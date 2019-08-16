Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen: What Must He Do To Be Considered The Dolphins’ Future?
The Miami Dolphins’ trade with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire Josh Rosen was perhaps the biggest story on the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Just a year earlier, the Cardinals had traded up in the first round to draft Rosen with the tenth overall pick and he was perceived to be Arizona’s future star. But Rosen’s debut season saw him struggle on a team devoid of talent, which earned the Cardinals the the number 1 pick in April 2019.
Kliff Kingsbury stood by his word and drafted Kyler Murray, the diminutive but explosive QB phenomenon with the top overall spot, leaving Josh Rosen as surplus to requirements in the desert state.
Dolphins’ GM, Chris Grier, was widely praised for the trade which saw Rosen arrive in Miami – acquiring a further second round pick in 2020 from the New Orleans Saints before sending Miami’s 2019 second rounder and a 2020 fifth rounder to Arizona in exchange for the young and talented passer.
THE HURDLES
It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins are poised for a difficult season ahead, with many of the Cardinals’ fundamental issues from last year apparently set to plague the Dolphins as they forge ahead with their plan to rebuild for the future.
The circumstances are eerily similar. The 2018 Cardinals had a rookie Head Coach, a lacklustre offensive group (Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson aside), paper-thin protection for their new quarterback and cracks in the defense that no amount of Flex Seal products could resolve.
Whilst the trade for Josh Rosen may have him safely removed from a situation where he was never going to be given fair competition to compete against Arizona’s newest toy, it lands him in familiar and dangerous territory on a team which will have difficulty keeping the young quarterback on his feet behind a relatively inexperienced and/or talent-poor offensive line.
For far too long in Miami, the offensive line has truly lived up to its name. At times it has been downright disgusting. It has seen coaches and players fired or embroiled in scandal, quarterbacks decimated, games lost and seasons disappear into worthlessness.
Dolphins fans don’t want to have to think about it any longer but the annual talk of the Dolphins’ underwhelming talent level among the group resurfaces, overshadowing the Pro Bowl caliber of Miami’s elite LT, Laremy Tunsil. The group will remain a work–in–progress, about which fans can do nothing other than trust in yet another new regime to finally get it correct.
In 2018, Josh Rosen ended the season with a 3-10 record in 13 starts with 14 INTs (tied for 5th worst), 45 sacks (7th worst), 4 pick sixes, 10 fumbles and 11 TDs (tied for 30th).
His 2278 yards ranked 29th in the league and his completion percentage of 55.2% (217/393) ranked 33rd behind the league’s worst offensive line.
The result was a 66.7 Quarterback Rating which was good enough for 34th in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins did have a higher ranked offensive line in 2018, ending the year ranked 31st. The risk of history repeating itself is real and it will be up to a new group of coaches and co-ordinators to figure out how to get the most out of Josh Rosen, whilst simultaneously evaluating his potential as part of Miami’s future.
THE HELPERS
The Dolphins do have a promising group of receivers – a rare combination of speedsters and powerful pass catchers. Whilst questions regarding injury and (in some cases) effort affect each and every one, the wide receiver room is a deep and talented bunch. They certainly have the talent to make plays on the NFL stage with Josh Rosen most notably showing promising chemistry with undrafted rookie sensation, Preston Williams.
After years of being placed on the back burner, tight end is evolving into a significant focus of the Dolphins offense under Brian Flores and a shifty yet powerful selection of young running backs look set to contribute heavily to the passing attack.
So focus returns to the quarterback position. Not so much to Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose veteran experience has been proven throughout his 16 years in the NFL – but to Rosen as the one who has the chance to establish himself as part of the Dolphins for years to come. Fitzpatrick will inevitably serve as an excellent mentor to Josh until he has proven he can take the lead and although that time is approaching, no one knows for sure when it will arrive.
In a close battle throughout training camp, it has been well reported that Fitzpatrick’s veteran savvy and awareness sees him placed ahead of the young buck, but Rosen has been gaining ground with a relatively impressive Dolphins debut in his first pre-season game which has seen Rosen begin to take more snaps with the starters in practice.
