Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Miss Out On Tyrod Taylor – Here’s the Thinking
The Dolphins expressed interest in former Browns and Bills Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but the free agent has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Taylor would have served as a consolation to the two franchise caliber quarterbacks that will likely be out of reach come draft night (Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins). Based on Miami’s relaxed approach to the offseason, collecting a pair of compensatory picks in the process, the Dolphins seem content to punt on finding the franchise passer until 2020.
In Taylor, Miami sought to traverse what promises to be a rocky bridge to greener pastures.
Dolphins Quarterbacks Coach, Jim Caldwell, had Taylor when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Taylor played sparingly in his time in Baltimore (35 passes thrown) and the offense was a similar adaptation to the scheme ran by Todd Haley in Cleveland last season.
Aesthetically different, the similarities in the route concepts are an indicator of Taylor’s strengths, but also his weaknesses. Mesh concepts (dual crossing patterns), hook-up throws (stick routes underneath the linebackers in zone coverage), and a “one-read-and-get-out” emphasis limited Taylor’s processing shortcomings.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
Fast forward five years to Taylor’s short time in Cleveland. A half-decade should provide growth in terms of post-snap processing but, the truth is, that’s just not an element of Taylor’s game. The only real discernible difference between Haley’s operation, compared to Caldwell’s in Baltimore, is the number of under-center vs. shotgun snaps.
It didn’t take Haley but one game to pull back the reigns on his quarterback after a dreadful showing week-one in Pittsburgh. Taylor was inaccurate, missed clear-as-day concepts that were designed perfectly for the defensive call, turned the ball over, and averaged under five yards per pass.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
The only highlights available for Taylor in 2018 are scramble plays – he’s electric in that way. The best part of Taylor taking the controls in 2019 is that Chad O’Shea can likely conceal the true playbook he wants to unveil because of Taylor’s limited cerebral aptitude for the position.
This clip personified Taylor as a quarterback. Misses a blown coverage by the Steelers defense, escapes the pressure that buckles his protection, then flees out the backside for an impressive touchdown run.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Compounding the cognitive imperfections are flawed mechanics. Taylor often sees route developments a beat late and it forces him to rush his set-up. This often leads to awkward platforms and spraying the football all over the lot.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Haley attempted some tight-window shots prior to bailing on the complexities of his offense. Taylor would either A.) Pass up the throw altogether or, B.) sail the throw out of harm’s way.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Further compounding the instinct to take off after the initial read is not available, Taylor will often double-clutch when afforded both time in the pocket, and an opportunity to attack the defense vertically. In Buffalo, Taylor was an elite deep-passer, but it didn’t translate to Cleveland. Late, late, late.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
A quarterback needs multiple pitches in his arsenal. It’s not just the ability to drive throws or finesse them over linebackers and under safeties (touch), it’s the recognition of appropriate times for the drive or touch pass.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Despite five defensive takeaways, and an entire extra period (overtime) in Pittsburgh, Taylor conducted the Browns offense to a meager 21 points. Haley’s frustrations came to the surface, via the game plan, the following week in New Orleans. He didn’t trust Taylor to do anything beyond managing the down-and-distance by calling the game ultra-conservative from the opening gun.
The Browns first drive included a stick throw followed by a run on third-and-four. Then, on the second drive, Taylor’s first two passes were screen plays.
His turnover numbers are a result of his timid play. If Dolphins fans grew tired of check-down Chad [Henne], or thought Ryan Tannehill threw short of the sticks too often, just wait till Taylor gets to town.
When he can’t escape immediate pressure, Taylor panics and is prone to the prayer throw.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Taylor isn’t a top-half of the league quarterback. If not for his elite scrambling and designed-run prowess, he would’ve been destined for alternative leagues years ago. But since running the football is part of the game too, he falls in line somewhere in the 25-30 range of best quarterbacks in the NFL.
When Taylor is able to play within the structure of the offense, and use the running game to supplement his skillset, he can piece together some decent stretches of play – even multi-game stretches.
Over the course of a 16-game season, however, his shortcomings will ultimately handcuff his offense and cost his team games.
The upshot for this would-have-been signing comes from the potential elevation of other play makers in the Miami offense. In Cleveland, the Browns ran the second fewest number of plays from 11-personnel (Adam Gase’s cup of tea). Cleveland’s primary personnel package was 12-personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs).
Out of that formation, in 2018, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant proved deadly in their limited time together. More work for the speed-twins would be a welcomed change for the Dolphins. And, with an assumed emphasis on the ground-game, the speed and threat of Taylor to run would’ve opened things up for Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.
Additionally, Tight End Mike Gesicki should be freed-up to work more as a slot receiver and give the Dolphins personnel flexibility without the need to substitute – a staple of the Pats offense under Josh McDaniels (and understudy, Chad O’Shea).
Regardless of who plays quarterback in 2019 for the Dolphins, finding out what the organization has in these high-potential players is the most important aspect. If Taylor increases the likelihood that Miami discovers stars/contributors in Wilson, Grant, and Drake, then there’s no question why the ‘Phins should roll with Taylor over an inexperienced, obvious tank proposition in Jake Ruddock or Luck Falk.
