Miami Dolphins
Great Shot, Kid. That Was One In A Million: A Draft Day Mock
I wonder what the odds are of guessing every draft pick correctly. Even in the first 2 rounds, let alone all 7.
Probably about the same odds as Luke Skywalker’s dastardly attempt to vandalize the Empire’s friendly space-based construction site in Star Wars.
However, I’ll certainly give it a go.
Draft Day is finally here. This year, amongst a global crisis, it is a weekend which could mark the history books as a pivotal moment in the Miami Dolphins’ march towards future success.
The Dolphins were the talk of the early 2019 season as they traded away promising talent to acquire more draft picks and ammunition for the 2020 draft, which in turn set them up for media criticism and mockery.
Combined losses of a 163-26 point differential to cap off the first quarter of the season certainly didn’t help, but the atmosphere around the Dolphins has since shifted following a promising 5-4 record in the final 9 games. Head Coach Brian Flores has since been widely praised for keeping his team on the track of competition and hard work, and a litany of NFL free agents specifically signed new contracts with the Dolphins, eager to be guided by Miami’s new regime.
The time has finally come for the Dolphins to select their hopeful stars – to identify which of the young rookies figure to fit in the system which they are building for the future.
There are a million other mock drafts pumped out there on an annual basis – perhaps one of them is even correct. No one will know for sure until the final pick is in.
LockedOnDolphins has even compiled it’s own writers’ draft predictions for Rounds 1 and 2. In that mock, I put on my Dolphins’ head – tainted by the smokescreens and noise which has accumulated over the past several weeks, to throw a best guess at what I could see the Dolphins doing in the opening rounds of the draft.
For this one, I’m adopting the mantle of Dolphins’ GM to play at picking who I would take if I was in charge of Miami’s war room. Loading up the Mock Draft Simulator at TheDraftNetwork.com, my virtual connection was complete and the Bengals were on the clock…
- Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB
- Redskins – Chase Young, EDGE
- Lions – Jeffrey Okudah, CB
- Giants – K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE
- Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB
For me, this pick is a no-brainer should Tua be available at #5. I still firmly believe that the Dolphins should be wary of the Chargers’ affection for Tua and the possible need to trade up to solidify the pick. Stuck in the NFL medicrity pool between 7-9 and 9-7 for what feels like an eternity, the Dolphins haven’t been in a natural position to acquire one of the draft’s top QB prospects, let alone one who many consider to be the best in the draft. Injury or not, the Dolphins find themselves in position to swing the bat and they will find out in due time whether or not they hit the home run. The reward here is potentially too good to pass up.
- Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB
- Panthers – Derrick Brown, IDL
- Cardinals – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE
- Jaguars – CJ Henderson, CB
- Browns – Isaiah Simmons, LB
- Jets – Tristan Wirfs, OT
- Raiders – Henry Ruggs III, WR
- 49ers – CeeDee Lamb, WR
- Buccaneers – Mekhi Becton, OT
- Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR
- Falcons – Javon Kinlaw, IDL
- Cowboys – Jeff Gladney, CB
- Dolphins – Jedrick Wills, OT
In all seriousness, having Jedrick Wills fall this far down the draft is probably less likely than seeing Tua fall to #5. Regarded as one of the four top tackles in the draft, Wills wil have significant interest for his services. But as GM for this mock, I can only follow the board as it falls, and the opportunity to grab the Alabama RT to protect Tua’s blind side is not one which I can pass up. An instant starter and a huge upgrade to the Dolphins’ offensive line, this would be a dream scenario for the Dolphins in Round 1 of the Draft.
- Raiders – Kristian Fulton, CB
- Jaguars – Xavier McKinney, S
- Eagles – Jaylon Johnson, CB
- Vikings – Justin Jefferson, WR
- Patriots – Jordan Love, QB
- Saints – Denzel Mims, WR
- Vikings – AJ Epenesa, EDGE
- Dolphins – Grant Delpit, S
At pick 26, several players remained on the board as possibilities for the Dolphins here. The option to pick up a starting LT in Andrew Thomas was certainly tempting, but was overridden by the chance to add an infusion of talent to Miami’s defensive backfield. LSU’s star safety accumulated 65 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 INTS in 14 games for the National Champions and would bring a steadiness and toughness to the Dolphins’ safety group to compliment their star CB duo of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, building a fearsome secondary.