WHAT DOES ROSEN NEED TO DO?
However the year may play out, at the close of the season the Dolphins will have to make a decision regarding their QB spot heading into 2020.
The 2020 rookie class is likely to contain a number of attractive names worthy of the investment of a high first round pick and the Dolphins could find themselves with easy access to acquire another quarterback in the opening selections of Round 1.
Just to add extra pressure to Josh Rosen, the Dolphins have a multitude of draft picks which will help them to manoeuvre up and down the draft board together with a wide open wallet when it comes to cap space. It is therefore unlikely that they would be slow up to the Commissioner’s podium to hand in the card with any one of Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love or Jake Fromm’s names scribbled on it.
If Rosen wants to prove the Cardinals wrong in dealing him away, to show the Dolphins they were right to take a chance on him and quieten all the doubters, his time is NOW. The pressure is on and the clock is ticking.
So what does Josh Rosen have to do to get the Dolphins to look elsewhere at the top of the draft? What does he need to accomplish for the Dolphins to focus attention on other positions (perhaps even O-Line!) and seek to supplement the roster with other top-tier talent?
The first thing we will have to disregard for now is the offensive line. We all know it is a problem but Rosen must show flashes of ability to overcome some heavy team deficiencies.
The league’s top quarterbacks can still drive the offense behind broken protection. Russell Wilson has done it. Aaron Rodgers has done it. Andrew Luck has done it. Perhaps they have not always been able to drag their team to victory, but they have proved through their own performance and determination that they possess a winning combination of mental awareness and on-field talent to hide weaknesses and demonstrate capacity to lead which sees them constantly discussed as NFL elites.
A LITTLE BIT OF HISTORY
Quarterback in the NFL is often considered the most difficult position in all of sports. Memorising the playbook. Knowing exactly what the other 10 players on your team are doing on every snap. Commanding the offense, reading the defense and delivering the ball with accuracy and drive, whilst avoiding some of the world’s best athletes on defense and all under the pressure of the stadium lights, TV cameras and eyes of fans around the world. It’s an unenviable task.
Many try and many fail. Many set narratives from their rookie year which stick with them throughout their career.
But there are some who break away from the early narrative and raise their game above and beyond expectations.
A quick flick back through history and the rookie seasons of some notable names prove evidence of the same:
Terry Bradshaw, Hall of Farmer, 4x Super Bowl Champion and 2x Super Bowl MVP and the top overall pick for the Steelers in 1970 threw a record setting 24 INTS in 13 games (8 starts) with 6 TDs and a miserable 30.4 quarterback rating.
In 1979, his first year as a Dallas Cowboy, Troy Aikman threw for only 1749 yards with 18 INTs and 9 TDs.
Peyton Manning threw 28 INTs and finished with a 3-13 record in his rookie year (but still managed to put up 26 TDs and 3739 yards).
His brother, Eli Manning (again a first overall pick) threw for a lowly 48.2% completion rate, 6 TDs 9 INTs and 1043 yards in 7 games (1-6) as a starter.
Even, John Elway, first overall selection in 1983, future Hall of Famer, 9x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP and all-round NFL icon started his career with a 4-6 record, 47.5% completion, 7 TDs 14 INTs and 6 fumbles.
Of course, these players constitute a small handful of rare exceptions and the number of quarterbacks who ultimately fail rather than succeed is much larger.
But Josh Rosen does have the smarts. He does have the talent. He definitely has the self-confidence. He just needs to put everything together, something that only time will show us whether it can be done.
PROJECTING THE NUMBERS
I understand that placing figures and imaginary statistics on a player at this stage is an entirely arbitrary process. The evaluation of Josh Rosen will absolutely be an ‘eye–ball test’ rather than a simple review of the numbers. But I do consider there to be some benchmarks which he needs to meet (and hopefully exceed) before the Dolphins can properly consider Rosen as a promising prospect for the future to the extent that they can justifiably avoid taking a quarterback at the top of the 2020 draft.
