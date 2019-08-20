Miami Dolphins
Jerome Baker, the Green Dot, and Preseason Usage
A man of many hats, Jerome Baker’s role is ever-expanding in Brian Flores’ defense
If tasked with using a GIF to describe Jerome Baker’s role in the 2019 Miami Dolphins defense, only one option exists. The famed Leonardo DiCaprio clip — playing Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street — where the billionaire emphatically declares that he’s, “not ****ing leaving” is all that will suffice.
Jerome Baker isn’t going to leave the field this year — not if his body will allow it.
All offseason, we debated exactly where Baker — and the rest of this Dolphins Linebacker corps — fit into this overhauled scheme. Who would fill the outside-inside combination roles of players like Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy?
Implementing his tried-and-true scheme, with leftover parts from a previous regime, Brian Flores faces a considerable challenge in year-one. Going from a relatively basic wide-9 scheme, with minimal variance, to the most complex defense in football, is no short order.
One player easing that transition, a player doing his part to satisfy the roles or multiple Patriots stalwarts, is Jerome Baker.
In the preseason opener, Baker played 15 snaps. Each of those snaps was from an off-ball position, and didn’t require the 22-year-old linebacker to blitz — not once. Still, Baker registered five tackles — three of which came within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage, and pitch a shutout in coverage work.
This was quite a veer from what we say during two weeks of training camp.
That version of Jerome Baker — the one that flashed every day of camp — was reborn in Tampa Bay on Friday night. Baker was contributing in coverage, against inside and outside runs, pressuring up the A-gaps on blitzes, and coming off the edge as a two-point pass rusher.
First, a video thread breaking down Baker’s impact plays — there were plenty of them, open the thread to view all eight.
I’m gonna put together a quick write-up charting the various roles Jerome Bakers played Friday in Tampa, so here’s the video thread.
Up first: 3-3-5 stack behind the nose. Has a run fit en route to covering the flat. Back squats, so he converts it to a rush. pic.twitter.com/eglBl7X2rs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 20, 2019
Here, we look at the breakdowns of each of Baker’s snaps. From the scheme, alignment, and the role of Baker.
|Defensive Alignment
|Baker Snaps in that Alignment
|4-3 Under
|6
|3-3-5 Bear
|7
|4-2-5 Nickel
|4
|3-2-6 Dime
|2
|6-1
|1
|4-2-5 Over Nickel
|1
|Pre-Snap Alignment
|Baker Snaps in that Alignment
|Stack
|7
|Off-set
|6
|A-Gap
|3
|B-Gap
|2
|Edge (7 or 9 Tech)
|2
|Off-Ball Snaps
|13
|On-Ball Snaps
|7
|Play Responsibility
|Snaps with the Job
|Run Defense
|8
|Blitz/Pressure
|6
|Coverage
|6
The second-year pro has been entrusted with calling this new defensive scheme. Baker will earn the honorable distinction of sporting the “green dot,” which signifies which player’s helmet has the communication device installed (two per team (one on offense, one on defense)).
From a part-time player as a rookie, to the man in charge of a professional football defense. What more can you say about Jerome Baker?
Lineup Changes, Snap Counts, Other Tuesday Dolphins Notes
Coach Flores speaks as the team prepares for Thursday’s game against Jacksonville, snap counts, and the state of the team
Week-three of the preseason is upon us. Once dubbed the dress rehearsal game, the final preseason tune-up has lost some of its luster in lieu of similar treatment to the other exhibition games.
By now, most teams would have made a starting quarterback proclamation. And although Brian Flores has determined the starter for the Jaguars game (Ryan Fitzpatrick), he remains noncommittal on the most important declaration yet — the starter for the regular season opener.
Coach Talks
“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Flores said when asked if Fitzpatrick’s starting declaration this week means he will start the Baltimore opener. If Josh Rosen wants to reclaim his spot atop the QB depth chart, he needs to play faster. “We don’t want to take sacks after sack after sack. He can help that by getting the ball out quicker,” said Flores regarding the three sacks during Rosen’s game action.
In a season that serves as an extended evaluation, Flores is going to give the players every opportunity to separate from the herd; except when it comes to his starting offensive lineman.
“I like what I’ve seen from those five guys,” Coach Flores answered when asked about his starting offensive line. That lineup remains unchanged since the firing of Pat Flaherty, and the promotion of Dave DeGuglielmo, it goes: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Calhoun-Davis. Flores intimated that he has the five best guys starting right now, so don’t expect this lineup to change before Baltimore.
