Miami Dolphins
Kevin’s Senior Bowl Defensive Brain Dump
As we head into Senior Bowl week, I just wanted to do a quick brain dump on some of the prospects I’m most interested to see on defense this week at the Senior Bowl. One of my favorite prospects, Notre Dame DE Khalid Kareem, appears to have dropped out of the Senior Bowl for some reason (I’m looking into that, but if anyone knows, please comment below). To keep this simple, I’m just going to go DLs, LBs and DBs with quick notes on the guys I like.
Quick Glossary of Dolphins positions:
Big DE – bigger guy, usually 6’3”+ and 270lbs+ with 34”+ arms. Usually plays some 4, 4i, 5 and 6 techniques, with the ability to reduce inside on passing downs.
Rush DE – think Trey Flowers. Plays wider, usually 5, 6, 7, 9, and 8 (head up on a dual TE, pretty rare).
Off-Ball LB – a LB that’s usually playing off the line of scrimmage. Think Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen.
On-Ball LB – a LB who is playing the edges, akin to a 3-4 OLB, but may be playing in a 4-man line. Think Vince Biegel and, especially late in the season, Andrew Van Ginkel.
Safety Position – Miami breaks their safeties into three categories: MOF (Middle of the Field – a deep FS), split safety (someone who can play ½ field in tandem with the FS), and box safety (think Patrick Chung for New England or Tavon Wilson for Detroit. For Miami it was mostly Reshad Jones and Eric Rowe in this role in 2019).
DL Prospects
DE – Jason Strowbridge – N. Carolina – Really excited to see him play in Mobile. Was a 3-tech DT for the Tar Heels at 6’5” 285lbs. Has length Miami will covet, experience playing inside. Flashes some explosion in pursuit. Plays well down the line (horizontally) against the run. Violent hands. Miami will like that. Fits with the Dolphins as a
DT Javon Kinlaw – South Carolina – Long and explosive. Can play anywhere on interior and may be able to play some Big DE in Miami’s scheme. Wins with length and speed more than physicality; will have to be more consistent with leverage and pad level at NFL level.
DT DaVon Hamilton – Ohio State – Solid all around. Physical, hustles, uses his hands. Was part of a heavy rotation at Ohio State with Rob Landers, Jashon Cornell, Haskell Garrett, and Tommy Togiai. Probably more set for a true 4-3 defense, but a solid player you can get in the mid-rounds. For Miami, he’d likely fit as a backup to Christian Wilkins – someone who can play 2i, 2, 3, 4, 4i techniques.
Really Intrigued: Marlon Davidson – Auburn – Was more hybrid 3-4 DE/stand-up edge player at Auburn. Has good size. Will be interesting to see how he plays as a DE in the game. Would be a Big DE for Miami.
Want to see more of: Leki Fotu – Utah – Got manhandled by Oregon in the Pac-12 Title Game. Thought he was an intriguing prospect for a NT spot in Miami’s defense, but after that game…Yikes. Can he rebound? Has some potential to play other techniques aside from a pure NT. Is he strong enough at the NFL Level?
Others I like:
Bradlee Anae – Utah – Rush DE from Utah who seems to fit the parameters, but just isn’t quite there for me. I want to see how he holds up against this level of competition. Did well until he ran into Penei Sewell of Oregon. Did notch some wins against USC’s Austin Jackson.
Jonathan Greenard – Florida – Another Rush DE candidate who had a fantastic season. Had a tremendous season for the Gators and has solid size for what Miami will likely look for. Does he have an arsenal of pass-rush moves or is he too reliant on speed-rush?
Darrell Taylor of Tennessee, Josh Uche of Michigan, and Alton Robinson of Syracuse also bear watching. The first two might be more OLB candidates for Miami. Robinson had a lot of hype heading into 2019 but didn’t have the best season with 2.5 of his 4.5 sacks coming against Liberty and Western Michigan.
LB Prospects
Malik Harrison – Ohio State – Just a good, smart, physical football player. Can he play on the ball? Probably a little bit light for what Miami wants in someone who can play the off-ball and on-ball LB spot, but he’s so good. Secure tackler. Delivers pop when he squares up. For Miami, if he can bulk up a bit and still retain his speed, he’s got a chance to play that off-ball ILB and on-ball OLB hybrid role, like Kyle Van Noy. Guys like Biegel and Van Ginkel are pretty strictly on-ball guys, who fit the hybrid OLB/rush DE role for Miami.
Evan Weaver – California – Strictly a MLB in Miami’s system, but he may be more dynamic there than Raekwon McMillan; creates a logjam there if you take him though. Can play in coverage, good tackler, deceptive quickness.
Really Intrigued: Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis are both listed as ILBs for the Senior Bowl; not OLBs or edge players, which is what I think they’d be better suited for in the NFL and with Miami. Is this a real thing?
Want to see more of: Logan Wilson – Wyoming – Evan Weaver heavy. Wilson isn’t as polished as even Weaver, but he’s got good size and moves will for it. I’ve only seen one Wyoming game, so I myself want to watch Wilson this week.
Others I Like:
Carter Coughlin – Minnesota – He’s listed as a DE for the Senior Bowl, but for Miami’s purposes, they’d likely view him as another OLB/DE hybrid. Not that they need another at this point with Biegel and Van Ginkel, but it’s worth doing the due diligence on Coughlin.
DB Prospects
Damon Arnette – Ohio State – One of the few CBs I’ve seen multiple times and paid attention to. He was the starter opposite Jeff Okudah and had a nice season. He’s physical and is an excellent tackler for a corner. Had to play with his hand/wrist in a cast for a chunk of the season and became a bit grabby, much like current Dolphin Xavien Howard when he was at Baylor. With Arnette, as it relates to Miami, I think the tape is fine, but it may come down to the physical measurements. Namely, does he have the long speed to play a lot of man coverage?
