Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 6 vs. Washington
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Week 4 vs LA Chargers
Week 6 vs. Washington
Week 5 vs. Washington
(Video Thread in Progress)
The plan to get an evaluation on Josh Rosen fell apart immediately in what was supposed to be his easiest opponent. Taking sacks on three of his first drop backs, and four on the first eight, the plan quickly morphed into one of passes behind the line-of-scrimmage.
Four of Rosen’s 15 completions traveled beyond the LOS — the distances for those four passes were 1, 5, 5, and 10 yards.
Dolphins receivers chewed up 105 yards after the catch with Rosen in the game. That total was 20 yards greater than Rosen’s passing total of 85 yards. Rosen only compiled 48 air yards for an average of 1.92 air yards per throw.
The Depth splits are as follows.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/1 (0%)
|11-20 yards
|0/2 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|17/22 (77.3%)
Miami tried everything it could to get Rosen into advantageous situations. Bringing in heavy-personnel (a sixth offense lineman), operating from 13-personnel with all three tight ends bunched into the formation for max protection, utilizing 21-personnel, but it all led to the same conclusion.
|11-personnel
|19
|21-personnel
|3
|12-personnel
|3
|20-personnel
|2
|11-heavy
|1
|10-heavy
|1
|03-personell
|1
Window dressing in order to find new ways to throw screens worked periodically, but the Washington defense quickly became privy to the plan. The few opportunities Rosen head led to late reads and ultimately one interception. Windows close fast in this league, Rosen is learning that the hard way.
That plan led to a lower pressure rate than usual. Rosen was under duress on seven of his 30 drops backs (4 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry) for an average time from snap to pressure of 3.01 seconds.
Rosen drop backs led to a 10% conversion rate (three first downs on 30 drop backs). The offense converted just 1-of-9 third or fourth down attempts and didn’t throw a pass in the red zone.
Rosen was in the gun for 27 of his drop backs and utilized play action just once (aside from the sacks). Throwing into contested windows yielded no results — 0-for-3.
In total, Rosen was tabbed with nine mistakes — four from inaccurate throws, four from poor timing and feel, and another with a poor decision. This was about as bad as it gets for a quarterback. He didn’t get a lot of help from his teammates and the design was quickly adapted just to protect him.
This was the easiest categorization of the season; no questions asked, a losing performance.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
|2 (LAC, WSH)
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 16, Washington 17
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Washington
Team Stats
A narrow defeat keeps the grand plan in place, but now the Dolphins can skip out on the historical comparisons of futility for one week. Granted, losing at home to the next worst team in the league is a difficult sell, but the progress on defense should encourage fans.
The defense held Washington to 13 first downs, 311 total yards and an 18% conversion rate on third down (2/11). Though both Washington touchdowns came through the air, Miami limited Case Keenum to 13-of-25 passing for just 166 yards (6.64 YPA).
The NFL average for points-per-drive is a smidge over 2.3 PPD. Washington scored 17 points on 12 possessions — an average of 1.42 points-per-drive.
On the season, the Dolphins defense ranks 25th in yards-per-carry, but 31st in rushing yards per game. The passing defense is dead last in yard-per-pass, but 26th in passing yards per game.
The offense is an unmitigated disaster. Despite its best offensive showing, Miami failed to surpass 300 total yards for the fifth-straight game. Miami’s passing game averaged just 5.05 yards per pass and committed two more turnovers.
Despite running the second fewest plays in the league, only three teams have taken more sacks, and one team has thrown more interceptions than Miami. The Dolphins 2.6 ANY/A (measures the efficiency of the passing game charting all drop backs, even sacks) is a full 1.1 yard worse than the 31st-ranked Jets.
The Dolphins are 31st in rushing yards per game and 30th in average yards per carry.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Josh Rosen
|49 (64%)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|27 (36%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|46 (61%)
|RB Mark Walton
|32 (42%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|4 (5%)
|WR Preston Williams
|67 (88%)
|WR Devante Parker
|67 (88%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|29 (38%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|27 (36%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|9 (12%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|44 (58%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|27 (36%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|19 (25%)
|OT J’Marcus Webb
|76 (100%)
|OG Michael Deiter
|76 (100%)
|OG Evan Boehm
|76 (100%)
|OT Jesse Davis
|76 (100%)
|C Daniel Kilgore
|75 (99%)
|OT Isaiah Prince
|9 (12%)
|OG Shaq Calhoun
|1 (1%)
For the fourth time in five games, Miami completed a contest with the same offensive line intact — sans one snap by Daniel Kilgore at the end of the game. And yet, the pass rush of the Washington defense was unrelenting.