Those key benchmarks are:
– Winning the training camp battle outright and being named starter before Week 1
– Showing continued growth in decision making, accuracy and vocal leadership
– Dragging the team to a .500+ record
– Throwing 26+ TDs with fewer than 10-12 INTs
– Throwing a 65%+ completion percentage
– Throwing for 4200+ yards
Those stats may even be a little too generous to Rosen and could even appear Tannehill-esque. But they would place him squarely in the top half of NFL rankings (compared to 2018 numbers) and be achieved on a roster with room for improvement.
I don’t for one minute mean that if Rosen achieves these numbers that the Dolphins have their quarterback of the future. Rather I set these numbers at a level to be met before I think the Dolphins could look elsewhere.
One of the fundamental criticisms of Ryan Tannehill was that he seemingly couldn’t elevate the players around him. He needed protection and the focused concentration of all those around him before he could fire on an impressive level. But not since 1972 has anything in the NFL been perfect and Josh Rosen has to show that he doesn’t need it to be in order to succeed.
Brian Flores already talked about Josh Rosen’s body language needing to improve. He has made clear statements about Fitzpatrick’s higher level of understanding of the offense. Most importantly, he has confirmed that the best player will ultimately play. If Rosen wants to avoid a repeat of 2018, it is on his shoulders to put the Dolphins out of reach of the number 1 draft pick by the end of the season.
Rosen knows himself that he has to put the work in, has to seize control of the offense and become a leader. He is battling not only against Ryan Fitzpatrick, but also against himself for starting quarterback position for 2019 and beyond.
Playing behind 2018’s 31st-ranked offensive (and one which is projected to continue to dredge the bottom of the rankings) Rosen has to demonstrate a considerable step-up in playmaking from a mental and physical aspect. The change in team, teammates, playbook and coaches simply adds to the inconsistency and adversity faced in his young career but he has to demonstrate that he can overcome those hurdles to be not just a ‘good’ player but show that he has the traits of a special player for the Dolphins to avoid taking a QB in 2020.
With his salary virtually fully paid by the Cardinals for another 3 years the Dolphins had nothing to lose by taking on Rosen. But they aren’t looking at him as the franchise’s saviour. Not yet, and most definitely not without proper evaluation.
The likelihood is that the Dolphins won’t be put off the top names of the 2020 or 2021 quarterback classes by anything Rosen does in 2019. Competition and depth at quarterback is key to development and continued success – something the Dolphins haven’t had for decades.
The time is now for to Josh Rosen to make the most of his opportunity to join a small but resilient group of quarterbacks who have battled through the pains of their rookie year and taken steps towards NFL stardom.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins-Buccaneers Preseason Game 2 Preview — What to Expect
An important encore showing for the quarterbacks, entire Dolphins roster awaits at the pirate ship in Tampa Bay
After a surprising start on offense, and a disappointing showing on defense, the Dolphins will look to clean things up in the second edition of Brian Flores football in Miami.
Preseason week-two brings the Dolphins north to Tampa Bay for the first road game of the Flores era. A recurring nightmare under the previous regime, this is the first opportunity to right the road woes that produced a 7-17 mark away from Hard Rock Stadium dating back to the 2016 season. Throw in the 2017 “home game” versus the Saints in London, and the 2016 playoff game in Pittsburgh and the total rises to 7-19, a .269 winning percentage.
In the midst of a quarterback battle, the expectation is for Ryan Fitzpatrick to start the game, but for Josh Rosen to take his first game snaps with the first-team offense.
With all eyes on that battle, the fact that Miami is walking wounded into this game is somewhat concealed.
Injuries/Not Expected to Play:
Dolphins:
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Chase Allen
LB Kiko Alonso
LB Quentin Poling
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
WR Albert Wilson
WR Jakeem Grant
RB Kenyan Drake
S Reshad Jones
S Walt Aikens
S T.J. McDonald
CB Cordrea Tankersley
DL Robert Nkemdiche
Miami added veteran Terrance Smith to the roster on Sunday — he will play early and often in his Dolphins debut with the rash of linebacker injuries.
Tampa Bay:
DL Vita Vea
LB Lavonte David
S Justin Evans
WR Scotty Milner
As Coach Flores would say, we’re here to talk about the guys that are out there.