Dane Jackson – Pittsburgh – It seems like every year there’s a dirty, grimy football player from Pitt that just tends to stick in the league. I thought Dwayne Hendrix had a chance for Miami last year, but he ended up with the Ravens after being on the practice squad. Dane Jackson is another kid I can see Miami taking a liking to. Though, like Arnette, I’m concerned if the speed is there or not.
Antoine Brooks Jr. – Maryland – I noticed him when the Terps got thumped by Ohio State. He’s big, 5’11” 215lbs, and plays slot, SS and split safety. I think his best position is probably playing in the Patrick Chung/Tavon Wilson role, if Miami is convinced, they can play Eric Rowe as a split safety when required. Clicks & Closes quickly, like Reshad Jones. Good tackler in space. Physical. 67 solo tackles in 2019. Displays good closing speed (watch the play against Penn State). For the Dolphins, he’s on my short list of guys who can pay the Chung/Wilson role. While he’s not in Mobile, keep an eye on SMU’s Patrick Nelson. Hat tip to Chris Kouffman for turning me onto Nelson.
Alohi Gilman – Notre Dame – Antoine Brooks lite. Better coverage player, but not as dynamic close to the LOS. Good tackler who makes plays on the ball. 3 FFs in 2019, 6 total in his career at Notre Dame (3 years of playing time). 58 solo tackles in 2018 (better team defense). Interested to see if he’s more of a slot player or can play SS in the NFL. Versatility is something Miami will like.
Intrigued: Kyle Dugger – Lenoir-Rhyne – Division II player at the Senior Bowl. I know Jim Nagy really likes him. Intrigued to see his size on display. 6’2” 220lbs.
Want to see more of: All the CBs. Other than Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and A.J. Terrell, I haven’t watched many corners throughout the year. Curious to see if any stand out.
Others I Like:
Ashtyn Davis – California – I know Travis has, or is very likely to, talk about him a lot this week. He’s one of the few ideal candidates in this year’s draft of the MOF FS spot in Miami’s defense. They may be comfortable with Bobby McCain for that role, but in my eyes, moving McCain back to the slot and tabbing a guy like Davis would improve the secondary as a whole.
I also think it’s funny that we’ll see corners named Lamar Jackson and A.J. Green in Mobile this week.
Final Word
If I’m pressed into picking five names I think Miami will really like from this year’s Senior Bowl, I’d probably stack them as:
1) Ashtyn Davis – FS – California
2) Malik Harrison – LB – Ohio State
3) Jason Strowbridge – DE – North Carolina
4) Damon Arnette – CB – Ohio State
5) Evan Weaver – LB – California
I left off several guys like Darrell Taylor, Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings. They’re all guys Miami will like, but with Biegel and Van Ginkel in the fold, are they really going to be that interested? Especially with a guy like Yannick Ngakoue lurking in free agency, who he himself has already teased some things about Miami and Jason Taylor on his Twitter timeline? Yeah, give me Ngakoue there.
As for my guy, Antoine Brooks Jr., I think he’d be a really nice fit for Miami. But with Eric Rowe’s capability, I have to wonder whether or not they’d look at someone in that role or tend to focus on guys who can play FS and be able to play in split safety looks. There’s also some intriguing names out there in free agency like Justin Simmons and Von Bell to watch out for.
It’ll be a fun week to watch, and feel free to @ me at @KevinMD4 if you have any questions about these guys.
NFL Draft
Senior Bowl 2020 Preview Through Miami Dolphins Lens – Offense
Best Dolphins scheme fits, and the price to acquire said players, taking the field this week at the Senior Bowl
By the time the popcorn is popped, the ball is teed up, and the fans have filed into the Ladd-Pebble’s stadium, most of the scouts, evaluators and decision makers have vacated Mobile, Alabama, the home of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
It’s not that the game is devoid of value; it just pales in comparison to the value of the entire week of practices. Simulated situations pit college football’s best players against one-another in true tests of their abilities.
Change-of-direction, clean mechanics, competitiveness, all of these important traits are readily apparent in the padded practices that occur from Tuesday through Thursday in front of everyone who is anyone in the National Football League.
There are no shortcuts when it comes to prospect evaluation. Even after a nine-month process that begins at summer camp for area scouts, the best-drafting teams in the NFL still only hit on roughly half of their picks. But if there were a way to expedite the process of rifling through the hundreds of draft-eligible players, these practices are it.
We get a first-hand look at how players fare against elite college competition, repeatedly. Game-speed is on display. Lateral agility and movement skills are tested. The bounce back from a bad rep and jumping right back into the fire gives us insight on how players respond to adversity in short order. The clues we find in Mobile sends us back to the tape to re-evaluate our boards, and ultimately spit our final rankings and evaluations.
In case you’re new to Locked On Dolphins, this is how we covered the Senior Bowl last January.
Since everything we do is Dolphins specific, we’re looking at scheme fits. We’ll track which players the Dolphins meet with, and who impresses the most at the biggest positions of need.
In addition to projecting best possible scheme fits, we’ll factor in draft value when selecting the best possible player from each group for your Miami Dolphins. For instance, neither Justin Herbert or Jordan Love will be the top QB selected simply because of their high-end first-round draft status. If Miami selects Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick, Herbet and Love are off the board entirely.
It’s one of my personal favorite weeks of the year, so let’s start with part-one of a two-part preview series — the offense.
Senior Bowl Offense
Quarterbacks
Anthony Gordon (WSU), Justin Herbert (ORE), Jalen Hurts (OK), Jordan Love (USU), Steven Montez (COL), Shea Patterson (MICH)
Best Fins Fit — Anthony Gordon, Washington State
Certainly not the premier player from this loaded bunch, Gordon’s upside makes him the ideal candidate for Miami to hedge a potential top-of-round-one pick at quarterback. Gordon has plus-athleticism for the position, and one of the liveliest arms in the entire class. He’s capable of throwing with pristine anticipation and doesn’t sacrifice velocity when he’s off-platform, or hasn’t completed each of the proverbial checkmarks from a mechanical delivery standpoint.