- Seahawks – Andrew Thomas, OT
- Ravens – Patrick Queen, LB
- Titans – Josh Jones, OT
- Packers – Jalen Reagor, WR
- 49ers – Neville Gallimore, IDL
- Chiefs – D’Andre Swift, RB
Round 2
33. Bengals – Isaiah Wilson, OT
34. Colts – Brandon Aiyuk, WR
35. Lions – Zack Baun, EDGE
36. Giants – Ezra Cleveland, OT
37. Chargers – Austin Jackson, OT
38. Panthers – Kenneth Murray, LB
39. Dolphins – Cesar Ruiz, IOL
Ruiz is widely considered as the best interior offensive lineman in the 2020 draft and the Michigan prospect would bring versatility to a Dolphins OL group which has yet to be solidified. With the ability to line up at center or guard, he has excellent quickness and plays every snap through the whistle. Not to mention that the selection of Ruiz would please Dolphins owner and fellow Michigan alum, Stephen Ross. I would love this value at Pick #39.
40. Texans – Ross Blacklock, IDL
41. Browns – Lucas Niang, OT
42. Jaguars – Marlon Davidson, IDL
43. Bears – Antoine Winfield Jr, S
44. Colts – Justin Madubuike, IDL
45. Buccaneers – KJ Hamler, WR
46. Broncos – Noah Igbinoghene, CB
47. Falcons – Jonathan Taylor, RB
48. Jets – Michael Pittman Jr, WR
49. Steelers – Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL
50. Bears – Terrell Lewis, EDGE
51. Cowboys – Jeremy Chinn, S
52. Rams – Joshua Uche, EDGE
53. Eagles – Jordan Brooks, LB
54. Bills – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
55. Ravens – Tee Higgins, WR
56. Dolphins – JK Dobbins, RB
Running back is another position of huge need for Miami. With Jordan Howard added as a free agent, the Dolphins have one rostered player who has proven himself as a starting caliber RB. As the position itself becomes devalued around the NFL, this spot is a perfect time for the Dolphins to find themselves one of the top-tier talents. Starting 9 picks earlier, Jonathan Taylor was taken off the board by the Falcons, with Clyde-Edwards Helarie being selected by the Bills at 54. In my books, Helaire or JK Dobbins sit at the top of the RB picks who would fit in the Dolphins scheme and the selection of Dobbins, reportedly a favourite of coach Eric Studesville, was an easy choice to make here.
57. Rams – Jonah Jackson, IOL
58. Vikings – AJ Terrell, CB
59. Seahawks – Curtis Weaver, EDGE
60. Ravens – Matt Hennessy, IOL
61. Titans – Davon Hamilton, IDL
62. Packers – Cole Kmet, TE
63. Chiefs – Trevon Diggs, CB
64. Seahawks – Robert Hunt, IOL
So there we have it. Yet another mock draft to join the millions of others online which will more-than-likely find themselves proven wrong in only a matter of hours.
But as fans, the speculation which still lingers in these final moments is what keeps us going and peaks the excitement until anything becomes official.
The chance to land a game-changing talent, in any round, brings hope for the future and fuels interest and a fiery dedication in fans all over the globe.
For those who follow me on Twitter, you’ll already know where my I pin my hopes among the stars…
Beginning tomorrow, in a galaxy not so far, far away…
EPISODE IX: THE EMPIRE STRIKES QUARTERBACK#NFLStarWarsDraft #TuaTagovailoa @Tuaamann @NFL pic.twitter.com/5xVdTiGDkP
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) April 22, 2020
Count me in with the list of fans who will be celebrating on Thursday night if the Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa.
The wait is almost over to hear those magical, nerve-wracking words…
“The Miami Dolphins are now on the clock”.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Miami Dolphins
The Josh Rosen Conundrum
As Miami Dolphins fans set their sights on the future of the franchise, one potential savior has fallen far from our heavenly graces.