10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Bucs
Stacking Consecutive Good Performances
Turn on any presser from Coach Flores and you’ll hear a message in redundancy; a message that revolves around consistency and stacking up good days consecutively. Every team has a list of standout performers from the first preseason game. The group of players that will repeat that performance in game-two dwindles significantly. Those that can strike twice are the players that will catch the eye of this coaching staff.
Jonathan Ledbetter and Nate Orchard received first-team promotions for their efforts week-one. Both players fit in with the style of defensive-line-play this staff wants. The same is true of Dewayne Hendrix — who’s sack barrage carried over from practice into the game.
Isaiah Prince had a good game sandwiched in between a bunch of bad practices. Can he rewrite a pair of rough showings against the Bucs and turn it up when the lights come on?
Jomal Wiltz and Cornell Armstrong had solid games and have really come on in camp — this position group is in urgent need of one young player rising to the occasion.
Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson had quality games and have an opportunity to nail down a spot in a walking-wounded linebacker corps.
Michael Dunn, Trenton Irwin, Myles Gaskin, and Torry McTyer shined in the preseason opener — they’ll need to take it up another level to enter roster-bubble discussion.
Can Josh Rosen Overtake the Wiley Veteran?
The plan sounds confusing on the surface, but it’s actually quite simple. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start, play a couple of series, then give way to Rosen. The 22-year-old will get work with the first team, then lead the second unit in another week of extended playing time.
Rosen, himself, admits that he’s behind in the mental aspect of the game. The only way for him to catch up is to see as many live bullets as possible. I’ll be watching to see how he manages compromised pockets, how he communicates with his offense, and how decisive he is going through his progressions.
This is a big night in the overall battle for opening day starter rights.
Is the Unicorn — Preston Williams — Stoppable?
Transcending cult hero, Preston Williams has reached full-fledged training camp legend status — and he’s earned it. After an impressive first two weeks, followed up by an utterly dominant showing in his preseason debut, Williams is back at it going up against Tampa Bay defensive backs.
👀 @Thresort 👀#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ozkoaIXNiZ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 13, 2019
The message for Williams has been to continue to work, and check the ego at the door. The new star is still an undrafted free agent yet to play a regular season game, and that’s why he’s running on punt-return, gunning on punts and kicks, and even working to field punts.
Flores previously mentioned that they want talented players that are prepared to challenge themselves to make the most of that natural talent. That latter — the talent — is there, now we find out if Williams is a tireless worker.
Big Night for the Offensive Line
Improvement is the expectation here. For starting rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun, give us more in the passing game. Both players did fine with run-blocking duties, but the pair had ugly moments in pass sets.
Is Laremy Tunsil going to play? There’s no reason for him to be bothered to play, though I’d expect to see one or two series. The Jordan Mills experiment likely continues after Tunsil taps out, and that’ll be a real test of the veteran’s mettle after he was embarrasses last Thursday.
Jesse Davis and Daniel Kilgore had the best nights of the starters — albeit on just 13 snaps. As the search for another sure-fire starter among the other four not named Tunsil continues, getting consistency out of Davis at right tackle would be a big win.
What Exactly is Jerome Baker’s Role?
Baker played 15 snaps and registered five tackles, three of which came within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage. In camp, Baker was consistently showing pressure in the A-gaps, blitzing the edge, and getting heavily involved as a pass rusher. That didn’t happen once on Thursday, so what gives?
Are they hiding his actual role for the regular season, or is the experiment telling us that he’s better suited to play off the ball? Friday will provide more clues.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Bounce Back
Missing tackles is not a term synonymous with the former Bednarik and Thorpe Awards winner. Despite spilling out one run rather impressively, Fitzpatrick had a key missed tackle on a long run down to the Miami one-yard-line.
A strange Twitter exchange occurred between an account belonging to Fitzpatrick’s parents and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel where Fitz’s parents claimed he’s out of position. With Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald both missing practice, Fitzpatrick has been taking on more box duty, something he’s not a fan of doing, per his comments after Wednesday’s practice.
