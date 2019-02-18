Miami Dolphins
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme
Examining Brian Flores, Patrick Graham’s New Defensive Direction
Like the Easter Bunny, I’m back seemingly once a year for Locked On Dolphins. Hopefully that will change as we get further into the offseason. The Dolphins season ended with a resounding thud last year and changes are afoot. Matt Burke, who I wrote last year had a lot of things he could do to improve Miami’s defense, failed, and like his boss Adam Gase, is now gone working for his mentor Jim Schwartz again in Philadelphia.
Enter Brian Flores. I was pretty open to several of the candidates Miami could’ve hired, especially Vic Fangio and Kris Richard, in addition to Flores. We’ve heard that one of the deciding factors for Steve Ross, Chris Grier and Tom Garfinkel was the list of names on Brian Flores potential coaching staff list. I think it’s pretty hard to not be at least slightly impressed with the names that Flores has on staff. Jim Caldwell is impressive. Plucking Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski from the Patriots on the offensive side and Josh Boyer to run the defensive passing game are also impressive. He’s got past experience working with Patrick Graham in New England, and Graham and LBs Coach Rob Leonard worked together in New York. Tony Oden was retained to coach safeties. So, the question I had was, what could Miami’s defense potentially look like in 2019? I told Travis I was interested in taking on this project, so here it is.
First and foremost, a defense as multiple as the one that Bill Belichick and Brian Flores put together in 2018 is a lot to take in. I’ve used several sources to put this together. Those sources include my own charting on NFL Game Pass, James Light (@JamesALight), Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) and a member known as Disgustipate on ThePhins.com message board for information used hereafter. Please, do yourself a favor and check out those guys on Twitter or if you stop by ThePhins – they all have outstanding information.
Overall, while some of their statistical rankings on defense are middle-of-the-pack, they were ranked 7th in points allowed (20.3 per game) and tied for 5th with Denver and Miami with 28 takeaways (18 INTs, 10 FRs). Those two categories, in my opinion, are your money-makers on defense. While Miami was on par with the Patriots in terms of turnovers, Miami was 27thin the NFL in terms of points allowed per game, giving up 27.1 on average – a full touchdown more than the Patriots. We all saw the Patriots dominate the Rams in the Super Bowl and held the Chiefs to just seven points through three quarters of the game. We know what the Patriots defense can do when it’s revving on high.
Overview
As far as how it works, my one sentence synopsis would be this: Miami’s new defense will likely be a multiple-front, defensive back-centric malleable defense that can be adjusted on a weekly basis to counter each opponent.
Forget about the debate between 4-3 and 3-4. It’s archaic in today’s NFL. Having watched several Patriots games and charting their games against the Packers and Vikings – more on the reasons why in a bit – we’re likely to see this team base out of a nickel defense, and it can be multiple in its formational setup. One of the things the Patriots do well is they can use various personnel groupings and run different formations out of them. For instance, they’ll often run three defensive linemen and three linebackers onto the field but will run a 3-3-5 or 4-2-5 out of it.
