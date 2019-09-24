Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 3 at Dallas
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project — Week 3 at Dallas
Double slants to the boundary and Rosen is a little off target after pulling back the RPO. pic.twitter.com/koiGRI84bX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 24, 2019
Considering the point spread, the injuries to an already depleted offensive line, and the futility of the offense the two weeks’ prior, Josh Rosen surprised in his debut performance.
Though Miami’s 22-year-old quarterback was under 50-percent completion, and just a smidge over five yards per attempt, the statistics don’t do his debut justice. Rosen looks to have cleaned up the hitch in his release off the top of his drop, his accuracy working left is improved, making faster decisions, and he’s getting off his spot when pressure arrives.
Under Rosen’s watch, Miami converted 11 of the 44 drop backs (45 total, minus one throwaway), a conversion rate of 25%.
Third and fourth down was a challenge for the young quarterback. Rosen threw accurate passed on only 2 of 9 money down throws, and the Dolphins offense moved the chains just those two times (22.2%).
With Rosen under-center, Miami was much more aggressive attacking vertically. Rosen’s average air yards per attempt was 9.61 yards in this game, and his depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|2/6 (33%)
|11-20 yards
|0/5 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|17/26 (65.4)
A lot of the success for Miami came from mismatching personnel groupings and variety from those packages. Still primarily operating out of 11-personnel, there were some wrinkles thrown in that keep the Cowboys defense off-balance — at least in the first half.
|11-personnel
|30
|12-personnel
|10
|03-personnel
|2
|13-personnel
|1
|21-personnel
|1
All things told, I tabbed Rosen with 10 mistakes. He missed two reads that I thought he could’ve taken advantage of bigger chunks in the passing game, and he was off target with eight of his 38 charted throws.
Rosen was under duress for most of the game, and did well to mitigate that pressure. The Miami line allowed 20 pressures with an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.29 seconds.
Rosen was accurate on one of three red zone passes, and completed just one of 10 contested balls (a 40-yard strike to Devante Parker).
The Miami passing game operated primarily from the gun. Rosen was under-center for just 12 of the charted 44 drop backs.
Dolphins receivers accounted for 85 yards after the catch — 42.5% of Rosen’s total passing yardage.
A strong debut for Rosen built some momentum heading into his first start at Hard Rock Stadium. If he can continue to progress with his timing and rhythm, and find those bigger plays when the opportunity presents itself, that’ll be a massive step towards franchise quarterback territory.
In the meantime, he needs to sharpen up his short area accuracy, miss fewer layups, and continue to show the off-script prowess he displayed in Dallas.
This one goes in the inconsequential box. He didn’t make the back-breaking mistake, and his teammates let him down too often, but he made too many inaccurate throws to qualify for a winning performance.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
What Went Right in Week 3
With plenty of opportunity to pick apart the 0-3 Miami Dolphins in embarrassing fashion, I thought it would be nice to take a step back and see what the 2019 Dolphins are doing right.
Some of the below instances may be a bit of a stretch. Others may not even be “ideal” situations on a “good” team. But for a franchise that’s on their way to becoming the worst team in NFL history, I’d say there’s minimal room to nitpick the positive and to instead see what can become of it.
So with a historically putrid season about to unfold, what is going right for this team?
Strength of Schedule
If you thought this embarrassment has been inexplicable, that may be a slight overreaction. Thing is, even if the Dolphins were expected to be competitive this 2019, they’d probably be in the same 0-3 hole; just with slightly closer games.
The Dolphins have lost to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. Combined, these opponents are 8-1 and have 3 of the top 4 scoring offenses in the league (yes, I know playing Miami helps with that).
This was primed to be a disaster when schedules were first announced months ago. Since the hardest part of the schedule is now over, it’s possible Miami plays a bit more competitively.
The Los Angeles Chargers are next, but after that Miami faces the Washington Redskins, the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two of those games are legitimately winnable.
Future Starting Wide Receiver
Assuming Preston Williams doesn’t develop hands like Jakeem Grant, he is going to be a starting wide receiver on this team for the next 3 years. Of course, that’s assuming Chris Grier doesn’t trade him for a mid-round pick in 2020.
Possibly Another Future Starting Wide Receiver…
DeVante Parker is still showing some inconsistency, but his highlights are very pretty. If he had consistent quarterback play, I wonder how productive he’d really be?
The biggest question mark was always Parker’s durability, and so far, there’s no sign of him breaking down. Though we’re not even 1/4 of the way through the season; there’s still plenty of time for this to all change.