This is an interesting exchange between a Dolphins scribe and the account belonging to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s parents. pic.twitter.com/VC8RIfx7y5
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 14, 2019
Fitzpatrick grew up in adverse circumstances, but he’s been nothing short of perfect every time he’s stepped on a football field. I’m excited to watch him overcome some on-field adversity, and I have zero doubt that he will.
A Closer Watch on the 21-Personnel Package
Chandler Cox’s 14 reps (21% of Miami’s offensive snaps) provides a context clue into a significant chunk of Miami’s plans on offense this year. Additionally, Mark Walton stepped in for the injured Kenyan Drake in 21 sets that did not feature a fullback, so this grouping is here to stay.
Who will back up Cox in the event of an injury? With multiple traditional Y tight ends on the roster, the answer might not be that difficult. Nick O’Leary has done it before, and Durham Smythe is more than capable of fulfilling backup fullback duties.
Mental Toughness Test
90% of the game is half-mental, right? From John Madden’s legendary proclamation, Miami will learn a lot about a few players and their mental makeup in this game.
It was a challenging debut for UDFA Cornerback Nik Needham. His response will show the type of character — or lack thereof — that this coaching staff covets so dearly.
The same is true of Jordan Mills. Mills played left tackle in the game despite getting minimal run at the spot in practice beforehand. There’s no reason to think he won’t play off the blindside once more, his response could be crucial to him keeping a job.
Charles Harris’ demotion could be the final nail. Last year, Harris admitted to battling the mental side of the game during his rookie season in 2017, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s playing any faster. This could be the final wake-up call for the former first-round pick.
Who Steps up for the Down Kenyan Drake?
Mark Walton appears to be in-line for the third tailback job, which could elevate to the second man up with news of Drake’s injury. It won’t be handed to Walton, however. Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird had impressive debuts in the first game, and the pair are tireless workers before and after practice (regularly the last two to leave the field).
Joint-Practices Take Away from the Game Play
One of the many benefits of joint-practices is the increased live reps a team can assess. Going up against a different jersey more closely simulates game action than practicing against friendly fire, and the extra reps could change the way Miami hands out snaps on game night.
This is particularly true of the quarterback position. While Rosen needs every possible rep, perhaps Fitzpatrick’s work on Tuesday and Wednesday will give Miami more comfort in giving game action to the kid over the vet.
The Dolphins played every healthy body in the preseason opener. The competition all throughout camp has been fierce, and one of changing roles and depth charts. As the season draws closer, the Phins might start condensing the workload and begin to give more attention to the players that figure prominently into the season’s plans.
Keep an eye on the special teams, as well as the third-team offense and defense — those could provide us with an idea of which players will round out this 53-man roster.
We’ll have the most in-depth post-game report both here on the site, and on the Locked On Dolphins podcast a couple of hours after the final whistle blows on Friday night.
Miami Dolphins
Will Jadeveon Clowney End the Defensive End Drought
A former #1 overall pick is available, and the Mike Tannenbaum-less Miami Dolphins are nibbling at the bait cast before them. Should they bite?
Jadeveon Clowney was the 1st-overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and the Houston Texans are dangling him out on the trade market rather than having to pay the top-notch defensive end when he hits free agency in 2020.
In theory, the Dolphins NEED defensive end help, and acquiring one of the better defensive ends in the game will help solidify what is arguably the weakest position on Miami’s roster.
With that said, this move may be wrong for all the right reasons:
Ending This Historical Drought
Since Chris Grier was promoted to the Director of College Scouting in 2007, the Miami Dolphins have had a horrendous stretch of defensive ends.
That’s not to say that every defensive end over the past decade has been terrible, but the situation is just short of pathetic; and it’s safe to say the situation is currently dire.
Some players performed adequately, but their paychecks were worth grossly more than their performance warranted. Others cost valuable assets, and they yielded less results than players drafted lower than them.
Of course, Grier may not have personally selected or acquired each player, but to some degree he must have had a hand in it. You aren’t the Director of College Scouting without having an opinion in the matter. To be fair, I’ll give Grier a pass on the failed free agents until he became the general manager in 2016. Then it’ll be safe to assume each trade, signing and draft pick had gone through him in some capacity.
