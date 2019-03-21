Miami Dolphins
Left Guard, Right Tackle, and Jesse Davis
Monday’s acquisition of Chris Reed gives new Dolphins Offensive Line Coach two former protégés in Miami. Reed, who spent 2017 under Pat Flaherty, hopes to earn a job next to Center Daniel Kilgore – a 2016 understudy of Flaherty in San Francisco.
The ripple effect of Miami’s presumed intentions on the interior offensive line, along with Ja’Wuan James’ departure, leaves two clear voids on the front-five. With the draft still to come, and a thinning free agent crop, third-year Dolphin Jesse Davis is a safe bet to man one of the two vacancies. But which spot, right tackle or left guard, is more suitable to Davis’ skillset?
At 6’6’’ and 325 pounds, Davis has the build of a tackle. He played on the outside in college after transitioning from defensive tackle to the offensive side. Strictly a right guard in 2018, Davis’ 2017 snaps were divided across the line. Finally settling in at right guard week 12 of 2017, the former Idaho Vandal split his time between Miami’s two present holes on the offensive line.
Jesse Davis Career Snaps By Position (According to Pro Football Focus)
|Left Tackle
|33
|Left Guard
|177
|Right Guard
|1,327 (all most recent)
|Right Tackle
|120
Despite his 18-game starts streak at right guard, Davis’ 2018 tape suggests that might not be his permanent home. It’s rather apparent, when watching Reed’s film, that the Dolphins view him at right guard leaving Davis to compete for the two positions not occupied by Reed, Kilgore and Laremy Tunsil.
Davis was the NFL’s 77th overall ranked guard, according to PFF, in 2018. The accredited website thought very little of his work in the run-game slotting him at 96th in that department. His pass protection grade (54th among guards) gives a hint of where his strengths lie.
And we start there, with Davis’ work as a right tackle.
Audio on pic.twitter.com/Xla3jpYU3L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Athleticism to pull as the front side tackle pic.twitter.com/ijbzymfzBx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Contact balance on display as he takes a crossover step while engaged. pic.twitter.com/NXzcGoAGIc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Favorite Jesse Davis rep ever pic.twitter.com/teIJt93E0d
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Quickly back into his set after the initial surge resets the rep pic.twitter.com/eHzGoT9ld7
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Now, at tackle, the looper is a little easier to spot and Davis wipes him out. pic.twitter.com/cCE5W107Mo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis’ three-cone time (7.41, evidence of his time on the defensive line) suggests that he can move well enough to work as a left guard. That athleticism, however, doesn’t show up on tape as much as his strength.
Davis’ blend of size and athleticism allows him to climb to the second level and force linebackers to disengage en route to the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/6gVt9Z74a0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
At left guard, Davis has a tendency to overset and get himself into some hot water right off the snap. pic.twitter.com/cAwUuTv1Y8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
It might look awkward, but Davis has good ankle flexion and power that allows him to drop the anchor. pic.twitter.com/oE5DyoezjC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis can reach the 1-tech from backside guard on outside zone pic.twitter.com/qZoxcrfeQb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Stunts are a major problem for Davis pic.twitter.com/NwVxuUMmqY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Pulls from the backside and gets to the POA in time to turn and seal off the hole. pic.twitter.com/HMwW2x4o87
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Late to recognize the slant from the edge rusher and doesn’t get to Tunsil’s inside post quick enough to help. pic.twitter.com/RRzjgOl7MH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Bends at the waist on this rep and gets too far out in front of his skis. pic.twitter.com/rteaPICQ6b
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis allowed the 5th most sacks among guards and the 19th most total pressures. Two factors went against Davis in this regard: 1.) Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler did very little to mitigate pressure and, 2.) Adam Gase often left him alone against some elite pass rushers (Geno Atkins in Cincinnati, for example).
Durability, a nasty-streak, and a likable personality in the locker-room, Davis will get every shot to earn one of the five jobs on the Dolphins offensive line. With the position undergoing a transitional period, Miami could use some good fortune by-way of Davis finding his permanent home.
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: Which 2019/2020 QB will the Miami Dolphins draft?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably aware of the fact that the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuilding project.
Chris Grier, Brian Flores and Co. have gutted the roster of the high-priced veterans and are instead trading them for draft picks or letting them go in favor of cap flexibility.
