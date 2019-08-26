Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen & Ryan Fitzpatrick Press Conference Quotes (8/26/19)
Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are still battling to see who will start week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
On one hand, there really isn’t a competition and Fitzpatrick is already the clear-cut “winner”. On the other hand, Fitzpatrick hasn’t looked too great throughout the preseason, and it begs the question: “why bother” starting Fitzpatrick if he’s just going to suck? Why not see what you have with Rosen?
As Fitzpatrick would want us to know: “It’s just preseason”.
See what each quarterback had to say during their respective press conferences earlier this morning.
Note: since similar questions were asked of each quarterback, I’ve grouped the quotes into categories rather than separate them by quarterback (and then again by category).
On the Quarterback Competition:
Do you want to know if you’re starting?:
Rosen: “Maybe a little, not really. It’s not going to change my day-to-day.”
Fitzpatrick: “Obviously (it’s) something you want to know. Continuity is a good thing in this league, and having the right guys. Having the same guys….but really having the right guys in the huddle, that’s really important. But continuity really helps out.”
Both toed the company line. They showed some honesty, but otherwise gave the politically correct answer.
Have you been told anything?:
Rosen: “No.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick is an American treasurepic.twitter.com/0aSWcdhvUh
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 17, 2019
On Their Progress Throughout Training Camp:
Rosen: “You can always do better, but always do worse. (I’m) pleased, but also have goals to keep pushing more (towards).”
Fitzpatrick: “Every time you come into a new situation, new building, new staff, new people….(when you’re) starting from the bottom up and installing a system. This is one of the more difficult ones. And the volume you’re doing and you’re trying to get on the same page.”
Oh really, this is one of the more difficult systems you’ve had to learn? That’s interesting to hear, makes me wonder if it’s a way to compliment Chad O’Shea, or if he genuinely believes this offense is difficult.
“I’ve had a lot of fun going through it this offseason. Trying to get everybody on the same page and getting to know guys and work with them. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s always something where I know I can continue to get better. But really, I’ve had a good time this offseason and improving my game, but as a whole getting everybody on the same page.”
Biggest Improvement?:
Rosen: “My understanding of the Front-7. I sort of came in with not a great understanding of the structure of the defensive line, and the linebackers, and sort of the difference between base and nickel and dime defenses. Not just in the sense that there’s another player on the field, more in the sense (of which) package you’re going to get and how the package ties into the coverage; so I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned since coming here.”
Josh Rosen played in 30 college games and 14 professional games, but he still has a hard time understanding a Front-7? This was worrisome to hear.
Are you able to see things develop as quickly as Fitzpatrick is (a question concerning their limited vs veteran statuses)?:
Rosen: “I think I’m getting more and more comfortable everyday. It’s not up to me to decide when it’s time to pull the trigger and really get after it on the field. But yes, better-and-better each day.”
What are you focusing on?:
Fitzpatrick: “A lot of the focus right now is on us and cleaning some stuff. Whether it’s timing on routes with the quarterback and receivers, or quarterbacks and tight ends, communication with the guys up front, the running backs, just a lot of the stuff that will apply to Baltimore……….really apply the whole season to all of our opponents just getting ourselves better right now.”
If you listen to the audio of Fitzpatrick answering this question, you can tell he didn’t mean to specifically say he was focused on Baltimore. Not like anything negative will come from it, it’s not bulletin board material. This isn’t Quinnen Williams nearly telling people how he felt about Kyler Murray last year.
Bama DT Quinnen Williams was real close to throwing shade at Kyler Murray 😂
(via @JeffKolbTV)pic.twitter.com/K8yFqOmvf1
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2018
On Andrew Luck:
Rosen: “Personally, I loved Andrew Luck. Growing up, that was my guy. Going to Stanford, and I looked up to him as a Architectural Engineer. (He) did everything right. I was a Peyton (Manning) fan coming out as well, so Andrew following his shoes was pretty cool. I don’t want to comment on the specific situation, because it’s still going on. Maybe once it officially settles down I’d like to give some more thoughtful comments. But he is probably one of my favorite players, and I was really bummed that he felt so tortured inside that he needed to leave the game in order for those demons to go away. I hope he’s ok, I hope he’s with some good people, some good family. It’s tough for the game of football…and him.”
