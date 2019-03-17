Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Buckle up, Phins Fans – the Fitzmagic Roller Coaster is coming to your town
Ryan Fitzpatrick is on his eight NFL team following a circuitous route that spans 14 seasons as a professional football player. The journeyman stopgap heads to America’s retirement home on a two-year contract that starts at $11 million and could escalate to $20 million if unspecified incentives are met.
Though details of the contract’s structure are not yet available, it’s a near certainty that the bulk of the money will be paid out in year-one. With the Dolphins eating a chunk of dead cap, and pushing assets down the road, this move not only helps Miami get closer to the salary floor, it secures a sturdy backup quarterback for the 2020 season.
Whether it’s Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm or any other quarterback prospect, Fitzpatrick has been heralded for his calm demeanor and approach to providing this very important element to his past teams.
Barring a trade-up for one of the top two prospects in this draft Fitzpatrick will be under-center when the Dolphins open the season on the second Sunday in September. Only one September ago, Fitzpatrick was on an unprecedented roll for a quarterback of his caliber – of any caliber, really.
After the three-game stretch of consecutive 400 yard outputs, Fitzpatrick throttled into a nosedive throwing for less than 250 yards in four of his next five starts. Cumulatively, his passer rating on the season was 100.4, but he failed to eclipse the 90.0 mark in all but one of his final six starts.
The strengths and weaknesses of Fitzpatrick’s game are abundantly clear. Where the flashes with Ryan Tannehill provided false hope, Fitzpatrick is an open book – it only takes a couple of games of all-22 to figure out exactly who he is.
First, the strengths. I’ve talked at length about the importance of a backup quarterback providing the locker room and huddle with a sense of comradery. Whether it’s this season or next, Fitzpatrick will eventually be relegated to the number-two QB. The Ewing Theory suggests that the rest of the roster can elevate its game when the backup enters the lineup, but that typically only applies when said backup is likable.
That clip also showcases the gamer-mentality of Fitzpatrick. With reckless abandon, he’ll take a hit for his team in a way you’d never want your franchise quarterback to play.
As for Fitzpatrick the starter, the strength of his game is also his biggest weakness. He trusts his eyes as much as any quarterback going right now and will let ‘er rip without hesitation. There’s a hint of Matt Moore in his game where he evaluates pre-snap and makes quick decisions based on the leverage of the defense.
The first touchdown of the season for Tampa Bay provides a terrific example of Fitzpatrick’s ability to move the defense with his eyes and hips. The clip also showcases his strength as a play-action passer when given a comfortable pocket.
There’s a reason he’s been on eight teams in 14 years, however. That anticipation, coupled with sloppy mechanics, gets him into a lot of hot water. If the defense is at all nuanced, and capable of disguising coverage, he’s going to turn the ball over a heck of a lot.
Randomly, the ball will sail as he is prone to rushing his setup and spraying bullets all over the field. Pressure in his face only amplifies this shortcoming.
All things told, this was the best veteran option available both in terms of playing time and veteran mentor to the inevitable draft pick coming in a year or two. There will be equal parts excitement and sheer frustration with Fitzpatrick playing in Miami.
As far as the Tank for Tua conversation, this signing likely solidifies that Miami will not be the worst team in football. I’ve argued that they would never reach those valleys to begin, even with a rookie or Luke Falk under-center. I believe too strongly in Brian Flores and the staff he has assembled for this team to lose a number of games in the teens. Fitzpatrick at least gets Miami out of the massive hole of unworthy NFL quarterback territory.
Ideally, the Dolphins find their quarterback straight away and never have to start Fitzpatrick. The more likely outcome is that he starts the season and puts the Dolphins in a tough spot regarding the playing time incentives in his contract.
This signing is great from a financial standpoint right now, but if the Harvard product (had to get it in) starts hitting those contract escalators, that would not be ideal.