Come for the Josh Rosen dime, stay for the Devante Parker one-handed grab 🔥 @josh3rosen @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/WLPAGnLqyQ
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019
Rookies Blossoming
Michael Deiter had an up-and-down game against the Cowboys, but when you’re thrust out of position in the middle of your third career NFL game, you can’t be too hard on him.
Deiter had snaps where he looked good, and times where he looked like every other recent left tackle for the Dolphins (not named Laremy Tunsil).
As for his future at guard, it looks pretty promising. Let’s see how the rookie holds up over a 16-game schedule; especially after an entire offseason training for the draft. Though overall, it looks like you can cross LG off the list of future needs. Between him and Jesse Davis, you at least have something you can build off of regarding the offensive line.
I’m not particularly interested in Michael Deiter as a LT, but I like when the breads creates some Fitzmagic. And I LOVE me some Preston Williams Mossing dudes. pic.twitter.com/bqtbBEiuv1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Christian Wilkins has been…alright. He hasn’t instantly shown elite talent like 2018 mid 1st-round pick Derwin James did his rookie season, but there isn’t any reason to think Wilkins is a bust.
No, we haven’t heard his name called too much, but that also means he isn’t making too many mistakes. Defensive tackles take a bit more time to develop, and this is the perfect season to do exactly that. Let’s truly judge him after the 2020 season, when he should have some actual talent around him, and his ability to occupy multiple offensive lineman benefits the defensive ends beside him.
Potential Franchise Quarterback
Josh Rosen looked like he can flirt with the franchise. And if he is not the future of this organization (I still think they go with a QB in the 2020 draft), he’s certainly a very good backup.
Or, phenomenal trade bait.
Rosen playing like a franchise quarterback can only be a good thing for the team. Even if he isn’t the long term solution, you want every player on your roster to build value. Rosen’s value as a young, cheap, starting-caliber quarterback will serve the Dolphins very well in the future.
Now if only his receivers can haul in a few more passes, we can go from giddy to gaudy.
Josh Rosen dime. Preston Williams drop. pic.twitter.com/opAIcvZVug
— Cian (@Cianaf) September 16, 2019
Amazing Draft Position
That race for the first overall pick? Looks pretty good.
I think the majority of us would love to avoid 0-16, so 1 win and the #1 overall pick means we need to root for a few below-average teams this season. Thankfully, the 0-3 Steelers can’t ruin the Dolphins’ quest for the top spot, so thank you Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Juszczyk yourself before you wreck yourself.
(via @thecheckdown)
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 23, 2019
Right now, the Dolphins are competing with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, and Arizona Cardinals for that top spot.
Sam Darnold will come back at some point this season and lead the Jets to at least a few wins. Although it’s great to constantly knock them, the Jets have talent and could have contended for a playoff spot this season if Darnold had been fully healthy. Don’t worry Dolphins fans, Adam Gase isn’t going to ruin Miami’s future.
The good thing about competing with the Bengals and Redskins is that Miami plays them them season. If they really want to get their tank on, they can ensure productive players are healthy scratches. Or just continue to run Kalen Ballage out there, that should negate any opportunity we have to score points.
The Broncos are a concern because they’re a bad football club, but they have enough talent on their defense to keep them in games. Joe Flacco isn’t a good quarterback, but he’s “good enough” for 3-4 wins. They’ll be drafting in the top-10, but they won’t steal that top pick from Miami.
The Cardinals are probably the biggest concern because they can sell that top draft pick to anyone they so choose, relegating the Dolphins to their second or third option at quarterback. They can also force the Dolphins to unload a bounty of draft picks just to move up one draft spot. This is probably the most-concerning team mentioned.
Thankfully, Kyler Murray has shown some electricity as a starter, and he could lead them to a few wins this season.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Tank Central – Draft Pick Tracker
Tracking Miami’s draft capital, and the schedules of the team’s (Pittsburgh and Houston) who’s first round picks they possess
If you weren’t convinced yet, Monday’s trade sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh should solidify the Dolphins intentions to tank the 2019 season.
Miami gets back its investment on a player that suddenly became a locker room issue, and dissatisfied with his multi-position role. This comes just one year after being lauded for his high character and versatility on the Miami defense.Regardless, Miami is doing something never before seen in the NFL. The franchse is stripping down all of its parts — in anticipation for a generational quarterback prospect — and assembling the capital to surround that quarterback with a young, loaded roster.
Here, we’ll track three things.
