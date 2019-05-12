Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 4 vs. Seattle

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Week 4 vs. Seattle –

Josh Rosen’s first career start had to have the folks in the dessert pretty excited. Barely of legal drinking age, Rosen showcased the competitive toughness of a grizzled vet. Even better, he showed an understanding for the defensive coverages, how to manipulate those coverages, and the use of different pitches, at the correct time, to effectively move the ball against a tough Seattle defense.

Unfortunately, for Rosen and the Sea of Red, the rest of the Cardinals operation let the rookie down in his debut.

The Cardinal receivers dropped three of Rosen’s 25 charted passes, and the play caller took the ball out of Rosen’s hands with the game on the line. After a game-tying touchdown drive that featured two of Rosen’s best throws (available in the video Twitter thread up top), and another march that put the Cards in position to win, Arizona ran the ball three consecutive times before shanking the winning field goal.

This came after the rookie found his grove late in the game. On the day, Arizona converted only 32.1% of the offensive plays into first downs (9-for-28). However, five of Rosen’s last seven drop backs resulted in moving the chains (one touchdown, to boot).

Attacking deep was the order of the day. Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 3/4 (75%) 11-19 yards 2/5 (40%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 12/16 (75%)

Operating from the standard 11-personnel looks, Rosen’s day was ordinary. When Arizona dialed up its lesser-deployed packages, Rosen was aces. The splits from personnel packages were as follows.

11-personnel 22 snaps 12-personnel 3 snaps 21-personnel 2 snap 13-personnel 1 snap

Completing 2-of-3 passes from 12-personnel, Rosen showed off the arm talent that made him the 10th-pick in the draft. Throwing the football into coverage, creating openings for his receivers, both of those completions came with bracket coverage and perfectly placed balls. The completions totaled 53 yards and a touchdown. Rosen’s one snap from 13-personnel was a 31-yard completion, though it was a simple RB screen.

Of Rosen’s 25 charted throws, 19 were on-target (2 off-target misses, 4 pass break-ups, 3 drops) — good for a 76% accuracy rate.

Third down plays — where a quarterback’s true merit shows — proved to be little problem for the rookie. Rosen converted half (4-of-8) of his third down opportunities.

Throwing the ball into contested windows might be Rosen’s strongest suit. On the day he was just 4-of-12 on such throws, but two more were dropped, giving Rosen an adjusted 50% completion percentage. On those 12 throws, the Cardinals chewed up 63 yards of offense. If the air-depth were credited from the two drops, the total jumps to 105 yards — a YPA of 8.75.

The average air yards per throw was an impressive 8.6. Arizona receivers gained 86 yards after the catch — 47.7% of Rosen’s total passing yards.

Pressure arrived early and often on Rosen. Of his 28 charted drop backs, pressure arrived 12 times (1 sack, 6 hits, 5 hurries) at an average of 2.5 seconds from snap-to-pressure.

The utilization of play action was a big aid to Rosen’s game. Again, Arizona dropped two passes on play-pass, but the QB still completed 4-of-7 passes for 68 yards on play action.

Rosen operated under-center on 8 of the 28 drop backs.

All things told, this was a very impressive debut for Miami’s new QB. He managed the situations, threw with relative anticipation, showed a penchant for keying the defense pre-snap, and moving it post-snap.

Isolating the play of the individual, if Rosen would’ve gotten better efforts across the board (receivers, offensive line, and play caller) his performance would’ve been the deciding factor in a win. Even still, the Cards missed a 45-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 1 (SEA) Inconsequential Performance Losing Performance

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