Brought in using “extra” ammunition acquired in a draft day trade with the New Orleans Saints, Chris Grier and the rest of his staff figured they were getting a franchise quarterback for a bargain when they mortgaged two draft picks for the (former) 10th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Josh Rosen.
On the surface this can be viewed as a good trade. Though risky, the reward could far outweigh the premium it typically costs to obtain top-tier quarterbacks. Teams are virtually irrelevant without a perennial top-10 quarterback under center, which explains why the Dolphins have been an afterthought for a large majority of the 21st-century.
Josh Rosen with the pass ✅
Undrafted rookie Preston Williams with the one-handed grab ✅
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RGVTGIS2y2
— ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019
Fans have been yearning to solve this position for years, and the Dolphins presented us with our first legitimate opportunity since they drafted Ryan Tannehill 8th-overall in the 2012 NFL draft.
As a fan, how can I be mad at that? This team recognizes that the only way they’re going to become popular and prominent again is if they find themselves a quarterback, and Grier took a risk to try and make that happen.
Why I’m Glad
There’s a chance the Dolphins can make the Super Bowl with average quarterback play, but for any football team to be a perennial playoff contender they need a quarterback that’s elite. Otherwise, you’re the 2016 (10-6) Miami Dolphins; in the playoffs one year, on the fringe the other nine.
Using non-guaranteed lottery tickets we call draft picks to put yourself in a position to be a perennial playoff contender is always the correct answer. And when the Dolphins swung a trade for the former 10th-overall pick, we all felt hopeful for our future – even if we were skeptical of the player.
Here’s what Josh Rosen is dealing with in Miami, via @Ihartitz. This is brutal. pic.twitter.com/cDSkDSBQrz
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2019
After all, it’s not like we paid a premium for Josh Rosen.
For a 2019 2nd-round pick (#62) and a 2020 5th-round pick (#154), the Dolphins essentially owned the 10th and 11th overall picks in the 2018 draft – a win for anyone that views players as stock.
Since the Arizona Cardinals were on the hook for his $10.5m signing bonus, the Dolphins obtained a potential starting quarterback for roughly $7m….over 3 seasons! That’s a bargain even as a backup quarterback.
The only thing Josh Rosen needed was time to grow, and the “tanking” 2019 Miami Dolphins presented the perfect opportunity. Everything was setup beautifully. They were either going to win with the future of their franchise, or experiment their way to a better answer in the 2020 NFL draft.
Why I’m Aggravated
I like that the Dolphins are willing to use high draft picks on quarterbacks, but their strategy of trying to maximize the most-vital position at bargain prices clearly isn’t cutting it.
A.J. Feeley, Chad Henne, John Beck, and Pat White all cost 2nd-round picks, and none of them were retained as backups, let alone reliable starters. Josh Rosen is potentially one week away from joining that list.
Jumped the route!@AtlantaFalcons LB Jermaine Grace intercepts Josh Rosen's pass. #ATLvsMIA pic.twitter.com/iqm11JfrhN
— NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019
The Miami Dolphins watched the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans risk additional first round picks in 2017 to secure their franchise quarterbacks. Those teams moved up from 27th and 25th-overall respectively to set themselves up for the next decade while the Dolphins sat put at 22 and drafted Charles Harris.
Ironically, the Dolphins made the “safest” draft pick in 2018 by taking Minkah Fitzpatrick 11th-overall, and subsequently watched the Baltimore Ravens land the league’s MVP in Lamar Jackson.
It’s fair to point out that plenty of teams make these mistakes, but why do the Dolphins constantly make them?
I understand it may be more-difficult to scout and project how a college quarterback will translate to the NFL, but in the case of Josh Rosen, Daunte Culpepper, A.J. Feeley and even guys like Trent Green and Joey Harrington, the evidence was already there.
Josh Rosen played behind the worst offensive line in 2018; why did the Dolphins believe he would perform better after coming to the team with the second-worst offensive line in 2018?