– Miami’s 2020 and 2021 Draft Capital
– Houston Texans 2019 Schedule (first round pick belongs to Miami)
– Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 Schedule (first round pick belongs to Miami)
Miami Dolphins 2020 Current Draft Capital (As of 9/16, Fitzpatrick trade)
|Round
|Dolphins Picks
|1
|3 (Own, Pittsburgh, Houston)
|2
|2 (Own, New Orleans)
|3
|2 (Own, Comp Pick — Ja’Wuan James)
|4
|0
|5
|2 (Pittsburgh, Projected Comp Pick – Cam Wake)
|6
|2 (Dallas, Indianapolis (Evan Boehm pick swap))
|7
|0
|Total
|11
|Projected Top 50
|4-5 (Drew Brees injury)
|Projected Top 100
|6
Miami Dolphins 2021 Current Draft Captial
|Round
|Dolphins Picks
|1
|2 (Own, Houston
|2
|2 (Own, Houston)
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5
|1
|6
|2 (Own, Pittsburgh)
|7
|0 (Sent to Pittsburgh)
|Total
|9
|Projected Top 50
|2-4
|Projected Top 100
|5-6
|2-Year Total
|21 Picks
Pittsburgh Steelers Remaining 2019 Schedule (0-3)
|Week
|Opponent
|4
|Bengals
|5
|Ravens
|6
|@ Chargers
|7
|Bye Week
|8
|Dolphins
|9
|Colts
|10
|Rams
|11
|@ Browns
|12
|@ Bengals
|13
|Browns
|14
|@ Cardinals
|15
|Bills
|16
|@ Jets
|17
|@ Ravens
Houston Texans Remaining 2019 Schedule (2-1)
|Week
|Opponent
|4
|Panthers
|5
|Falcons
|6
|@ Chiefs
|7
|@ Colts
|8
|Raiders
|9
|@ Jaguars
|10
|Bye Week
|11
|@ Ravens
|12
|Colts
|13
|Patriots
|14
|Broncos
|15
|@ Titans
|16
|@ Buccaneers
|17
|Titans
According to Talkathon, The Dolphins currently picking 3rd (their own pick), 4th (Pittsburgh’s pick), and 25th (Houston’s pick).
Miami Dolphins
Better, But Not Good Enough – Dolphins Cowboys Week 3 Recap
Outplaying Dallas in the first half, injuries, mistakes lead to third straight blowout loss for the Dolphins
Covering the spread indicates beating expectations, and even though the Dolphins first road game under Brian Flores ended in another lopsided result, it was decidedly the best performance of the season for Miami.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|Total Yards
|283
|476
|Rushing
|72
|235
|Passing
|211
|241
|Penalties
|5 (35 yards)
|8 (100 yards)
|3rd/4thDown
|4/18 (22.2%)
|5/10 (50%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|29:04
|30:56
Dropped passes, lack of ball security, shuffling a banged up offensive line, and some curious officiating kept Miami from capturing its first lead this season. Instead, Josh Rosen’s impressive first half led to only six points, and a four-point deficit going to the locker room.
Miami’s offensive surge (comical phrasing when considering NFL-wide perspective) led to the best time of possession mark this season, and sparked a spirited defensive effort. The Miami D picked off Dak Prescott and held the Cowboys to 10 first half points.
Major improvements today pic.twitter.com/sL2kxgSxqo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
As the offense stalled out in the second half, the wheels fell off for the defense for a third consecutive week, including an ejection for Miami’s best player, Xavien Howard.
Finding positives in blowouts is tricky, and as disingenuous as it might sound, there were plenty Sunday in Dallas.
Let’s go position-by-position.
Quarterback
As a detractor of Josh Rosen’s long-term staying power in Miami, it’d be easy to point to the box score and say I told you so, but that’s faulty analysis. Rosen played a good game Sunday with toughness, leadership, generally sharp accuracy, mobility, and a much better sense for the game than we saw all camp.
Miami’s pass protection was better in the first half than it had been for two weeks, but Rosen was still forced off the spot to extend plays, which he did. Rosen had his second, maybe third touchdown dropped in the last two weeks when Preston Williams couldn’t pull down perfect pylon shot.
What an absolutely dime by Rosen. Perfect timing and trajectory, come on Preston. pic.twitter.com/LrNlyGUo8H
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
It’s easy to launch arrows at Brian Flores and his staff for waiting on Rosen, but the growth we saw was tangible. Those physical traits — the way the ball comes off his hand, and an improving, inherent sense for pressure were never the reason he didn’t win the job — it was the mental side of things, which are coming along nicely.
