Josh Rosen Miami Dolphins Introductory Press Conference
Miami’s new QB discusses the chip on his shoulder, following Marino’s footsteps, and his pre-draft process with Miami, New England
“I don’t think my chip has to grow any more, I might tip over.”
Josh Rosen is an astutely aware young man. He’s aware of the perception of his character. He’s aware of the long-standing desire of Dolphins fans to get their next Dan Marino. He’s aware that this is a one-year trial type of situation with Miami.
The South Florida media packed the press conference room at the Dolphins facility to meet the new, 22-year-old quarterback formerly of the Arizona Cardinals and UCLA Bruins.
Despite many attempts to get Rosen to provide a juicy soundbite, the presser was more run-of-the-mill than anything.
When asked how he felt about every team passing up an opportunity to spend a first-round pick on him, as well as Arizona giving him up for “pennies on the dollar,” Rosen remained stoic.
“I’m not giving you that quote, I’m going day-by-day,” Rosen said.
Simultaneously acknowledging his own standing in the league, in comparison to his own motivations, Rosen is accurately perceptive of everything going on around him.
Paraphrasing, when asked how he would dispel the negative connotations and narrative about his character, Rosen had this to say.
“I think I’m a really good teammate, but that’s not up to me to judge. There was a bad perception at first but what I’ve tried to do is to not say much, just keep my head down and maybe it’ll straighten out. I’m worried about what I can control. I want to be consistent with the same energy and be the same guy each and every day. Time is the best medicine to cure the ill-narrative.”
Rosen acknowledged that he maybe wasn’t always that way as a college kid. Thrust into the spotlight at UCLA, Rosen admitted that he, “Used to say things off the cuff when he was thrown into the fire at UCLA but now he’s learned to take a different approach.”
Bluntly asked, do you think you believe that you can be a franchise quarterback, Rosen responded, “yes.” When the imminent follow-up came in, Rosen listed the fact that he believes he’s a good quarterback and a good leader.
Then came the next most obvious questions — the problem every Dolphins fan yearns for a resolution to — the one about filling the shoes of Dan Marino.
“I’m aware of the situation. Hopefully I can follow in some semblance of his massive footsteps,” Rosen said.
Perhaps the most interesting peak behind the curtain came from Rosen’s revelation of last year’s pre-draft meetings. On the Sunday night Locked On Dolphins podcast, I speculated that Rosen wasn’t Miami’s flavor because of one man, Adam Gase.
Rosen detailed that the primary point of contact, during his Dolphins meetings, was in fact then Head Coach Adam Gase. Then, when the same reported asked about Rosen’s meeting with new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Rosen revealed that he didn’t meet with the Patriots during last year’s draft process.
So what is Rosen’s position on this team? Does he expect to be the starter?
“They want me to come in and compete,” Rosen replied. “At the end of the day I just want to compete and have fun. Take it day by day and control what I can control.”
Buckle up, Dol-fans. It sounds like, for the first time in six years, we’ve got ourselves a good old fashion training camp quarterback competition.
Travis Wingfield’s College Scouting Report on Josh Rosen
Before David Locke of Locked On Podcast Network reached out to me for the LOD job, I ran my own QB-grading website. I graded every throw of ever NFL quarterback and dabbled in college scouting as well. As fate would have it, I found my Josh Rosen scouting report from the summer of 2017 — just before Josh’s final season at UCLA.
#3 Josh Rosen – UCLA
6-foot-4, 218 pounds
Biggest 2017 Test: 10/28 @ Washington
Polished: Josh Rosen has the feature that will adorn the casual observer to his game – the big arm. He can drive the ball deep down the field, into tight windows in the intermediate areas, and to the field-side perimeter. The ball jumps off his hand unlike just about any quarterback in college football. From the time he pulls the trigger, to the time the ball is on the target, is as quick as they come.
The arm doesn’t slump when he’s forced into an off-balanced position either. He can generate power on the move, against his body or in the face of the rush.
He’s a natural passer with a fluid motion that doesn’t feature any hitches or quirks. The ball is always securely held up around his chest and there are no wasted motions, from that point, to the top of his release.
Needs Work: His accuracy on throws to the right are consistent, but going to the left is a different story. Going that direction, he tends to lock onto his targets and force the ball into windows that aren’t there – this will get him into trouble at the next level.
He has active feet at the top of his drop, but they don’t help him move anywhere. He wants to climb the pocket are stay home in the face of the rush. He looks like he’s stuck in wet concrete on tape as his efforts to evade the rush are normally unsuccessful. He doesn’t always account for rushers and will take some crushing shots. This led to two different injuries in the Arizona State game and affected his shoulder for the rest of the season.
Rosen isn’t the most polished touch passer. He can really rip it, but when he needs a certain level of finesse, the ball is often flat and easy for the defender to get a hand on. When there is a robber in coverage, he often fails to identify that particular coverage and will put the ball directly in the defense’s hands.
Potential Landing Spots: He’s regarded as 1c to Allen and Darnold, but I don’t see it. He’s, at best, a second round project for me. That being said, he figures to go in the top 10 because of the raw tangibles.
2017 Preview Conclusion: There are tools to work with, but he’s a long way away from being an effective NFL quarterback. The lack of niftiness in the pocket, the egregious decisions under pressure, and the unwarranted confidence to squeeze tight windows is going to make him a turnover machine early in his career.
