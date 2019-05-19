Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 17 at Seattle
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
Week 17 at Seattle –
Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 17 at Seattle pic.twitter.com/XykTI1nGJd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 16, 2019
By the time this season finale came to an end the entire Cardinals operation had to breathe a sigh of relief. A disaster season, that came to a crashing conclusion, was finally in the rearview. For Josh Rosen, the last month of the season was a recurring nightmare. Rosen threw 146 passes in December and the only one that crossed pay dirt was a busted coverage in this Seattle game.
Some of Rosen’s strong suits didn’t travel to the Pacific Northwest. Throwing into contested windows, play-action passing, and third down conversions each brought back less than satisfactory returns.
The Cardinal passing offense converted 3-of-14 3rd downs. Rosen was 2-of-14 for 23 yards on contested throws and 5-of-10 for 56 yards on play pass.
Rosen was chucking-and-praying once again. The average air yards per throw tallied 10.8 yards, while the Arizona receivers only amassed 51 yards after the catch (34.2% of Rosen’s passing total).
The short passing game was far more fruitful than the vertical attacks.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/3 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|0/3 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|11/16 (68.8%)
The game was littered with mistakes from the Cardinals QB. Rosen registered 14 mistakes (11 from accuracy, 2 ball security issues, and 1 poor read). Rosen lost two fumbles and had two would-be interceptions dropped by the Seattle defense.
The personnel deployment featured more versatility than recent weeks. Rosen’s passes were supplemented by the following personnel packages.
|11-personnel
|31 snaps
|12-personnel
|3 snaps
|21-personnel
|4 snaps
As has been the case all season, Rosen was under frequent pressure. Seattle arrived for 11 pressures (6 sacks, 3 hits, 2 hurries) at an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.19 seconds.
The busted coverage touchdown was Rosen’s one red-zone completion (1-of-3). He was in the gun for 25 snaps and under-center for 13.
Another week, another low conversion rate. The Cardinal passing game converted 8-of-38 plays into first downs (21.1%)
It’s difficult to imagine a more trying rookie season than the one Rosen experienced. The offensive line play was poor, the only consistent pass catcher was Larry Fitzgerald, and Rosen had his own share of rookie mistakes to compound things.
This game goes into the losing performance category marking eight consecutive games that Rosen failed to reach the winning performance category.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|3 (@MIN, @LAC, @ATL)
|Losing Performance
|7 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET, LAR, @SEA)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
Week 16 vs. LA Rams –
Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 16 vs. LA Rams pic.twitter.com/XXBj4KhqUE
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 15, 2019
For the second consecutive game Josh Rosen didn’t finish under-center for the Cardinals. In a blowout loss, where it seemed like the entire game plan revolved around making life easy on Josh Rosen, Arizona still managed to get ran out of the building. Mike Glennon completed the final series for the Red Birds offense.
Rosen threw the ball only 23 times, but scrambled more than he has all season. The game plan also featured the least amount of variety, from a personnel grouping standpoint, all season.
|11-personnel
|30 snaps
|12-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen’s typical third down heroics didn’t show up. The Cardinals converted only 2-of-10 third downs in the passing game (one a QB scramble). Converting, as it has been all season, was a challenge in general — Arizona converted just 6-of-31 drop backs (19.4%).
Rosen was in the shotgun almost exclusively (3 under-center, 28 in the gun). This led to a limited play-action passing game (only one throw from play pass).
The four mistakes attributed to Rosen were largely deep shots. He missed on short pass, but two of the three inaccuracies came on balls down the field. One of those deep shots was an ill-advised throw into coverage despite a wide open Larry Fitzgerald coming across the formation (seen in the video thread).
Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/3 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|0/3 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|11/16 (68.8%)
More than half of Rosen’s 87 passing yards came from YAC (54%). The average depth of Rosen’s passes was 9.22 air yards per throw.
Throwing into tight window was a futile effort. Rosen completed 1-of-7 contested throws for 7 yards. Pressure was a regular fixture, yet again, as Rosen was under duress on 11 drop backs (4 sacks, 5 hits, 2 hurries). The average time from snap-to-pressure was 2.30 seconds.
The war of attrition seems to have finally broken the Cardinals spirit. The team’s execution was lacking all year, but this game was something of a “white flag” effort from the coaching staff. Rosen gets tabbed with a losing performance for a lack of big-time plays, a few mistakes, and an awful holistic result.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|3 (@MIN, @LAC, @ATL)
|Losing Performance
|6 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET, LAR)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 15 at Atlanta
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
Week 15 at Atlanta –
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 15 at Atlanta pic.twitter.com/N9XY61ivdW
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 14, 2019
We’ve reached the point in the season where the Cardinals coaching staff had to make a switch to prevent further damaging their 21-year-old quarterback. Josh Rosen, under duress all game, with very little help from the route concepts and plan to attack the Atlanta defense, was pulled for Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons pass rush would’ve crippled the most grizzled veteran in the NFL; it completely debilitated Rosen. The Cardinal QB was under pressure 15-of-27 drop backs (6 sacks, 6 hits, 3 hurries) with an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.17 seconds.