Instead of using the 2019 2nd-round pick they paid for Rosen on an offensive linemen, the Miami Dolphins are likely going to use one of their 1st-round picks in the 2020 draft to select that solution. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have definitively drafted a young defensive end, a starting running back, a stud wide receiver, or a top-notch safety rather than forcing an offensive lineman with the 18th-overall pick?
What Were They Thinking?
After going through an extensive interview process, the front office, Stephen Ross and Brian Flores had to walk away in unison with Flores’ “winning” mentality. No matter how hard they tried to strip the team of talent, Flores was going to put his best players on the field in an effort to win.
This was the culture he was building…and this completely contradicts the main reason you purchased Josh Rosen.
Did the team really expect a young quarterback to grasp his third offensive playbook in three years, adjust to a new environment, handle the overall learning curve as a sophomore player, and come out on top against the 14-year veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick? If the idea was to win from the start, Fitzpatrick was always the answer.
Which means the Dolphins were either ill-prepared for the move they made, or the team intended to give Rosen time to grow, but he didn’t show “it”.
Look at the reaction of his teammates. This is why Josh Rosen isn’t talking thr starting job any time soon. pic.twitter.com/vP1gNbYll1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Either way, it all goes back to the Dolphins inability to identify the most important position on the roster.
I love that they’re willing to risk their assets to benefit the team, I just with they’d risk them a little wiser.
Miami Dolphins
Fire in the smoke: Miami Dolphins draft strategy still heavily veiled
MIAMI, FL (Locked On Dolphins) – Yep, it’s only a week away, the 2020 NFL Draft, that is. One of the more exciting football events of the year is just around the corner. The Miami Dolphins, like any other NFL team, have had their fair share at the epicenter of the ever-turning rumor mill.
Wait. It might not be a fair share. It might be the lion’s share when you take into consideration all the quarterback chatter the Dolphins have generated over the past several months. It almost seems like every quarterback prospect under the sun, at least all the presumed first-rounders, has been connected to the Miami Dolphins at one turn or another: Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa. Wasn’t there even a day-long earful about Jalen Hurts at one point, too?
What I’m driving at is that there’s been a lot of smoke in this year’s draft process. There are always smokescreens in the months leading up to the draft, but this year seemed different because the Dolphins have a big question mark at the quarterback position in 2021 and beyond.
As I mentioned earlier, the team has been intertwined with all the heavy-hitter quarterback prospects. I also mentioned all the smoke, too. I’d like to think that there’s a fire in there somewhere.
Fans and analysts alike have been navigating through pillars of smoke in hopes of finding the furtively dampered fire. I think what has happened is that we all, and I’m including myself in this, have lost our bearings and have spun in circles.
My point is that there have been rumors for several different scenarios for the Dolphins to take at the fifth pick. There’s going to be speculation, fan theories, and conspiracies for all the things that Dolphins do or don’t do, say or don’t say.
It all boils down to it being part of the process; some analysts will connect the right dots and mock the correct selection to the Dolphins at five, but it won’t be because Chris Grier and Brian Flores are bending their ears.
And all the misinformation buzzing around, it’s a boon to holding one’s cards close to the vest. The rumors could’ve been exacerbated this year, too, more so than usual. The potential to selecting and having the long-term need for a quarterback is a large driving force of the back-fence talk related to the Dolphins.
But what is there really in the smoke? There might be some truth to one of the rumors that has circulated this spring, but unfortunately, there’s no way of confirming it. There will only be the opportunity to retrofit the reality to the rumors that have already gone through their shelf-life once the selections are written in ink.
It feels like an overdressed way of saying “I don’t know,” but that’s the closest kernel of truth to the fire. Rumors today will be outcast and withered by next week. And the rumors next week will be outdated by the last-minute false-flag that will trickle out on Thursday morning or afternoon.
So until then, I’ll be enjoying the remainder of the predraft process stumbling through the smog. We’re only a week away from discovering the heat source.
