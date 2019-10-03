Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Targets by Position for the 2020 Miami Dolphins
“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, we’ve positioned ourselves where we can do anything, or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.” – Chris Grier, September 17, 2019
After a pair of home drubbings to kick off the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins’ brass felt it necessary for newly appointed Executive Vice President Chris Grier to answer questions from the media. Questions about where exactly this team — a team that had lost those two games by a combined score of 102-10 — is going.
Grier spoke with clarity. He spoke with consistency to the message relayed to the masses when Stephen Ross cleaned house on New Year’s Eve. Miami’s empowered General Manager discussed the irrefutable offers made by Houston and Pittsburgh that sent promising young players in Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick out of town.
The most revealing aspect of Grier’s availability, and the lone detour from the discussions of the grand plan to acquire many draft picks, was his proclamation about free agency.
“We’ll build very aggressively,” Grier said when asked if the front office will wait until the team is more established before spending big on the open market. “We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything.”
The pile of money accounts for roughly $150 million — fun coupons, as it were. With proverbial “road work” signs plastered throughout the roster, here are the best options at each position for Miami to explore.
Scheme fit, possibility of the player exiting his current team, resources the draft has to offer, and market value were all examined carefully when constructing this list. (Some data points provided by Pro Football Focus).
Quarterback: None
With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen under contract next season, the need to support the imminent highly-drafted quarterback with a veteran can be handled in-house. Rosen certainly provides more upside on the field, but Fitzpatrick’s knowledge of the scheme and the league would better prepare the rookie for Sundays.
Rosen’s upside and significantly cheaper contract will probably outweigh the mentorship that Fitzpatrick can offer. The best case scenario would probably be to retain Fitzpatrick and pedal Rosen for a draft pick as close to the one the team gave up for him last April.
Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $557K APY
Market Value: $5M APY (Dion Lewis, Duke Johnson deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Melvin Gordon’s return
Melvin Gordon’s holdout didn’t bear any fruit, but he’s back in the building and the Chargers could become incentivized to extend his contract. If they are, Ekeler likely hits the open market. His fit in the offense is seamless. The Dolphins want to pump the ball to the backs in the passing game, utilize the screen and feature backs that can pass protect.
On top of a 96% catch rate, six touchdowns, and an average of 6.13 yards per touch (10th in football) through four games, Ekeler is 9th in first downs via the rush, and hasn’t allowed a hit on his quarterback this season in pass protection. He leads all tailbacks in receiving yardage and total touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ekeler is 26th among all backs in yards after contact average. He runs with exceptional balance and finishes runs with attitude. His lateral agility and elusiveness keeps the playbook open between all man and zone schemes.
He was a three-time academic All-American in college, and his testing numbers at his pro day were through the roof. Ekeler checks every box the Dolphins look for in a player.
Austin Ekeler has the goods. He’s a three-down player with terrific balance and lateral movement. He’s the ultimate mismatch curator the Dolphins offense needs. pic.twitter.com/RYJtdTxpwN
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Wide Receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos
Previous Contract: FA Deal worth $11M APY
Market Value: $10M APY, short-term (Tyler Boyd deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Antiquated scheme, no quarterback in Denver
Sanders turns 33-years-old in March, I’m perfectly aware. As the Dolphins are currently constructed, they need a technician of a route runner to run the inside routes and exploit linebackers and zone coverage. Devante Parker and Preston Williams are the trees on the outside, and the current production from the slot has been nil.
Sanders still gets it done with nuance. He’s a technician that attacks leverage and blind spots to uncover early in the pattern. Chad O’Shea wants to go empty from a variety of personnel packages, primarily 11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs). In that look, Sanders can draw two-way-go matchups inside and provide Miami’s rookie quarterback with a veteran security blanket.
Health has been a problem, but Sanders is back with a vengeance this year. He’s catching 67.6% of his targets for 13 yards per reception. His 2.04 yards-per-route-run mark ranks 21st among receivers with 20 targets this season.
