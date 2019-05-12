Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 6 at Minnesota

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Jump To:

Week 4 vs. Seattle

Week 5 at San Francisco

Week 6 at Minnesota

Week 7 vs. Denver

Week 8 vs. San Francisco

Week 10 at Kansas City

Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17

Week 6 at Minnesota –

Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen 2018 Charting Project – Week 6 at Minnesota pic.twitter.com/49IJsGY6uq — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 7, 2019

Despite throwing his first career interception, this game was much cleaner from an accuracy standpoint for Josh Rosen. Three games into his young career and his teammates continue to let down the 21-year-old signal caller.

Protection was a nightmare, and the pass catchers contributed two more drops to the cause; but it was the lack of third-down success, and the poor read that led to an interception, that told the story for Rosen on the day.

The Cardinals offense didn’t convert a third down via the passing game — they were 0/9 under Rosen’s watch on the money-down.

Perhaps Rosen was a bit shaken from the poor protection in front of him. Minnesota arrived for pressure on 14 of the 35 drop backs at an average time of 2.02 seconds from snap-to-pressure — yikes.

Rosen was more accurate to the deep and intermediate portions of the field (combined) than he was in the short passing game — his depth splits went as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 2/4 (50%) 11-19 yards 4/4 (100%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 16/22 (72%)

Arizona went with a wider array of personnel deployments compared to last week. The play action game, once again, bred success as Rosen completed 6-of-9 for 110 yards on play pass. The same was true of the gun/under-center splits — Rosen was in the gun for 25 snaps and under-center for 10.

Arizona’s personnel package splits were as follows:

11-personnel 27 snaps 12-personnel 4 snaps 13-personnel 2 snaps 22-personnel 1 snap 23-personnel 1 snap

Despite some impressive shots into coverage (as seen in the video Twitter thread), Rosen struggled throwing into those contested areas. The Cardinal QB went 4-of-10 with 82 yards and an interception against tight coverage.

Rosen only committed two throwing mistakes — one the result of poor accuracy and one on a poor read. The poor read (as seen in the video thread) led to his first INT of the year where Rosen failed to identify post-snap rotation and a robber jumping an underneath route.

It was a struggle, yet again, for the Cardinals offense. Rosen made some quality decisions, terrific throws, and made the splash play for a third consecutive week.

Those factors, plus his limited mistakes, put his performance into the “winning” column, but it was the poor third-down rate, costly interception, and general red zone ineffectiveness that submarines this game into the inconsequential column. With a better team around him, Rosen could’ve led the Cardinals to victory in this contest.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 1 (SEA) Inconsequential Performance 1 (@MIN) Losing Performance 1 (@SF)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

@WingfieldNFL