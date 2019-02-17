Miami Dolphins
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
Brian Flores, Via Chad O’Shea, Brings More Than a Championship Defense to South Florida
Brian Flores brings leadership, stability, accountability, and a swarming defense to Miami. Joining Flores in the migration south is an accomplished staff. Complementing Flores’ defensive ingenuity are former Patriots Receiver’s Coach Chad O’Shea and Assistant Quarterback’s Coach Jerry Schuplinski.
The party is B.Y.O.S – Bring Your Own Scheme. Flores offers his multiple, modernized defensive scheme while Schuplinski will aid O’Shea in implementing the most successful version of the Erhardt & Perkins attack.
My expertise leans more towards the offensive side of the football. Thus, I contracted out the defensive tutorial to an X’s and O’s whizz, in his own right, in Kevin Dern – his write-up on Brian Flores’ defense can be found HERE.
You’ve probably heard of the Erhardt and Perkins offensive scheme by now. The purpose of this article is to teach Dolphins fans the basics of the route concepts, the penchant for a run-heavy offense, and the general application we can expect to see in Miami under this new staff.
The Basics of the E&P
Football is presented as an esoteric game of chess to the casual fan, but rocket science it is not.
There three qualities that make the E&P offense so popular are:
1.) Builds the Scheme Around the QB – Rather than distributing responsibility to the skill players with a wide array of sight adjustments, everything comes back to the most important player on the field – the quarterback. The route combinations are each designed to attack a specific coverage, leaving it up to the QB to identify the pre-snap coverage and adjust accordingly.
2.) Streamlined Verbiage – The age of 20-word play-calls is a thing of the past. Convoluted mouthfuls spelling out each player’s role on a given play is a derivative approach that serves only to slow the offense down. The E&P condenses play calls making each one easier to communicate.
3.) Simplistic Adaptability – Using one word to define a route combination (the role of two, sometimes three players) increases the offense’s play speed. The E&P expedites the process of changing the play at the line-of-scrimmage and allows the team to adjust its coded calls on a weekly (or even on a play-by-play) basis.
Communication
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2019
Initially, the E&P scheme was designed to make life easier on the quarterback and elevate the importance of the ground game. But as it evolved, the streamlined communication allowed more savvy signal callers to exploit defenses with multiple options both in the run and pass game.
The whole of New England’s ground game has always been greater than the sum of its parts, thanks to the E&P. With a list of run and pass options from every set, the quarterback commands everything at the line-of-scrimmage.
The common misnomer about modern day football is the heavy reliance on the passing game. And while every team throws more than it runs, the E&P leans on the run more than the league average. Adam Gase, a proponent of the scheme, brought this identity to Miami but failed to properly institute that balance.
This attack is designed to allow the offense to run the same concepts over-and-over, but remain multiple via varied formations, shifts, and motions. The tempo-based attack gets the offense to the line-of-scrimmage, where the shifts tip the defense’s hand, giving the quarterback the information he needs.
Starting to get into this Patriots offense to project what me might see, from a schematic standpoint, under new OC Chad O’Shea. A preview pic.twitter.com/d9Nt7PL78F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 11, 2019
One word describes an entire route combination. So, when you hear Tom Brady barking “Rita! Linda!” Those two words serve as the entire play call (sans protection calls). “Rita” can tell the boundary combination (often the back and tight end) their two-man route combo while “Linda” defines the three-man route combo to the field side of the formation.
The quarterback can pick and choose which elements to change. If he doesn’t like the combination he has to the boundary, he can change that aspect and keep the field combination as is.
Brady’s mastery and unrivaled preparation is the catalyst of the scheme, but it’s the Patriots ability to identify the defense’s weakness and attack it relentlessly that gives them balance and, ultimately, utter dominance.
The Running Game
The first video in this column shows New England effortlessly converting a 3rd and 3 in Miami. The two prior plays of the series were a power gap-scheme run off-tackle. The very next play is a lead draw out of 21-personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs). The tackles take vertical sets to invite the rush up-field while Fullback James Develin leads Sony Michel inside – a rarity in today’s NFL.
Simplifying the communication allows the quarterback to come to the line of scrimmage with multiple plays that he can check to via the air or the ground.
