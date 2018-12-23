Miami Dolphins
It’s Groundhog’s Day…Again
Tired of the commitment to Jay Fielder, and the unraveling the followed Ricky Williams’ surprise retirement, Dolphins fans grew weary of Dave Wannstedt’s reign in Miami.
After getting spurned by Nick Saban following a lackluster two-years, the fans wanted an established offensive mind.
Cam Cameron needed overtime to secure his only head coaching victory – he went one-and-done.
Exhausted by an affinity for field goals and field position, Tony Sparano was imminently on the chopping block before the 2011 season had even kicked off.
Joe Philbin preached a key stat to excite a fan base starved for any offensive production. Failing to practice what he preached, Philbin-led teams were a tad too queasy to consistently win the all-important quarterback rating differential battle.
Now, with one game to go in year-three of the Adam Gase experience, the Dolphins will likely restart again.
Change typically reinvigorates a franchise. Despite mediocrity and irrelevance, changes at the top offer fans the one thing they really crave:
Hope.
But is this franchise numb to bravado? Not unlike a jilted ex-lover continuously roped in by words, yet burned by actions, Dolphins fans are just ready for a winner.
Sunday’s pitiful showing against a punchless Jacksonville team all but secures sweeping changes for a once-proud Miami Dolphins organization. It’ll be the seventh restart in two decades. A far cry from the stability offered by Don Shula from the 70’s through the late-90’s.
In what figures to be their final games at Hard Rock Stadium, Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill perpetuated the very traits that made the fan base turn on them.
Let’s start with the coach.
On the Dolphins opening drive, Gase dialed up a beautifully orchestrated 83-yard scoring drive. The use of Miami’s multi-talented, multi-faceted running backs was an integral part of the touchdown.
On the series, Miami ran five plays with multiple backs on the field (30-personnel and 21-personnel). Those five plays brought back promising returns that would surely dictate the pace of the rest of the game.
Those five plays equaled 52 yards, two firsts-downs and Miami’s lone touchdown of the day.
They wouldn’t score again.
The Dolphins would gain just 100 more yards on their final nine drives of the game – an average of 11.1 yards-per-drive with the season on the line.
Miami ran multi-back personnel more times on that opening touchdown series than they did the rest of the game combined. Continually going away from what you do best – that became the Adam Gase way.
Perhaps the best news for Dolphins fans, the most polarizing figure in team history is all but done in Miami. Ryan Tannehill’s swan-song season came crashing to a forgettable end with a game-clinching pick six in the fourth quarter.
Tannehill was under immense pressure all game long, but a made a rookie mistake when he decided to throw a prayer while in the grasp of Calais Campbell.
The offensive line was a train wreck once more. It still can’t pick up a stunt and fell victim to penalty flags galore.
Matt Burke’s defense, facing a quarterback that had previously engineered just one garbage time touchdown in his three starts prior, allowed an opening drive march to pay dirt for the fifth time in six games.
The imminent sweeping changes will surely include Executive of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum. Tanenbaum’s 2017 off-season was one for the ages – and not the good kind of way.
Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch and T.J. McDonald were all offered big money contracts – each figures to be playing elsewhere in 2019.
Rumors, pre-game, named Vikings Assistant General Manager George Paton as a favorite to take over the operation if and when Stephen Ross decides to pull the plug on his third different regime.
General Manager Chris Grier (and head of college scouting) is thought to be highly regarded in the organization. If anyone stays, it’s likely to be Grier (responsible for the Dolphins improved recent drafts).
All this fan base wants, at this point, is a change. A change from the wheel of limbo where a handful of teams seem to sort of just…exist in the league. Perpetually hovering around the .500 mark, forever in the far-right column of the playoff picture (in the hunt), this fan base might fancy a bottom-out over yet another 8-8 season.
Dolphins vs Jaguars – Week 16 Preview
Who: Dolphins (7-7) vs. Jaguars (4-10)
When: December 23 – 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 73 degrees, 65% humidity
Vegas Slant: Dolphins -4
Dolphins-Jaguars
The Dolphins are back home for this in-state tilt against perhaps the AFC’s most disappointing team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Penciled in as a unanimous choice to repeat as South Division Champions, many thought Miami’s Fellow-Florida resident were poised to push the Patriots for conference supremacy once more.
Instead, the team from up the coast cratered, and has been playing out the string for the last two months.
For Miami, a return to Hard Rock Stadium means Mr. Edward Hyde can retire for the week before making his grand finale appearance next week in Buffalo.
