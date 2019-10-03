Free Agent Targets by Position for the 2020 Miami Dolphins

“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, we’ve positioned ourselves where we can do anything, or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.” – Chris Grier, September 17, 2019

After a pair of home drubbings to kick off the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins’ brass felt it necessary for newly appointed Executive Vice President Chris Grier to answer questions from the media. Questions about where exactly this team — a team that had lost those two games by a combined score of 102-10 — is going.

Grier spoke with clarity. He spoke with consistency to the message relayed to the masses when Stephen Ross cleaned house on New Year’s Eve. Miami’s empowered General Manager discussed the irrefutable offers made by Houston and Pittsburgh that sent promising young players in Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick out of town.

The most revealing aspect of Grier’s availability, and the lone detour from the discussions of the grand plan to acquire many draft picks, was his proclamation about free agency.

“We’ll build very aggressively,” Grier said when asked if the front office will wait until the team is more established before spending big on the open market. “We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything.”

The pile of money accounts for roughly $150 million — fun coupons, as it were. With proverbial “road work” signs plastered throughout the roster, here are the best options at each position for Miami to explore.

Scheme fit, possibility of the player exiting his current team, resources the draft has to offer, and market value were all examined carefully when constructing this list. (Some data points provided by Pro Football Focus).

Quarterback: None

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen under contract next season, the need to support the imminent highly-drafted quarterback with a veteran can be handled in-house. Rosen certainly provides more upside on the field, but Fitzpatrick’s knowledge of the scheme and the league would better prepare the rookie for Sundays.

Rosen’s upside and significantly cheaper contract will probably outweigh the mentorship that Fitzpatrick can offer. The best case scenario would probably be to retain Fitzpatrick and pedal Rosen for a draft pick as close to the one the team gave up for him last April.

Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $557K APY

Market Value: $5M APY (Dion Lewis, Duke Johnson deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Melvin Gordon’s return

Melvin Gordon’s holdout didn’t bear any fruit, but he’s back in the building and the Chargers could become incentivized to extend his contract. If they are, Ekeler likely hits the open market. His fit in the offense is seamless. The Dolphins want to pump the ball to the backs in the passing game, utilize the screen and feature backs that can pass protect.

On top of a 96% catch rate, six touchdowns, and an average of 6.13 yards per touch (10th in football) through four games, Ekeler is 9th in first downs via the rush, and hasn’t allowed a hit on his quarterback this season in pass protection. He leads all tailbacks in receiving yardage and total touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ekeler is 26th among all backs in yards after contact average. He runs with exceptional balance and finishes runs with attitude. His lateral agility and elusiveness keeps the playbook open between all man and zone schemes.

He was a three-time academic All-American in college, and his testing numbers at his pro day were through the roof. Ekeler checks every box the Dolphins look for in a player.

Austin Ekeler has the goods. He’s a three-down player with terrific balance and lateral movement. He’s the ultimate mismatch curator the Dolphins offense needs. pic.twitter.com/RYJtdTxpwN — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Wide Receiver: Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos

Previous Contract: FA Deal worth $11M APY

Market Value: $10M APY, short-term (Tyler Boyd deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Antiquated scheme, no quarterback in Denver

Sanders turns 33-years-old in March, I’m perfectly aware. As the Dolphins are currently constructed, they need a technician of a route runner to run the inside routes and exploit linebackers and zone coverage. Devante Parker and Preston Williams are the trees on the outside, and the current production from the slot has been nil.

Sanders still gets it done with nuance. He’s a technician that attacks leverage and blind spots to uncover early in the pattern. Chad O’Shea wants to go empty from a variety of personnel packages, primarily 11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs). In that look, Sanders can draw two-way-go matchups inside and provide Miami’s rookie quarterback with a veteran security blanket.

Health has been a problem, but Sanders is back with a vengeance this year. He’s catching 67.6% of his targets for 13 yards per reception. His 2.04 yards-per-route-run mark ranks 21st among receivers with 20 targets this season.

Emmanuel Sanders will be 33 in March, but he’s still producing like a young pup. Creating two-way-go’s for a route runner like Sanders will go a long way in Chad O’Shea’s offense. pic.twitter.com/FVNKwphW51 — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $525K APY

Market Value: $1.5M APY (Darren Fells deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Jack Doyle, possible re-signing Eric Ebron

Alie-Cox comes cheap because of the dying nature of his position. Inline blocking tight ends aren’t at the epidemic level of the fullback yet, but the money the league pays for those services would suggest it’s heading that way.

The 270-pound tight end is PFF’s 16th-graded run blocker and 8th-graded pass blocker among tight ends. In this offense, juxtaposition at tight end is vital. Durham Smythe has a role on the team, but if the front office wants to double down on hand cuffing Mike Gesicki (who I believe is a big part of the future plans), Alie-Cox is a logical option to be that link.