Emmanuel Sanders will be 33 in March, but he’s still producing like a young pup. Creating two-way-go’s for a route runner like Sanders will go a long way in Chad O’Shea’s offense. pic.twitter.com/FVNKwphW51
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $525K APY
Market Value: $1.5M APY (Darren Fells deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Jack Doyle, possible re-signing Eric Ebron
Alie-Cox comes cheap because of the dying nature of his position. Inline blocking tight ends aren’t at the epidemic level of the fullback yet, but the money the league pays for those services would suggest it’s heading that way.
The 270-pound tight end is PFF’s 16th-graded run blocker and 8th-graded pass blocker among tight ends. In this offense, juxtaposition at tight end is vital. Durham Smythe has a role on the team, but if the front office wants to double down on hand cuffing Mike Gesicki (who I believe is a big part of the future plans), Alie-Cox is a logical option to be that link.
Mo Alie-Cox is a perfect complementary option to Mike Gesicki to help free up the mismatch weapon. pic.twitter.com/6n2ZJKe4yh
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Offensive Tackle: George Fant, Seattle Seahawks
Previous Contract: Re-signed One-Year, $3.1M APY
Market Value: $3M APY (D.J. Fluker deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Already paying Duane Brown, playing sixth OL behind Brown and Germaine Ifedi
Not the marquee name you were looking for, certainly, but Fant falls in line with the Dolphins prototype at the position. He’s big, he’s long, and he has the athletic profile to grow into a dominant NFL tackle.
The wide wingspan (not accurately available online) is in line with Miami’s signings this offseason, but the athleticism is what sets him apart. Fant jumped 37 inches vertically, and 109 inches in the broad jump at his pro day. He blazed a 4.83-second forty-yard sprint in that workout as well.
Fant is a former basketball play still developing his game in year-four in the NFL. He’s the ball of clay that Miami can sign as competition at either tackle position. If he loses the job, he’s an adept swing tackle that can come onto the field in heavy personnel (sixth offensive lineman).
George Fant’s tape isn’t what will get him paid, its the traits that will attract a coaching staff to get him up to speed. Those traits jive with what Miami did at the position throughout the 2019 acquisition phase. pic.twitter.com/bJT8bfgIdy
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Offensive Line Interior: Brandon Scherff, Washington
Previous Contract: First-Round Rookie Deal, $5.3M APY
Market Value: $14M APY (Highest paid guard, Zack Martin)
Why He Might Be Available: Dan Snyder
Nobody wants to play in Washington these days. Reports are that, despite the club’s offer to Brandon Scherff, the two remain far apart from an agreement to extend Scherff’s stay in the nation’s capital.
Scherff is going to get paid, that’s what happens when top-shelf players hit the open market. If Joe Thuney shakes free in New England he’ll be the preferred option, but it sounds like the Patriots have no intentions of letting him escape.
With Scherff, the Dolphins would be getting the game’s premier run blocking right guard. The Iowa product plays with power. He offers enough lateral movement skills to bring that sheer strength out on the edge. He’s not the smoothest bender or pass protector, but he gets the job done.
Allowing a sack and three pressures through four games, a down-year for Scherff in pass protection would still be better than anything Miami currently has at the position. In 2018, Scherff surrendered one sack and just one additional hit on the Washington quarterbacks. He committed only two fouls, though it should be mentioned he only played 503 snaps.
The eight games Scherff missed last season brought his career total to 11 out of a possible 68. Scherff calls the torn pectoral “a fluke,” but he’ll have to prove that with a clean bill of health this season. He missed Giants game with an ankle injury, but is set to return this Sunday against the Patriots.
Brandon Scherff is the road grader the Dolphins offensive line needs. pic.twitter.com/RnM6Zrc0B5
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Defensive Edge: Efe Obada, Carolina Panthers
Previous Contract: International Pathway, $570K APY
Market Value: $3.5M APY (Barkevious Mingo deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Backup in Carolina, only 70 snaps this year
It’s time for Miami to start reaping the rewards of the development of other programs. Obada, a product of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, is a perfect fit for the edge position in this Dolphins defense. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, he has the size to take on the outside gap in the run game, but also the explosiveness to win one-on-one pass rush situations.
With 35 5/8” arms, Obada displays the heavy hands that Patrick Graham and Marion Hobby prefer from their defensive linemen. He’s off to a slow start this year in the production department, and his playing time is a big reason for that. Obada has played only 70 snaps, but the strides he’s made against the run from last year are tangible.