However, the Dolphins will have to pull the trigger on drafting their franchise quarterback at some point. When will they do it? Who will it be?
We here at Locked on Dolphins did our best to predict whose wagon this regime will hitch their wagon to. We can say one thing for sure, however: it won’t be Ryan Tannehill.
Andrew Mitchell
QB Prediction: Dwayne Haskins
So much talk and rumor of the Dolphins “tanking.” Some are even coining the phrase “Tank for Tua.” Well ladies and gents, I’m here to tell you not one of us has a clue. Not even the beat writers who are plugged in.
Nobody saw the Dolphins going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their bridge QB and nobody has an inkling as to which top QB prospect the new front office covets. A lot of clues point to the Dolphins being interested in Kyler Murray. A majority of rumors say they’ll stand pat this season on the QB front and grab their guy next season.
Well, I’m going with what seems the least obvious. The Giants don’t want Haskins, the Cardinals are going Murray…guess who slides? Dwayne Haskins. Oh, and what team has added like five picks to their arsenal in the last week or so? Your Miami Dolphins.
Tomorrow isn’t promised and neither is a shot at the top two or three prospects next year. Heck, those prospects’ draft status isn’t even promised for 2020. Haskins will fall just enough that Miami could swap 1st round picks and maybe 1 or 2 mid-round picks if they have to. But we have the 13th pick. Brian Flores is our 13th head coach in team history. Our greatest player, at the most important position, wore number 13. The stars are aligning just as they did when Laremy Tunsil fell to 13. Then…viola! Miami has their new future signal caller, and his name is Dwayne Haskins.
Travis Wingfield
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Though the Dolphins have professed their love for physical traits (mobility and accuracy) the number-one requirement to play quarterback in Chad O’Shea’s scheme is mental processing. After missing out on Tua Tagovailoa by winning four, maybe five games in 2019, the Dolphins will have to move up to the second pick to select the Georgia product, Jake Fromm. Fromm, already big-stage experienced, is far-and-away the best of next year’s class when it comes to mental aptitude.
Jaymin Stamper
QB Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa
The more I think about it, the more Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 makes sense. I know that’s the safest bet, but it is also their best option. Barring a Kyler Murray draft night free fall I don’t see the team taking a quarterback early in 2019, opening the door even more for Tua in 2020. Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, behind only winner Kyler Murray. Ryan Fitzpatrick will bridge the way in Miami next season while we wait and hopefully the Dolphins are in a position to draft the highly touted lefty from Alabama. The #TankforTua hype is real, and I’m all aboard.
Gabe Hauari
QB Prediction: Jordan Love
Okay, I know this came out of left field, but please hear me out.
I realize Tua, Jake Fromm, Dwayne Haskins and even Justin Herbert are all more popular answers and seem likely to be the choice for the Dolphins. However, every year a quarterback emerges from seemingly out of nowhere to endear himself to NFL scouts and the national media alike.
Jordan Love will be that quarterback in the 2020 draft. Not many people have heard of him yet, but how many of you even knew who Dwayne Haskins was at this point last year?
Jordan Love is 6’4, 225 pounds and completed 64% of his passes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. With another year of experience under his belt, you figure those numbers could improve. Another year in school means more tape for scouts to either fall in love with or pick apart.
He is going to make a strong case to be a top 3 pick next year, and the Dolphins will be right there to scoop him up when he does.
Oliver Candido
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Come 2020 Jake Fromm will be the man under center for the Miami Dolphins. I expect Miami to win somewhere between 4-6 games which will have them select in the top 10 but not low enough to select Tua Tagovailoa, they’ll be in a good enough position to trade up and select Fromm without giving up too much. Fromm displays key attributes that this staff will find attractive such as; his ability to play on the big stage and protect the ball. So, not Tank for Tua but maybe Bomb for Fromm?
Jason Hrina
QB Prediction: Justin Herbert
While Miami is doing their due diligence and hyping up the fact that they might take a quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2019 draft, truth is, everything is being geared towards 2020. All the compensatory picks they’re trying to grab, trading Ryan Tannehill and a 7th-round pick this year for a 4th-round pick in 2020, dangling Robert Quinn for a 2020 4th-round pick…it’s all done with one purpose in mind, and that’s to acquire whatever ammunition necessary to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top of the 2020 draft.
