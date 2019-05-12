Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 6 at Minnesota
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump To:
Week 4 vs. Seattle
Week 5 at San Francisco
Week 6 at Minnesota
Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 10 at Kansas City
Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17
Week 6 at Minnesota –
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen 2018 Charting Project – Week 6 at Minnesota pic.twitter.com/49IJsGY6uq
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 7, 2019
Despite throwing his first career interception, this game was much cleaner from an accuracy standpoint for Josh Rosen. Three games into his young career and his teammates continue to let down the 21-year-old signal caller.
Protection was a nightmare, and the pass catchers contributed two more drops to the cause; but it was the lack of third-down success, and the poor read that led to an interception, that told the story for Rosen on the day.
The Cardinals offense didn’t convert a third down via the passing game — they were 0/9 under Rosen’s watch on the money-down.
Perhaps Rosen was a bit shaken from the poor protection in front of him. Minnesota arrived for pressure on 14 of the 35 drop backs at an average time of 2.02 seconds from snap-to-pressure — yikes.
Rosen was more accurate to the deep and intermediate portions of the field (combined) than he was in the short passing game — his depth splits went as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|2/4 (50%)
|11-19 yards
|4/4 (100%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|16/22 (72%)
Arizona went with a wider array of personnel deployments compared to last week. The play action game, once again, bred success as Rosen completed 6-of-9 for 110 yards on play pass. The same was true of the gun/under-center splits — Rosen was in the gun for 25 snaps and under-center for 10.
Arizona’s personnel package splits were as follows:
|11-personnel
|27 snaps
|12-personnel
|4 snaps
|13-personnel
|2 snaps
|22-personnel
|1 snap
|23-personnel
|1 snap
Despite some impressive shots into coverage (as seen in the video Twitter thread), Rosen struggled throwing into those contested areas. The Cardinal QB went 4-of-10 with 82 yards and an interception against tight coverage.
Rosen only committed two throwing mistakes — one the result of poor accuracy and one on a poor read. The poor read (as seen in the video thread) led to his first INT of the year where Rosen failed to identify post-snap rotation and a robber jumping an underneath route.
It was a struggle, yet again, for the Cardinals offense. Rosen made some quality decisions, terrific throws, and made the splash play for a third consecutive week.
Those factors, plus his limited mistakes, put his performance into the “winning” column, but it was the poor third-down rate, costly interception, and general red zone ineffectiveness that submarines this game into the inconsequential column. With a better team around him, Rosen could’ve led the Cardinals to victory in this contest.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|1 (SEA)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|1 (@SF)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 10 at Kansas City
Week 10 at Kansas City –
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen Charting Project — Week 10 at Kansas City pic.twitter.com/orl6ly36zR
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 10, 2019
After a dazzling fourth quarter the week prior, Rosen’s late-game showing went in the opposite direction. The Arizona line was beaten to a pulp and Rosen made his share of mistakes, as the Cardinals woes rolled into another game.
The pressure was unrelenting all game long. Rosen was under duress on 27 of his 41 chartable drop backs (66%). Taking 5 sacks, 18 hits, and 4 hurries, the average time from snap-to-pressure was 2.11 seconds.
The vertical game was non-existent as the game plan called for a quick, short throws. Rosen’s depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/1 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|3/7 (42.9%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|20/28 (71.4%)
Rosen took 41 drop backs because of another successful third down showing. Arizona’s third down passing game converted 6-of-13 3rd/4th-down opportunities. In the red zone, Rosen was 2-of-3 with a touchdown, and another that could’ve gone for six if Larry Fitzgerald could’ve held onto a difficult catch.
The personnel groupings were nearly identical to last week against the 49ers. Rosen excelled, yet again, throwing from 12-personnel (4/5 with 59 yards). The personnel deployment was as follows:
|11-personnel
|35 snaps
|12-personnel
|5 snaps
|20-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen committed 9 mistakes (8 with poor accuracy and 1 a poor read). His contested throws didn’t have the same success rate as we’ve grown accustomed to. Rosen completed just 3-of-11 tight-window throws for 46 yards.
The game plan didn’t call for many under-center reps of play action. Rosen was under-center for just 8 of the 41 drop backs (33 in the gun). Play action was, once again, effective. On play pass, Rosen was 4-of-6 with 59 yards.
Half of the Cardinals passing yards came after the catch and the average air yards per throw came in at 6.83 AYPT.
It was another pretty miserable day for the Arizona offense. Only 13-of-41 passing plays resulted in a first down (31.7%). Rosen started strong on the opening drive correcting a couple of mistakes and delivering a touchdown pass on third down in the red zone, but things sort of came apart from that point forward.
