Miami Dolphins
Ja’Wuan James Departs for Denver
James Inks Deal to Make Him NFL’s Top-Paid Right Tackle
Miami’s 2014 first round draft pick has signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos. Ja’Wuan James cashes in on a four-year deal worth up to $52 million and $32 million in guaranteed money.
The Dolphins were resigned to the fact that James was likely to depart once news broke early Monday that the Oakland Raiders were signing former Patriots Left Tackle Trent Brown to a blockbuster deal.
With Pro Bowl Snub Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil due for a new contract in two years, the Dolphins were always unlikely to make James the highest paid right tackle in the NFL. James earns that distinction despite an up-and-down career in Miami.
At his peak James was a physical force in the running game that was good enough to go toe-to-toe with the top pass rushers in the game.
At his worst James was a liability that was benched on two occasions for poor performance by former Head Coach Adam Gase.
James ended two of his five seasons in Miami on injured reserve (2015 and 2017). He played on a $9.4 million contract last year as part of his fifth-year option with the Dolphins and earns an annual raise $3.6 million on average from that previous figure.
Jesse Davis was tendered as a restricted free agent last week; he slots in as the current starting right tackle, though the Dolphins could address the position in April’s draft. Miami was linked to Florida Right Tackle Jawaan Taylor at the Scouting Combine the first weekend in March.
Assuming the Dolphins lack of action on day-one of free agency is the plan going forward, Miami should recoup a third-round compensatory pick for James’ departure.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 5 Worst Free Agency Signings
The Miami Dolphins have had their fair share of mistakes throughout the years, and with free agency set to begin this week, I’m here to remind you about all the bad times we had together before you get excited for the “hope” that lies ahead (see what I did there….)
Maybe it’s a coincidence that all of the players listed are relatively current. Only one of these players played for the team in the 2000s, with some of them being on the team as recently as 2017.
Recent memory serves us best, but with player contracts annually increasing, you’re going to find plenty more-recent Dolphins bust.
Not a single person is going to say Brian Hartline‘s 5-year, $31m ($12.5m guaranteed) contract was more detrimental to the team’s cap space than any of the players listed below. Not even Daunte Culpepper‘s $8m contract was that bad (even though he’s technically a trade acquisition, not a free agent) – even if his production was far worse than Ryan Tannehill‘s.
The Miami Dolphins have had plenty of underwhelming players throughout the 21st century, below are the five free agent contracts that were abysmally worse than all the rest:
Note: this list does not include extensions – this list strictly looks at players that came from another team. Which means players like Ryan Tannehill, Reshad Jones, Mike Pouncey and Bobby McCain will not show up here)
5) Philip Wheeler: 5-yr, $25m ($13m guaranteed)
The perfect example of a player performing in a contract year and happily walking off into the sunset; Philip Wheeler was a head-scratching free agency signing and an even worse linebacker.
Paired with the #3 player on our list, Wheeler and Dannell Ellerbe were an atrocious duo for the Dolphins. Brought on to replace Kevin Burrnett and Karlos Dansby respectively, both players were role players rewarded with starting contracts. They were anomalies that the Dolphins fell in love with (just like Andre Branch).
In his first season with Miami, Wheeler started all 16 games and recorded 118 tackles – mostly because opposing teams realized they could be productive running/passing at Wheeler. Wheeler did record 5 tackles for a loss and 5 QB hits, but that average comes out to less than 1 every 3 games, which is pathetic for a linebacker meant to stop the run and close gaps.
When you play on #Halloween, you're in for a thriller.
In 2013, the Bengals sent this one to overtime after a wild game-tying TD run by Gio Bernard.
Once they got to OT, though, Cameron Wake and the @MiamiDolphins defense decided it was time to go home and eat candy. @Kold91 pic.twitter.com/geNCueHKKg
— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) November 1, 2018
I wasn’t able to find the clip, but there was one play of Wheeler’s that will always stick out at me. He was turning around to call out a play to his fellow defenders and then turned back towards the opposing offense to get into his stance – ready to attack the play. Except the play already started and the opponent was tackled right by his feet. It took until the player was tackled for Wheeler to diagnose that the play had actually started.
This play perfectly sums up Wheeler’s career in Miami and perfectly sums up what every fan feels about him. Confused and unmotivated.
4) Jake Grove: 5-yr, $29m ($14.5m guaranteed)
This signing may have swayed us because of how poorly the Miami Dolphins misdiagnosed everything involved in this “prized” free agency signing.