Few teams have the stones to run the ball on third and medium (or third and long, for that matter) with the willing ferocity of the New England Patriots. This video shows a pair of conversions – one on 3rd and 4 and the other a 3rd-and-11-situation.
Again it’s a simple read, a quick motion, and taking advantage of the defensive scheme that the quarterback identifies. Want to play the linebacker in coverage or blitz the weak-side edge? No problem, the Pats will just run away from the pressure, pick up a seal and a key block and move the chains.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2019
Multiple Yet Similar
The Super Bowl was hardly an offensive showcase, but New England’s lone touchdown displays the difficulties a defense will face when going up against a finely-tuned Erhardt & Perkins attack. Four plays from the same personnel grouping with mixing up formations, with the same play, and a little tempo sprinkled in – see below.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/sEsyfMrU45
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Backs in the Passing Game
Running backs must present a threat in the passing game in this offense. Swings, flats, and the occasional corner route are often the primary read as part of two and three-man route combinations. When the Patriots offense was struggling early in the season Brady insisted they feature James White, and that’s precisely what they did.
Miami had a lot of similar success with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, but often went away from those successful options in the passing game. At its peak, Adam Gase’s deployment of backs in the passing game was awfully similar to what the Patriots do with their backfield stable.
Running backs in the passing game – Drake and Ballage could be the focal points of the ‘Phins offense: pic.twitter.com/XPN6PQ2CPi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Vertical Shots
Brady is often accused on checking down and dinking-and-dunking his way to the end zone (quite nitpicky, don’t ya’ think?) When the offense is as sharp as New England’s iteration of the E&P, the vertical shot-plays are built in. The repetition of showing similar looks, multiple times, can lull the defense to sleep. The same was true of Gase’s offense, often springing Kenny Stills down the field. Here are two examples of in-game adjustments capitalizing on the defense’s aggressiveness and throwing a wrench in the film’s tendencies.
Building in shot-plays based on previous looks. pic.twitter.com/RL3OKQFuFs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Those Pesky Slots
I’d be remised not to mention Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in this piece. We look to Julian Edelman as the comparison in the Patriots offense, and while it would be an injustice to pigeonhole Wilson and Grant as strictly slot players, both can make a lot of hay from that position in the new offense. Three plays here show Edelman, Wilson, and Grant stacking the defender, allowing each to flatten off the top of the route and make a big play as a result.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 15, 2019
Final Word
The success of this offense is going to fall on the shoulders of the quarterback. If Miami successfully identifies a sharp, accurate quarterback to execute the scheme, wins will follow. The beautiful thing about this new staff is the amenability to fit the scheme to the players – at least that’s the hope.
The process is solid and the foundation is legitimate. The only thing left to do is execute on Sundays.
Citation:
This article from Big Blue View details these route combinations and code words often associated with the combos.
Jump to Kevin Dern’s Defensive Film Study
Miami Dolphins
Takeaways from Coaching Staff’s First Media Availability
Friday was the first day of school at Dolphins’ Headquarters in Davie – at least for the faculty.
Brian Flores and his staff meet with the South Florida media for the first time in an official capacity. Flores already did his introductory presser, so he sat out. Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell all spoke in front of the camera. The rest of the staff were only made available via transcript.
After perusing through all 30,000 words of those transcripts, here’s what I have gleaned from this first go-round with the journos.
All quotes are paraphrased and can be found in their entirety at the Miami Dolphins official website.
Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea:
On his vision for the offense – “You have a foundation and core beliefs, but the key is to do what your players do well. We talk about being multiple.
On Ryan Tannehill – “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ryan and his competitiveness.”
On traits he looks for in a quarterback – “We want great traits. Intangibles, leadership, work ethic, those are the characteristics we start with.”
O’Shea was a big nothing-burger as far as true insight. Utilize the strengths, mask the weaknesses, being multiple, value on hard work, and on-and-on.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham:
On the key to building a defense that can be multiple – “Identifying traits that hold value in terms of building a team defense.”
This is what made the Patriots whole better than the sum of its parts for so many years. Identifying 11 jobs and staying within the framework of the individual job.
On the use of sub-packages – “The NFL is all about matchups and personnel. It’s based on the trends in the league.”
