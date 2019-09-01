Miami Dolphins
Kiko Alonso Traded To New Orleans Saints For LB Vince Biegel
A day after roster cuts around the league, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly continued the shuffle, with a trade moving veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.
Can confirm that Kiko Alonso has been traded to the Saints.
Alonso had been battling injury throughout training camp, which had seen the rise of a promising group of young linebackers.
The new defensive scheme under Brian Flores is expected to involve a rotation of different linebackers, led by Jerome Baker, which would have precluded Alonso from being a 3-down player.
Alonso reportedly requested a trade from the Dolphins earlier this week.
Instead of adding to the increasing number of 2020/2021 draft picks following the trade of Laremy Tunsil, Alonso’s trade is reportedly a player-for-player swap in exchange for LB Vince Biegel.
Saints are trading LB Vince Biegel to Dolphins for LB Kiko Alonso, per source. LB-for-LB deal.
Biegel (6-3, 246lb) was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL draft where he started the season on PUP, appeared in 9 games and was cut prior to the 2018 season. He was added to the Saints’ practice squad on September 3rd 2018 and activated later that month.
Over his 2 years in the NFL, Biegel has played in 23 games (0 starts) registering 14 tackles (10 solo) with 2 tackles for loss.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s 2020 Top Quarterbacks – Week 1
Every week, we’ll dive into the performances of the top four quarterback prospects in college football
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are: (Click each link for a 2018 Scouting Report)
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
We’ll go in chronological order, and since Love at the Utah State Aggies played on Friday night, we’ll start there.
Jordan Love at Wake Forest – Loss, 38-35
Stats: 33/48 (68.8%) 416 yards (8.67 YPA) 3 TDs, 3 INTS
All eyes were on Love in Friday night primetime, and it wasn’t his best showing. Despite showcasing all the physical traits that have scouts fawning over the potential of this high-ceiling quarterback, mistakes and poor post-snap recognition spoiled the opener for a Utah State team coming off of an 11-2 season.
Moves the safety to the boundary to clear the field side curl, and drills the ball right down the stem of the route. You combine the arm talent with his processing… you get something special. pic.twitter.com/POH2qPzT1C
On display, Love’s tremendous snap-release. He has what’s known as “easy gas”, in that it doesn’t take a lot of effort for Love to drive the football to all levels of the field. Going off script and throwing on the run are among Loves most desirable traits.
Not only can Love drive the football, but he knows how to change speeds with the best of them. He showcased both the touch pass and the fastball in this game. His ability to quickly get off of his spot and throw from different arm slots had the Utah State offense rolling early.
Loves struggles came in the post-snap processing of disguised coverage. He was fooled by post-snap rotation, most notably on his game-ending interception in scoring range.
Love’s feet, quick-twitch, and snap release are among his best traits, but he exhibits a tendency to not have a symbiotic marriage of the mind and the feet. His brain is often ahead of his footwork, which prevents him from re-setting, then his mechanics and the football go astray.
Love’s interceptions occurred in a variety of disparaging forms. He considerably underthrew a corner route, he stared down a target that invited the defensive back to jump the route, and the game-ender was sailed over his intended target.
The debut was a mixed bag. We saw the reasons many believe he can challenge Tagovailoa for the QB1 distinction, and we also saw some areas that need to be ironed out.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Duke – Win 42-3
Stats: 26/31 (83.9%) 336 yards (10.8 YPA), 4 TDs
Another day at the office for the likely number-one pick next April. Tagovailoa showcased all the traits that have scouts fawning over the possibility of altering the course of their franchise for the foreseeable future.
Tagovailoa’s ability to win from the pocket comes from a rare combination of high-level processing and accuracy. Those two traits, along with his light feet — which are hard-wired to his eyes (accelerated decision making) makes him one of the most revered prospects to come out in the last decade.
Tua is far from just a pocket passer, however. He was restricted to the pocket late in 2018 because of a knee injury, but a clean bill of health has the 21-year-old bouncing around again (check the video thread).
He’s a dual threat that can test every level of the field, erase free rushers, and always puts his offense in the most advantageous positions.
The way Tua gets through his progressions, paired with the accuracy, is what makes him so dangerous. He wants the back on the wheel, quickly realizes the linebacker carries it, so he comes back to the mesh inside and rips it. Jerry Jeudy also really damn good. pic.twitter.com/ci0PeRbYSU
His downfield accuracy wasn’t as on-point as it usually is, but it’s difficult to nitpick a four touchdown day when an average pass of over 10 yards.
Jake Fromm at Vanderbilt – Win 30-6
Stats: 15/23 (65.2%) 156 yards (6.8 YPA) 1 TD
Fromm’s evaluation is going to come with a lot of “yeah but’s” this season. Fromm drew comparisons to Peyton Manning for his leadership, understanding of the passing concepts and the coverage of the defense, and how to manipulate that coverage within his scheme.
That is precisely why Kirby Smart trusted Fromm over fellow five-stars in Justin Fields and Jacob Eason — he’s the ultimate field general to guide the loaded Bulldog offense.
Jake Fromm vs. Vanderbilt thread
Just as the play-by-play is comparing his cerebral aptitude to Peyton Manning’s, Fromm tosses this dime. pic.twitter.com/NEKzxxVQ1N
Fromm’s first drive featured one pass — and it was a touchdown. The mauling Georgia front, with a pair of positively gifted tailbacks, give Fromm more balance than anybody in the country.