Obada is certainly on the budget end of this position group. Jadeveon Clowney would be the real prize, but the Dolphins can’t spend top-of-the-market money at every position. Obada did apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks 14 times last season on just 108 pass rush reps.
Efe Obada’s football development isn’t complete, but the International Pathway Program product has the long arms, build, and heavy hands that Miami covets in a DE. pic.twitter.com/gmhWjvt5G9
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Defensive Interior: Adam Butler, New England Patriots
Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $557K APY
Market Value: $5M (Malcolm Brown deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Talent and production all over the defense, especially the DL
Adam Butler is one of the many examples of the New England model at work. He arrives as an undrafted free agent, gives the club three years of production, and then departs to beef up the Patriots compensatory cupboard.
Butler checks many of the boxes Miami wants on the interior defensive line. Most importantly, he’s already playing in the same scheme he’d transition to upon signing in Miami. He’s contributing in both phases (run and pass) in his third season. Butler has already racked nine QB pressures (3 sacks) and nine run-stops.
Without an invitation to the combine, Butler had to dazzle scouts at his pro day, and boy did he. He’s not the most impressively built player, or the fastest, but his 7.5-second three-cone time would’ve been second best in 2017 in Indianapolis. Those quick feet make him an ideal sub-package interior rusher.
With one pressure every 10 pass rush snaps, and nearly a run-stop every other running down, Butler might be driving his price to steep levels on the DT market.
Adam Butler is ready-made to jump ship and join his former coach in Miami. Active hands, light feet, and lateral agility all make him perfect for a defense that loves to run games up front. pic.twitter.com/qMC1YRGVDW
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Linebacker: Kyler Fackrell, Green Bay Packers
Previous Contract: Re-signed one-year deal, $2.1M
Market Value: $3.75M (Markus Golden deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Green Bay has three OLBs in the top 16 for pay rate (Smith, Smith, Gary).
After a career-year in 2018, Fackrell has been relegated to backup duty in Green Bay. Giving way to high-priced free agents Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Fackrell has been reduced to a 30% player (down from 58% last season).
When Miami hired Patrick Graham, one could assume he would bring the 3-3-5 bear package that the Packers regularly run. One of the focal points of Graham’s linebacker’s corps in Green Bay was Fackrell defending the edge and rushing the passer.
Fackrell has nine pressures this season on just 37 pass rush snaps. He’s built similarly to Kyle Van Noy, and he could fill that considerable missing piece to this Dolphins defensive adaptation of the New England scheme.
Last year, Fackrell had 23 quarterback pressures (13 hits, 10.5 sacks) and 27 run-stops. He misses to many tackles, but the tape shows a player that can do his job within the scheme and provide pressure — that’s worth a lucrative free agent deal.
Kyler Fackrell was relegated to backup duty by virtue of Green Bay’s off-season acquisitions, but his 2018 production, familiarity with Patrick Graham, and ideal scheme fit make him a 2020 FA option. pic.twitter.com/fFh939JLEK
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Cornerback: Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Previous Contract: First-Round Rookie Deal, $2.2M APY
Market Value: $13.5M APY (A.J. Bouye deal)
Why He Might Be Available: Too many mouths to feed in Dallas
The job that Brian Flores had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t a carbon copy of what Jones would do in Miami, but his versatility is what Fitzpatrick was billed to be as a college prospect. Jones, a corner by day, safety by night, is one of the best defensive backs in football.
Presently a perimeter cornerback, Jones ranks 19th in yards per coverage snap among all corners with at least 75 coverage reps. He’s allowing just 50% completion rate and just 5.5 yards per pass. He has four stops in the running game, and his time at safety will showcase how good he is defending the run — he has just one missed tackle this season.
He fits the prototype with length, long-speed, agility, and the ability to move all over the formation. Nearly exclusively a corner this year, and in 2018, Jones primary position in 2017 was free safety. He only played 396 snaps at that spot and was in the box or in the slot for an additional 313 snaps.
In this defense, a scheme that requires safeties to come down and cover, and asks everyone to support in the run game, there isn’t a better fit than Byron Jones.