Rosen is a precious asset to the Dolphins. It still seems impossible that he can do enough to push the front office off the QB class next April — he’ll have to at least win a couple of games to get Miami off the number one pick alone — but playing like he did Sunday increases his league-wide value, which only stands to benefit the Dolphins.
Running Backs
This position group was thought to be a stacked stable of versatile weapons by many, but it has been among the most disappointing positions in the early going.
Kalen Ballage is showing the lateral agility of a Cadillac. That, with his spotty vision, makes for a very uneventful play when he touches the ball — he seems to go down on first contact every time (he made the first tackler miss only twice on 45 opportunities last season).
Kenya Drake maintains his explosive, dual-threat nature, but the same mistakes persist for the fourth-year player. Poor ball security, spinning his back into the defense with only one hand on the ball on a goal-to-go run, dropped passes, occasional gaffes in pass protection — it’s not good enough.
Wide Receivers
Preston Williams has the tools to be a number-one wide receiver. Xavien Howard said that, scouts that preferred him as a priority UDFA said that, his production has — at times — said that. But he needs to catch the damn football. Catching the ball is supposed to be the easy part, and Williams continues to get open, only to lack finish.
The FOX broadcast mentioned that Williams and Rosen are best buddies, and that chemistry shows up regularly. Williams’ line-of-scrimmage release skill set is pretty impressive, and he understands how to chase blind spots and stack defensive backs.
Preston Williams winning with nuance against a very good corner. Little hop step gets him in position to stack Awuzie on the in-breaking route. pic.twitter.com/D427nexqFH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Jakeem Grant’s issue is similar to Williams — drops on offense and special teams. He dropped a simple screen today and muffed another punt, but he did show a proclivity for finding soft sports in the underneath zone, and was a fixture of the game plan. That needs to continue for the season to see if he can withstand a heavy workload for 16 games.
Allen Hurns was laid out on a brutal hit from Jeff Heath. He entered the concussion protocol and was very slow to walk off the field. Keep him in your thoughts.
Devante Parker made a gorgeous one-handed stab on a takeoff route. He has fast become a favorite of Rosen as well, as the quarterback will search for his tall receivers into the boundary with one-on-one coverage working down the sideline. Parker is mostly effective at stacking the corners in this situation, as he did here on this beautiful one-handed catch.
Kenyan Drake just knocked Robert Quinn back to Miami. And Devante Parker… do this more. pic.twitter.com/u9rwQ6bwz4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Tight Ends
Durham Smythe made several impressive blocks, including some new wham action that was not part of the prior game plans. The wham invites a defensive tackle up field without a direct block, and Smythe’s job is to peel back and surprise the penetrating tackle with a wham block.
Mike Gesicki was hardly involved in the game plan as a pass catcher — he didn’t have the most favorable of matchups against the versatile Cowboys linebackers and safeties, plus Miami often went max protection. Gesicki did catch all three of his targets, all be it for nine yards.
Offensive Line
The first half commentary would be all positive, especially when the already depleted group had to shuffle again after Jesse Davis was lost with an injury (no word yet on the extent of the injury).
Michael Deiter, who has been progressing nicely at left guard, kicked outside to tackle, and that’s a position he’s simply not suited to play. Miami had to slide protection to deal with the speed of Robert Quinn off that edge, and it weakened the rest of the group.
Shaq Calhoun filled in for the second comrade down — Danny Isidora — we’ll have more on his performance in the film review later this week (admittedly didn’t get a great look at his work).
Daniel Kilgore had an excellent first half, but as it did for the entire group things regressed for him after the break.
Evan Boehm came off the bench and made his case for getting into the starting lineup, he played as well as any of the linemen in the game.
J’Marcus Webb was good save for a few reps, he’s been something of a godsend to this line the last two weeks. The group is barely hanging on, and that final thread might’ve torn if not for Webb’s inclusion.
Defensive Line
Apparently I started a feud between Davon Godchaux and Dallas Defensive Back Jourdan Lewis. Despite the 235 yards on the ground for the Cowboys, Godchaux often displayed the traits that will earn him a new contract under this regime.
Whew boy. Davon Godchaux just gave Travis Fredric all he can handle. pic.twitter.com/Z7z1CgaxOs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Davon retweeted the above video, with a quote about him playing with the best line in football, which Lewis took exception to. Godchaux’s sheer power, low pad level, and strength at the point of attack allows him to lock out, disengage, and disrupt gaps in the running game.