Miami Dolphins
Stocked with Draft Picks, the Fate of the Phins Falls on Chris Grier
A growing list of draft success prompted Stephen Ross to elevate his most effective executive
As one door closes another opens. Ryan Tannehill’s departure, Friday, brings a dubious era of Dolphins football to a close. Now serving as a backup quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill’s seven years in Miami never quite reached the expectations of a top 10 pick (eighth overall in 2012) in the NFL Draft.
As number 17 ships off to the Music City in search of greener pastures, Miami simultaneously turns the page. And it’s this particular trade, a trade that brings back a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, that inspires hope among fans, via the allure of change.
Detailed in a column from Friday (merely hours prior to the trade), we examined Stephen Ross’ new approach and the Dolphins’ early execution of that new plan. In short, an emphasis on assembling draft picks now takes precedence in South Florida. A change from the old model, which curated stop-gap solutions for costs far above market value, was beyond a necessity.
Enter Chris Grier.
Grier was named the Dolphins Director of College Scouting in 2007. The duties of that position varies from grinding the tape to delegating tasks to regional scouts. Ultimately, it was his responsibility to oversee the entire draft process and vet the prospects.
Scouting is a frustrating profession. A nine-month process, turning over every single figurative stone, is liable to prove utterly futile. Regardless of the conviction from any one given scout, it’s ultimately up to the higher ranking officials to make the final decisions.
During the early stages of Grier’s initial big promotion, Bill Parcells was the czar in Miami. After his two-year stint, the Big Tuna’s hand-picked replacement, Jeff Ireland, commandeered the G.M. chair.
Shortly after administering the infamous 2013 flop of an offseason, Ireland was exited in favor of Dennis Hickey. Serving a two-year term in the position, Hickey was quickly replaced and relegated back to the ranks of college scouting with rival Buffalo. Ross’ decision to hire Mike Tannenbaum as his new head honcho solidified the lame duck status that Hickey entered into when he accepted the only G.M. job he’d work in his career.
After 16 years, and two promotions with the Dolphins, Grier received the third and biggest career-elevation that can be bestowed upon a football scout. But even as General Manager, Miami’s peculiar front office structure offered very little clarity regarding Grier’s power and true job description.
Now, after two seasons as the G.M. working alongside VP of Football Ops Mike Tannenbaum, Grier sits alone atop the throne. His newly assembled court features decades of combined executive experience, championship pedigree, and renowned notoriety around football circles.
Those six paragraphs provide context for this next portion of this commentary. Attributing blame, positive or negative, to any one individual for acquisitions is difficult. We’ll start Grier’s track record at the 2014 season after Ireland was fired, and Hickey was hired, as that serves as the period when Miami’s unorthodox structure began.
From 2014-2018, the Dolphins selected 38 players, three more than the NFL automatic allocation. Removing 2018 (insufficient evidence to their success or failure) the Dolphins selected 30 players between the 2014-2017 drafts. An objective practice, we’ll judicially sort those picks into four categories:
– Surefire Hit – Undeniable impact player
– Starter – Starter for more than one season
– Contributor – Rotational player or special teams ace
– Failed Pick – None of the above
*The Average represents the number of players in that particular column divided by total picks (30).
|Year
|Hit
|Starter
|Contributor
|Failed
|2017
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2016
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2015
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2014
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4-Year Total
|6
|4
|4
|16
|Average
|20%
|13.3%
|13.3%
|53.3%
Without looking across the league comparatively, it’s safe to ascertain that most teams miss at a clip of 50% or greater – mind you, seventh-round picks rarely bear fruit. Nearly half of all the picks under Grier’s watch have turned into contributors and we will undoubtedly be adding Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jerome Baker, and Jason Sanders to that crop next year.
This is the reason Ross is adamant about acquiring as many of these precious assets imaginable. More bites at the apple, the model that has sustained the NFL’s all-time greatest dynasty in New England, turns this process into an elementary numbers game.