Best shoulda been TD turned INT we’ve seen this year. Unreal ball placement from Washington State QB Anthony Gordon (@gordo1_)! 👀 pic.twitter.com/mDTgNsqdaY
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 19, 2019
As a Washington State alum with Cougar Crimson blood pumping through my veins, I’d be remiss not to mention the reasons Gordon a Saturday pick. The inconsistencies in his decision making are problematic — if not baffling at times. He doesn’t lack confidence, and that results in some gorgeous balls, but he can put his offense in harm’s way with far too much regularity.
Projected Required Investment — Day 3 Pick, Rounds 4-6
Where He Fits on the Roster — Backup/Development Quarterback
The air raid is great for the amount of reps it affords young quarterbacks. Gordon spent a lot of time learning a timing and anticipation offense that operates primarily from empty sets. We could see a lot of those same formations in Miami under the new offensive direction.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Team Period Red Zone Work
When things are condensed, and the players are faster, how will Gordon operate in the tight spaces? He comes from a wide open offense, so growth throughout the week would be a terrific sign.
Keep an Eye On — Steven Montez, Colorado
Jalen Hurts’ omission will certainly ruffle some feathers, but the signs do not point towards Miami favoring a quarterback with major red flags as a passer. It would be foolish to omit Miami’s ability to build a scheme for Hurts, but a different direction makes more sense. Montez is big, with an arm to match, and can extend plays off-script.
Running Backs
Darius Anderson (TCU), Eno Benjamin (ASU), JaMycal Hasty (BAY), Joshua Kelly (UCLA), Zack Moss (UTAH), Lamical Perine (FLA), Ke’Shawn Vaughn (VAN)
Best Fins Fit — Zack Moss, Utah
Creating yardage was virtually the only hope for the running game last year in Miami — hence a 37-year-old quarterback leading the team in rushing. Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton were able to create yards behind this line, and Myles Gaskin late in the season to a lesser degree, but watching Kalen Ballage and Patrick Laird attempt the same was hard on the eyes.
Enter Zack Moss. Utah’s bell cow (1,804 YFS and 17 TD in 2019) might be the smartest runner in this class. Moss pairs exceptional patience, balance, and pitter-patter footwork behind the line-of-scrimmage to constantly change the angles on potential tacklers. His quick-but-not-in-a-hurry approach helps the line execute slower developing blocks (reaches, combos), and his best trait — he’s impossible to get to the turf with one single tackle.
Zack Moss is 5-10, 222 and I can't stop watching this dynamic cut. Look at how far outside his frame his plant foot catches so he can angle himself to attack the hole. Like seriously pause and slowly move the clip along between the 4 and 5 second mark to appreciate this. pic.twitter.com/R3U96u5uRM
— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 11, 2019
There’s always a plan for the next defender as Moss sets up his moves beautifully. He’s fluid catching the football on the typical running back routes (swings, screens, flats and arrows).
Projected Required Investment — Day 2 Pick (Pick 56)
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting Tailback
If Moss is handed an aqua jersey on draft day, it’s done so with the expectation that he will be the lead back. Miami could sign a veteran that makes for a 1a-1b situation, but using a premium resource on a back brings with it the expectation that said back will play, a lot.
Area of Intrigue This Week — 1-on-1 Pass Catching
This is always one of my favorite drills. Watching the way backs move in space, with a two-way go, is telling of their ability to create separation as flexed-out receivers. If Moss can nail the test in that regard in Mobile, then again at the combine, he’ll rocket up boards.
Keep an Eye On — Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
For his vision, instinctive nature, and hard-nosed running — Benjamin would be next behind Moss. He’s likely a late day-two or early day-three pick, knocked mostly because of poor pass catching.
Wide Receivers
Brandon Aiyuk (ASU), Chase Claypool (ND), Quartney Davis (TAM), Devin Duvernay (TEX), Bryan Edwards (SC), Antonio Gandy-Golden (LIB), Antonio Gibson (MEM), K.J. Hill (OSU), Van Jefferson (FLA), Jauan Jennings (TEN), Collin Johnson (TEX), Kalija Lipscomb (VAN), Denzel Mims (BAY), Michael Pittman JR (USC), James Proche (SMU)
Best Fins Fit — Devin Duvernay, Texas
Some of the other players in this group offer a little more wiggle off the line, and thus might be considered better options to play in the slot, but Duvernay has one trait that bursts off the tape — speed.
Remember when Devin Duvernay was snubbed from the major postseason awards?
His highlight reel tonight against Utah: pic.twitter.com/B7P1r58rk1
— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 1, 2020
An electrifying fly-by receiver, Duvernay pairs world class track speed with a thick frame. That deadly combination makes him a difficult tackle once he secures the catch, but also a weapon for handoffs, pop passes, and a variety of short-game work to unlock his RAC abilities. Duvernay catches everything. He plucks the football away from his body with strong hands, helping to secure contested catches.
Projected Required Investment — Day 3, Round 4 Comp Pick (Ja’Wuan James)
Where He Fits on the Roster — Slot/Specialty Package Receiver
Albert Wilson currently fills this role, but it seems inconceivable that he is back at his current rate. If Miami can’t renegotiate Wilson’s contract, Duvernay could slide right into that role and compete with Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns for reps.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Red Zone 1-on-1
Charged with hip tightness, Duvernay needs to work on his ability to release against press coverage. Although a lot of the routes he would run, from the desired alignments, would give him free access, every receiver needs to be able to beat press. These simulated situations will either expose or open eyes on Duvernay.