The same was true on multiple reps for Christian Wilkins. Miami’s freaky-athletic first-round pick played with speed and quickness at Clemson, but he’s showing a penchant for the read-react, two-gap scheme this Dolphins staff wants to employ.
Christian Wilkins is whoopin’ ass today. pic.twitter.com/mzSXF9u58g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
The rest of the line was not great. The John Jenkins honeymoon might be over. As good as he was last week, he was that bad today.
Charles Harris was schemed unblocked a couple of times by Kellen Moore and the Dallas offense — that tells you about all you need to know about his reputation around the league. He did put a hit on Prescott, but it was one of those unblocked reps.
Taco Charlton made some hustle plays, including Miami’s lone sack when coverage held up and forced Dak to flee the pocket.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker might need some help at the position next year, but he’s definitely a hit going forward. Among some bad reps, Baker made some “wow” plays, including an impressive coverage rep on Zeke Elliot with a two-way go.
The angle route from the back is one of the toughest for an LB to defend, Jerome Baker does a bang up job here. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/ItyxItouyv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
He also made the Dolphins play of the day by chasing down a screen pass to the other side of the field, fighting through a wall of Cowboys, and preventing a first down on third-and-long.
I can’t tell you how incredible this play is by Jerome Baker, but I’ll try. Throw the screen away from him, he lets the block take him there and fights through a wall of Cowboys to prevent the first down. pic.twitter.com/0UXeHV0aIZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Sam Eguavoen had his best game of the year, but things are still coming along slowly for the training camp star. He’s taking too many false steps, sticking to blocks, and not excelling in his area of expertise, coverage. He made seven tackles on Sunday.
Vince Biegel has earned more playing time, and rightfully so. He’s coming down off the edge to help the outside run game, and he’s a big part of Miami’s sub-package pressure looks.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard’s horrible day ended with an ejection, but he looked largely disinterested in the game. He was beat for a pair of touchdowns and a couple of additional long plays by Dallas’ star wide out, Amari Cooper.
Don’t see this very often. pic.twitter.com/WihtwOGaiu
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Eric Rowe was better in this one, but Jomal Wiltz had another rough day that ended with a groin injury — the result of him trying to chase a tight end that got lost in coverage.
Bobby McCain picked off his first pass in his new role, and fellow safeties Johnson Bademosi and Steven Parker had excellent first halves working in this new coverage scheme. Bademosi made a pair of plays — one in man coverage working over a pick on a mesh concept, making a third-down tackle short of the sticks.
Johnson Bademosi is having a nice game. First that reroute on Witten on Dallas’ first drive, now he works over the mesh concept and makes a drive-ending tackle. pic.twitter.com/X0C6OLQNEh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Bademosi’s other standout play was in coverage on Jason Witten. He rerouted the big tight end and nearly created an interception for Parker, who did well to drive on the football.
Johnsom Bademosi was a special teams exclusive player in Houston, but here he does well to disrupt the timing on the tight end, allows Steven Parker to drive on the crosser and force the FG, damn near picks it. pic.twitter.com/hKwUjOVkrp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Recap
While the offensive line was healthy, moving the ball wasn’t an issues between the 20’s. Things bogged down in the red zone, including a trio of running plays inside the five that probably could’ve used some more deception, but the offense looked functional for the first time all season
Aside from the red zone calls, the plan held firm. Chad O’Shea’s quick-strike staples, and clever concepts to play off of prior looks created some big plays in the Dolphins passing game — particularly on this backside over route from Preston Williams leaking out behind play action.
It’s a copy cat league, awesome design by Chad O’Shea. Kyle Shanahan did this leak concept last week with Marquise Goodwin — O’Shea adds a flea flicker to it and sneaks Preston Williams into space. More nice work from Rosen. pic.twitter.com/tMSyqvhdJq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
The coverage plans that have made the Patriots so successful have shown up from time-to-time here in Miami, especially on Sunday. The Miami defense was excellent in the red zone in the first half, and that’s an endorsement to the schemes that drop seven and eight into coverage, forcing the quarterback to thread tight windows.
More growth from the quarterback, continued execution of the new schemes, and cutting back on the mental mistakes and penalties were all signs of progress. Cleaning up the physical mistakes and simple execution is the next step, one that should inspire hope if all of these things can become regular occurrences this season.
The Dolphins stayed in the game with one of the NFL’s best team, and probably should’ve taken a lead into the halftime break. This league is certainly not one for moral victories, but with a team that is challenging to be the most talent-challenged group in league history, there are silver linings.
Considering the expectations this season, clutching for silver linings is all we’ve got.