Fitzpatrick: “Everybody is different and I can’t compare my career to his, being the first overall pick and all. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and different things, but I watched all 26 minutes and 43 seconds of his press conference, and it hurt my heart to watch. Because I love watching him play football, and you could absolutely tell that he loves the game of football. And he’s the ultimate competitor. His long list of injuries; I’m sure there’s a million more that weren’t out there. He played the position the right way. He was tough. Never complained. That one really affected me and hurt my heart to see him up there like that knowing how much he loved the game. (While) not having much of a relationship with him, he exuded all those great qualities that you want to see in a quarterback. That one was tough to watch.”
"This is the hardest decision of my life."@Colts QB Andrew Luck announces his retirement from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Y5QTi4sCeW
— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019
Miscellaneous:
Is there anything a Quarterback can do to help his Offensive Line?:
Rosen: “Absolutely, everyone can help each other with regards to (the) plays that are called. (There are) multiple ways of blocking the same front. Defenses have tactics to try and build one-on-ones in the front-7. When a QB has full command, they can tie the routes into the protection a little more fluidly. If something is coming out quicker, they can sure up protection and lose a blocker or two. If we have to push something downfield, we need all of our guys out, (and) we can trust our guys with their one-on-ones. Having that control and dominance over (the) offense allows the quarterback can be completely fluid with regards to marrying not just the protection and pass routes, but the type of protection on a play-by-play basis……it’s actually really hard to describe without drawing it up.”
This question played out like a Jon Gruden Quarterback Camp segment.
How is Brian Flores keeping Rosen engaged?:
Rosen: “He was a really good defensive coordinator in New England. Any advice he has is from a perspective of a defensive coordinator that has won Superbowls and has played against the best quarterbacks in football….and actually, THE best quarterback in football on a day-to-day basis. So anything he sees I’m all ears, and I’d love to help my game as best I can.”
Bite your tongue, Josh. We already have to dodge enough accolades heaved at Tom Brady, we don’t need any more coming from us.
Are you a better Game player or Practice player?
Rosen: “I don’t know, it’s not really up to me to say that. I’d like to think I play better in games than in practice, but that’s not really up to me.”
We hope you play better in games than in practice, but we also understand it’s most likely the offensive line’s fault anyway.
Josh Rosen is SLINGIN' it 🎯 @josh3rosen pic.twitter.com/yhIwl2Ko0Z
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 23, 2019
Do you still get input from Jim Caldwell?
Rosen: “Jerry (Schuplinski) stays in touch with him. And we’ll get updates every now and then, but not too much.”
Regarding the radio discussion involving Channing Chrowder and how Fitzpatrick is holding back during the preseason:
Fitzpatrick: “I mean, it’s preseason. Every year, it’s the only thing we have to talk about right now. I would just say, it’s preseason. Historically, if you watch me, and the way I play in real games, and the things that I do, I think my history speaks for itself in a lot of regard.”
On Laremy Tunsil:
How good is Laremy Tunsil?:
Fitzpatrick: “LT is obviously a very talented guy. I think everybody in that huddle feels safe around him; feels better when he’s out there. He’s done a really nice job this offseason of trying to get integrated into this system and feeling good. He’s a leader for us. He’s a guy we all take a lot of pride in and gain a lot of confidence in being out there.”
Can you (Fitzpatrick) help him become more humble as a leader:
Fitzpatrick: “I think the biggest thing is you have to be yourself. If that is him and who he is, then that’s fine. But it has to come from the right place. Sometimes guys if they’re not real vocal or don’t really lead all the time with their voice, sometimes it is once or twice during a game or the year where they say something and you really listen up. But I’m excited to be out there with him and see how he does because I enjoy having him out there.”