Miami Dolphins
Turning the Machine in the Right Direction
Nearly a year ago, 11 months to be precise, I wrote this piece for Locked On Dolphins: “Small, Important Steps in the Right Direction”. It was me opining on what I felt like were a series of small steps Miami, specifically Chris Grier and the front office had taken in the right direction just after the Draft. At the time, Miami had accumulated a Draft Pick haul of a: 1st rounder, two 2nd rounders, a 3rd, two 4ths, a 5th, two 6ths, and two 7ths. We know war chest has expanded, and Miami’s sure to put that to effective use in just over a month at the 2020 NFL Draft.
So, where are Miami now?
Well, that’s an interesting question, but I’ll attempt to answer it. With a haul of 11 free agents, counting TE Michael Roberts who was signed before the new League Year, Miami’s managed to fill some of the holes the exited 2019 with. Perhaps most important, despite shelling out big money deals, all of them are structured in smart, team-friendly ways. Kudos to Chris Grier and Brandon Shore for that. It’ll pay dividends down the road.
With the Draft still a month away, at least as things stand with the COVID-19 outbreak right now, Miami’s needs have become clearer. Quarterback was always and still is the top priority for the Draft. Running Back is a need still, and there’s a plethora of top notch backs in this year’s class. Offensive Line, obviously. Miami can use help across the board there. With the defensive free agent signings, I’m not sure edge defenders are a need anymore, but I think Miami will still bargain shop there. Safety, specifically free safety, and a true nose tackle round out the needs list. At lest in my mind.
With 14 picks, and Miami probably won’t use all of them to make actual picks – I think some get used in trade ups and some get pushed to 2021 – Miami will likely be able to fill that remaining chunk of needs, which is a great place to be in. Perhaps Miami still shops around a bit in free agency, maybe for O-line depth or a cheap running back, but I think the focus now narrows to the Draft. Since that’s next month, let’s review the free agent crop.
Free Agent Fits
Our pal Travis Wingfield has done plenty of in-depth reporting on all of Miami’s free agent signings, so I’m going to give you my broad stroke takes on what Miami’s added this past week.
Edge Setters
Miami added defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah to help set the edge against the run. Kyle Van Noy is an outside linebacker with a sneaky amount of strength and ability to play with heavy hands and good leverage who can help set the edge too. What this means for Miami’s defense is that we’ll likely see more 4-man defensive fronts. Remember, when Brian Flores called the Patriots defense in 2018 his most used for formations were:
4-2-5 (307 snaps)
3-3-5 (226 snaps)*
3-2-6 (132 snaps)
4-3 (97 snaps)
* With the 3-3-5 package, there’s really two versions: The Bear front and the slide front. The Bear front typically included bigger defensive lineman to cover the opponents G-C-G with Hightower and Trey Flowers or Kyle Van Noy on edges, with Van Noy or Elandon Roberts off-ball. Think of the slide front as really a 4-2 front, but you have an OLB playing as a stand-up DE.
A potential hidden bonus here is that both Lawson and Ogbah have some experience playing in stand-up OLB/DE roles. Shaq Lawson did it some at Clemson and Ogbah had some limited experience in doing so last year with the Chiefs. I think Ogbah was used primarily as a rusher as I haven’t seen snaps of him dropping into coverage from that spot. But he’s been aligned there.
With the additions of Lawson, Ogbah and Van Noy, Miami’s going to try and be able to find analogs similar to Van Noy himself, more on that in a minute; Ogbah compares pretty well in play style to how the Pats used Adrian Clayborn and Deatrich Wise that year; and Lawson’s versatility might lend him to be used in some, and I stress some, of the capacities in which they used Trey Flowers. With Van Noy, in 2019 he was almost an exclusive on-the-LOS edge LB. In 2018, his duties between being an edge player and off-ball linebacker were about 50-50. I don’t know that we’ll see that, but I think Van Noy’s snaps won’t be as an exclusive edge – he’s so versatile in how he can be used.
As much as I love Khalid Kareem and really like guys like K’Lavon Chaisson, Curtis Weaver, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Marlon Davidson I have a difficult time picturing Miami spending a top-level resource on an edge defender. I think they’ll take a stab on a guy that falls or try and find value later on like Trevis Gipson, Jason Strowbridge, Chauncey Rivers, James Smith-Williams, etc.