This should be music to Dolphins fans’ ears. The days of the inexcusable action of keeping Kiko Alonso on the field for third-and-long should be over.
Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman:
There was truly nothing enticing about this presser. Nothing.
Assistant Head Coach Jim Caldwell:
On how he met Brian Flores – “You’re introduced to someone because of the work they’ve done in the NFL. I can tell you, with Coach Flores, he does a heck of a job in preparation.”
Like the other top coaches on the staff Caldwell talked about the evaluation period, being multiple and emphasized work habits.
Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski:
On how his New England experiences can help him develop a young quarterback – “We were fortunate enough to draft some guys, work them, develop them, and teach them our system. That’s an area I feel very confident in.
This statement was actually rather reassuring. Brady is Brady and he had all the help he needed from Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. It’s nice to know that Schuplinski was hands on with the likes of Jimmy Garappolo and Jacoby Brissett.
On the top traits he looks for in a quarterback – “You don’t want to pigeonhole yourself into one thing. This goes for the team and the position, but we’re looking for tough, smart, and dependable guys that can handle a lot of things. You want a guy that can play under pressure and perform under pressure.
On if he needs mobility at QB in today’s NFL – “I don’t have a feeling one way or another. You need a guy that can function well in your scheme. Pocket passer or a guy that can break the pocket, either way is fine.”
Running Backs Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Eric Studesville:
Studesville was taking the coaches speak route until he was asked about Kalen Ballage.
On what impressed him about Ballage – “He’s a big, physical body. He can run. He’s athletic. I think he’s maturing and growing. He has a lot of work to do but his work ethic is tremendous.” He’s got a great personality and he comes in every day ready to work.”
Studesville and Ballage has a relationship that predates the pros or even college, so it’s not surprising to hear him rave about his second-year back.
On Frank Gore’s future – “The thing with Frank is, let’s get Frank healthy and then we’ll see what’s next for him.”
Gore’s football future in Miami seems dubious.
Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell:
On what he’s seen from the film of the Dolphins receivers – “I see some dynamic players. I’ve got different ranges. I have guys that are 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, down to guys that are under six feet tall. They all have unique qualities. I’ve studied all of their tape. It’s a dynamic group, so I’m excited to get a chance to help them.”
Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty:
On retaining Ja’Wuan James – “If we can retain him that keeps the continuity, we sure hope we can. He’s a good football player.”
Flaherty wants his second best offensive lineman on the roster back.
On how he goes about helping the other coaches excel in these new roles – “We all interject because we’re putting the playbook together right now.”
It’s a collaborative effort. There will be no more dictatorships with the play calling and talking down to those seen as inferior. Every voice in the room matters.
Tight Ends Coach George Godsey:
Godsey was another one of the coaches to give us a big bowl of nothing. He danced around questions about using one or two tight ends, what he prefers in a tight end, and everything else he was asked.
Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby:
On what type of players he’s be looking for – “Guys who are multiple. We want guys that give you great effort on the field and in the classroom.”
On rotating players – “You want your best guys out there in certain situations but it’s the offense’s goal to wear down the best guys, so sometimes the backup is just as important as the starter. We need to build depth.”
Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard:
On what excites him about this opportunity and job – “I’m excited to work with Coach Flores and Coach Graham, who I know well. I know it’s going to be a team-first atmosphere and those aren’t empty words, that’s how it’s going to be. That’s what gets me most excited, the culture is going to be right.”
Adam Gase spoke a lot about culture, so it’s understandable to remain wary about those promises.
On Flores’ insistence that versatility is key – “You better have the ability to adjust. Teaching is part of the job and you teach concepts, not just your job.”
This was a theme throughout the staff – the emphasis on the ability to adapt to all situations.
On thoughts on Linebacker Raekwon McMillan – “He’s a physical, tough guy, and he can run and hit.”
Notice he didn’t mention his coverage ability. Noting the strengths and masking the weaknesses – another theme.
Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer:
Boyer is well-trained in Patriots speak. He had about 1,000 words on his transcript and managed to say nothing – impressive.
Safeties Coach Tony Oden:
On things he’s gained from his first meetings with Coach Flores: “I think his demeanor is phenomenal. What he is to you guys, he’s the same to us. He’s very honest, open, and direct. He walks the walk and he talks the talk.”