From this quote, I get the impression that Laremy Tunsil isn’t much of a vocal leader on this team. And while I understand that there are ways you can lead without saying much (Cameron Wake is a good example), I can’t say I’ve we’ve seen or heard much of this from Tunsil. Barring injury, he’s evolving into one of the top left tackles in the entire game. Status gets you far, but it’s not what makes up a leader. Given how young Miami’s core is, I wonder which one of them will emerge as a true leader. Anyone else have dibs on Jerome Baker or Minkah Fitzpatrick?
Dolphins Live: Josh Rosen meets with the media. https://t.co/ZSntj6rzOW
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 26, 2019
Dolphins Live: Ryan Fitzpatrick meets with the media https://t.co/3SlV5kgjOi
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 26, 2019
Miami Dolphins make surprise move, release T.J. McDonald
Miami Dolphins make surprise move, release T.J. McDonald
In somewhat of a surprising move, the Miami Dolphins have released safety T.J. McDonald.
McDonald had been signed to a large contract back in 2017 under the Adam Gase regime, and he had been signed to fill the free safety role. It wasn’t his ordinary position, so the fit wasn’t optimal.
We have released safety T.J. McDonald.
Full Release >> https://t.co/vsXpy8Jl12
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 25, 2019
Injuries have played a major role in T.J. McDonald’s Miami Dolphins career but had been effective during his time on the field in training camp and preseason this year.
McDonald’s contract would’ve come with a $5 million hit and a guaranteed salary of $3.6 million. His release doesn’t create a lot of free cap space from that $5 million hit, though.
According to Over the Cap, only $1.4 million was cleared and nearly $4.6 million will become dead space since McDolad is a post-June 1 cut.
With a hefty contract, it was unlikely that he was going to be in the Miami Dolphins long-term plans.
T.J. McDonald spent 2017 and 2018 with the Dolphins after playing with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams from 2013-2016.
McDonald will likely find a decent market and have a suitor for the 2019 season.
Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Prediction, Other Preseason Notes
Snap Counts, Game Notes, Aftermath, Trade Rumors, and a 53-Man Roster Prediction
As bad as the Miami offense was in Thursday Night Primetime against Jacksonville, the defense was equally impressive. Going back to the week-two game in Tampa Bay, Miami’s first-team defense has been on the field for nearly a full-game equivalent.
On 12, first-half possessions, Miami surrendered 10 points, sacked the quarterback seven times, forced two takeaways, and limited the pair of in-state foes to 6 of 27 third-and-fourth down conversions (22.2%).
The resurgence of Charles Harris, and the return of Eric Rowe to the lineup have helped contribute to the swarming effort, but nothing like the breakthrough of second-year Linebacker Jerome Baker.
I really can’t say enough about Jerome Baker. He’s keying tendencies, he’s reading pulls, he’s showing patience and explosion simultaneously.
🔈 on pic.twitter.com/9JJbF0vzFQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 24, 2019
Baker’s been on the field for 74 snaps this preseason — a little more than an average regular season game. He has 10 run-stops, six quarterback pressures, and has allowed just 12 yards receiving on 35 coverage snaps. Traditional stats are kind to the 22-year-old, too. Baker has 13 tackles, a pass breakup, and is allowing a 64.4 passer rating against — all numbers courtesy of Pro Football Focus — as are all of the advanced metrics from this piece.
Baker was on the field a lot in the Jacksonville game, as were his comrades.
Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Five players led the way with 39 snaps each (Baker, Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Eguavoen).
Minkah Fitzpatrick bounced back from a poor showing last week. The versatile defensive back didn’t miss any tackles, made a run-stuff, and was involved in a massive collision that went down as a pass breakup.