After an Oakland Raiders career marred by injuries, the Dolphins thought they were lucky to find their future center and signed Jake Grove to a ridiculous $29m offer (half of which was guaranteed).
Sure enough, Grove got injured in his first season with the team and started only 10 games. He didn’t even make it to his second season with Miami, and was released during the 2010 preseason.
Grove hasn’t played another snap in the NFL since.
A few things play into this monstrosity:
- No one else was interested in Jake Grove – which made the length and price of the contract completely unnecessary.
- Jake Grove played 1 full season in the NFL (2006). He was active for 54/80 games with Oakland (67.5%) and started just 46 of those 80 games (57.5%)
- The Miami Dolphins already had Samson Satele on the roster and subsequently traded him to Oakland to fill the void left by Grove. Satele would go on to start 42/48 games with Oakland over the next 3 seasons before becoming the Indianapolis Colts starting center for 3 seasons after that.
Eventually, Miami moved on from Grove and started Joe Berger in his place. Berger was alright for Miami, though the team let him go and Berger eventually wound up with the Minnesota Vikings where he would go on to have an adequate career as both a backup and a starter.
Miami eventually settled the position by drafting a makeshift center from Florida, Mike Pouncey, in the 1st-round of the 2011 draft. Ironically enough, Miami has still yet to solve the center position after almost a decade of allocating valuable resources towards it.
3) Dannell Ellerbe: 5-yr, $35m ($14m guaranteed)
Brought on to replace Karlos Dansby as the starting middle linebacker, Dannell Ellerbe took millions from the Dolphins and left them with the same problem they started with – a void at linebacker.
Dannell Ellerbe feels back at home at outside linebacker. #StrongerTogether
READ: http://t.co/3NrHTW4gsH pic.twitter.com/FR02N0cZOp
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 6, 2014
Ellerbe started 15 games for the Dolphins in 2013 and put up some gaudy numbers: 2 interceptions, 5 passes defended, 1 sack, 101 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 4 QB hits. Though, like Wheeler, statistics are a bit misleading.
Ellerbe was a liability in coverage and against the run. Between Wheeler and Ellerbe, it was open season for opposing offenses – with an invitation to attack the middle of the field. It didn’t matter what kind of pass rush Cameron Wake was putting up or if Randy Starks was holding the middle of the defensive line just fine, the offense was still going to be productive.
To this day the team is still searching for an adequate replacement for (future Hall of Famer) Zach Thomas.
#Lions Theo Riddick uses a beautiful move to get past Dannell Ellerbe pic.twitter.com/JHXadB8SPj
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 22, 2015
2) Mike Wallace: 5-yr, $60m ($30m guaranteed)
When you would rather have Davone Bess and Brian Hartline receiving the ball, you know something went wrong. Originally signed to a 5-year contract to be the kind of deep threat Desean Jackson actually is for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Wallace was neither motivated nor all that good.
Mike Wallace: "I don't regret it one bit when I played for the Dolphins. They paid me what I wanted."
— Purple Reign Show (@PurpleReignShow) December 1, 2016
Wallace clashed with head coaches, quit on the team years before Reshad Jones made it “a thing”, and required fellow wide receiver Brandon Gibson to talk for him at his locker because he was too much of a diva to face the heat.
What started out as an offseason that was set to change the course of this team’s future quickly turned into another regrettable signing for the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins did end up with the last laugh. After signing with the Dolphins, Wallace admitted that he turned down more money with the Minnesota Vikings to head down to Miami. With the Dolphins finally fed up with the receiver, the team traded Wallace to the Vikings after the 2014 season. They didn’t receive much compensation, but Wallace was forced to play in an environment he wanted nothing to be apart of. He was released from the Vikings following the 2015 season and has since been relegated to a #2 or #3 receiver on an NFL team.
Dolphins Teammates Angry At Mike Wallace For Quitting On Them http://t.co/vwzGyr8yVf via @thacover2 pic.twitter.com/wbHpyIdZAa
— Robert Littal (@BSO) December 29, 2014
The only thing that saves Wallace’s time in Miami are the pedestrian numbers he put up. Even with erratic quarterback play from a young Ryan Tannehill, in two years, Wallace was able to haul in 140 receptions for 1792 yards and 15 TDs. Think that’s alright? What do you think of Brandon Marshall? Because at least Marshall eclipsed 1000 yards each year, he just couldn’t catch touchdowns to save his job.