Help is on the Way
T.J. McDonald is still down with an undisclosed injury, but his first-team position will go to Reshad Jones in the interim. The veteran safety returned to practice on Monday. His elevation to active duty bumps Minkah Fitzpatrick back to his natural positon (from safety to star corner) in the nickel defense.
Jakeem Grant was back at practice, but worked off to the side with the training staff. Grant, and Albert Wilson, are works-in-progress to get ready for opening day.
Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Andrew Van Ginkel spearhead the rest of the group of players still not working in practice. Devante Parker, Kenyan Drake and Dewayne Allen are among those injured players.
Doing it the Right Way
Flores praised Right Tackle Jesse Davis for his leadership traits — no small thing for the first-time Head Coach. “He’s a quiet guy, by people listen when he talks.” Davis, a free-agent after this season, has the positional versatility, presence in the locker room, and admiration of his staff to earn a new deal next year — the only thing left to do, play good football.
Patrick Laird began camp buried on the depth chart behind two established backs (Drake and Kalen Ballage), a 2018 fourth-round pick (Mark Walton) and a recent seventh-round draft pick (Myles Gaskin). Laird’s patience and vision has shown up on game day, but it’s his work in the passing game that has certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff.
“He plays hard. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He just does everything right. He’s had a good camp so far. He needs to stay on this path and he’ll get a chance.” Flores’ praise for the undrafted back is certainly impacted by Laird’s tireless efforts to get extra work after practice.
Laird, and fellow rookie Myles Gaskin, work on passing routes and on the JUGGS machine every day after practice concludes.
Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Rookies Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter led the way with 49 snaps on Friday in Tampa Bay. Both were hit with false starts (Deiter’s not enforced), and the former Wisconsin Badger earned elite grades through Pro Football Focus. Both players allowed one pressure — Calhoun’s a sack.
Next were Isaiah Prince, Chris Reed, and Jaryd Jones-Smith (48 snaps each). The latter, Jones-Smith, allowed five pressures and committed one foul.
Isaiah Ford had the most work of the skill players (34 snaps) with Josh Rosen notching 31 snaps. Rosen’s 5.7 yards-per-attempt and 55.6% completion marks were diluted by several drops.
Preston Williams had a miserable night. The rookie was targeted six times and produced only seven yards. That 1.2 yards-per-route-run mark was a dramatic fall from last week’s 4.2 figure. His three drops brought all of his receiving grades into the “red” on PFF.
Rookie Tight End Chris Myarick received the second highest offensive grade with Aaron Monteiro, Laremy Tunsil, and Chris Reed right behind the UDFA. Patrick Laird was the last of the “green grades” with Josh Rosen checking in just below the “good game” metric with a 65.8 grade.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had the lowest grade — one spot behind Williams — with Fullback Chandler Cox rounding out the bottom three offensive grades.
Jesse Davis’ one pressure-allowed earned him a detrimental pass blocking grade, and PFF apparently didn’t like his run-game work either — he was “red” across all metrics.
Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Analytics
Charles Harris’ big night translated to the grades and advanced metrics. After playing 35 snaps in the opener, Harris was out there for 30 on Friday night. The former first-round pick pressured the quarterback five times (2 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry), and made three run stops — easily the best stat sheet of his career.
One player graded out better, according to PFF, due to five run stops. Adolphus Washington played 31 snaps and made a run-stop on 45% of his run-down reps — he made six tackles total.
Sam Eguavoen led all defenders in snaps-played (48) and picked up six tackles in the process. In addition to forcing a fumble, Eguavoen made four run-stops, and allowed just 10 yards receiving on four pass targets.
Nik Needham was next with 46 snaps, and his rough preseason continues. Though he allowed only two catches on seven targets, his big coverage bust led to a 32-yard play, bringing his yards-per-target allowed up to 7.6.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been exceptional, as he always is, in coverage. He was targeted twice and hit with a 9-yard gain, but he missed another tackle that would’ve brought out the kicking team.
Montre Hartage and Chris Lammons played significant duty in the secondary. Hartage wasn’t targeted and made two tackles, but Lammons had the biggest night of any defensive back. The corner-safety combo player allowed just 17 yards on four pass targets and made a stop (tackle within two-yards of the LOS) against a screen.