So after scheming this intelligent plan to reset the franchise, they decided to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick and ruin it all. After winning 6 games in 2019, Miami will be outside of the top-5 and in prime position to miss out on Tua or Jake Fromm.
Though Justin Herbert is still a good quarterback, he’s a touch below the other two prospects; two players that Miami would love to draft, but fail to due to their own unraveling. Expect the top two teams in the draft next year to covet their draft picks more than the bounty they could receive for them. It won’t matter how many 4th-round picks the Dolphins offer if the seller doesn’t want to sell.
When do you guys see the Dolphins taking a chance on a quarterback? Who do you think it will be? Let us know on Twitter!
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins 2020 compensatory pick projections and implications
Miami Dolphins are projected to get a couple of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins haven’t been privy to compensatory picks during the last couple of off-seasons, but the new rebuilding process has already set plans into motion to optimize the compensatory formula in the Dolphins favor for 2020.
What’s the current state of affairs for the compensatory plans in 2020 and is there potential to gather more during the upcoming calmer stages of free agency?
A parting gift from Ju’Wuan James
The biggest compensatory-related mover is Ju’Wuan James and his right-tackle mega-deal with the Denver Broncos. The contract is worth $51 million over four years with $32 million guaranteed and $27 million fully guaranteed.
When broken down annually, this contract averages $12.75 million per year (APY) and this number is enough to project the Dolphins a third-round compensatory pick next year based on Over the Cap’s own formula.
That will likely become reality when the 2020 compensatory picks are rewarded next February since the Miami Dolphins are, so far, not showing any intention of making splash signings that would potentially cancel out the James contract. That’s part of this regime’s strategy, too.
There are other, more highly-paid contracts, so James will offer one of the last third-round comps awarded. It’ll be around picks 104 or 105 since this year’s off-season featured unprecedented big-time contracts and will likely be the second or third to last pick of the third round. That’s not a complaint but just an observation based on the other deals.
Easy to learn, hard to master
It’s worth noting that the official compensation formula has yet to be perfectly replicated, but Over the Cap has a great track record of predicting the team comp picks in rounds 3-6. Once you get into seventh-round comp predictions and lower-priority, 53rd-man signings in Waves 2 and 3 of free agency, then it becomes somewhat of a crapshoot.
Miami Dolphins comings and goings
Former Dolphins players that have signed lower-end contracts include Frank Gore with the Bills and Brandon Bolden with the Patriots. The APY for those two contracts is $1.75 million and $1.85 million, respectively. According to the Over the Cap, Miami’s signing of Eric Rowe with his 2019 APY of $3.5 million canceled out Gore’s deal and Ryan Fitzpatrick canceled out Bolden’s with a $5.5 million APY.
This isn’t a huge issue because the Bolden and Gore deals were longshots to get seventh-round compensatory awards, anyway.
Offensive lineman Chris Reed was also signed recently but the details of his deal aren’t available yet and would likely not be a factor in canceling out other pending FA contracts.
Fan favorite Cam Wake is the only other leaving free agent that has signed a deal that warrants compensatory consideration. Wake’s contract with the Titans is for three years and worth $15.75 million over that span. The APY is $7.67 million and projects as a fifth-round compensatory pick based on the other contracts around the league.
The FitzMagic Conundrum
A potential problem with the newest Miami Dolphin starting quarterback and recently-signed veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, could pose a threat to that projected fifth-round comp pick, though. Fitzpatrick’s deal, which is basally worth $11 million over the two-year contract, is highly incentivized.
While the details of those incentives haven’t been disclosed yet, they likely feature run-of-the-mill training participation and winning rewards. If Fitzpatrick plays well and increases the value of his contract by earning bonuses, then that could equalize the Cam Wake exit instead of Brandon Bolden’s, which would cost the Dolphins the fifth and probably leave them with a seventh instead.
A hope for more comps
That Dolphins have already seen the best-case scenario for compensatory picks for 2020 in Ju’Wuan James and Cam Wake, but they still have a couple of names that could help create a disparity in the pit of smaller contracts and seventh-round predictions, and those guys are William Hayes and Stephone Anthony.
