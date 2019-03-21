Left Guard, Right Tackle, and Jesse Davis

This portion of the football calendar is typically reserved for unveiling splash-signings in South Beach. But, as the Dolphins undergo an organizational remake, Stephen Ross appears on-track to restore the franchise’s clout to its perceived prestige of the late-90’s.

Coming as quite a surprise, Miami balked on cutting veteran Edge Rusher Robert Quinn prior to his $1.1 million roster bonus triggering last Wednesday. Now, a week after the fact, we have justification for the decision.

Robert Quinn was spotted today on his way to visit the #Cowboys, who are in trade talks with the #Dolphins for the veteran DE, sources say. Quinn would need to agree to any deal. So, this is another step in the process, with a Dallas team that obviously needs pass rush. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2019

Quinn spent his Tuesday in courtship from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas coaching staff. Miami acquired the former all-pro’s services only 13 months ago, for a fourth-round draft choice, and now the Dolphins hope to pedal something similar in return.

With the frenzy that was free agency coming to a calm, the next phase in Miami’s underwhelming, yet very necessary, offseason figures to ruffle the trade market. With $27.7 million in cap space, and no intentions to spend that money for the 2019 product, The Dolphins can essentially buy future draft capital (much in the way it did with Ryan Tannehill).

We’ll start with the confirmed available commodity, Robert Quinn, but who else might be on the outs?

The Player: Robert Quinn

The Reason: Quinn’s 2018 production did not match the 2019 salary-owed ($11.8 million). Entering his age-29 season, the likelihood that Quinn is a productive play the next time Miami are competitive is nil.

Potential Suitors: Dallas and New Orleans are the confirmed suitors, which makes perfect sense. Dallas recently lost Randy Gregory and David Irving to suspensions with the latter announcing a quasi-retirement in a bizarre Instagram Live video.

New Orleans are gearing up for one last Super Bowl push during the Drew Brees era. There’s no such thing as too many pass rushers and the Dolphins-Saints trade relationship has a solid history (Stills and Ellerbe recently).

Return Compensation Prediction: 2020 4th Round Pick – Dallas might view Quinn as more than a one-year solution opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. That’s a premium worth divvying up for.

How Miami Can Help Facilitate: At $11 million annually, the Dolphins need to buy that number down to better correlate with Quinn’s production. Terrell Suggs registered seven sacks last season and signed for $7 million with the Arizona Cardinals. Quinn had 6.5 sacks in 2018 so the Dolphins should offer to foot the bill on $4 million portion of Quinn’s new deal – provided no new contract is agreed upon.

The Player: Reshad Jones

The Reason: A future member of Miami’s Ring of Honor, Jones has been trending down in recent years. Playing through a shoulder injury in 2017 Jones didn’t miss any games, but he has missed 12 contests in the last three years because of chronic shoulder issues.

Jones’ coverage skills are wanting, his pursuit angles have deteriorated and, on top of all that, he quit on his team in 2018 during the Jets game. Lastly, his contract is beyond ridiculous. Jones is owed roughly $35 million over the next three years.

Potential Landing Spot(s): Only teams in a championship window, with cash to spend, make sense here. Indianapolis fits that bill. With $77 million in cap space, wins in 10 of their last 12, and a no true compliment to Malik Hooker, the Colts check all the boxes.

Return Compensation Prediction: 2019 6th Round Pick – Unloading Jones is more about absolving the future cash considerations beyond 2019. There’s a pre-existing relationship with these two clubs as Miami dealt Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs in 2018.

How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Taking a low draft pick for a safety that can still play stings, but Miami would have to cooperate in order to clear future money owed. Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins reset the safety market and Chris Ballard has proven frugal in Indianapolis this offseason. Bringing Jones’ salary down into the seven-figure-range might make this possible.

The Player: Kenny Stills

The Reason: If return value is considerable the Dolphins might have to listen. The team doesn’t actively want to move Stills, but if Miami can clear his salary and redistribute it towards Jakeem Grant and next year’s receiver market, that might be the best option.

