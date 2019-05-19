Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 16 vs. LA Rams

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Jump To:

Week 4 vs. Seattle

Week 5 at San Francisco

Week 6 at Minnesota

Week 7 vs. Denver

Week 8 vs. San Francisco

Week 10 at Kansas City

Week 11 vs. Oakland

Week 12 at LA Chargers

Week 13 at Green Bay

Week 14 vs. Detroit

Week 15 at Atlanta

Week 16 vs. LA Rams

Week 17 at Seattle

Week 16 vs. LA Rams –

Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 16 vs. LA Rams pic.twitter.com/XXBj4KhqUE — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 15, 2019

For the second consecutive game Josh Rosen didn’t finish under-center for the Cardinals. In a blowout loss, where it seemed like the entire game plan revolved around making life easy on Josh Rosen, Arizona still managed to get ran out of the building. Mike Glennon completed the final series for the Red Birds offense.

Rosen threw the ball only 23 times, but scrambled more than he has all season. The game plan also featured the least amount of variety, from a personnel grouping standpoint, all season.

11-personnel 30 snaps 12-personnel 1 snap

Rosen’s typical third down heroics didn’t show up. The Cardinals converted only 2-of-10 third downs in the passing game (one a QB scramble). Converting, as it has been all season, was a challenge in general — Arizona converted just 6-of-31 drop backs (19.4%).

Rosen was in the shotgun almost exclusively (3 under-center, 28 in the gun). This led to a limited play-action passing game (only one throw from play pass).

The four mistakes attributed to Rosen were largely deep shots. He missed on short pass, but two of the three inaccuracies came on balls down the field. One of those deep shots was an ill-advised throw into coverage despite a wide open Larry Fitzgerald coming across the formation (seen in the video thread).

Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 0/3 (0%) 11-19 yards 0/3 (0%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 11/16 (68.8%)

More than half of Rosen’s 87 passing yards came from YAC (54%). The average depth of Rosen’s passes was 9.22 air yards per throw.

Throwing into tight window was a futile effort. Rosen completed 1-of-7 contested throws for 7 yards. Pressure was a regular fixture, yet again, as Rosen was under duress on 11 drop backs (4 sacks, 5 hits, 2 hurries). The average time from snap-to-pressure was 2.30 seconds.

The war of attrition seems to have finally broken the Cardinals spirit. The team’s execution was lacking all year, but this game was something of a “white flag” effort from the coaching staff. Rosen gets tabbed with a losing performance for a lack of big-time plays, a few mistakes, and an awful holistic result.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 2 (SEA, SF) Inconsequential Performance 3 (@MIN, @LAC, @ATL) Losing Performance 6 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET, LAR)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