Notable Defensive Ends Chris Grier has acquired since 2007:
- Andre Branch
- Cameron Wake
- Charles Harris
- Dion Jordan
- Jared Odrick
- Kendall Langford
- Mario Williams
- Olivier Vernon
- Phillip Merling
- Robert Quinn
Circling back around to this discussion that's been going on. For anybody interested, the isolated nat sound (no announcers) definitely has Andre Branch yelling "bodybag" as Taylor Lewan left the field. pic.twitter.com/HwBK7FHDiC
— Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) September 10, 2018
Cameron Wake is obviously the cream of the crop with this group, but his signing probably has more to do with luck than it does Grier’s ability to identify defensive end talent.
Wake played two seasons for the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions (2007-2008) and still made their All-Decade team. He was voted the most-outstanding defensive player those years as well. Just about every football team was interested in his services, and Miami won out. We can reward Grier for this signing, but he was the Director of College Scouting when Wake went undrafted and was subsequently an afterthought – banished to the CFL.
Neither poached nor signed when the New York Giants let Wake go in 2005, it took substantial evidence and numerous accolades for Wake to come to Miami. It wasn’t because a scout saw something worth investing in.
Other than Wake, Grier’s best defensive ends are either Olivier Vernon or Kendall Langford. Both of whom were 3rd-round picks that outperformed their draft status, though neither was ever viewed as elite pass rushers. Vernon was paid handsomely, but his statistics never validated the contract he earned with the Giants.
Given Grier’s history of overpaying for menial defensive end talent, I’d be perfectly fine if we waltzed right past this potential trade and carried on towards the regular season.
Admittingly, this logic should have nothing to do with Jadeveon Clowney. If I used this logic with quarterbacks, the team would never find a resolution because every candidate would be a failure. But I have to admit that I’m a bit queasy about any deal that revolves around a defensive end; especially one involving a coveted draft pick such as Miami’s 1st-rounder in 2020.
So why would this be a bad trade for the Dolphins?
Burning Through Assets
While the allure of a prized defensive end can be tempting, it may be best to look elsewhere.
The Dolphins have the cap space to acquire Clowney and pay him handsomely, but is he one of the top 3 players on this team? Is it worth tying up all of this money into Xavien Howard, Clowney, and, within a year, Laremy Tunsil? You could argue that Reshad Jones‘ contract will soon come off the books and we can “transfer” that money to Clowney, but that’s a tough move to make because you’ll need to replace Jones and T.J. McDonald somehow. If your answer to that question is Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain, then how are we solving the rest of the secondary?
Did we draft a rookie quarterback who will be cheap for 4+ years? Did we draft cheap, talented rookies to fill positions elsewhere? How are you solving this offensive line without spending money? How are you going to pay for Davon Godchaux or Vincent Taylor, who will be thinking about their next contracts after the 2019 season?
At 30 years old, Justin Houston was just signed by the Indianapolis Colts for $12m-a-year. Clowney, who will be 27 before the 2020 season begins, is expected to earn much more than that.
Clowney is also expected to cost a 1st or 2nd-round draft pick to obtain. Not to mention you can’t actually extend him right now because his 5th-year option was picked up by Houston. So you’ve now spent an extremely high draft pick – one you were trying to hold onto in case you wanted to draft an elite college QB prospect – without having the security of keeping your newly acquired defensive end past this upcoming season.
Quenton Nelson vs Jadeveon Clowney
Advantage: Nelsonpic.twitter.com/oFpy2vaT4V
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2019
Draft picks = cheap labor.
Trading draft picks for expensive workers is extremely counterproductive when you’re a team looking to rebuild. This is the kind of move you make when you’re one player away from a championship (eg: the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots).
Holding onto the draft picks AND maintaining your cap space gives you Gumby-like flexibility when it comes to constructing your team.
Of course, Clowney is a good defensive end, no one is going to dispute that. He may not have a single season with double-digit sack totals, but he has averaged 20 QB hits a season over the past 3 years. Or in other words, over the last 3 years, Clowney has averaged 3 more QB hits than total QB Hits Charles Harris has accumulated his first two seasons combined (17).