He’s their boss, so of course they’ll all say this, but everyone raves about Flores’ character.
On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s rookie season – “He still has so much to learn, but he’s willing to do it. He’s more than willing to do it.”
Whatever Minkah’s absolute pinnacle is, he’s going to reach it. He’s a tireless worker.
On Fitzpatrick’s position going forward – “This is a new scheme. All that stuff is still being determined.”
They’re going to use Fitzpatrick in a variety of way to provide the galvanizing force on this entire defensive unit.
Plenty of surface level interactions, some quality, telling nuggets. Nonetheless, the vision and philosophies are all aligned. That train could stay on the tracks or it could derail ending in a firestorm. At least everyone onboard is steering in the same direction.
News
Dolphins Hire Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie to Executive Role
The Miami Dolphins continue to surround first time General Manager Chris Grier with experienced veterans in the front office. This time it’s the addition of former Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie spent the last seven seasons as part of the Oakland Raiders front office before being let go back in December after not seeing eye to eye with Jon Gruden. He is just two years removed from being named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2016, when the Raiders finished with a 12-4 record.
While the team only made the lone playoff once during his time there, he was responsible for drafting Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
Prior to taking the General Manager job with Oakland back in 2012, he spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers as the Director of Player Personnel and Director of Football Operations. McKenzie adds two more rings to a championship-pedigree theme on both the coaching staff and front office.
General Manager Chris Grier previously added veterans Jim Caldwell and Marvin Allen to the staff and front office respectively.
It is no secret that the Dolphins will be looking to build their foundation through the draft and they certainly have the personnel to make every future pick count. Miami currently has eight draft picks for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft, including thirteenth overall.
Miami Dolphins
Tank Carradine Breakdown
Friday was something of a doomsday in the NFL. While players all over the league received walking papers, the Dolphins were busy making additions. Inking Tank Carradine and Jomal Wiltz adds pedigree and familiarity to the ‘Phins roster.
Both arrive in South Florida on one-year deals, serving essentially as training camp invitations.
Carradine earns his spot on the marquee because of his collegiate prowess. The rocked-up 270-pounder (age 28) would’ve been a first-round pick if not for an ACL injury during his senior season at Florida State.
The former 40th-overall pick of the 2013 draft (49ers) has floundered about the league for the same reason – injuries. Playing in just nine games the past two seasons (only one in 2018), Carradine’s production has lagged behind his lofty draft status – just 5.5 career sacks.
Carradine’s fit in the scheme is the intriguing aspect of the acquisition. He has the frame to play inside as a three-technique, but also slide out over the tackle as the five-technique.
Physical with elite movement traits earned Carradine high-praise out of college.
Carradine’s one available rep on GamePass for 2018 shows him closing down the backside as a five-technique. It’s an impressive first step and crossover step to position himself well to two-gap the cutback lane.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 16, 2019
Injuries have really robbed the former athletic freak of some movement. His change-of-direction isn’t what it once was and he struggles to counter as a pass rusher.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 16, 2019
The sheer strength is on display here as he knocks his man back off the line and works into a position to defender the outside run.
Really nice physicality here knocking his man back. pic.twitter.com/QnhkgQEH9n
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 16, 2019
Carradine provides value as a run-defender but will likely be subbed in passing situations. According to PFF, in 2017, 116 of Carradine’s reps were as a run defender. He rushed the passer 98 times showcasing his fit as a two-down run specialist. In those 98 pass rush reps Carradine had eight pressures (2 sacks, 2 hits and 4 hurries).
In 2016 the disparity was even greater. Carradine played 123 run-down reps with just 83 pass rush snaps. His PRP (pass rush productivity) was similar rather impressive, however. Creating pressure on 12 of the 83 (14.5%), Carradine was a difficult block.
It should be noted that he typically comes off the field on third downs which inflates his production, from an efficiency standpoint, a tad.
Josh Boyer Gets A Familiar Corner to Work With
Less heralded, Jomal Wiltz signed as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2017. At 5’10’’ 180 pounds, Wiltz doesn’t possess the prototypical measurements of recent Miami cornerback acquisitions.
Playing under former Patriots Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer in 2018, Wiltz’s knowledge of the playbook gives him a head start heading into OTA’s.