Still, he was efficient, consistently had the offense in the right call, and struck the big ball when the opportunity presented itself.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn – Loss 27-21
Stats: 28/37 (75.7) 242 yards (6.5 YPA) 1 TD
With an entire offseason — uninterrupted by classes – to familiarize himself with the Ducks offensive scheme, I was hoping to see more from Herbert against a big, fast Auburn defense. I was hoping to see a little crisper, more in-rhythm throwing night, and belief in what he was seeing, but that just didn’t happen for Justin Herbert in the opener.
While the wow factor was certainly on display (moving outside of compromised pockets, throwing missiles on the move, and improvising to the tune of big touchdown pass), the simple stuff remains a challenge for Herbert.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn.
Improvised a touchdown, but did so on a dangerous throw. pic.twitter.com/L4s05plEuN
He still misses layups, he’s late (non-anticipatory) and he misses windows devised by the offensive scheme.
The last video in that thread shows Herbert chucking the final pass of the game out of the back of the end zone. Hail Mary’s have little hope of working, but the lack of situational awareness is off-putting — particularly for a senior quarterback.
This weekend didn’t move the needle in any particular direction for any of the foursome. The same strengths, and the same concerns, that we saw last season carried over into the 2019 opener. It’s quite clear where each of these quarterbacks needs to improve.
Love – Post-snap processing
Tagovailoa – Protecting himself from injury
Fromm – Mobility, arm-strength
Herbert – Processing and situational awareness
Now that his knee is back to full strength, Tagovailoa looks the part of a number-one overall draft pick again. The odds might not be overwhelming, but it’s difficult to imagine a scenario, right now, where Tagovailoa isn’t the Dolphins quarterback in 2020.
Week 2 Schedule
Love – Stony Brook, 7:30 EST
Tagovioloa – New Mexico State, 4 PM EST
Fromm – Murray State, 4 PM EST
Herbert – Nevada, 7:30 PM EST
News
Dolphins Trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills for a Draft Day Ransom
Miami parts with two starters, 2020 4th round and 6th round picks for 1st round pick in 2020, and an additional 1st and 2nd round pick in 2021, and two players
The blockbuster trade we anticipated for a week is now complete, although the terms are a surprise.
The Dolphins off-loaded sure fire perineal pro-bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil and Wide Receiver Kenny Stills.
Official terms of now completed trade:
Houston receives:
T Laremy Tunsil
WR Kenny Stills
2020 4th round pick
2021 6th round pick
Miami receives:
2020 1st round pick
2021 1st round pick
2021 2nd round pick
T Julien Davenport
CB Johnson Bademosi
Stills was owed $15 million over the next two seasons, while Tunsil was under club control for two more years after the fifth-year option factored in for the 2020 season.
Miami promised to step back and rebuild this team on New Year’s Eve of 2018, but this is a full teardown rebuild.
The Dolphins are the least talented team in the league and appear to be all in on securing the first pick next April. If the Dolphins do earn that top pick, they have the quarterback of their choice, and can then build around said QB with six additional picks in the top 100.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Official 53-Man Roster, Likely Not Done Yet
The 2019 season is just one week away, but the end came today for more than 30 Dolphins players. Miami got started early in the week, but finished cutting the roster from 91 players down to 53 before today’s 4:00 deadline.
After a pair of trades for offensive linemen yesterday, the Dolphins present roster is as follows.
*UPDATE – Miami agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans.
Miami Receives:
2020 1st Round Pick
2021 1st Round Pick
2021 2nd Round Pick
OT Julien Davenport
S Johnson Bademosi
Houston Receives:
LT Laremy Tunsil
WR Kenny Stills
2020 4th Round Draft Pick
2020 6th round pick
Miami now has the following draft haul for 2020:
(2) 1st Round
(2) 2nd Round
(2) 3rd Round
(1) 4th Round
(1) 5th Round
(2) 6th Round
(1) 7th Round
2020 Draft Picks:
(2) 1st Round
(2) 2nd Round
(1) 3rd Round
(1) 4th Round
(1) 5th Round
(1) 6th Round
(1) 7th Round
Total two year picks: 20 (11 in the top 100)
|Pos.
|Players
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (6)
|Drake, Ballage, Walton, Laird, Gaskin, Cox (FB)
|WR (5)
|Wilson, Grant, Parker, Williams, Hurns
|TE (4)
|O’Leary, Gesicki, Smythe, Myarick
|OL (10)
|Davenport, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis, Reed, Boehm, Isidora, Prince, Sterup
|iDL (4)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Washington
|Edge (3)
|Harris, Orchard, Ledbetter
|LB (6)
|Baker, Eguavoen, McMillan, Van Ginkel, Hanks, Alonso
|CB (5)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Bademosi
|S (5)
|Jones, McCain, Hartage, Lammons, Aikens
|Spec (3)
|Sanders, Haack, Denney
|PUP (2)
|Nkemdiche (iDL), Tankersley (CB)
The construction of this roster makes me believe Miami is not done making moves. Six running backs, four tight ends and ten offensive lineman makes for three crowded rooms, while the defensive line and defensive back positions are light.
Myles Gaskin, Isaiah Prince, and Chris Myarick could be practice squad options if Miami are to explore the available market.
Kiko Alonso reportedly cleared out his locker room — the disgruntled linebacker has asked for a trade.
The Dolphins announced that Robert Nkemdiche and Cordrea Tankersley will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. Both will be eligible to become active after week six.
The Dolphins roster has 26 players under the age of 24. Miami kept seven undrafted free agents. Shaq Calhoun, Preston Williams, Patrick Laird, Jonathan Ledbetter, Chris Lammons, Chris Myarick and Montre Hartage, join the six drafted rookies on the opening day roster — 13 in total.