Byron Jones is a gifted player. Size, strength, long-speed, versatility… he’s everything Miami thought it had in Minkah Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/BpbXUo7cvr
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Safety: Vonn Bell, New Orleans Saints
Previous Contract: Second-Round Rookie Deal, $1M APY
Market Value: $8.5M APY (Malcolm Jenkins, Tony Jefferson deals)
Why He Might Be Available: Too many mouths to feed in New Orleans
Miami can finally get out of the awful Reshad Jones contract after this season without a severe, punitive cost. After that, the club could opt to offer Bell a similar deal and get better production from the position. Fulfilling the Patrick Chung role in the defense, Bell is as instinctive and diverse between man and zone coverage. He plays with the alpha mentality that changes the temperature in the locker room.
He’s not the fleetest of foot, but condensing his responsibilities and tasking him with tight-ends, robber coverage, and restricting him to the hook zones and flats can mitigate that shortcoming.
Bell was PFF’s third-highest graded run defending safety last season. He racked up 29 run-stops and 82 total tackles. This year, he’s the belle of the ball — number one on PFF. He’s on track to top those 29 stops (8 in the first 4 games), and he’s already matched his pass breakup production from last year.
His lack of ball production could give Miami a discount, and they’ll need to pair him with a rangy free safety, but there’s an immediate fit in this scheme.
Players that play with passion and anger add an element of toughness to your football team. That, in addition to the game’s premier run-defending safety, is Vonn Bell. pic.twitter.com/E106Frnif0
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Free agency, in the NFL, is a year-long courting process. Despite all the tampering rules and restrictions, it’s the job of the agent to gage the market for his client, and you can bet that’s currently underway. In this exercise, I spent roughly $65 million. Granted, Miami won’t be able to sign everybody, but this gives you an idea of the prototype they’ll shop for at each position, and how the team can manage its budget in this imminent spending spree.
Chris Grier promised to be aggressive, to attack the many holes on this roster with free agent cash and draft picks. These players listed above all fit a need with a ready-made plan in place to get production out of every single one should they put pen to paper in Miami.
None of this is a guarantee; it’s an inexact science. The only guarantee is that this team will look almost unrecognizable from the one we’re watching in 2019. And to take that a bridge further, the roster will be entirely unidentifiable from the final year of the Adam Gase regime.
I get the sense that’s just fine with Dolphins fans.
Tank Tracker Vol. 3: Dolphins drop to 0-4, interest in Jordan Love?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 3; we’ll talk about the Miami Dolphins dropping to 0-4, Jordan Love, and pitfalls in the Dolphins’ path
And then there were four
The rat race at the bottom of the rankings is still in full swing, but we’re down to four contestants who have yet to win a game: Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals.
Interestingly enough, the Dolphins will play two of those teams. They’ll be playing the Redskins after the Fins’ Week 5 bye. Maybe Washington can eke out a win and give the Dolphins a bit of breathing room as they descend into the abyss.
Let me check the schedule here… OK, they’ll be playing the Patriots this week. I expect both the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins to be winless for their exciting showdown in Week 6.
The Week 16 game featuring the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals could turn into the Tua Bowl at this rate.
Tale of two halves
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Chargers in their Week 4 bout this past weekend. It was a day-and-night performance for the Fins. They were competitive during the first half and rode on the coattails of a solid showing from Josh Rosen, but things came crashing down in the second half.
Much like the previous three games, the Miami Dolphins collapsed in the third and fourth quarters, and it ultimately sealed their fate.
Here’s a more complete and comprehensive breakdown of the game’s aftermath.
Tracking the Tank
The draft order is updated, and according to Tankathon, the Dolphins have the first overall pick. They also have the seventh, which comes from the Steelers, and the 25th, which comes from the Texans. The order went to the strengths of schedule for the four 0-4 teams.
The Dolphins have the lowest SoS of those four teams, but it’s worth noting that there are ten teams with lower SoSs (a lot going on there). The lowest is none other than the Buffalo Bills with an SoS of .355. The Dolphins are standing at .484, which is tied with two other teams, the Seahawks and the Raiders.
What are the chances?