MINKAH! pic.twitter.com/uWXtXpYh4z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Starting perimeter corners Xavien Howard and Eric Rowe were among the top snap-getters. Playing 39 snaps each, we got a taste of how opposing passing games will attack the Dolphins. Howard was targeted once, while Rowe saw nine passes thrown in his direction.
Rowe responded with a huge game. He made three plays on the ball (2 PBUs, 1 INT), allowed five completions for 59 yards (6.5 YPA), and held oppposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 36.1 when testing his coverage.
Baker’s position mate, Sam Eguavoen, polished off an impressive preseason. His 39 reps were split pretty evenly among coverage, run-support, and pass rushing. He allowed 26 yards on three targets, but had a hurry, three tackles and one run-stop.
Charles Harris was next with 33 snaps and he brought the noise again. Jacksonville tried to chip and double Miami’s resurgent pass rusher, but it didn’t help. Harris racked up five more pressures giving him 11 on 58 pass rush reps this preseason (19%).
Harris always had speed, burst, and get-off, but he has added an arsenal of moves to the explosive qualities. He’s using his hands like weapons, he’s redirecting, he’s changing his launch point based upon where the quarterback is located, and he’s showing a penchant for counter moves. Where he was just an athlete before, it looks like the former first-rounder is becoming a pass rusher.
Nate Orchard’s preseason has been a smashing success in its own right. He leads the NFL with four sacks, and put pressure on the Jacksonville quarterbacks six times on 20 pass rush snaps.
Dewayne Hendrix had another big night with three pressures (20 reps).
Davon Godchaux was his usual, immovable self. Both of his tackles were run-stuffs and PFF loved his game to the tune of an 85.8 overall grade.
Terrill Hanks only played four snaps but he picked up the sack fumble that put the game on ice.
Tre Watson showed his value as a backup stack linebacker and specialist. He picked up a tackle and allowed one reception on three targets (8 yards) on the night.
Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
For the second straight week, the rookie guards led the way with 46 snaps. And, for the second straight game, they both struggled. Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter allowed three pressures each and graded negatively in the run-game. Calhoun committed a foul, to boot.
Laremy Tunsil was a late scratch, with the previously injured Zach Sterup filling the void. Sterup played 17 snaps, was not credited with any pressures allowed, but received a dreadful 36.8 run-blocking grade in the game.
Up next at left tackle was Jordan Mills. Mills allowed one hurry, and an impressive 81.1 pass-pro grade, but he too was dreadful in the run-game.
Chris Reed was the best of the offensive linemen with one hurry allowed on 17 pass blocking reps, and the second best run-blocking grade on the team (Kyle Fuller). Reed should be a part of the starting five.
Jesse Davis allowed two pressures on 22 pass blocking reps, both were hurries (no QB hits).
Ryan Fitzpatrick received the lion’s share of quarterback snaps. Fitzpatrick had the Dolphins offense in quicksand in the first half (3 first downs on 7 possessions), but rescued the night with a touchdown to open the second half.
Josh Rosen played his best game earning the best offensive grade on the team. His best plays came against busted protection and throws on the move after escaping pressure.
OK Josh! pic.twitter.com/i9L8dPSf6P
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Undrafted Rookie Patrick Laird stole the show among the running backs. Laird rushed for 26 yards, but 19 of those came after initial contact, good for a 3.17 YAC average on the night.
Myles Gaskin showed some pop with a 2.5 YAC average on the night — both players had a pair of first down runs.
Kalen Ballage picked up just 1.17 YAC in the game, something to monitor as we go forward. Ballage made the first defender miss on only two of his 45 touches last season.
Ballage struggled in the passing game too. He dropped a swing route from Fitzpatrick on a play that was designed to put the back in a one-on-one situation in the open field, but Ballage looked up at the defender before securing the catch.
Miami’s receiver rotation was fluid throughout the game. Isaiah Ford led the way with a 118.8 passer rating on his two targets.