Dolphins quarterbacks were under pressure on 15 of 43 drop backs. Michael Deiter and Jesse Davis allowed four each, though all of Davis’ were hurries — two sacks and one hit for Deiter.
J’Marcus Webb, Mark Walton and Josh Rosen were all tabbed with a sack allowed from PFF. Both of Evan Boehm’s pressures were hurries and Daniel Kilgore almost pitched a perfect game in pass pro — he allowed one hit.
Run blocking remains an insurmountable weakness. The highest graded run-blocker was Deiter, but his grade was still below the break-even line (average). Kilgore was the worst among the offensive line and Isaiah Prince — the 6th lineman in the heavy formation — graded at a 49.1 on five run-blocking downs.
Josh Rosen is in a bad way right now. We detailed his mechanical issues in yesterday’s column, but his statistics are hard to look at.
Rosen is league-worst in passing rater, QBR, touchdown percentage, completion percentage, yards-per-attempt and second from bottom in interception percentage.
Devante Parker and Preston Williams scored deep in the red as run-blockers, but neither dropped a pass. Still, their respective catch percentages continue to struggle — Williams caught two of six targets. Parker caught three of four, bringing his season catch rate to 48.1% (48.6% for Williams).
Albert Wilson caught five of his six targets, but gained just 15 yards.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Taco Charlton
|55 (93%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|49 (83%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|40 (68%)
|DL John Jenkins
|20 (34%)
|DL Avery Moss
|18 (31%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|48 (81%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|41 (69%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|30 (51%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|19 (32%)
|LB Trent Harris
|13 (22%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|59 (100%)
|CB Ken Webster
|44 (75%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|33 (56%)
|CB Nik Needham
|29 (49%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|14 (24%)
|S Bobby McCain
|58 (98%)
|S Reshad Jones
|44 (75%)
|S Steven Parker
|18 (31%)
|S Walt Aikens
|5 (8%)
The Dolphins were led once again by Linebacker Raekwon McMillan. He made nine more tackles and led the way with four run-stops. He was in coverage for three snaps, rushed the passer another three, and played the run on his 24 other reps. McMillan didn’t miss a tackle, meaning he has just one on the season compared to 29 successful tackles.
Jerome Baker didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but he was good in coverage — he wasn’t targeted on 18 coverage reps. He made just two tackles — one for a run-stop — and had just one pressure (a hurry) on 8 pass rush reps.
Vince Biegel’s promotion comes at the expense of Sam Eguavoen. Biegel led the team in pressures and QB hits (3 and 2). He made four tackles and wasn’t targeted in four coverage reps.
Taco Charlton took Charles Harris’ job, and is leading the audition for work in 2020. Charlton had two hurries on 24 pass rush reps, and three run-stops on 28 run-down snaps. He’s played well since coming over from Dallas.
Davon Godchaux only made one tackle, a run-stop. He missed one as well, which killed his tackling grade for the week.
Christian Wilkins’ stat sheet was pretty bare (one tackle, one pass batted, one hurry) but he did well to control the point in this game.
Nik Needham led Dolphins defensive backs in coverage grade — his 88.0 score is the lone blue mark (elite) from PFF this week. Washington targeted Needham three times with zero success.
Bobby McCain was next, though his two missed tackles prevented him from a sterling grade in this game. McCain did allow 46 yards on five pass targets and a touchdown.
Three of Reshad Jones’ eight tackles were run-stops, and Jomal Wiltz only allowed eight yards on four pass targets.
Eye On the Prize
The audition continues for a team playing for a brighter tomorrow. The emergence of Vince Biegel, Taco Charlton and Mark Walton are all promising developments, but nothing will change with this team until it gets viable quarterback play.
And Miami are in position to land the biggest fish to enter the draft since Andrew Luck. A Dolphins scout recently told me that Tua Tagovailoa, although a special, unique talent, is just one notch below Andrew Luck as a college prospect.
I think any Dolphins fan would take that.
According to @JayGlazer, several NFL GMs and head coaches say the Dolphins should aim to draft Tua. For the Redskins? It's more complicated: pic.twitter.com/23TFpfsliS
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2019
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Miami has an 89% chance of securing that first pick.
