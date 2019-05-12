Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 4 vs. Seattle
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17
Week 4 vs. Seattle –
Josh Rosen thread: Week 4 2018 vs. Seattle pic.twitter.com/c7MincZG8d
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 3, 2019
Josh Rosen’s first career start had to have the folks in the dessert pretty excited. Barely of legal drinking age, Rosen showcased the competitive toughness of a grizzled vet. Even better, he showed an understanding for the defensive coverages, how to manipulate those coverages, and the use of different pitches, at the correct time, to effectively move the ball against a tough Seattle defense.
Unfortunately, for Rosen and the Sea of Red, the rest of the Cardinals operation let the rookie down in his debut.
The Cardinal receivers dropped three of Rosen’s 25 charted passes, and the play caller took the ball out of Rosen’s hands with the game on the line. After a game-tying touchdown drive that featured two of Rosen’s best throws (available in the video Twitter thread up top), and another march that put the Cards in position to win, Arizona ran the ball three consecutive times before shanking the winning field goal.
This came after the rookie found his grove late in the game. On the day, Arizona converted only 32.1% of the offensive plays into first downs (9-for-28). However, five of Rosen’s last seven drop backs resulted in moving the chains (one touchdown, to boot).
Attacking deep was the order of the day. Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|3/4 (75%)
|11-19 yards
|2/5 (40%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|12/16 (75%)
Operating from the standard 11-personnel looks, Rosen’s day was ordinary. When Arizona dialed up its lesser-deployed packages, Rosen was aces. The splits from personnel packages were as follows.
|11-personnel
|22 snaps
|12-personnel
|3 snaps
|21-personnel
|2 snap
|13-personnel
|1 snap
Completing 2-of-3 passes from 12-personnel, Rosen showed off the arm talent that made him the 10th-pick in the draft. Throwing the football into coverage, creating openings for his receivers, both of those completions came with bracket coverage and perfectly placed balls. The completions totaled 53 yards and a touchdown. Rosen’s one snap from 13-personnel was a 31-yard completion, though it was a simple RB screen.
Of Rosen’s 25 charted throws, 19 were on-target (2 off-target misses, 4 pass break-ups, 3 drops) — good for a 76% accuracy rate.
Third down plays — where a quarterback’s true merit shows — proved to be little problem for the rookie. Rosen converted half (4-of-8) of his third down opportunities.
Throwing the ball into contested windows might be Rosen’s strongest suit. On the day he was just 4-of-12 on such throws, but two more were dropped, giving Rosen an adjusted 50% completion percentage. On those 12 throws, the Cardinals chewed up 63 yards of offense. If the air-depth were credited from the two drops, the total jumps to 105 yards — a YPA of 8.75.
The average air yards per throw was an impressive 8.6. Arizona receivers gained 86 yards after the catch — 47.7% of Rosen’s total passing yards.
Pressure arrived early and often on Rosen. Of his 28 charted drop backs, pressure arrived 12 times (1 sack, 6 hits, 5 hurries) at an average of 2.5 seconds from snap-to-pressure.
The utilization of play action was a big aid to Rosen’s game. Again, Arizona dropped two passes on play-pass, but the QB still completed 4-of-7 passes for 68 yards on play action.
Rosen operated under-center on 8 of the 28 drop backs.
All things told, this was a very impressive debut for Miami’s new QB. He managed the situations, threw with relative anticipation, showed a penchant for keying the defense pre-snap, and moving it post-snap.
Isolating the play of the individual, if Rosen would’ve gotten better efforts across the board (receivers, offensive line, and play caller) his performance would’ve been the deciding factor in a win. Even still, the Cards missed a 45-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|1 (SEA)
|Inconsequential Performance
|Losing Performance
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 10 at Kansas City
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17
Week 10 at Kansas City –
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 10 at Kansas City pic.twitter.com/orl6ly36zR
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 10, 2019
After a dazzling fourth quarter the week prior, Rosen’s late-game showing went in the opposite direction. The Arizona line was beaten to a pulp and Rosen made his share of mistakes, as the Cardinals woes rolled into another game.
The pressure was unrelenting all game long. Rosen was under duress on 27 of his 41 chartable drop backs (66%). Taking 5 sacks, 18 hits, and 4 hurries, the average time from snap-to-pressure was 2.11 seconds.
The vertical game was non-existent as the game plan called for a quick, short throws. Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/1 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|3/7 (42.9%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|20/28 (71.4%)
Rosen took 41 drop backs because of another successful third down showing. Arizona’s third down passing game converted 6-of-13 3rd/4th-down opportunities. In the red zone, Rosen was 2-of-3 with a touchdown, and another that could’ve gone for six if Larry Fitzgerald could’ve held onto a difficult catch.
The personnel groupings were nearly identical to last week against the 49ers. Rosen excelled, yet again, throwing from 12-personnel (4/5 with 59 yards). The personnel deployment was as follows:
|11-personnel
|35 snaps
|12-personnel
|5 snaps
|20-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen committed 9 mistakes (8 with poor accuracy and 1 a poor read). His contested throws didn’t have the same success rate as we’ve grown accustomed to. Rosen completed just 3-of-11 tight-window throws for 46 yards.
The game plan didn’t call for many under-center reps of play action. Rosen was under-center for just 8 of the 41 drop backs (33 in the gun). Play action was, once again, effective. On play pass, Rosen was 4-of-6 with 59 yards.
Half of the Cardinals passing yards came after the catch and the average air yards per throw came in at 6.83 AYPT.