Some additional highlights and breakdowns for your viewing pleasure:
Scramble prowess
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Gets aggressive and hits a perfect deep throw
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Grip, rip, touchdown.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Under thrown interception
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 12, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Analysis: Cornerback Eric Rowe
The Dolphins announced early Wednesday morning a one-year contract for former Patriots and Eagles Cornerback Eric Rowe. The deal is worth, at maximum, $3.5 million, with escalators in the deal unknown at this time.
The incentives likely focus on games and snaps played, as Rowe has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. After an injury-free rookie season in Philadelphia Rowe was traded to New England where he worked for three years under new Dolphins Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer.
According to Pro Football Focus, 65 of Rowe’s 136 snaps last season came on the perimeter. Rowe was in the slot for 56 reps, a 47%-41% disparity. The other 15 snaps came in the box (12), at free safety (2), and on the defensive line (1) – the beauty of Brian Flores’ amoeba defense.
The rest of Rowe’s career has been divided up as such:
Numbers provided by Pro Football Focus
|Year
|Total Snaps
|Perimeter
|Slot
|Other
|Special Teams
|2017
|441
|115
|285
|27
|14
|2016
|594
|489
|58
|40
|7
|2015
|679
|455
|14
|36
|174
With Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick in-house, and a void at the perimeter corner position alongside Xavien Howard, it’s logical to assume Miami views Rowe as an outside option.
Rowe, a 6-1 corner from The University of Utah, destroyed the scouting combine in 2015. He was a top performer across all testing metrics including a 3.97 short-shuttle, 6.7 three-cone, and 4.45 forty-yard-dash time.
A big weekend in Indianapolis, along with press and mirror skills, Rowe was selected in the second round, 47th overall, by the Eagles. Draft Expert Lance Zierlein nailed his projection of Rowe’s play in his draft notebook from 2015.
Rowe’s experience in the slot could help transition Minkah Fitzpatrick into the fulltime free safety position. Fitzpatrick flourished in the slot during McCain’s absences due to injury in 2018, but the Dolphins are open to maximizing the talents of their star rookie.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
Last season in New England Rowe played into the boundary if the offense lined up with one receiver to that side of the formation. He would alternate between press and press-bail flipping his backside to the sideline and playing safe coverage.
When the offense jammed two options into the boundary (short side of the field), Rowe flipped over the field (wide side) and covered the slot man-up. Rowe’s change-of-direction allows him to handle the two-way (in-cut and out-cut responsibility) goes that every nickel runs into.
That role would jive well with the skills of Howard, just as it did with fellow-lockdown corner, Stephone Gilmore, in New England.
All things told, Rowe is a physical corner. His job in New England was to take the point in trips and bunch formations and reroute those players into his help, match-up on slot receivers and detached Y tight ends, and play the boundary-side corer. His lack of long speed will show up, but can mostly be masked by scheme.
He’s a try-hard player that hustles to the ball. Rowe has no reservations about getting his nose dirty and making a tackle. This is an intriguing signing with low risk and plenty of upside. The odds are stacked against moves like this paying off, but the thinking behind it is clear – Rowe fills a very clear, specific role on this Dolphins team.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
Erick Rowe creating some teaching tape regarding hustling to the ball. pic.twitter.com/LFvPfDXSME
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019
A theme is developing for the Dolphins early, tepid offseason approach. Rowe is the third of Miami’s four signings (one of which, a surprise re-signing) with considerable medical issues. February signing, Tank Carradine, and Rowe have missed more games than games-played the last two seasons while Devante Parker’s soft tissue problems are well-known among Dolphins fans.
A heavy shoe should drop today in Davie with a variety of cuts to high-priced veterans. As always, Locked On Dolphins will have the quickest, most comprehensive coverage of all the day’s activities.
Miami Dolphins
Farewell to the Legend, Cam Wake
Though stressful at the start, the circuitous route provides perspective and, ultimately, a more compelling story. For a living-legend like Cam Wake, the path to NFL stardom was anything but easy. From undrafted Bally Total Fitness employee, to unanimously adored by Dolphins fans, Wake’s journey included a stint in Canada that began with a name change.
Derek Cameron Wake started his collegiate career as a linebacker. Despite impressive testing metrics, which included a 43.5-inch vertical jump, Wake’s middling production at Penn State (8.5 career sacks) led to an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants.
Wake would last two months in Giants’ camp before several unfruitful tryouts around the league landed him a job as a mortgage broker. Refusing to accept the death of his dream, Wake took the Bally job with the intention of “staying ready” in case the phone rang one last time.
And it did ring, but it wasn’t the NFL.
The man who started answering to his middle name, only because of a clerical error on a nametag, would head to Canada to play for the BC Lions. Transitioning from linebacker to a fulltime defensive end, Wake won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The transcendant CFL production piqued the interest of the NFL. Wake worked out for eight of the 17 teams that expressed interested and ultimately chose a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal was worth up to $4.9 million total, and paid Wake a $1 million signing bonus.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
That investment remains the best decision the Miami Dolphins organization has made since drafting Jason Taylor in the 1997 NFL Draft.
