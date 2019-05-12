Josh Rosen 2018 Passing Chart – Week 8 vs. San Francisco

Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.

This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points will tell you that his rookie season was one of the worst in the history of the league. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2018 Josh Rosen charting project.

Jump To:

Week 4 vs. Seattle

Week 5 at San Francisco

Week 6 at Minnesota

Week 7 vs. Denver

Week 8 vs. San Francisco

Week 10 at Kansas City

Coming Soon – Weeks 11-17

Comparing Josh Rosen to Ryan Tannehill is apt for at least one year, and for the sake of that comparison, this game was very “2016 in rainy Los Angeles” for Rosen. He struggled through the first three-plus quarters, then was suddenly possessed by gun-slinging, chain-moving, comeback-leading phenom.

Through those first three quarters, I was prepared to author a scouting report that eviscerated the 21-year-old’s performance. Now, because of those two drives, this game goes in the “winning performance” category. The moxie, and short memory, to overcome that type of adversity, and the number of big-time throws he made on those two drives overrides all the wrong-doing from earlier in the contest.

Coming into the game with a first down conversion rate-high of 32%, Rosen had the Cardinals offense moving the sticks on 18-of-41 (43.9%) chartable drop backs. In the fourth quarter Arizona moved the sticks on 10-of-17 Rosen drop backs (58.9%).

Rosen was dangerous attacking to all levels of the field — though it should be noted that 10 of his passes were thrown behind the line-of-scrimmage. There was a very conservative, “handcuffing” nature of the play calling early on — and rightfully so, Rosen was playing poorly. His depth splits were as follows:

Portion of the Field Accurate Pass/Number of Passes 20+ yards 2/4 (50%) 11-19 yards 5/8 (62.9%) 0-10 yards (or behind LOS) 16/22 (72%)

After going 2-for-9 on third downs through the first three quarters, Rosen and the Arizona offense picked things up. Rosen led a charge that converted all four of its third down attempts (one the game-winning touchdown).

On the day, Arizona converted 6-of-13 third downs through the air — a season-high 46.1%.

It’s no coincidence that Rosen’s best showing came when he was properly protected. After surrendering several pressures early, the Niners defense hit a wall and Rosen went to work. He was pressured 10 times (4 sacks, 5 hits, 1 hurry) with an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.5 seconds — the lowest mark of the season to date.

Personnel groupings were limited again, largely because of the scoreboard. Arizona did find plenty of use out of 12-personnel, however, as Rosen completed 5-of-6 for 86 yards (with one sack) on such deployments. The rest of Arizona’s passing game personnel packages were as follows:

11-personnel 33 snaps 12-personnel 7 snaps 20-personnel 1 snap

Rosen’s typical prowess for throwing into contested areas was not as sharp in this game — though the biggest play of the game was a jump ball to Larry Fitzgerald as Rosen escaped pressure (as seen in the video thread). Rosen was just 3-of-8 for 71 yards on these passes.

The average air-yards-per-throw figure was more in line with a successful showing. Rosen averaged 7.94 AYPT and the Cardinals receivers chewed up 111 yards after the catch (44% of Rosen’s passing total).

Rosen was under-center for a season-high 16 snaps (compared to 25 in the gun). He effectively used play action to the tune of 75% completion (6-of-8) and 80 yards.

Arizona finally ran some plays in the red zone in this game. Rosen completed 5-of-6 passes inside the 20 — two for scores.

This game is a quintessential example of how numbers — volume, traditional, analytics or otherwise — require context. Rosen was en route to a second straight horrendous showing when, like the Phoenix, he rose from the ashes to register his first signature NFL win.

The Dolphins staff would be wise to break this tape down to its basic components, comb over it repeatedly with Rosen, and find out exactly why the sudden change occurred.

Welcome back to the winner’s circle, Josh.

2018 Performance Results Number of Games Winning Performance 2 (SEA, SF) Inconsequential Performance 1 (@MIN) Losing Performance 2 (@SF, DEN)

Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.

Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.

Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.

