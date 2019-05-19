Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 14 vs. Detroit

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Jump To:

Week 4 vs. Seattle

Week 5 at San Francisco

Week 6 at Minnesota

Week 7 vs. Denver

Week 8 vs. San Francisco

Week 10 at Kansas City

Week 11 vs. Oakland

Week 12 at LA Chargers

Week 13 at Green Bay

Week 14 vs. Detroit

Week 15 at Atlanta

Week 16 vs. LA Rams

Week 17 at Seattle

Week 14 vs Detroit –

Josh Rosen certainly needs an ice bath after this one — 46 drop backs, 41 throws, and still the Cardinals offense couldn’t find the end zone. Rosen continues to be something of an enigma — he struggles with some of the more basic throws, yet routinely makes big-time-throws on third and long.

Third down, in totality, was a struggle for Rosen and the Red Birds. The Arizona passing game moved the sticks on 5-of-18 third/fourth down attempts (27.8% success rate). Converting first downs in general continues to prove problematic — Arizona was 17-of-46 moving the chains (37%) when passing.

The self-prescribed issue in Rosen’s game — setting up quickly and throwing to his left — was somewhat confirmed in this game (see the passing chart). Mistakes continue to pile up for Rosen as he had 10 more in this game (3 via poor reads and 7 via accuracy issues).

The mistakes are a tad more concerning considering this was the best pass protection he received all season. Rosen was under duress on 14 drop backs (3 sacks, 9 hits, 2 hurries) with an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.63 seconds.

Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 0/2 (0%) 11-19 yards 10/16 (62.5%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 18/21 (85.7%)

Rosen only threw a pair of red zone passes — an off-target fade and a swing route six yards behind the line-of-scrimmage to David Johnson. Throwing into contested windows was not fruitful — Rosen was 4-of-14 with 41 yards on tight window throws.

The use of shotgun versus under-center play calls was, once again, unevenly distributed. Rosen was in the gun for 33 snaps and under-center for 13 plays. Arizona’s personnel deployment was as follows:

11-personnel 42 snaps 12-personnel 3 snaps 13-personnel 1 snap

The lack of short passing opened up a large air-yards-per-throw figure. Rosen averaged 9.78 AYPT while the Cardinals receivers only gained 64 YAC yards — 26.7% of Rosen’s total.

After taking a one-week hiatus, the play action passing game returned with success. Rosen completed 4-of-6 play action throws for 66 yards.

With 41 passes, an abysmal third down rate, and another handful of correctable mistakes, Rosen winds up in the losing performance category once again. The workable traits are there; it’s just a matter of cleaning up the deficiencies and trying to find a more consistent, balanced performance.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 2 (SEA, SF) Inconsequential Performance 2 (@MIN, @LAC) Losing Performance 5 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

