Josh Rosen & Ryan Fitzpatrick Press Conference Quotes (8/26/19)

Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are still battling to see who will start week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

On one hand, there really isn’t a competition and Fitzpatrick is already the clear-cut “winner”. On the other hand, Fitzpatrick hasn’t looked too great throughout the preseason, and it begs the question: “why bother” starting Fitzpatrick if he’s just going to suck? Why not see what you have with Rosen?

As Fitzpatrick would want us to know: “It’s just preseason”.

See what each quarterback had to say during their respective press conferences earlier this morning.

Note: since similar questions were asked of each quarterback, I’ve grouped the quotes into categories rather than separate them by quarterback (and then again by category).

On the Quarterback Competition:

Do you want to know if you’re starting?:

Rosen: “Maybe a little, not really. It’s not going to change my day-to-day.”

Fitzpatrick: “Obviously (it’s) something you want to know. Continuity is a good thing in this league, and having the right guys. Having the same guys….but really having the right guys in the huddle, that’s really important. But continuity really helps out.”

Both toed the company line. They showed some honesty, but otherwise gave the politically correct answer.

Have you been told anything?:

Rosen: “No.”

On Their Progress Throughout Training Camp:

Rosen: “You can always do better, but always do worse. (I’m) pleased, but also have goals to keep pushing more (towards).”

Fitzpatrick: “Every time you come into a new situation, new building, new staff, new people….(when you’re) starting from the bottom up and installing a system. This is one of the more difficult ones. And the volume you’re doing and you’re trying to get on the same page.”

Oh really, this is one of the more difficult systems you’ve had to learn? That’s interesting to hear, makes me wonder if it’s a way to compliment Chad O’Shea, or if he genuinely believes this offense is difficult.

“I’ve had a lot of fun going through it this offseason. Trying to get everybody on the same page and getting to know guys and work with them. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s always something where I know I can continue to get better. But really, I’ve had a good time this offseason and improving my game, but as a whole getting everybody on the same page.”

Biggest Improvement?:

Rosen: “My understanding of the Front-7. I sort of came in with not a great understanding of the structure of the defensive line, and the linebackers, and sort of the difference between base and nickel and dime defenses. Not just in the sense that there’s another player on the field, more in the sense (of which) package you’re going to get and how the package ties into the coverage; so I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned since coming here.”

Josh Rosen played in 30 college games and 14 professional games, but he still has a hard time understanding a Front-7? This was worrisome to hear.

Are you able to see things develop as quickly as Fitzpatrick is (a question concerning their limited vs veteran statuses)?:

Rosen: “I think I’m getting more and more comfortable everyday. It’s not up to me to decide when it’s time to pull the trigger and really get after it on the field. But yes, better-and-better each day.”

What are you focusing on?:

Fitzpatrick: “A lot of the focus right now is on us and cleaning some stuff. Whether it’s timing on routes with the quarterback and receivers, or quarterbacks and tight ends, communication with the guys up front, the running backs, just a lot of the stuff that will apply to Baltimore……….really apply the whole season to all of our opponents just getting ourselves better right now.”

If you listen to the audio of Fitzpatrick answering this question, you can tell he didn’t mean to specifically say he was focused on Baltimore. Not like anything negative will come from it, it’s not bulletin board material. This isn’t Quinnen Williams nearly telling people how he felt about Kyler Murray last year.

On Andrew Luck:

Rosen: “Personally, I loved Andrew Luck. Growing up, that was my guy. Going to Stanford, and I looked up to him as a Architectural Engineer. (He) did everything right. I was a Peyton (Manning) fan coming out as well, so Andrew following his shoes was pretty cool. I don’t want to comment on the specific situation, because it’s still going on. Maybe once it officially settles down I’d like to give some more thoughtful comments. But he is probably one of my favorite players, and I was really bummed that he felt so tortured inside that he needed to leave the game in order for those demons to go away. I hope he’s ok, I hope he’s with some good people, some good family. It’s tough for the game of football…and him.”