Miami Dolphins
What Went Right in Week 6
In a year in which our biggest concern was beating the Washington Redskins, there isn’t too much Miami Dolphins fans can get excited about.
But after 5 weeks, there are a few bright spots that can help us get through the doldrums of this football season.
Though this fan base is torn between winning and losing, it’s safe to say that we all want this organization to rise out of this mediocrity and land back into relevancy once again. And to do that, you just might have to lose the most irrelevant game so far this season.
See what actually went right for the Dolphins in Week 6 down below:
Winning the #1-Overall Pick
This game against the Washington Redskins could have had disastrous repercussions on the Miami Dolphins franchise.
At 0-5, and after firing their head coach, Jay Gruden, last week, the Redskins looked poised to take over as the worst team in the NFL.
Thankfully, Miami prepared for such a lackluster opponent by ensuring Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was inactive with an “injury”.
Sure, he had been nursing a knee “injury” all week, but let’s be honest, if the Dolphins were competing for a playoff spot this year, Howard would have started and finished that game.
On the two point conversion the Dolphins practiced it with Mark Walton not Kenyan Drake during the week.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 13, 2019
But that could have meant that the Dolphins would record a win, and after spending the past 20 years chugging along the railroads of mediocrity, it’s about time we sacrifice one worthless win for the opportunity to finally emerge successful.
Thankfully, Kenyan Drake channeled his inner Kalen Ballage and dropped a screen pass that was right in his hands on the Dolphins’ final offensive play of the day.
When all is said and done, I think this is what most fans are looking for: play competitive football without ruining the #1 overall pick. It would be nice for the Dolphins to get one win this year, just don’t do it against the Redskins or Cincinnati Bengals, please.
Don’t Say My Name
Normally, you want to hear your players praised for the productive plays they make. But in some instances, not hearing anything at all can be equally as promising.
On a day where the Dolphins run defense allowed an average of 4.39 yards-per-carry, it’s tough to say the defensive line did well. But overall, it looks like Christian Wilkins is going to be a solid defensive tackle for this team.
Although Wilkins has just 9 solo tackles on the year (to go along with 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 0 tackles-for-a-loss), he has shown steady improvement and has yet to be a detriment to this defense.
Christian Wilkins whacks Brandon Scherff. The rookie is getting better every week. Also, Raekwon doing his thing being the strongest dude on the field. pic.twitter.com/rF28jqEMHK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
We’ve said this before, but when you’re working with practice squad players around you, it’s tough to shine – especially when the opposing offensive line puts an extra man on you.
Between Davon Godchaux and Wilkins, Miami has two good, young defensive tackles that should be here for the foreseeable future (then again, we thought that about Vincent Taylor as well).
We could sing Godchaux’s praises, but he seems to be the only player living up to the potential placed before them. If he wasn’t so damn good the past two years, he might actually be a pleasant surprise. Instead, this is what we’ve come to expect from Godchaux. Next to Xavien Howard, I think it’s safe to say Godchaux is the best defender on this team.
Greener Pastures
If the transaction solely revolved around dealing Kiko Alonso for Vince Biegel, it would still be considered a win. Now add in the fact that Miami was able to shed cap space, upgrade a draft pick and obtain a player who’s both younger and better, and you have one of best trades Chris Grier has made as General Manager.
Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of the way we came out and competed. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/CEawWgzYqU
— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) October 13, 2019
Now, it’s only been 5 games, and Biegel may very well slow down a little bit, but for all the times we chastise Grier for making the wrong move in this situation, we need to acknowledge that he essentially conned the New Orleans Saints in this deal. Some times Jeff Ireland taketh, and some times Jeff Ireland giveth right back. But no, this still doesn’t make up for Dion Jordan (or the Dez Bryant embarrassment).
Are we about to witness DeVante Parker‘s best season in a Dolphins’ uniform? Though this is partly by default (due to the underwhelming years previously), Parker has been a productive player for the Dolphins this year.
No, he hasn’t entirely evolved into a threatening #1 receiver, but I’m going to pin that on the atrocious quarterback play more than Parker. He has had some inexcusable drops so far this season, but he has a few highlight-reel catches that overshadow his misplays.
Fitzmagic? @DeVanteParker11 hauls it in! #FinsUp #WASvsMIA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/lU0jkGXurn
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
Parker is currently on pace to have the second-most receiving yards of his career (by a slim margin; 732 projected yards vs 744 receiving yards in 2016) and the most touchdowns of his career (by a relatively wide margin; projected 7 TDs vs 4 TDs in 2016).
