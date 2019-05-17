Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign Edge Nate Orchard

The effort to improve an overhauled front-seven continues with the addition of Defensive End/Outside Linebacker Nate Orchard.

The Dolphins announced the signing of the four-year veteran Thursday, among a handful of other roster moves, giving Miami 18 players among the defensive line and linebacker groups.

Orchard only played four games last year as a member of the Bills and Chiefs; his production comes almost exclusively from his three years in Cleveland, which ended at the conclusion of his starring role on HBO’s Hard Knocks. After a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown in Cleveland’s preseason finale, Orchard still hadn’t done enough to land a job on Hue Jackson’s Browns squad.

Tabbed as a pass rush specialist coming out of Utah (18.5 sacks his senior season), Orchard’s career has taken a different path. He frequently lined up off either edge with the Browns, and was often assigned to take on tight ends. His sack production largely came from cleanup duty and blow protection assignments.

Against the run, Orchard showcases a strong initial punch. He has a quick inside move to cross face and close down the backside on running plays. Another strength is his hand-foot coordination to beat blocks, but he lacks an initial burst or quick-twitch to factor in as an every-down pass rusher.

Six videos from Orchard’s tape inside this thread:

Nate Orchard Film Study clips — showcasing the ability to play a two-point, read-and-react LB role, even with his hand in the dirt. pic.twitter.com/NFBzCyQNlV — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 16, 2019

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Orchard could easily standup and transition to a linebacker role. The beauty of the Dolphins new scheme, however, is that players could be asked to play multiple roles and positions. Brian Flores has made his affinity for versatility quite clear so far during minicamps, and while Orchard has played almost exclusively with his hand in the dirt, there’s a translatable skill set on tape.

Orchard played 35 snaps with the Bills in 2018 and one snap with the Chiefs.

In 2017 Orchard played 431 defensive snaps with the Browns and 63 snaps on kick return. According to Pro Football Focus Orchard tallied 16 pressures (2 sacks, 4 hits, 10 hurries) on 233 rush-snaps. That 6.9% pass rush productivity figure was good enough for 68th among all edge players in 2017.

Orchard’s 12 run-stops (tackles within two-yards of the LOS) gives him an impressive 6.4% run-stop-rate; he missed three tackles in the 2017 season.

Like Jayrone Elliot and Tank Carradine, Orchard arrives in Miami hoping to carve out a niche role in the revamped defense. Orchard will have to fend off a host of UDFAs (from this year and last) and Elliot for a spot on the roster. From there, Orchard will compete with rookie Andrew Van Ginkel for playing time at LB, and Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, and Charles Harris for playing time on the defensive line.