No Fly Zone Southeast
I’ll admit, I in no way shape or form saw Miami going after someone like Byron Jones. In fact, I wonder if the Patriots franchise tagging Joe Thuney meant that money Miami might’ve offered to him was “freed up” to pursue other options. And man, did Miami get a nice player in Jones. Yes, he doesn’t have a ton of interceptions, but he does have 20 PBUs the past two years, and 44 for his career – nearly nine a year.
I’m a little dumbfounded that so many Dolfans think this signing means that Xavien Howard is on the trade block. Why would he be? Why would you dismantle a CB tandem this good? I get that X had the legal issue, but that was dismissed. I feel like if Miami wanted him gone, he’d have been gone by now.
What it means having a tandem like Byron and X is that you have a pair of corners that excel at press, can play off man, can both play on either side of the formation, and both can travel to the slot. That gives them some really nice flexibility and the opportunity to get creative with coverages. I’ll be really intrigued if they add a FS that allows Bobby McCain to play in the slot more, like he did in 2015-17. Miami could disguise a lot if that becomes an option.
When you combine Jones with the additions of Lawson and Ogbah up front, and Van Noy as someone who can play on the LOS or off-ball, you have to tip your cap to Miami for adding help at all three levels of the defense.
Depth and Special Teams
Miami apparently isn’t bringing back Walt Aikens, who was their best special teamer the past few seasons. Instead, Miami opted to bring in a trio of damn good special teamers, two of whom were captains. The one that wasn’t, Elandon Roberts, figures to get a chance to play in some packages on defense, just as he did with New England, and is a core special teams guy. It wouldn’t surprise me if he ate some of Chandler Cox’s reps as a fullback either. He’ll be fun to watch on whichever unit he’s getting snaps at.
Kamu Grugier-Hill, a fellow 6th round pick mate of the 2016 Patriots Class with Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts, is an intriguing player. While he might have been a better fit for Miami’s previous staff under Gase and Burke, he’s a fantastic special teamer and has shown well as a blitzer and coverage linebacker. His presence probably means guys like Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson are in the danger zone.
Clayton Fejedelem is more a like-for-like replacement for Aikens. A hard-hitting safety who’s a demon on special teams. Fejedelem probably won’t get a lot of looks on defense, especially if Miami ends up drafting another safety, but the bonus with Fejedelem, as compared to Aikens, is if you have to call on him to play on defense, he’s going to be better equipped to handle it.
Improving the Ground Game
I’ll admit, with Ereck Flowers being the first reported signing of free agency, I was a little worried the ghosts of Jeff Ireland and Mike Tannenbaum were summoned by the Tequesta. Flowers reputation carries stains, but he played well the second half of 2019 as LG for the Redskins. I hope Miami leaves him there. Ted Karras comes over after playing as center for the Patriots in 2019. He’s a bigger guy than Daniel Kilgore. He’s smart. He’s tough. He struggles a little in space and with power. I do wonder if Michael Deiter gets a shot to compete with him at the C spot with Flowers at LG, where Deiter played last year.
Both Flowers and Karras will get the opportunity to block for newly signed running back Jordan Howard (a favorite of my wife’s as he’s a fellow Indiana Hoosier). Howard’s a bigger back at 225lbs, but he’s more well rounded than he is a power back. He can catch and be a weapon in the pass game. He’s also pretty savvy with inside and outside zone runs. With Chan Gailey and Eric Studesville working on the ground game, Howard’s sure to get plenty of use.
Tight end Michael Roberts has played just 12 games over the past three seasons due to injuries and poor play. He was traded to the Patriots last year but failed a physical cancelling the trade. Detroit waived him and he was claimed by Green Bay but failed a physical there. He battled weight gain, depression and had his left shoulder surgically repaired. More of a blocking TE, he roasted the Dolphins in 2018, naturally, when Detroit came to Miami. If Roberts plays up to his potential, I think he’s got the ability to challenge Durham Smythe for that #2 TE role – being an inline TE.