Honorable Mentions
Below we have (quite) a few more players that didn’t work out, they just worked out slightly more than the others. Or, their contract just wasn’t as bad:
Nate Allen: 1-yr, $3.4m
You really can’t have a bad one year contract – especially one that costs this little. But sub-par play mixed with a season-ending injury halfway through the season leads to an unproductive signing for Miami.
He came one year after Isa Abdul-Quddus was one of the best free agency signings in Dolphins history.
Gibril Wilson: 5-yr, $27.5m ($8m guaranteed)
The only thing saving Gibril Wilson from being on the list is the guaranteed money he signed for.
Brought in to be the free safety compliment to Yeremiah Bell, Miami realized their mistake one year into the five-year contract and released Wilson during the 2010 offseason. His stat line was adequate (7 passes defended, 93 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss and 3 QB hits), but he was susceptible to giving up the big play at the wrong time.
Don’t get me wrong, Wilson was terrible for the Dolphins, and deserves to be on this list – his contract just wasn’t quite bad enough to warrant a top-5 spot.
Mario Williams: 2-yr, $17m ($11.9m guaranteed)
After years of tormenting the Dolphins, Miami thought they won one over on their division rivals by signing Mario Williams to a 2-yr, $17m contract ($11.9m guaranteed). Williams was happy with the paycheck and played with minimal effort – making it obvious he was just trying to end his NFL career without injury.
The Dolphins couldn’t be happier to release him following the 2016 season. Williams started 15 games in 2016 and accumulated 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his time with Miami. Or in other words, slightly more than literally nothing.
Ernest Wilford: 4-yr, $13m ($6m guaranteed)
The failed wide receiver couldn’t make it as a tight end in Miami and was released from the team after just one season.
Ernest Wilford was active for 7 games in 2008 and accumulated 3 catches for 25 yards and 0 touchdowns. Prior to coming to Miami, Wilford averaged almost 500 receiving yards per season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although an injury ended his 2008 season prematurely, 25 yards from your tight end is worse than Julius Thomas and Jordan Cameron; which makes this signing much worse than either of those two.
Lawrence Timmons: 2-yr, $20m ($11m guaranteed)
Saved by insanity, the Miami Dolphins dodged a really bad contract when Lawrence Timmons abandoned the team and attempted to return home to his family. While I should be careful with the jokes (who knows if that was a result of early CTE or a side effect of drugs he might be taking), in the business world we live and operate in, the airport trip that never happened was the best thing to happen to Miami.
1) Ndamukong Suh: 6-yr, $114m ($60m guaranteed)
This is one of those outliers where the player was not only extremely successful, they were borderline dominant at the position.
So how could a player who was annually top-3 at his position be considered a terrible contract for a team?
When Mike Tannenbaum is your general manager and has that glisten in his eye when a generational player is available, that’s how.
So tired of the hypocrisy from the NFL. Kareem Hunt rightfully gets suspended and released for kicking someone, but when Ndamukong Suh kicked Matt Ryan years ago he doesn’t get in trouble at all? pic.twitter.com/nEwCmG50N8
— Chase Pletcher (@ChasePletcher4) December 1, 2018
Lets not sugarcoat or undermine Ndamukong Suh‘s career because he made out like a bandit in Miami; he is most definitely one of the best players of this generation. Even if his career is slightly stained by the “dirty” play he exhibited back with the Detroit Lions, everyone will remember the name Ndamukong Suh when you say it 10 years from now. Just say “Suh” and people will know exactly who you’re talking about.
That’s dominance.
What didn’t dominate was Miami’s rushing defense, their overall defense, or the team’s record. In Suh’s 3 seasons with Miami, the teams’ stats looked like:
- Rushing Defense:
- 2015: 28th (126.2 yards per game)
- 2016: 30th (140.4)
- 2017: 14th (110.4)
- Overall Defense:
- 2015: 25th (376.2 yards per game)
- 2016: 29th (382.6)
- 2017: 16th (335.7)
- Dolphins’ Record:
- 2015: 6-10
- 2016: 10-6 (0-1 playoffs)
- 2017: 6-10
Ndamukong Suh is on this list not only because he proved paying money to a generational talent at one of the “non-premier” positions (cornerback, quarterback, left tackle) translates into nothing for the team, but he still counts towards Miami’s cap hit in 2019!