Atlanta’s unrelenting pressure led to a season-low in average air yards per attempt (4.6 AYPT). The Arizona receivers picked up 82 yards after the catch counting for 62.1% of Rosen’s passing total.
Once again, a lopsided scoreboard forced Arizona into very little variety from a personnel grouping standpoint. Rosen was 4-of-5 with 37 yards on non-11-personnel calls. The issue there — Arizona was always in 11-personnell.
|11-personnel
|22 snaps
|12-personnel
|4 snaps
|21-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen only committed two mistakes in the game (one accuracy, one a poor decision). The biggest mistake was an example of nervous antics in the pocket and a decision Rosen would prefer to have back (available in the Twitter thread).
Rosen was under-center just 5 times (gun 22), and only threw from play action three times; Rosen was 2-of-3 with 13 yards on play pass.
The Arizona offense converted only 18.5% (5-of-27) passing plays into first downs. Throwing into contested windows was a 50-50 proposition — Rosen threw for 68 yards on 4-of-8 passing into tight windows.
Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|1/1 (100%)
|11-19 yards
|2/3 (66.7%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|12/15 (80%)
It was a miserable day for the Cardinals all the way around. Rosen never stood much of a chance to make a big time paly, or to make a game-changing mistake — but the one time he did make a crucial mistake, the game was already out of reach. This showing goes in the inconsequential column.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|3 (@MIN, @LAC, @ATL)
|Losing Performance
|5 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 14 vs. Detroit
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 11 vs. Oakland
Week 12 at LA Chargers
Week 13 at Green Bay
Week 14 vs. Detroit
Week 15 at Atlanta
Week 16 vs. LA Rams
Week 17 at Seattle
Week 14 vs Detroit –
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen charting project — week 14 vs. Detroit pic.twitter.com/SzEDwySBOW
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 14, 2019
Josh Rosen certainly needs an ice bath after this one — 46 drop backs, 41 throws, and still the Cardinals offense couldn’t find the end zone. Rosen continues to be something of an enigma — he struggles with some of the more basic throws, yet routinely makes big-time-throws on third and long.
Third down, in totality, was a struggle for Rosen and the Red Birds. The Arizona passing game moved the sticks on 5-of-18 third/fourth down attempts (27.8% success rate). Converting first downs in general continues to prove problematic — Arizona was 17-of-46 moving the chains (37%) when passing.
The self-prescribed issue in Rosen’s game — setting up quickly and throwing to his left — was somewhat confirmed in this game (see the passing chart). Mistakes continue to pile up for Rosen as he had 10 more in this game (3 via poor reads and 7 via accuracy issues).
The mistakes are a tad more concerning considering this was the best pass protection he received all season. Rosen was under duress on 14 drop backs (3 sacks, 9 hits, 2 hurries) with an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.63 seconds.
Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/2 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|10/16 (62.5%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|18/21 (85.7%)
Rosen only threw a pair of red zone passes — an off-target fade and a swing route six yards behind the line-of-scrimmage to David Johnson. Throwing into contested windows was not fruitful — Rosen was 4-of-14 with 41 yards on tight window throws.
The use of shotgun versus under-center play calls was, once again, unevenly distributed. Rosen was in the gun for 33 snaps and under-center for 13 plays. Arizona’s personnel deployment was as follows:
|11-personnel
|42 snaps
|12-personnel
|3 snaps
|13-personnel
|1 snap
The lack of short passing opened up a large air-yards-per-throw figure. Rosen averaged 9.78 AYPT while the Cardinals receivers only gained 64 YAC yards — 26.7% of Rosen’s total.
After taking a one-week hiatus, the play action passing game returned with success. Rosen completed 4-of-6 play action throws for 66 yards.
With 41 passes, an abysmal third down rate, and another handful of correctable mistakes, Rosen winds up in the losing performance category once again. The workable traits are there; it’s just a matter of cleaning up the deficiencies and trying to find a more consistent, balanced performance.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|2 (@MIN, @LAC)
|Losing Performance
|5 (@SF, DEN, @KC, OAK, @GB, DET)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
LATEST
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 17 at Seattle May 19, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 16 vs. LA Rams May 19, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 15 at Atlanta May 19, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 14 vs. Detroit May 19, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 13 at Green Bay May 19, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Report from the First Day of Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Tuesday May 14 Miami Dolphins OTA Report
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Ideal Lineups for the 2019 Miami Dolphins (1.0 Post Draft)
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 4 vs. Seattle