Ideal Lineups for the 2019 Miami Dolphins (1.0 Post Draft)
Mock draft season is fun for football writers for a couple of reasons. First, and foremost, the simulations generate clicks like nobody’s business. Then, if the writer is a genuine football fan, there’s the entertainment aspect of playing General Manager for all 32 teams.
With the exception of one, singular mock on the eve of the draft, I resisted the urge and stayed true to my “no mocks” policy.
But now the Dolphins have a football team; a nearly-full roster ready to embark on another season. With rookie minicamps just two days out, and organized team activities to come later this month, this will serve as our 1.0 version of a roster prediction piece.
Rather than telling you who’s going to make the team, without any real knowledge of how these players are fitting into the new landscape of the Miami Dolphins, I’ll do you one better — I’ll detail who belongs in which personnel package.
Let’s start with the offense.
Six positions, in an ideal world, will never come off the field. Each of the five offensive linemen and the quarterback are destined to play 100% of the offensive snaps. With an ensuing camp-battle at, quite literally, five of those six position, we won’t venture into who wins those competitions…yet.
There are nine offensive groupings that a play caller can choose from — with the exception of exotic packages (i.e. Miami’s 31-personnel package in 2018 with Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Brandon Bolden on the field). Those rarities make up less than 1% of any given offense’s package deployments, so we will refrain from getting too deep into the weeds.
The nine common offensive groupings are:
11 – (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
12 – (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR)
13 – (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR)
21 – (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR)
20 – (2 RB, 0 TE, 3 WR)
23 – (2 RB, 3 TE, 0 WR)
01 – (0 RB, 1 TE, 4 WR)
10 – (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR)
00 – (0 RB, 0 TE, 5 WR)
Miami is fortunate enough to have diversity and depth at each of the position groups. With size, speed, and capable bodies up-and-down the depth chart, Miami can substitute and frustrated defensive coordinators with mismatches.
|Package
|Running Backs
|Tight Ends
|Wide Outs
|11
|Drake
|Gesicki
|Wilson, Grant, Stills
|12
|Drake
|Gesicki, Allen
|Wilson, Grant
|13
|Ballage
|Allen, Smythe, O’Leary
|Stills
|21
|Drake, Cox
|Allen
|Wilson, Parker
|20
|Drake, Ballage
|Wilson, Grant, Stills
|23
|Drake, Cox
|Allen, Smythe, O’Leary
|01
|Gesicki
|Wilson, Grant, Stills, Parker
|10
|Drake
|Wilson, Grant, Stills, Parker
|00
|Wilson, Grant, Stills, Parker, Butler
Now, of course, any of these packages can institute substitutions throughout the course of the game, and for a variety of reasons. Injuries, fatigue, or even a more preferable matchup based on the opponent, you can bet Chad O’Shea will have multiple options for each of these packages.
The one, unnamed package that will certainly garner discussion, is the heavy package — extra offensive linemen. The Dolphins did it last year, and the Patriots made a habit of running a sixth big man onto the field under Josh McDaniels (O’Shea’s mentor). If he makes the team out of training camp, sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince has the makeup of an ideal sixth-linemen for the heavy package.
The defensive side of the ball is a little bit more complex. Rotation is much more common at all three levels of the defense. Substitution is necessity for conditioning purposes meaning you’ll often see a series-by-series rotation on the defensive line.
Just as the offensive side has positions that — ideally — don’t leave the field, defense has its 100% snap-takers as well. The free and strong safeties, the perimeter corners, and one — sometimes two — linebackers will take every rep.
With far less competition at these spots, I can confidently tell you that the five 100% players on Miami’s defense are: Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, and Raekwon McMillan — though McMillan could come off the field on third-and-long in lieu of a ‘backer more adept in coverage and as a blitzer.
You’ve probably read about the Dolphins defense featuring a hybrid between 4-3 and 3-4 looks — don’t listen to that. This defense is far more complex than pigeonholing the calls into two options. Miami’s fronts will be fluid and multiple.
Locked On Dolphins Writer Kevin Dern authored an extensive look at Miami’s potential defensive packages, coming over from New England with Brian Flores, in a February film study piece.
Here are the number of play calls, from each personnel grouping, that New England ran in 2018 under Flores.