Mo Alie-Cox is a perfect complementary option to Mike Gesicki to help free up the mismatch weapon. pic.twitter.com/6n2ZJKe4yh — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Offensive Tackle: George Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Previous Contract: Re-signed One-Year, $3.1M APY

Market Value: $3M APY (D.J. Fluker deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Already paying Duane Brown, playing sixth OL behind Brown and Germaine Ifedi

Not the marquee name you were looking for, certainly, but Fant falls in line with the Dolphins prototype at the position. He’s big, he’s long, and he has the athletic profile to grow into a dominant NFL tackle.

The wide wingspan (not accurately available online) is in line with Miami’s signings this offseason, but the athleticism is what sets him apart. Fant jumped 37 inches vertically, and 109 inches in the broad jump at his pro day. He blazed a 4.83-second forty-yard sprint in that workout as well.

Fant is a former basketball play still developing his game in year-four in the NFL. He’s the ball of clay that Miami can sign as competition at either tackle position. If he loses the job, he’s an adept swing tackle that can come onto the field in heavy personnel (sixth offensive lineman).

George Fant’s tape isn’t what will get him paid, its the traits that will attract a coaching staff to get him up to speed. Those traits jive with what Miami did at the position throughout the 2019 acquisition phase. pic.twitter.com/bJT8bfgIdy — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Offensive Line Interior: Brandon Scherff, Washington

Previous Contract: First-Round Rookie Deal, $5.3M APY

Market Value: $14M APY (Highest paid guard, Zack Martin)

Why He Might Be Available: Dan Snyder

Nobody wants to play in Washington these days. Reports are that, despite the club’s offer to Brandon Scherff, the two remain far apart from an agreement to extend Scherff’s stay in the nation’s capital.

Scherff is going to get paid, that’s what happens when top-shelf players hit the open market. If Joe Thuney shakes free in New England he’ll be the preferred option, but it sounds like the Patriots have no intentions of letting him escape.

With Scherff, the Dolphins would be getting the game’s premier run blocking right guard. The Iowa product plays with power. He offers enough lateral movement skills to bring that sheer strength out on the edge. He’s not the smoothest bender or pass protector, but he gets the job done.

Allowing a sack and three pressures through four games, a down-year for Scherff in pass protection would still be better than anything Miami currently has at the position. In 2018, Scherff surrendered one sack and just one additional hit on the Washington quarterbacks. He committed only two fouls, though it should be mentioned he only played 503 snaps.

The eight games Scherff missed last season brought his career total to 11 out of a possible 68. Scherff calls the torn pectoral “a fluke,” but he’ll have to prove that with a clean bill of health this season. He missed Giants game with an ankle injury, but is set to return this Sunday against the Patriots.

Brandon Scherff is the road grader the Dolphins offensive line needs. pic.twitter.com/RnM6Zrc0B5 — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Defensive Edge: Efe Obada, Carolina Panthers

Previous Contract: International Pathway, $570K APY

Market Value: $3.5M APY (Barkevious Mingo deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Backup in Carolina, only 70 snaps this year

It’s time for Miami to start reaping the rewards of the development of other programs. Obada, a product of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, is a perfect fit for the edge position in this Dolphins defense. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, he has the size to take on the outside gap in the run game, but also the explosiveness to win one-on-one pass rush situations.

With 35 5/8” arms, Obada displays the heavy hands that Patrick Graham and Marion Hobby prefer from their defensive linemen. He’s off to a slow start this year in the production department, and his playing time is a big reason for that. Obada has played only 70 snaps, but the strides he’s made against the run from last year are tangible.

Obada is certainly on the budget end of this position group. Jadeveon Clowney would be the real prize, but the Dolphins can’t spend top-of-the-market money at every position. Obada did apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks 14 times last season on just 108 pass rush reps.

Efe Obada’s football development isn’t complete, but the International Pathway Program product has the long arms, build, and heavy hands that Miami covets in a DE. pic.twitter.com/gmhWjvt5G9 — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Defensive Interior: Adam Butler, New England Patriots

Previous Contract: UDFA Rookie Deal, $557K APY

Market Value: $5M (Malcolm Brown deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Talent and production all over the defense, especially the DL

Adam Butler is one of the many examples of the New England model at work. He arrives as an undrafted free agent, gives the club three years of production, and then departs to beef up the Patriots compensatory cupboard.

Butler checks many of the boxes Miami wants on the interior defensive line. Most importantly, he’s already playing in the same scheme he’d transition to upon signing in Miami. He’s contributing in both phases (run and pass) in his third season. Butler has already racked nine QB pressures (3 sacks) and nine run-stops.

Without an invitation to the combine, Butler had to dazzle scouts at his pro day, and boy did he. He’s not the most impressively built player, or the fastest, but his 7.5-second three-cone time would’ve been second best in 2017 in Indianapolis. Those quick feet make him an ideal sub-package interior rusher.

With one pressure every 10 pass rush snaps, and nearly a run-stop every other running down, Butler might be driving his price to steep levels on the DT market.