So when Miami makes 11 selections in the 2020 draft (currently allotted 2 compensatory picks, plus the Tannehill compensation, and a seventh-rounder via the Jordan Lucas trade), it’s safe to assume Chris Grier will return with two hits, one starter, and one contributor.
That number is reflective of the Dolphins capital without executing any trades down the board (this year or next). Reports of Ross’ frustration over not moving back in 2018 were confirmed by multiple outlets. Luckily, Ross allowed his football people to do their jobs and Miami brought back a first-round homerun in Fitzpatrick.
The only avenue that will prevent Miami from exploring opportunities to move down is an unexpected development with the top quarterbacks in the class. Regardless, there’s an element of excitement that comes with the unknown and the promise of a new franchise quarterback set for delivery to the doorstep in Davie in the next two years.
The contents behind the newly ajar door are mysterious in nature. While the past performance is the best indicator for future success, this refreshed approach is hardly a foolproof practice.
That mystery, along with the promise of procedural changes, has manufactured faith among Dolphins fans for the first time in a long time.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
The Dolphins announced Sunday an agreement to bring the eccentric journeyman quarterback a few hours south from Tampa Bay to Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s deal is for two years and worth a total of $11 million – guarantees and structure of the deal are not yet known, though the deal can climb as high as $20 million in total money.
Fitzpatrick is quite the enigma. From game-to-game, or even from play-to-play, he’s liable to go from all-pro performer to un-rosterable disaster. If nothing else, Fitzpatrick provides Phins’ fans a wild roller coaster ride.
Which direction the Dolphins are heading is still unknown, but all accounts seem to be pointed towards the direction of building a lasting foundation for this team – a foundation that won’t be prosperous until, at least, 2020.
So why bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick? A quarterback who has accumulated a 50-75-1 record as a starting quarterback in his career.
Just good enough to win, and just bad enough to frustrate you, Fitzpatrick is set to be the 21st starting quarterback since Dan Marino last took a snap for the Dolphins.
Jokes aside, Fitzpatrick’s true value comes via a backup mentor role. If the Dolphins are so inclined to make a move up the draft board for Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins, few people in the league are better at executing that teacher role. The same will hold true in 2020 if the Dolphins pass the buck on the rookie QB in 2019.
The primary responsibilities of a backup quarterback are as follows:
1.) Prepare the starter by any means necessary. Find tendencies in the defense through film study and draw on experience to give the young starter any advantages possible.
2.) Provide a spark off the bench when needed in-case-of-emergency. An infectious personality that can galvanize the huddle is a requirement of the backup. The offense needs to love him and feel a sense of urgency to raise their play when the backup enters the lineup.
After striking out on Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater, the Miami Dolphins settled with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and St. Louis Rams starting quarterback.
In the way the Jets provided Sam Darnold with a coach inside the quarterback room in the mold of Josh McCown, the Dolphins will hold Fitzpatrick in similar regard.
Secure your safety bar and buckle your seatbelts, this promises to be a thrilling, bumpy ride.
Miami Dolphins
Theorizing Miami’s Concealed Plan to Go Get Kyler Murray
Why it’s easier, and far more logical, than you might think to pull the trigger on a deal for the most electrifying prospect in this year’s draft
The idea of the “tank” continues to spread like wildfire throughout the Dolphins universe. Perpetuated by beat writers with unnamed sources inside Miami’s facility, the misconception has grown into expectation.
In a separate column regarding tanking, I detailed the true nature of Miami’s offseason to date. There, Miami’s frugal approach to maximize the draft and bypass free agency, almost completely, is detailed.
Two ideas, separately backed by an undeniable trend and a Gil Brandt report, support the theory that Miami has already targeted the quarterback of their own desire.
The final required action is out of Miami’s hands, however, as it’s up to the Arizona Cardinals to play ball.
Number two is anecdotal on the surface, but the first step is irrefutable.