Not sure if it’s Chad O’Shea‘s play calls, the rehabilitation, the different quarterbacks under center, or Parker’s evolution, but Albert Wilson has been virtually nonexistent in this offense while Parker (and Preston Williams) has been the focal point. I expect Parker and Williams to both be here in 2020, with Jakeem Grant being the #3 receiver (due to his recent extension). As for Wilson? I expect him and his $10.83m salary cap hit to be gone by 2020 (it comes with a $1.3m dead cap hit).
Run Right Back
Local product Mark Walton has been a pleasant surprise for Miami this year. While most of us expected Kalen Ballage to snatch the starting role away from Kenyan Drake, it’s Walton who has given Drake the most run for his money.
Drake is quietly having a solid season, even if the explosive plays are nonexistent and his two-point conversion attempts are deflating.
Currently, Drake is averaging 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) and 7.2 yards-per-reception (YPR). These aren’t gaudy numbers, but when you stack them up against this offensive line and quarterback play, you can’t ask for much more.
Although Walton hasn’t seen as many touches as Drake, he’s been just as productive. With 4.44 YPC and 8.25 YPR, Walton has proven that he can handle himself in the NFL.
If the number of snaps each RB has received over the past few weeks is any indication of how the coaching staff views these players, it’s clear Walton is well above Ballage.
While it’s possible these numbers diminish with more touches, Walton can also flourish and solidify himself as the #1 running back going into 2020. Right now, it certainly isn’t going to be Ballage, and the chances Drake remains in Miami after this season (when he becomes a free agent) is slim-to-none.
If you thought Minkah Fitzpatrick was disgruntled with how the coaches used him, imagine how Drake must feel.
Miami Dolphins
Tua Yards Away, One Step Closer – Miami-Washington Week 6 Recap
Dolphins 2-Point Conversion Fails, Team Falls to 0-5
It’s difficult to imagine a better game-script for the Dolphins fan that finds him/herself in the cumbersome position of rooting for better draft positioning. A chance to win on the game’s final play, a strong effort and overall improvement, but the ultimate prize remains unspoiled for a team in transition. For the first time this season, the box score didn’t tip heavily in the opposition’s favor.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Washington
|Total Yards
|271
|311
|Rushing
|84
|145
|Passing
|187
|166
|Penalties
|5 (45 yards)
|6 (56 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|5/16 (31.3%)
|2/11 (18.2%)
|Sacks For
|0
|5
|TOP
|32:39
|27:21
The Dolphins were dead in the water under the direction of second-year quarterback Josh Rosen. His three quarters of work produced a pair of interception, five sacks and three points from the Dolphins offense.
Enter Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The fired-up Fitzmagic passed for 132 fourth quarter yards en route to two Dolphin touchdown drives. The final play of the game — a failed two-point conversion dropped by Kenyan Drake — was the third bizarre play in critical situations during Miami’s ferocious surge.
A common play in today’s league — especially from Chad O’Shea’s New England influence — Drake short-motioned into the formation behind a pair of bunched receivers. The throw was a little bit off Drake’s back hip, but the back never secured the ball, ending the play before it had ever a chance.
#Dolphins ran the same 2-point play that the #Vikings ran against the #Bears two weeks ago
Both failed… pic.twitter.com/79taexe74a
— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) October 13, 2019
On an earlier third down and nine, nine-year veteran Center Daniel Kilgore rolled a snap to Fitzpatrick that killed the drive. The possession prior, Fitzpatrick threw a hook-up route over the middle to Mike Gesicki, who had already been thrown to the ground. If any of those three plays is executed, Miami probably comes out of this game with a victory.
I was talking with @cochran108 about the “0-16 moment,” what will it be? So far, it’s this pic.twitter.com/IHL2fR3lo6
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Though out-gained for the fifth-consecutive game, the Dolphins moved the chains 21 times to Washington’s 13 first downs. Miami also won the time-of-possession battle for the first time, and scored multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time.
There was enough energy and excitement to fulfil the quota for an admirable Dolphins effort, but the scoreboard not only keeps Miami in the driver’s seat for the first pick of the draft, it essentially gives the Dolphins a two-game buffer over Washington.
With strength of schedule serving as the only draft order tie-breaker, Washington’s likely greater S.O.S. means that if both teams finished with the same number of victories, the higher pick would go to Miami.
