Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 11 vs. Oakland

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

From the first pass of the game — which was intercepted — the game plan turned into a conservative one for the Arizona offense. On 11 possessions Rosen threw just 20 passes with an emphasis on the screen game (18 of which were chartable — two throw aways).

The little mistakes continue to show up for Rosen. On his 20 charted drop backs, Rosen made six mistakes — two poor reads (one of which likely cost Arizona a touchdown — check the video thread), five accuracy misfires and one display of poor ball security (fumbled snap).

Rosen’s red zone performance was the only saving grace in this game. The throw to Christian Kirk on 3rd and 10 (available in the video thread) was one of the best throws of Rosen’s career to date, as he completed 3-of-3 red zone passes for two touchdowns.

The Cardinals receivers had some more drop issues, but they were largely on short dump-off passes that were last resort options. Rosen’s depth splits went as follows.

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 0/2 (0%) 11-19 yards 2/2 (100%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 12/14 (85.7%)

The Arizona offensive line gave Rosen his best pass protection of the year. Pressure only arrived on 5-of-20 drop backs at an average of 2.47 seconds-per-pressure. Third down continues to prove problematic for Rosen and the Arizona passing game. The Cardinals moved the chains just one time on six third down attempts. Moving the chains in general continues to be an issue for this offense. Arizona converted 7-of-20 drop backs into first downs/touchdowns (35%).

Limited snaps mean limited personnel packages. Arizona only called upon its two top deployments in the game, listing as follows:

11-personnel 16 snaps 12-personnel 4 snaps

The four 12-personnel package plays resulted in 3-of-4 passing (adjusted for one drop), 13 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

That typically means successful play action passing, just as it did here. Rosen was an adjusted (two drops) 4-of-6 for 31 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on play action.

Rosen didn’t bring his A-game in this performance. One of the touchdowns was a simple tunnel screen that Christian Kirk chewed up 60 yards after a broken tackle on, and the two interceptions were rather egregious (as seen in the video thread).

The majority (75%) of Rosen’s passing yards came after the catch. Rosen averaged 6.72 air-yards-per-pass and was just 2-of-7 throwing into contested windows for 17 yards and two interceptions.

Rosen almost saved the day with another late touchdown drive, including two gorgeous throws, but the mistakes outweighed the positives — for that reason, this game goes in the losing column.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 2 (SEA, SF) Inconsequential Performance 1 (@MIN) Losing Performance 3 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

@WingfieldNFL