The Dr. Henry Jekyll version of Adam Gase’s Dolphins are back at center stage looking to follow up a two-game home stand that saw the ‘Phins take down a pair of divisional foes.
Playoffs are nearly out of reach, and could vanish entirely by the time the final whistle blows Sunday. If Miami want to keep the dream alive another week, they’ll need some help, and also do what they’ve done all year – win at home (6-1 at Hard Rock Stadium).
The Jaguars Schemes
Offense:
Nathaniel Hackett was relieved of his duties after a Late-November loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the offensive woes remain for the Jags. Hackett was lauded for the game plans he cooked up last January that led to 42 and 20-point outputs on the road against Pittsburgh and New England.
A 40-burger is impressive, the 20-mark less so, but considering the lack of firepower he had at his disposal, and the general flow of that title game, it was nothing short of miracle-work.
Hackett was saddled with the same excuse for a quarterback in 2018, and that QB did him in.
Now, Scott Milanovich has been charged with making chicken salad out of a Cody Kessler led offense. Milanovich began his career in Canada – a stark contrast from the program he took over in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars remain consistent in their approach to play a smash mouth style of football to complement a loaded defense. Injuries to the line, at running back and at wide receiver have handcuffed an already limited offense.
Milanovich has tried just about everything. From first down play-action, to empty sets from heavy personnel, this Jags offense is a lost cause at this point – regardless of the conductor.
Defense:
Originally built by Gus Bradley, this Jacksonville defense is not bereft of talent – so why has it failed in 2018?
Ask a Jaguars fan their opinion of Todd Wash, and you’re likely to get similar responses to that of a Dolphins fan speaking about Adam Gase.
Wash was voted coordinator of the year in 2017 by the other coaches in the NFL, but 2018’s defense has been exposed and failed to adapt.
Operating primarily in cover-3 and cover-1 looks, with off-coverage, opposing offenses have feasted on the underneath portions of the field. Much like the Dolphins, there are linebackers taking deep spot-drops exposing the release and valve routes made available to backs and tight ends.
Hardly a converse from their zone coverage, Jacksonville’s man defensive packages allow for big cushions. Often times a safety will come down to cover the slot, but position himself 10 yards off the line of scrimmage pre-snap.
This puts a lot of stress on the linebackers to multi-task with rerouting and locating their own man in coverage.
The defensive front operates out of even fronts with a one-gap penetrating mentality. Opposing offenses have been using that aggressiveness against Jacksonville with strong play action looks with boot and misdirection concepts.
The Players
Offense:
It’s been a difficult stretch since the Jaguars fired Hackett and replaced Blake Bortles. A reminder that the grass is not always greener, Jacksonville’s lone offensive touchdown, post-changes, was a garbage time touchdown with less than two minutes to play in a 28-point thrashing.
Kessler has struggled in virtually every area of playing the position. Accuracy, pushing the ball down the field, throwing on time with rhythm, functioning under pressure, these have all proven problematic for the former Cleveland Brown.
The running game and pass pro have been major problem areas. Injuries forced Jacksonville to pluck two street free-agents that were released from the New York Giants’ porous line. Ereck Flowers and Patrick Omameh make up one of the worst left sides in the league.
Losing four offensive linemen is a sure-fire way to make life miserable on a quarterback that needs as much help as he can get.
Things aren’t a lot rosier on the perimeter. Marquise Lee was lost in training camp, D.J. Chark has missed the last four games and Jaydon Mickens broken an ankle back in September.
This offense, with its current banged-up mold, is challenging to be the worse unit in all of football.
Defense:
Despite the whispers of Jalen Ramsey’s demise, the all-pro is still locking things down for this Jacksonville defense. One of the most physical, instinctive corners in the league, Ramsey allows a mere 67.1 passer rating on balls targeted for his man.
A.J. Bouye hasn’t been the big play maker he was last year, but he has yet to allow a touchdown this season.
The safety position has been a myriad of problems for the back end of the Jags Defense.
Barry Church was sent to the bench, Ronnie Harrison was just placed on injured reserve and the Jags have struggled to find a competent running mate to pair with Tashaun Gipson.
The usual suspects are still there in the front-seven, but 2018 just hasn’t been the same as 2017 for guys like Calais Campbell, Telvin Smith and Yannick Ngakoue.
Where Miami could get into some trouble, is if the offense becomes predictable and this highly-talented defense is allowed to turn it loose.