Keep an Eye On — Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
Davis is more Jarvis Landry-like than Duvernay, so an argument could be made for his value over the long-speed of the his in-state rival. He’s drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel (Kyle Crabbs of TDN) for his body control, and industrious route running. Davis’ positional versatility in the Aggie offense will intrigue Miami.
Tight Ends
Harrison Bryant (FAU), Josiah Deguara (CIN), Brycen Hopkins (PUR), Sean McKeon (MICH), Jared Pinkney (VAN), Stephen Sullivan (LSU), Charlie Taumoepeau (PORT), Adam Trautman (DAY)
Best Fins Fit — Adam Trautman, Dayton
Trautman isn’t the best blocker of this bunch — in fact that’s what will keep him from getting drafted early — but his pass catching upside is bordering on ludicrous. A former basketball player with limited football experience, Trautman is almost always bigger than his opponent, more explosive, and could factor in significantly as a bit of a chess piece.
🚨Cool play design alert🚨
Watching Dayton TE Adam Trautman (because @JimNagy_SB says to!)
Jet motion. Counter OF run action. But watch the wing TE (Trautman) then release upfield… Not sure I’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/e15vPT5R7j
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 11, 2019
Projected Required Investment — Day 3, Rounds 4-6
Where He Fits on the Roster — Developmental Tight End, Joker Position
Chan Gailey’s resume comes with a variety of offensive approaches. In 2015, Gailey utilized Quincy Enunwa in the role that serves as a glorified slot receiver who can take end-arounds and catch shovels working against the grain on misdirection under the formation.
Trautman can get vertical with the best of them, but Dayton used him on a lot of shovels and quick-hitters that put him in space.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Functional Strength
There’s some Mike Gesicki in here in the sense that we know what he can do athletically, but the best way for Trautman to rise up boards comes via his ability to function as an in-line blocker. He has the frame to make it work, but it will only come with relentless repetition and technical refinement.
Keep an Eye On — Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
Much more of a classic tight end, Deguara is well-rounded. He’s not going to test at the top of the class, but he takes great angles as an open-space blocker and does well to strike and reposition his hands in the run game. He’s a savvy route runner with feel for openings in zone, and leverage in man coverage.
Offensive Line
Trey Adams (WASH), Hakeem Adeniji (KAN), Tremayne Anchrum (CLEM), Ben Bartch (STJ), Ben Bredeson (MICH), Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU), Nick Harris (WASH), Matt Hennessey (TEM), Justin Herron (WAKE), Robert Hunt (ULL), Keith Ismael (SDSU), Jonah Jackson (OSU), Josh Jones (HOU), Shane Lemieux (ORE), Damien Lewis (LSU), Colton McKivitz (WVU), Matt Peart (UCONN), Tyre Phillips (MISS ST), John Simpson (CLEM), Terence Steele (TT), Logan Stenberg (KEN), Alex Taylor (SCSU), Prince Tega Wanogho (AUB)
Best Fins Fit — Josh Jones, Houston
Never mind the fact that the additions were bottom-tier free agents, AAF products, or other players with less-than inspiring track records, Miami told us they prefer length, size, and athleticism at tackle last offseason.
Jones checks each of those boxes in emphatic fashion.
Really nice job by Josh Jones (Houston LT 74) positioning his lower body towards his inside gap. Follows through with great punch on the looper. Right hand gets underneath the shoulder pad and forces the looper off his path. This is nice. pic.twitter.com/LWlHDbR0aL
— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 8, 2019
When Jones wins initially, the defender can wave the white flag. With an effective first strike, Jones engulfs the edge, which then allows him to reposition and adjust his angle accordingly. The length — and smooth feet — allow him to recover in pass protection when he does lose that initial hand fight.
The only thing keeping Jones from a top-15 selection is the lack of technical refinement in his game; he needs some work. Ideally, you get Jones at the top of round-two, but tackles are always pushed up the board; particularly in the back of the first round with that fifth-year option looming.
Projected Required Investment — 1st Round, Pick 26
Where He Fits on the Roster — Starting Left Tackle
Miami’s biggest need is left tackle. More so than the lack of a future franchise quarterback, complete vacancy of an edge rush, or defensive back help, the left tackle position killed more plays than any other for the Fins this year. Using a first round pick on Jones — or someone else — puts that player in the starting lineup the day Miami opens training camp.
Area of Intrigue This Week — Pit Drill
It’s always the pit drill. Outside of watching games as a fan, evaluating the pit drill is my unequivocal favorite element of the game. It’s a pad-smacking, agility and technical proficiency test to the nth-degree. Jones is certainly going to draw athletes unlike the players the America Conference supplied during his collegiate career. Given Jones’ athletic profile on tape, he should acquit himself just fine in this regard.
Keep an Eye On — Shane Lemieux, Oregon
Lemieux checks a lot of boxes for the types of interior lineman Miami coveted a year ago. Lemieux has a consecutive starts streak that spans four years and proves his reliability. He’s not going to be fooled by disguise from the rush games deployed by the opposition, and he is exceptional at catching and climbing on combination blocks in the run game.
Shane Lemieux is technical, composed in space, and plays with an imposing mean streak. Keep an eye on him this spring, Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/Ds5MSTY9Pt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
It’s impossible to highlight the strengths, weaknesses, and potential scheme fit of each player in this game, but we’ll do our best to highlight more players on the podcast this week.
This year’s Senior Bowl has the makings of the deepest group that I personally have evaluated. A great crop of quarterbacks and depth on the offensive line will make the jobs of the skill players easier, though the defensive skill guys have the advantage in that regard.
The Dolphins will be all over this game given their perch as the pole-sitters of this year’s draft. Several of these players are likely to be in camp with Miami next July, so getting this first look and first impression will be an imperative step in shaping the future of the organization as we know it.