Nate Orchard had five pressures on 17 pass rush snaps (1 sack, 2 hits, 2 hurries). He also chipped in with two run-stops.
Christian Wilkins was next in pressures with three. Wilkins had one of each — a sack, hit, and hurry — with two run-stops of his own.
Jerome Baker and Tank Carradine had three pressures each. Baker wasn’t targeted in the passing game on six coverage snaps, and he created pressure on half (3-of-6) pass rush snaps. Each of Carradine’s pressures were QB hits.
Miami’s lack of depth in the secondary continues to provide this staff with a problem. Six of Miami’s eight lowest-graded players were defensive backs (Maurice Smith, Hartage, Cornell Armstrong, Needham, Tyler Patmon and Jalen Davis).
Patmon and Davis played 11 snaps cumulatively. Jamiyus Pittman had five reps, and Joey Mbu played seven — the writing is on the wall for this foursome.
What’s Ahead
Snap counts in Thursday’s game will reveal the staff’s opinion of the best 53 players on this roster. Although there won’t be some major deviation from what we’ve seen through practice and the first two games worth of reps (something we’ve detailed in-depth on this blog and podcast), the order of operations will provide us with context clues.
Anybody that sees minimal reps in this game can read between the line. We are 11 days from roster cut-down day. On the same day where most college teams will open their seasons, the dreams of 37 Dolphins players will temporarily be put on hold (August 31).
Buckle up, the season is right around the corner.
25 Things We’ve Learned 25 Days into the 2019 Miami Dolphins Season
Camp kicked off 25 days ago, giving us a month’s worth of visual evidence; here’s what we know so far
Preseason reps are not the end-all-be-all, and training camp practices won’t put players in the Hall of Fame, but there’s a purpose every time the chinstrap is buckled. For a team that harps on the fundamentals and executing the job that has been asked on a down-by-down basis, every rep has meaning.
The NFL calendar never sleeps, but the true beginning of the 2019 Miami Dolphins season began on July 25, exactly 25 days ago. With 10 practices under my belt, an intra-squad scrimmage, and two preseason games digested to the max, these are the 25 things I’ve learned over this first month.
Some of these things are big, some are small, some are encouraging, some are concerning. We start with the biggest of them all.
Big Things:
1. Xavien Howard – Money Well Spent
Xavien Howard’s been targeted a lot over the last month. He’s allowed a few catches, mainly in unjust 1-on-1 periods, but he’s also pulled some down, too. A lot of them. And that trend has continued through a scrimmage, joint-practices with an opponent, and one live game. X, as he’s so aptly named, exemplifies Brian Flores’ message on and off the field.
2. Laremy Tunsil – Next in Line
There’s a term — set and forget — that refers to such a comfort level with said player, that you don’t even bother watching him. He’s got it. Laremy’s got it. The feet, hands, strength, athleticism, quickness; a trip to Tunsil island is a dreadful way to spend a Sunday afternoon for edge rushers.
3. Jerome Baker – Glow Up
His rookie year looked promising, but no one could’ve seen this coming, not this fast. Baker had a strong debut season, but he wasn’t a full-time player, and he had his vulnerabilities. Now, he’s doing everything under the sun with supreme professionalism and execution. He plays at a different speed and contributes in all three phases (blitz, cover, run-support).
4. Josh Rosen – Signs of Life
Expectations always should’ve been low for a kid who is brand new to the league — brand new to his now third new home in three years, but that’s football. It was whatever in May. It was concerning in July. Then, in August, Miami’s second-round investment started playing a little freer. Getting into his second, third, sometimes fourth read, while moving away from a compromised pocket, things could be clicking.
It’s not a consistent theme yet — and it needs to be very good, and very consistent to push Miami off the 2020 QB Class — but that coveted trait, the consistency, is progressing. That much at least deserves monitoring.
5. Pass Rush Scheme – As Advertised
Saying goodbye to Cam Wake and Robert Quinn took a lot of juice off the edge for Miami. Those departures, and the Dolphins unsubstantiated interest in Trey Flowers, all but confirmed the shift to a new scheme that relied on games, gap integrity, and blitz packages to get after the quarterback.
Jerome Baker has been running free on QBs all camp and preseason. Charles Harris, Christian Wilkins, Tank Carradine, Dewayne Hendrix, Jonathan Ledbetter — a host of Dolphins blood-thirsty rushers are turning up the heat on opposing passers with regularity.