Personnel
Chris Kouffman pulled these numbers, and here are the personnel groupings, formations and snaps from each that New England ran in 2018:
HALF DOLLAR – 30 personnel (3 DL, 0 LB, 8 DBs) – 1 Snap
QUARTER – 40 personnel (4 DL, 0 LB, 7 DBs) – 3 Snaps
QUARTER – 31 personnel (3 DL, 1 LB, 7 DBs) – 45 Snaps
QUARTER – 22 personnel (2 DL, 2 LBs, 7 DBs) – 41 Snaps
DIME – 41 personnel (4 DL, 1 LB, 6 DBs) – 82 Snaps
DIME – 32 personnel (3 DL, 2 LBs, 6 DBs) – 162 Snaps
DIME – 23 personnel (2 DL, 3LBs, 6 DBs) – 1 Snap
NICKEL – 42 personnel (4 DL, 2 LBs, 5 DBs) – 307 Snaps
NICKEL – 33 personnel (3 DL, 3 LBs, 5 DBs) – 226 Snaps
BASE – 52 personnel (5 DL, 2 LBs, 4 DBs) – 12 Snaps
BASE – 43 personnel (4 DL, 3 LBs, 4 DBs) – 97 Snaps
BASE – 34 personnel (3 DL, 4 LBs, 4 DBs) – 13 Snaps
HEAVY – 53 personnel (5 DL, 3 LBs, 3 DBs) – 1 Snap
HEAVY – 63 personnel (6 DL, 3 LBs, 2 DBs) – 7 Snaps
HEAVY – 64 personnel (6 DL, 4 LBs, 1 DB) – 3 Snaps
For what it’s worth, the Patriots official team depth chart lists them as a 4-3 team. That said, the Patriots spent 12% of their snaps in a BASE personnel grouping. The amounts of various formations and personnel groupings alone should make any Dolphins fan excited after three combined years of Vance Joseph and Matt Burke running the defense.
Primary Fronts
To give you a better idea about some of the things you’ll see with the Dolphins defense moving forward, let’s look at some of their key formations. We’ll start with their sub fronts since they’re predominantly in these looks.
1) Marble– this is one of the Patriots 4-2-5 nickel defenses. But don’t take that too literally. More often than not you’ll see a true DE, usually Adrian Clayborn or Deatrich Wise lined up at DE. You’ll see one true DT, usually one of Malcom Brown or Lawrence Guy teamed with Trey Flowers at the two tackle spots. The “Buck” is usually Kyle Van Noy or John Simon, both whom usually play as a stand-up DE; that’s where the amorphic aspect comes in as both of those guys are “linebackers” but playing as a DE. And yes, that spot plays a 9-technique.
The Mac (Mc) is usually Dont’a Hightower if he’s inserted head-up on the center and the Money ($) is usually Elandon Roberts. Though if the Mc is not inserted, those roles are interchangeable. Sometimes you’ll see Roberts off the field and Simon at the Buck, Kyle Van Noy at Mc and Hightower at $.
Patrick Chung is pretty much exclusively the SS, essentially playing like a 4-3 strongside linebacker, and the star is a slot defender. In the games I’ve watched this has usually been Jason McCourty or J.C. Jackson if they use a third corner. However, the Patriots will use 3 safeties a lot, especially if the offense is in 12 or 21 personnel. In that situation, Devin McCourty is usually the second slot defender and Duron Harmon comes onto the field as a middle-of-the-field (MOF) free safety. If they use a slot corner Devin McCourty stays back at free safety.
- Marble Point – this is a variation on the Marble package. The main difference here is that the SS is inserted to play head-up on the TE, with the Buck playing an 8-technique outside the TE. The intention here is to prevent the TE from getting a free release if it’s a pass play, and to have a bigger, more physical player setting the edge against an outside run to the strongside. Teams will try to counter this by having their TE detached from the LOS, flexed out or lined up in the slot. The Patriots have countered this, by using the Buck player to play WAY outside and help jam the TE and then rush the QB. You can see the example of them doing this to Kyle Rudolph in the video Below.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2019
***You’ll also see this stunt below in the Dime Odd front.***
- Diamond– this front you’re going to see played more with true 3DL 3LB personnel. Typically what you’ll see the Patriots do is have Kyle Van Noy at the $ position, playing almost like a stand-up DE, with Elandon Roberts at the Mc and Hightower as the Buck. Van Noy is the operative player here as he can be used as a coverage player or pass-rusher; typically if he rushes, he’s doing some sort of looping stunt into the backside A or B gap. New England would also play John Simon here.
- Ruby– this front is essentially the same as the Diamond, but you’re going to be playing an extra safety in the box instead of a third linebacker. In the two games I watched Patrick Chung would often play as the Mc here and Van Noy as the $. Chung would either play as a LB on the edge, buzz up or back and drop into coverage as a robber, or play straight man-to-man against the TE. Devin McCourty would be the other safety in the box with Duron Harmon deep.