HALF DOLLAR – 30 personnel (3 DL, 0 LB, 8 DBs) – 1 Snap
QUARTER – 40 personnel (4 DL, 0 LB, 7 DBs) – 3 Snaps
QUARTER – 31 personnel (3 DL, 1 LB, 7 DBs) – 45 Snaps
QUARTER – 22 personnel (2 DL, 2 LBs, 7 DBs) – 41 Snaps
DIME – 41 personnel (4 DL, 1 LB, 6 DBs) – 82 Snaps
DIME – 32 personnel (3 DL, 2 LBs, 6 DBs) – 162 Snaps
DIME – 23 personnel (2 DL, 3LBs, 6 DBs) – 1 Snap
NICKEL – 42 personnel (4 DL, 2 LBs, 5 DBs) – 307 Snaps
NICKEL – 33 personnel (3 DL, 3 LBs, 5 DBs) – 226 Snaps
BASE – 52 personnel (5 DL, 2 LBs, 4 DBs) – 12 Snaps
BASE – 43 personnel (4 DL, 3 LBs, 4 DBs) – 97 Snaps
BASE – 34 personnel (3 DL, 4 LBs, 4 DBs) – 13 Snaps
HEAVY – 53 personnel (5 DL, 3 LBs, 3 DBs) – 1 Snap
HEAVY – 63 personnel (6 DL, 3 LBs, 2 DBs) – 7 Snaps
HEAVY – 64 personnel (6 DL, 4 LBs, 1 DB) – 3 Snaps
For the sake of this exercise, and redundancy, I’m going to cut out the deployments that featured fewer than 20 snaps (30, 40, 23, 52, 34, 53, 63, and 64-personnell. Also, I’ll list the ideal 11 players that will be on the field for each package.
REMEMBER – Howard, Rowe, Jones, and Fitzpatrick are on the field for EVERY play.
|Personnel
|Defensive Linemen
|Linebackers
|Secondary (25, 21, 29, 20)
|31
|Harris, Wilkins, Taylor
|Baker
|McCain, Davis, Smith
|22
|Wilkins, Taylor
|McMillan, Baker
|McCain, Davis, Smith
|41
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Harris
|McMillan
|McCain, Smith
|32
|Wilkins, Taylor, Harris
|McMillan, Baker
|McCain, Smith
|42
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Harris
|McMillan, Baker
|McCain
|33
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso
|McCain
|43
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso
Again, it’s difficult to usher in much variety when fatigue is not a factor. Andrew Van Ginkel has a shot to play a lot this year if he can flash early in camp. Often times, New England would bring the fifth defensive back onto the field by-way of a safety, opposed to the traditional nickel corner. This probably won’t be the case due simply to Miami’s personnel at the corner and safety positions respectively.
A lot of this will change in the coming months. Miami is expected to meet with former Packers Linebacker Nick Perry today, so we could see new bodies added to this sheet this week. But this is the type of exercise the Dolphins coaches will play out in the meeting room as they piece together the plan for the 2019 season.
Be sure to join us on the site and the podcast when mock lineups 2.0 is released sometime prior to training camp in July.
Projecting the Miami Dolphins 2019 Snap Counts
Way too early, pre-rookie mini camp 2019 regular season playing-time projections
By definition, the very practice of this exercise is flawed. Injuries don’t care about projections; they strike relentlessly and without warning. Not to mention trades, demotions and promotions, plenty of changes will occur from this moment to opening kickoff in four months, and then again throughout the actual season.
With so much turnover, both on the roster and in the coaching staff, there is no concrete evidence to decipher how the Dolphins will operate on a weekly basis come the fall. Leaning, rather, on coach’s previous tendencies (be it Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea with the Patriots, or Patrick Graham with the Packers) and my own self-taught pattern recognition, this serves as a pre-Organized Team Activities snapshot of Miami’s current roster.
Since we’re projecting regular season snap counts, that also means picking the 53 that will survive final cuts the first weekend in September — so bear with me.
First, some guidelines:
– Based off 1,000 snaps on both sides of the ball
– No injury accounting (assuming everyone is healthy every week)
– Heavy consideration for Miami’s multiple offensive and defensive packages (nickel has become the new base, more 21-personnel on offense, etc.)