Encouraging Things –
6. Preston Williams – Star potential
Despite his two-drop showing on the first-team Thursday, Preston Williams has shown true number-one receiver potential all summer. He’s crafty in the way he jostles for position, his strong hands are evident at the release from the line-of-scrimmage, as well as in catching the football. He transitions well enough out of breaks for a man of his size and stature.
At that build, with that catch radius, Williams’ deep-ball prowess has been the most encouraging. If he takes off in this capacity, once the games begin to count, this Miami receiving corps looks much more imposing.
7. Sam Eguavoen – Canadian Pipeline Still Flowing
Minor warts in Eguavoen’s game show up periodically, but his strengths far outweigh the parts of his game Miami will look to mask. He’s plenty adept at defending the edge, rushing the quarterback, and dropping into coverage.
The ability to close down on an underneath pass, but also fall off 15-yards downfield, is the type of versatility needed for a modern-day linebacker.
8. Bobby McCain – Experiment No More, He’s a Safety
Watch the broadcast version of a Miami preseason game and you might miss McCain altogether. He’s typically 12-20-yards off the football, but the opposition’s lack of interest in trying anything vertical is a testament to McCain’s quick acclimation.
All camp long, McCain was working on reading route concepts, flipping the hips, and taking proper angles in help-coverage. He has the makeup to do it, and so far it’s working out.
9. Mike Gesicki – Playing to his Strengths
Some writers suggest that Gesicki is falling out of favor, but I see a player doing exactly what he was drafted to do. He’s flexing out into the slot, in plus-splits (outside the numbers) and he’s uncovering with regularity in the passing game.
He’s only played a handful of snaps, and he’s created separation on all five of his preseason targets. Gesicki caught three of them, while the other two were misfires from the quarterback.
10. Jonathan Ledbetter – Aptitude for the Scheme
Eye-discipline, heavy hands, stout at the point-of-attack — you’ll often hear these phrases when the coaches discuss the prototype for defensive linemen. Ledbetter plays with his hands in front of his eyes, keeps his pad-level low, strikes first, and adheres to his responsibilities in the two-gap scheme.
11. Jason Sanders – Money in the Bank
If he missed kicks in training camp, I didn’t see them. Every time Sanders lines it up, he’s right down the fairway. This was true on hid 45- and 49-yard kicks on a soaked playing surface on Friday, as well as his 48- and 23-yard kicks in the preseason opener.Sanders added angled kickoffs to his game, and has been placing those chip shots precisely into the coffin corner.
Things that are Just Things:
12. Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun First-Team – Tipping the Offensive Plan
It doesn’t take a trained eye to see that this pair of rookies have similar strengths and weaknesses. Both players frequently create push in the running game, but are a bit of a coin-flip in regards to pass protection.
Brian Flores spoke all offseason about his affinity for running the ball, and starting the rookies — — over a player like Chris Reed — serves as a pretty sound indicator for that preference. Our next bullet point speaks a similar language.
13. Chandler Cox – 21-Personnel Back in Miami
“Defending a fullback in the running game is a difficult thing for a linebacker to do.” That was Coach Flores’ comment back in minicamp when asked about the Chandler Cox selection. Miami has to play small-ball this year to find wins, and that means staying on schedule offensively.
Cox has had his ups-and-downs, and Miami gives reps to Durham Smythe and Nick O’Leary as potential backups, but it doesn’t end with a fullback-tailback combination — Miami has regularly shown 21-personnel with dual tailbacks.
14. Jesse Davis – Tackle Tryout
A tackle in college, and position-less mutt through his first two years as a pro, Davis settled into a seemingly permanent right guard position last season. That didn’t go particularly well, and now Miami will kick him back outside with mixed results.
Davis, occasionally vulnerable in pass-pro, is better in the running game. He’s athletic enough to execute a number of pulls (counter trey, play-side), and should benefit from help by the running backs since Tunsil blocks out the sun on the other side.
Discouraging Things:
15. Devante Parker – Minor Ailments
Another ripping and roaring start to camp has since plateaued, both because of his play and another minor injury that sidelined the former first-rounder. Even if Parker posts career numbers this season, can Miami really trust him? The two-year contract was wise in that it gives the Dolphins the extended evaluation before pulling the trigger on a big extension.
At this stage, the emergence of Preston Williams might make that point entirely moot.