It was another pretty miserable day for the Arizona offense. Only 13-of-41 passing plays resulted in a first down (31.7%). Rosen started strong on the opening drive correcting a couple of mistakes and delivering a touchdown pass on third down in the red zone, but things sort of came apart from that point forward.
Rosen’s play distinction hung in the balance into the fourth quarter, but his lack of play making puts this contest in the losing performance column.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@SF, DEN, @KC)
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project – Week 8 vs. San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/ktYxSHJ2h8
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 9, 2019
Comparing Josh Rosen to Ryan Tannehill is apt for at least one year, and for the sake of that comparison, this game was very “2016 in rainy Los Angeles” for Rosen. He struggled through the first three-plus quarters, then was suddenly possessed by gun-slinging, chain-moving, comeback-leading phenom.
Through those first three quarters, I was prepared to author a scouting report that eviscerated the 21-year-old’s performance. Now, because of those two drives, this game goes in the “winning performance” category. The moxie, and short memory, to overcome that type of adversity, and the number of big-time throws he made on those two drives overrides all the wrong-doing from earlier in the contest.
Coming into the game with a first down conversion rate-high of 32%, Rosen had the Cardinals offense moving the sticks on 18-of-41 (43.9%) chartable drop backs. In the fourth quarter Arizona moved the sticks on 10-of-17 Rosen drop backs (58.9%).
Rosen was dangerous attacking to all levels of the field — though it should be noted that 10 of his passes were thrown behind the line-of-scrimmage. There was a very conservative, “handcuffing” nature of the play calling early on — and rightfully so, Rosen was playing poorly. His depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|2/4 (50%)
|11-19 yards
|5/8 (62.9%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|16/22 (72%)
After going 2-for-9 on third downs through the first three quarters, Rosen and the Arizona offense picked things up. Rosen led a charge that converted all four of its third down attempts (one the game-winning touchdown).
On the day, Arizona converted 6-of-13 third downs through the air — a season-high 46.1%.
It’s no coincidence that Rosen’s best showing came when he was properly protected. After surrendering several pressures early, the Niners defense hit a wall and Rosen went to work. He was pressured 10 times (4 sacks, 5 hits, 1 hurry) with an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.5 seconds — the lowest mark of the season to date.
Personnel groupings were limited again, largely because of the scoreboard. Arizona did find plenty of use out of 12-personnel, however, as Rosen completed 5-of-6 for 86 yards (with one sack) on such deployments. The rest of Arizona’s passing game personnel packages were as follows:
|11-personnel
|33 snaps
|12-personnel
|7 snaps
|20-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen’s typical prowess for throwing into contested areas was not as sharp in this game — though the biggest play of the game was a jump ball to Larry Fitzgerald as Rosen escaped pressure (as seen in the video thread). Rosen was just 3-of-8 for 71 yards on these passes.
The average air-yards-per-throw figure was more in line with a successful showing. Rosen averaged 7.94 AYPT and the Cardinals receivers chewed up 111 yards after the catch (44% of Rosen’s passing total).
Rosen was under-center for a season-high 16 snaps (compared to 25 in the gun). He effectively used play action to the tune of 75% completion (6-of-8) and 80 yards.
Arizona finally ran some plays in the red zone in this game. Rosen completed 5-of-6 passes inside the 20 — two for scores.
This game is a quintessential example of how numbers — volume, traditional, analytics or otherwise — require context. Rosen was en route to a second straight horrendous showing when, like the Phoenix, he rose from the ashes to register his first signature NFL win.
The Dolphins staff would be wise to break this tape down to its basic components, comb over it repeatedly with Rosen, and find out exactly why the sudden change occurred.
Welcome back to the winner’s circle, Josh.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@SF, DEN)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 7 vs. Denver
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17
Week 7 vs. Denver
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen 2018 Charting Project — Week 7 vs Denver pic.twitter.com/3AOBDiv5Ur
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 8, 2019
There isn’t a lot to say about this performance from Josh Rosen. On a short week, against a good, hungry defense, the rookie was feasted upon. Let’s get right to the carnage.
The Cardinals offense converted a mere 18.9% of the passing plays into first downs. On third and fourth down, Rosen helped his team move the sticks only 3-of-14 attempts — 21.4%.
The mistakes came in a variety of fashions for Rosen. Of the 11 “graded mistakes,” 2 were poor ball security, 4 poor reads, and 6 due to insufficient accuracy.
The pressure didn’t help matters. Rosen was under duress on 16 of the 37 drop backs (5 sacks, 7 hits, 4 hurries) with an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.08 seconds.
Throwing into contested windows was also a struggle. Rosen completed just 3-of-11 tight window throws for 19 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.
Rosen’s depth splits were as follows.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/3 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|2/5 (40%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|16/23 (69.6%)
Using play action just one time, Rosen completed the lone play pass for 16 yards. Personnel variety was also lacking — these were the package deployments on the night.
|11-personnel
|32 snaps
|12-personnel
|3 snaps
|13-personnel
|1 snap
|21-personnel
|1 snap
Sometimes you’re the bug, sometimes you’re the windshield. Rosen got ran over by the Denver defense in his first primetime showing.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|1 (SEA)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@SF, DEN)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
LATEST
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 10 at Kansas City May 12, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 8 vs. San Francisco May 12, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 7 vs. Denver May 12, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 6 at Minnesota May 12, 2019
- Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 5 at San Francisco May 12, 2019