Tuesday: Defense
Wednesday-Friday: Practice Day 1-3 Reports
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Safeties
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Edge/Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Safeties
Years of neglect — and awarding mind-boggling contracts — to this position have put Miami in a difficult spot, especially with the safeties acting as perhaps the most important part of the entire defensive scheme. For Brian Flores to get the most of the defense that limited the NFL’s top scoring offense to three points in the Super Bowl, he needs tremendous safety play.
In New England, the Patriots have had the luxury of exactly that, tremendous safety play. It starts with the elite Devin McCourty patrolling the middle of the field for the last decade. Patrick Chung has been exceptional upon his return from a brief stint in Philadelphia, and Duron Harmon is the unsung hero of the group. All three safeties play better than 65% of the Patriots defensive snaps.
Miami have just one of those three parts in Eric Rowe. The former corner was dominant covering tight ends since his week-six switch from corner to safety. Reshad Jones eats up a huge chunk of the cap to miss multiple games each year, and Bobby McCain could still be in the mix if he’s not moved back to cornerback.
Just as this offseason is an opportunity for Miami to completely remake its offensive line and running game, the safety position could use a ground-up rebuild.
And the options with which to execute that remodel are glorious.
The Incumbents:
Eric Rowe
Stats: 81 tackles, 1 INT, 8 PBU, 23 run stops
PFF Grade: 58.9 (125 of 175)
Snaps: 1,071 (95.8%)
The Dolphins were forced to wave goodbye to one of their youngest, most promising players because of the necessity for versatility when the injury bug struck the secondary. Rather than helping the team, Minkah Fitzpatrick asked out of town. Eric Rowe did the opposite.
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Stepping in as the primary box safety — responsible for supporting both strong and weak-side C-gaps in the run game, covering tight ends, and playing the hook and flats — Rowe found a career resurrection. He struggled early at corner, but blanked tight ends on a weekly basis.
In four games as a corner, Rowe allowed 14 receptions on 20 targets for 193 yards and two touchdowns. In his new role, Rowe allowed 24 receptions on 45 targets for 227 yards and no scores. That’s a 16.7% reduction in completion rate and a drop in YPA of 4.61 yards.
Reshad Jones
Stats: 27 tackles, 1 PBU, 8 run stops
PFF Grade: 72.5 (42 of 175)
Snaps: 189 (16.9%)
Mysterious injuries have followed Jones the last couple of years, this after a 2016 labrum tear set his career on an ominous course. He hasn’t been the same player since that injury, but he’s essentially stuck in Miami because of a brutal contract extension issued years ago by Mike Tannenbaum.
Reshad Jones our here ruining grown men’s livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/zWvuYUInWj
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 10, 2017
Steven Parker
Stats: 19 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 run stop
PFF Grade: 71.0 (48 of 175)
Snaps: 338 (30.2%)
The highest-graded safety on the team according to Pro Football Focus, Parker made a few big plays, but was a vulnerability down in the red zone. Most times, the single-high safety in this defense can be excluded from the play, but Parker was more active as a run-supporter than some of his contemporaries.
Unrestricted Free Agents:
Walt Aikens
Stats: 13 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 run stop
PFF Grade: 51.6 (149 of 175)
Snaps: 103 (9.2%)
Aikens has played more defensive snaps the last two years than initially planned when he was re-upped as the special teams’ captain. Now, without a contract, the Dolphins have to decide if that leadership and third-phase prowess is worth of a multi-million-dollar payday. Aikens consistently makes plays on the coverage teams, but he’s been a liability when called upon for reps at safety.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
Montre Hartage
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 run stop
PFF Grade: 69.3 (59 of 175)
Snaps: 98 (8.8%)
An all-conference Cornerback at Northwestern, Hartage made a position change early in camp, and worked his way onto the active roster in December. Hartage was involved in some big moments, including a pass breakup on the Patriots final drive in the week 17 win. He’s a smart, athletic player that will be highly-regarded by this staff.
Adrian Colbert
Stats: 20 tackles, 2 PBU, 2 run stops
PFF Grade: 64.9 (85 of 175)
Snaps: 361 (32.3%)
A primary fixture on Miami’s December defensive unit, Colbert brought as much energy to the field as anyone. Largely off the ball and away from the play, Colbert’s stat sheet is barren. His shortcomings were evident, as he struggled to find proper angles against ball carriers. Colbert doesn’t offer much by way of range in the deep third.
Free Agent Market:
The Guy — Justin Simmons
Simmons’ career trajectory suggest that he has a lot of great football years on-deck. A third-round pick in 2016, Simmons went from sub-package player to full-blown all-pro. He’s snatched multiple picks in all four years with a career-high four in 2019, he broke up 15 passes, two tackles for a loss and 93 total tackles this season.
Attack the ball at its highest point! Justin Simmons! 🔒🔒🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HKnrWKGbi
— WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) June 11, 2018
Simmons is beloved by the guys at Pro Football Focus. He was the number-two graded safety this season operating primarily in the deep third, but also plenty adept at playing the robber role. He played 521 snaps as a free safety, 371 in the box and 154 in the slot. Versatility is key.
The Reasonable Route — Anthony Harris
The very next player on PFF’s safety grades, Harris is hardly a consolation to Simmons. He played 1,132 snaps this season with 588 coming at free safety, 266 in the box and 160 at slot. Harris didn’t allow a touchdown and picked off seven passes despite just 20 pass targets in his direction.
.@Vikings S Anthony Harris said GIMME THAT. 😱#SKOL #MINvsCHI
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/lIhnj3NBMb
— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2018
Heralded for his instinctive nature and early recognition of route concepts, Harris could be the quarterback of Miami’s defense. He’ll get guys lined up correctly, and then he’ll go make the biggest play of the game — he’s the ultimate weapon back there.
The Sleeper — Tavon Wilson
Where Harris and Simmons are prized, day-one signings, Wilson offers similar versatility, but at a significantly discounted rate — and the production will come at a severe reduction as well.