Offense – In a perfect world, the quarterback and all five linemen play 100% of the snaps; that leaves 5,000 snaps for the skill players to divvy up. Using the Patriots offensive deployment (12 and 21-personnel heavy) from 2018, the goal was to accurately depict an offense that is fluid in the personnel groupings it calls.
|Position – Player
|Snaps (%)
|QB – Josh Rosen
|1,000 (100%)
|RB – Kenyan Drake
|600 (60%)
|RB – Kalen Ballage
|350 (35%)
|RB – Myles Gaskin
|100 (10%)
|FB – Chandler Cox
|250 (25%)
|WR – Kenny Stills
|850 (85%)
|WR – Albert Wilson
|800 (80%)
|WR – Jakeem Grant
|500 (50%)
|WR – Devante Parker
|200 (20%)
|WR – Brice Butler
|50 (5%)
|TE – Dwayne Allen
|650 (70%)
|TE – Mike Gesicki
|550 (60%)
|TE – Nick O’Leary
|50 (5%)
|TE – Durham Smythe
|50 (5%)
|LT – Laremy Tunsil
|1,000 (100%)
|LG – Michael Deiter
|1,000 (100%)
|OC – Kirk Barron
|1,000 (100%)
|RG – Chris Reed
|1,000 (100%)
|RT – Jesse Davis
|1,000 (100%)
|Swing Tackle –
|As needed
|Swing Interior –
|As needed
AQUA – denote starters
The surprise in the bunch is starting Center, Rookie UDFA Kirk Barron. Between Daniel Kilgore’s injury history and sub-par tape, paired with the work Barron put together on film at Purdue, that’s my pick for camp surprise. The fact of the matter is that the reserve offensive line positions are wide open, and there might be a few UDFAs with an inside track to an opening day roster spot.
Defense – This side is much trickier. With down-and-distance, and the offense’s package groupings, dictating the defensive substitutions, there are a lot more variables on this side of the ball — not to mention a front-seven that will feature multiple fronts (two, three, four, and five-man fronts).
We have 11,000 snaps to account. Again, operating in a perfect world, four members of the secondary never leave the field with a fifth (a linebacker) staying on for every rep.
|Position – Player
|Snaps (%)
|DL – Christian Wilkins
|650 (65%)
|DT – Davon Godchaux
|500 (50%)
|DL – Vincent Taylor
|500 (50%)
|DE/LB – Charles Harris
|350 (35%)
|DE – Tank Carradine
|350 (35%)
|DE – Jonathan Woodard
|100 (10%)
|DE – Jonathan Ledbetter
|100 (10%)
|DL – Kendrick Norton
|50 (5%)
|LB – Raekwon McMillan
|1,000 (100%)
|LB – Jerome Baker
|650 (65%)
|LB – Kiko Alonso
|450 (45%)
|LB – Andrew Van Ginkel
|350 (35%)
|LB – Chase Allen
|100 (10%)
|LB – Jayrone Elliot
|100 (10%)
|CB – Xavien Howard
|1,000 (100%)
|CB – Eric Rowe
|1,000 (100%)
|CB – Bobby McCain
|750 (75%)
|CB – Jalen Davis
|300 (30%)
|CB – Cornell Armstrong
|100 (10%)
|FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick
|1,000 (100%)
|SS – Reshad Jones
|1,000 (100%)
|FS – Maurice Smith
|500 (50%)
|SS – T.J. McDonald
|200 (20%)
AQUA – denotes starters
I kept 23 players on offense, making room for 27 on defense. Omitted from defensive snaps are: LB Mike Hull, LB Terrill Hanks, CB Walt Aikens, and CB Nick Needham. Miami’s biggest need on this defense remains the third safety role, New England’s third safety in 2018 (Duron Harmon) played 61% of the Patriots defensive snaps. T.J. McDonald is not suited for that role; Maurice Smith is much closer to that particular make-up — that will be an interesting battle come training camp.
Patching this together is a difficult exercise. It can be considered a bit arbitrary, but the fact of the matter is we will see a lot more substitution than in past years under Adam Gase and Matt Burke. I have two primary takeaways from this piece:
1.) The Dolphins roster still needs a lot of work, and
2.) Miami will rely on so much more than the standard 22 starters — everyone on the 53-man roster will play an integral role.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Undrafted Free Agent Class
Though no official announcement on the 16 undrafted free agents rumored to join Miami has been made, the validity of the class is ironclad. The Dolphins, Wednesday, announced the release of three players (Luke Falk, Dee Delaney, Jeremiah Valoaga) — bringing the roster-number to 87 — three below the 90-man maximum.