Fitzpatrick: “Everybody is different and I can’t compare my career to his, being the first overall pick and all. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and different things, but I watched all 26 minutes and 43 seconds of his press conference, and it hurt my heart to watch. Because I love watching him play football, and you could absolutely tell that he loves the game of football. And he’s the ultimate competitor. His long list of injuries; I’m sure there’s a million more that weren’t out there. He played the position the right way. He was tough. Never complained. That one really affected me and hurt my heart to see him up there like that knowing how much he loved the game. (While) not having much of a relationship with him, he exuded all those great qualities that you want to see in a quarterback. That one was tough to watch.”

Miscellaneous:

Is there anything a Quarterback can do to help his Offensive Line?:

Rosen: “Absolutely, everyone can help each other with regards to (the) plays that are called. (There are) multiple ways of blocking the same front. Defenses have tactics to try and build one-on-ones in the front-7. When a QB has full command, they can tie the routes into the protection a little more fluidly. If something is coming out quicker, they can sure up protection and lose a blocker or two. If we have to push something downfield, we need all of our guys out, (and) we can trust our guys with their one-on-ones. Having that control and dominance over (the) offense allows the quarterback can be completely fluid with regards to marrying not just the protection and pass routes, but the type of protection on a play-by-play basis……it’s actually really hard to describe without drawing it up.”

This question played out like a Jon Gruden Quarterback Camp segment.

How is Brian Flores keeping Rosen engaged?:

Rosen: “He was a really good defensive coordinator in New England. Any advice he has is from a perspective of a defensive coordinator that has won Superbowls and has played against the best quarterbacks in football….and actually, THE best quarterback in football on a day-to-day basis. So anything he sees I’m all ears, and I’d love to help my game as best I can.”

Bite your tongue, Josh. We already have to dodge enough accolades heaved at Tom Brady, we don’t need any more coming from us.

Are you a better Game player or Practice player?

Rosen: “I don’t know, it’s not really up to me to say that. I’d like to think I play better in games than in practice, but that’s not really up to me.”

We hope you play better in games than in practice, but we also understand it’s most likely the offensive line’s fault anyway.

Do you still get input from Jim Caldwell?

Rosen: “Jerry (Schuplinski) stays in touch with him. And we’ll get updates every now and then, but not too much.”

Regarding the radio discussion involving Channing Chrowder and how Fitzpatrick is holding back during the preseason:

Fitzpatrick: “I mean, it’s preseason. Every year, it’s the only thing we have to talk about right now. I would just say, it’s preseason. Historically, if you watch me, and the way I play in real games, and the things that I do, I think my history speaks for itself in a lot of regard.”

On Laremy Tunsil:

How good is Laremy Tunsil?:

Fitzpatrick: “LT is obviously a very talented guy. I think everybody in that huddle feels safe around him; feels better when he’s out there. He’s done a really nice job this offseason of trying to get integrated into this system and feeling good. He’s a leader for us. He’s a guy we all take a lot of pride in and gain a lot of confidence in being out there.”

Can you (Fitzpatrick) help him become more humble as a leader:

Fitzpatrick: “I think the biggest thing is you have to be yourself. If that is him and who he is, then that’s fine. But it has to come from the right place. Sometimes guys if they’re not real vocal or don’t really lead all the time with their voice, sometimes it is once or twice during a game or the year where they say something and you really listen up. But I’m excited to be out there with him and see how he does because I enjoy having him out there.”

From this quote, I get the impression that Laremy Tunsil isn’t much of a vocal leader on this team. And while I understand that there are ways you can lead without saying much (Cameron Wake is a good example), I can’t say I’ve we’ve seen or heard much of this from Tunsil. Barring injury, he’s evolving into one of the top left tackles in the entire game. Status gets you far, but it’s not what makes up a leader. Given how young Miami’s core is, I wonder which one of them will emerge as a true leader. Anyone else have dibs on Jerome Baker or Minkah Fitzpatrick?

