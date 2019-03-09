Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Signing Analysis: Tight End Dwayne Allen
The Dolphins announced Saturday a two-year deal for former Patriots Tight End Dwayne Allen. The Clemson product was selected by the Colts atop the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Allen’s deal will total $7 million and keep him with the team through the 2020 season. Allen was cut by the Patriots last week and his connection to new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea made Miami the logical landing spot. Guarantees and incentives have not yet been announced.
In Allen, Miami adds what amounts to an additional inline blocker. Allen’s targets in the passing game have diminished in recent years bringing his production in the passing game to an utter halt.
Allen played 32.6% of New England’s offensive snaps last season (365 total snaps). Playing behind future Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski, Allen was part of a tight end rotation that ran among the league’s lowest 12-personnel packages (2 tight ends) and went all season without a snap in 13-personnel (3 tight ends).
At press time, Allen likely slots in as the starter for what should be a ground-game-based offense predicted on ball control and strong defense.
Allen was on the field for 147 passing plays in 2018 (40.2% of his total workload). Of those 147 plays, Allen was asked to stay in and pass protect 41 times (28% of the passing plays and 11.2% of his total plays).
In those 41 pass protecting opportunities, Allen allowed three pressures (all hurries, not hits or sacks) for a pass blocking efficiency metric of 96.7%.
Thought more as a run-blocker, Allen’s run blocking grade ranked 45th among tight ends this past season. Go back to 2017, however, and Allen was the 8th top run-blocking tight end in the NFL, playing 340 snaps in that role.
We’ll start with his tape as a blocker in the run game.
Charles Harris shows up on Dwayne Allen’s highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/nUPwnq9aua
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen climbs to the second level with excellent technique to seal off Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/CO1FGtHQI9
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen seals off the backside edge with proper footwork and technique. pic.twitter.com/UF29lqg2Va
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen motions and wipes out the corner pic.twitter.com/AX2nodU5tG
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen saw just four targets in the passing game in 2018. Primarily working off the edge as a chip-and-release option simply to give the defense a different look from their own tendencies.
Dwayne Allen had four targets in the passing game in 2018 – here they all are. Audio on pic.twitter.com/nwns1nhVbZ
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen slides in atop the Dolphins depth chart having a general ripple effect on the tight end room. Mike Gesicki is now free to work more as a detached, supped-up receiver. Durham Smythe likely slides into the third tight end role and unless Nick O’Leary can covert to fullback, he might be cut – it would only cost the Dolphins $100,000.
The information provided comes courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. I’ll be doing these analytical and film studies on all the new, pertinent Dolphins acquisitions for 2019. (Brock Osweiler, for instance, is an example of a player that will not get a film review).
Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season
In another cost-saving move, the Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Danny Amendola after one season.
The Miami Dolphins purge had already been underway with guys like Ted Larsen and Andre Branch getting released, but now you can add Danny Amendola on to that list.
The news was first broken by Ian Rappoport and should not be a huge surprise. The move could hardly be considered a shocker for a rebuilding Miami Dolphins team and since Amendola wasn’t guaranteed anything for 2019, it made sense to relieve nearly $6 million worth of money that he would’ve been owed in 2019.
Danny Amendola was barely a weapon for the Dolphins in 2018 and logged 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are going to be the guys in the spotlight moving forward, and Amendola’s release solidifies that notion.
Danny Amendola originally signed a two-year deal last off-season in 2018, which could’ve been worth up to $12 million. Amendola will likely find another short-term contract with some other team, though. He’s 33, but someone will offer him a one-year deal, I’m sure.
This is just another move in a roster reconstruction. It’s obviously not the first cap casualty and it’s almost certainly not going to be the last, as many believe DeVante Parker is also going to be cut. Danny Amendola‘s release made almost too much sense and Miami could very well look for a slot-receiver replacement in this year’s draft, maybe someone like Andy Isabella, David Sills or JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen
Even miracle workers don’t have job security.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have cut offensive guard Ted Larsen.
Dolphins are cutting Andre Branch and Ted Larsen, per league source.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 7, 2019
Initially being signed to be the starting left guard in 2017, Larsen suffered a knee injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return – missing the first 8 games of the season. He returned to the lineup and started the final 8 games, but struggled mightily during that time, and was quickly replaced by prized free agent Josh Sitton in 2018.
But with Sitton going down with a season-ending rotator cuff injury in Week 1, Larsen was thrust into starting duty more often than we would have liked and stayed there for the remainder of the season.
In his 2 seasons with the Dolphins, Larsen played 521 snaps in 2017 (50.24%) and 751 snaps in 2018 (81.63%).
Larsen is just another example of yet another failed iteration of the Miami Dolphins offensive line during Ryan Tannehill‘s tenure. While you can’t really expect much from a veteran starter making $5.65m over 3 years, Larsen’s inconsistent play and constant turnstile performances were frustrating to watch, even if the salary was equivalent to a backup.
Still, without Ted Larsen, we might not have one of the greatest plays in Miami Dolphins history. And because of that one block, Dolphins fans 15 years from now will still remember his name and associate him with something productive.
And that’s a hellova lot more than most Dolphins players can associate with this century.
Teammates set up a red carpet at Ted Larsen's locker, w/path lights, a retractable barrier and bouncer (Laremy Tunsil) in honor of his block during the Miami Miracle. Because if there's one thing O-linemen love, it's an over-the-top spotlight on them. (Am told Larsen hates it.)
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) December 19, 2018
Robert Quinn reportedly a hot name in Miami Dolphins trade talks
Robert Quinn reportedly being shopped
The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild, so it’s not surprising that numerous players that are still under contract have found themselves in trade talks.
One of the hottest names in those trade rumors? Robert Quinn, the defensive end that the Miami Dolphins traded a 2018 fourth-round pick for just last off-season.
Robert Quinn is certainly not safe as he enters the final year of a four-year contract extension that he initially signed with the L.A. Rams. The Dolphins traded for him during the 2018 off-season to help bulk up the pass rush.
The report was initially broken by Ian Rappoport on NFL Network. Rappoport hit the nail on the head with a synopsis of the free-agency pass-rushing market and how it’s flooded with legitimate talent. Trading Robert Quinn could become a reality for a team looking to get ahead of the market and snag a still-young defensive end.
It wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade, as the Dolphins traded a fourth-rounder for him last year, so the yield would likely be another Day 3 pick. If I have to make a prediction, I’ll estimate a fifth-round pick.
During the one-year sample size in 2018, Robert Quinn still flashed production, although it came in spurts, appeared unfinished, and didn’t reflect on the stat line.
The Dolphins would save around $13 million off the cap if they relieve Robert Quinn from the roster, according to Over the Cap. With $0 guaranteed in 2019, it could be a good situation for a team looking for some short-term help on the defensive line while the Dolphins look to unload some bloated contracts.
It’s also worth noting that the Dolphins will save the same amount if Robert Quinn is a pre-June 1 cut, so Quinn is probably one-and-done in Miami, either way.