Now that we’re heading into Week 5 of the season, I was curious what would be the percentages of the Dolphins getting the first pick. Luckily, Joe Schad has the answer via ESPN’s Football Power Index. I found some comfort in that number.
Miami Dolphins have a 77.6 percent chance at the #1 overall pick, per ESPN's FPI
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 26, 2019
#LaborOfLove
There’s been the #TankForTua movement for most of the year for the Dolphins, and it hasn’t slowed at all. But draft analyst Tony Pauline mentioned a fascinating nugget on Twitter that might give pause to some fans.
As you'll see in tomorrow's mailbag at PFN, I am hearing differently as there is a large portion of scouts at this point who believe Utah State's Jordan Love could well be the first quarterback selected, if he enters the draft. https://t.co/wFgNStrA0q
— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) October 1, 2019
In a second tweet in response to this Pauline goes on to mention that “They’ve [Dolphins] had their eyes on him since last season & and have said they really like Love.”
While I am a big fan of Jordan Love, I don’t believe he would be the pick unless Tagovailoa is already gone. That’s why the first overall pick for the Miami Dolphins is paramount.
There are a lot of physical tools to like, but Love is still raw. Although he’s draft-eligible now, he could also return to Utah State for 2020 to fine-tune things. If it weren’t for Tua, I would be banging the table for Love, but he’s not at the same level, either.
For a breakdown of Jordan Love, The Draft Network has a scouting report on the Aggie quarterback.
On The Clock Mock
There’s not a mock this week. I did one, and it was eerily similar to the first two I’ve done. Imagine that. There’ll be a mock next week with an added round and some updates to the big boards.
Chasing Chase or Tanking for Tua
I’ve started looking at other mock drafts; we’ve reached that point. I found one on Instagram that came from CBS Sports via JPG Visuals. I was taken aback by what I saw. Here’s the link to investigate for yourself, and I’m sure many readers will swiftly understand what raised my eyebrows.
With the first pick in the first round, the Miami Dolphins select Chase Young. Part of this might be interminable exposure to the tank movement, but it seems to me at this point when I see a selection in a mock, and it’s anyone other than Tua Tagovailoa, then the alarm sounds.
Imagine a world where the Dolphins take a prospect like Chase Young, and I have the gall to complain about it. I would love for Young to don the orange and aqua. Here’s the “but”. I think Tua Tagovailoa is an exceptional talent. Is he more special than Chase Young? That much I don’t know, but I’m hard-pressed to pass on the quarterback in this situation, though. Tagovailoa could completely metamorphose the franchise.
For a more conclusive, empirical look of how good Tua is, check out a Twitter thread from his game against Ole Miss courtesy of Locked On Dolphins’s Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL).
The Road to Perfection
The Dolphins are off to a good start in their pursuit of the perfect season. As I’ve already mentioned, the Miami Dolphins exploded out of the gate with an 0-4 start, but there will be some significant hurdles for them as they walk the long road to ruin.
The Redskins, Steelers, Jets, and Bengals stand out as notable speedbumps to the Dolphins’ goals. Mark your calendars, these games could become vital games with huge implications in the 2020 draft order.
Bye, Bye, Bye
For all your sports betting needs or if you’re looking for a little levity, look no further than former Dolphin Greg Camarillo for the inside scoop on the next Dolphins line.
Next week’s odd:#Dolphins (-12) vs the Bye
— Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) September 29, 2019
Still got some gas in the tank
This is not about THAT tank. Former Dolphin and Hurricane Frank Gore reached an incredible milestone this past weekend. He crossed the illustrious 15,000-yard threshold.
Frank Gore is in rare company, too. Gore has rushed for 15,0212 yards, and as it stands, he’s fourth place. He could reach third place this season by rushing for 249 more yards, which would surpass Barry Sanders. It’s always inspiring to see players break records and reach significant benchmarks in the NFL; this is a cool occurrence.
Tua Confirmed?
Did Brian Flores reveal his secret plan at the press conference? Let Locked On Dolphins’s Chris Kowalewski (@fintroopers) break down the hidden meaning behind some of Flores’ answers.