Preston Williams was tabbed with another drop, but I’d argue that throw was on the quarterback. Williams uncovered twice — once on a take-off against Jalen Ramsey, and another on a deep-out against A.J. Bouye.
Williams stayed on the field in Miami’s 13-personnel package (one WR on the field), and was entrusted with the isolation route in a 3×1 look in 11-personnel on that same drive. This seems innocuous, but it’s telling about their intentions with the undrafted rookie — he’s going to be a factor in the game plans.
Mike Gesicki, like Ford, also had a 118.8 passer rating on three targets. Gesicki caught all three for 59 yards and a pair of first downs.
Gesicki can go, Hopefully he just lost his wind pic.twitter.com/pW2CaPOTyj
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Trade rumors
Dolphins Twitter erupted Friday night when a fan-site tripled down on the idea that Laremy Tunsil was being “shopped and dangled” for other teams to take a stab. That report, which the site failed to credit an actual source for, was debunked by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
I’ve been told that Miami are working with Tunsil on a contract extension and have no intentions of trading the dominant left tackle.
Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones and Kiko Alonso have been linked to potential trade or cut rumors, but none of those reports have substantiated either (from various sources). It’s more likely that Alonso is cut, while Jones’ salary makes him nearly impossible to move.
Stills makes sense because of the crowded receiver’s room, the emergence of Preston Williams, and the recent Jakeem Grant extension. Even still, Brian Flores detailed his relationship with Stills, referring to his own difficult upbringing, and standing up for his celebrated, charitable wide out.
What the Lineups from Thursday Tell Us
The opening kickoff team featured:
Nik Needham, Montre Hartage, Patrick Laird, Durham Smythe, Nick O’Leary, Chris Lammons, Terrance Smith, Chandler Cox, Terrill Hanks, and Sam Eguavoen. The return man was Mark Walton.
The offensive line started with Sterup-Deiter-Kilgore-Calhoun-Davis. First off the bench was Jordan Mills and Chris Reed (LT and C). Isaiah Prince was next up at right tackle.
Miami’s second-team defense went as follows:
Adolphus Washington, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dewayne Hendrix, Nate Orchard, Nick Deluca, Tre Watson, Nik Needham, Chris Lammons, Maurice Smith, Torry McTyer, Montre Hartage.
These groupings pretty accurately reflect how the coaching staff feels about the depth on the roster.
Locked On Dolphins Projected 53-Man Roster for the 2019 Miami Dolphins
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (5)
|Drake, Ballage, Walton, Laird, Cox (Fullback)
|WR (6)
|Stills, Wilson, Grant, Williams, Parker, Ford
|TE (3)
|Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe
|OL (8)
|Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis, Reed, Mills, Prince
|iDL (5)
|Godchaux, Wilkins, Spence, Taylor, Washington
|Edge (4)
|Harris, Carradine, Orchard, Ledbetter
|LB (6)
|Baker, Eguavoen, McMillan, Van Ginkel, Hanks, Watson
|CB (6)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Lammons, Armstrong
|S (5)
|McCain, Jones, Smith, Hartage, Aikens
|Spec (3)
|Sanders, Haack, Denney
Practice Squad
|Position
|Player
|QB
|Jake Rudock
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|TE
|Chris Myarick
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|OL
|Aaron Monteiro
|OL
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|OL
|Durval Neto
|DL
|Dewayne Hendrix
|LB
|Nick DeLuca
|CB
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Jalen Davis
Brian Flores Press Conference: “No Decision On Starting QB” (8/25/19)
Dolphins fans and media alike, expecting to gain a possible glimpse today into Brian Flores’ decision on his 2019 starting quarterback, will seemingly have to wait a little longer.
