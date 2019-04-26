Josh Rosen Inside the Film Room

Assessing Miami’s Acquisiton of Josh Rosen

After passing up Dwayne Haskins on Thursday night, the Dolphins found the quarterback of their liking on the draft’s second day.

Maneuvering down the board 14 spots in the second round, Miami eventually sent pick-62, along with a 5th-rounder in 2020, to the Arizona Cardinals for the embattled quarterback.

Josh Rosen was a five-star recruit out of high school earning the nickname “The Chosen One.” But his UCLA career was spoiled by losing seasons, multiple injuries, and performances that would challenge the validity of the “Chosen One” alias.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported, via a story on FanSided.com, that Rosen was deemed “uncoachable” and a “prick that thinks he’s smarter than everyone,” according to an anonymous NFL Executive.

The debate over Rosen’s personality, locker room presence, and overall work ethic falls into the category of he-said-she-said. Instead of exploring that further, we’ll turn on the tape and evaluate Rosen’s game between the lines.

Before we dive into the tape, some housekeeping. The rumors of New England’s infatuation with Rosen a year ago appear to be confirmed by this move. With a pair of former Patriots now calling the shots in Miami — Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea (former Pats Wide Receivers Coach) and Quarterbacks Assistant Coach Jerry Schuplinski (former Pats QB Assistant) — Rosen will need to display sharp mental processing and short-area accuracy to prevent the Phins from drafting his replacement in 2020.

Financial considerations in this deal are significant. Arizona are already on the hook for the majority of Rosen’s rookie contract. Miami picks up three years of Rosen’s deal, with a fifth-year option, for the cost of a mid-second-round pick.

–Josh Rosen's contract via trade: 3 years, $6.24M, fully guaranteed, plus option in 2022.

–48th overall selection's contract: 4 years, $6.09M, $2.45M signing bonus. Other than the guarantees, the contracts are very similar in value. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 26, 2019

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to a two-year deal in March worth $11 million. Fitzpatrick carries a $7 million cap figure in 2019, but that number drastically reduced to $1.5 million in 2020. If Miami retains the Harvard grad in 2020, the contract will carry a $5.5 million cap hit.

The psychological battle occurring between the ears of Rosen is perhaps the most fascinating aspect of this deal. Rosen, dumped by his first NFL employer after one trip around the sun, now moves on with a chance to make the Cardinals pay. On the other hand, if Rosen doesn’t convince the Dolphins that he is the unequivocal, long-term solution for Miami at quarterback, Chris Grier is loaded with draft capital in 2020.

Rosen’s college resume was a mixed bag. He started all 13 games his freshman year, but missed seven games in 2016 and two more in 2017 — this includes two separate concussions. Below, his college statistics and scouting report via NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

His less than stellar rookie year in Arizona, along with the worst possible head coach/best available QB in the draft combination, put Rosen on the outs.

When Josh Rosen laces it up for OTAs in May, he’s going to impress everyone in attendance. When he has a clean pocket and no threat of pressure, he’s something to behold. He can rip the football with heat, finesse, touch, and everything in between. Not only does he feature every pitch in the tool bag, he understands when to utilize the different type of throws required at this level.

His time as a tennis player is evident, as the quick, choppy feet allow him to step away from pressure, quickly reset, and put himself in a position to threaten the defense. He’s not going to peel out of trouble and run for first downs the way the modern quarterbacks are trending, but he has enough mobility to mitigate some pressure.

That’s not to say Rosen won’t succumb to pressure. A habit has developed where Rosen will anticipate pressure and suddenly go flat-footed. Then, throwing from an awkward platform, the ball can sail or get picked off because of the coverage closing in as he locks onto a receiver.

Rosen’s guilty of staring down his targets and failing to account for robbers and disguised coverage. A lot of his interceptions came from poor reads that allowed defenders to squat and drive on his throws.

Of Rosen’s 14 interceptions in 2018, this is how I attributed the blame:

Cause of Interception Number of INTs Tipped Passed 3 His Fault (Read) 6 His Fault (Accuracy) 2 WR’s Fault 1 Screen Pass 1 Miscommunication 1 Total 14

The most impressive aspect of Rosen’s game, and surely the reason he was acquired, is the ability to manipulate the defense post snap. He can displace defenders with his eyes, as well as body language to sell fakes, before he drills the ball into a tight window

This is very impressive from the Dolphins new quarterback, in his first career start. pic.twitter.com/XcKD1fyr1p — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019

Miami acquired two tight ends in free agency, in addition to an in-season add in Nick O’Leary, AFTER the team spent second and fourth-round picks on the position in last year’s draft.

Rosen had a lot of success in three areas last season:

1.) Working in heavy personnel packages (2 and 3 TEs)

2.) Working off of play action

3.) Throwing into contested areas

You see a pattern developing between what Josh Rosen does well and how the dolphins may have equipped for the roster to have offensive success this year. pic.twitter.com/gp0Z46sQ0g — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019

With that in mind, Miami has the ability to condense the formation, thus sacrificing some separation in the passing game in order to create better pass protection, which allows Rosen to thread the needle as he is won’t to do.

Coming into this study with rather disparaging feelings on Josh Rosen, I’m at least willing to hear the Dolphins out. I like the coaching staff that was put in place this offseason and if they think they’ve got something, then I’ll buy in.

The pause, for me, comes from the fact that all the physical traits and wow plays are shrouded by head scratching decisions and killer turnovers — and that didn’t just begin this last year in the professional ranks. Maybe Rosen can grow out of that, but I’m just not thrilled about jumping back into a relationship like that after leaving a very similar love affair with Ryan Tannehill.

@WingfieldNFL

More Videos:

Rookie mistake not knowing the play clock. pic.twitter.com/iKD9kbOtJk — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019

Mechanics you like to see

Little elusiveness

Connects for the big play