If a team decides that Hayes is healthy enough to be a defensive factor, then maybe he gets a prove-it deal that could force the NFL compensatory formula to eke out a seventh. Anthony is an enigma but has the luxury of being a former first-rounder, so maybe some other team will make a move on him. Either of these two players helping the Dolphins getting a comp pick is infinitesimally low, though.
For now, the schedule foretells a third and fifth, so that’ll likely be the case next year and maybe we’ll all get lucky and snag an extra seventh, fingers crossed.
All supporting stats and contractual information courtesy of Over the Cap.
Miami Dolphins
Potential Veteran Trades On the Horizon in Miami
This portion of the football calendar is typically reserved for unveiling splash-signings in South Beach. But, as the Dolphins undergo an organizational remake, Stephen Ross appears on-track to restore the franchise’s clout to its perceived prestige of the late-90’s.
Coming as quite a surprise, Miami balked on cutting veteran Edge Rusher Robert Quinn prior to his $1.1 million roster bonus triggering last Wednesday. Now, a week after the fact, we have justification for the decision.
Robert Quinn was spotted today on his way to visit the #Cowboys, who are in trade talks with the #Dolphins for the veteran DE, sources say. Quinn would need to agree to any deal. So, this is another step in the process, with a Dallas team that obviously needs pass rush.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2019
Quinn spent his Tuesday in courtship from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas coaching staff. Miami acquired the former all-pro’s services only 13 months ago, for a fourth-round draft choice, and now the Dolphins hope to pedal something similar in return.
With the frenzy that was free agency coming to a calm, the next phase in Miami’s underwhelming, yet very necessary, offseason figures to ruffle the trade market. With $27.7 million in cap space, and no intentions to spend that money for the 2019 product, The Dolphins can essentially buy future draft capital (much in the way it did with Ryan Tannehill).
We’ll start with the confirmed available commodity, Robert Quinn, but who else might be on the outs?
The Player: Robert Quinn
The Reason: Quinn’s 2018 production did not match the 2019 salary-owed ($11.8 million). Entering his age-29 season, the likelihood that Quinn is a productive play the next time Miami are competitive is nil.
Potential Suitors: Dallas and New Orleans are the confirmed suitors, which makes perfect sense. Dallas recently lost Randy Gregory and David Irving to suspensions with the latter announcing a quasi-retirement in a bizarre Instagram Live video.
New Orleans are gearing up for one last Super Bowl push during the Drew Brees era. There’s no such thing as too many pass rushers and the Dolphins-Saints trade relationship has a solid history (Stills and Ellerbe recently).
Return Compensation Prediction: 2020 4th Round Pick – Dallas might view Quinn as more than a one-year solution opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. That’s a premium worth divvying up for.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: At $11 million annually, the Dolphins need to buy that number down to better correlate with Quinn’s production. Terrell Suggs registered seven sacks last season and signed for $7 million with the Arizona Cardinals. Quinn had 6.5 sacks in 2018 so the Dolphins should offer to foot the bill on $4 million portion of Quinn’s new deal – provided no new contract is agreed upon.
The Player: Reshad Jones
The Reason: A future member of Miami’s Ring of Honor, Jones has been trending down in recent years. Playing through a shoulder injury in 2017 Jones didn’t miss any games, but he has missed 12 contests in the last three years because of chronic shoulder issues.
Jones’ coverage skills are wanting, his pursuit angles have deteriorated and, on top of all that, he quit on his team in 2018 during the Jets game. Lastly, his contract is beyond ridiculous. Jones is owed roughly $35 million over the next three years.
Potential Landing Spot(s): Only teams in a championship window, with cash to spend, make sense here. Indianapolis fits that bill. With $77 million in cap space, wins in 10 of their last 12, and a no true compliment to Malik Hooker, the Colts check all the boxes.
Return Compensation Prediction: 2019 6th Round Pick – Unloading Jones is more about absolving the future cash considerations beyond 2019. There’s a pre-existing relationship with these two clubs as Miami dealt Jordan Lucas to the Chiefs in 2018.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Taking a low draft pick for a safety that can still play stings, but Miami would have to cooperate in order to clear future money owed. Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins reset the safety market and Chris Ballard has proven frugal in Indianapolis this offseason. Bringing Jones’ salary down into the seven-figure-range might make this possible.
The Player: Kenny Stills
The Reason: If return value is considerable the Dolphins might have to listen. The team doesn’t actively want to move Stills, but if Miami can clear his salary and redistribute it towards Jakeem Grant and next year’s receiver market, that might be the best option.
