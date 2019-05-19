Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 12 at LA Chargers

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Jump To:

Week 4 vs. Seattle

Week 5 at San Francisco

Week 6 at Minnesota

Week 7 vs. Denver

Week 8 vs. San Francisco

Week 10 at Kansas City

Week 11 vs. Oakland

Week 12 at LA Chargers

Week 13 at Green Bay

Week 14 vs. Detroit

Week 15 at Atlanta

Week 16 vs. LA Rams

Week 17 at Seattle

Week 12 at LA Chargers –

Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 12 at LA Chargers pic.twitter.com/XyZbX31a9p — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 11, 2019

After marching down the field on the opening possession the Cardinals offense went back on life support. Rosen came out dealing converting five of his first six drop backs into first downs (one a touchdown), then failed to move the sticks the rest of the day.

The lopsided scoreboard resulted in four chartable drop backs for Rosen in the entire second half. Arizona’s plan, once the game was out of reach, was to protect their rookie and get out of L.A. with Rosen in one piece — mission accomplished.

Rosen was under pressure on 6-of-20 drop backs with an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.16 seconds.

The dialed back game plan, along with some sparkling throws, resulted in a nice day for Rosen from an accuracy standpoint. Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 1/1 (100%) 11-19 yards 2/4 (50%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 11/12 (91.7%)

The limited opportunities bled over into the red zone. Rosen attempted one red zone pass (available in the video thread) that should’ve been a touchdown if not for a misfire from the QB. A lack of success on third down contributed to the low number of drop backs. Arizona converted just 1-of-7 third/fourth down opportunities and 5-of-20 (25%) total first down conversions.

The strong start was a result of a successful ground game and the use of 12-personnel packages and play action. First, Arizona’s personnel package deployment:

11-personnel 12 snaps 12-personnel 6 snaps 13-personnel 1 snap 21-personnel 1 snap

Adjusting for drops (one on PA; one from 12-personnel) Rosen was on-target for 4-of-7 play action passes with 70 yards and an interception. From the two tight end sets (12-personnel) Rosen was an adjusted 3-of-5 with 71 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Rosen was credited with four mistakes on the 20 drop backs. One was a ball security issue (fumbled snap), another a slightly late read, and two costly misfires — one an interception, another a could-have-been touchdown (see video thread).

The Arizona receivers, again, made up the majority of the passing yardage after the catch. Of Rosen’s 108 passing yards, 71.4% were YAC yards and the average depth of Rosen’s throws traveled a season-low 5.65 air yards.

Rosen operated from under-center at a season-high rate. Of the 20 drop backs, Rosen was under-center for 8 plays.

This game goes in the inconsequential box. It’s difficult to imagine a scenario where the QB on the losing side of a 45-10 drubbing gets a check mark, but the truth is that Rosen didn’t cost Arizona this contest.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 2 (SEA, SF) Inconsequential Performance 2 (@MIN, @LAC) Losing Performance 3 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

@WingfieldNFL