Wilson did a little bit of everything for the Lions this year scattering 960 reps across the board. He was in the box the most (499), but deep as the free next with 157 snaps. He can play the slot and out wide.
Other Notable Free Agent Safeties:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Von Bell
|Saints
|Devin McCourty
|Patriots
|Rodney McLeod
|Eagles
|Jimmie Ward
|49ers
|Karl Joseph
|Raiders
|Nate Ebner
|Patriots
|Jordan Lucas
|Chiefs
|Clayton Geathers
|Colts
The Draft:
The Guy — Antoine Winfield Jr.
Every year, we (draft people) circle a few players that we like more than others. This year, for me, that’s Winfield. He is everything you want in a football player. Smart, quick, instinctive, ball skills, fundamentally sound tackler, sticky in coverage — he is the quintessential Brian Flores defensive back.
Antoine Winfield Jr. soaking up all the praise. PJ Fleck says he plays safety with the physicality of a linebacker and covers like a corner. Dan Orlovsky jumps on and says he has the brains of a quarterback. Two of the three evident by this run fit. pic.twitter.com/Bqs6UPSImO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Flores was asked about some of his favorite corners when he was first hired. Coach raved about long-time Vikings and Bills great, Antoine Winfield Sr. Pops recreated a better version of himself with this do-it-all safety, who is just as great blitzing the edge as he is matchup a downfield shot for an interception.
The Reasonable Route — Ashtyn Davis
Flores is also a sucker for the good story, and few are better than Davis’. From walk-on to potential first-round pick, Ashtyn Davis is the ultimate temperature changer. His mindset and work ethic latch on to the rest of the locker room and lifts the expectation of everyone within earshot.
I love prospects that were former walk-on players. The game has a deeper meaning and their passion is incredible.
That’s what Ashtyn Davis brings to the table. Rangy, tough, and physical do it all type of safety.pic.twitter.com/cZyrbGiIjB
— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 19, 2019
With outrageous range, Davis provides the defense with a terrific final line of defense. He closes distances in a hurry — whether he’s erasing a passing lane or cutting down a ball carrier — and pairs that range with elite processing. He’s a hitter, but needs to clean up his tackling just a hair. Davis played everywhere in a variety of coverage responsibilities for the Bears defense.
The Sleeper — Julian Blackmon
A two-time All-Pac 12 cornerback, Blackmon switched positions in Kyle Whittingham’s defense without pause. As a result, the Ute defense added an all-star performer to the safety position. Lining up almost exclusively as a deep safety this season, Blackmon still found a way to demonstrate his versatility. He started blitzing more late in the season, and wound up with the first sacks (1.5), and forced fumbles (2) of his career.
Julian Blackmon (23) is heading to Mobile for the Senior Bowl. He was a two-time All Pac12 cornerback, but moved to safety this year. 205-pound ball hawk that typically plays off in coverage, but here he shows you his closing speed as a blitzer. pic.twitter.com/NRLuJiDpgm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
The range and ball skills are what made the position change possible — he nearly doubled his career total this season with four picks. To play safety at the next level, Blackmon will probably need to add some weight, and there were some growing pains with some nuances at the position (namely his angles), but his versatility will rank high on Miami’s board.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Safety Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Minnesota
|2. Xavier McKinney
|Alabama
|3. Ashtyn Davis
|Cal
|4. Grant Delpit
|LSU
|5. Shyheim Carter
|Alabama
|6. Julian Blackmon
|Utah
|7. Brandon Jones
|Texas
|8. J.R. Reed
|Georgia
|9. K’Von Wallace
|Clemson
|10. Kyle Dugger
|Lenoir-Rhyne
Every year I pencil in multiple safety acquisitions, yet never see them play out in the actual offseason. From my professed love for prospects like Derwin James, Budda Baker, Darnell Savage, Juan Thornhill and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, this year feels like the payoff.
There are two elite safeties currently on the free agent market. If both Simmons and Harris return to Denver and Minnesota respectively, then we first look to the college team down the road from Harris in Winfield. Or Alabama’s Xavier McKinney — either way, there are bountiful premiere options for the position both in free agency and the draft.
The next layer of the draft is just as promising. Ashtyn Davis might find himself in the first round before it’s all said and done, and Julian Blackmon checks all the boxes for this defense as a potential third-round, or even third-day pick.
Miami’s current safety situation is dire, so this seems like the year to finally remake the position. A decision on Reshad Jones has to come at some point, but his contract remains impossible to move. There’s a chance Miami pays him to sit on the bench this season — which wouldn’t be much of a departure from the norm, he’s missed 25 games the last four years.
A homerun in this area, this offseason, could set Miami up at the most important position in its defense for the foreseeable future.
2020 Safety Prediction:
1. Justin Simmons
2. Eric Rowe
3. Ashtyn Davis
4. Julian Blackmon
5. Walt Aikens
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Cornerback
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Edge/Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Cornerbacks
All things considered, the defensive backs of the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations more so than any other area of the roster. The receivers might have an objection to that claim, but on paper, the Miami secondary should’ve never achieved a defensive stop.
The Dolphins — because of the hard reset on the cap, and injuries — used 21 different defensive backs this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills used less than half that amount with 10 each. Even a horrendously bad defense like the Jaguars used just 12 defensive backs all year.
Every week, it seems, Miami were picking up cornerbacks and throwing them into the fire. Amidst the chaos, Brian Flores, Josh Boyer and company might’ve discovered some hidden gems. Nik Needham has the look of a potential long-term starting perimeter corner, Jomal Wiltz has the makeup for quality depth, and Tae Hayes had a strong finish to the season.
Sweeping changes are likely to occur in this position group — maybe as many as five new additions. Developing depth from this group and having capable players ready to step onto the field in a pinch could prove invaluable.
Let’s look at the players that made up the ever-changing cornerback position in 2019 in Miami.