Other Fronts
1) Extend – okay, Dolphins fans, don’t freak out. The Patriots defense has some elements of the Wide-9 in it. After all, Jim Schwartz got at least part of his inspiration to come up with the Wide-9 from watching the Patriots. Their extend front is used out of their 4-2-5 package, with both DTs playing 3-techniques. These are usually Malcom Brown and Lawrence Guy, with their edge players playing 9-techniques. These edge players are usually their ends, whichever two happen to be on the field at the time. Kyle Van Noy and John Simon can also play as stand-up guys on the edge, and the Pats will frequently have both ends standing-up.
2) Dime Odd– as I mentioned before I was able to get a lot of information on James Light’s (@JamesALight) Twitter page. There is a TON of great info on the Patriots defense there. This front encompasses one of the Patriots best rush schemes – note the two blitzes below and the GIF against Minnesota.
3) Radar – I honestly have no idea what the Patriots call this front, nor can I find a drawn up schematic for it. But, one reason I wanted to chart the Vikings game was due to the fact that New England brought back their “playground” defense. In this front you’ll see Trey Flowers lined up over the center, with three linebackers on the field – Hightower, Van Noy and Simon. They move around pre-snap and then settle into their positions and rush from there. You’ll see a lot of still frame shots on James Light’s Twitter page.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2019
On this play Minnesota throws a quick screen outside short of the sticks and goes three and out, but you have to wonder if the confusion caused by the Patriots movement pre-snap induces a quick throw.
Use of Three Safeties
What makes the Patriots so versatile is their ability to use three safeties. I noted earlier that one of the sources of information I pulled from was a member on ThePhins.com website known as Disgustipate. He posted the following, which is the alignments of the Patriots safeties per snap from PFF (Note, I don’t agree with some of the PFF labels):
Devin McCourty
EDGE LINEBACKER – 19
LINEBACKER – 226 (this is essentially lining up as a slot safety in dime packages)
STRONG SAFETY – 27 (box safety)
STRONG SAFETY SPLIT – 96
SLOT CB – 143
BOUNDARY CB – 143
FREE SAFETY – 354
FREE SAFETY SLIT – 257
Patrick Chung
EDGE LINEBACKER – 152
LINEBACKER – 376
STRONG SAFETY – 2
STRONG SAFETY SPLIT – 28
SLOT CB – 276
BOUNDARY -120
FREE SAFETY – 15
FREE SAFETY SPLIT – 62
Duron Harmon
EDGE LINEBACKER -14
LINEBACKER -69
STRONG SAFETY -12
STRONG SAFETY SPLIT – 52
SLOT CB – 27
FREE SAFETY – 230
FREE SAFETY SPLIT -296
***PFF has some very weird labeling with their snaps. I think these are strictly based on alignment, not assignment.***
You can see why in the following picture as all three safeties – Devin McCourty #32, Patrick Chung #23 and Duron Harmon #21 are all on the field, with Chung down in the box.
This picture is of the Patriots 3-2 front as Kyle Van Noy is the player immediately behind Dont’a Hightower.
Sorting through the Patriots games against the Packers and Vikings, I think a fair quick barometer guide for safeties would be that Patrick Chung is usually going to be the guy in the box in their nickel packages, especially on first and second downs (run downs). Chung and McCourty were more often the split safeties (i.e. ½ field coverage with two deep safeties). McCourty is almost exclusively in the MOF or a traditional free safety role until the offense is in third downs. This is when McCourty would often come down into the box and Duron Harmon would play as a true MOF FS.
How I think this relates to Miami…well, this may be a bit controversial, but looking at the way New England plays their three safeties it wouldn’t surprise me if Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are both gone sooner rather than later. I think Miami needs players that are quicker, smarter and more dynamic. Both Jones and McDonald seem too one-dimensional, especially McDonald who is in my opinion too slow to really work in this defense.
