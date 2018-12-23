It’s Groundhog’s Day…Again

Who: Dolphins (7-7) vs. Jaguars (4-10)

When: December 23 – 1:00 East

Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Weather: 73 degrees, 65% humidity

Vegas Slant: Dolphins -4

Dolphins-Jaguars

The Dolphins are back home for this in-state tilt against perhaps the AFC’s most disappointing team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Penciled in as a unanimous choice to repeat as South Division Champions, many thought Miami’s Fellow-Florida resident were poised to push the Patriots for conference supremacy once more.

Instead, the team from up the coast cratered, and has been playing out the string for the last two months.

For Miami, a return to Hard Rock Stadium means Mr. Edward Hyde can retire for the week before making his grand finale appearance next week in Buffalo.

The Dr. Henry Jekyll version of Adam Gase’s Dolphins are back at center stage looking to follow up a two-game home stand that saw the ‘Phins take down a pair of divisional foes.

Playoffs are nearly out of reach, and could vanish entirely by the time the final whistle blows Sunday. If Miami want to keep the dream alive another week, they’ll need some help, and also do what they’ve done all year – win at home (6-1 at Hard Rock Stadium).

The Jaguars Schemes

Offense:

Nathaniel Hackett was relieved of his duties after a Late-November loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the offensive woes remain for the Jags. Hackett was lauded for the game plans he cooked up last January that led to 42 and 20-point outputs on the road against Pittsburgh and New England.

A 40-burger is impressive, the 20-mark less so, but considering the lack of firepower he had at his disposal, and the general flow of that title game, it was nothing short of miracle-work.

Hackett was saddled with the same excuse for a quarterback in 2018, and that QB did him in.

Now, Scott Milanovich has been charged with making chicken salad out of a Cody Kessler led offense. Milanovich began his career in Canada – a stark contrast from the program he took over in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars remain consistent in their approach to play a smash mouth style of football to complement a loaded defense. Injuries to the line, at running back and at wide receiver have handcuffed an already limited offense.

Milanovich has tried just about everything. From first down play-action, to empty sets from heavy personnel, this Jags offense is a lost cause at this point – regardless of the conductor.

Defense:

Originally built by Gus Bradley, this Jacksonville defense is not bereft of talent – so why has it failed in 2018?

Ask a Jaguars fan their opinion of Todd Wash, and you’re likely to get similar responses to that of a Dolphins fan speaking about Adam Gase.

Wash was voted coordinator of the year in 2017 by the other coaches in the NFL, but 2018’s defense has been exposed and failed to adapt.

Operating primarily in cover-3 and cover-1 looks, with off-coverage, opposing offenses have feasted on the underneath portions of the field. Much like the Dolphins, there are linebackers taking deep spot-drops exposing the release and valve routes made available to backs and tight ends.

Hardly a converse from their zone coverage, Jacksonville’s man defensive packages allow for big cushions. Often times a safety will come down to cover the slot, but position himself 10 yards off the line of scrimmage pre-snap.

This puts a lot of stress on the linebackers to multi-task with rerouting and locating their own man in coverage.

The defensive front operates out of even fronts with a one-gap penetrating mentality. Opposing offenses have been using that aggressiveness against Jacksonville with strong play action looks with boot and misdirection concepts.

The Players

Offense:

It’s been a difficult stretch since the Jaguars fired Hackett and replaced Blake Bortles. A reminder that the grass is not always greener, Jacksonville’s lone offensive touchdown, post-changes, was a garbage time touchdown with less than two minutes to play in a 28-point thrashing.

Kessler has struggled in virtually every area of playing the position. Accuracy, pushing the ball down the field, throwing on time with rhythm, functioning under pressure, these have all proven problematic for the former Cleveland Brown.

The running game and pass pro have been major problem areas. Injuries forced Jacksonville to pluck two street free-agents that were released from the New York Giants’ porous line. Ereck Flowers and Patrick Omameh make up one of the worst left sides in the league.

Losing four offensive linemen is a sure-fire way to make life miserable on a quarterback that needs as much help as he can get.

Things aren’t a lot rosier on the perimeter. Marquise Lee was lost in training camp, D.J. Chark has missed the last four games and Jaydon Mickens broken an ankle back in September.

This offense, with its current banged-up mold, is challenging to be the worse unit in all of football.

Defense:

Despite the whispers of Jalen Ramsey’s demise, the all-pro is still locking things down for this Jacksonville defense. One of the most physical, instinctive corners in the league, Ramsey allows a mere 67.1 passer rating on balls targeted for his man.

A.J. Bouye hasn’t been the big play maker he was last year, but he has yet to allow a touchdown this season.

The safety position has been a myriad of problems for the back end of the Jags Defense.

Barry Church was sent to the bench, Ronnie Harrison was just placed on injured reserve and the Jags have struggled to find a competent running mate to pair with Tashaun Gipson.

The usual suspects are still there in the front-seven, but 2018 just hasn’t been the same as 2017 for guys like Calais Campbell, Telvin Smith and Yannick Ngakoue.

Where Miami could get into some trouble, is if the offense becomes predictable and this highly-talented defense is allowed to turn it loose.

The Medical:

The Concerns:

Coaches have more to be concerned with than the fans – though it might be too late for Matt Burke and company. The Jacksonville offense is entirely punchless and any success they have is an indictment of the Dolphins DC.

Jacksonville can create pressure with rush packages and take advantage of turnover opportunities – something Ryan Tannehill has fallen victim to in his career. If the line can’t clean up last week’s protection issues, don’t expect the offense to fare any better than it did in Minnesota.

The Opportunities:

Miami’s third down, red zone and takeaway defense is better at home than on the road. The run defense has been able to capitalize on poor line play; as has the pass rush. These factors all tilt in Miami’s favor as the Jags bring one of the league’s worst offenses to town.

This game is a ripe opportunity to showcase what could be a dynamic duo in 2019 with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage. Jacksonville’s tackling has been atrocious and their effort has been just as bad. Plus, Jacksonville is prone to getting beat to the flats in the passing game.

The Projected Result:

There is no way the Jaguars should come out of this game victorious. They have nothing to play for, their offense isn’t functional and the effort on defense is severely lacking. Miami is a good team at home and won’t have to withstand any type of initial surge from a Jacksonville team that is already looking ahead to the off-season.

The offense struggles to sustain drives but hits enough big plays, coupled with some defensive takeaways, and Miami gets a relatively comfortable victory.

Dolphins 19

Jaguars 9

