Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill Signs with the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continue to add valuable depth pieces (with the ability to blossom) to their roster.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to a 1-year deal. Financial details are currently unknown.

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Grugier-Hill was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th-round of the 2016 NFL draft. He served primarily as a special teams player the first three years of his career, with a moderate amount of snaps on defense as well.

Snap Count over the past two seasons:

2018 – Defense: 328 // ST: 343

2019 – Defense: 300 // ST: 126

He began to show improvement throughout his 4th season, proving he isn’t strictly a special teams player.

Grugier-Hill signs with the Dolphins after ending the 2019 on injured-reserve with a back injury. The three-year captain on the Eagles brings even more leadership to the locker room, though there is no guarantee that Grugier-Hill will make the team in 2020 – with his recovery playing a huge part in the decision.

Look at Kamu Grugier-Hill.. two blocks, sheds them both and makes a tackle for loss on 4th & goal. This is textbook. Also – Mychal Kendrick’s could never. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UQj3ddYORS — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) September 8, 2018

This signing likely has little effect on the Dolphins’ linebacker situation, as the team recently signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy and tendered Vince Biegel.