Brian Flores gives a clear explanation as to what he hopes to achieve with the #Dolphins’ 2019 season… pic.twitter.com/Jpt3OD3SQ2
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) October 1, 2019
Brian Flores Sees Improvements; Knows There’s “A Long Way To Go”
If there’s any winning to be done by the Miami Dolphins this season, the team has a lot of work to do as they head into the bye week.
Brian Flores knows it.
After facing off against a tough line-up of opponents to kick start the 2019 season, and his head coaching career, the Dolphins have been largely embarrassed on the field, now having been outscored 163 – 26.
Brian Flores has a grand and unenviable task on his hands to keep an inexperienced locker room together, to direct and oversee improvement and to keep his players focused on the remaining 12 games ahead.
Flores met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss his reflections upon the season to date and to express his thoughts as to where he has seen improvements so far.
On the team’s attitude overall after a winless start, he said:
“We’re going to move on and really look towards the next day and the next challenge. I think they’ll do that, but obviously there’s some disappointment in that locker room reflecting on the first four weeks of the season…”
It seems that Flores will always demand that his players remain mentally and emotionally strong. He wants them to stay determined and “Always upbeat, always positive. That’s what I’m looking for out of this group. To go the other way – it helps no-one.”
As for the first quarter of the season? Flores’s response as to how he thought it had gone was delivered with some of his trademark honesty:
“Not so good. We made a lot of changes to the roster, kind of building the team on the fly in a lot of ways… At the same time, trying to build a team, build some camaraderie, communication and build some rapport – I think that’s been a big part of these first four weeks. I think that’s trending in the right direction as far as the team coming together, getting to know each other, building relationships in the locker room, off the field, on the field. That to me is very, very important on a team… As far as on the field, we’ve got a long way to go and I think they [the players] know that.”
Flores noted that he has begun to see more positives show themselves, particularly in the past 2 weeks, but he is fully aware that they are “not good enough”. He added that the level of communication had improved “across the board”, as well as some improvement on 3rd down which had enabled them (at times) to sustain drives.
He was clearly and visibly irked by the handful of missed scoring opportunities and mentioned inconsistency with tackling and coverage as issues which needed to be fixed.
The first 4 weeks have come to a close and Flores’ goal for the 2nd quarter of the season is to “Put a full game together… Got to string more plays together consistently. And that’s everybody – players and coaches… But there’s a lot that goes into that. Culture, coaching, execution, fundamentals, conditioning.”
However, despite an 0-4 start to his head coach campaign, Flores doesn’t at all sound like a man who has been broken, beaten down. Instead he exudes the quiet confidence of leader and a teacher who has plans to obtain the best out of his students.
Flores claims to like his running back group, who have been largely unproductive and inconsistent behind a makeshift offensive line. He praised Kenyan Drake for his production and hard runs against the Chargers but added that Drake “Has to do a better job with ball security – that’s 2 weeks in a row where he lost one… We’ll do a lot of evaluating, we’ll evaluate the whole team…”
Defensive End, Taco Charlton, who leads the team with 2 sacks in his 2 games as a Dolphins is still learning the defense. Flores noted that Taco was out of position on a few snaps but added that he brings and energy and toughness to the defense. He has a “long way to go” from a pass rush standpoint in putting all of his skills together, but “there’s a lot of potential… [Taco had a] couple of good rushes, couple of not-so-good rushes. We’ll just keep working and I think he’ll help us.”
One thing you’d probably bet on, on a Brian Flores led team, is a certain level of discipline when it comes to penalties. In fact, despite some understandable miscommunication amongst such a rag-tag group, the Dolphins currently sit 4th in the league in terms of fewest penalties per game (5.8).
You’d be also entirely correct to assume that Christian Wilkins’ suplex and the resulting 15 yard unnecessary roughness penalty during Sunday’s loss annoyed him:
“It’s 10-10. We just missed a field goal and we’re right in it. We don’t need those. He knows that, I think everybody on the team knows that. I thought it was a bad penalty… I love Christian. He knows that. I’m gonna coach him hard, especially a kid like this who’s got so much ability and leadership potential. I think he’s gonna be here a long time and be the face of what we want to be about – and that’s not it… I was upset. I’m still upset, but it’s football. You’ve gotta get over things quickly.”