As far as Reshad Jones goes, I think he’s got a better shot to succeed in the defense. His contractual issues may dictate him staying a Dolphin in 2019, but he’s able to replicate more of what Patrick Chung does than T.J. McDonald…at least as far as the in-the-box stuff against the run. I think there are a lot of responsibilities that Chung carries out for the Patriots that may prove challenging for Jones – covering backs in man-to-man coverage, covering tight ends, knowing when to buzz/drop late in the quarterback’s cadence, etc.
With this being the case, it would not surprise me one bit to see Miami cut their losses, eat some dead cap, and move on from one or both Jones and McDonald and look to acquire safeties in the Draft to team with Minkah Fitzpatrick. Two names I really like for Miami that you should keep an eye on are Johnathan Abram of Mississippi State and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson of Florida. Those two names will be interesting to watch in the pre-Draft process, especially if Miami start lopping off pricey veterans.
The Fit Right Now
It should be noted that one of the things that surprised me with the Patriots is the sheer number of players that they play and how malleable some of those positions are. Take their game against the Packers for example and we see the following players at these positions:
DE: Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise, Keionta Davis, Dont’a Hightower, John Simon
DT: Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise, Danny Shelton
LB: Trey Flowers, Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, John Simon, Patrick Chung
CB: Stephone Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Keion Crossen
DS: Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon
Miami’s players and scheme weren’t even close to that flexible under the past two defensive coordinators. Building this defense will be a project in and of itself, and in my opinion, will likely take more than just one offseason to really get it right.
As I mentioned, New England lists its own team depth chart as a 4-3 defense despite being in a base defense 12% of the time, and of that 12% it’s in a 4-3 most of the time, but not always. In essence what you’re looking for purely from a positional standpoint is laid out below. I’ll spare you the details of looking into specific traits other than what Patrick Graham outlined last Friday in what he looks for in his front seven players:
1) Play with your hands/be heavy-handed.
2) Good knee bend and leverage
3) Eye discipline
In short this means fundamentally sound and smart players that fit the following roles:
DE: A bigger/longer player that’s likely going to be asked to play 5, 6, 7 and 9 techniques
NT: A nose tackle body type capable of playing 0, 1 (shade), 2i and 3 techniques (more 1 and 3 techniques)
DT: A true 3-technique style player who may also be asked to play 4i and 5 techniques
DE: A 3-4 OLB-esque style of player who can play 5, 6, 7, 8 (yeah, that’s a thing), and 9 techniques
OLB/LB: A player capable of playing off the ball as a WILL LB or inside in a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 front
MLB: A player capable of playing a traditional MLB or inside in a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 front; may play some SAM
3-4 OLB: Separate from the position above, but possibly able to be filled by the same player. Someone who can set the edge from a stand-up position like a 3-4 OLB or play as an off-the-ball SAM
The secondary spots are pretty self-explanatory there, but I think Miami NEED to come out of this offseason with finding a second player that can play as a MOF FS in addition to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
So, if we’re keeping score at home based solely on the guys that Miami have under contract on the roster right NOW you’re probably looking at going into camp with the following depth chart:
DE: Tank Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, Jeremiah Valoaga
NT: Davon Godchaux, Kendrick Norton, Jamiyus Pittman
DT: Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence
DE: Charles Harris? Robert Quinn, Andre Branch
OLB/LB: Jerome Baker, Charles Harris? Chase Allen? Kiko Alonso
MLB: Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Chase Allen, James Burgess, Quentin Poling, Samuel Eguavoen,
3-4 OLB/OLB: Chase Allen?
CB1: Xavien Howard, Torry McTyer, Jomal Wiltz
CB2: Cordrea Tankersley, Cornell Armstrong, Dee Delaney
Slot: Bobby McCain, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Davis
FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick
SS: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens
Strikethrough = projected cut due to salary or poor fit reasons.