1.) Not only did the Dolphins attend Kyler Murray’s pro day in Norman (home of the Sooners) on Wednesday, the present coaches and scouts stuck around an additional day to privately workout the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
While a good portion of the scouts/coaches at Oklahoma's pro day yesterday moved on to Clemson, the Dolphins stayed behind in Norman to work out Kyler Murray today.
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 14, 2019
2.) Team-building philosophies are not singular to one methodology, but there’s an unquestionably en vogue pattern developing across the league. Step one: trade up to solidify the quarterback. Step two: take advantage of the rookie quarterback’s affordable contract and attack the roster’s weaknesses aggressively in year-two and beyond.
You know how the Browns, Jets, Chiefs, Bears, Rams, and Eagles all got their QB then spent big in year-two?
What if the Dolphins are pinching pennies to go get Kyler Murray, then surround him with talent in 2021?
All but one of those teams traded up for the QB too.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 14, 2019
The precursor to that two-step plan undoubtedly tests the patience of the fan base. Clearing the decks of bad contracts from an unfit previous regime, while pinching pennies in the interim, sets up the franchise to execute these moves.
Stephen Ross wants more draft picks. He wants to stop spending on high-priced free agents in hopes of temporarily plugging holes on the roster. And he’s so committed to that plan that he watched a top-10 right tackle and legendary pass rusher walk out the door, on back-to-back days, to solidify two more draft picks via the compensatory formula.
Compensatory picks were previously prohibited from trade. Recently, however, the NFL lifted the embargo creating more flexibility for teams to move up-and-down the draft board.
With the three additional picks in-hand for 2020 (Miami is currently scheduled to receive a seventh-round pick for the Brandon Bolden loss), the chamber is well-stocked to aggressively pursue Kyler Murray.
The final hiccup in that plan is the lavish cost to obtain a pick early enough to draft 2018’s best player in all of college football. According to the somewhat dubious draft value chart, the cost to move from pick-13 to pick-one is astronomical.
The exact value adds up to, among other combinations, Miami’s 13th and 48th picks in this year’s draft, and next year’s first and second-round picks. Regardless, it’s going to be costly.
A counter-argument can be made, though, as it pertains to the value of landing that star quarterback. In the third-year post Jared Goff-trade, the Rams acquired Wide Receivers Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks, Cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth, and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh.
That haul amounts to a grand total of 16 pro bowls and eight, first-team all-pro votes among the group of six handsomely-paid players.
Fortunately, Miami has a considerable amount of trade leverage in this scenario. Where the infamous trade for Robert Griffin III cost Washington three first-round picks and a second-round selection in 2012, the suspicious 2013 class (E.J. Manuel and Geno Smith) accelerated Dan Snyder’s urgency.
The allure of the 2020 class features media-darling Tua Tagovailoa, among others, and provides Miami with the power to hang up the phone as a result of unacceptable demands from Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals.
Draft-day trades are a certainty, but moves prior to the big night in Nashville are not excludable. The Rams dealt for the first pick on April 14, 2016, 12 days before that year’s draft. Philadelphia made the move for Carson Wentz on April 20, 2016, eight days prior to the same draft. Last year the Jets navigated up to the third-position on March 17 for Sam Darnold – 40 days out from draft night.
Finally, the caveat the acts as the poo-in-the-punchbowl, the Cardinals probably hired Kliff Kingsbury as a prerequisite to drafting the potentially transcendent signal-caller. As long as Josh Rosen is on the roster, however, Miami remains in the game.
Nothing will ignite change in Miami faster than hitting a homerun on the next “chosen one” at quarterback. The rest of the roster would still require maintenance, but a quick glance around the league displays the fortuitous position of teams that already have the face of their franchise in-house.
Be bold, Miami. After all, the cost of a domestic long-distance call is free in 2019. Just in case Keim isn’t on the speed-dial, here’s the number to the facility in Tempe – 602-379-0102.