Rosen’s play distinction hung in the balance into the fourth quarter, but his lack of play making puts this contest in the losing performance column.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@SF, DEN, @KC)
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Week 8 vs. San Francisco
Locked On Dolphins 2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project – Week 8 vs. San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/ktYxSHJ2h8
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) May 9, 2019
Comparing Josh Rosen to Ryan Tannehill is apt for at least one year, and for the sake of that comparison, this game was very “2016 in rainy Los Angeles” for Rosen. He struggled through the first three-plus quarters, then was suddenly possessed by gun-slinging, chain-moving, comeback-leading phenom.
Through those first three quarters, I was prepared to author a scouting report that eviscerated the 21-year-old’s performance. Now, because of those two drives, this game goes in the “winning performance” category. The moxie, and short memory, to overcome that type of adversity, and the number of big-time throws he made on those two drives overrides all the wrong-doing from earlier in the contest.
Coming into the game with a first down conversion rate-high of 32%, Rosen had the Cardinals offense moving the sticks on 18-of-41 (43.9%) chartable drop backs. In the fourth quarter Arizona moved the sticks on 10-of-17 Rosen drop backs (58.9%).
Rosen was dangerous attacking to all levels of the field — though it should be noted that 10 of his passes were thrown behind the line-of-scrimmage. There was a very conservative, “handcuffing” nature of the play calling early on — and rightfully so, Rosen was playing poorly. His depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|2/4 (50%)
|11-19 yards
|5/8 (62.9%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|16/22 (72%)
After going 2-for-9 on third downs through the first three quarters, Rosen and the Arizona offense picked things up. Rosen led a charge that converted all four of its third down attempts (one the game-winning touchdown).
On the day, Arizona converted 6-of-13 third downs through the air — a season-high 46.1%.
It’s no coincidence that Rosen’s best showing came when he was properly protected. After surrendering several pressures early, the Niners defense hit a wall and Rosen went to work. He was pressured 10 times (4 sacks, 5 hits, 1 hurry) with an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.5 seconds — the lowest mark of the season to date.
Personnel groupings were limited again, largely because of the scoreboard. Arizona did find plenty of use out of 12-personnel, however, as Rosen completed 5-of-6 for 86 yards (with one sack) on such deployments. The rest of Arizona’s passing game personnel packages were as follows:
|11-personnel
|33 snaps
|12-personnel
|7 snaps
|20-personnel
|1 snap
Rosen’s typical prowess for throwing into contested areas was not as sharp in this game — though the biggest play of the game was a jump ball to Larry Fitzgerald as Rosen escaped pressure (as seen in the video thread). Rosen was just 3-of-8 for 71 yards on these passes.
The average air-yards-per-throw figure was more in line with a successful showing. Rosen averaged 7.94 AYPT and the Cardinals receivers chewed up 111 yards after the catch (44% of Rosen’s passing total).
Rosen was under-center for a season-high 16 snaps (compared to 25 in the gun). He effectively used play action to the tune of 75% completion (6-of-8) and 80 yards.
Arizona finally ran some plays in the red zone in this game. Rosen completed 5-of-6 passes inside the 20 — two for scores.
This game is a quintessential example of how numbers — volume, traditional, analytics or otherwise — require context. Rosen was en route to a second straight horrendous showing when, like the Phoenix, he rose from the ashes to register his first signature NFL win.
The Dolphins staff would be wise to break this tape down to its basic components, comb over it repeatedly with Rosen, and find out exactly why the sudden change occurred.
Welcome back to the winner’s circle, Josh.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|2 (SEA, SF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@SF, DEN)
Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 7 vs. Denver
Week 7 vs. Denver
Locked On Dolphins Josh Rosen 2018 Charting Project — Week 7 vs Denver pic.twitter.com/3AOBDiv5Ur
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 8, 2019
There isn’t a lot to say about this performance from Josh Rosen. On a short week, against a good, hungry defense, the rookie was feasted upon. Let’s get right to the carnage.
The Cardinals offense converted a mere 18.9% of the passing plays into first downs. On third and fourth down, Rosen helped his team move the sticks only 3-of-14 attempts — 21.4%.
The mistakes came in a variety of fashions for Rosen. Of the 11 “graded mistakes,” 2 were poor ball security, 4 poor reads, and 6 due to insufficient accuracy.
The pressure didn’t help matters. Rosen was under duress on 16 of the 37 drop backs (5 sacks, 7 hits, 4 hurries) with an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.08 seconds.
Throwing into contested windows was also a struggle. Rosen completed just 3-of-11 tight window throws for 19 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.
Rosen’s depth splits were as follows.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/3 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|2/5 (40%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|16/23 (69.6%)
Using play action just one time, Rosen completed the lone play pass for 16 yards. Personnel variety was also lacking — these were the package deployments on the night.
|11-personnel
|32 snaps
|12-personnel
|3 snaps
|13-personnel
|1 snap
|21-personnel
|1 snap
Sometimes you’re the bug, sometimes you’re the windshield. Rosen got ran over by the Denver defense in his first primetime showing.
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|1 (SEA)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@MIN)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@SF, DEN)