Miami Dolphins: Five UDFAs with best chance to make the final roster
The unanimous luminary of this decade of Dolphins football was an undrafted free agent. Cam Wake is a once in a generation happenstance, but among the list of Miami’s 17 post-draft rookie signings, multiple future contributors await — at least according to history.
Chris Grier was always going to be busy post-draft. Prior to a seven-man binge-signing from the now defunct AAF, Miami’s roster came up significantly short of the league-mandated 90-man roster allowance. Even after the pillaging, the Dolphins didn’t possess enough draft picks to get to that 90 number — hence a flurry of UDFA activity.
With countless parallels connecting Miami’s new mode of operation, to the relentless machine that is the New England Patriots, undrafted free agency procedures are no different. The Patriots have rostered an undrafted free agent an unprecedented 15 consecutive years. Now, with four former Patriots staffers in Miami, that tradition figures to travel with Brian Flores, Chad O’Shea, Jerry Schuplinski, and Josh Boyer.
Plenty of sweat remains to be shed by these young men before any can earn the honorable distinction of beating nearly insurmountable odds — NFL UDFAs make the opening day roster at a clip less than 3% of the time. As we head into rookie minicamps and OTAs, here are some of the undrafted free agents most likely to make the final 53 man roster:
1. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
Standing at 6’4 and 211 pounds, Williams has all the physical traits you would associate with a #1 receiver in the NFL today. However, he was not invited to the combine due to an altercation involving a woman in 2017. He was reinstated to the team in 2018, and led the Rams with 96 catches and 1,345 yards last season while also recording 14 touchdowns.
According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, “Williams was able to run by cornerbacks on tape, but the speed and explosion totals were disappointing for his pro day. Williams played in a pro-style passing attack and used his size and ball skills to attack secondaries successfully on all three levels.”
He had a mid-round grade on most NFL draft boards, but the combination of character concerns and a bad pro day workout likely knocked him out of the draft entirely. If he can come into camp motivated and healthy, Williams has a good chance to stick with a Dolphins receiving group lacking in size.
2. Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
Watson may not be the most athletic linebacker in this class, but he is a hard-nosed and productive player who can make a living on special teams as he develops into a solid linebacker. He has the vision to sniff out plays and finish tackles, but his limited athleticism means he cannot afford many false steps on the field.
He had 114 tackles and five interceptions for Maryland this past season, earning him Second Team All-American honors as well as First Team All-Big Ten honors. Watson actually compares favorably to current Dolphin Mike Hull, another UDFA find who has carved out a career as a backup and special teamer.
3. Jonathan Ledbetter, DL, Georgia
Deciding whether to label Ledbetter as an EDGE or defensive lineman was tough, because in reality he doesn’t fit either profile. He’s 6’4, 280 pounds, but lacks the athleticism of a true edge rusher and the mass of a true defensive tackle.
However, he is a solid football player who specializes in stuffing the run. According to Zierlein, “Ledbetter has an ability to win with skill, technique and effort over traits and twitch, but that will become much more challenging on the next level unless he continues to get bigger and stronger.”
Ledbetter’s scheme flexibility likely caught the eye of Brian Flores and Patrick Graham, as they can use him as a rotational piece on the defensive line. In perhaps the Dolphins’ thinnest position group, Ledbetter has the opportunity to not only make the roster, but earn solid playing time right away.
4. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
Full disclosure: Hanks was one of my favorite linebackers in this draft class. He was extremely productive at New Mexico State and his motor runs hot all the time. He also has the requisite size and speed you look for in an NFL linebacker.
According to Zierlein, “Hanks is active and plays downhill, but he can be overactive and inefficient in his flow to the ball, leading to missed run fits and tackles.” Dane Brugler of The Athletic cites Hanks’ inconsistent take-on skills and his struggles in space as a liability.
Hanks had a 4th-5th round grade on a lot of draft boards. If he can improve his recognition skills and his tackling he could become a steal for Miami.
5. Shaq Calhoun, OL, Mississippi State
While the 6’2 Calhoun is smaller than the NFL norm for a guard, he’s very strong (26 reps on the bench press at the combine) and was a second-team All SEC last season as the right guard for the Bulldogs.
According to Zierlein, “Calhoun is average in the phone booth, but will surprise teams with his body control and ability to make blocks in space.” Zierlein also says his hand usage is inconsistent, but that Calhoun has an “impressive ability to scramble and get guys blocked.”
The Patriots are notorious for finding late-round and undrafted gems along the offensive line, and Calhoun has a decent chance to stick in Miami as a backup if he refines his technique.
Williams has the make-up of a premiere, number-one receiver. Hanks fits the prototype for the modern-day, sub-package linebacker, Watson can challenge for the role filled by Chase Allen, while Jonathan Ledbetter and Shaq Calhoun slot in at Miami’s two weakest positions currently. This Dolphins coaching staff has its work cut-out for it this August trying to shuffle the bottom tier of the roster, giving every player a fair shake, and making some difficult decisions ahead of September’s opening kickoff.
Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Last updated: April 28, 6:51 PM EST
The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.
Signed:
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
CB Nik Needham, UTEP
OG Deion (Shaq) Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
LS Wes Farnsworth, Nevada
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
P Stone Wilson, FIU
DE Dewayne Hendrix, PITT
Camp Tryouts:
CB Jhavonte Dean, Miami
WR Darrell Langham, Miami
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. … #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions … McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins … #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons … #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
Northwestern CB Montre Hartage announced a bit ago that he's signing with Miami. 9 career INTs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