The Medical:
The Concerns:
Coaches have more to be concerned with than the fans – though it might be too late for Matt Burke and company. The Jacksonville offense is entirely punchless and any success they have is an indictment of the Dolphins DC.
Jacksonville can create pressure with rush packages and take advantage of turnover opportunities – something Ryan Tannehill has fallen victim to in his career. If the line can’t clean up last week’s protection issues, don’t expect the offense to fare any better than it did in Minnesota.
The Opportunities:
Miami’s third down, red zone and takeaway defense is better at home than on the road. The run defense has been able to capitalize on poor line play; as has the pass rush. These factors all tilt in Miami’s favor as the Jags bring one of the league’s worst offenses to town.
This game is a ripe opportunity to showcase what could be a dynamic duo in 2019 with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage. Jacksonville’s tackling has been atrocious and their effort has been just as bad. Plus, Jacksonville is prone to getting beat to the flats in the passing game.
The Projected Result:
There is no way the Jaguars should come out of this game victorious. They have nothing to play for, their offense isn’t functional and the effort on defense is severely lacking. Miami is a good team at home and won’t have to withstand any type of initial surge from a Jacksonville team that is already looking ahead to the off-season.
The offense struggles to sustain drives but hits enough big plays, coupled with some defensive takeaways, and Miami gets a relatively comfortable victory.
Dolphins 19
Jaguars 9
Dolphins Place Frank Gore on IR; Sign Kendrick Norton
It was a hellova story, and it’s one I hope we haven’t heard the end of.
According to the Miami Dolphins official social media account, the team has placed running back Frank Gore on injured-reserve, definitely ending his 2018 season, but possibly ending both his Dolphins tenure and career in the NFL.
Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was signed by the team as the corresponding roster move.
It was a dream of the former Miami Hurricane running back to play on the Miami Dolphins, his childhood team growing up.
Signed as both an insurance policy to Kenyan Drake and as a “hard-hitting” running back to compliment Drake’s elusiveness, Gore exceeded not only his age and his expectations, but his contract as well. Inked to a ~$1m deal, Gore accumulated 722 rushing yards on 156 carries (a 4.6 yards per carry average) as well as 124 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown prior to going down with an ankle/foot injury.
While no one can debate Gore’s production this season, he’s been the focal point of fan backlash – even though it has nothing to do with him. Fans are witnessing an offense stall for a mere 21.07 points per game and wonder why their offensive guru of a head coach, Adam Gase, has used Gore more than Drake in the backfield.
Part of it is selective memory, as Drake has abundantly more offensive snaps than Gore this season (464 vs 330). However, there is a decent disparity in carries between the two; through 15 weeks, Gore had 156 carries while Drake only has 103. Interestingly enough, both running backs sport a 4.6 yards per carry average this season. So what’s the real issue?
Kenyan Drake is a homerun waiting to happen on every play (the Miami Miracle is evidence of this), but he also isn’t as reliable as Frank Gore. On top of being a “smaller back” to begin with, Drake has been nursing a shoulder injury. I understand fans want their best playmaker on the field at all times, but he’s a useless commodity if he’s on injured-reserve. Miami is trying to extend Drake’s playing time while still making sure he can remain effective.
Though this brings up a different point, why is Kenyan Drake the primary pass blocker?
Kenyan Drake's contribution here is running into his left tackle and watching the play fall apart. Think he knows he screwed up, too pic.twitter.com/NrE5rovL5i
— gth (@gth829c) December 18, 2018
He’s not only injured, but it’s not like he’s an extremely effective pass blocker to begin with. He was better than Jay Ajayi (mostly by default), but this shouldn’t have carried over into the 2018 season.
Speaking of Jay Ajayi, think the Dolphins backfield got the better end of that bargain? Frank Gore costs about half as much as Ajayi did this season, while contributing a better yards per carry average. Gore, for obvious reasons, was much more reliable than the injury-riddled Ajayi, who, like the Dolphins projected, went down with a knee injury after the 4th game of the season for the Philadelphia Eagles. This doesn’t even include the 4th-round draft pick the Dolphins received for Ajayi last season – a draft pick that was used to select a younger and healthier running back, Kalen Ballage.