Prepping for April
While the Draft won’t have the party that Vegas would’ve offered, that’s the next major step for Chris Grier. Miami needs to get the Draft right. We’re talking 2017 Saints right. We’re talking 2019 Raiders right. Miami has the opportunity to inject a lot of talent, in addition to the quarterback, into this team.
Go figure that the year Miami as FINALLY loaded up on picks, the COVID-19 breakout has forced Pro Days and 30 Visits to mostly be cancelled. And unless something drastically changes in the next few weeks, Miami and the rest of the league aren’t going to have as much operating information as they normally do. Miami will have to rely more on scouting than in the past.
The outbreak also likely puts a dent into each team’s offseason program. Teams will have to head into their offseason programs storming to get ready for the season. Let’s hope Miami doesn’t have a truncated offseason like they did in 2011 under Tony Sparano, which lead to an 0-7 start.
For now, with quarantines in place, there’s likely not going to be a lot happening for the Dolphins between now and the Draft. Hunker down. Watch tape (Game Pass is free). Familiarize yourself with Flores’s scheme. Watch “Humble and Hungry” – I highly recommend it! But above all, stay safe. We can get through this together.
The Machine
You may recall Travis and I made a trip to Miami last year for the Bengals-Dolphins game. We were credentialed for it, meaning we were members of the media for that day. I think one of the most lasting impressions I have from that trip is just how many pieces work to create the “machine” that is each NFL team. Miami have a lot of great people in place.
I’d only ever been to one other Dolphins game in Miami. That was back in 2010. I don’t remember what Hard Rock Stadium was called at the time; it’s had many different iterations since it was Joe Robbie Stadium. But I remember walking around that stadium thinking it was dumpy. And I’d been to some dumpy stadiums – Old RFK Stadium for a Washington Nationals Game, whatever they call the Coliseum where the Raiders played, and the A’s still call home. Riverfront Stadium – the stadium of my youth. These were the stadiums that Hard Rock rivaled in 2010.
What Mr. Ross and Tom Garfinkel have done to the place is INCREDIBLE! I’ve been to Lucas Oil Stadium and the renovated version of Lambeau Field (2010 and 2016). Those two places are crown jewels. Hard Rock Stadium as it stands right now is nicer than both!
Miami’s building a fantastic new team headquarters and training complex. Travis and I stopped by Team HQ in Davie on our trip to pick up a parking pass for the game. The current HQ is nice (I live in Cincinnati and drive by Paul Brown Stadium daily on my way to work – that’s my comparison, but Miami’s is nicer), but it’s small. This new place is going to be world-class.
Brian Flores the Head Coach. While it’s only been a year with him at the helm, just by being in his presence, hearing him speak and listening to what the players said about him – there’s not a man in that building that wouldn’t run to the TNT Wall for him. Miami’s finally got the Head Coach they’ve longed for since Don Shula strode the sidelines.
The Dolphins have added 11 pieces so far, and the have the opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback in a month. If Chris Grier, Marvin Allen, Reggie McKenzie, Brian Flores, the staff, and the scouts get this right Miami’s going to have built one hell of a machine. Just in time for the post-Tom Brady Era in the AFC East.
It’s a wonderful time to be a Dolfan! All is certainly not right in the world. Not by a longshot. But in these trying times where we all need to cling to some form of solace, the Dolphins are providing one. It’s a small part of my everyday life, but it’s one of my favorite parts. Always has been. Always will be. FinsUp!
LATEST
- Great Shot, Kid. That Was One In A Million: A Draft Day Mock April 23, 2020
- The Josh Rosen Conundrum April 17, 2020
- Fire in the smoke: Miami Dolphins draft strategy still heavily veiled April 16, 2020
- Turning the Machine in the Right Direction March 22, 2020
- Free agency opens; Reshad Jones, Mike Hull lead Miami Dolphins cuts March 18, 2020
Steven
April 23, 2020 at 9:28 am
Best draft i’ve seen in a long time.