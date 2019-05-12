Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 5 at San Francisco

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Josh Rosen 2018 Locked On Dolphins Charting Project — week 5 at San Francisco pic.twitter.com/uaNcZoSIx8 — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 6, 2019

Part of the rookie quarterback experience is dealing with the inconsistencies of the youngster. Typically, those shortcomings show up in misdiagnosed reads, gun-shy pocket command, and a general lack of experience.

For Josh Rosen, in his second career start, the inconsistencies bled into his accuracy – or lack thereof. The first play of the game was a beautiful 75-yard shot, right down the hash, with high-level post-snap manipulation.

Then, Rosen came back with a couple of missed throws on plays that are considered “layups” by NFL standards — and that was his day in a nutshell. Rosen missed an astounding 8 throws of the 22 chartable drop backs (63.6%). Neither Ryan Tannehill, nor Brock Osweiler, registered a rate that low in 2018 (remember, we take out throwaways, dropped passes, etc.).

Those layups made for an unusually low accuracy rate in the short passing game. Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 1/2 (50%) 11-19 yards 3/7 (43%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 9/13 (69%)

Third down wasn’t kind to Rosen. After converting half of the “money-down” plays a week earlier, Rosen converted just 1-of-6 in week-five. The boundary and field throw splits were nearly even (12 field, 10 to the boundary).

Converting was a struggle in general. The Cardinals offense moved the sticks on only 5-of-23 Rosen drop backs (22%).

Arizona took the 21 and 13-personnel groupings out of the plan (at least on passing plays) and utilized a lot more two tight end sets. The passing game personnel packages were as follows:

11-personnel 15 snaps 21-personnel 8 snaps

From 12-personnel Rosen completed only 2-of-8 passes, but one of those went 75 yards to the dwelling (80 yards, 1 TD in total).

Everything was down this game for Rosen, including his throws into contested areas. Rosen completed just 1-of-4 contested throws for 20 yards.

The average yards per throw figure was too high (the old chuck and duck). Rosen averaged 10.4 AYPT and the Cardinals receivers racked up 78 yards after the catch — 45.9% of Rosen’s 170 passing yards.

Play action was fruitful for two snaps, not so much on the rest. Rosen went 2-of-6 on play pass for 86 yards and the long touchdown — two of those throws were wide open targets.

Rosen was under-center for 9 of the 23 drop backs (14 in the gun).

This was a forgettable game for Josh Rosen. His passes often sailed on him, he struggled to make plays under pressure and had a difficult time getting anything going on third down. The Arizona wide outs had drop issues, but a lot of that came from Rosen’s poor ball placement (wrong shoulder or hip, as displayed in the video Twitter thread).

Even in the struggle-fest, Rosen managed to post some highlight reel clips (as seen at the top of the write-up).

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 1 (SEA) Inconsequential Performance Losing Performance 1 (@SF)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

