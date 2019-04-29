Josh Rosen Miami Dolphins Introductory Press Conference

Miami’s new QB discusses the chip on his shoulder, following Marino’s footsteps, and his pre-draft process with Miami, New England

“I don’t think my chip has to grow any more, I might tip over.”

Josh Rosen is an astutely aware young man. He’s aware of the perception of his character. He’s aware of the long-standing desire of Dolphins fans to get their next Dan Marino. He’s aware that this is a one-year trial type of situation with Miami.

The South Florida media packed the press conference room at the Dolphins facility to meet the new, 22-year-old quarterback formerly of the Arizona Cardinals and UCLA Bruins.

Despite many attempts to get Rosen to provide a juicy soundbite, the presser was more run-of-the-mill than anything.

When asked how he felt about every team passing up an opportunity to spend a first-round pick on him, as well as Arizona giving him up for “pennies on the dollar,” Rosen remained stoic.

“I’m not giving you that quote, I’m going day-by-day,” Rosen said.

Simultaneously acknowledging his own standing in the league, in comparison to his own motivations, Rosen is accurately perceptive of everything going on around him.

Paraphrasing, when asked how he would dispel the negative connotations and narrative about his character, Rosen had this to say.

“I think I’m a really good teammate, but that’s not up to me to judge. There was a bad perception at first but what I’ve tried to do is to not say much, just keep my head down and maybe it’ll straighten out. I’m worried about what I can control. I want to be consistent with the same energy and be the same guy each and every day. Time is the best medicine to cure the ill-narrative.”

Rosen acknowledged that he maybe wasn’t always that way as a college kid. Thrust into the spotlight at UCLA, Rosen admitted that he, “Used to say things off the cuff when he was thrown into the fire at UCLA but now he’s learned to take a different approach.”

Bluntly asked, do you think you believe that you can be a franchise quarterback, Rosen responded, “yes.” When the imminent follow-up came in, Rosen listed the fact that he believes he’s a good quarterback and a good leader.

Then came the next most obvious questions — the problem every Dolphins fan yearns for a resolution to — the one about filling the shoes of Dan Marino.

“I’m aware of the situation. Hopefully I can follow in some semblance of his massive footsteps,” Rosen said.

Perhaps the most interesting peak behind the curtain came from Rosen’s revelation of last year’s pre-draft meetings. On the Sunday night Locked On Dolphins podcast, I speculated that Rosen wasn’t Miami’s flavor because of one man, Adam Gase.

Rosen detailed that the primary point of contact, during his Dolphins meetings, was in fact then Head Coach Adam Gase. Then, when the same reported asked about Rosen’s meeting with new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea, Rosen revealed that he didn’t meet with the Patriots during last year’s draft process.

So what is Rosen’s position on this team? Does he expect to be the starter?

“They want me to come in and compete,” Rosen replied. “At the end of the day I just want to compete and have fun. Take it day by day and control what I can control.”

Buckle up, Dol-fans. It sounds like, for the first time in six years, we’ve got ourselves a good old fashion training camp quarterback competition.

@WingfieldNFL