How much of this had to do with Clowney’s skill versus the Houston Texans’ strong defensive line is another story. Remember when the Texans were supposed to be the scariest defense in the game upon pairing Clowney with J.J. Watt?
With Watt virtually out of the lineup in both 2016 and 2017, Clowney did just fine; tallying 6.5 and 9.0 sacks respectively. His QB Hits also rose from 17 to 21. These statistics are both promising and productive, but are they worth a contract that will likely treat him as the best defensive end in the game? No.
Between draft capital and his expensive contract, fitting Clowney on the Miami Dolphins is going to be rough. You want all of the stellar players you can obtain, but you have to do it in a logical manner. Clowney fits the bill as a top player, but its illogical to add him to the current roster (in its current state).
The best course of action the Dolphins can take is to be patient and wait for Clowney to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. You’ll still have to pay him to be one of the best defensive ends in the game, but you still have the luxury of using your top draft picks for a franchise quarterback.
And right now, I’d say that’s the course this team should be attempting to navigate. For once, let another team acquire the expensive (albeit, elite) player. I mean, has Mike Wallace, Brandon Marshall and Ndamukong Suh taught us anything?
Miami Dolphins
Personnel Package Lineups, Snap Counts, Other Tuesday Phins Notes
Explaining Miami’s New Defensive Scheme, Advanced Metrics and Snap Counts from Thursday, Other Oddities
Miami’s opening preseason game victory is five days old, but there is still plenty of meat left on the bone. Adequate information from the analytics, the film, and from the Dolphins own phony depth chart provides us with a cornucopia to chew on in an attempt to better forecast the future.
With two separate pieces breaking down the film of Miami’s 90-man, three-hour public audition, we turn today to the aftermath. We’ll detail what the snap count totals mean, match each of the primary package lineups to the correct personnel, and we’ll demonstrate specific jobs on the offense and defense.
Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Nine players surpassed 35 snaps on Thursday, most of them offensive linemen. Quarterback Josh Rosen’s 42 reps were third most, and evident of two things:
1.) If he were to start the game, Miami would have to choose between giving Rosen a quick hook, or holding out Ryan Fitzpatrick entirely — neither option is satisfactory since Fitzpatrick needs the reps in a new offense.
2.) The evaluation of Rosen requires as many reps possible, and the best way to keep him in the game is to bring him on as the second act. Miami clearly wants an extended look, and can kill two birds (extended playing time, and work with the first-team) by bringing him on in relief of Fitzpatrick.
Chris Reed and Will Holden tied for the most work with 52 snaps each. Reed graded out positively in both pass block and run block, and figures in as the current backup center behind Dan Kilgore. Holden had a difficult night and the extended look could have served as his only opportunity at a swing spot.
Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun combined to allow four pressures (two each), while rookie Isaiah Price pitched a shutout on 16 pass blocking snaps (36 total).
The Dolphins have a lot of young, unproven players battling for jobs and the coaching staff is divvying up opportunities. The message that everyone entered this regime overhaul with a clean slate has held true, but the writing could be on the wall for three young offensive linemen.
Aaron Monteiro, Jaryd Jones-Smith and Tony Adams all played eight snaps each. The next lowest snap-count on the line came from proven veterans Jesse Davis and Kilgore (both of which surrendered zero pressures on the night).
Preston Williams’ damage came on just 23 routes — an impressive 4.17 yards-per-route-ran. Comparatively — and please note that I’m fully aware of the absurdity of neglecting the sample size — Julio Jones led the NFL in this stat last year at 2.91 YPRR.
Trenton Irwin, Michael Dunn, and Clive Walford all checked in with good games by PFF’s grading metrics — which jives with my film study, each impressed.
Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Miami’s top 14 snap-takers all come from similar backgrounds, except for one player. Charles Harris’ 35 snaps were fifth-most on the night, but the other 13 players in that neighborhood are either rookie UDFAs or minimum-cost veteran acquisitions.