Jason Sanders, who missed field goal attempts of 51 and 53 yards on Sunday remains in Flores’ good books:
“He’s a good kicker, he can make these kicks. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, I still do. I just said that in front of the entire team. We’ll keep kicking him, and he’ll make them… He makes them in practice day after day, after day, after day. I think he’ll be just fine.”
Flores specifically named lineback Avery Moss and rookie guard/tackle Michael Dieter as the most improved players he had seen on the roster since their arrivals. “Michael Dieter has really made a lot of improvements since he got here… Go back to the first presseason game.. he looked like a deer in the headlights and now he’s out here playing tackle against the Dallas Cowboys, in a hostile environment and he didn’t bat an eye.”
Flores mentioned that the is “optimistic” that the team will see the return of Jomal Wiltz, Bobby McCain and Albert Wilson for the Dolphins’ next game against the Washington Redskins on 13 October. As for now, the Dolphins head into their bye week and Flores expects he’ll be required to take some time away from the facility:
“I think my wife has got something planned, so whatever she says, we’ll do. If it was up to me I’d be here, but it probably won’t be up to me.”
Something tells me he won’t be away for long.
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 4 vs. L.A. Chargers
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump to:
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Week 4 vs LA Chargers
PASSING CHART IN PROGRESS
(11 videos inside this thread breaking down Rosen’s game)
Josh Rosen Charting Project 2019 — week 4 vs. LA Chargers
Second throw of the game goes complete, but it personifies Rosen’s propensity to be a beat behind. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/veuhKgCbaP
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 1, 2019
For the second straight game, Josh Rosen had an opportunity to plant a temporary flag as the incumbent quarterback next season. Unfortunately, for Josh and the Dolphins, he and the offense came up small in the second half.
Rosen’s first half was okay, but a dreadful series of decisions and bad ball placement wrecked his second start in Miami.
Chad O’Shea significantly altered his plan from the previous week. An aggressive, air-it-out approach was substituted for a lot of heavy personnel, max protection, and a short passing game designed to complement the run game.
Rosen’s depth-splits were as follows Sunday against the Chargers.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|1/2 (50%)
|11-20 yards
|3/6 (50%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|14/16 (87.5%)
This was a product of helping out the tackles on either side of the formation. Miami would often jam multiple tight ends into nasty (tight) splits, motion a back to the same alignment, or chip the edge to help the tackles get into their pass sets before engaging the rusher.
The primary offensive package in the NFL is 11-personnel. While still the majority leader on passing plays, Miami came awfully close to using the sub-package offense more than the traditional three-receiver set (16 to 12).
|11-personnel
|16
|12-personnel
|7
|03-personnel
|3
|13-personnel
|2
Taking playmakers off the field in favor of better production led to a significant drop in air-yard rate. Rosen threw for an average of 6.91 air yards per pass — a 2.7-point reduction from last week.
The pass protection was better, too. The Dolphins surrendered 11 pressures on Rosen’s 28 drop backs (4 sacks, 2 hits, 5 hurries) for an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.46 seconds — .2 seconds better than last week.
The plan also called for more shotgun. Rosen was under-center for just two snaps on Sunday. The 92.9% shotgun rate was a 20% jump from last week.
Miami converted (first downs/touchdowns) on eight of the 28 drop backs — a conversion rate of 28.6% — just 3% better than last week.
Rosen was 4 for 10 on moving the sticks on third and fourth down, and accurate with 1 of 3 red zone throws. He was better into contested windows in this game, completing 5 of 8 throws for 61 yards and the interception. Though it should be stated, 25 of those yards came on the tipped reception by Preston Williams.
I tagged Rosen with 10 plays that he could’ve done more. Even in a game where the plan was to hide the quarterback, Rosen was off-target on four throws, he made seven poor decisions or reads, and was late on two plays independently (meaning there were three plays with multiple demerits).
As you’ll see in the video thread (multiple videos when you click the Twitter link), Rosen had his share of mistakes. He’s still a beat late off the top of his drop, he doesn’t see the field with anticipation, and he makes rash decisions that lead to back-breaking mistakes.
This was not a good showing from the Dolphins quarterback. He’ll have to play much better if he wants to be the starter next season.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
|1 (LAC)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