The portion of free agency that doesn’t impact the compensatory draft pick formula is right around the corner (begins Tuesday), meaning the Dolphins will likely go the route of veterans to fill out the roster vacancies to compete with the newly acquired rookies.
On Sunday, our Staff Writer Gabe Hauari predicted which of the 16 UDFAs has the best shot to make the opening day roster. In this piece, we will cover each of those 16 players with a snapshot at their strengths, weaknesses, and a clip (or two) to showcase their skills.
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
Snapshot: Hanks was all over the pre-draft map, but ultimately went undrafted because of poor testing metrics. Hanks, whose tape showcased a sideline-to-sideline burner, worked out at the combine despite a bad ankle injury. The Miami native ran a disappointing 4.98 40-time, but jumped 35.5 inches, and 118 inches on the vertical and broad respectively.
Hanks turned heads at the Senior Bowl garnering Darius Leonard and Fred Warner comparisons. His speed is matched by his tenacity, aggression, and ball skills (eight career interceptions). Hanks could stand to clean up his grabby habits in coverage, and lack of control when arriving to the ball carrier.
New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks is turning into one of my favorite LBs #2019NFLDraft
Seeing same traits that I loved in Fred Warner/Darius Leonard last year
Athletic aggression! Plays the halfway nickel/SAM role – VERY good athlete in space & explosive speed! Violent finisher pic.twitter.com/XLh5NZM8aF
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 16, 2019
I 👀 you NMST LB Terrill Hanks pic.twitter.com/qEEnmCMyHM
— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 23, 2019
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
Snapshot: The first-team All-Big Ten ‘backer carries a chip on his shoulder. Watson’s pro-day 4.73-second forty-time pairs well with his sound tackling technique and fundamentals. Like Hanks, Watson arrives with force, but has a penchant for misdiagnosing and missing his run-fits.
Watson has a shot to be a perfect match in this odd-front defense. He will compete for a job occupied by Chase Allen and/or Mike Hull.
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
Snapshot: A shaky college career dropped this former five-star recruit out of the draft altogether, but the physical tools are eye-popping. Williams needs refinement in his releases and at the top of the route, but he’s a physical specimen that ran fast enough (4.51) for his size and strength profile.
Williams can compete with Devante Parker and Brice Butler for work at the X position, but his most likely route is to progress through the practice squad and try again in 2020.
Preston Williams with this TD grab 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tFJVA7Ra4A
— Yvonne✨ (@iSweetHrt) April 28, 2019
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
Snapshot: Irwin defines reliability at the position. Catching 77.5% of passes targeted his way, Irwin has soft hands with the frame to help shield off defenders while making contested catches. A former five-start high school recruit, Irwin needs work cleaning up his routes — primarily through footwork — and had almost no touchdown production.
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
Snapshot: If the Dolphins were hoping to conceal their preferred prototypes, the cat is officially out of the bag. Ledbetter is one of many monsters acquired by Miami over the draft weekend. At 6-4, 280 pounds, with 34.5-inch arms, Ledbetter has the ideal build to batten down a five-tech job on Miami’s defense.
Ledbetter isn’t going to win with explosiveness or change of direction, but he can play with balance, power, and heavy hands — a preferred trait in Patrick Graham’s defense.
As a scout, I always placed great value on guys that practiced hard because it’s good indicator of how much they love football. Last year, @FootballUGA DE #13 Jonathan Ledbetter (@LedbetterDE15) stood out with physicality and hustle. Heavy-handled and versatile DL prospect. pic.twitter.com/tUMdO3Nsq8
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 13, 2018
DE Dewayne Hendrix, Pittsburgh
Snapshot: Hendrix has the length and explosiveness to develop into an edge rusher in the NFL — though it never materialized for him at the collegiate level. His get-off allows him to force the tackle into an early set, which allows him to use his change-of-direction to dip, or bend, en route to the quarterback.
Hendrix might need to learn to stand-up in the new Dolphins defense.
CB Nick Needham, UTEP
Snapshot: Needham has the footwork and competitive toughness to develop into a quality NFL cornerback. He excels mirroring in man-coverage as his hands and feet work in unison to consistently force the wide out to throw extra steps into the route.
Needham showed a penchant for excelling across all coverage schemes at UTEP, and more than held his own against power-five competition (Tennessee). Any tape you turn on of Needham’s you’ll instantly notice the footwork.