Harris made a run-stop, two tackles, and applied pressure once. His work did not translate into the box score as he was more effective against the run than this data will suggest.
The man that donned the rabbit hat was also Miami’s most frequently used player. Nik Needham had a rough debut, and was forced to marinate in it; he played 53 snaps.
A handful of linebackers checked in with a half-game’s worth of work (or more). Among them, Terrill Hanks had the best night with four tackles and one run-stop — though he did allow three receptions in coverage.
The top three graded defensive players were Xavien Howard, Akeem Spence, and Jonathan Ledbetter. The Georgia product contributed with three pressures and two run-stops on 28 reps.
Fellow rookie UDFA Dewayne Hendrix was probably even better. He racked up four pressures and three run-stops on 26 reps — he was dinged for a missed tackle, however.
Jomal Wiltz, Montre Hartage, Sam Eguavoen and Tre Watson all figure into the 53-man roster as it stands right now — they all played between 30 and 48 snaps, respectively.
Jerome Baker made five tackles on 15 snaps — three of those good for run-stops (plays stopped within two yards of the LOS). Baker was not targeted in coverage and did not blitz the quarterback.
T.J. McDonald has taken well to his new role. His night included two tackles, seven yards receiving allowed on two targets, and one blitz that created a sack for Nate Orchard.
Previously asked to work backwards in coverage, play the deep half, and matchup in the slot, McDonald’s work now comes primarily flowing downhill. He has been the primary box safety in Miami’s base defense (the Big Nickel package) and has taken found a home with less responsibility.
The biggest indictment of Miami’s defensive staff last season might’ve been the use of T.J. McDonald. Here, we peep McDonald playing two-deep, working backwards, and having too much on his plate.
Fast forward to 2019 and his role is much more simple, and way more effective. pic.twitter.com/PiADLfGQqk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 12, 2019
After months of speculation, we saw some public confirmation as to what kind of defense Miami will run under the new tutelage of Brian Flores and Patrick Graham. The varying fronts included the classic 4-3 look by-way of the Big Nickel (McDonald as the third ‘backer), 4-3 under, 3-3-5 bear front, 4-2-5, and the long-awaited dime defense (3-2-6).
With McDonald’s clips above serving as the Big Nickel and 4-2-5 example, let’s take a look at the others.
3-3-5 Bear
Diagram
Dolphins Example
4-3 Under
Diagram
Dolphins Example
3-2-6 Dime
Diagram
Dolphins Example
Ideal Defensive Lineups
Big Nickel
DL: Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine
LB: Baker, Eguavoen
DB: McDonald, Fitzpatrick, Howard, Rowe, McCain
3-3-5 Bear
DL: Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor
LB: Baker, McMillan, Orchard
DB: Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Jones, McCain
4-3 Under
DL: Carradine, Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor
LB: Baker, McMillan, Van Ginkel
DB: Howard, Rowe, McCain, Fitzpatrick
4-2-5 Nickel
DL: Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine
LB: Baker, Eguavoen (or Van Ginkel)
DB: Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Jones, McCain
3-2-6 Dime
DL: Wilkins, Taylor, Carradine (or Orchard, or Harris)
LB: Baker, Van Ginkel
DB: Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Wiltz, McCain, Jones
Ideal Offensive Lineups (Without Dwayne Allen — injury)
Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, for now.
Offensive Line (Unchanging across all formations): Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis
11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
RB: Drake
TE: Smythe
WR: Stills, Wilson, Williams
12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR)
RB: Drake
TE: O’Leary, Gesicki
WR: Wilson, Grant
13 (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR)
RB: Ballage
TE: Smythe, O’Leary, Gesicki
WR: Williams (or Parker)
10 (1 RB, 4 WR)
RB: Drake
WR: Stills, Williams, Wilson, Grant
01 (1 TE 4 WR)
TE: Gesicki
WR: Stills, Williams, Wilson, Grant
21 (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR)
RB: Ballage, Cox
TE: Smythe
WR: Stills (or Grant), Williams (or Parker)
22 (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR)
RB: Ballage, Cox
TE: O’Leary, Gesicki
WR: Williams (or Parker)