The only team left in Miami’s way is the 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals.
Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterbacks
Last week, on The Locked On Dolphins Podcast, I referenced an article that featured quotes from prominent NFL Draft busts at the quarterback position. Joey Harrington and Brady Quinn discussed the difficult circumstances surrounding their respective insertions into the league. To summarize, they both feel that situations can ruin quarterbacks.
That feels prevalent in the case of Josh Rosen. From an armchair evaluator that was never big on Rosen’s game, the flaws he’s exhibiting have been developed. Consistently lifting his feet upon release, stepping out of clean platforms and into traffic, the kid has no trust in his surrounding parts or his own ability to dissect the defense.
His timing remains late, he’s not managing the pocket and finding space even at the level he was three weeks ago, and everything looks like a challenge for him in this offense.
Rosen will start going forward, I suppose, but this is broken quarterback that needs some time in the shop.
This isn’t the same Josh Rosen many draft pundits loved at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/pLp0CrlfiD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Fitzpatrick was excellent. He provided that classic, bearded spark that rejuvenates the team in a pinch. He was on-time, accurate, and navigated the same pass protection with no issues (no sacks, no turnovers).
Running Backs
The most interesting factoid from this position group came from Kenyan Drake’s post-game presser. Mark Walton began the game as Miami’s starting back, and Drake revealed that the two-point conversion play call had been repped all week by the Dolphins apparent new starter, and former Hurricane, Mark Walton.
Walton, after blowing a pass protection assignment on Miami’s first possession, was the most creative runner for the Dolphins. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, a season-high for a Phins back, on six carries. Walton’s production was greater in the passing game. He caught another five for 43 yards, giving him 75 yards from scrimmage on the game.
The Jesse Davis tackle experiment has not gone well this year. Also, Mark Walton, do better. pic.twitter.com/WHRvnTsQCz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Drake consistently churned out yards as well (10 for 40). He added six receptions for 30 yards — he and Walton’s 15 targets made up more than a third of Miami’s target-share.
Then, there’s the forgotten man, Kalen Ballage. He had three carries and no pass targets. Though Ballage bulldozed into the end zone on a goal line plunge, he has been almost entirely phased out of the offense. He’s essentially a short yardage back at this stage — can’t catch, can’t play tailback in this offense.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
It was a lot of fun to see the Dolphins receivers make some plays in a functioning offense. Devante Parker’s touchdown reception was an extremely difficult catch sliding into the end zone (go out in your backyard and try to catch a ball at your knee caps in a full sprint).
Fitzmagic? @DeVanteParker11 hauls it in! #FinsUp #WASvsMIA
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/lU0jkGXurn
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019
Preston Williams catch-rate remains atrocious (caught 2 of 6 targets Sunday), but his 21-yard stab on Miami’s final touchdown drive put the offense in scoring range.
Mike Gesicki is coming on, and I will not shut up about out from now until further notice. The athletic ability to catch contested balls up the seam should not be underplayed, and that catch he made to start that final drive was a godsend for this offense.
📽 Ryan Fitzpatrick trouve Mike Gesicki pour 30 Yards ! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ci3meXtUlW
— NFL France – firstdownfr.fr (@SecondDownFR) October 13, 2019
We’ll have more to say about the other tight ends in the film room session on Wednesday’s podcast.
Offensive Line
Another week of shuffling, another week of heading back to the drawing board — or is it? With Rosen in the game, the line was manhandled (five sacks). Once Fitzpatrick entered, the quarterback remained clean, and the offense produced at a rate better than league average (13 points on four drives, more than a point better than NFL average).
Jesse Davis was a tough watch at left tackle before the injury, and things did not get better working on the right side. He’s frequently a beat slow, and can’t gain the necessary depth to take on elite speed rushers. And calling Ryan Kerrigan’s speed rush elite at this stage is probably generous.
Michael Deiter remains a considerable work in progress. His tendency to get out over his skies, which makes him vulnerable to tackles that can rush effectively with lateral agility, shows up on tape each week.
This is Washington’s… I don’t know 5th or 6th best pass rusher… just whipping Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/UtRSgIfK2g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
J’Marcus Webb continues to struggle with speed rushes off the blindside edge, but that should be expected. After all, Webb was a street free agent. Miami found a way to help him as much as possible, but the leaks from the other side caused Miami to dial up even more max protection.