Check out this in-depth breakdown of Needham’s game.
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
Snapshot: Hartage’s 4.68 forty-yard-dash would normally take him off Miami’s watch list, but the other metrics brought the Phins back in. Ridiculous numbers in the vert (34.5 inch), broad (123 inch), three-cone (6.95 seconds), and short-shuttle (4.08 seconds) puts Hartage right in Coach Flores’ wheelhouse — just the same the impressive ball skills. With nine career picks, noticeable tracking skills, and instinctive nature, Hartage has the makeup of a player that would jive with Miami’s vision at the position.
It’s the lack of long-speed, and stiffness in his hips, that could keep Hartage from realizing the NFL dream.
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
Snapshot: Horton will need to dramatically improve his functional strength and compete at the next level. Everything else checks the box, however, as he can run, get into phase, and play the football with any corner in the country.
HE'S GOING TO GO!
Tyler Horton with the craziest interception you will see today. 99 yards to the house. pic.twitter.com/fPboUlVjv8
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2018
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
Snapshot: A zig to the rest of Miami’s rookie zagging, Anderson doesn’t have the power as most of his fellow rookie OL comrades. He struggles with pad level dropping the anchor against bull rushes, and isn’t the most athletic lineman either.
OG Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi State
Snapshot: Shaq Calhoun is built from granite with the playing style to match. He’s a mauler with a punishing mindset and the thick upper body to generate some serious power. Calhoun isn’t an elite athlete, but he’s adequate in that department. He’s a try-hard player with a high-motor that finishes blocks — a rarity in today’s college game.
If Calhoun can get the technique to catch up (hand placement) and add to his football aptitude repertoire (picking up games from the DL), he can stick on the Dolphins roster.
Mississippi State RG Deion Calhoun is a brick wall in pass protection. Sits down and anchors nicely. pic.twitter.com/1wlcwGa8a1
— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) August 27, 2018
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
Snapshot: A heady player from Brian Flores’ alma matter, Monteiro is already sharp with the technical aspects of the game. He quickly gets into his pass sets, but needs to improve his functional athleticism, contact balance, and weight transferring.
OC Kirk Barron, Purdue
Snapshot: There’s a YouTube video of Barron’s best reps at Purdue; inside you’ll find the three-year starter fulfilling a variety of roles for the Boilermaker offense. Gap scheme drive blocking, pulling play side, outside zone reaching the three-tech, getting downfield in the screen game, he was the unquestioned lynchpin of the Purdue offense.
His athleticism will be tested at the next level, and he could stand to improve getting too high out of his stance, but he’s got a shot to compete for a roster spot.
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
Snapshot: The only safety added to the roster this entire offseason, Rolle has a chance to crack the roster simply based on the numbers game. He has the size, range, and instincts to test for a MOF safety role, though his top-end speed and tackling technique are rather wanting.
P Stone Wilson, FIU
Snapshot: I have no idea how to evaluate punters. I can tell you that Stone Wilson averaged 44 yards-per-punt last year at FIU.
LS Les Farnsworth, Nevada
Snapshot: See the Wilson snapshot for my feelings on evaluating long snappers. I don’t remember the last snap that John Denney flubbed. Tough place to come and try to win LS job.
It should come as no surprise if multiple players from this crop make the opening day roster. The four coaches that came south from New England saw Bill Belichick keep UDFAs on the roster literally every year — some of which turned into pro-bowlers.
The second half of Miami’s 2019 preseason games are going to be an evaluator’s dream.
Small, Important Steps in the Right Direction
Most of my work here with Locked On Dolphins has been analysis on the Dolphins defense, schemes and players that could be of interest them in terms of scheme fits. I’m finally mixing it up with @WingfieldNFL’s blessing. As Travis will attest to, I was firmly in the camp of blowing team up last year at the point of the bye week despite Ryan Tannehill’s return on the near horizon. I didn’t see this team as being capable of anything more than getting a 6th seed and being thoroughly bounced out of the playoffs if they remained on the path with Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, and others. Thankfully, Mr. Ross changed that course this offseason.
I’ve wanted to share my thoughts about the direction the franchise has taken since New Year’s Eve, when Gase was fired, up to where we are now shortly after the Draft. There’s a lot for me to get out and it wouldn’t be conducive to attempt to empty my thoughts on the podcast.
