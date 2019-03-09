Free Agent Signing Analysis: Tight End Dwayne Allen

The Dolphins announced Saturday a two-year deal for former Patriots Tight End Dwayne Allen. The Clemson product was selected by the Colts atop the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Allen’s deal will total $7 million and keep him with the team through the 2020 season. Allen was cut by the Patriots last week and his connection to new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea made Miami the logical landing spot. Guarantees and incentives have not yet been announced.

In Allen, Miami adds what amounts to an additional inline blocker. Allen’s targets in the passing game have diminished in recent years bringing his production in the passing game to an utter halt.

Allen played 32.6% of New England’s offensive snaps last season (365 total snaps). Playing behind future Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski, Allen was part of a tight end rotation that ran among the league’s lowest 12-personnel packages (2 tight ends) and went all season without a snap in 13-personnel (3 tight ends).

At press time, Allen likely slots in as the starter for what should be a ground-game-based offense predicted on ball control and strong defense.

Allen was on the field for 147 passing plays in 2018 (40.2% of his total workload). Of those 147 plays, Allen was asked to stay in and pass protect 41 times (28% of the passing plays and 11.2% of his total plays).

In those 41 pass protecting opportunities, Allen allowed three pressures (all hurries, not hits or sacks) for a pass blocking efficiency metric of 96.7%.

Thought more as a run-blocker, Allen’s run blocking grade ranked 45th among tight ends this past season. Go back to 2017, however, and Allen was the 8th top run-blocking tight end in the NFL, playing 340 snaps in that role.

We’ll start with his tape as a blocker in the run game.

Charles Harris shows up on Dwayne Allen’s highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/nUPwnq9aua — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019

Allen climbs to the second level with excellent technique to seal off Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/CO1FGtHQI9 — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019

Allen seals off the backside edge with proper footwork and technique. pic.twitter.com/UF29lqg2Va — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019

Allen motions and wipes out the corner pic.twitter.com/AX2nodU5tG — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019

Allen saw just four targets in the passing game in 2018. Primarily working off the edge as a chip-and-release option simply to give the defense a different look from their own tendencies.

Dwayne Allen had four targets in the passing game in 2018 – here they all are. Audio on pic.twitter.com/nwns1nhVbZ — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019

Allen slides in atop the Dolphins depth chart having a general ripple effect on the tight end room. Mike Gesicki is now free to work more as a detached, supped-up receiver. Durham Smythe likely slides into the third tight end role and unless Nick O’Leary can covert to fullback, he might be cut – it would only cost the Dolphins $100,000.

The information provided comes courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. I’ll be doing these analytical and film studies on all the new, pertinent Dolphins acquisitions for 2019. (Brock Osweiler, for instance, is an example of a player that will not get a film review).

@WingfieldNFL