Potential Landing Spot(s): Kansas City’s biggest play-maker is in some trouble. One offside penalty from the Super Bowl, the Chiefs need to aggressively pursue Tyreek Hill’s potential replacement. Stills isn’t the same type of player as Hill, but he can certainly take the top off of the defense to free up Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s screen game.

Return Compensation Prediction: 2020 3rd Round Pick – The receiver trade market has been buyer-friendly so far, but the options for Kansas City are limited. Miami might have the power in this deal and could hold out until Hill’s situation gets resolved.

How Miami Can Help Facilitate: This is one Miami might not have to pay for. In a league where Devin Funchess is worth $10 million per year, Stills’ $8 million ($7 million in 2020) deal is a bargain buy.

The Player: Akeem Spence

The Reason: Spence was acquired to one-gap in former Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek’s aggressive, penetrating system – the former Lion and Buccaneer is utterly miscast in the new defense.

Potential Landing Spot(s): Kocurek is in San Francisco now and 49ers General Manager John Lynch recently said that Kocurek has changed the organization’s entire view on defensive linemen. Spence can collapse the pocket as a sub-package interior rusher by the bay.

Return Compensation Prediction: 2019 7th Round Pick – the same price Miami paid, Spence’s contract alleviation is the key here.

How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Taking the throwaway seventh-rounder. This deal is entirely about unloading wasted cash commitments ($3.25 million in in 2019).

The Player: Kiko Alonso

The Reason: The list of reasons not to make this move is far shorter. There are no jobs in this defense that fits Alonso’s limited strengths and Miami have been over-paying the Linebacker since the moment the ink dried on his new deal.

Potential Landing Spot(s): The Los Angeles Rams haven’t yet replaced Alex Ogletree so Alonso goes off to a contender.

Return Compensation: 2019 7th Round Draft Pick – In another future cap-clearing move, Miami takes breadcrumbs in return for Alonso.

How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Miami will have to pay for this one. Alonso is due roughly $6 million each of the next two years and with the Rams very tight up against the cap; the Dolphins will foot nearly this entire bill.

The Player: T.J. McDonald

The Reason: As the Dolphins look to reshape the secondary under Brian Flores, McDonald doesn’t figure into Miami’s long-term plans.

Potential Landing Spot(s): The same idea applies here as the aforementioned Reshad Jones proposal. For that purpose we’re slotting Indianapolis in, yet again, to compliment Malik Hooker.

Return Compensation: 2019 7th Round Pick – With McDonald’s modest cap hit the next three years on his remaining deal, Miami parts with the future cash considerations and washes its hands of another bad Mike Tannenbaum deal.

How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Accepting peanuts for a worthwhile player is as far as the Phins need to go in this one. If Jones is moved, McDonald is most likely back in Miami in 2019.

It’s wishful thinking to assume Miami can move all of these players. Then again, depending on how much more dead cap Stephen Ross is willing to eat, maybe it’s not. Each of these players do have value in the league, to varying degrees, so it’ll be up to Miami to sweeten the contracts in order to raise the veteran’s attractiveness on the open-market.

The Dolphins are undertaking the Money Ball approach. Developed in baseball, and adopted into the NFL via the Cleveland, Miami might not be as fully-immersed as former Browns EVP Sashi Brown was when he embarked on this very endeavor in 2016, but the concept is linear.

Now fifth on the Vegas’ Super Bowl-odds-future-lines-list (behind only 2018’s Championship Game representatives), the Browns didn’t conceal their commitment to interim futility during the 2017 offseason. Buying Brock Osweiler’s bloated contract for the Texans, in exchange for a second-round pick, served as a declaration of their intentions.

If Miami are intent to follow the same path, Chris Grier and company might consider buying Alex Smith off Dan Snyder’s hands in Washington. For years, Washington and Miami celebrated offseason championships that yielded zero on-field results. What better way to illustrate the newly charted course than pulling one over on a team once considered Miami’s equal?

While a talent departure, starting with Quinn, will negatively impact Miami’s 2019 on-field product, the returns coming back gives the franchise hope for the future.

And after two-decades of unfulfilled promise, that should provide the freshest breath of air any Phins fan has inhaled since the Clinton administration.

@WingfieldNFL