Pre-Draft Goals
I can’t remember whether I had texted this to Travis or shared it on the podcast earlier this offseason – I’m getting old, I guess – but I talked about what an ideal offseason would look like for me as a Dolfan. Those goals were to 1) remove “bad cap” from the roster and to 2) accumulate Draft assets and build a war chest for the future.
To start to explain this, let’s look at one of Brian Flores’ slogans. “Adapt or Die” sits emblazoned on the wall in the team meeting at headquarters in Davie. I think General Manager Chris Grier, who is now fully in charge of football operations without the cancerous Mike Tannenbaum pulling levers over his shoulder, is in lock-step with our new Head Coach here. Since 2009 when Mr. Ross took over majority ownership of the Dolphins, they have been about the splashy offseasons, culminating in Jeff Ireland’s crash and burn “I’ve got picks and money” effort in the disastrous 2013 offseason. Miami’s attempted to make big moves since signing the likes of Ndamukong Suh and trading picks for players. All of it for naught.
This offseason was different. Hell, it is different. Miami slashed their cash commitments (actually more important than cap allocation or dead money) by getting rid of Danny Amendola, Andre Branch, Ted Larsen and Josh Sitton. They traded Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn. They let Ja’Wuan James and Cameron Wake walk in free agency. Aside from Wake, that group consisted of players who were overpaid and underperforming. Goal number one is partially accomplished with those moves.
As we sit on the precipice of the “second free agency”, which begins on May 8th when signings no longer affect future compensatory picks, we’ve seen Chris Grier put a dent into goal number two, building the war chest. The trades of Tannehill and Quinn netted Miami draft picks. Losing James and Wake should net Miami 3rd and 5th round compensatory picks in 2020. The trade with the Saints in the Draft netted Miami a 2nd round pick in 2020. A previous trade with Kansas City saw Miami land an additional 7th rounder.
Miami sits with over $100M in projected cap space and Draft Picks in the following rounds: 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 6, 6, 7, 7. That’s a helluva start to building said war chest. What makes me crack a wry grin even more is what Chris Grier said in his post-draft presser. I’m paraphrasing here, but the team has improved, but they’re not where they want to go. They want to have additional draft picks on an annual basis, not once every six or seven years. I’ll drink to that.
Free Agency
The Dolphins didn’t foray into the initial phase of free agency much, doling out just five contracts worth more than $1M – of which only two are greater than $10M in potential earnings. Those being Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker. At this point, it’d be surprising if either cashed in the second years of their contracts. While boring, which usually throws most Dolfans into fits of rage, it was the smart play in my mind. The lack of free agent movement coupled with smart, yet frugal, signings will likely net Miami 3rd and 5th round compensatory picks in 2020. Remember that war chest I talked about? So did the Dolphins. Miami’s long been too infatuated with winning free agency and seeing nothing to show for it on the field has gotten old. I’m happy that Miami chose the patient approach. Those dividends will be useful next year. Whether it’s to build a team around Josh Rosen. Whether it’s to trade up to select one of the 2020 QBs. Whether they’re parlayed into picks in 2021 in hopes of a certain tiger in the grass. They’ll be useful. Very useful.
And now, with Miami sitting on the precipice of the “second wave” of free agency, you can’t help but wonder if Brian Flores and Chris Grier have eyes for some former Patriots. Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins sitting out there must be enticing. As do offensive linemen like Ryan Schraeder, Andy Levitre and Jeremy Parnell. There still smart moves yet to be made on the 90 man roster before we get to summer mini-camp and, eventually, training camp.
The Draft
The mecca of the NFL offseason came and went. Miami was solid. It’s Christian Wilkins mostly, but the rest were solid. Tough. Nasty. While I’ve got no idea if those players will turn out to be valuable picks the way past Patriots Draft Classes might have been, I like the mindset of what Miami set out do. I’ll tackle the Josh Rosen trade in a moment, but first I want to talk about the guys that Miami drafted last weekend.
Christian Wilkins is the crown jewel of Miami’s haul. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who checks as many off-field boxes as Christian Wilkins does. Travis and Jason have covered that subject at length. With Wilkins Miami is getting a quick-twitch 3-technique player with size and position flexibility. There will be times where he’s lined up as a 0 or 1 technique nose tackle in rush packages. There are likely to be packages where he’ll line up in a 4i or 5 technique. He’s not quite the power player that Lawrence Guy is for the Patriots, but Wilkins is adept at slipping blocks and is quicker off the ball. There are many ways to skin a cat and Miami is likely to try many of them in replicating a player like Lawrence Guy with Wilkins. This pick was smart. This pick was safe. This pick was smooth. The Navy SEALs have a saying (I love any type of military or military history book by the way) that goes, “Slow is smooth and smooth is fast” when they talk about clearing rooms in a target area. You get what I’m going for I think.