After a promising rookie season as a part-time player, Wake earned a fulltime role in 2010 – his second season in the NFL. Wake posted 14 sacks, 21 tackles-for-loss, and three forced fumbles.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
After a dip to 8.5 sacks in 2011, Wake surged with a vengeance in 2012. Notching 15 sacks and three more forced fumbles, Wake earned first team all-pro honors. The five-time pro-bowler and three-time second team all-pro probably doesn’t offer the volume statistics to earn a bust in Canton, but his efficiency metrics during the prime of his career are unparalleled.
Wake’s PFF Positional Grade Rankings from 2010-2016
|2010
|4th
|2011
|8th
|2012
|3rd
|2013
|12th
|2014
|4th
|2015
|4th
|2016
|5th
37-year-old Cameron Wake had the second-best pressure percentage (18.9%) out of 73 edge defenders with at least 250 pass-rush snaps in 2018#FinsUp https://t.co/CYwzSSYLOX pic.twitter.com/OewP8eQJGq
— PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) February 23, 2019
Cameron Wake ranks 4th of all defenders in pressure % since 2013 #Dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/HF3usoQS4X
— PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) September 13, 2017
A decade, and 98 sacks after it all started Wake, a 37-year-old free agent of a team in transition, makes one last career change ahead of the 2019 season. The determination Wake displayed back in his Bally days provided foreshadowing into the type of professional the Tennessee Titans are getting (Wake agreed to a three-year deal Tuesday).
Most players Wake’s age have been out of the league long enough for Hall of Fame eligibility. With 70 sacks post-30th birthday, Wake isn’t at all interested in fading into his post-football-life. At Dolphins OTAs last May, Wake divulged the required sacrifices to reach this uncharted territory for a pass rusher.
“Back in 2005 I made the decision to give up beer and fried food. When it’s 3rd and 10 and [that guy] is hurting or [this guy] is gassed, I’m ready to go. I know I have an extra step on him because I didn’t have that beer or that burger.”
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
The only thing more impressive than Cam Wake’s on-field production is his discipline away from the gridiron.
“People ask me all the time, [like] what is a cheat meal or a cheat day like for you. I tell them there is no cheat, this is my lifestyle. Every sacrifice has a reward. Whatever the pull is for you, whether it’s the beach, partying, girls, fishing, golf, the South Florida weather, whatever it is you have to sacrifice it to see the results.”
Prior to the 2015 season, during the tedious roundsof non-football related questions lobbed by journalist eager for a quote, Wake discussed the last dessert he enjoyed.
“I took a vacation to France and had a pastry over there, but that’s it.”
That mindset never dissipated, even with all the success and enough career earnings to last multiple lifetimes.
“If I get just one extra sack, it was all worth it. All of that stuff will be there when the game is gone. Partying, video games, pizza, girls, they’ll all be there, trust me.”
That 2015 season would provide another seemingly insurmountable obstacle. With seven sacks in as many games, Wake suffered a torn Achilles on a bitter Thursday night in Foxboro – an injury that sometimes ends the career of players a decade Wake’s junior.
But that was never in the cards for Wake. Just nine months removed from a surgery that typically carries a 10-12-month recovery period, Wake registered 11.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, and picked up his lone career interception for a surprise playoff Dolphins team.
Wake would take home NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors for those efforts.
He only played in one playoff game in his Dolphins career and the last two seasons didn’t go as Wake would’ve preferred form an individual and team-success standpoint. During a decade of utter football frustration in Miami, Derek Cameron Wake provided ‘Phins fans a reason to get out of their seats.
I think I speak for everyone that has ever donned the aqua and orange when I say thank you. Thank you for everything you meant to this town, this team, and these fans, Mr. Wake.
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 11, 2019
Sources for this article provided by the following:
Miami Dolphins
One Man Remains from the Dolphins 2014 Draft Class
When news broke late Monday night that Ja’Wuan James was signing with the Denver Broncos, it signaled the end of another recent Dolphins draft class.
Walt Aikens, selected in the fourth round (pick 125 overall), is the only member of the 2014 class to see a second contract with the Dolphins. That deal pays Aikens $1.5 million per year to captain Miami’s special teams unit.
James goes to the former team of yet another former-Phin in Billy Turner. Turner, Miami’s third round pick (67th overall) in 2014, today signed a lucrative deal with the Packers. Joining James, Landry, and Turner as one-and-done deals in Miami are Tight End Arthur Lynch, Linebacker Jordan Tripp, Wide Receiver Matt Hazel, and Defensive End Terrance Fede.
At the very least, this draft class produced three quality starters and two contributors on special teams and on the defensive line rotation – albeit with other organizations. And that’s more than can be said about the previous class.
The 2013 Dolphins class produced no second contracts and a lot of immediate flameouts in its own right. This only compounds the fact that Miami’s 2012 draft class said goodbye to three starters after their rookie contracts in Miami.
Hardly the ideal model for building around a rookie first-round quarterback.