16. Chris Reed – Any Day Now
Training as the primary backup center to Daniel Kilgore, the chances are very likely that Reed has to come off the bench at some point this season, but I expected more. He has the intelligence and instincts to play above replacement level between a competent center-tackle bookend, but he’s not recaptured his first-team status since his day-three demotion.
17. Jalen Davis – Not Picking Up Where He Left Off
One of the pleasant surprises of yester-year, Davis’ strong finish to the 2018 season has yet to carry over. He’s been buried on the third-team and is struggling to find success at that level. It might be another year on the practice squad before Davis — primarily a slot — can contribute.
18. Matt Haack – Bottom Barrel Punting Average
Punting is not something I’m claiming expertise in, but I know that Haack ranked 25th in average last season, and he’s currently 27th this preseason. He has the ability to boom balls into the atmosphere, but the shanks are far too common.
Bad Things:
19. Offensive Line – Offensive
It’s not been good. It’s the one position with a considerable amount of stink — cumulatively spread about — on the roster. From firing the coach of the room, to the on-field execution, only one thing aspect is consistently coming up on the list of pros: 78. This is mostly an individual’s checklist, but this group needs its condemning.
20. Dave DeGuglielmo – Where’s the Expertise?
Firing Pat Flaherty was an upgrade, according to many. So far, DeGuglielmo’s group is failing to properly communicate and pass off games from the defense, there are blown protections each week, and the backup units are utterly futile. He wasn’t given a lot to work with, but DeGuglielmo’s returns have not been pretty — Miami QBs have been sacked seven times in two games.
21. Swing Tackle – Swing and a Miss
Jordan Mills was thrown into the fire for an absent Laremy Tunsil in week-one, and the returns were disastrous. Mills missed Thursday’s game; taking his place, former AAF player, Jaryd Jones-Smith. The results were the same. If Miami loses either of Tunsil or Davis, things could get ugly quickly.
22. Secondary – Paper Thin
Xavien Howard is an all-pro, Eric Rowe looks the part, Minkah Fitzpatrick is excellent in coverage, and the safety trio is capable. Beyond those six, there might not be enough competent players to get through the season. The Patriots defense (similar schemes) rolls double digit defensive backs into the game plan throughout the year — the Dolphins are several bodies short of being able to say the same thing.
23. Reshad Jones – Cashing Checks
Jones missed 10 games in 2016 for a shoulder injury. He played through another shoulder ailment in 2017 and did not have a good season. Last year, he missed two more games, and voluntarily removed himself from a third. This year, he skipped OTAs (the voluntary portion), and has missed more practices than he’s been a part of.
Jones was running with the second-team throughout those healthy days, and he’s perfectly content to do that at his current pay rate.
24. Kenyan Drake – Time is Running Thin
Drake’s explosive skill set, versatility, and big-play ability was on display throughout camp, but an injury puts everything on hold. Miami are being discrete about the severity of the injury, but in a contract-year, Drake needs a consistent, strong showing for 17 weeks.
25. Raekwon McMillan – More Health Concerns
McMillan entered camp as a second-team ‘backer, earned first-team work early in camp, but has been missing ever since with an injury. As youngsters around him emerge, McMillan’s lack of involvement casts a cloud of uncertainty over his position on this roster.
It’s pretty clear what this Dolphins team is going to be this season. A smart team that — hopefully — doesn’t beat itself, but comes up short on talent in key areas. The defense should improve considerably from last season, and the offense remains a major question mark.
The showing of the defense in Tampa Bay is a great step in that direction, and further help is on the way (no Howard, Jones, McDonald, McMillan, or Andrew Van Ginkel for that game). Regardless of what happens on offense, with Miami’s deep free agent pockets, war chest of draft picks, and desire for that coveted top-five drafted quarterback, a surge on defense would spell a successful 2019 season.
Things are trending in that direction.
Dolphins Lose in Tampa — Preseason Week 2 Recap
Dolphins Defense Dominates, Offensive Futility Leads to Defeat
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Buccaneers
|Total Yards
|280
|312
|Rushing
|118
|75
|Passing
|162
|237
|Penalties
|13/122
|8/81
|3rd/4thDown
|2/15
|4/15
|Sacks For
|4
|5
|TOP
|27:43
|32:17
Did Not Play:
CB: Xavien Howard
WR: Devante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant
S: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens
OL: Zach Sterup, Jordan Mills
LB: Kiko Alonso, Andrew Van Ginkel, Raekwon McMillan, Chase Allen, Quentin Poling
RB: Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage
The Skinny
Which would you like first, the good news, or the bad news?
