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, Jamison Crowder and Henry Anderson.
2. Let Maccaggnan run a draft in which they had the 3rd pick.
3. Fire Maccaggnan three weeks after the draft.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 15, 2019
This universally applauded rebuild — at least the first phase of it — might’ve never been ignited. Grier, and Rookie Head Coach Brian Flores, have yet to accomplish anything in Miami, but the direction, the opportunity to make a change, hasn’t been this celebrated in decades.
If not for that narrow defeat, sandwiched between a pair of road drubbings by fellow, mediocre non-playoff teams in Minnesota and Buffalo, would Gase still be pulling the strings in Miami?
Would the Dolphins have all that spending cash, or would it have gone to players on minimal-impact positions in the mold of the Jets new operation? Would fans be looking at 12 draft picks and a roster gutted of over-paid, under-producing veterans?
Would Tannehill be preparing for his eighth season under-center in South Florida?
When Smith’s pick-six occurred, Dolphins fans dropped their collective foreheads into a pair of outstretched palms. The realization that football season was over, effective immediately, is the most unwelcomed thought in the sport.
In hindsight, however, that interception was the best thing that happened to the Dolphins in 2018, as it spawned new beginnings.
Tuesday May 14 Miami Dolphins OTA Report
The NFL’s surge to the 24-7 limelight, for all 12 months on the calendar, breeds panic and over reaction. If Twitter is any indication, Josh Rosen, who opened camp as the number-two quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, has numbered days in Miami.
Josh Rosen with a pick 6 interception to linebacker Sam Eguavon. Right to him.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2019
Brian Flores instituted a rule that doesn’t allow the media to speculate on starters and backups — quarterbacks excluded. Fitzpatrick was with the 1’s, Rosen with the 2’s, and Jake Ruddock with the 3’s.
The other big news from the day, the players not present at Dolphins Training Headquarters. Among them, starters Albert Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, and Reshad Jones.
Among those not spotted at Dolphins practice: McMillan, Jones, Wilson, Cordrea Tankersley, Chase Allen, Dwayne Allen, Ricardo Louis, Isaac Asiata.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) May 14, 2019
The one period Jakeem Grant is working is special teams. He hasn’t taken a 7-on-7 snap that I’ve noticed.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 14, 2019
Jakeem Grant, who ended 2018 on injured with reserve with an Achilles strain, was at practice, albeit in a limited capacity. Wilson and Grant figure to be integral parts to the Dolphins offense, primarily working at the two speedsters in 12-personel.
The goal for Wilson is full health come training camp at the end of July. Miami is on the field for practice on Thursday, and three times per week through the end of May. Those workouts remain voluntary up until mandatory minicamp on June 3rd and 4th.
According to Coach Flores, Reshad Jones will be at that camp.
Flores said Reshad Jones will not be at camp this week for voluntary OTAs. Said he has spoken to Jones and will keep those discussions private. But Flores said he expects him to attend June 4-6 mandatory minicamp.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 14, 2019
As Flores and company attempt to cultivate a smarter, more disciplined team, a new punishment has arisen for mental mistakes. Players that jump offsides, miss an assignment, or anything else deemed worthy of punishment now have to “run to the wall.”
#Dolphins players have been doing a lot of running to this wall during OTAs today. TNT seems to be the new motto. (Photo via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/aEVvQcnLlf
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 14, 2019
Today’s big takeaway from practice — things are going to be more discrete. Restrictions on what the media is allowed to report, coupled with vague pressers, suppresses the information-pipeline fans enjoyed under the Adam Gase regime.
That marks the end of practice number-two this May. The Dolphins will hit the field seven more times this month, with two of those practices available to members of the media.
As Coach Flores said, “everyone in the building is being evaluated today.” My recommendation, don’t read into anything. This is a discovery period for the 2019 season. Training camp, and more conservatively the end of summer’s camp, is the time when information will become more telling and more concreate.