So we fall back to Frank Gore and his reliability. Look at this statistic; I understand it’s a different game than it was two decades ago, but this is extremely impressive:
Frank Gore is hurt for the #Dolphins. For some perspective on his ironman status…
Most consecutive starts by RBs:
1. Frank Gore 121
2. Christian McCaffrey 17
3. Peyton Barber 16
— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 16, 2018
The hope is that this injury was only enough to keep Gore from finishing the season at 100%, forcing Miami to place him on injured-reserve (to maintain the roster spot for the final two games of the season). If this happens to be the end of Gore’s career, it will go down as one of the best in running-back history. Earlier this season, Gore passed Curtis Martin for 4th-most career rushing yards in the history of the NFL (Gore has 14,748 rushing yards in his 14-year career).
With the empty roster space, the Dolphins signed former Hurricane Kendrick Norton to patch up the defensive line. Norton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 7th-round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was released by the team during the final round of roster cuts, but was signed to their practice squad shortly after.
As a player poached from another team’s practice squad, Norton will need to be added to the 53-man roster rather than immediately be added to Miami’s practice squad.
Charting Ryan Tannehill 2018 – Week 15 at Minnesota
Go to Week 1 vs. Tennessee
Go to Week 2 at NY Jets
Go to Week 3 vs. Oakland
Go to week 4 at New England
Go to week 5 at Cincinnati
Go to week 12 at Indianapolis
Go to Week 13 vs. Buffalo
Go to week 14 vs. New England
Week 15 at Minnesota –
A full-blown trend at this point in his career, Ryan Tannehill played some of his worst football in a massively important road game. The offense was a shell of its week-fourteen-self as leaving the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium proved problematic once more.
From the protection, to the receivers, and all the way back to the quarterback, the Miami Dolphins offense was nothing short of putrid in Sunday’s beat down.
Taking nine sacks, throwing the ball away twice and one non-designed run leaves Tannehill with 20 total charted passes on the day. Typically, this is an accurate quarterback that makes every throw when the pocket is clean.
But that was not the case in Minnesota.
Tannehill missed four throws. Two of his reads were called into question from my vantage point on the all-22, and he made one critical error on a red zone scoring opportunity (on O’Leary’s drop, Stills was wide open within the same progression).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
As has been the case all season, air yards were rather prevalent. The average depth of Tannehill’s throws was 8.67 yards. The deep game wasn’t working, however, as a whopping 65.8% of the passing yardage came after the catch.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|1/3 (33%)
|11-19 yards
|2/4 (50%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|9/12 (75%)
*Drops counted as accurate passes (Stills and Parker each had a drop)
The most uncharacteristic play of the day from the Miami Quarterback was a basic out-route to the field from slot receiver, Danny Amendola. Amendola was wide open but Tannehill short-hopped the pass.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Third down remains a significant obstacle for the Miami passing attack. The Dolphins converted just one of the 10 third down drop backs, though Brice Butler stepped out-of-bounds on what would’ve been a second (this was credited as a drop – Tannehill made a great play).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Miami tried anything and everything to get the protection issues fixed, but nothing seemed to work. Adam Gase even dialed up a 13-personnel, max-protect play action bootleg, but Tannehill had to park it in the bleachers as pressure got through any way.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Against his personal wishes, Gase deployed the 12-personnel package with more frequency than usual.
|11-personnel
|23 snaps
|12-personnel
|7 snaps
|21-personnel
|1 snap
|13-personnel
|1 snap
Nine sacks, 20 overall pressures, and an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.10 seconds – the offense never really had a chance – though some of that blame belongs to the quarterback.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
After posting some monster numbers both on play action and into contested windows a week ago, both aspects of the Miami passing game disappeared Sunday. Tannehill was just 1/7 with 12 yards throwing into tight windows. Play pass went out the window early after a 21-point deficit leaving Miami a paltry 1/2 for 14 yards on Tannehill’s bread and butter.
Of Tannehill’s 32 drop backs, the Dolphins converted first downs on just six plays – an 18.8% conversion rate.
It was an awful day all the way around the offensive side of the football for Miami. This program simply does not travel and those struggles pre-date Adam Gase. For whatever reason, Ryan Tannehill is not comfortable away from Hard Rock Stadium.
Result: Losing Performance
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|5 (TEN, OAK, IND, BUF, NE)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@NYJ)
|Losing Performance
|3 (@NE, @CIN, @MIN)
Additional Videos:
Perhaps Tannehill’s best throw of the day, but it’s batted down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Maybe it’s nitpicking, but his plan for when protection breaks down appears to be just winging it.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Difficult throw, but it goes off-target. Would’ve converted a third down and long.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Escape pressure and panic.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Nice anticipation and throw for a third down conversion.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