Italics = possible salary cap cut or questions about injury and/or fit concerns
Looking at the above, you can see Miami’s shopping list this offseason will be extensive. I won’t dive into that right here right now, but I will be looking to put together a piece on players I think Miami will be likely to target.
@KevinMD4
Miami Dolphins
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
Brian Flores, Via Chad O’Shea, Brings More Than a Championship Defense to South Florida
Brian Flores brings leadership, stability, accountability, and a swarming defense to Miami. Joining Flores in the migration south is an accomplished staff. Complementing Flores’ defensive ingenuity are former Patriots Receiver’s Coach Chad O’Shea and Assistant Quarterback’s Coach Jerry Schuplinski.
The party is B.Y.O.S – Bring Your Own Scheme. Flores offers his multiple, modernized defensive scheme while Schuplinski will aid O’Shea in implementing the most successful version of the Erhardt & Perkins attack.
My expertise leans more towards the offensive side of the football. Thus, I contracted out the defensive tutorial to an X’s and O’s whizz, in his own right, in Kevin Dern – his write-up on Brian Flores’ defense will be available Monday February 18 at 10 AM EST.
You’ve probably heard of the Erhardt and Perkins offensive scheme by now. The purpose of this article is to teach Dolphins fans the basics of the route concepts, the penchant for a run-heavy offense, and the general application we can expect to see in Miami under this new staff.
The Basics of the E&P
Football is presented as an esoteric game of chess to the casual fan, but rocket science it is not.
There three qualities that make the E&P offense so popular are:
1.) Builds the Scheme Around the QB – Rather than distributing responsibility to the skill players with a wide array of sight adjustments, everything comes back to the most important player on the field – the quarterback. The route combinations are each designed to attack a specific coverage, leaving it up to the QB to identify the pre-snap coverage and adjust accordingly.
2.) Streamlined Verbiage – The age of 20-word play-calls is a thing of the past. Convoluted mouthfuls spelling out each player’s role on a given play is a derivative approach that serves only to slow the offense down. The E&P condenses play calls making each one easier to communicate.
3.) Simplistic Adaptability – Using one word to define a route combination (the role of two, sometimes three players) increases the offense’s play speed. The E&P expedites the process of changing the play at the line-of-scrimmage and allows the team to adjust its coded calls on a weekly (or even on a play-by-play) basis.
Communication
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2019
Initially, the E&P scheme was designed to make life easier on the quarterback and elevate the importance of the ground game. But as it evolved, the streamlined communication allowed more savvy signal callers to exploit defenses with multiple options both in the run and pass game.
The whole of New England’s ground game has always been greater than the sum of its parts, thanks to the E&P. With a list of run and pass options from every set, the quarterback commands everything at the line-of-scrimmage.
The common misnomer about modern day football is the heavy reliance on the passing game. And while every team throws more than it runs, the E&P leans on the run more than the league average. Adam Gase, a proponent of the scheme, brought this identity to Miami but failed to properly institute that balance.
This attack is designed to allow the offense to run the same concepts over-and-over, but remain multiple via varied formations, shifts, and motions. The tempo-based attack gets the offense to the line-of-scrimmage, where the shifts tip the defense’s hand, giving the quarterback the information he needs.
Starting to get into this Patriots offense to project what me might see, from a schematic standpoint, under new OC Chad O’Shea. A preview pic.twitter.com/d9Nt7PL78F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 11, 2019
One word describes an entire route combination. So, when you hear Tom Brady barking “Rita! Linda!” Those two words serve as the entire play call (sans protection calls). “Rita” can tell the boundary combination (often the back and tight end) their two-man route combo while “Linda” defines the three-man route combo to the field side of the formation.
The quarterback can pick and choose which elements to change. If he doesn’t like the combination he has to the boundary, he can change that aspect and keep the field combination as is.