The Incumbents
Xavien Howard (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 17 tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 117.9 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 56.5 (141 of 213)
Snaps: 322 (28.8%)
Everything that could go wrong this season did for Xavien Howard. The knee issues that have plagued him since his time at Baylor showed up again, forcing the Dolphins to shut the star corner down after the Monday night game in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Howard was involved in a domestic dispute with his fiancé hours after Miami’s victorious season finale in New England.
Let’s marvel at how great Xavien Howard is — this is some Revis stuff. Two-play sequence, Hollywood into the boundary with a + split, so we play off. No more, X takes him in the slot, mirrors, stays in phase, and makes a play on the football. Surprised he didn’t pick it. pic.twitter.com/A6qQ8kXS2E
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 10, 2019
At his healthy best, Howard is an elite, shutdown corner. He’s physical as all get out. He’ll press at the line as well as anyone, stay in phase up the stem, and then continues the aggression at the top of the route and at the catch point. He’s among the league’s best ball hawks with a better interception per game rate than any cornerback dating back to the end of the 2017 season. Ideally, he’s Flores’ version of Stephon Gilmore.
Bobby McCain (Slot, Perimeter, Free Safety)
Stats: 25 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 107.1 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 61.9 (108 of 175*safeties)
Snaps: 540 (48.3%)
McCain was exclusively at safety this past season. It’s entirely possible that’s where he stays, but he was always best as a slot cornerback, so we’ll move him for the time being. The safety experience only makes him a more valuable entity next year, and he excels in the areas that Brian Flores loves in a corner.
Please make Bobby McCain a 100% snap taker. pic.twitter.com/fAxhO2oNAN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 9, 2018
Tackling, ball-tracking, and ball skills are each traits McCain offers in spades, and he’s an unquestioned leader and captain of this defense. There’s an out in McCain’s contract after the 2020 season, so it’s imperative to find a distinct job he can regularly execute for him to be around beyond next year.
Nik Needham (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 54 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 PBU, 116.6 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 60.8 (106 of 213)
Snaps: 742 (66.4%)
After earning first-team work in training camp, and then getting absolutely victimized in the preseason opener, Dolphins fans couldn’t sell Needham stock fast enough. Serving as the microcosm of the entire Dolphins season, Needham responded to give Miami a quality perimeter corner from out of nowhere.
Nik Needham to the field in a 1v1. He takes the cheese for the takeoff route, but you see the feet and the hip fluidity in his game as he’s able to flip and recover. pic.twitter.com/qa8p3Xr5Ul
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Needham has two traits that will keep him in the league for a long time. First, his instincts. He regularly falls off his man and jumps into the passing lane because of his studious prep work.
Second, he has the goods in the footwork department. A smooth operator, Needham has tremendous recovery instincts due in large part to the minimal wasted movement from the most important aspect of the game — the feet.
Jomal Wiltz (Slot, Safety)
Stats: 53 tackles, 1 INT, 100.1 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 43.7 (196 of 213)
Snaps: 598 (53.5%)
This season was a learning experience for many of Miami’s young players, and Wiltz sits at the head of that table. Wiltz got beat a lot, but he continuously picked himself up off the mat and competed.
Sure do like the way Jomal Wiltz plays the game. pic.twitter.com/pIs9YkJkEP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Wiltz worked his way up from practice squad nobody to a prominent figure in the Miami secondary. He’s a sure tackler and has corner/safety versatility — those two traits make him a terrific candidate to serve as Miami’s dime back next season.
Tae Hayes (Slot, Perimeter)
Stats: 7 tackles, 2 PBU, 41.4 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 43.9 (195 of 213)
Snaps: 107 (9.6%)
A Late-December addition, Hayes was thrust into the lineup because of the dire situation at corner for Miami. All hays did was compete to the tune of a passer-rating-against nearing the number for a quarterback continuously spiking the ball into the ground (39.0).
Tae Hayes is competing. Nice structure from Miami to clamp on the underneath options, and for Hayes to run under the flag route — makes for a much smaller window. pic.twitter.com/eIKslPO945
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019
Hayes can play inside and out, and will let you know when he wins a rep. He plays with his hair on fire and loves the trash talk aspect of the game.
Ryan Lewis (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 24 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 81.9 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 38.8 (205 of 213)
Snaps: 293 (26.2%)
Lewis’ best game came in primetime against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he showed the mirror technique and pattern matching that will have him the good graces of this coaching staff. The question for Lewis — and many other Dolphins corners — are they talented enough to hold off high-priced imported parts? It’s not likely.
Ken Webster (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 19 tackles, 1 PBU, 97.4 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 51.7 (170 of 213)
Snaps: 226 (20.2%)
Like Lewis, Webster’s health wouldn’t allow him to finish the season. A 2019 draft pick of the Patriots, Webster was immediately claimed by Miami after his release. He’s big, long and aggressive, and he’ll need to hone those traits into translatable production to earn a job on the squad next year.
Cordrea Tankersley (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: N/A
PFF Grade: N/A
Snaps: 0 (IR)
Tankersley is a match-made-in-heaven for this scheme, but the ACL tear in October 2018 cast some serious doubt over his future. Tankersley was never able to get on the field in 2019, and with just one year left on his rookie deal, time is getting short for the 2017 third-round pick.
Futures Contracts: Rishard Causey
Unrestricted Free Agents: Aqib Talib
Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Nate Brooks, Linden Stephens
Free Agent Market:
The Guy — Byron Jones
To acquire Jones Miami would likely have to match the contract awarded to Xavien Howard this past summer. As unlikely as that seems, Jones is worth it. A premier outside corner, Jones has played essentially every position in the secondary since his first-round selection out of UCONN.
