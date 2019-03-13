Dolphins Miss Out On Tyrod Taylor – Here’s the Thinking

The Dolphins expressed interest in former Browns and Bills Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but the free agent has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor would have served as a consolation to the two franchise caliber quarterbacks that will likely be out of reach come draft night (Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins). Based on Miami’s relaxed approach to the offseason, collecting a pair of compensatory picks in the process, the Dolphins seem content to punt on finding the franchise passer until 2020.

In Taylor, Miami sought to traverse what promises to be a rocky bridge to greener pastures.

Dolphins Quarterbacks Coach, Jim Caldwell, had Taylor when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Taylor played sparingly in his time in Baltimore (35 passes thrown) and the offense was a similar adaptation to the scheme ran by Todd Haley in Cleveland last season.

Aesthetically different, the similarities in the route concepts are an indicator of Taylor’s strengths, but also his weaknesses. Mesh concepts (dual crossing patterns), hook-up throws (stick routes underneath the linebackers in zone coverage), and a “one-read-and-get-out” emphasis limited Taylor’s processing shortcomings.

Fast forward five years to Taylor’s short time in Cleveland. A half-decade should provide growth in terms of post-snap processing but, the truth is, that’s just not an element of Taylor’s game. The only real discernible difference between Haley’s operation, compared to Caldwell’s in Baltimore, is the number of under-center vs. shotgun snaps.

It didn’t take Haley but one game to pull back the reigns on his quarterback after a dreadful showing week-one in Pittsburgh. Taylor was inaccurate, missed clear-as-day concepts that were designed perfectly for the defensive call, turned the ball over, and averaged under five yards per pass.

The only highlights available for Taylor in 2018 are scramble plays – he’s electric in that way. The best part of Taylor taking the controls in 2019 is that Chad O’Shea can likely conceal the true playbook he wants to unveil because of Taylor’s limited cerebral aptitude for the position.

This clip personified Taylor as a quarterback. Misses a blown coverage by the Steelers defense, escapes the pressure that buckles his protection, then flees out the backside for an impressive touchdown run.

Compounding the cognitive imperfections are flawed mechanics. Taylor often sees route developments a beat late and it forces him to rush his set-up. This often leads to awkward platforms and spraying the football all over the lot.

Haley attempted some tight-window shots prior to bailing on the complexities of his offense. Taylor would either A.) Pass up the throw altogether or, B.) sail the throw out of harm’s way.

Further compounding the instinct to take off after the initial read is not available, Taylor will often double-clutch when afforded both time in the pocket, and an opportunity to attack the defense vertically. In Buffalo, Taylor was an elite deep-passer, but it didn’t translate to Cleveland. Late, late, late.

A quarterback needs multiple pitches in his arsenal. It’s not just the ability to drive throws or finesse them over linebackers and under safeties (touch), it’s the recognition of appropriate times for the drive or touch pass.

Despite five defensive takeaways, and an entire extra period (overtime) in Pittsburgh, Taylor conducted the Browns offense to a meager 21 points. Haley’s frustrations came to the surface, via the game plan, the following week in New Orleans. He didn’t trust Taylor to do anything beyond managing the down-and-distance by calling the game ultra-conservative from the opening gun.

The Browns first drive included a stick throw followed by a run on third-and-four. Then, on the second drive, Taylor’s first two passes were screen plays.

His turnover numbers are a result of his timid play. If Dolphins fans grew tired of check-down Chad [Henne], or thought Ryan Tannehill threw short of the sticks too often, just wait till Taylor gets to town.

When he can’t escape immediate pressure, Taylor panics and is prone to the prayer throw.

Taylor isn’t a top-half of the league quarterback. If not for his elite scrambling and designed-run prowess, he would’ve been destined for alternative leagues years ago. But since running the football is part of the game too, he falls in line somewhere in the 25-30 range of best quarterbacks in the NFL.

When Taylor is able to play within the structure of the offense, and use the running game to supplement his skillset, he can piece together some decent stretches of play – even multi-game stretches.

Over the course of a 16-game season, however, his shortcomings will ultimately handcuff his offense and cost his team games.

The upshot for this would-have-been signing comes from the potential elevation of other play makers in the Miami offense. In Cleveland, the Browns ran the second fewest number of plays from 11-personnel (Adam Gase’s cup of tea). Cleveland’s primary personnel package was 12-personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs).

Out of that formation, in 2018, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant proved deadly in their limited time together. More work for the speed-twins would be a welcomed change for the Dolphins. And, with an assumed emphasis on the ground-game, the speed and threat of Taylor to run would’ve opened things up for Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

Additionally, Tight End Mike Gesicki should be freed-up to work more as a slot receiver and give the Dolphins personnel flexibility without the need to substitute – a staple of the Pats offense under Josh McDaniels (and understudy, Chad O’Shea).

Regardless of who plays quarterback in 2019 for the Dolphins, finding out what the organization has in these high-potential players is the most important aspect. If Taylor increases the likelihood that Miami discovers stars/contributors in Wilson, Grant, and Drake, then there’s no question why the ‘Phins should roll with Taylor over an inexperienced, obvious tank proposition in Jake Ruddock or Luck Falk.