Isaiah Prince is serving the role that I always thought was best for him — sixth lineman when the formation goes heavy. I’m intrigued to look at the job he did in that role today, but I don’t have that evaluation ready just yet.
Defensive Line
Christian Wilkins is getting better as this season goes along, and that should realistically be the most important development on the roster. Wilkins’ ability to collapse pockets from the inside will determine what kind of line this group is going to be on the other side of the rebuild. He’s not getting many opportunities to do it just yet, but he’s showing up every week with impressive reps against good players.
Christian Wilkins whacks Brandon Scherff. The rookie is getting better every week. Also, Raekwon doing his thing being the strongest dude on the field. pic.twitter.com/rF28jqEMHK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Taco Charlton has replaced Charles Harris at the left defensive end position. We’ll have snap counts tomorrow, but Charlton is a fundamentally sound edge defender that typically funnels things back inside — something Harris struggled to grasp for 2.5 years.
John Jenkins put a nice move on Washington Left Guard Ereck Flowers, but was quiet for the rest of the game.
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan is probably the team’s MVP to this point. He’s a decisive run defender that finds his fit and explodes through contact. This staff has discovered the best route for McMillan to be an effective player, and he’s rising to that challenge.
PFF’s #2 graded LB at it again. pic.twitter.com/T18I6Og97n
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Jerome Baker was better in this game. He was able to put pressure on the quarterback at least a couple of times from my count, including a nifty inside move on Washington’s Left Tackle.
Vince Biegel is an interesting rush-package player — he was in the Washington backfield at times.
Deon Lacey was with Miami in camp a few summers back. He went to Buffalo and contributed on special teams, but he’s back in South Florida doing the same thing for the Dolphins.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard practiced throughout the week, but didn’t play Sunday, and the impact was palpable. Washington Rookie Terry McLaurin made big plays in Howard’s absence, including a touchdown against his replacement, Ken Webster.
Ken Webster is playing for Xavien Howard today. pic.twitter.com/EMV5GCWw5Z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Eric Rowe had his best game as a Dolphin. He showed recovery speed and made plays on the football a couple of times.
The same was true of rookie Nik Needham. After his call-up from the practice squad, Needham had a pass breakup and didn’t allow any catches on the day.
Excellent recovery speed here from Nik Needham. Great to see his teammates congratulate him after his difficult preseason. pic.twitter.com/cC0J9B1RNb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Reshad Jones was active against the Washington run-heavy attack. He picked up nine tackles and was a regular in the backfield.
Bobby McCain’s had a good day that included a crucial pass break-up in the end zone, but it was his profanity-laced interview post-game that caught reporter’s attention. Expressing this frustration should come as no surprise for a team captain that pours his all into this game.
Here is #Dolphins defensive captain Bobby McCain (NSFW) when asked about coming so close to their first win of the season, clearly frustrated McCain's hands and legs were shaking during the interview @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/jW1eMi4cM0
— Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) October 13, 2019
Recap
The Fitzpatrick jolt should provide fans with some confidence in the coaching and the plan going forward. Suddenly, the passing concepts were effective, Miami found chunk plays to the backs, and Gesicki was unlocked up the seam.
Brian Flores’ and Patrick Graham’s defensive structure has been sound for the most part this season, and the defense’s effort was good enough to win. Washington scored 17 points on 12 possessions Sunday. The rush scheme, and consequent effort to fill those vacated areas, made life difficult on Washington’s antiquated offensive attack.
The Dolphins simply have to get better in multiple areas from a talent standpoint. The quarterback play, the offensive line, the interior rotation and edge rush, and secondary all need an infusion of players. The draft capital will allow Miami to put premium assets into those groups, then, and only then, can we adequately judge this Dolphins staff.
The Steelers are railroading the Chargers currently, so the dream for a pair of top-three picks will be put on hold, for now.
Miami’s battle with Cincinnati for the top pick could come down to a week 16 showdown in South Florida. The Bengals do have dates with Pittsburgh, the Jets, Dolphins, and up-and-down Browns to round out the season.
Given the Dolphins weak S.O.S., a victory shouldn’t interrupt the Miami’s collision course with the first pick next April. Washington’s remaining slate features only two more losing teams — it’s difficult to find another win for a team that survived a last-minute scare from the NFL’s unanimous doormat.
A win today would’ve made the path to the first pick treacherous. The loss instead, however, keeps Miami in the catbird seat to land Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