Suh’s dead cap hits in 2018 ($9.1m) and 2019 ($13.1m) were/are more than most Dolphins will cost in 2018 and 2019.
All the tackles, sacks, highlight-reel plays and accolades can’t diminish the impact Suh’s contract had on this team. The inability to build elsewhere hamstrung the organization from retaining valuable players like Jarvis Landry or even valuable role players like Michael Thomas.
It is #ThrowdownThursday!!!
In one of the most vicious slams in recent memory former Dolphins Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) and Cameron Wake (@Kold91) send Bryce Petty into another universe pic.twitter.com/KpK9TbFJ7w
— Armchair NFL (@ArmchairNFL) May 24, 2018
Miami Dolphins
2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason
Forecasting Miami’s Free Agency and Draft Classes for the 2019 Season
The new league year begins Wednesday, but we are merely hours away from the official legal tampering period. Under the guise of an oxymoron, the NFL doesn’t divulge the behind-the-scenes mischief of free agency. Discussions between agents and teams regarding the crop of players set to hit the market start way back in the fall, leading up to a primetime event as the league seizes the spotlight, yet again, in mid-March.
Retention of a coaching staff helps forecast the future of a given team. Under Adam Gase, predicting the Dolphins moves became easier each year. Now, with Brian Flores at the controls, pundits are left to connect their own dots.
Despite their best efforts, the Dolphins’ brass pulled back the curtain, ever-so-slightly, to give us an idea of the new direction. Under Flores, and first-time General Manager Chris Grier, we can gather that the Dolphins will seek the following traits in a player:
– High character
– High football acumen
– Prioritize football
– Team-oriented individuals
– Leadership and communication skills
Those are the buzz words provided to us by Flores and Grier during their otherwise mundane press availability appearances. We also ascertain the types of players Miami might prefer under the new tutelage. Based on previous roster decisions regarding individual position groups, coaching staff connections, draft visits, and the carefully crafted media responses, we assume the Dolphins will prioritize the following on-field traits:
Offense
– Athletic quarterback
– Capable backs in the passing game
– The reintroduction of a fullback in Miami
– Tight ends that can squeeze down in-line and block
– Offensive linemen that are athletic enough, but play with power (allows for scheme versatility)
Defense
– Heavy-handed defensive linemen with astute eye-discipline (two-gap players)
– Linebackers that can run, hit, blitz, and cover
– Cornerbacks that excel in change-of-direction (short-shuttle and 3-cone standouts)
– Match-up oriented and role-based safeties (cover the TE, play MOF SAF, etc.)
Limited by current cash considerations, the Dolphins need to clear the decks before any spending can occur. So, we start with player cuts (some already enacted).
Dolphins 2019 Cuts: ($5,900,000 available pre-cuts)
|Position
|Player
|2019 Cap Relief
|QB
|Ryan Tannehill
|$13,188,332
|WR
|Devante Parker
|$9,387,000
|WR
|Danny Amendola
|$6,000,000
|TE
|Nick O’Leary
|$900,000
|LG
|Josh Sitton
|$5,000,000
|OG
|Ted Larsen
|$1,524,998
|DE
|Robert Quinn
|$12,932,332
|DE
|Andre Branch
|$7,000,000
|DT
|Akeem Spence
|$3,250,000
|LB
|Kiko Alonso
|$4,772,500
|SAF
|T.J. McDonald
|-$1,002,000
Total Cap Savings = $62,953,162
Estimated available cap space for 2019: ~$68.8 M
Some serious house-cleaning had to be done. Mike Tannenbaum lived up to his reputation of burying the organization with contracts for veteran players priced way above the market. Miami could maintain the status quo by rolling these salaries forward and continue to kick the can down the road, and this will be looked out through a “tanking” lens, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Purging the roster of over-valued players isn’t taking, it’s smart business.
Dolphins Renewed Contracts:
|Position
|Player
|Contract (Years/Total $)
|RT
|Ja’Wuan James
|4 years, $36 M ($9 M APY)
|DE
|William Hayes
|1 year, $4 M
|DT
|Ziggy Hood
|1 year, $1.5 M
|RB
|Brandon Bolden
|2 years, $3 M ($1.5 M APY)
|ILB
|Mike Hull
|1 year, $900 K
|OC
|Jake Brendel
|1 year, $650 K
|WR
|Leonte Carroo
|1 year, $700 K
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|1 years, $600 K
Total 2019 Money Spent on Renewals: $18,850,000
Remaining Cap Allowance: $49,950,000
Future Ring of Honor inductee Cam Wake’s Dolphins’ career comes to an end with 98 sacks in aqua. Other notable names not renewed: LB Stephone Anthony, RB Frank Gore, TE MarQueis Gray, OT Sam Young, QB Brock Osweiler, QB David Fales.