The strong winds and heavy rain Friday night impacted both offenses at Raymond James Stadium. The Dolphins and Bucs exchanged field goals and punts in an exhibition game that went 54 minutes before its first touchdown (each team scored in the final 3:35).
Defensively, the Dolphins showed their collective teeth with some creative blitzes, constant pressure, and sound coverage on the back0end without the team’s best player (Xavien Howard).
Here’s a great look at some of Miami’s rush scheme. Turn your speakers on. pic.twitter.com/3AYbUfGn1K
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
After a demotion to the second-team before Tuesday’s practice, Charles Harris responded with a monster game. The 2017 first-rounder picked up two sacks and four additional QB hits on the night.
CFL signing Sam Eguavoen flashed on a similar level. The linebacker forced a fumble, made a pair of run stops and got his hands on a deep in-cut after falling back into coverage.
Jerome Baker — as you see by the above video clip — answered our question in the preview piece about his blitzing prowess. Baker was a menace in all three phases once again.
On offense, it was a struggle for the ‘Phins. The quarterback battle suddenly leans in a new direction — albeit it coming by-way of default scenario — and the offensive line has gone beyond catastrophically awful.
Let’s go position-by-position.
Quarterback
Josh Rosen played the entire first half and effectively moved the ball on a couple of series. Still, some accuracy issues, a late read on fourth-and-goal from the two, and another woeful interceptable pass (which was dropped) undid a lot of the goods Rosen showcased.
The bad Josh Rosen pic.twitter.com/5wWhNr9krh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Those “goods” featured adequate pocket mobility, improved body language, and a continued strong effort when the plays mattered most (third down, two-minute drill). Rosen often had to get off the spot, find a new passing avenue, reset, and deliver the ball.
Real savvy move by Rosen to peep the pressure coming off the blind side as he extends the play fake. Quickly gets off his spot and improvises a chunk play. Rare bright spot for the offense tonight. pic.twitter.com/c8INYl5GHS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Miami dropped multiple balls in their own right, further putting Rosen at a disadvantage. The body language and demeanor that Brian Flores criticized his young QB for was demonstrably better in this game. He battled through difficult conditions, a fierce pass rush, and once again delivered a scoring drive in the final two minutes.
Rosen — as it stands right now — deserves the opening day nod. Though it doesn’t appear he’s going to get it; Flores quickly announced Fitzpatrick as the starter for next week’s game vs. the Jaguars.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s play hasn’t inspired a lot of hope if he is indeed declared the starter. Fitzpatrick matched Rosen’s poor decision making, and struggled with his own accuracy all night. The veteran was thrown to the wolves and was constantly under duress, but if you compare his second-team showing to Rosen’s effort last week, the youngin’ clearly won that battle.
It would be entirely disingenuous to leave this video out of the post-game column.
Fitzpatrick checked my timeline at half time. Old man not going quietly into the night! pic.twitter.com/UiBIy0VM1G
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Jake Rudock threw an inexcusable interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, but responded with the go-ahead touchdown-and-two-point drive in the final moments.
Running Backs
Kenyan Drake is out with an injury and Kalen Ballage did not play. Mark Walton was the beneficiary with plenty of work in the first half, excelling particularly in the passing game. Walton stuck a big time blitz pickup on a five-man rush and caught a slant, from a plus-split- for a first down.
Walton is pretty clearly the third best back on the roster, though he bounced a goal-line run that was built for a B-gap lead.
Patrick Laird ran for 45 yards on six carries. He’s a patient runner with quality vision and enough burst to make his runs work. Myles Gaskin teamed up in a few two-back sets, but he didn’t have a lot of room to work with.
Kenneth Farrow busted a big run, but it was the result of a massive lane opened up by the Miami blocking on a split zone, backside dig-out.
Chandler Cox is mixed bag — and this feels redundant. He hit some nice lead blocks, but wound up on the ground too much again. He was hit with a holding penalty tonight as well.
Wide Receivers
Burn the wide out film from this one. Drops, minimal separation, failure to get clean releases against press — Miami’s deepest offensive position group did not hold up its end of the bargain in the loss.