Brian Flores doesn't know who the Week 1 starter is "just yet. … Both guys have strengths, weaknesses and things that we like."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 25, 2019
Whilst the lack of certainty may appear to indicate that the position still needs time to stabilise, it could also be construed as the result of positive progress from Josh Rosen, whose preseason performances have shown flashes of energy and playmaking ability, closing the gap on the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Flores says he isn't even leaning a certain way yet. "This could go either way. … I think they're both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things. This will be a hard decision for the staff."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 25, 2019
It does not seem to be a decision which Flores wants to rush, stating that the upcoming week before the regular season will continue to be “about the Miami Dolphins getting better”. Whereas some teams may sit the remainder of their starters in the final preseason game in order to protect against the risk of injury, as well as to evaluate the hopeful fringe players, Flores hasn’t ruled out seeing his quarterback group get more game reps against the New Orleans Saints.
Flores on QBs on Thursday: "That's also part of our overall conversation we're having as a staff." Rudock definitely will play against Saints, and Flores says all three QBs might play.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
Kiko Alonso, who has yet to be activated in a game due to injury has found a significant level of competition from a group of young and hungry linkebackers. In view of Kiko’s absence and some impressive on-field play by the defense, rumours were inevitably going to begin sooner rather than later as to whether Alonso is still likely to play a substantial role in the defensive scheme.
Asked Brian Flores about Kiko Alonso being a fit in Dolphins D: "Guys who make plays are a fit. He's a guy who has made a lot of plays in his career. You've got be healthy to be a fit."
Flores says Alonso has a minor injury and they think he'll be back from "sooner than later."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 25, 2019
The starting offensive line looks to be set, with the inclusion of first-year guards Michael Dieter and Shaq Calhoun expected to provide cohesion either side of center. Flores also confirmed that Jesse Davis will play at right tackle finalising all positions along the offensive line.
Flores on rookie guards: "They're young players and every time they step out on the field, it's good for them." Said the plan is to continue using them with the first-team offense.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
Flores on Jesse Davis' move to RT: "I think it's gone well. His versatility is very important to this team. He's got to have some experiences out there as well."
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
Both Mike Gesicki and Nick O’Leary have shown some big-play ability, particularly in the Thursday’s preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Similarly, Durham Smythe’s blocking prowess could see him land a valuable role on offense. Whilst veteran TE, Dwayne Allen was one of the first offseason acquisitions under Brian Flores’ leadership, he acknowledged the fact that competition and performance will be the keys to successful development of a strong overall roster.
Flores on TE Dwayne Allen: "I love Dwayne. I do. But Dwayne knows that I'm all about competition."
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
August 31st at 4:00pm (ET) marks the deadline for NFL teams to cutdown their roster to 53. Allen could find himself on the outside looking in amongst a competitive tight end group.
One guy who is guaranteed a spot on Miami’s final 53 is wide receiver Jakeem Grant, following his recent 4 year contract extension earlier this week, reportedly worth a total of $24m. Whilst Grant’s role as a receiver grew in 2018 prior to his injury, his importance on special teams will seemingly continue in light of his electric playmaking ability.
Lastly, the news which shook the NFL world today was the retirement of Andrew Luck and Coach Flores shared his sentiments by congratulating the 29 year old on his career and in reaching a difficult decision – “I have a lot of respect for Andrew Luck. He’s a very, very impressive person, first and foremost and he’s a great, great player”.
Brian Flores: I respect Andrew Luck's decision. I applaud him for making a tough decision. It's hard to make that decision with the scrutiny and social media. I felt bad for what happened last night (with the booing). He is a great player and a great person.
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 25, 2019
The Colts will likely now join the fray for a top-tier rookie QB in the 2020 draft or beyond who will arrive on a roster and team stacked with playoff caliber talent. Down in South Florida, Brian Flores and the Dolphins are just 14 days away from beginning their journey through the season, expected to include a long period of evaluation at both player and coaching levels. Sooner or later, Josh Rosen will absolutely be given the opportunity to showcase his talents in a meaningful game as a Dolphin. But when, exactly?
We’ll find out soon enough – just not today.