This leaves significant holes at quarterback, interior offensive line, defensive line and cornerback. The safety position needs more bodies as well, as Miami will be playing exponentially more dime and quarter defense in 2019.
Free Agency:
SIGNED: DE Trey Flowers (Patriots)
Total: 5 years, $75,000,000
2019 hit: $15,000,000
The Dolphins entered the market with plans to avoid the big contract, but Brian Flores won the power-struggle and nabs his guy. Flowers is a unique exception to the big spending alarms during free agency. He’s already had success in this program and scheme, so Miami might view this as “keeping their own.”
Flowers slots in as a base five-technique with the flexibility to kick inside and play the three-technique, or slide outside and rush from the seven-technique; essentially, he can play any position on the defensive line. Expect Flowers’ 70% defensive workload from 2018 to increase closer to 80%.
This deal makes Flowers the sixth highest-paid defensive end in the NFL.
SIGNED: DT Mike Pennel (Jets)
Total: 2 years, $9,000,000
2019 hit: $4,500,000
At 330 pounds, Mike Pennell serves as the space eater in Patrick Graham’s defense. Pennell played with Graham in Green Bay from 2014-2016 and just finished a two-year stint with the Jets. Pennel is a productive player that fits the mold (heavy-handed, excels with his eye-discipline).
Pennel played 16 games in both of the last two seasons and functions as a two-gapping run-defending mountain.
This contract makes Pennel the 32nd highest paid interior defensive linemen in the NFL.
SIGNED: RG A.J. Cann (Jaguars)
Total: 3 years, $12,000,000
2019 hit: $4,000,000
Cann hit a valley in 2018 after an impressive 2017 campaign. Cann has the power Miami is looking for on the offensive line (drops his anchor, rarely allowing a bull rush), but bends and moves well enough to operate in space.
The Dolphins will value players of Cann’s makeup that allows the scheme to change from gap to zone on a week-by-week basis. Cann spend each of the last two seasons playing under Dolphins new Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty.
This contract makes Cann the 19th highest paid Right Guard in the NFL.
SIGNED: TE Dwayne Allen (Patriots)
Total: 2 years, $7,000,000
2019 Cap Hit: $3,000,000
The one signing already official, Allen serves as a beefed-up inline blocker to help institute Miami’s ground-and-pound attack. Fundamentally sound, capable in pass protection, and a force in the run game, Allen’s workload likely increases tenfold from his 32% snap percentage in 2018.
This contract makes Allen the 21st highest paid tight end in the NFL.
SIGNED: FB Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)
Total: 2 years, $4,000,000
2019 Cap Hit: $2,000,000
Miami will more than likely employ a fullback on the roster for the first time in several years. Anthony Sherman was recently cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was drafted by Dolphins New Assistant G.M. Marvin Allen.
This contract makes Sherman the 3rd highest paid fullback in the NFL.
SIGNED: QB Teddy Bridgewater (Saints)
Total: 2 years, $20,000,000
2019 Cap Hit: $10,000,000
There’s the shoe everyone was waiting to drop. After much delineation on the best approach for the position, Miami caves and finds its 2019 starter in free agency. Brian Flores talked about mobility and accuracy as traits he likes in a quarterback. Bridgewater isn’t going to win a lot of footraces, but he’s mobile enough to navigate crowded pockets and was a 65% passer his two years starting in Minnesota.
Bridgewater is a Miami native and has expressed his interest in coming home. That, plus the glaring vacancy at the position, attracts Teddy-Two-Gloves to try to resurrect his career in his hometown.
This contract makes Bridgewater the 22nd highest paid quarterback in the NFL.
Positions to look for low-level deals are linebacker, safety, cornerback, and on the interior offensive line.
Remaining Money: $11,400,000
The Draft:
Finding a dance partner for a trade-down is no easy task. The Raiders are flushed with draft picks and, after missing out on Kyler Murray, Jon Gruden goes to work building the offense around Derek Carr. So when all of the offensive line prospects slide to the Dolphins pick at 13, Gruden and Mike Mayock pounce.