I’ve been to Camp Randall Stadium several times to see Badgers games with one of my good buddies, Jamie. I texted him instantly after Miami drafted both Michael Deiter and Andrew Van Ginkel. We both agreed that Michael Deiter slots in nicely at left guard. Frankly, he better as the spot is there for the taking. Andrew Van Ginkel got an opportunity due to injuries and ran with it. He played a role for the Badgers that’s pretty similar to what the Patriots ask Kyle Van Noy to do. I like that. He plays hard and is a very good athlete. I suspect Miami will at the very least incorporate him into their pass-rush packages to start with; he can grow from there.
I’ll have a piece on some defensive analogs as we move forward in the offseason. I’d like to wait and see what Miami does in the next week or two in the “second wave” of free agency before I embark on that assignment.
As an Ohio State Buckeye fan, I was not thrilled with the Isaiah Prince pick. He looks the part but doesn’t always play it. It is worth noting that he had no issue with Rashaan Gary or Chase Winovich this past fall when the Buckeyes walloped the Wolverines. But there’s a lot of bad tape as you rewind into his career in Columbus.
Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin seem to fit nicely into roles, Cox as a fullback/H-back, and Gaskin as a scat back who can help on 3rd downs and special teams. Solid value in the 7th round. There’s a slew of UDFAs that Miami have that I like: Preston Williams, Kirk Barron, Shaq Calhoun, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Dewayne Hendrix all seemingly have shots to crack the 53 man roster. Again solid value. And there’s some nastiness to those guys as well.
Overall, Miami I thought tried to implement “The Patriot Way” in its selections, limited though they were, and came out with a solid class. I’m fine with that. Miami’s had too many bad classes in their recent history. Netting Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins in three of four years will prove very fruitful.
The Josh Rosen Trade
This has been a polarizing topic. Whatever you think about the trade – love it or hate it – I’m glad Miami tried it. They tried something different. They hadn’t done that during the Ryan Tannehill era. The only quarterback drafted during that timespan was 7th rounder Brandon Doughty in 2016. He’s not been in the league since 2017. The only noteworthy move aside from that was the reactionary signing of Jay Cutler after Tannehill got hurt.
With Fitzpatrick in the fold this year, Miami could’ve easily just said let’s ride him as far as he’ll take us. But they didn’t. They took a chance on a low risk buy. For that, I applaud them. I applaud them for landing a 2020 2nd rounder from the Saints as well. Whether or not Rosen plans out, I think Miami have managed to hedge their bet to some extent.
If Rosen plays as he did a year ago, Miami are likely to get their choice of 2020 QBs. If Rosen nets you 4-6 wins, you have that war chest of picks to move up if they’re inclined. You could also continue the evaluation and move some of those draft assets into 2021. If he lights it up, you can build around him.
Overall, this was a solid move. Let’s see how it pans out.
Where do we go from here?
Think what you want about Nick Saban, but he’s responsible for one of my all-time favorite quotes. It goes, “You can’t be worried about mouse manure when you’ve got elephant shit in the room.” In other words, don’t sweat the small stuff. I think Miami managed to take some stabs at finding some large components. They added a quarterback. They added someone who gives them flexibility along the defensive front. They added someone who can be tried as a Kyle Van Noy analog, which is a multi-faceted position and tough to fill.
On top of that, Miami have managed to put themselves in position to have a LOT of salary cap room in 2020 and beyond. They’ve built a war chest of assets to continue building the team in 2020 and beyond.
Yes, 2019 will be a tough year for us Dolfans to swallow. Miami’s forcing down a goblet of dead cap money. They’re forced to sit with some bad contracts and overpaid players for another year. But, to fully appreciate the rebuild, we as fans have to appreciate the process of just how much work has been done, and is yet to be done, to get this team out of NFL purgatory of mediocrity. Miami’s solid offseason and draft haul are small steps in the right direction to something bigger. Hopefully it’s something a lot better as well. Let’s enjoy the ride.