Brady’s mastery and unrivaled preparation is the catalyst of the scheme, but it’s the Patriots ability to identify the defense’s weakness and attack it relentlessly that gives them balance and, ultimately, utter dominance.
The Running Game
The first video in this column shows New England effortlessly converting a 3rd and 3 in Miami. The two prior plays of the series were a power gap-scheme run off-tackle. The very next play is a lead draw out of 21-personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs). The tackles take vertical sets to invite the rush up-field while Fullback James Develin leads Sony Michel inside – a rarity in today’s NFL.
Simplifying the communication allows the quarterback to come to the line of scrimmage with multiple plays that he can check to via the air or the ground.
Few teams have the stones to run the ball on third and medium (or third and long, for that matter) with the willing ferocity of the New England Patriots. This video shows a pair of conversions – one on 3rd and 4 and the other a 3rd-and-11-situation.
Again it’s a simple read, a quick motion, and taking advantage of the defensive scheme that the quarterback identifies. Want to play the linebacker in coverage or blitz the weak-side edge? No problem, the Pats will just run away from the pressure, pick up a seal and a key block and move the chains.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2019
Multiple Yet Similar
The Super Bowl was hardly an offensive showcase, but New England’s lone touchdown displays the difficulties a defense will face when going up against a finely-tuned Erhardt & Perkins attack. Four plays from the same personnel grouping with mixing up formations, with the same play, and a little tempo sprinkled in – see below.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/sEsyfMrU45
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Backs in the Passing Game
Running backs must present a threat in the passing game in this offense. Swings, flats, and the occasional corner route are often the primary read as part of two and three-man route combinations. When the Patriots offense was struggling early in the season Brady insisted they feature James White, and that’s precisely what they did.
Miami had a lot of similar success with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, but often went away from those successful options in the passing game. At its peak, Adam Gase’s deployment of backs in the passing game was awfully similar to what the Patriots do with their backfield stable.
Running backs in the passing game – Drake and Ballage could be the focal points of the ‘Phins offense: pic.twitter.com/XPN6PQ2CPi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Vertical Shots
Brady is often accused on checking down and dinking-and-dunking his way to the end zone (quite nitpicky, don’t ya’ think?) When the offense is as sharp as New England’s iteration of the E&P, the vertical shot-plays are built in. The repetition of showing similar looks, multiple times, can lull the defense to sleep. The same was true of Gase’s offense, often springing Kenny Stills down the field. Here are two examples of in-game adjustments capitalizing on the defense’s aggressiveness and throwing a wrench in the film’s tendencies.
Building in shot-plays based on previous looks. pic.twitter.com/RL3OKQFuFs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Those Pesky Slots
I’d be remised not to mention Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in this piece. We look to Julian Edelman as the comparison in the Patriots offense, and while it would be an injustice to pigeonhole Wilson and Grant as strictly slot players, both can make a lot of hay from that position in the new offense. Three plays here show Edelman, Wilson, and Grant stacking the defender, allowing each to flatten off the top of the route and make a big play as a result.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Final Word
The success of this offense is going to fall on the shoulders of the quarterback. If Miami successfully identifies a sharp, accurate quarterback to execute the scheme, wins will follow. The beautiful thing about this new staff is the amenability to fit the scheme to the players – at least that’s the hope.
The process is solid and the foundation is legitimate. The only thing left to do is execute on Sundays.
Citation:
This article from Big Blue View details these route combinations and code words often associated with the combos.
Jump to Kevin Dern’s Defensive Film Study
Miami Dolphins
Takeaways from Coaching Staff’s First Media Availability
Friday was the first day of school at Dolphins’ Headquarters in Davie – at least for the faculty.
Brian Flores and his staff meet with the South Florida media for the first time in an official capacity. Flores already did his introductory presser, so he sat out. Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell all spoke in front of the camera. The rest of the staff were only made available via transcript.
After perusing through all 30,000 words of those transcripts, here’s what I have gleaned from this first go-round with the journos.
