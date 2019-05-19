Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 13 at Green Bay

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

This was easily the most polarizing game so far in the young career of Josh Rosen. Three “big time throws” and a quality third down rate helped lead the Cardinals to the last victory they would enjoy under Rosen, but the multiple mistakes (all of which went unpunished) puts this game in the losing category.

On his 26 drop backs, Rosen was tabbed with 9 mistakes (7 via poor accuracy and 2 bad decisions). Two of those mistakes, as you’ll see in the video thread, should’ve been easy interceptions, while another was a wide open touchdown that Rosen missed.

The mechanical deficiencies that cause his accuracy issues are persisting each week. On top of that, Rosen had a drive-throw to the field (from the far hash) that hung up a little too long for NFL standards; surprising given Rosen’s typical arm strength. Perhaps some fatigue was beginning to set in.

The Arizona offense moved the chains on 9-of-26 drop back opportunities (34.6%). Third down was even more fruitful (5-of-11, 45.5%). Rosen only threw one red zone pass (the missed touchdown opportunity).

Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 2/4 (50%) 11-19 yards 2/4 (50%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 5/14 (35.7%)

The short passing game is the largest outlier of the year — by far. Five of Rosen’s 14 passes, from 10-yards-and-in, were off-target — unacceptable at this level.

The average air yards per throw was longer than the season average. Rosen’s passes traveled an average of 9.78 air yards per pass while the Cardinals receivers cut way down on the yards after the catch. Arizona pass catchers produced just 20.1% of Rosen’s passing yardage after the catch.

Passing from 12-personnel was not as beneficial as usual for Rosen. He didn’t complete either of the two passes, but he did escape for a pretty comical 33-yard scamper. Arizona’s personnel deployment was as follows against the Packers:

11-personnel 21 snaps 12-personnel 3 snaps 21-personnel 2 snaps

Rosen was under duress on 11 of the 26 drop backs (2 sacks, 3 hits, 6 hurries). The average time from snap-to-pressure was 2.10 seconds.

In a game full of oddities, Rosen’s play action numbers were the strangest. Rosen didn’t hit any of his five play action throws (first time going 0-for all year in that department). Rosen was under-center on 6 of the 26 drop backs (20 from the gun).

Under 50%, easily could’ve had multiple turnovers, and did very little to overcome those glaring mistakes. The Cardinals get the win, but it’s hardly any thanks to the quarterback in this one.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 2 (SEA, SF) Inconsequential Performance 2 (@MIN, @LAC) Losing Performance 4 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

@WingfieldNFL