Potential Landing Spot(s): Kansas City’s biggest play-maker is in some trouble. One offside penalty from the Super Bowl, the Chiefs need to aggressively pursue Tyreek Hill’s potential replacement. Stills isn’t the same type of player as Hill, but he can certainly take the top off of the defense to free up Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s screen game.
Return Compensation Prediction: 2020 3rd Round Pick – The receiver trade market has been buyer-friendly so far, but the options for Kansas City are limited. Miami might have the power in this deal and could hold out until Hill’s situation gets resolved.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: This is one Miami might not have to pay for. In a league where Devin Funchess is worth $10 million per year, Stills’ $8 million ($7 million in 2020) deal is a bargain buy.
The Player: Akeem Spence
The Reason: Spence was acquired to one-gap in former Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek’s aggressive, penetrating system – the former Lion and Buccaneer is utterly miscast in the new defense.
Potential Landing Spot(s): Kocurek is in San Francisco now and 49ers General Manager John Lynch recently said that Kocurek has changed the organization’s entire view on defensive linemen. Spence can collapse the pocket as a sub-package interior rusher by the bay.
Return Compensation Prediction: 2019 7th Round Pick – the same price Miami paid, Spence’s contract alleviation is the key here.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Taking the throwaway seventh-rounder. This deal is entirely about unloading wasted cash commitments ($3.25 million in in 2019).
The Player: Kiko Alonso
The Reason: The list of reasons not to make this move is far shorter. There are no jobs in this defense that fits Alonso’s limited strengths and Miami have been over-paying the Linebacker since the moment the ink dried on his new deal.
Potential Landing Spot(s): The Los Angeles Rams haven’t yet replaced Alex Ogletree so Alonso goes off to a contender.
Return Compensation: 2019 7th Round Draft Pick – In another future cap-clearing move, Miami takes breadcrumbs in return for Alonso.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Miami will have to pay for this one. Alonso is due roughly $6 million each of the next two years and with the Rams very tight up against the cap; the Dolphins will foot nearly this entire bill.
The Player: T.J. McDonald
The Reason: As the Dolphins look to reshape the secondary under Brian Flores, McDonald doesn’t figure into Miami’s long-term plans.
Potential Landing Spot(s): The same idea applies here as the aforementioned Reshad Jones proposal. For that purpose we’re slotting Indianapolis in, yet again, to compliment Malik Hooker.
Return Compensation: 2019 7th Round Pick – With McDonald’s modest cap hit the next three years on his remaining deal, Miami parts with the future cash considerations and washes its hands of another bad Mike Tannenbaum deal.
How Miami Can Help Facilitate: Accepting peanuts for a worthwhile player is as far as the Phins need to go in this one. If Jones is moved, McDonald is most likely back in Miami in 2019.
It’s wishful thinking to assume Miami can move all of these players. Then again, depending on how much more dead cap Stephen Ross is willing to eat, maybe it’s not. Each of these players do have value in the league, to varying degrees, so it’ll be up to Miami to sweeten the contracts in order to raise the veteran’s attractiveness on the open-market.
The Dolphins are undertaking the Money Ball approach. Developed in baseball, and adopted into the NFL via the Cleveland, Miami might not be as fully-immersed as former Browns EVP Sashi Brown was when he embarked on this very endeavor in 2016, but the concept is linear.
Now fifth on the Vegas’ Super Bowl-odds-future-lines-list (behind only 2018’s Championship Game representatives), the Browns didn’t conceal their commitment to interim futility during the 2017 offseason. Buying Brock Osweiler’s bloated contract for the Texans, in exchange for a second-round pick, served as a declaration of their intentions.
If Miami are intent to follow the same path, Chris Grier and company might consider buying Alex Smith off Dan Snyder’s hands in Washington. For years, Washington and Miami celebrated offseason championships that yielded zero on-field results. What better way to illustrate the newly charted course than pulling one over on a team once considered Miami’s equal?
While a talent departure, starting with Quinn, will negatively impact Miami’s 2019 on-field product, the returns coming back gives the franchise hope for the future.
And after two-decades of unfulfilled promise, that should provide the freshest breath of air any Phins fan has inhaled since the Clinton administration.