All quotes are paraphrased and can be found in their entirety at the Miami Dolphins official website.
Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea:
On his vision for the offense – “You have a foundation and core beliefs, but the key is to do what your players do well. We talk about being multiple.
On Ryan Tannehill – “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ryan and his competitiveness.”
On traits he looks for in a quarterback – “We want great traits. Intangibles, leadership, work ethic, those are the characteristics we start with.”
O’Shea was a big nothing-burger as far as true insight. Utilize the strengths, mask the weaknesses, being multiple, value on hard work, and on-and-on.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham:
On the key to building a defense that can be multiple – “Identifying traits that hold value in terms of building a team defense.”
This is what made the Patriots whole better than the sum of its parts for so many years. Identifying 11 jobs and staying within the framework of the individual job.
On the use of sub-packages – “The NFL is all about matchups and personnel. It’s based on the trends in the league.”
This should be music to Dolphins fans’ ears. The days of the inexcusable action of keeping Kiko Alonso on the field for third-and-long should be over.
Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman:
There was truly nothing enticing about this presser. Nothing.
Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell:
On how he met Brian Flores – “You’re introduced to someone because of the work they’ve done in the NFL. I can tell you, with Coach Flores, he does a heck of a job in preparation.”
Like the other top coaches on the staff Caldwell talked about the evaluation period, being multiple and emphasized work habits.
Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski:
On how his New England experiences can help him develop a young quarterback – “We were fortunate enough to draft some guys, work them, develop them, and teach them our system. That’s an area I feel very confident in.
This statement was actually rather reassuring. Brady is Brady and he had all the help he needed from Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. It’s nice to know that Schuplinski was hands on with the likes of Jimmy Garappolo and Jacoby Brissett.
On the top traits he looks for in a quarterback – “You don’t want to pigeonhole yourself into one thing. This goes for the team and the position, but we’re looking for tough, smart, and dependable guys that can handle a lot of things. You want a guy that can play under pressure and perform under pressure.
On if he needs mobility at QB in today’s NFL – “I don’t have a feeling one way or another. You need a guy that can function well in your scheme. Pocket passer or a guy that can break the pocket, either way is fine.”
Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville:
Studesville was taking the coaches speak route until he was asked about Kalen Ballage.
On what impressed him about Ballage – “He’s a big, physical body. He can run. He’s athletic. I think he’s maturing and growing. He has a lot of work to do but his work ethic is tremendous.” He’s got a great personality and he comes in every day ready to work.”
Studesville and Ballage has a relationship that predates the pros or even college, so it’s not surprising to hear him rave about his second-year back.
On Frank Gore’s future – “The thing with Frank is, let’s get Frank healthy and then we’ll see what’s next for him.”
Gore’s football future in Miami seems dubious.
Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell:
On what he’s seen from the film of the Dolphins receivers – “I see some dynamic players. I’ve got different ranges. I have guys that are 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, down to guys that are under six feet tall. They all have unique qualities. I’ve studied all of their tape. It’s a dynamic group, so I’m excited to get a chance to help them.”
Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty:
On retaining Ja’Wuan James – “If we can retain him that keeps the continuity, we sure hope we can. He’s a good football player.”
Flaherty wants his second best offensive lineman on the roster back.
On how he goes about helping the other coaches excel in these new roles – “We all interject because we’re putting the playbook together right now.”
It’s a collaborative effort. There will be no more dictatorships with the play calling and talking down to those seen as inferior. Every voice in the room matters.
Tight Ends Coach George Godsey:
Godsey was another one of the coaches to give us a big bowl of nothing. He danced around questions about using one or two tight ends, what he prefers in a tight end, and everything else he was asked.
Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby:
On what type of players he’s be looking for – “Guys who are multiple. We want guys that give you great effort on the field and in the classroom.”
On rotating players – “You want your best guys out there in certain situations but it’s the offense’s goal to wear down the best guys, so sometimes the backup is just as important as the starter. We need to build depth.”
Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard:
On what excites him about this opportunity and job – “I’m excited to work with Coach Flores and Coach Graham, who I know well. I know it’s going to be a team-first atmosphere and those aren’t empty words, that’s how it’s going to be. That’s what gets me most excited, the culture is going to be right.”
Adam Gase spoke a lot about culture, so it’s understandable to remain wary about those promises.
On Flores’ insistence that versatility is key – “You better have the ability to adjust. Teaching is part of the job and you teach concepts, not just your job.”
This was a theme throughout the staff – the emphasis on the ability to adapt to all situations.
On thoughts on Linebacker Raekwon McMillan – “He’s a physical, tough guy, and he can run and hit.”
Notice he didn’t mention his coverage ability. Noting the strengths and masking the weaknesses – another theme.
Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer:
Boyer is well-trained in Patriots speak. He had about 1,000 words on his transcript and managed to say nothing – impressive.
Safeties Coach Tony Oden:
On things he’s gained from his first meetings with Coach Flores: “I think his demeanor is phenomenal. What he is to you guys, he’s the same to us. He’s very honest, open, and direct. He walks the walk and he talks the talk.”
He’s their boss, so of course they’ll all say this, but everyone raves about Flores’ character.
On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s rookie season – “He still has so much to learn, but he’s willing to do it. He’s more than willing to do it.”
Whatever Minkah’s absolute pinnacle is, he’s going to reach it. He’s a tireless worker.
On Fitzpatrick’s position going forward – “This is a new scheme. All that stuff is still being determined.”
They’re going to use Fitzpatrick in a variety of way to provide the galvanizing force on this entire defensive unit.
Plenty of surface level interactions, some quality, telling nuggets. Nonetheless, the vision and philosophies are all aligned. That train could stay on the tracks or it could derail ending in a firestorm. At least everyone onboard is steering in the same direction.
News
Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role
The Miami Dolphins continue to surround first time General Manager Chris Grier with experienced veterans in the front office. This time it’s the addition of former Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie spent the last seven seasons as part of the Oakland Raiders front office before being let go back in December after not seeing eye to eye with Jon Gruden. He is just two years removed from being named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2016, when the Raiders finished with a 12-4 record.
While the team only made the lone playoff once during his time there, he was responsible for drafting Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
Prior to taking the General Manager job with Oakland back in 2012, he spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers as the Director of Player Personnel and Director of Football Operations. McKenzie adds two more rings to a championship-pedigree theme on both the coaching staff and front office.
General Manager Chris Grier previously added veterans Jim Caldwell and Marvin Allen to the staff and front office respectively.
It is no secret that the Dolphins will be looking to build their foundation through the draft and they certainly have the personnel to make every future pick count. Miami currently has eight draft picks for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft, including thirteenth overall.
LATEST
- Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme February 18, 2019
- Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System February 17, 2019
- Takeaways from Coaching Staff’s First Media Availability February 16, 2019
- Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role February 16, 2019
- Tank Carradine Breakdown February 16, 2019
PODCASTS
Joe Schad On the Locked On Dolphins Podcast – January 3
Listen to the episode HERE! Travis sits down with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post for this in-depth conversation...
Podcast: Post Game Locker Room Audio
In this special edition of the Locked On Dolphins podcast, Travis goes inside the Dolphins locker room after the win...
ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe on the Locked On Dolphins Podcast
LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE! Travis sat down with ESPN Dolphins beat writer, Cameron Wolfe. Topics include Cam’s impression of...
Antwan Staley of USA Today Joins the Locked On Dolphins Podcast
Travis caught up with Antwan for a podcast getting you caught up on everything from the first five days of...
Podcast – Andrew Mitchell Report From Training Camp
Our staff writer, Andrew Mitchell (@MitchPRo), joined us to talk about his observations from training camp on Sunday July 29....
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins17 hours ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
7 Round Mock – Miami goes defense early, QB late
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2018