Preston Williams had a dreadful night. He had at least two drops, both of which would’ve moved the chains. He nearly came down with another ridiculous highlight reel catch where he tipped the ball to himself, and brought it in at the pylon, but his foot was on the chalk.
Kenny Stills might’ve been credited with a drop on the first play of the game, though it’s unclear if the ball was tipped. He did, however, convert a third-and-short on a drag route. Stills came in short-motion to create a stack, and then won with a clean release.
Dolphins do this a lot. Short motion to a stack. Stills uncovers on the drag. Easy money. pic.twitter.com/PHdvaC0Rrl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Isaiah Ford and Brice Butler had the best nights among the group — they had two catches and moved the chains once each. Ford uncovered in the end zone on the fourth-and-two play, but Rosen was a beat late and a hair low.
Saeed Blacknail uncovered for a big gainer and Trenton Irwin caught the two-point conversion on a wide open flat route.
Tight Ends
Nick O’Leary’s block sealed the edge on the long Farrow gallop. He caught one pass for five yards, and did his usual work blocking the edge in both the run and the pass game.
12-personnel dig out springs a big hole for Kenneth Farrow. O’Leary the big block, Walford the dig out. pic.twitter.com/ORHynEV2Jq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Mike Gesicki is showing continual signs of progress. He uncovered three times, caught two of the targets, and the third was considerably behind him on an open slant route.
Dewayne Allen committed a hold on a run from inside the five, and Durham Smythe had a 22-yard reception.
Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil returned and showed Dolphins fans exactly why he needs an extension. The pay-day is coming, but the price goes up every time Tunsil gets isolated in protection and handles the task with ease. He’s so quick to gain depth and prevent speed rushes, or underneath moves — he’s elite.
Tunsil changes your protection scheme by himself. Look at the island they put him on, and it’s a complete non-issue for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/lHFlijP9Fu
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
The rest of the line…is not. Though Michael Deiter looked the part the majority of the night. He still has some reps where he bends at the waist, and is left to the vices of the man across from him, but he’s picking up combination blocks and playing sound, assignment football in this game. He was the next best behind Tunsil and reason for optimism on that left side.
Jesse Davis surrendered a sack when he overset, despite help available from the back, and lost on a counter move working inside.
It’s difficult to assign blame on some pressure looks, but Shaq Calhoun is often part of blown protections with a variety of right tackles. He does, however, continue to get adequate push in the running game.
Shaq Calhoun may move people off the ball in the run-game, but he’s allowing his fair share of free runs on the QB. pic.twitter.com/ufgLuADCkX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
The rest of the interior line was not good, Daniel Kilgore got taken for a couple of rides and communication issues continue to persist.
Miami’s search for a swing tackle is not going well. Jordan Mills was down tonight and his replacement — Jaryd Jones-Smith — was an absolute train wreck. He was consistently beat with a speed rush off the edge and just doesn’t have the quickness to play the left side.
Defensive Line
Coach Flores is going to test the mettle of his guys. He wants to put stress on a player, and when things appear to be coming together, take that strain up another notch.
For Charles Harris, perhaps this is exactly what the doctor ordered. Harris was a menace. He whipped starting Left Tackle Donovan Smith (video below) helping to end the Bucs first drive, and then went to work on poor backup tackle, Cole Boozer. Harris won with speed, with a counter moves, and he defended the run.
Can we demote Charles Harris every week, but then not actually do it? pic.twitter.com/3Ao7ZMDXhi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Jerome Baker has blitzed twice and come free both times. I’m telling you, they’ll scheme this rush. Also helps that Charles Harris is whopping ass tonight too. pic.twitter.com/WCx90bC46O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 16, 2019
Welcome to the NFL, Christian Wilkins. The first-round pick was disruptive. Number 97 recorded his first sack, another bone-crushing hit on the quarterback, and consistent penetration all night long.
Christian Wilkins has a sack and a QB hit in this first half. pic.twitter.com/bUBjM7Gi1o
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Davon Godchaux is bordering on the territory where we don’t need to mention him any more — he’s as steady as they come and a true power-player. He throws those hands and gets under his man with regularity.
Tank Carradine looks good pushing up field, chopping the tackles hands, and bending the edge. He disrupted a throw on his newly patented move, and laid a hit on the quarterback hit.