Adam Butler is ready-made to jump ship and join his former coach in Miami. Active hands, light feet, and lateral agility all make him perfect for a defense that loves to run games up front. pic.twitter.com/qMC1YRGVDW — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Linebacker: Kyler Fackrell, Green Bay Packers

Previous Contract: Re-signed one-year deal, $2.1M

Market Value: $3.75M (Markus Golden deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Green Bay has three OLBs in the top 16 for pay rate (Smith, Smith, Gary).

After a career-year in 2018, Fackrell has been relegated to backup duty in Green Bay. Giving way to high-priced free agents Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Fackrell has been reduced to a 30% player (down from 58% last season).

When Miami hired Patrick Graham, one could assume he would bring the 3-3-5 bear package that the Packers regularly run. One of the focal points of Graham’s linebacker’s corps in Green Bay was Fackrell defending the edge and rushing the passer.

Fackrell has nine pressures this season on just 37 pass rush snaps. He’s built similarly to Kyle Van Noy, and he could fill that considerable missing piece to this Dolphins defensive adaptation of the New England scheme.

Last year, Fackrell had 23 quarterback pressures (13 hits, 10.5 sacks) and 27 run-stops. He misses to many tackles, but the tape shows a player that can do his job within the scheme and provide pressure — that’s worth a lucrative free agent deal.

Kyler Fackrell was relegated to backup duty by virtue of Green Bay’s off-season acquisitions, but his 2018 production, familiarity with Patrick Graham, and ideal scheme fit make him a 2020 FA option. pic.twitter.com/fFh939JLEK — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Cornerback: Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Previous Contract: First-Round Rookie Deal, $2.2M APY

Market Value: $13.5M APY (A.J. Bouye deal)

Why He Might Be Available: Too many mouths to feed in Dallas

The job that Brian Flores had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t a carbon copy of what Jones would do in Miami, but his versatility is what Fitzpatrick was billed to be as a college prospect. Jones, a corner by day, safety by night, is one of the best defensive backs in football.

Presently a perimeter cornerback, Jones ranks 19th in yards per coverage snap among all corners with at least 75 coverage reps. He’s allowing just 50% completion rate and just 5.5 yards per pass. He has four stops in the running game, and his time at safety will showcase how good he is defending the run — he has just one missed tackle this season.

He fits the prototype with length, long-speed, agility, and the ability to move all over the formation. Nearly exclusively a corner this year, and in 2018, Jones primary position in 2017 was free safety. He only played 396 snaps at that spot and was in the box or in the slot for an additional 313 snaps.

In this defense, a scheme that requires safeties to come down and cover, and asks everyone to support in the run game, there isn’t a better fit than Byron Jones.

Byron Jones is a gifted player. Size, strength, long-speed, versatility… he’s everything Miami thought it had in Minkah Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/BpbXUo7cvr — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Safety: Vonn Bell, New Orleans Saints

Previous Contract: Second-Round Rookie Deal, $1M APY

Market Value: $8.5M APY (Malcolm Jenkins, Tony Jefferson deals)

Why He Might Be Available: Too many mouths to feed in New Orleans

Miami can finally get out of the awful Reshad Jones contract after this season without a severe, punitive cost. After that, the club could opt to offer Bell a similar deal and get better production from the position. Fulfilling the Patrick Chung role in the defense, Bell is as instinctive and diverse between man and zone coverage. He plays with the alpha mentality that changes the temperature in the locker room.

He’s not the fleetest of foot, but condensing his responsibilities and tasking him with tight-ends, robber coverage, and restricting him to the hook zones and flats can mitigate that shortcoming.

Bell was PFF’s third-highest graded run defending safety last season. He racked up 29 run-stops and 82 total tackles. This year, he’s the belle of the ball — number one on PFF. He’s on track to top those 29 stops (8 in the first 4 games), and he’s already matched his pass breakup production from last year.

His lack of ball production could give Miami a discount, and they’ll need to pair him with a rangy free safety, but there’s an immediate fit in this scheme.

Players that play with passion and anger add an element of toughness to your football team. That, in addition to the game’s premier run-defending safety, is Vonn Bell. pic.twitter.com/E106Frnif0 — Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019

Free agency, in the NFL, is a year-long courting process. Despite all the tampering rules and restrictions, it’s the job of the agent to gage the market for his client, and you can bet that’s currently underway. In this exercise, I spent roughly $65 million. Granted, Miami won’t be able to sign everybody, but this gives you an idea of the prototype they’ll shop for at each position, and how the team can manage its budget in this imminent spending spree.

Chris Grier promised to be aggressive, to attack the many holes on this roster with free agent cash and draft picks. These players listed above all fit a need with a ready-made plan in place to get production out of every single one should they put pen to paper in Miami.

None of this is a guarantee; it’s an inexact science. The only guarantee is that this team will look almost unrecognizable from the one we’re watching in 2019. And to take that a bridge further, the roster will be entirely unidentifiable from the final year of the Adam Gase regime.

I get the sense that’s just fine with Dolphins fans.

@WingfieldNFL