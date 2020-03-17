Connect with us

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill Signs with the Miami Dolphins

Jason Hrina

Published

1 hour ago

on

Image Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins continue to add valuable depth pieces (with the ability to blossom) to their roster.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to a 1-year deal. Financial details are currently unknown.

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Grugier-Hill was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th-round of the 2016 NFL draft. He served primarily as a special teams player the first three years of his career, with a moderate amount of snaps on defense as well.

Snap Count over the past two seasons:

  • 2018 – Defense: 328 // ST: 343
  • 2019 – Defense: 300 // ST: 126

He began to show improvement throughout his 4th season, proving he isn’t strictly a special teams player.

Grugier-Hill signs with the Dolphins after ending the 2019 on injured-reserve with a back injury. The three-year captain on the Eagles brings even more leadership to the locker room, though there is no guarantee that Grugier-Hill will make the team in 2020 – with his recovery playing a huge part in the decision.

This signing likely has little effect on the Dolphins’ linebacker situation, as the team recently signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy and tendered Vince Biegel.

Jason Hrina

Growing up a passionate Dolphins fan in Jets territory, Jason learned from an early age that life as a Dolphins fan wasn’t going to be easy. Previously the Sports Editor for his university newspaper, Jason has experience writing columns, creating game recaps and conducting interviews with Hall of Fame athletes (Harry Carson and Yogi Berra are two of his proudest interviews). When he’s not dissecting the latest sports news, you can find him perplexed over the Dolphins offensive line woes or involuntarily introducing music to his neighbors.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Bolster Their Running Backs, Sign Jordan Howard

Jason Hrina

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Image Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After focusing heavily on defense, the Miami Dolphins 2020 starting offense is beginning to take shape.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign running back Jordan Howard. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard is signing a 2-year deal worth $10m (guarantees currently unknown).

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Jordan Howard brings a veteran presence and yet another promising player to Miami’s roster.

After breaking into the NFL with a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie with the Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard seemed to tamper over the past two seasons. His 2018 season in Chicago was underwhelming by his standards, as he finished with 935 yards and a 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) average.

With Tarik Cohen blossoming, the Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick prior to the 2019 season. Though his days as a number 1 back seemed behind him, Howard played his complimentary role perfectly as he ended the season with 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and a 4.4 YPC.

While Howard figures to be the starting running back for 2020, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility that Miami drafts a running back high in the 2020 NFL draft. This offense under Chan Gailey will presumably run multiple running backs heavily throughout the season, and Miami can maximize Howard’s value by splitting his carries.

Howard likely improves Miami’s rushing offense, but as Dolphins fans notoriously know, their rushing success hinders on the success of the offensive line.

Even with the addition of Ereck Flowers, Miami is still on the lookout for a starting center and a starting left tackle. With free agency beginning to wind down, it looks more and more likely that the team will look to address these holes through the draft.

 

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins to Sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Chris Kowalewski

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Continuing their efforts to improve upon a lacklustre pass rush in 2019, the Miami Dolphins continue to be active on the second day of ‘legal tampering’.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah.

With a deal reportedly set at $15m ($7.5m fully guaranteed) over 2 years, Miami’s front office have moved quickly to bolster their defensive front, having yesterday agreed to terms with Shaq Lawson.

Whilst Lawson was a first round pick of the Buffalo Bills (19th overall) in the 2018 draft, the Dolphins acquire Ogbah as a former second round pick (Browns 2016) in the hope that Brian Flores’ defensive prowess can help them achieve a higher potential.

During his 3 years as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah started 40 games at defensive end, accruing 122 tackles (70 solo), 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recovers and 17 pass defenses.

He was traded to the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs on 2 April 2019, appearing in 10 games (4 starts) in which he made 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles (20 solo), whilst playing 37% of the available defensive snaps. He was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve on 18 November 2019 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Ogbah’s presence on the Dolphins, combined with Shaq Lawson, undoubtedly turns up the pressure – if not ends the opportunities – for Miami’s unproductive 2017 first round pick, Charles Harris.

Whilst the deals cannot become official until after 4pm (ET) tomorrow, the Dolphins have clearly sent a message about the improvement which they wish to see out of their defensive unit during this rebuild process.

And there’s no reason to expect that it won’t continue in the following days.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Sign Cornerback Byron Jones

Jason Hrina

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Image Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones’ contract is a 5-year deal worth $82.5m ($57m guaranteed).

Miami’s abundant amount of cap space is beginning to pay off.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed prized cornerback Byron Jones to a deal that is expected to make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Byron Jones is a huge addition to Miami’s budding secondary, and brings the kind of versatility that Brian Flores loves with his players.

Since being drafted in the 1st-round (27th-overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL draft, Jones has been phenomenal corner and safety in this league.

If you’re one to view moves solely on stats, you’d probably think he is overpaid. Over his 5-year career, Jones has only been able to haul in 2 interceptions, but has 43 passes defended to go along with that. He’s a feared corner and is typically avoided by opposing quarterbacks.

Jones joins star cornerback Xavien Howard as what has potentially come the best cornerback tandem in the NFL. Howard’s stats may be a bit more gaudy, but Jones has been extremely durable throughout his career – missing only 1 game in 5 years. Howard also has a potential 4-game suspension looming for domestic violence charges earlier this year.

Though the Dolphins may still look to sign or draft a safety, it seems their secondary is set with Howard, Jones, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Jomal Wiltz and Bobby McCain.

Jones goes along with today’s theme of signing former 1st-round picks. Earlier today, the Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers (2015 – 9th-overall), Shaq Lawson (2016 – 19th-overall) and now Jones (2015 – 27th-overall).

Depending on the financial details of Jones’ deal, the Dolphins should still have roughly $45m left in cap space for 2020. Account for some depth signings, rookie draft picks and potentially some more dead money and Miami may only have a couple of notable moves left to make.

 