Jonathan Ledbetter checked in for some first-team work, and he continues to show why the coaches love him. He’s like Godchaux in the way he plays low, with heavy hands, and can really control the point-of-attack in the two-gap scheme.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker played 15 snaps last week, made five tackles, three for run-stuffs, but never blitzed. That changed tonight.
Baker has an innate sense for angles to the quarterback, coupled with a rare burst that allows him to effectively move the quarterback off the spot from any gap he rushes. He also continues to defend the edge as a run-stopper — he’s ultra-impressive.
So was Sam Eguavoen. With four splash plays in the first half — including a forced fumble — Eguavoen displayed everything that has earned him first-team work. He’s athletic enough to get 10-yards deep into a pass drop (one PBU from that position), he’s strong enough to stack the edge in the run-game (one TFL there), and he’s instinctive enough to knife between blocks between the tackles (another TFL there).
Sam Eguavoen with his fourth splash play of this first half. He’s so instinctive, quickly finds gaps. pic.twitter.com/0gFuwa8uu2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
The 26-year-old rookie’s most impressive play came in coverage (second clip in the video below). Carrying coverage up the seam, locating the hook zone, and then quickly pulling the trigger as the ball goes out to the flat, Eguavoen punished the receiver and forced a turnover.
Sam Eguavoen is having a whale of a night. Couple of run stuffs, then watch the way he picks up the hook zone, finds the checkdown and shows an explosive trigger to knock the ball out. Impressive pic.twitter.com/iP7WfrKpop
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 16, 2019
Nick Deluca played with the first-team. It’s pretty clear what he does well and how he fits in this defense. He can scrape the edge and assist in the run game — something Miami needs with the injuries at the position mounting.
Cornerbacks
Xavien Howard was held out of this one, probably because of the weather, but we got our first look at Eric Rowe. Rowe’s appearance was brief and not memorable one way or the other.
Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham, and Minkah Fitzpatrick struggled. Tackling was an issue for the two slots while Needham was bested in coverage again.
Minkah Fitzpatrick did contribute with a gorgeous pass breakup early on against former Bama teammate O.J. Howard, but these missed tackles are new for him — there’s no reason to think he won’t clean it up.
Yeah I’ll take Minkah on TEs over Wiltz, please. Impressive PBU against a much bigger OJ Howard. pic.twitter.com/HrH1bLT5jS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 16, 2019
Torry McTyer competed for the second straight game, and this time against the two’s. He’s taking well to the press-man scheme this defense prefers to run.
Safeties
Chris Lammons flashed time-and-time again. A prominent fixture on special teams, his #30 jersey showed up against the run, the pass, and one very impressive tackle on a screen pass.
Bobby McCain is so often out of frame that it’s difficult to identify him on the broadcast. He did, however, come up once in run support like a missile, and has done well to click-and-close in deep coverage.
Montre Hartage is running as the second-team deep safety. He missed a tackle on a big play in the screen game, but it was whistled back on a holding call.
Maurice Smith was active in the middle of the field. If Reshad Jones and/or T.J. McDonald aren’t back for the season opener, Smith might be called on to play significant reps.
Recap
This is the team I expected to see last week. Strong defensive effort, creative and complex scheme that overwhelms the offense with its disguise, and an offense that can’t get out of its own way.
After the dominant first-half effort by the defense, Flores kept prominent defenders (Harris, Fitzpatrick, Eguavoen) on the field, which felt odd.
The primary specialist unit continues to look the same. Cornell Armstrong, Nick Deluca, Terrill Hanks, Cox, Smith, Hartage, Wiltz, Fitzpatrick, Smythe, and Lammons remain focal points of the unit.
Miami took the lead with only 34 seconds to play, and Flores will certainly express his displeasure for the inability to close. Not to mention the absurd number of penalties. This was simply a sloppy game on Flores’ road debut.
Jason Sanders is a hell of a kicker. He drilled kicks right down the middle from 45 and 49-yards out on a sloppy playing surface.
Regardless of who starts under center, this team needs several things to function on that side of the ball. Kenyan Drake, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant need to get back, and Laremy Tunsil has to stay healthy.
All things told, Rosen has been making more out of a bad situation than Fitzpatrick, but the plan was probably to start the veteran on opening day all along — and we’re almost assured of that with the decision to start Fitz in the third preseason game.
Game Balls:
Charles Harris
Sam Eguavoen
Jerome Baker
Christian Wilkins
Patrick Laird
Don’t forget to check out the post-game recap on the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