Dolphins get: Pick 24, pick 35
Raiders get: Pick 13
|Round (Pick)
|Position
|Player
|School
|1 (24)
|SAF
|Jonathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|2 (35)
|CB
|David Long
|Michigan
|2 (48)
|OG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Boston College
|3 (78)
|OC
|Lamont Gaillard
|Georgia
|4 (116)
|QB
|Tyree Jackson
|Buffalo
|5 (151)
|WR
|David Sills V
|West Virginia
|6 (188)
|RB
|James Williams
|Washington State
|7 (234)
|LB
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
Final 53-man Roster:
QB: Bridgewater, Ruddock, Jackson
RB: Drake, Ballage, Williams, Bolden
FB: Sherman
WR: Wilson, Stills, Grant, Butler, Sills, Ford
TE: Allen, Gesicki, Smythe
OT: Tunsil, James, Davis
iOL: Cann, Lindstrom, Kilgore, Gaillard, Brendel
DL: Flowers, Hayes, Taylor, Godchaux, Pennel, Woodard, Carradine, Hood
LB: McMillan, Baker, Allen, Hull, Harris, Cashman
CB: Howard, Long, McCain, Tankersley, McTyer, Armstrong, Davis
SAF: Fitzpatrick, Jones, Abram, Aikens
Notes:
– Jesse Davis serves as sixth man at every OL positions except center.
– Charles Harris serves as a pseudo linebacker/outside rusher
There is still a lot of work to be done, but this roster keeps Miami competitive in the interim while not sacrificing the long-term future. The secondary is now equipped to run the defense Flores will deploy (the need for eight defensive backs each week). The offensive line looks much better on paper and there’s a small shot Bridgewater develops into “The Guy.”
Miami still likely isn’t a post-season contender until 2020, but this would set the team up for another strong offseason to make that dream a reality in one year’s time.
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Signing Analysis: Tight End Dwayne Allen
The Dolphins announced Saturday a two-year deal for former Patriots Tight End Dwayne Allen. The Clemson product was selected by the Colts atop the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Allen’s deal will total $7 million and keep him with the team through the 2020 season. Allen was cut by the Patriots last week and his connection to new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea made Miami the logical landing spot. Guarantees and incentives have not yet been announced.
In Allen, Miami adds what amounts to an additional inline blocker. Allen’s targets in the passing game have diminished in recent years bringing his production in the passing game to an utter halt.
Allen played 32.6% of New England’s offensive snaps last season (365 total snaps). Playing behind future Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski, Allen was part of a tight end rotation that ran among the league’s lowest 12-personnel packages (2 tight ends) and went all season without a snap in 13-personnel (3 tight ends).
At press time, Allen likely slots in as the starter for what should be a ground-game-based offense predicted on ball control and strong defense.
Allen was on the field for 147 passing plays in 2018 (40.2% of his total workload). Of those 147 plays, Allen was asked to stay in and pass protect 41 times (28% of the passing plays and 11.2% of his total plays).
In those 41 pass protecting opportunities, Allen allowed three pressures (all hurries, not hits or sacks) for a pass blocking efficiency metric of 96.7%.
Thought more as a run-blocker, Allen’s run blocking grade ranked 45th among tight ends this past season. Go back to 2017, however, and Allen was the 8th top run-blocking tight end in the NFL, playing 340 snaps in that role.
We’ll start with his tape as a blocker in the run game.
Charles Harris shows up on Dwayne Allen’s highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/nUPwnq9aua
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen climbs to the second level with excellent technique to seal off Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/CO1FGtHQI9
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen seals off the backside edge with proper footwork and technique. pic.twitter.com/UF29lqg2Va
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen motions and wipes out the corner pic.twitter.com/AX2nodU5tG
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen saw just four targets in the passing game in 2018. Primarily working off the edge as a chip-and-release option simply to give the defense a different look from their own tendencies.
Dwayne Allen had four targets in the passing game in 2018 – here they all are. Audio on pic.twitter.com/nwns1nhVbZ
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen slides in atop the Dolphins depth chart having a general ripple effect on the tight end room. Mike Gesicki is now free to work more as a detached, supped-up receiver. Durham Smythe likely slides into the third tight end role and unless Nick O’Leary can covert to fullback, he might be cut – it would only cost the Dolphins $100,000.
The information provided comes courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. I’ll be doing these analytical and film studies on all the new, pertinent Dolphins acquisitions for 2019. (Brock Osweiler, for instance, is an example of a player that will not get a film review).
