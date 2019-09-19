Josh Rosen Named Starting QB vs Cowboys; Claim DE Taco Charlton

Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s get things kicked off with Volume 1.

In like a lion, out like a lion too

The Patriots came to town in Week 2, and it went almost exactly as I had envisioned. The final score was 43-0 and sent the Miami Dolphins tumbling to 0-2 on the year, so far. I cannot say I was surprised and I’m sure many fans also saw this coming.

For a deep dive into the playing percentage and postgame analysis, check out Travis Wingfield’s breakdown of the game and see where things went wrong for the Miami Dolphins second game.

The Fins are 0-2. That makes them one step closer to the first overall pick, but they are not currently projected to land the number one pick, according to Tankathon. They have the third pick as it stands. There is still a lot of tanking yet to take place, but the corresponding mock with Tankathon’s order shows the difference in those two picks and why the first pick is necessary for the Miami Dolphins to optimize this year’s plan.

Steel City Minkah

After rumblings surfaced of players wanting to get out of Miami, Minkah Fitzpatrick made a trade request. He was granted his wish on Monday night and traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were numerous reports of several interested teams from the Seahawks to the Chiefs to the Cowboys to the Steelers.

A trade agreement was ultimately reached between the Steelers and the Miami Dolphins to send the second-year defensive back to Pittsburgh. The trade became a reality late on Monday night, as Adam Schefter broke the news.

TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

So with any trade, there’s always the vested fans curious about the compensation. In this case, the Dolphins got the first-round pick from the Steelers, swapped their last 2020 fourth-rounder for the Steelers’ 2020 fifth-rounder, and exchanged their 2021 sixth-rounder for the Steelers’ 2021 seventh-rounder as confirmed by the Miami Dolphins on Twitter.

We have acquired a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick. pic.twitter.com/UxcGQE3IXW — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2019

The Miami Dolphins’ total collection of 2020 first-rounders is up to three, and the pick from the Steelers is particularly interesting since Ben Roethlisberger had already announced his being out for the rest of 2019 with an elbow injury. That vaulted second-year QB out of Oklahoma State, Mason Rudolph, into the starter role, so the Steelers might struggle with his inexperience.

As mentioned above, the Miami Dolphins have three first-round picks now in the 2020 Draft, but it doesn’t stop there. They have the Saints second-rounder from the trade-back in the 2019 Draft, and they have two first-rounders in the 2021 Draft. It can be a whirlwind to keep up with all the picks that change hands, so here’s Locked on Dolphins’ pick tracker to keep a tally of which picks they’ll have in the future.

Sending out an SoS

Strength of schedule (abbreviated as SoS) is an essential component in determining the draft order, and it will likely be a vital factor for 2020 when the non-playoff teams are done for the season. Since there are 32 teams and 16 games per season, many organizations will end up sharing the same record. When that’s the case, the strength of schedule becomes the second tie-breaker in establishing the official draft order.

I mentioned in a tweet last week an eight-way tie between teams in the 2007 NFL Draft with the same overall record (all went 8-8). The strength of schedule then became the next determinant in deciding how those picks would fall. So, in extreme cases like this, SoS plays an indispensable role in the draft.

Picks 13-20 came to the SoS to create the correct order, and it was the difference in some teams, like the Giants, getting Aaron Ross at 20 and the Jets getting Darrelle Revis at 14. Only non-playoff teams factor into this since the playoff team draft order only updates, at most, four teams at a time and is based on who loses and who advances.

Strength of schedule’s historical importance doesn’t end there. In all the drafts leading back to the 2007 Draft ( I couldn’t find any more data on prior drafts), there were 17 occasions where SoS established the order for a three-way tie. It also was a utilized method for eight four-way ties, six five-way ties, one six-way tie, and three seven-way ties.

A congratulation would be in order if you made it through that last tongue twister of a paragraph. The point that I’m trying to drive home is that in addition to wanting the worst possible records from the Texans and Steelers, it is also crucial to whom they lose. You’ll want the losses to be to the bad teams, thus lowering the strength of their schedule.

In the past five drafts, out of 100 qualifying non-playoff teams, only 18 of the clubs shaping up the 1-20 order featured a unique overall record for that year, and eight of those were ties, which are difficult to replicate in a 16-game season. There’s already one tie this year, so that’ll throw a curveball at the draft order come next off-season.

Mock Draft

I’ll start introducing the mock drafts as the season goes on, the draft order updates and I get a better feel for the projected draft class. Creating a mock can be a fun way to kill five minutes or so, and it lets you play GM and build the future through the draft.

I’ve been using Fanspeak’s On the Clock mock simulator for several years, and I included a screenshot of just the first two rounds for now to illustrate the direction I think the Dolphins could go. I’ll expand into more rounds bit by bit once I start getting a little more college football under my belt this season.

There’s a free-to-use mode for Fanspeak’s simulator, but I’ll be experimenting with the Premium mode throughout the season, which generates trade packages and allows the user to put together trades, as well. For the first installment, however, I just kept it simple and did two rounds with the picks as is; here’s how the chips fell.

Tua was a no-brainer for me, so I declined trade offer packages from the Panthers and Chargers to maintain the first overall pick. Bryce Hall was the BPA for a position of need; I would’ve addressed the offensive line first, but I didn’t feel a lot of value there at that point. I double-dipped with the next two picks though and took Trey Adams and Creed Humphrey. And last but not least, Yetur Gross-Matos was a good find in the second at that point, so I snagged him.

Eyes on the Prize

There’s another slate of exciting college games this weekend. Below is a guide for Dolphins fans to keep tabs on some of the heavy-hitters that could be on the team next spring. The college games are noteworthy because of their quarterbacks (Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama, Justin Herbert from Oregon, Jake Fromm from Georgia, Jordan Love from Utah State. The NFL games have draft-pick implications.

Dolphins Fan Weekend Viewing Guide: SAT Alabama vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN

Oregon vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN

Georgia vs. Notre Dame 8:00 CBS

Utah State AT San Diego State 10:30 CBSSN SUN Texans AT Chargers 4:25 CBS

Steelers AT 49ers 4:25 CBS

Saints AT Seahawks 4:25 CBS — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 17, 2019

Come Clarity

Chris Grier spoke at Tuesday’s press conference, and he offered some solace into the plan that Miami Dolphins had. He also mentioned how things changed with the Laremy Tunsil trade and how the plan had to be adapted. Many were at ease to hear from one of the two most prominent figures in the Dolphins’ rebuild and have him address the state of the team and the blockbuster trades.

Whether you agree with Miami's plan or not (I support it) I think it was a good move to have Chris Grier speak today and clarify that plan. Gives @MiamiDolphins fans a proper benchmark to judge performance in 2020 and beyond. — Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) September 17, 2019

A New Hope

That’s it for the first volume, and while there was a lot of information thrown out and a lot of losing likely right around the corner, brighter days will inevitably be upon us.