Shot 4 – Ridiculous play by #Cowboys DB Byron Jones vs AJ Green. Athleticism and ball skills on display here in the deep middle. pic.twitter.com/A0WOlbZXSo
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) October 28, 2016
His tackling is superb, his versatility allows the defense to disguise coverages and blitz concepts, and his ball production doesn’t match the skill set he has tracking the football in the air. Dallas is unlikely to bring Jones back, but Miami would be stretching the defensive back budget with an offer to the star corner.
The Reasonable Route — Logan Ryan
We talk all the time about smooth transitions for free agents changing teams. For Logan Ryan, he’d show up for the first day of work with a comprehensive understanding of the system and the program.
Impressive discipline/study out of Logan Ryan here. Wasn't buying Patrick Mahomes having his eyes to the flat. Triggered back to the MoF as soon as Mahomes drew the ball. pic.twitter.com/hlKsnDhPMk
— Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 14, 2019
The Titans would be foolish to let Ryan walk, but perhaps with contracts coming for Ryan Tannehill, Derek Henry, and Jack Conklin, the underrated corner can shake free. He’s aggressive, he’s an exceptional tackler, and he’s just as good in the slot as he is outside. If he signed up with the Dolphins he’d probably play the slot in nickel and dime packages, and stay on the field in base as one of two perimeter corners.
The Sleeper — Brian Poole
The lone keeper of the Jets cornerback group a year ago, something would have to go terribly wrong for the Jets to let Poole walk. Or perhaps he asks for too much money, and in that event, the Dolphins probably stay away. Poole is strictly a slot corner and he’s been steady in that role.
Other Notable Free Agent Cornerbacks:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Chris Harris Jr.
|Broncos
|Jimmy Smith
|Ravens
|Bradley Roby
|Texans
|Ronald Darby
|Eagles
|Darqueze Dennard
|Bengals
|Eli Apple
|Saints
|Daryl Worley
|Raiders
|Rashaan Melvin
|Lions
The Draft:
The Guy — Jeff Gladney
Only Okudah (CB1) has better feet than Gladney. The smooth transition and weight-transfer skill set allows him to pattern match, mirror, press, play off, and fire out of a back pedal with ease. He will need to learn to use his length better at the next level, he’s not great at rerouting.
#TCU CB Jeff Gladney. Good football player! pic.twitter.com/Fr7fzNocX9
— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 30, 2019
Although Gladney is best in coverage, he rarely misses a tackle. He has the long-speed to stay in phase on takeoff routes outside, and does well to clear his hips and change direction to keep up with the shiftiness that slot receivers present. The inside-outside versatility puts him atop Miami’s board in this exercise (sans Okudah since I believe he’s a top 5 pick).
The Reasonable Route — A.J. Terrell
Terrell had the task of a lifetime in the National Championship Game. Drawing Ja’Marr Chase is enough to make any corner look silly, but Terrell competed and had his share of wins in the matchup.
A little bit grabby from AJ Terrell, but that’s a nice inside hand jam! That’s the best receiver in college football this season he’s up against. pic.twitter.com/JSBYmvgXdz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 14, 2020
For such an aggressive, long, press-man corner, Terrell can flip the hips and transition well enough to win as a man-cover corner. He’s a smart player that can get a little bit grabby, which will draw more flags in the NFL, but he’s exactly the prototype Miami wants in its man-heavy defense.
The Sleeper — Damon Arnette
A copy-and-paste approach from Terrell’s write-up would suffice here for Arnette. Overlooked because of the presence of Okudah and Shaun Wade in that Buckeye defensive backfield, Arnette took considerable strides this season in Columbus.
Damon Arnette Pick Six 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yhcl3AQxIn
— Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) September 14, 2019
Arnette will challenge every route at the three critical points — off the line, at the top of the stem, and at the catch point. He’s a sound tackler, but isn’t real interested in fighting off blocks. He’s more athletic than most players with his play-style which should bump his draft stock come April.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Cornerback Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Jeff Okudah
|Ohio State
|2. Jeff Gladney
|TCU
|3. Kristian Fulton
|LSU
|4. A.J. Terrell
|Clemson
|5. Trevon Diggs
|Alabama
|6. Bryce Hall
|Virginia
|7. Jaylon Johnson
|Utah
|8. Damon Arnette
|Ohio State
|9. Cameron Dantzler
|Mississippi State
|10. C.J. Henderson
|Florida
This position will be interesting to follow as the Dolphins could take a variety of routes towards the solution. Signing Logan Ryan essentially fixes the position — if we are to assume that Howard is healthy and McCain returns to the slot — and the same could be true of drafting Okudah with the fifth pick, or one of the other top corners later in the first round.
Instead, I believe the Dolphins will rely on their greatest strength in the coaching staff, the ability to get production from the position with minimal investment. It’s expected that Needham takes another step next season, but Miami should still invest in competition for the former UTEP Miner.
Arnette, Terrell, Gladney, Diggs, and Johnson all make a lot of sense on day-two of the draft. Or the Dolphins could opt to go after a mid-tier free agent like Eli Apple or Rashaan Melvin.
And we’d be foolish to dismiss the possibility of Josh Boyer finding another gem from the 2020 undrafted free agent class. Or perhaps that surprise player is already in house. Above all, Miami will probably utilize more safeties, making the need to acquire multiple corners obsolete.
2020 Cornerback Rankings (Listed in Order of Snaps):
1. Xavien Howard
2. Bobby McCain
3. Damon Arnette
4. Nik Needham
5. Jomal Wiltz
6. Tae Hayes
7. Trajan Bandy
Tomorrow: Safeties
LATEST
- Kevin’s Senior Bowl Defensive Brain Dump January 19, 2020
- Senior Bowl 2020 Preview Through Miami Dolphins Lens – Offense January 19, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Safeties January 17, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Cornerback January 16, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Edge/Linebacker January 15, 2020
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Dolphins Hire New, Fresh-Faced OLB Coach
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Quarterback
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Offensive Line
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview — Running Back